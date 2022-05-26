22nd Century Group has high hopes for low-nicotine product

This could be the breakthrough that 22nd Century Group has been waiting for.

The Buffalo-based company has rolled out its Very Low Nicotine – or VLN – products at about 150 Circle K convenience stores in the Chicago area, as part of a pilot program.

From there, 22nd Century Group plans to expand distribution to 7,000 Circle K stores nationwide, along with other outlets. It's also started selling the products in South Korea, selecting that country because of its high smoking rates, especially among men.

The company has maintained a small local presence since it was founded in 1998. But it has high hopes for the VLN products, for two key reasons:

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December designated the company's VLN cigarettes as a "modified risk tobacco product." That allows the company to make certain advertising claims, like "helps you smoke less" and "95% less nicotine."

Its VLN products were the first combusted cigarettes to receive that FDA designation. The agency emphasized that even with the designation, "these products are not considered safe or 'FDA approved'."

• The FDA has announced plans to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes in the United States. Such a ban could take a year to go into effect. But if it happens, 22nd Century Group's VLN Menthol King cigarettes could end up as the only menthol cigarettes left on the market.

Mike Zercher, 22nd Century Group's president and chief operating officer, said the company's goal is to "make VLN available to as many adult smokers around the world as quickly as possible."

"We’re highly confident in its appeal to adult smokers, its ability to help them to smoke less and ultimately in its potential to change the tobacco industry for good," Zercher recently told analysts.

Potential for Buffalo

So what does all this mean for Buffalo?

22nd Century is headquartered in Larkinville, but its operations are spread around the country. The company has moved its laboratory to Maryland, and its manufacturing plant is in North Carolina. Zercher and James Mish, the CEO, are based outside Philadelphia and travel to Buffalo as needed.

22nd Century Group said manufacturing its products in North Carolina allows the company to control all the steps from growing to processing to production. But company officials said they are not forgetting their roots.

"As 22nd Century Group is transforming into a global company, Buffalo remains our corporate headquarters and will remain the central hub of the company, housing such functions as finance, human resources, regulatory services and legal," the company said. Ten of its 76 employees are based in Buffalo. The vast majority of its workers are based in North Carolina.

If the VLN products catch on as the company hopes, it could deliver a financial jolt to the business. 22nd Century Group reported a loss of $9 million in the first quarter, compared to a $5 million loss a year ago. Its stock traded between $2 and $3 a share for most of this year on Nasdaq, but lately has dropped as low as $1.50 – its lowest price since November 2020.

Plans for a wide rollout

Chicago is only the starting point of the company's sales strategy. 22nd Century Group says it has secured permission from regulators in nine states, including New York, to sell its products, and expects to have approval in most, if not all, states by the end of the third quarter.

Zercher said initial sales in Chicago have exceeded company expectations. Its VLN products sell for $9 to $12 a pack.

Mitch Zeller, the director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said having options like the VLN products could help adult smokers.

"If adult smokers were less addicted to combusted cigarettes, they would likely smoke less and may be exposed to fewer harmful chemicals that cause tobacco-related disease and death," he said.

Critics cite health concerns

There has been pushback against the designation. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, along with some other health organizations, have objected. The network's president, Lisa Lacasse, called it "a remarkable and disturbing decision against public health." She said there was "insufficient evidence" current adult smokers would decrease their smoking with the VLN products, or that young people wouldn't use them.

Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group has its eyes on the future. The company is increasing its manufacturing capacity by 25%, making a "multimillion dollar investment" to grow its largest-ever crop of VLN tobacco, and talking to an array of potential distribution partners, Zercher said.

"Underlying our planning is the belief that VLN is poised to become the most disruptive product to hit the tobacco industry in decades," Zercher said. "And we’ll capture the attention and interest of the hundreds of millions of adult smokers around the world who want to smoke less."

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

