22nd Century Group acquires RX Pharmatech

22nd Century Group has acquired RX Pharmatech, a United Kingdom-based distributor of cannabinoids.
The Buffalo-based plant technology company bought RX Pharmatech for an upfront payment of $650,000 in cash and stock, and a three-year equity earnout that is based on revenue milestones.
22nd Century Group last year made a push into CBD products when it acquired GVB Biopharma.
22nd Century Group said the deal for RX Pharmatech will strengthen GVB's position in the United Kingdom and European Union markets.