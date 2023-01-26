 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22nd Century Group acquires RX Pharmatech

Cannabis farm tour (copy) (copy)

22nd Century group has acquired a cannabis business in the United Kingdom.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
22nd Century Group has acquired RX Pharmatech, a United Kingdom-based distributor of cannabinoids.

The Buffalo-based plant technology company bought RX Pharmatech for an upfront payment of $650,000 in cash and stock, and a three-year equity earnout that is based on revenue milestones.

22nd Century Group last year made a push into CBD products when it acquired GVB Biopharma.

22nd Century Group said the deal for RX Pharmatech will strengthen GVB's position in the United Kingdom and European Union markets.

Matt Glynn

