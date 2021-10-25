2021 Election: Brown, Walton paint opposing pictures of housing in Buffalo

+3 2021 Election: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor The contrasting philosophies of Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton on policing mirror a nationwide dialogue about the American criminal justice system.

He also cites more than $9.2 billion of overall development activity – the vast majority in the last nine years – as he has worked to encourage and support private-sector initiatives by facilitating new development and cutting red tape.

“When I came in, the city was one of the slowest places in the region to get a permit to do a renovation or construction,” Brown said during a recent forum sponsored by a trade group for real estate developers. “Now we are one of the fastest places in the region to build something.”

Brown wants to continue those efforts, while extending their reach to other pockets of the city that haven't seen as much development.

"There is more that can be done, and more that will be done," he said.

He says 25% of the city's housing stock is currently affordable for low-income and middle-class residents, but he's now set a goal of raising that to 40% citywide.

By the city's definition, that means people earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income could afford to pay the rent or mortgage. The city is also spending $250 million in federal and state dollars to redevelop three city-owned public housing complexes.