top story topical

200 jobs targeted for former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean

  • Updated
  • 0
LOCAL Wellsville CANTILLON (copy)

A sign displays the Dresser-Rand name on the company's former plant in Wellsville, which closed at the same time as the downsizing began in Olean. 

 News file photo
It's been mostly empty and idle for four months, but one of Cattaraugus County's biggest manufacturing facilities is poised for a $56 million investment that could bring more than 200 jobs to Olean.

A New York City-based real estate investment and development firm – with secondary holdings in manufacturing and engineering – is teaming up with one of the leading steel fabricators in Europe in a joint venture to put its first major operation at the former Dresser-Rand Group plant.

Cimolai-HY LLC, which is owned by Stephen Ross' Related Cos. and industrial steelmaker Cimolai SpA of Italy, is proposing to renovate and reopen the 88-acre industrial campus that operated continuously for more than 110 years as a manufacturer and employer in the Southern Tier. 

That would restore production to the largely empty plant and its 13 buildings, after its closure by Siemens Energy in 2021 and early 2022 led to the loss of about 800 jobs. And it would entail a significant financial investment by two deep-pocketed companies in a largely rural community that needs it.

The proposal represents a turnaround for a facility that dates back to 1912 and was the county's biggest employer. It was owned and operated by Dresser-Rand until that firm was acquired by Siemens AG of Germany in 2015, and then Siemens spun off its entire energy business into a new company in 2020. Siemens Energy then announced plans in February 2021 to cut or move hundreds of jobs and close the plant amid declining oil and gas spending.

The campus consists of two industrial plants, one large and two small office buildings, and seven satellite buildings for storage and testing. All are empty, except for one office floor still occupied by Siemens.

Under plans disclosed in an application to the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, Cimolai-HY would acquire the facility at 500 Paul Clark Drive from Siemens and then renovate it to fabricate structural steel for large infrastructure projects.

It would employ 246 workers within two years, earning an average salary of $61,335, but ranging from $54,080 to $180,000, with potential for more growth in the future, the company said. 

The plant would serve an area extending from Boston to Chicago and south to Washington. And Cimolai would compete to offer New York-based engineering and manufacturing support to other green-energy projects.

In all, the two companies that own Cimolai-HY would spend $7.75 million to purchase the campus and its 947,093 square feet of building space, plus $1.5 million on the renovation and $34.3 million to purchase equipment. And they would spend $11.17 million on startup costs, plant commissioning and job training.

Siemens would continue to lease 43,910 square feet of office space in the large office building, known as the Technical Center, under a three-year lease through August 2025.

The project would be privately financed with corporate equity and debt of at least $10 million. But the companies are asking the CCIDA for a package of tax incentives, including $400,000 in sales tax breaks, $125,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and a 20-year enhanced manufacturing facility property-tax break that would have the joint venture paying no property taxes for the first 15 years.

That assistance is needed to offset both the necessary renovations and the "extremely significant capital cost" for buying machinery and equipment, Cimolai said, citing the "retrofitting of a shuttered manufacturing facility that would be used for a significantly different type of production."

Additionally, local employees would require "significant re-training" both to get the plant operating and to improve efficiency so it can be competitive. And Cimolai claimed that the "anticipated labor costs for this facility are higher than in other markets that were evaluated."

Without the CCIDA help, it concluded, the project would not proceed – at least not there. "If the project does not move forward at the Olean site, other project sites will be considered and evaluated," Cimolai wrote, adding that it has been in contact with Empire State Development Corp., Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

Cimolai said it was one of three potential buyers that were interested in acquiring the property from Siemens, but the other two intended to use it for data management or crypto-currency mining, "which would not lead to the same level of job creation" as Cimolai.

If approved, construction work would begin immediately, with initial occupancy by January 2023 and completion by July 2026.

Tags

Buffalo Next

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

