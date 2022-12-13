2 Western New York companies get low-cost hydropower for expansions

Two Western New York companies will receive low-cost hydropower from the state to support their expansion projects.

Coal Ash Recycling and Sonwil Distribution Center were awarded low-cost hydropower through the Niagara Power Project for expansion projects that will bring 39 new jobs to the region, according to the state.

The New York Power Authority board approved 2,550 kilowatts of power to support Coal Ash Recycling's expansion project, which will create 20 jobs in the region.

Coal Ash Recycling owns landfill sites that hold fly ash, a byproduct in concrete manufacturing. The company is planning a $45 million expansion project at its Fredonia facility to remediate and process fly ash so it can be used in the production of low-carbon green concrete.

Fly ash is a byproduct of burning ground coal to generate electricity. Coal Ash Recycling's Chautauqua County landfill contains fly ash produced at the Dunkirk Generating Station in the 1960s through the 1980s.

The production of cement, a common ingredient in concrete, is responsible for nearly 8% of the world's carbon emissions, according to the state. Substituting fly ash for cement in concrete production increases the life of concrete structures by improving its overall strength and durability, and it saves water and significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Sonwil Distribution Center, a storage and distribution company, was allocated 500 kilowatts of hydropower to construct a 334,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in West Seneca.

The $60 million facility will serve as a multitemperature storage, distribution and packaging site for finished food and beverage products. The project will create 19 new full-time, permanent jobs. Sonwil also is seeking $12 million in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County.