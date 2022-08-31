 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

18 Unittool employees will lose jobs following merger with Wisconsin company

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

More than a dozen employees at Unittool in Buffalo will lose their jobs once the company merges with a similar tooling manufacturer from Wisconsin. 

UniPunch Products and Unittool on Wednesday announced a merger that the companies said will "create the industry leader in C-frame tooling."

Unittool, located at 20 Norris St. in North Buffalo, has 20 employees. Two will work remotely from Buffalo for UniPunch after the transition, a UniPunch spokesperson said. Unittool has been in Buffalo since 1958. 

The manufacturing and sales support for the combined brands will be in Wisconsin. 

"When my father started this business more than fifty years ago, his goal was to take care of his customers, his employees and his family," Unittool President Leonard Deni said. "We’re incredibly proud of his legacy, and that this partnership will continue that legacy."

People are also reading…

Both Unittool and UniPunch make punching, shearing and notching tooling. The combined reach of the two companies accounts for more than 95% of all C-Frame tooling purchased in North America, the firms said in announcing the deal.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News