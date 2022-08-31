18 Unittool employees will lose jobs following merger with Wisconsin company

More than a dozen employees at Unittool in Buffalo will lose their jobs once the company merges with a similar tooling manufacturer from Wisconsin.

UniPunch Products and Unittool on Wednesday announced a merger that the companies said will "create the industry leader in C-frame tooling."

Unittool, located at 20 Norris St. in North Buffalo, has 20 employees. Two will work remotely from Buffalo for UniPunch after the transition, a UniPunch spokesperson said. Unittool has been in Buffalo since 1958.

The manufacturing and sales support for the combined brands will be in Wisconsin.

"When my father started this business more than fifty years ago, his goal was to take care of his customers, his employees and his family," Unittool President Leonard Deni said. "We’re incredibly proud of his legacy, and that this partnership will continue that legacy."

Both Unittool and UniPunch make punching, shearing and notching tooling. The combined reach of the two companies accounts for more than 95% of all C-Frame tooling purchased in North America, the firms said in announcing the deal.