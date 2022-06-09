$15,000 grants planned for East Side businesses, nonprofit groups

A community development nonprofit plans to give $15,000 grants to Black-owned and Black-led small businesses and nonprofit groups on the East Side of Buffalo.

The grants by the Local Initiatives Support Corp.'s Western New York office are meant as a show of support in the community following the racially driven mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

LISC WNY hopes to raise $500,000 for its "Soil Fund," and turn that money into "Groundswell Grants" for more than 30 recipients, said Tyra Johnson Hux, deputy director of LISC WNY.

So far, LISC WNY has received $200,000 from its national parent, LISC, as well as some other donations, including one from the Buffalo Bills.

"We also have some local businesses and also some national [businesses] that are interested in adding to the pot," she said. Hux declined to say how much the fund has received so far in donations and commitments.

The Soil Fund is not yet accepting applications but will focus on making grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving access to food, housing, transportation and cultural and historic assets. The fund will also take into account applicants' longevity, Hux said.

"Longevity is important, because we don't necessarily want to give money to startups," she said. "We are trying to help those long-standing institutions that have already been there for the community, and we know that they continue that support of the community."

Hux said LISC WNY wants the grants to make a significant impact, by setting $15,000 as the target size for them.

"I think it's important that it's a somewhat larger figure as opposed to a smaller grant like $2,000 or $3,000," she said. "It's very difficult to meet an urgent need when you only have a couple hundred or couple thousand dollars to utilize."

The funds could be used for a range of purposes, such as helping cover payroll and operating expenses, to essential supplies and facility improvements. Recipients might put the money toward a software or website upgrade. Or the funds might give them the reassurance to bring aboard another employee, by having some more money in the bank, she said.

LISC WNY hopes to deploy the Groundswell Grants by the end of this month, Hux said.

LISC WNY said the Soil Fund's name pays tribute to Black entrepreneurs and community advocates working to bring food establishments like food pantries, cooperatives and urban farms to the East Side. It is also a reference to the Free Soil Party, a political party established at a convention in Buffalo in 1848 that opposed the expansion of slavery.

