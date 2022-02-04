While the Buffalo Niagara region continues to recover from the Covid recession, there's still plenty of development going on that will reshape the city in years to come.

From efforts to bring more affordable housing to the city to high-profile ventures to revive the Statler and Trico buildings, these are just a few of the projects to watch in 2022.

McCarley Gardens

Address: 818 Michigan Ave. and 172 Goodell St.

Developer: BFC Partners and St. John Baptist Church

Cost: $160 million

Description: Rehab of existing 15-acre campus while adding 15 new units to 135 that will be renovated, followed by construction of a new six-story mixed-use building with 212 affordable units and first-floor retail space.

Projected completion: 2027

Status: Phase One approved, Phase Two announced

Lancaster Square at Gates Circle

Address: Gates Circle

Developer: TM Montante Development

Cost: $150 million

Description: Redevelopment of 6.7-acre former Millard Fillmore Hospital campus into new mixed-use community, with more than 500 residential units, senior housing, Class A office space, a small urban grocery store and a fitness center. Partnering with Belmont Housing for Western New York on a $40 million project to revive homeopathic buildings with affordable and market-rate apartments and retail.

Projected completion: 2024 for newest phase but 5 to 7 years for final completion

Status: Ongoing

Elmwood Crossing

Address: 219 Bryant St.

Developer: Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate

Cost: $100 million

Description: Redevelop former Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into mixed-use community with 220 apartments, 27 condominiums, 20 for-sale town houses, a 75-room boutique hotel, a day care, an urban grocery, shops and offices – spread over locations on three streets. People Inc. plans to convert former Maternity Building into 44-unit Folwell Apartments affordable senior housing.

Projected completion: Year-end 2023 or early 2024

Status: Ongoing. Began Folwell in October, completion expected in May 2023.

Statler

Address: 107 Delaware Ave.

Developer: Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp.

Cost: $150 million

Description: Renovate and convert 18-story landmark former hotel into 334 apartments, a boutique hotel with 183 rooms, parking , banquet and event space on three levels and retail space.

Projected completion: Uncertain

Status: Announced and approved. Most exterior renovations and repairs completed.

Trico Building

Address: 791-817 Washington St.

Developer: Krog Group

Cost: $112 million

Description: Conversion of former windshield-wiper factory into 243 apartments and commercial space.

Projected completion: Late 2023

Status: Restarted work after delays caused by Covid and loss of financing.

Silo City

Address: 139-145 Buffalo River Road

Developer: Generation Development and Rick Smith's RiverSullivan

Cost: $135 million

Description: Redevelopment of the American Elevator Complex into apartments and commercial space. The American Malting Co. structure at 139 Buffalo River is being converted into 158 apartments and commercial space, while the Perot Malting facility will be turned into 92 apartments and first-floor commercial space.

Projected completion: Uncertain

Status: First phase at American underway, while second phase at Perot was approved.

Pilgrim Village

Address: 1100 Michigan Ave.

Developer: SAA-EVI

Cost: $93 million

Description: Construction of 237 affordable apartments to replace low-rise townhouses in a corner of Pilgrim Village, including 132 multifamily units in a $58 million five-story building and 105 senior apartments in a second $35 million building with three- and four-story sections.

Projected completion: 18-20 months after start of construction

Status: Approved and funded. Work begins in early 2022.

Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce

Address: 225 Louisiana St.

Developer: Frizlen Group and BRD Construction

Cost: $35 million

Description: Convert eight-building Old First Ward manufacturing complex that made Barcalounger recliners into 116 apartments and commercial space.

Projected completion: 2023

Status: Underway

School 75 Apartments

Address: 57 Howard St.

Developer: Western New York Veterans' Housing Coalition and Norstar Development USA

Cost: $29 million

Description: Convert former East Side public school into 47 affordable apartments, plus 18 single-family rental homes nearby

Projected completion: Summer 2022

Status: Underway

Mount Olive Senior Manor

Address: 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Developer: People Inc. and Mount Olive Baptist Church

Cost: $28 million

Description: Construct three-story, 65-unit affordable senior housing complex next to East Side church

Projected completion: 2024

Status: Approved, pending funding

Manhattan Village

Address: 389 Manhattan Ave.

Developer: BestSelf Behavioral Health and Savarino Companies

Cost: $18 million

Description: Construction of affordable and supportive housing project behind Bennett High School near Central Park Plaza, with 66 affordable apartments in a four-story building, including 33 units of permanent supportive housing.

Projected completion: March 2024

Status: Approved and funded. Expected to start October 2022.

Niagara Studios

Address: 1155 Niagara St.

Developer: Great Point Media/Great Point Opportunity Fund

Cost: $21 million

Description: Construction of film production studio on West Side near Rich Products Corp.'s headquarters, with a main stage, two smaller secondary sound stages and support space.

Projected completion: Uncertain

Status: Approved but not yet under construction

John Kam Malt and Kiln House

Address: 356 Hertel Ave.

Developer: Fred LoFaso's Sienna Realty

Cost: $22 million

Description: Renovation of former Black Rock malting facility into 80 residential units, 500 self-storage units, a beer museum and retail space .

Projected completion: Third quarter of 2023

Status: Approved, with work starting in first quarter of 2022.

