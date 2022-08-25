11 recreational pot stores are coming to WNY in first round of legalization plan

Western New York will be getting 11 recreational cannabis stores among the first 150 conditional licenses authorized by the state.

The state opened the application portal for its Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses Thursday, and for the first time broke down how many licenses would be granted in each of the state's regions.

"Today is a huge day," said Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis, during a virtual news conference.

But consumers may have to travel for over-the-counter recreational sales when the first legal shops come online. Fewer than a dozen locations to service all of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties is not a lot. It comes out to one recreational dispensary for roughly every 450 square miles, if they are spaced evenly.

But this is just the first round of licensing, and the state has not put a cap on the number of licenses it will grant.

Convicted of a marijuana-related offense? Erie County DA streamlines process for reducing, expunging records Erie County residents convicted of marijuana-related offenses could have their convictions reduced or expunged in a month if they follow an expedited process that starts with attending an informational clinic, District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

The retail licensing process is happening none too soon for R. Lorraine Collins, associate dean for research in the University at Buffalo's School of Public Health and Health Professions.

"It's been a while in coming. People have been trying to be patient," she said.

Getting legal shops set up is important in pushing out black market and gray market operators, she said. That includes traditional street dealers and sticker shops – which sell stickers for a high price and then "gift" cannabis to skirt the law.

"There are just a lot of inappropriate attempts to exploit the fact that people want to have access to cannabis, and we've got to stop that," she said. "They're undermining a lot of what the state is trying to do."

Legal shops are important for consumers, too.

Regulation means buyers can be sure of a product's quality, potency and purity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Right now, anybody can put anything on a label because it hasn't been lab tested," Collins said.

In order to qualify for a license, a majority owner or their close relative must have been convicted of a cannabis-related offense before March 2021, when the Marijuana Regulation Tax Act was passed.

"New York is the first state in the country to set building a truly equitable and inclusive cannabis industry as its north star," said Damian Fagon, chief equity officer at the state's Office of Cannabis Management. "Every day we are fighting for the goals and priorities of our cannabis law to deliver opportunity to those most impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition.

Applicants must also have experience owning or operating a successful business in New York.

"I think that's useful," Collins said. "This is not an undertaking for the uninitiated."

It's all part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Seeding Opportunity Initiative, aimed at addressing harm done to communities during the War on Drugs in New York.

Later, general licenses will be available without a "justice-involved" requirement.

3 Western New York companies among first licensed to process cannabis into consumer products Fifteen companies were given licenses from the state on Monday, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management.

"Future retail dispensary license will be more open to more members of the public," said Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesman for the state Office of Cannabis Management. "But also this is not the last effort we're doing to support New Yorkers most harmed by prohibition. This is just the first step."

And the state is committed to doing more.

"Just handing out licenses is only half of the battle," said Reuben McDaniel III, president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. "The other half is assisting those licensees in getting up and operational in a way that is truly functional."

A strong foundation will be especially important if mom-and-pop cannabis retailers hope to withstand the competition of large chains that are expected to dominate the market once the state opens up.

The application window closes Sept. 26. The state will then spend several weeks scoring applications, then contacting the higher scoring applicants and matching them up with retail locations. The Department of State is in the process of setting up turnkey retail locations that can be taken over by successful licensees. Retail sales are expected to begin by the end of the year.