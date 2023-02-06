Life Storage, the Amherst-based company that is one of the nation’s biggest self-storage facility operators, is in a fight to stay independent.

Public Storage, the nation’s biggest self-storage company, launched an unsolicited takeover bid for Life Storage on Sunday, offering to pay $11 billion to acquire the Amherst firm and paying shareholders a 17% premium over its market value on Friday.

But so far, Life Storage officials have shown little interest in accepting the offer, telling Public Storage officials that the company is not for sale after receiving a similar offer in private late last year.

But by taking its acquisition bid public, Public Storage is showing that it won’t back down and is turning up the pressure on Life Storage executives, potentially signaling a fight over the local company’s fate that could lead to a bidding war or prompt the emergence of another potential suitor.

The takeover bid, if successful, would further pare the already small ranks of publicly traded companies based in the Buffalo Niagara region. Columbus McKinnon, a materials handling equipment maker long based in Amherst, said last year that it would move its corporate headquarters to North Carolina, leaving the region with 18 publicly traded companies based here.

The fight over Life Storage began on Dec. 22, when Public Storage first approached Life Storage executives with its “very strong interest” in acquiring the nation’s No. 4 self-storage operator. But a week later, Life Storage responded by saying the company was not for sale and repeating that again in a Jan. 31 letter after Public Storage continued to press for a deal.

"We have made numerous attempts to engage in a constructive private dialogue with you and your board over the past two months," Public Storage CEO Joseph Russell and Chairman Ronald Havner Jr. wrote in a letter to Life Storage executives on Sunday.

"Instead of meaningfully engaging with us, you sent a letter on January 31 bluntly asserting that our offer is not in the best interests of your shareholders without providing any explanation or avenue for discussion," the Public Storage executives wrote. "We believe your persistent unwillingness to engage in discussions regarding this highly beneficial transaction is contrary to the interests of your shareholders."

So Public Storage took its takeover attempt public, launching a hostile bid for Life Storage on Sunday night that values each Life Storage share at around $129.30 per share – a 17% premium from its closing price on Friday.

The news of the takeover bid pushed Life Storage shares up by 12% Monday afternoon to $124. Public Storage shares fell by 84 cents to $308.63.

Life Storage, in a statement, said the terms of the deal offered by Public Storage were "substantially similar in all material respects" to the earlier offer that was made privately and was turned down.

Life Storage said it was studying the Public Storage bid and urged its shareholders to take no action.

Public Storage said the acquisition would create an industry-leading company that would have better prospects for growth and profitability.

"Our proposal would create a combined company with significant advantages, more robust operational capabilities and a strong trajectory for profitable growth," Russell and Havner wrote.

Public Storage, at the same time, said it was raising its dividend by 50%, boosting the yield on its shares to 3.9%. That moves Public Storage’s dividend payout closer to the 4.4% yield on Life Storage shares – an important consideration for income-oriented investors.

The self-storage industry is highly fragmented, with the five biggest operators – a group that includes both Public Storage and Life Storage – controlling only about 19% of the U.S. market, according to Morningstar Inc. analysts.

Public Storage is No. 1, with a market share of about 9%, while Life Storage is the fourth-biggest with a market share of just over 4%, according to data compiled by another major self-storage firm, Extra Space Storage.

Both companies have grown by acquisition, and both have used a strategy of concentrating their holdings in key markets. Public Storage, for instance, gets about 25% of its operating income from the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets.

Life Storage gets just under half of its revenue from its facilities in Florida and Texas, with New York City, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta ranking among its top four markets.

Public Storage is more than twice the size of Life Storage, based on some industry metrics. Public Storage's 2,836 facilities are more than double the 1,172 facilities that Life Storage operates. Public Storage has 202 million square feet of net rentable space, which is more than twice as much as the 86 million square feet that Life Storage has.

Public Storage, in its letter, said an acquisition would accelerate growth within the combined company. It said operating margins at Public Storage facilities are around 80%, compared with 73% for Life Storage.

The Public Storage executives, in their letter, said Life Storage would benefit from the use of Public Storage's revenue generation systems and improved efficiency through economies of scale.

"Our industry leading brand, balance sheet and lower cost of capital, combined with the significant operational efficiencies we expect to achieve through the proposed transaction, will make the combined company more profitable and nimble, driving cash flow and value creation for the shareholders of the combined company," the executives wrote.

Size and concentrated markets are important for the industry's biggest players because the industry is so fragmented. The cost savings that the big players, like Public Storage and Life Storage, can offer from their centralized call centers and back office operations provide efficiencies that mom-and-pop operators can't match.

"The development process for self-storage is relatively simple compared with other real estate subsectors and the lead time required to build a self-storage facility is also quite short around one-year," said Suryansh Sharma, a Morningstar analyst, in a report on Public Storage. "Managing a local self-storage facility is also relatively simple, such that small-scale owners can operate self-storage facilities at a basic level of profitability without significant managerial or operational infrastructure."