$100M project plans to bring hundreds of apartments, townhomes to Grand Island

A large town center project is in the works in Grand Island, potentially bringing almost 320 apartments, townhomes, patio homes and senior residences to a swath of land between Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road.

The planned Rivertown Center project by Buffalo developers Frank Chinnici and Roger Trettel would transform a mostly wooded and grassy property into a mixed-use and mixed-age community, while introducing a concept that is gaining traction in many places.

Under a plan that would take four years to complete, it would potentially draw several hundred new residents to an area near the center of town, just above the southernmost exit from the Niagara Thruway, while providing new retail stores and recreational attractions to lure visitors.

And it would take up a vacant site in a section of Grand Island that town officials have previously targeted for development.

But it also represents a level of density and concentration not found in many other parts of Grand Island. It would be one of the biggest projects on the island, with an estimated cost of $80 million to $100 million. And it would be an enormous change for a town that is not used to change – and whose residents often don't want it.