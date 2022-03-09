$100M project plans to bring hundreds of apartments, townhomes to Grand Island

A large town center project is in the works in Grand Island, potentially bringing almost 320 apartments, townhomes, patio homes and senior residences to a swath of land between Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road.
The planned Rivertown Center project by Buffalo developers Frank Chinnici and Roger Trettel would transform a mostly wooded and grassy property into a mixed-use and mixed-age community, while introducing a concept that is gaining traction in many places.
Under a plan that would take four years to complete, it would potentially draw several hundred new residents to an area near the center of town, just above the southernmost exit from the Niagara Thruway, while providing new retail stores and recreational attractions to lure visitors.
And it would take up a vacant site in a section of Grand Island that town officials have previously targeted for development.
But it also represents a level of density and concentration not found in many other parts of Grand Island. It would be one of the biggest projects on the island, with an estimated cost of $80 million to $100 million. And it would be an enormous change for a town that is not used to change – and whose residents often don't want it.
Amazon learned that after proposing a five-story distribution center, only to pull out because of community resistance. And a New York City investor group is still battling pushback in a multi-year effort to bring back a 25-year-old housing proposal called Southpointe, targeted for 284 acres of woods and wetlands.
"I think that it’s somewhat ambitious for Grand Island. So little gets done there that a project of this size sounds like a lot," Chinnici said. "In Grand Island, there’s just not a lot going on."
Located on nearly 26 acres in the commercial corridor just north of Webb Road, the proposed development by Chinnici's Legacy Development and Trettel's Rivertown Center Holdings would feature a combination of housing types, plus 76,000 square feet of office, retail and open space.
It's designed as a walkable development that "will be an inviting and enticing new addition to the town," according to a letter to Town Supervisor John Whitney and the Town Board from project attorney Kimberly R. Nason of Phillips Lytle.
The project would include 252 market-rate apartments in multiple three- and four-story buildings, plus 14 single-family detached patio homes of one or two stories, 13 three-story townhomes and 40 senior apartments for those age 55 and up.
Plans by C&S Engineers call for two apartment buildings on the westernmost part of the site, centered around a parking area and facing Baseline. Two others would face Grand Island Boulevard on the eastern end of the property. Another building in the center of the property will overlook a pond on the north side. Another five L-shaped apartment buildings will be erected on the eastern portion, also around a shared parking area.
The senior apartments would be in a three-story L-shaped building near the middle of the site, at the southwest corner of the pond. Five townhouses would be constructed at the northwest corner of the pond, with another eight on the eastern part of the property, southwest of the market-rate apartments that take up much of that area. The patio homes would line the southern boundary of the property.
Most of the 60,000 square feet of retail space will occupy the first floor of the L-shaped apartment buildings on the eastern end, which are designed to create a pedestrian-friendly "retail corridor," Nason wrote.
The project includes 584 parking spaces and 11 acres for green space. There's also 10,000 square feet of office space, in a building near Grand Island Boulevard. And there's six pocket parks, a dog park and a playground planned for the project - all open to the public.
The property is zoned as residential and "central business district," which allows for the project as is or with a special-use permit. But at the suggestion of town officials, Legacy and Trettel are seeking to have the site rezoned as a "planned development district," giving them more flexibility in the project's layout, Nason wrote.
Specifically, they're asking for deviations from town code, to allow smaller setbacks from parking areas, less distance between buildings, and both more length and height than allowed for some buildings.
The project has been in the works for a few years, and was first brought to the town in September 2020 with a meeting before the Town Board, Planning Board, staff and residents. After initial feedback, the developers submitted their rezoning application in June 2021, and have since met again with the planning and town boards, as well as neighbors along Webb Road.
"The project is the exact type of vibrant development desired by the town and broader community," Nason wrote .
The Planning Board backed the requested rezoning in October, and the Town Board held a public hearing in early January. A decision could come as soon as March 21, but Chinnici said he doesn't expect that.
"This board has a very, very hard time making decisions," he said. "They don't work quickly."
He said he doesn’t expect to start construction until at least the fourth quarter of this year, and more likely the second quarter of 2023, with completion by the end of 2026 or mid-2027.