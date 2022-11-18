10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year

One thing has remained constant through the past decade: Consumer spending continues to climb. Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending.

That will stay the same this year.

Holiday spending is expected to break previous records once again. Retail sales during November and December are expected to grow by as much as 8% compared to last year, accounting for as much as $960.4 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

"Consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce,” said Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO, in its annual holiday spending report.

But plenty else will be different.

Inflation is making it harder to afford Christmas this year With higher prices on food, gas and housing eating into their budgets, consumers are having to decide whether to cut back on their Christmas lists or just bite the bullet and spend more.

After years of contactless shopping because of fears over Covid-19, more people will shop in person this year. Inflation will be a huge influence on holiday shoppers, hiking prices, leaving consumers with fewer presents to give, sending them on the hunt for deals and beginning their shopping earlier. Consumers will buy more gift cards, turn to more "buy now, pay later" methods and look to TikTok for inspiration.

Here are some of the trends that are changing in holiday retail.

More shoppers are likely to shop in person this year. Throughout the pandemic, shoppers dealt with closed stores and severely shortened hours and were forced to shop online. Now, while some consumers may still be hesitant, others are going full speed ahead shopping in person, said Crystal Newman, owner of Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe in Lancaster.

"Post Covid, people were craving interaction with their community," she said. "They also had an appreciation for their favorite shops more than ever."

The love and support that Newman has felt from customers as things begin to return to normal have been "unparalleled," she said.

"People love coming into the toy store to shop and experience the magic," she said. "Being able to talk to the staff about the product, touch and feel and take the gift item home the same day - instant gratification - leaves people satisfied and with a sense of pride that they don't get with online shopping."

Snarled supply chain scares some consumers into early Christmas shopping It started with toilet paper. Then it was cars. Now, the bottleneck at shipping ports has put electronics, toys and clothing in short supply. It has some shoppers on edge, worried they may not find what they need for Christmas.

Prices will be higher. Inflation is everywhere, and it is probably the most pressing issue facing consumers this year. Goods and services have increased in price by 8.2% over last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In an attempt to tamp inflation, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, and inflation has shown some signs of easing, with prices rising by just 0.4% from August to September. But prices are still high overall – and they affect everything from gifts and experiences to food and decorations.

The higher prices have shoppers rethinking their budgets, according to a holiday survey by financial firm Deloitte. Of those who said they would spend more on holiday shopping this year, roughly half blamed inflation. Of those who said they would spend less, two-thirds said it is a necessity to keep up with inflated prices. Still, consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,455 during the holidays, according to Deloitte. That is roughly the same as last year.

Consumers will buy fewer presents. Thanks to inflation, consumers will get less bang for their buck. That means they will spend as much or more than they did last year, but end up with fewer gifts to show for it, Deloitte said.

The average household plans to spend $507 on Christmas gifts, according to its holiday survey, up just a few dollars from the $501 they spent last year. But while that much money got them 16 gifts in 2021, it will only fetch nine this year.

Inflation's effects came through in the October spending numbers, according to financial website Bankrate.com. In October, retail sales increased 1.3% – their biggest month-over-month gain since February.

"Like other recent months, year-over-year retail sales increases continue to be roughly in line with inflation," said Ted Rossman, a Bankrate.com analyst. "That speaks to a trend of consumers spending more, but not necessarily getting more."

A more subdued Black Friday as retailers discourage crowds The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to climb as much as 10.5% this year, reaching up to $859 billion in sales.

More people will buy gift cards. You hear it every year – gift cards always fit and never go out of style. But this Christmas, gift card purchases will be extra popular. They'll get a boost of 7% this year, according to Deloitte, resulting in an average spend of $252.

The reasons? Inflation (again) has consumers wanting to spend the same amount, but not wanting to hand over a smaller gift. And after being burned by supply chain shortages and uncertainties the past few years, consumers would rather not stalk the shelves for elusive products, and instead will give giftees more control over what they receive.

Amid higher prices and supply chain concerns, gift cards are becoming the go-to gift.

More consumers started holiday shopping early. Bankrate.com predicted that half of consumers would start their holiday shopping before Halloween, and it was right.

Once again, Amazon set the tone, holding its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Target piggybacked, holding its Target Deal Days the same month. Walmart announced price cuts and expanded merchandise return dates around the same time.

"October marked the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season," Rossman said.

Retailers saw the trend coming, and started advertising an average of two weeks earlier than last year.

Consumers, leery of supply chain shortages and hoping to spend more frugally amid higher prices, got a head start looking for deals and must-have gift items.

How Black Friday continues to lose its buzz Retailers, eager to get first dibs at consumers' pocketbooks, have launched their big holiday sales earlier and earlier every year – diluting the urgency of a one-day shopping extravaganza.

It's all about the sales. With inflation pushing prices to the roof, shoppers are looking for deals, and retailers know it, according to accounting firm KPMG's annual holiday survey of retail executives. As a result, shoppers can expect to see promotions everywhere. This year, 73% of respondents said their holiday go-to-market strategy will be more promotional, while 21% of them said they expect to be "much more promotional."

But shoppers will be smart to ensure that a deal is really a deal, and not just hype designed to close a sale. They can do that by using price comparison apps and knowing what other retailers are charging for the same items.

More opportunities to buy now, pay later. At checkout, consumers shopping online are likely to see a bevy of new options to buy their purchases now and pay later. Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm are the three biggest options to buy on credit and pay in installments.

Here's how they work, in general: A consumer's total payment will be broken into four installments. The first installment will be deducted immediately, the others will be deducted every two weeks. The services generally don't charge interest or run credit checks.

These new forms of payment are attractive – especially at Christmas when budges can run tight – and can be beneficial when used responsibly.

But, they're still forms of credit and come with risks. Be sure to read the terms carefully and know that late payments can quickly incur fees and penalties. And know that buying on credit generally prompts shoppers to spend more, which is why stores like this form of payment, said Archana Kumar, a marketing professor at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

“Payment plans generally encourage consumers to purchase more or purchase a high-price product that they would not have otherwise,” Kumar said.

On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't Online Christmas shopping has become as big a part of Thanksgiving tradition as mashed potatoes and gravy.

TikTok will drive certain segments of gifting. While social media's influence is not new, this year, it is TikTok's turn to inspire purchases, marketing professors at Montclair State University said.

Barnes and Noble has displays loaded with #Booktok options – books that have gone viral after being highly recommended by book lovers on the app. Ulta Beauty is capitalizing on the app's #UltaMustHaves hashtag. And of course, you'll find a big variety of ideas for gifts to make at home yourself.

Stores will try to make in-store shopping more of an experience. This is especially the case for mom-and-pop shops who know customer service is their bread and butter. But as more and more sales move online (as much as 18.4% this year, estimates brand growth firm ROI Revolution), stores across the board will try to add experiential elements to their mix, said Danielle Savin, a digital marketing director who blogs for trade publication Chain Store Age.

They'll do that with in-store entertainment, pop-up shops and in-store events. Nordstrom, for example, hosts trunk shows and exclusive releases, while Sephora hosts brand exclusives and in-store product tutorials.

Black Friday will regain some of its luster. For years, retailers have tried to capture more of consumers' holiday budgets by stretching out the holiday shopping season, with the so-called Christmas Creep starting sooner every year. But, this year, more stores and malls will remain closed on Thanksgiving, putting a little more focus back on the revelry that is Black Friday.