Downtown Buffalo has long been the focus of redevelopment and revitalization efforts, aimed at bringing more residents, employees and visitors to the city's core.

But as real estate prices rose – and the easy options got snapped up – developers turned their attention to North Buffalo, South Buffalo and then the West Side, extending the city's resurgence with adaptive-reuse and new construction ventures.

Now, the region's development community is shifting east to neighborhoods with an abundance of vacant properties, empty lots and historic but underused buildings dotting its many neighborhoods.

The focus is starting with affordable housing, to meet a seemingly insatiable demand in the city. Two former schools and an old bowling center are slated to get new life as apartments. An empty drug store is on tap to become housing, a day care center and an urban farm.

Retail and commercial uses are coming, too. And an electric battery storage company plans to further renovate an 850,000-square-foot complex.

While the streets closest to Main were the first targets, developers are now taking aim deeper into the East Side, spotting opportunities along not only Jefferson Avenue but also Broadway, Fillmore Avenue and Sycamore Street. Here's a few:

McCarley Gardens expansion

Address: 172 Goodell St.

Developer: BFC Partners and St. John Baptist Church.

Cost: $57 million.

Description: Renovation of existing complex and construction of six-story mixed-use building in northwest corner, with 220 apartments.

Status: Was approved but must be re-approved after court ruling against city. Construction expected to start in 2023.

Ellicott Park Townhomes renovation

Address: 221 and 291 William St.

Developer: Community Preservation Partners.

Cost: $54.7 million.

Description: Renovate 320 low-income apartments and keep them affordable.

Status: Will begin in 2023.

TOP Gateway Village

Address: 1035 Jefferson Ave.

Developer: T.O.P. Enterprises/CB Emmanuel Realty.

Cost: $35 million.

Description: Renovation of the former Lion Brewery building into 83 apartments, art gallery, pop-up vendors and banquet space.

Status: Approved. Construction to start late 2023/early 2024.

School 44

Address: 1349 Broadway.

Developer: SAA-EVI.

Cost: $26.8 million.

Description: Renovation of 130,000-square-foot former school into 65 affordable apartments, half for victims of domestic abuse. Also adding single-family rental homes on 13 vacant lots.

Status: Approved.

Amherst Bowling Center redevelopment

Address: 47 E. Amherst St.

Developer: Regan Development Corp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Cost: $26 million.

Description: Demolish old 52,000-square-foot building and replace with pair of two- and four-story structures with 137 affordable apartments.

Status: Seeking funding, but not expected to start until late 2023 or early 2024.

Apartments at the Lyceum

Address: 97 Swinburne St.

Developer: Community Services for Every1.

Cost: $18 million.

Description: Conversion of underused former St. John Kanty Catholic Church school into 37 affordable apartments.

Status: Approved and financed. Construction underway.

345 Broadway

Address: 343-345 Broadway.

Developer: Uzo Ihenko’s Broadway Development & Management Group.

Cost: $12.5 million.

Redevelop three-story New Rosen Printing building into offices, retail space and up to 30 apartments.

Status: Underway, with completion in 2026.

Former Eckhardt’s department store

Address: 950 Broadway.

Developer: Cedarland Development Group.

Cost: $11.7 million.

Description: 28 new apartments, day care center and urban farm inside 40,570-square-foot former department store building.

Status: Construction to begin, with completion by September 2023.

Viridi Parente

Address:1001 E. Delavan Ave.

Developer: Jon Williams.

Cost: $10 million (to date).

Description: Renovation of remainder of 850,000-square-foot complex for electric-battery storage company.

Status: First half complete.

Forge on Broadway expansion

Address: 490 Broadway.

Developer: SAA-EVI.

Cost: $8 million.

Description: Construction of 23 affordable three-story attached townhomes on vacant lots on Sycamore and Mortimer streets, adjacent to an already completed $50 million apartment building with 158 units.

Status: Approved, expected to start in 2023.

New emergency homeless shelter coming to East Side Build Promise wants to build a community wellness and transition center for homeless men, using 1.3 acres of vacant land across from St. Luke's Mission of Mercy at 1274 Sycamore and 325 Walden Ave.

ay.