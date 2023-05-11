The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has approved 10 more licenses for legal cannabis stores in Western New York.

Local licenses went to: Herbal I.Q., New York Finest Luxury Car & Limousine Service, Coronado LLC, Devil's Lettuce, Erie Treehouse Corp., Canary Cannabis Co., EK Green, OCC WNY Ventures, Nickel City Green and Empire State Gallery Holdings.

Of the 50 new licenses granted statewide on Thursday, 45 were in regions previously barred from retail sales by a legal injunction.

The state has earmarked 22 licenses for Western New York – double the 11 initially planned for the region. Last month, the cannabis office awarded four licenses to entities in what it considers the Western Region of New York. Three are based in Western New York, one is in Rochester.

So far, 10 legal pot stores have opened across New York.