$1,000 signing bonuses and pay hikes: How competition to fill jobs is benefiting new hires

While employers try to make themselves more appealing to new hires, job hunters like Savannah Davis of Lockport are evaluating what's available.

Davis makes $15.50 an hour working at a KFC. "I just want to have a big-girl check, because they can't give us 40 hours [a week], and in today's world, you need 40 hours to make it with rent and stuff," Davis said.

She was looking for a job that would ideally pay $17 or $18 an hour, with a work week of at least 40 hours.

"I want to see who's out there, who has better pay, what kind of benefits I can get," she said. Davis was attending a job fair in Lockport on a day off from work but she couldn't find a babysitter and brought her 3-year-old daughter, Jazmine, with her.

Child care is another expense Davis has to think about. She tries to save some money from her paychecks and has called around to ask about day care prices, "and it's almost a check."

Ben Regester of Akron was thinking about a change of pace in his career. He has a job with the post office, and is just coming off Covid orders with the New York Army National Guard. He was looking for a job in the $17-per-hour range as he handed out his resume at the job fair. "I'm just trying to see what's out there," he said.