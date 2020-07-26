3 Things to Look Out For in the Next Stimulus Deal

In fact, the next stimulus package will likely aim to replace 70% of a worker's wages via boosted unemployment, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which would result in an extra $188 to $310 per week. It's not quite as generous as the $600 boost that's been in play under the CARES Act, but it's better than no boost at all.

3. Additional PPP funding

Under the CARES Act, small businesses with 500 or fewer employees were eligible for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans capped at two-and-a-half times their monthly payroll costs. Those loans have saved millions of jobs to date, but at this point, much of that funding has been exhausted by the businesses that needed that money to maintain headcount. Lawmakers have indicated that their next stimulus deal will include a second round of PPP loans, only this time around, it will likely be targeted toward hard-hit businesses only.