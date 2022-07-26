 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo FilmWorks gets $750K from new investor

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo FilmWorks

Buffalo FilmWorksis located on Babcock Street where a former railcar factory that sat vacant for decades has taken on new life as a soundstage catering to Hollywood-scale productions.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo FilmWorks, a full-service film and major motion picture complex on the East Side, has a new investor.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is investing $750,000 in Buffalo FilmWorks. The film studio is completing its fourth sound stage – the 828,000-square-foot Stage 4, which will be one of the largest sound stages in North America and the world.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Buffalo FilmWorks seeks to support economic and infrastructure development for the motion picture industry through hands-on instruction and training, inclusive economic growth and the revitalization of an underserved community,” said Jennifer O’Neill, one of the studio's three co-founders with Kevin Callahan and George Pittas. “We are very excited to partner with the Western New York Impact Investment Fund in this effort, and look forward to growing the developing film industry in Buffalo.”

People are also reading…

Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Nightmare Alley” from Fox Searchlight Pictures have been the biggest productions to date to use the Seneca-Babcock film complex. With the completion of Stage 4, Buffalo FilmWorks will have a total of 119,800 square feet, allowing film or television productions to use sound stages simultaneously at what is now one of the largest motion picture complexes in the U.S.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund’s investment in Buffalo FilmWorks marks the Fund’s first investment since closing its Series 2 round of funding. In April, the Fund announced it had secured $11.55 million from a group of new and returning corporate, non-profit, and private national and regional investors.

Since its launch in 2017, the investment fund has provided more than $7.5 million to regional organizations.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Amazon is approved in Town of Niagara, but plenty of hurdles remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News