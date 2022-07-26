Buffalo FilmWorks gets $750K from new investor

Buffalo FilmWorks, a full-service film and major motion picture complex on the East Side, has a new investor.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is investing $750,000 in Buffalo FilmWorks. The film studio is completing its fourth sound stage – the 828,000-square-foot Stage 4, which will be one of the largest sound stages in North America and the world.

“Buffalo FilmWorks seeks to support economic and infrastructure development for the motion picture industry through hands-on instruction and training, inclusive economic growth and the revitalization of an underserved community,” said Jennifer O’Neill, one of the studio's three co-founders with Kevin Callahan and George Pittas. “We are very excited to partner with the Western New York Impact Investment Fund in this effort, and look forward to growing the developing film industry in Buffalo.”

Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Nightmare Alley” from Fox Searchlight Pictures have been the biggest productions to date to use the Seneca-Babcock film complex. With the completion of Stage 4, Buffalo FilmWorks will have a total of 119,800 square feet, allowing film or television productions to use sound stages simultaneously at what is now one of the largest motion picture complexes in the U.S.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund’s investment in Buffalo FilmWorks marks the Fund’s first investment since closing its Series 2 round of funding. In April, the Fund announced it had secured $11.55 million from a group of new and returning corporate, non-profit, and private national and regional investors.

Since its launch in 2017, the investment fund has provided more than $7.5 million to regional organizations.