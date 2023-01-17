IKEA now has a local pick-up location for online shoppers

IKEA shoppers now are able to pick up their online furniture purchases locally.

The Swedish-based chain has opened a pick-up location at 2525 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. most weekdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.

Qualifying furniture orders can be picked up for a flat fee of $30. Shoppers at ikea-usa.com are encouraged to select a time and date they prefer to get their order. No purchases can be made at the pick-up location.

For Western New Yorkers, the nearest full-service IKEA locations for in-store shopping are in Burlington, Ont., and Toronto. The closest one in the U.S. is in Pittsburgh.