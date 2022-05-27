Former Fantasy Island to partially open Saturday

The former Fantasy Island will be partially opening for the season starting this weekend.

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in Grand Island is slated to open Saturday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend, and then for only weekends through June 19. Daily operations are scheduled to begin June 24.

Only the water rides will be available at the outset of the season opening. The 75-acre amusement park features a theme park and water park and is adjacent to a campground. That includes the attractions: “Dragster Drench Racing Slides,” “Cannon Bowl,” “Double Dare Falls,” “Surf Hill” – a kiddie slide for smaller guests, a “Lazy River” and the “Dino” kiddie pool.

The second phase of the opening planned for June will include Kiddie Land attractions and the Western Town area with Gun Fight & Golden Nugget shows, as well as a new Western-themed ride called the “Gunslinger,” according to Splash World’s Facebook page.

Splash World on Grand Island Boulevard first reopened under new ownership in August, after initially missing its first planned reopening date in mid-July.

Despite July target, no opening date in sight for rebranded Fantasy Island water park Posts on the park's Facebook page indicate park management still is engaged in "final preparations" to train lifeguards and otherwise ready the water park for guests.

Gene Staples took control of the rebranded amusement park in June. Staples, who also owns parks in Indiana and New Jersey through his IB Parks and Entertainment, reached a long-term lease with property owner Arizona-based STORE Capital to operate and reopen the former Fantasy Island.

It previously was operated by Apex Parks Group before that company closed the amusement park in early 2020 and removed most rides.

Staples last year said he planned to spend the fall and winter acquiring new rides and otherwise upgrading Splash World for a full reopening in 2022.

While people commenting on the park's Facebook page responded with excitement about the opening, others said they would have liked to have known earlier, and some expressed that they were hoping to see the entire park open by this weekend. There were also numerous questions about season passes, which are not being offered for purchase yet.

“Knowing that the park got absolutely neglected and decimated from a foreclosure, it's a miracle that's it’s going to be partially open,” said one commenter on the Facebook page. “Kudos to the work you're putting in to bring this park back to life. Looking forward to bringing my little guy.”

Opening weekend hours will be noon to 7 p.m. each day. Daily tickets will be $14.99 for all ages, with children under 36 inches tall free when accompanied by an adult. Online ticket purchases can be made at www.niagaraamusementpark.com/tickets.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.