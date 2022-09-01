Explainer: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team's stadium costs

While the Buffalo Bills owners agreed to pay $550 million toward the cost of a new stadium in Orchard Park, that doesn’t mean the Pegulas will be dipping into their own pockets for all of it.

Indeed, some of the team’s contribution – quite likely about half of it – will be paid with other people’s money.

It's not like the Pegulas are getting a special deal. That's the way it works for most NFL franchises building a new stadium.

That’s because of the way stadium finances are calculated, along with the availability of a loan program available to team owners through the NFL.

It is also money that can't be touched by any other owner because personal seat licenses (PSLs) don't factor into revenue sharing. Under league rules, 40% of all ticket sales go into a visiting team fund that is then divided among all 32 teams.

And it gives the team access to a league-managed fund that will allow it to borrow $150 million and then repay that loan using money that otherwise would go to the visiting team as part of the league’s revenue sharing system.

Though the pricing of the PSLs hasn’t been set yet, together, that program and the loan program are likely to bring the team between $200 million and perhaps as much as $350 million – or roughly between a third and two-thirds of the team’s expected contribution.

Raising approximately $200 million in PSL fees for the Bills to put toward stadium construction was considered a fair projection by one stadium expert who spoke with The News. At the low end, PSLs should raise at least $100 million. Much of that will depend on the final stadium design.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, declined to comment for this story.

But he previously said the team is simply taking advantage of programs that are available to all NFL franchises. The programs are an essential tool in financing a stadium project that is expected to cost $1.4 billion.

“All the PSL money is used for construction on a stadium, so that’s critically important as we embark on this, especially in a market like Buffalo, where we don’t have the ability to increase (ticket) prices the way other markets have,” Raccuia said.

The NFL’s G-4 loan program, which helps fund stadium construction and renovations, and PSLs, a fee charged by the organization giving season ticket holders the right to buy tickets, work hand in hand to minimize the out-of-pocket costs for owners, said Daniel Etna, a New York City attorney who has worked on a handful of stadium deals.

“PSLs have always been intended by the NFL to be a funding mechanism for stadium construction or renovation,” Etna said. “It’s a fertile source of revenue, even if PSLs have gotten a bit of a black eye.”

The NFL expects that owners will raise at least some of their portion of money toward a new or renovated stadium with PSLs, and it is integral in getting G-4 funding from the NFL.

PSLs could raise up to $200 million

PSLs will be required for the approximately 50,000 seats to be reserved for Bills season ticket holders in what is projected to be a 60,000 to 62,000 capacity stadium – about 10,000 less than at the current Highmark Stadium.

A survey distributed to many season ticket holders a few months ago provided initial potential price ranges for PSLs in various locations around the new stadium. The PSL prices noted in the survey start at $500 for reserve seating and reach as high as $16,500 for premium seating.

If the average PSL cost is about $4,000, considering many of the seats in the stadium are in reserve sections, that would raise approximately $200 million for the Bills to put toward stadium construction. And that would represent half of the remaining $400 million tab for the Pegulas, after the NFL’s $150 million contribution to the project.

“One way of looking at PSLs is that they are part of the costs for people to buy a ticket, so it’s a private expenditure by citizens, and not a contribution from the Pegulas,” said Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College in Massachusetts.

“But if part of the private cost is going to be borne by the public, it makes more sense to have those members of the public most interested and passionate about football pay more than other people who don’t care if the Bills will be in Buffalo,” he added.

Importance to stadium builds

PSLs have been used to help pay for more than half the stadiums in the league. The Carolina Panthers were the first NFL team to sell PSLs to fund their stadium, which opened in 1996 when the organization first fielded an expansion team. Since then, nearly every new NFL stadium has been built – at least partially – using the money of fans for seat licensing fees.

According to reports, PSLs raised $600 million toward the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Rams and Chargers, which opened in 2020. The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, used PSLs to raise about $400 million to help pay for their new stadium, where they also began play in 2020. Fans paid anywhere from $500 to $75,000 for a PSL.

Raccuia has said the Bills "will most likely have the lowest PSL prices of any new stadium built since 2009.”

Buffalo is the 49th-largest metropolitan city in the U.S. – the NFL has 32 teams – and the second smallest market in the league, behind only Green Bay. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the Bills could have moved to a bigger city or one that has already lost a team if a deal wasn’t struck.

“From the evidence we have, when people want to buy a football ticket, they find a way to pay for it,” Zimbalist said. “They love their football and need their football, as much as they may need a glass of wine before dinner or whatever the case may be.”

G-4 loan becomes NFL standard

The NFL providing money for teams building or renovating stadiums is now a standard practice because the public has balked at paying for them in full. It is part of what Etna calls the league’s version of “collective socialism,” since the funding comes from a bucket of money shared by all 32 teams.

The Bills will receive a $200 million loan from the NFL, with $150 million of it repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. Getting the loan was contingent on the Pegulas contributing at least $200 million of their own equity to the project, according to the terms of the league's G-4 loan program, part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players’ Association.

Raccuia previously told The News that the league’s G-4 funding is “a critical component to our stadium deal, as well as every other stadium deal that’s been done throughout the NFL.”

The Rams received two $500 million loans from the NFL to complete SoFi Stadium, while their partners in the project, the Chargers, were awarded $200 million from the G-4 loan program. The Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons are also among the teams to recently build a stadium and receive the $200 million in G-4 loan funding.

For the Bills, the remaining $50 million would be repaid to the NFL by the Pegulas over 15 years at an interest rate that’s favorable with the market, typically at around 2%, Etna said.

New York is slated to contribute $600 million and Erie County $250 million toward the new stadium’s construction cost, according to terms of the deal. The state will own the new stadium – as the county gets out of the stadium-operating business – and lease it to the Bills through the Erie County Stadium Corp.