Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 24, 2021.
ALDEN
• 11218 Broadway, Amanda Woch; Robert C. Woch to Rachel L. Ford; Noah A. Fuer, $233,094.
• 3141 Crittenden Road, Alfred F. Reigle; Alfred F. Reigle Sr. to Emily M. Fischer; Matthew D. Fischer, $154,000.
AMHERST
• 5520-5522 Main St., Myles B Sweeney Revocable Trust 051696 Tr to Parashar&bhatnagar LLC, $1,150,000.
• 355 Renaissance Drive, William F. Adolf to Bethany Shively; Nelson E. Shively, $745,000.
• 57 Brantwood Road, Herman J. Ginsburg to Nicholas Demarco; Shannon Demarco, $500,000.
• 187 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Andrea J. Clark; Thomas P. Clark, $481,709.
• 301 Troy Del Way, Jerome E. Bryk; Jerome Bryk; Sharon R. Bryk to Claire Licata-Michael; Gregory Michael, $450,000.
• 35 Crestwood Lane, Frank Zarcone to Katie C. Stalker, $425,000.
• 30 Ascot Circle, Amherst Rental Property LLC to Andrea Kersten; David Taylor, $420,000.
• 57 Hunter’s Glenn, Desire Giraneza; Mary Samoei to Masum Khan; Yazmine Miah, $400,000.
• 43 Taverly Drive, Susan L. Pezzino; Thomas Pezzino Jr. to Allison L. Meindl; Christopher R. Meindl, $392,000.
• 104 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Brandon Lawrence Bevilacqua; Ashley Marie Gerwitz, $381,945.
• 65 Windsong Court, Angeline P Laux Trust 082019 Tr to Lynda Cessario, $380,000.
• 151 Telfair Drive, Christian Nichol; Christian R. Nichol; Christian R. Nichol Sr.; Christian Robert Nichol to Sarah J. Duval; Michael David Overholt, $375,000.
• 73 Breezewood Common, Harold L. Wolf Jr.; Maryann C. Wolf to Richard L. Vandette; Susan E. Vandette, $363,000.
• 60 Woodshire N, Karen J. Craig; Kevin T. Craig to Mary K. Hart, $357,000.
• 80 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Sean Michael Kirby; Jordan Marie Orbank, $343,160.
• 132 North Ellicott St., Elizabeth Ann Collins; James R. Collins Jr. to James D. Migliaccio, $338,000.
• 468 Harding Road, Lori M. Grabenstatter to Harding Road LLC, $330,000.
• 133 Ponderosa Drive, Howard A. Reichert to Ashiqur Rahman, $315,000.
• 40 West Summerset Lane, Dawn P. Clark to Meagan E. Chandarana; Neil Chandarana, $306,000.
• 35 Cindy Drive, Paul Marinaccio to Derek Edwards, $300,000.
• 349 Washington Hwy, David B. Allen Jr.; Linda B. Allen to Anthony L. Crispo; Karen E. Falk, $295,000.
• 440 Mill St., Patricia A. Hitzges; Richard A. Hitzges to Rajan Kalra; Shivani Kalra, $262,000.
• 1455 North French Road, Anthony R. Milone; Lisa A. Morette to Christina R. Garcia; Angelo Vazquez Rodriguez, $255,000.
• 11 Ponderosa Drive, Youn Jea Kim to Danielle C. Berry, $255,000.
• 904 Robin Road, Dana Horne; Dana Reed to Yin Lian, $248,000.
• 56 Hilton Boulevard, Helen Hoefner; Ronald Hoefner to Adam Walser, $231,000.
• 245 Smith Road, Regina A. Bernsdorf; Robin W. Bernsdorf to Rebecca Stahl, $225,000.
• 145 Jeffrey Drive, Katherine M. Harpst to Brian A. Egan, $215,000.
• 180 Donna Lea, Anthony J. Torrisi to Jessica Kacmierczak; Peter E. Kazmierczak, $214,000.
• 106 Old Meadow, Yvonne M. Scheffler to Emily Mirand, $210,000.
• 14 Margaret Road, Bal K. Dhital; Khagi Dhital to Rebecca A. Krass, $205,000.
• 293 Bauman, Nicholas J. Cino to Allison N. Darling, $175,000.
• 1818 Eggert Road, Melody Glebe to Tatyona O. Colbert, $170,000.
• 285 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Nan B. Meinkes; Nan Meinkes to Nasir U. Malik, $163,000.
• 151 Emerson, Gary J. Smith to Elana Smith, $144,717.
• 375 Washington Hwy, Robert L. Romey to Tjm&j LLC, $137,500.
• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd 219a, Mine Tezal to Lynn Vizdos, $100,000.
• 178 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 38 Friend St., Gloria S. Tatar; James F. Tatar to Bryan A. Binaxas, $115,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 28 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Daniel P. Sirica Sr.; Susan M. Sirica, $630,776.
• 13 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Zgaljardic 2018 Trust III 091818 Tr, $608,533.
• 316 Windsor Lane, Douglas George Dedrick Revocable Living Trust 102912 Tr to Harold S. Legg III; Leigh Zimmerman, $460,000.
• 95 Byeberry Court, Dan A. Brown to Barrett Charles Quinby; Kathryn Quinby, $375,000.
• 164 Center St., Barrett C. Quinby; Kathryn Rose Quinby to Denise A. Nagle; Gerald A. Nagle, $325,000.
• 509 Oakwood Ave., Michael R. Caputo to Elizabeth Beyer; John S. Beyer, $320,000.
• 451 South St., Louis J&leonore S Lambert Irrevocable Living Trust 071515 Tr to Zuher Dabit, $310,000.
• 1916 Reading Road, Joseph J. Canaski to Christopher Rudolph; Kaitlyn Affuso, $265,000.
BOSTON
• 4674 Pinecrest Terrace, Barbara A. Herdzik; Matthew B. Herdzik Jr. to James F. Cleary, $437,000.
• 9320 Feddick Road, Cynthia S. Deluca; David Deluca to Matthew Duggan, $325,000.
• 4663 Haag Road, Julia A. Turnbull; Terry B. Turnbull to Christopher R. Himes; Kim M. Himes, $325,000.
• Vacant land Boston Cross Road, Judith R. Moritz; Reed T. Moritz; Robert B. Moritz; William R. Moritz to Jason P. Sciandra, $5,500.
BRANT
• 10685 Versailles Plank Road, Anthony Catalano; Gregory A. Catalano; Gregory Catalano; Josephine J. Catalano to Gregory A. Catalano; Gregory Catalano; Sandra L. Catalano, $6,300.
BUFFALO
• 437 Tonawanda, J Roger Gorski Revocable Trust 072805 Tr to Gloversville Dg LLC, $1,435,000.
• 892 Elmwood Ave., Blackacre Brothers LLC to Jloc Brothers LLC, $1,012,500.
• 499 Delaware Ave., Donald Borowiak to Torttea LLC, $785,000.
• 120 Meadow Road, Burton J. Smith; Susan E. Smith to Jan C. Shine, $700,000.
• 106 Michigan Ave., John J. Cook; Thomas G. Weiner to 106 Stadium Parking LLC, $650,000.
• 759 Bird Ave., Joseph Agro; Joseph Argo to Grace E. Niswander, $541,000.
• 193 Cleveland Ave., Julia Jamrozik; Christopher Coryn Kempster to Polly Perez, $512,000.
• 310 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Felicia L. Evans, $493,512.
• 316 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Frank P. Frandina; Margaret A. Frandina, $476,064.
• 803 Potomac Ave., Shasha Moose; Wayne A. Moose to John L. Butsch, $440,000.
• 780 Auburn Ave., Thomas C. Lotempio to Miles Catalano; Tara Catalano, $425,000.
• 376 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Desiree Harris, $423,829.
• 75 Trinity Place, Megan M. Robertson; Robertson W Laird III to Stephen Cicero, $360,000.
• 40 East Depew, Rsr Homes LLC to Matthew Huftalen, $330,000.
• 237 Bakos Boulevard, Anika Phelps; Mwita Phelps to Mohamed Iqbal; Nilufa Yeasmin, $326,000.
• 402 Colvin Ave., Mischell D. Dee to Danielle M. Dee, $320,000.
• 203 Tupper West, Fredric F. Cornell Jr.; Floyd M. Frey Jr. to Tupper Where LLC, $311,000.
• 10 Fifteenth St., Giulio V. Cedri to Ostap Tkalich, $300,000.
• 75 Villa Av, Christopher G. Kreuzer; Kolette K. Routhier to Kailey Cartwright; Christopher Knight, $299,000.
• 29 Granger Place, Paul F. Perna Jr. to Sara Bernat; Christian Delisle, $275,000.
• 69 Fairchild Place, Sally A. Morgan to Mario R. Brown, $270,000.
• 573 West, Linda Potwora; Thomas Potwora to Danyell Sugg, $264,567.
• 22 Homer, Danielle Berry to Ebony E. Bullock; Izeal Bullock III, $250,000.
• 1088 Delaware Ave 15d, James E. Garland to Ann Marie Tyrpak, $242,000.
• 1527 Clinton St., Joseph Sapienza to Mohammed Rakib Hossain; Brothers Barakah LLC, $240,000.
• 181 Downing St., Eileen T. Sullivan to Melissa Sepulveda, $232,000.
• 202 Sterling Ave., Elizabeth Schweizer to Yeshiou Oren, $222,620.
• 56 Roesch, L&w New York LLC to Valerie Crespo, $215,000.
• 207 Minnesota Ave., Allison A. Gullion; Christopher R. Gullion to Mst Rozina Khatun; Ziaur Rahman, $204,500.
• 4 Rosemary, William C. Stockman to Holly E. Kistner, $200,000.
• 211 Camden, Jeffrey C. Rimmer; Lori A. Rimmer to Sawlay Kler; Nantathip Kulabkeeree, $189,900.
• 849 Delaware Unit 501, Amita S. Desouza; Noyel Desouza Revocable Trust Tr to John Schott; Pamela Schott, $189,855.
• 194 Whitehall Ave., Michael Donald Benz to Conor Morrison; Sean Morrison, $184,000.
• 97 Eden St., John P. Hogenmiller to Rebecca Potter, $178,500.
• 160 Best, City of Buffalo to Michigan&best LLC, $176,000.
• 336 Gold St., Boris Gladki to First Services Inc, $170,000.
• 83 Wakefield, Md Ali to Muhammad M. Islam; Nurjahan Akther Nazu, $167,000.
• 92 Ross, David Shpakovsky to Nimo A. Bashir; Ibrahim M. Iftin, $165,000.
• 83 Remington Place, M&s 716 Inc to Brian J. Steinmetz; Lauren L. Steinmetz, $165,000.
• 108 Riverview Place, Barbara E. Boyce; Barbara Boyce to Jacqueline Rivera, $162,000.
• 200 Gibson, Giuseppe Buccoleri to Saha Raju; Choi Yonghui, $150,000.
• 653 Fillmore Ave., Giuseppi Buccoleri to Saha Raju; Choi Yonghui, $150,000.
• 263 Riverside, Charles Slack to Nen Reh, $150,000.
• 25 Minton St., David Irizarry; Tonya A. Irizarry to Masum Ahmed, $140,000.
• 137 Carl St., Matthew Damon to Its Bas USA LLC, $135,000.
• 32 Elmer Ave., Margaret A. Frainier to Mohammed Faruk, $131,000.
• 42 Marshall, Larry D. Barnswell to Zaw Win, $130,000.
• 162 Kerns Ave., Peaceprints of WNY; Hope of Buffalo Inc dba to Antionette Tracy Craig, $130,000.
• 421 Gold St., Wayne Cunningham to Rasel Miah; Ayasia Sultana; Hamim Sultana, $127,000.
• 51 Millicent, Delloare H. Islam; Md M. Miah to Israt Jahan, $125,000.
• 27 Knoerl Ave., Jamielee Bracero to Kelly&hans Jorgensen Trust 082021 Tr, $120,000.
• 499 East Amherst, Rosemary Cruell to Muhammad Amjad; Arif Mahmood, $120,000.
• 503 East Amherst, Rosemary Cruell to Muhammad Amjad; Arif Mahmood, $120,000.
• 52 Comstock Ave., Sultan Ali LLC to Corenda Prior, $112,000.
• 728 Hopkins St., Gerron R. Woodruffe to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $110,000.
• 124 Humber Ave., Matthew J. Riordan to Mohammad A. Bari, $110,000.
• 701 East Utica, Kirk Willis to Md J. Imam; Mohammad J. Patuary, $110,000.
• 153 Martha, M&m Batim Inc to Mohammad N. Haque, $105,000.
• 1115 East Lovejoy, Amzad Hossain; Mohammad S. Rahman to Md Yusuf Meahjee, $100,000.
• 47 Birch Place, Bonita O. Jackson; Earl Jackson to Karim&karim LLC, $97,000.
• 100 Rejtan St., Christine Ratajczak to Ollie Eemam, $93,000.
• 784 East Amherst, Buffalo Niagara Properties Corp to Md Farid Hosen, $90,000.
• 68 Moselle, Zohear Service Inc to Rita R. Debi, $90,000.
• 92 Hazelwood Ave., Team Shaughnessy Properties LLC to Abu Mohsin, $87,250.
• 88 Courtland Ave., Nathan Z. Bice to Mohammad S. Hoque, $87,100.
• 200 Jewett Ave., Ala Uddin Ahmed to Rezaul Karim, $85,000.
• 105 East Parade, Sabrina Haynie-Young; James C. Young Sr. to Charles Madison; Sabrina Madison, $84,000.
• 33 Winter St., 716 Housing LLC to Yonisbel Perez Rodriguez, $80,000.
• 82 Rosedale St., Joseph Mann to Maung Htwei Khin; Soe Win Soe, $80,000.
• 302 Dearborn St., George R. Andross to Sauda Shaban; Alida Tabaro; Anisa Umugwanera, $80,000.
• 212 Normal Ave., Janice Foti to Joe Constantine; James Miller; Michael Piazza, $80,000.
• 71 Guilford St., Ehan Management Corporation to Mohammed Shah Badrul, $78,000.
• 2249 Genesee, 2249 Genesee Trust Tr to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $77,500.
• 253 Laird Ave., Woodruffe Property Holdings LLC to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $77,000.
• 136 Wright Ave., Suky Bdn Properties LLC to Most Shahanaz Akter, $75,000.
• 49 Castle Place, Nafesa Properties LLC to Mohammed Hassan; Mohammad Uddin, $75,000.
• 114 Humason, Ape City LLC to Nargis Parveen, $74,000.
• 49 Brewster, Cynthia Hatch to Hope&luck NY Inc, $68,000.
• 122 Hastings, Gary Illos Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Shahida Akter; Mohammad H. Rahman, $65,000.
• 138 Howell, William P. Adamski to Emaan Family LLC, $65,000.
• 164 Harding, John B. Hayes; Paulette M. Hayes to Paulette M. Hayes, $63,661.
• 66 Richlawn Ave., Mark Young to Kamrun Nahar; Nurus Safa, $60,000.
• 119 Domedion Ave., Faithful Homes LLC to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $60,000.
• 111 Eller Ave., Ape City LLC to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $58,000.
• 1726 William St., Nubad Enterprise LLC to Jamal Uddin, $55,000.
• 1035 Lafayette, City of Buffalo to Samuel J. Pappagallo, $51,000.
• 143 Stockbridge, Martin J. Cole to Buffalo Dreamers Inc, $50,000.
• 16 Purdy St., Baria Home Inc to Md Kalim Uddin, $50,000.
• 68 Lang Ave., Ronald L. Zeigler to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $48,000.
• 46 Chadduck Ave., Kristen Moore to Daniel Glushefski; Matthew Reitz, $45,000.
• 23 Littlefield Ave., Global Holdings Property Management LLC to Abul Hasham; Musammat B. Razia, $45,000.
• 17 Ruhland Ave., Recone LLC to Saima Akter; Golam Sadek, $45,000.
• 131 Stevens St., Halima Haque LLC to Sohel Management 1982 LLC, $40,000.
• 14 Kerns Ave., Dominique Arckens to Fmh Collections LLC, $35,000.
• 133 Delavan West, Mirdan Hussein to Rakan Ramadan, $35,000.
• 724 Glenwood Ave., Ape City LLC to Farjana Alam, $30,000.
• 55 Eighteenth, Michael Brundige to Lynda Marie Brundige, $30,000.
• 164 Kingsley, Queen City Invest LLC to K&r Buffalo Management Inc, $25,000.
• 290 Hazelwood, Mohammad Kader to Harunur Corporation, $23,500.
• 2249 Genesee St., Thaddeus J. Jankowski Jr. to 2249 Genesee Trust, $20,000.
• 354 Davey, Thu Lam Quach to Azizur Rahman; Mijanur Rahman; Mohammed Shamin Sheikh, $17,000.
• 738 South Division St., Jalonda Hill to Queen City Living of North Carolina LLC, $9,390.
• 247 Rother St., Ahmed Sharif to Sonia Rahman, $8,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3251 Harlem Road, Idapec Realty Corporation; Warren&iliff LLC; 8811 E Iliff LLC to R Cheektowaga LLC, $1,430,000.
• 95 Sandy Lane, Christine Sacilowski; Gerald J. Sacilowski; Mark G. Sacilowski to Su N. Ha; Uyen T. Ngo, $276,000.
• 66 Leni Lane, Queen City Invest LLC to Mohammed Abul Hasnat, $260,100.
• 24 Sandy Lane, Jason Surdej to Mitchell Polanski, $260,000.
• 63 Jeffrey Drive, John Dutkiewicz to Zubaira Ahmed, $255,000.
• 67 Marlene Drive, Lorrie Germann; Robert Germann to Sonia Omole, $245,000.
• 25 Rosemead Lane, Martin J&rita Turkiewicz Living Trust Tr to 25 Rosemead LLC, $240,000.
• 232 Losson Road, Geoffrey Joy; Marie Joy to Tina M. Belke, $234,900.
• 54 Cunard Ave., Riley Petro; Alec Vidiksis to Mohammed K. Uddin, $231,000.
• 82 Barbados Drive, Michael Daddario to Jaclyn J. Chudzinski; Mark R. Chudzinski, $230,100.
• 110 Cayuga Creek Road, Zachary J. Zabawa to Paul V. Richardson Sr.; Sheena M. Richardson, $220,924.
• 102 Herbert Ave., Mollah Md Golzar Hossain to Mst Kamrun Nahure; Md J. Uddin, $220,000.
• 272 Dean Road, John P. Spaich to Malerie Snyder, $211,500.
• 80 Martinique Drive, Scott A. Hurd to David Matthew Chwojdak; Concetta Maria Silvestri, $205,000.
• 61 Woodgate Drive, Brittany A. Barr to Nicholas J. Roba, $203,061.
• 41 Kemp, Brittany M. Kawalec; Philip J. Kawalec to Masudul Karim, $196,000.
• 186 Warsaw St., Sandra Gummo to Darburt H. Almeter, $190,000.
• 29 Maria Lane, Ada M. Niezgoda to Karen Kennelly, $180,000.
• 99 St Boniface Road, Timothy W. Mccadden to Aileen Hernandez Diaz, $180,000.
• 143 Kilbourne Road, Mark R. Chudzinski; Jaclyn J. Toy to Sonya Davis; Rickey Grant, $170,200.
• 52 Gardenvale Drive, Buffalo Group LLC to Dominique Morris, $169,900.
• 229 Merrymont Road, Nicholas Cinelli to Richard Paul Brunetto, $165,229.
• 170 Autumnwood Drive, Deanna M. Mccarey to Lisa L. Taber, $157,500.
• 92 Towers Boulevard, Betty A. Cendrowski; Kenneth A. Cendrowski to Melanie L. Krawczyk; Nicolas E. Krawczyk, $150,000.
• 187 Mcnaughton Ave., Karen Ann Peck; Karen Peck to Christian Terrance, $150,000.
• 62 Fairview Drive, Cleonice A. Marki; Cleonice Marki; Michael A. Marki to Mark Dagostino Jr., $139,900.
• 4768 Broadway St., Dorothy M. Schillo to Kaishla M. Fernandez, $139,900.
• 35 Blick St., Frances Hinz; Frances M. Hinz to Taslima Begum; Rahman M. Mohammed, $138,000.
• 7 Joseph St., Michael A. Panzarella; Michael Panzarella; David J. Wolff to Taslima Akter, $137,300.
• 267 Orchard Place, Justine J. Alessandra; Jack J. Drozdowski to Tina Rott, $135,000.
• 99 Le Havre Drive, Rmf Buyout Acquisition Trust 2020-2 Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Mpr Properties of WNY LLC, $107,000.
• 126 Roland St., Pacific USA NY Inc to Mohammad S. Rahaman; Wahida Rahman, $90,000.
• 26 Eggert Road, Robert Porterfield Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Anila Corporation, $90,000.
• 78 Leonard Post Drive, Pam E. Kreuzer; Franklin Pratcher to City Homes Properties Holdings LLC, $85,000.
• 109 Buell Ave., Dennis Kaite; Louann Kaite; Luann Kaite to Robert C. Kaite, $75,000.
CLARENCE
• 9590 Cobblestone Drive, Joseph V. Curatolo; Kathleen M. Curatolo to Nicolas Pierre Saikali; Rita F. Saikali, $999,000.
• 5356 Glenview Drive, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Greg Grigorian; Irina Musaelyan, $784,484.
• 4678 Helenwood Drive, Regency Builders LLC to Inder Thind, $775,000.
• 8836 Stonebriar Drive, Annemarie F. Congdon to Andrea Kearney; Patrick Kearney, $655,000.
• 8240 Roll Road, Cynthia Clay; Richard J. Clay to Curran Enterprises of WNY LLC, $640,000.
• 10858 Keller Road, Elayne C. Carey; Timothy P. Carey to Jared M. Cominsky; Raizel Cominsky, $580,000.
• 5526 Meadowglen Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Nour Assaad; Assaad Ziad El Haj, $555,002.
• 8080 Highland Farms Drive, Xiaojie Shun to Savant Properties LLC, $517,000.
• 8231 Clarence Lane N, Marion Hnat; Michael R. Hnat to Humera Ali; Najma Aslam, $429,900.
• 10698 Rapids Road, Paula L. Long; Michael R. Lynch; Paula L. Lynch to Maria A. Pendolino, $390,900.
• 10765 Park Ave., Carolyn A. Hahn; Kevin G. Hahn to Katherine N. Garey; Joseph P. Laporta II, $375,000.
• 4800 Kraus Road, Adam Richbart; Michelle N. Richbart to Kimberly L. Johnson, $280,000.
• 9925 Lapp Road, Nancy Dipietro to Michael R. Halter, $277,200.
• 123 Kenfield Road, Patricia J. Szulis; Robert M. Szulis to Alana Blake; Andrew Blake, $170,000.
COLDEN
• Vacant land Irish Road, David A. Bower; Diana S. Bower to Colby J. Mcnichol, $70,000.
COLLINS
• 14576 Bagdad Road, American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series Ahp Servicing Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Gbtb Properties LLC, $25,000.
• 00 West Becker, Kevin Cataldi to Kurt Chapman, $9,000.
CONCORD
• 9786 Davis Hill Road, Dale J. Doud; Mary A. Doud to Mark J. Doud; Sarah M. Doud, $180,000.
• 72 Ridgeview Lane, Linda A. Nolan; Patrick E. Nolan to Cassandra L. Pritchard, $176,000.
EDEN
• 2786 West Pleasant Ave., Steven W. Urban to Dylan Bonning; Victoria F. Bonning, $170,000.
ELMA
• 24 Deercrest Court, Marjorie J. Bailey; Roderick F. Bailey to Geoffrey D. Buza, $600,000.
• 211 Rice Road, Annemarie Gilbert to 460 E Center LLC, $440,000.
• 1011 Blossom Road, Gary W. Bluman; Gail W. Oreilly to Roxanne M. Slade; Timm A. Slade, $265,000.
• 931 Transit Road, Holt Vaughan; Marietta Vaughan; Holt Vaughn; Marietta Vaughn to Jamie A. Isaac; Paul K. Isaac, $115,000.
• 1560 Billington Road, Florence Powers to Barbara A. Ducotey; Denis C. Ducotey; Karen D. Janiszewski, $78,000.
EVANS
• 458 Lakeside Ave., George W. Munschauer to Munsch458 LLC, $285,614.
• 89 North Lane, Patricia A. Jimerson to Derek M. Rohde; Teresa L. Rohde, $270,000.
• 1413 Darlington, Michael C. Coffman to Santiago Lopez, $195,500.
• 1199 Peppertree Drive, James Allen Sr.; Mary Ann Allen to Lynn Marie Opinsky, $133,797.
• 9148 Lakeshore Road, George W. Munschauer to 9148 Lake LLC, $41,114.
GOWANDA
• 145 Caroline Road, Edward N. Prince to Christopher J. Cook, $115,000.
• 22 Main St., Janet L. Vogtli; Joseph H. Vogtli; Joseph H. Vogtli Jr. to Lsop Rentals Premier Asset Management LLC, $80,800.
• Aldrich St. Extension, Helen F. Decarlo to Gowanda Properties LLC, $20,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 92 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to Sarah L. Niland; Eric M. Soehnlein, $558,437.
• 85 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to David Michael Durante; Erin Marie Durante, $527,000.
• 956 Ransom Road, Jeffrey J. Lesanti Jr.; Kristin A. Lesanti to Neada Attal, $440,000.
• 186 Park Place, Jack E. Cohen; Joel A. Cohen; Linda H. Cohen; Elizabeth F. Laporta; Meridith H. Neal to Dina Mann; Todd Mann, $440,000.
• 270 Marlin Drive, Renee M. Cool to Lauren Bruno; Stephen Bruno, $360,000.
• 121 Gregory Place, Jay Raepple; Karen A. Raepple to Erica A. Raepple; Andrew J. Marrs, $350,000.
• 155 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Richard Worling, $316,850.
• 3158 East River Road, David Delsignore; Frank Delsignore; Maria Delsignore; Marla Delsignore; Michael Delsignore to Marilyne Brandoni; William Brandoni, $282,000.
• 624 East River Road, Jennifer A. Insalaco; Jennifer A. Pendola to Darryl Gabrielsen Jr., $255,000.
• 3348 Sandy Beach Road, Kathleen N. White to Karen L. Mahoney, $163,000.
• 2444 Stony Point Road, James Chapman; James G. Chapman to Jill M. Baes; Shane C. Baes, $130,000.
HAMBURG
• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg Business Park LLC to Royal Wash Development LLC, $2,000,000.
• 4579 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeremy D. Kephart; Renee N. Kephart, $440,956.
• 4618 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Elizabeth Burris; Norman J. Burris, $409,625.
• 4543 #45 Camp Rd Unit 3, Villages of Mission Hills Patio Homes LLC to Joan D. Thomas; Peter W. Thomas, $400,000.
• 1663 North Creek Road, Denton L. Klahn; Sharon A. Klahn to Carlos Carballo, $390,000.
• 3545 Heatherwood Drive, Danielle L. Vandette; James M. Vandette to Austin Air Systems Limited, $375,000.
• 3658 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Michael J. Dziadaszek; Sara M. Dziadaszek, $365,536.
• 6416 Pincherry Way, Aesha Desai; Keyur M. Shah to Emily E. Gibbs; Michael J. Martinez, $360,000.
• 3335 Brookfield Lane, Jonathan E. Sentz; Lynda R. Sentz to Daniel S. Stewart, $350,000.
• 4271 South Park Ave., 4271 South Park Ave LLC to Anne M. Orsene; Joseph Orsene; Ursula Orsene-Anderson, $330,000.
• 6571 Taylor Road, Bettyann C. Chesbro to James Tyler Peace; Mary Mitchell Peace, $305,000.
• 287 East Prospect Ave., Jessica M. Kerner; Benjamin W. Wilson to April Bell; Gabrielle Michalek, $288,000.
• 3011-l#33 Cloverbank Road, Cunningham Family Trust 101421 Tr to Jill Z. Whalen; Robert F. Whalen Jr., $265,000.
• 4799 Knab Drive, Kevin S. Kruly to Nicholas A. Blake, $257,500.
• 3392 Raymond Drive, Golden Armor Properties Inc to Sahadat Hossain, $256,000.
• 3464 James Ave., Golden Armor Properties Inc to Sahadat Hossain, $256,000.
• 5070 Lynwood Ave., Poliseno Holdings LLC to Rebecca Sireika; Robert Sireika, $252,500.
• 5060 Lynwood Ave., Poliseno Holdings LLC to Rebecca Sireika; Robert Sireika, $252,500.
• 2615 Hakanaw Ave., Jonathan C. Gruchy; Stefani R. Gruchy to Charles Gardinier II, $246,000.
• 5272 Innesbrooke Court, Joan D. Haney to Kimberly Lata, $208,523.
• 134 Miller Ave., Peggy E. Reynolds to Iliyan Iliev; Stela Iliev, $187,250.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #27, Cesare A. Fabrizi to Karen F. Odien, $175,000.
• 162 Holiday Lane, Alyssa M. Fabin to Daniel J. Becker; Karli A. Becker, $155,000.
• Vacant land Argyle Parkway, Delphine Dipasquale; Susan A. Marrano; Patrick Marsillo; Carlo M. Perfetto to Tr Lockport Realty LLC, $100,000.
• Vacant land Bayview Road, Patrick Omelia to Joseph Pliszka; Lisa Pliszka, $80,000.
HOLLAND
• 155 Vermont St., Sally H. Kye to Sharon A. Stites, $151,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 57 South Shore Boulevard, Eileen Grew to Diane M. Ruminski, $240,000.
• 20 Ingham Ave., Ann Marie Tyrpak to Asmahan Alkadi, $82,500.
• 123 School, Cynthia Pietrusik; Joseph Pietrusik; Michael Pietrusik to Adam Aziz, $80,000.
LANCASTER
• 73 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Diane W. Glenn; John W. Glenn Jr., $419,175.
• 62 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David L. Dubnicki; Diane C. Dubnicki, $409,900.
• 12 Foxhunt Road, Cathleen A. Groat; Cathleen Groat; Gary E. Groat to Victor A. Chobot, $240,000.
• 40 Colonial Ave., Timothy P. Boyle; Melysa T. Markut to Gregory J. Heist, $235,040.
• 39 Colonial Ave., Jane A. Arth; Robert B. Arth to Dedric Jermaine Whittle; Sarah Jane Whittle, $200,000.
• 11 Cemetery Road, Eric K. Johnson to Jeffrey D. Barnes, $200,000.
• 64 5th Ave., Shawn M. Murray to Peter J. Koestler; Rosemarie A. Koestler, $190,000.
• 611 Pavement Road, Redland Quarries NY Inc to 611 Pavement Road LLC, $175,000.
• 49 Grant St., Michael P. Pfeiffer to James Aaron Pfeiffer, $146,000.
• 36 Parkview Court, Katherine G. Lacey; David M. Heri; Gizella Heri; Thomas B. Heri to Lori A. Podyma; Michael V. Podyma, $120,800.
• 226 Hall Road, David Breckenridge; Judith E. Breckenridge to Scott A. Bakerink; Molly M. Gawron, $120,000.
• 50 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Jesse J. Thompson; Victoria Thompson, $71,000.
MARILLA
• 12122 Bullis Road, Timothy L. Lippert to Daniel F. Stover; Dawn M. Stover, $40,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 5120 Havens Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Gordon E. Wood; Jessica L. Wood, $445,717.
• 7199 Scotland Road, Walter E. Brenda to Thomas S. Hallett, $275,000.
• 7169 Scotland Road, Michael E. Brenda; Nicole Brenda to Thomas S. Hallett, $36,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 94 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Collins Alicia Jeffries Coppola; Corey Thomas Collins, $488,987.
• 17 Greenwood Drive, Kaytland Gambles to Jesse Salazar; Melanie Joanne Salazar, $425,000.
• 140 Hobby Lane, Dolores A. Chelus; Michael F. Chelus to Elizabeth A. Chelus, $400,000.
• 45 Candy Lane, Mary Ann Huber; Philip T. Huber to Bridget Feyes; Douglas Feyes, $352,000.
• 6943 Powers Road, Edward J. Stachelski to James M. Riter; Amanda J. Smith, $280,000.
• 5063 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mary Beth Dueringer; Paul J. Dueringer; Mary Beth Holland to Margaret Mary Conboy, $254,000.
• 200 Sunset Terrace, David L. Sweet to Ruth E. Roder-Ruh; Thomas D. Ruh, $235,000.
• 21 Greenmeadow Drive, Larry Brand; Gertrude C. Kendall; Kevin S. Kendall; Leslie J. Kendall to Katherine Mellown; Thomas Mellown, $199,000.
• 105 Carriage Dr Unit 7, Jacklyn A. Sobecki to Cynthia Hanneman; Martin Hanneman, $154,900.
• 5293-d Chestnut Ridge Road, Jean E. Pattison; Jeffrey S. Pattison; Lance D. Pattison; Sandra L. Pattison to Antoinette Syracuse; Richard A. Syracuse, $132,000.
SARDINIA
• 13170 Schutt Road, Rhonda Ann George; Deborah Lee Howard; Michelle Rose Meyers to Kelly J. Villa; Raymond C. Villa, $204,126.
SPRINGVILLE
• 165 East Hill Run, B&b Homes Inc to Lois Benz, $232,912.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 75 Coshway, Brittany A. Mazurkiewicz to Alexander Cheng, $215,250.
• 65 Hackett, Chris J. Salasny to Aline Smith; Ethan J. Smith, $186,500.
• 412 Main St., Molly B. Case to Damika Patterson, $165,000.
• 205 Gibson St., Arthur Blessing to Cartus Financial Corporation, $140,000.
• 205 Gibson St., Cartus Financial Corporation to Donna Szymkowiak; John Szymkowiak, $140,000.
• 157 Bouck St., Mary Jo Wisniewski to Amy J. Waltz; Mark S. Waltz, $125,000.
• 38 Westbourne Drive, Richard Peters; Richard B. Peters; Richard Blaze Peters to Scott Sheehan, $90,000.
TONAWANDA
• 59 Woodcrest Boulevard, Lauren M. Hazelet to Jonathan P. Wheelock; Sarah E. Wheelock, $400,000.
• 51 Knowlton Ave., Judith A. Maglietto; Thomas J. Maglietto to Virginia Anne Bryan, $289,900.
• 63 Hawthorne Ave., Limaz LLC to Kenneth H. Fitzgerald, $270,000.
• 324 Traverse Boulevard, Andrew F. Shanahan; Kimberly A. Shanahan to Anthony Swinnich; Janice Marie Swinnich, $250,000.
• 168 Old Colony Ave., Kelsey L. Stuhler to Ariunzaya Batsaikhan; Andrew Wallace Dennis, $247,000.
• 108 Lowell Road, Diane M. Kelly; David B. Lupp; Dennis M. Lupp; Fredrick C. Lupp to Jennifer Baumgartner, $235,000.
• 138 Green Tree Road, Lynne M. Krisnosky; Rick F. Krisnosky to Susan E. Clark, $213,000.
• 33 Ermann, Alberto Padilla-Vazquez; Candace M. Padilla-Vazquez to Zachary Burnash, $211,500.
• 511 Somerville Ave., Brian A. Egan to Gabriella C. Gulino, $180,000.
• 45 Claremont, Wendy Ann Martin to Amanda Eichinger; Cory Martin, $175,000.
• 316 Northwood Drive, Patricia N. Fisher to Robert J. Keohane, $160,000.
• 464 Wendel Ave., Samir P. Patel to Cheryl Brown; Jamila Ani Umoh, $156,000.
• 136 Pilgrim, Marie J. Mccrory; Mccrory Matthew R W to Kevin D. Mccrory, $150,000.
• 620 Highland Ave., Daniel J. Chiacchia; Leonard J. Verrastro; Leonard Verrastro to Daniel Glushefski; Redbird Properties, $144,500.
• 675 Sheridan Drive, William E. Devlin to Mmd Blount LLC, $120,000.
• 11-15 Walpole Place, Lisa Eagan to Halima Haque LLC, $19,000.
WALES
• 11572 Vermont Hill Club Road, Keith Schafer to Doreen Schafer, $12,500.
WEST SENECA
• 1388 Union Road, 1388 Union Road LLC to Drini 672 LLC, $995,000.
• 38 Mosside Loop, Annette Bartlebaugh; Daniel S. Bartlebaugh to Mary A. Agro; Vincent P. Agro, $310,000.
• 160 Theresa Court, Jonathan Kroll; Mary Kroll to Peggy E. Reynolds, $290,000.
• 8 Cathedral Court, Jacqueline Mundt to Adam Phillips; Kathleen Phillips, $255,000.
• 499 Main, Herbert H. Thurn; Johanna B. Thurn to Jennifer Kiefer Fenton; Fenton Russell James Jr, $235,000.
• 83 Steiner Ave., Lucille Manuszewski; Robert S. Manuszewski to Moyna Kabir; Sm Rasel Kabir, $216,000.
• 40 Muriel Drive, Daryl W. Witt; Julie C. Witt to Diane M. Kabel, $215,000.
• 855 Fisher Road, Lawrence E. Sikorski to Alexander Edward Korzaniewski, $210,000.
• 123 Suburban Court, Paul J. Kielich to Brian C. Labby; Roxanne L. Labby, $205,000.
• 57 Kirkwood Drive, Silvertree Real Estate Holdings LLC to Shalkowski Bernard Walter III, $205,000.
• 65 Woodlane Drive, Bruce D. Styn; Robert J. Styn Jr. to Vernet P. Jean, $192,500.
• 146 Boncroft Drive, Erica A. Degen to Kenneth Raab; Sarah Raab, $185,000.
• 71 Creekward Drive, Esther A. Cialfi to Edward Ray Heiss; Lynn Marie Heiss, $165,000.
• 1726 Center Road, Maria A. Cooke; John A. Cooke to Marie Cavaleri, $165,000.
• 143 Edson St., Ayeshia J. Brown to Canazzi Ben Caleb; Equity Trust Company Cust, $71,000.
• 101 Manhassett St., William J. Snyder to Hollie Flood, $40,000.