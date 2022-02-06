Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 17, 2021.
AKRON
• 83 East Ave., Jeffrey Mandolene; Nancy Mandolene to Annmarie Noreika, $154,500.
• 57 Main St., Cnb Bank to Envision Akron LLC, $130,000.
• 165 East Ave., Dennis George Abraham; Judy Ann Abraham to Joseph Laughlin; Kelly V. Zarcone, $118,000.
ALDEN
• 881 Two Rod Road, Michelle Kraus to Jordan A. Faith; Rylie G. Faith, $280,000.
• 1146 Two Rod Road, Paul R. Garland to D Moeller Service Co LLC, $160,000.
AMHERST
• 945 Sweet Home Road, Amherst Affiliates LLC to Mmac Ht II Amherst NY LLC, $14,000,000.
• 854 Millersport Hwy, Crdi Development LLC to Annette Tuso Elissagaray Trust, $990,000.
• 6094-6100 Main St., Leah Morcelle; Mitchell Morcelle to Monte Properties LLC, $600,000.
• 164 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Salvatore Aiello; Kathryn M. Wilson, $559,616.
• 351 Forestview Drive, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah Inc to Menachem Zippel, $520,000.
• 122 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to William M. Hothow, $454,179.
• 8 West Heritage Road, Ferdinand Martinez Sr.; Griselda G. Martinez to Dominic M. Fieramusca, $430,000.
• 104 Forestlake Drive, Kevin Doyle; Patricia M. Doyle to Andrea A. Link; Jeffrey G. Link, $424,300.
• 88 Mapleton Drive, Rachelle Marks to Karen Craig; Kevin Craig, $410,000.
• 98 Saratoga, Daniel J. Rokitka; Holly N. Rokitka to Zachary Mcgee; Shaeley Yaeger, $382,000.
• 66 North Brier Road, Claire D. Siemens; Joshua Sargent Siemens to Caleb J. Canfield; Mary K. Canfield, $350,000.
• 4995 Millersport Hwy, Jane M. Ozog; Walter F. Ozog to Jared Dean; Josephine M. Allsbrook, $327,500.
• 155 Shady Grove Drive, Kathleen M. Sorce; Salvatore J. Sorce to Jorge A. Mendez, $320,000.
• 858 Klein Road, House Numbers Inc to Jatinder Pal Singh, $300,000.
• 25 Southwind Trail, Varun Chandola to Ayanna L. Turner, $295,000.
• 87 Southwind Trail, Peggy I. Willert to Amherst Essw LLC, $292,000.
• 278 Huxley Drive, Shawn A. Mccrea; Jessica M. Sciandra to Maxwell Fox, $282,500.
• 223 Coronation Drive, Ryan T. Warthen to Caroline L. Altreuter; Jared L. Kneebone, $271,000.
• 28 Leonore Road, Gary Friedman to Usman Ali, $265,000.
• 26 Redwood Terrace, Lauren E. Major; Laurne E. Major to Bennett Kevin David II; Heath Anna Ilene Theodora, $264,000.
• 14 Hyledge Drive, Brendan James Murphy to Mokshita Bhan, $255,000.
• 204 Ridgewood Drive, Kelly A. Banik; Austin K. Dorr to Kyle M. Montante, $245,000.
• 263 South Union Road, Dawn M. Shaffer to Jatinder Pal Singh, $240,000.
• 185 West Klein Road, Anelia S. Mundy; Jason A. Mundy to Ruifang Liu, $228,000.
• 11 Falmouth Lane, James C. Simmons to Nipa Bhowmik; Rabindra Bhowmik, $225,000.
• 254 Hamilton Drive, Haralambos K. Papadakis; Jessica S. Papadakis to Joelle S. Wagner, $220,000.
• 1185 Youngs Rd Unit B, Robert K. Platek to Carol Zabel, $201,000.
• 144 Alberta Drive, Gertrude Miller; Milton Miller to Taqwa Property Inc, $200,000.
• 1095 Youngs Rd Unit C, John Horton to Lynne Dimarco, $200,000.
• 1410 Maple Rd Unit 6, Mary Margaret Ohara to Timothy J. Oconnor, $192,000.
• 1205 F Youngs Road, Premlata Maheshwari to Cynthia H. Gaj; David Gaj, $189,000.
• 111 Alberta Drive, Legacy Brothers LLC to Jacquelyn Poitras, $185,000.
• 1095 New Road, Bruce Sterling; Gary Bruce Sterling; Lana Tomas to David S. Bellomo; Leah C. Bellomo, $185,000.
• 26 Spruce Road, John W. Whitehead Jr. to Erica Fordham, $185,000.
• 360 Callodine Ave., Chia Hui Chen to Meh R. John, $180,000.
• 504 Charlesgate Circle, Kaijie Ma; Luye Qin to Rajaneesh Kolluri, $178,000.
• 71 Lorfield Drive, Daniel J. Rogers to Tyler Donovan, $176,000.
• 6 Beacon Park Unit C, William Degraw to Melissa J. Blamire, $169,000.
• 150 South Union Rd #133, Lynne Towers; Lizabeth Borcuch to David O. Parish II, $155,000.
• 272 Callodine Ave., Dale H. Smith to Minh B. Vu, $150,000.
• 75-2 Henel Ave., Monica L. Barreto to Adrian Strassburg; Janice Strassburg, $135,000.
• 89 Post Road, Nicholas C. Strascina to Gary Illos Ira Ben; Equity Trust Co Cust, $125,000.
• 244 Maplemere Rd E, Emilio Destefano; Maria Destefano to Earl Wells IV, $120,000.
• 845 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Thomas G. Burgard; Thomas S. Burgard to Gtb Enterprises LLC, $120,000.
• 22 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 58 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 22 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 4803 Millersport Hwy, Drl Properties Inc to Gramercy Park Development LLC, $27,785.
ANGOLA
• 64 Terrylynn Drive, Renata Kloss; Renata J. Kloss; John Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski; Richard Szydlowski to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $80,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1034 Underhill Road, Kathryn M. Bailey; Timothy M. Bailey to Timothy Zielinski, $452,000.
• 323 Main St., Francis A. Trzepkowski; Frank Trzepkowski to Buffalo Eye Optometry Pllc, $450,000.
• 595 Tannery Road, Davis Jamie R Gulino; Jamie Gulino to Renee A. Texido; Robert F. Texido Jr., $329,000.
• 79 North Willow St., Mary Diehl; Robert Diehl Jr. to Christina Elia, $217,000.
BLASDELL
• 51 Helen Ave., Joanne Savannah to Peter Christ, $186,000.
• 71 Lake Ave., Tempo Holdings Inc to Wali General Trading&services, $125,000.
BOSTON
• 6658 Holiday Drive, Carole M. Bieler to Courtney L. Bonus; Travis S. Schake, $210,000.
BUFFALO
• 1100 Michigan, Mcguire Pv Holding Lp to Pilgrim Village Family Housing Development Fund Company Inc, $3,270,120.
• 951 Ellicott, Mcguire Pv Holding Lp to Pilgrim Village Senior Housing Development Fund Company Inc, $2,236,185.
• 10 Laird, Hopeful Holdings 1 Lp to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $1,980,000.
• 28 La Force, Hopeful Holdings 1 Lp to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $1,760,000.
• 147 Linwood Ave., 147 Linwood LLC to Rosali Realty LLC, $1,700,000.
• 129 Nottingham Terrace, Brian M. Gucwa; Jason G. Ziegler to George Cunningham, $1,375,000.
• 93 Nottingham, Lm Bahas LLC to David Kimelberg; Shelley Kimelberg, $985,000.
• 101 Meadow Road, Sharon L. Bailey to Anna F. Hays; Andrew L. Reynolds, $939,000.
• 163 Highland Ave., Elizabeth A. Sauer; Peter D. Sauer to Andrew John Malin; Erin Marie Malin, $875,000.
• 311 Grant St., Cyrus Ardalan; Tracy Ardalan to Nyein Aung; Jason Minnaing, $750,000.
• 206 Portside, John V. Pinski to Anne M. Downey; John R. Roach, $640,000.
• 56 Summit, Andrew J. Kiefer; Chrystalle L. Kiefer to Elizabeth Quinlivan; Thomas Quinlivan, $483,000.
• 89 Dana Road, Kenneth J. Ziolkowski to Cynthia A. Brickell, $450,000.
• 346 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Iqbal Hasan; Moiz G. Hasan, $438,455.
• 1 Agassiz Circle, 1 Agassiz Circle LLC to Adam Dietrick; Ashley M. Dietrick, $405,000.
• 347-349 Elmwood Ave., C&l Real Estate LLC to Korn Myers Real Estate LLC, $400,000.
• 57 Cary, Casciani-Kurzdorfer Family Trust 111814 Tr to Arnold G. Philippi; Julie Ann Philippi, $385,000.
• 224 Wellington Road, Jonathan S. Fleischauer; Lisa Fleischauer to Casey Nelson; Joshua Addison Nelson, $378,999.
• 1088 Delaware Ave #7a, Elizabeth S. Hemenway to Michael L. Gross; Nancy E. Gross, $376,000.
• 41 Woodward Ave., Beverly Gorman to Joseph D. Orourke; Ann E. Seyboldt, $375,000.
• 1965 Bailey, New Life Harvest Church of God In Christ Inc to Buffalo Islamic Foundation Inc, $350,000.
• 425 Huntington Ave., David M. Zenger to Nicholas Zenger, $340,000.
• 135 Philadelphia, Hopeful Holdings LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $330,000.
• 24 North Park Ave., Sharon P. Walker to Timothy Richard Arnold; Molly Judith Higgins, $330,000.
• 1989 Clinton, Keybank NA to 1989 Clinton St. LLC, $325,000.
• 1141 Delaware Ave Unit 1w, Therese C. Clarke to Donna L. Maree; Charles E. Carr, $315,000.
• 217 Rebecca Park, Edelmiro Cruz Jr. to Hari K. Ghimirey; Mana M. Ghimirey, $300,000.
• 710 Potomac Ave #17, John D. Spiegelman to Valerie A. Fahey, $290,000.
• 150 Hughes Ave., Mgv Holdings LLC to Jeremy Dabel, $284,000.
• 866 Abbott Road, Allyn M. Ferguson to Daniel W. Sauer; Patricia Sauer, $276,000.
• 205 Tupper St W, Ewa Stachowiak; Michael K. Stachowiak to Elizabeth Krieger; Paul List Jr., $263,000.
• 59 Edgewood Place, William J. Goc III to Sonya Mandee Ford; Tyrell Anthony Ford, $250,000.
• 65 Oakhurst Ave., 11 Milford St. LLC to Melissa J. Sullivan; Sullivan Michael John Jr, $245,000.
• 243 Niagara St., Salam Bhuiyan LLC to Five Nine Military LLC, $230,000.
• 257 Vermont, Alrawan Corporation; Alrawan Corporation Inc to Nasima Begum; Nazurl Islam, $230,000.
• 227 Minnesota, Wpb LLC to Md Rejaul Karim, $230,000.
• 86 Good Ave., Kristine M. Rodriguez to Nicole Garvin, $222,000.
• 46 Strathmore Ave., David Wilson Mcbride; Kellie F. Mcbride to Michael L. Brooks, $215,000.
• 45 Virgil Ave., Justin R. Wedgewood to 45 Virgil Ave. LLC, $212,000.
• 578 Plymouth Ave., Roman Celniker to Matthew Lenox, $205,000.
• 105 Cantwell Drive, Jacquelin R. Gullotti to Dillon Hillery, $202,000.
• 154 Prospect Ave., Peter Densing to Andrei Madan; Rebecca Calvetti Madan, $200,000.
• 337 Cumberland, Leacadia P. Dix to Andrew S. Vaccaro, $195,000.
• 64 Comet Ave., Pine Ridge Rentals LLC to Mpb Properties LLC, $195,000.
• 59 Heussy Ave., Zirpoli Properties LLC to Rahma Bah; Thierno E. Bah, $190,000.
• 48 Villa Ave., Mark J. Overhoff to Cruz Luis A Millan; Annette Millan, $180,000.
• 44 Proctor, Elijah Turley to Nur Nabi; Mst Kamrun Nahar, $176,000.
• 361-363 Ludington St., Joanne Heverly to Bepari Md Mainul Alam; Umme Saera, $175,000.
• 55 Rand Ave., Nancy L. Demartino to Jeremy Chopra, $172,500.
• 179 Koester St., Anibal Ramos; Dawn M. Ramos to Md Adnan, $170,000.
• 278 Crowley Ave., 48 Devonshire LLC to Toh L. Wah, $170,000.
• 111 Albert Ave., Mirza Shukurov to Saw Tun Lin, $168,000.
• 29 Alsace Ave., Shirley A. Pietrocarlo; Shirley Ann Pietrocarlo to Colleen P. Regner; Francis R. Regner Jr., $162,500.
• 244 Weimar St., Mary Ann Stachura; Theodore A. Stachura to Rosie D. Cross, $160,000.
• 59 Hartman, Khaing Hla to Sunday M. Joseph, $160,000.
• 200 Chadduck, Loren H. Blazer to Thaker Do, $160,000.
• 25 Glendale Ave., Ryan Brooks to 25 Glendale Place LLC, $159,000.
• 204 Heath St., Rachel Castellar to Christopher Hayes, $155,000.
• 249 Lisbon Ave 1421, Compass Realty Enterprises Inc to Emerald Property Collection NY LLC, $155,000.
• 54 Norman Ave., Maria Klaskala to Thomas Clark, $155,000.
• 276 Lisbon Ave 1421, Compass Realty Enterprises to Mohammed E. Khan; Alluring Property NY LLC, $151,000.
• 903 Lovejoy St., Robert Dobucki Jr.; Mary Ann Thomas to Khin Yee; Aung Aye, $150,000.
• 129 Covington Road, Charles E. Seitter Jr. to Buffalo Sleep Care LLC, $150,000.
• 43 Massachusetts Ave., Paul N. Hurley to Lydia S. Merlo, $148,000.
• 6 Hamlin, Courtney Jackson; Lawrence Jackson to Osman I. Mohamed, $142,500.
• 4 Flower St., Veritas Partners LLC to Daniel J. Egan, $142,500.
• 147 St Lawrence Ave., Adam Thibodeaux to Sarah Lindsay Fellin; Zachary G. Fellin, $140,000.
• 29 Minnesota Ave., Mary P. Blatz to Joseph Blatz, $140,000.
• 449 Hewitt Ave., Vincent Houston; Patricia J. Mcfoy; Patricia Houston to Asma Akhter, $130,000.
• 2495 Main St., Tri-Main Development LLC to Tri-Main Development Lp, $130,000.
• 175 Gorton St., Stephanie M. Guerriero to Suphakit Chusri; Hser Eh Moo, $130,000.
• 100 Rosedale St., Andrew Magera; Mary Ellen Magera to Robert Meinhold, $125,000.
• 47 Churchill St., Mohammad Ujjal Hossain; Mohammad Rezaul Karim to Andre Bodrico, $125,000.
• 117 East Delavan Ave., Beverly Pinnock to Md Soloman Hossain, $115,000.
• 252 East, Frances J. Ortwein; Frances Joyce Ortwein to 252 East LLC, $115,000.
• 48 Clemo St., Brenda Liebrecht to Upstate Investments LLC, $110,000.
• 74 Haven St., Nabarun 786 Properties LLC to Jajabor Inc, $100,000.
• 141 Wyoming, Olivia Crocker; Deidre Thompson to Tasmina Begum, $96,600.
• 120 Normal Ave., Josephine Perez; Juan F. Perez Jr. to 120 Normal LLC, $95,000.
• 78 Block St., Md R. Akon to Rafiq Property Corporation, $95,000.
• 181 Kentucky, Clark Salamie to Ann Higgins; Matthew Higgins, $90,000.
• 433 Cambridge, Mofassel Hossain to Md Hashif, $90,000.
• 1092 Clinton St., Thomas Peters to Navjot Kaur; Ravinder Singh, $89,000.
• 24 Amsterdam, Kazi Kamil Ahmed to Morjina Banu; Bhuiyan Md Anwarul Alam, $86,000.
• 36 Moselle St., Arthur Todd to Nm Atm Group Inc, $85,500.
• 73 Poplar Ave., Sm Waliul Islam to Mst Khadija Begum; Anisul Hassan Mahmod, $82,000.
• 141 Fisher St., Livingstone Partners LLC to Shirajum Monira, $82,000.
• 161 Weiss St., Jeffrey D. Bieger; Nancy A. Bieger to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $78,000.
• 44 Hunt Ave., Kathleen Savaree to Lisette Gutierrez; Jose A. Muniz, $75,000.
• 28 Condon, David J. Emke to John Stewart Jr.; John Stewart Sr., $75,000.
• 85 Courtland Ave., Gordon Williams; Gordon S. Williams to Jitu Investment Group LLC, $73,000.
• 201 Melrose St., Abdul H. Aljamali to Md Abudaud, $73,000.
• 68 Kingston Place, Benjamin R. Wierchowski to Brian Hillery, $72,500.
• 81 Mayer, Bem Homes LLC to Jacob R. Brecker, $70,000.
• 60 Kermit, Foyzur Rahman to Anowar Hossain, $70,000.
• 253 Hagen, City of Buffalo to Habiba Munni, $62,000.
• 185 Texas, Mohammed Alamin to Bismillah Properties Buffalo Corp, $60,000.
• 85 East Parade St., Feryalco Inc to Kabibur Rahman; Luthfur Rahman, $60,000.
• 33 Bremen St., Robert J. Mcleod to Evan Ortolani, $60,000.
• 54 Strauss St., Rahman Estate Inc to Nafela Khatun, $50,000.
• 34 Helen, R&sd LLC to Fenna Mandolang, $50,000.
• 18 Townsend St., Ldc Holding LLC to Mohammad Shahim Ahmad; Fokrul Amin, $40,000.
• 63 Condon Ave., Tracy A. Corrigall to Precious Hub Inc, $40,000.
• 861 Walden, City of Buffalo to Mohammad Sikder, $35,000.
• 126 Bushnell St., Denise M. Allen; Denise M. Parker to Saleha Sattar, $27,500.
• 13 Geary St., Moydom Inc to Richard Mata, $23,250.
• 26 Alice, City of Buffalo to Mohammed Kuyyum, $19,000.
• 740 Division S, Kyle Nathaniel Emery to Queen City Living of North Carolina LLC, $18,000.
• 298 Davidson, City of Buffalo to Mir Ahmed, $15,000.
• 43 Lakeview, Executive Properties of WNY Inc to Kevin J. Bauch, $14,000.
• 155 Goulding, City of Buffalo to Ronald A. Mccarley, $6,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3475 Genesee St., Kenneth Del Prince to 3475 Genesee LLC, $340,000.
• 32 Felber Lane, Gregory A. Glovins; Kelly A. Morehouse to Matthew Augustine, $280,000.
• 2988 William St., David V. Jaworski; Margaret G. Jaworski to V&t 2988 William St. LLC, $280,000.
• 35 Temple Drive, Guruzail S. Khalsa; David Shalke; Gregory Shalke; Jeffrey Shalke; Karen Shalke-Mullen to Bishni P. Adhikari; Purni Bista, $260,000.
• 12 Joseph St., Jill M. Fox; Kevin W. Fox to Jalonda Montgomery; Michael Montgomery, $255,000.
• 56 Girard Ave., Marie C. Franklin to Ummi Fashion Inc, $250,700.
• 515 Lamarck Drive, Restored Homes of WNY Inc to Dominique Kerwan; Matthew J. Kerwan, $250,000.
• 30 East Cavalier Drive, Gregory J. Dirschedl to Bernadette Seternus, $222,000.
• 20 Pamela Drive, John F. Evoy; Linda Evoy to Melanie Lehner, $222,000.
• 67 Gregory Court, Drym Management LLC to Brianna Lannie; Leonard Lannie, $220,000.
• 12 Woodcrest Court, Jennifer Petrie to Shannon M. Dean; William A. Dean, $215,000.
• 157 Crandon Boulevard, Jan Z. Gladysz to Musa A. Mussa, $215,000.
• 69 Satinwood Drive, Abigail L. Dry; Michael Andrew Rademacher to Gregory Crenshaw; Dijonna Nesbitt, $210,000.
• 24 Villa Moraine Drive, Jadawn Wagstaff to Rashel Sarwar, $195,000.
• 126 Standard Parkway, Alane M. Podniesinski; Edward P. Podniesinski to Hossain Md Shakawat, $188,001.
• 78 Mary Lou Drive, Nicholas M. Slebioda to Amanda Dolac; Jarrett Levine, $186,500.
• 114 Cathedral Lane, Adam M. Bolles to Evelyn M. Birdsong, $180,000.
• 19 South View Drive, Laurie K. Beiger; Gary T. Bieger to Mary Jane Schultz, $180,000.
• 13 Gardenvale Drive, Buffalo Group LLC to Kayla Rodriguez, $179,900.
• 85 Markus Drive, Carol A. Zimmer; Tommy Zimmer to An Sang, $175,000.
• 3095 George Urban Boulevard, Karin Zoerner; Peter Zoerner to Joseph Mesi, $175,000.
• 171 Woodridge Ave., Sandra Ogrodnik; Paul Szydlowski to Sarah Construction NY Corp, $169,900.
• 60 Sandra Drive, Ralph Dailey to Emily R. Popple, $165,000.
• 12 Mayberry, Mcconnell Sylvia M Agt to Big River Inc, $165,000.
• 9 Hemenway Road, Jessica Jansen to Fabian Osorio-Sanders, $165,000.
• 135 Burke Drive, James Richard Colt; James Robert Colt to Emma Vangelista; Steven Vangelista, $163,000.
• 83 Seton Road, Brian F. Demerle to Kristina Crowe, $161,500.
• 22 Kuhn Road, Sheila M. Boehm; Gregory T. Samer; Thomas N. Samer Jr. to Mickeal O. Wilson, $156,000.
• 32 Wanda Ave., Maryann Poblocki to Md Muslim Mia; Shahnaz Parvin, $155,000.
• 162 Kennedy Road, Courtney Smith to Joseph Durlak; Maria Durlak, $145,000.
• 101 Heather Road, Patricia A. Kusz; Richard R. Kusz to Mst T. Khatun, $140,000.
• 99 Crandon Boulevard, Katie A. Nokovich to David R. Dishner; Nadine M. Dishner; Bartholomew Mazzariello; Deborah F. Mazzariello, $120,000.
• 556 Columbia Ave., Robin Slater to Sfr3-000 LLC, $109,715.
CLARENCE
• 5404 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Gaganjot Singh Gill; Jaspreet Kaur Jawanda, $679,000.
• 9004 Roberts Grv, Elaine K. Burke; Timothy J. Burke to Bailie A. Williams; Marc L. Williams, $630,000.
• 4075 Casilio Parkway, NY Realty Ltd to Ron Senior Enterprises LLC, $600,000.
• 9545 The Maples, Bailie A. Williams; Marc L. Williams to Nicholas P. Sarles, $575,000.
• 5373 Marguerites Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael P. Manfredo; Michelle M. Manfredo, $538,358.
• 4952 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Condominium Development LLC to Francesco J. Sardina; Lenore L. Sardina, $498,750.
• 6189 Blossom Court, Ann Moeller; Paul Moeller to Deborah Iacucci; Garett F. Iacucci, $481,000.
• 9396 Pine Breeze Lane, David B. Bassanello; Judy A. Bassanello to Paula A. Herbert; Richard L. Herbert, $480,000.
• 9095 Clarence Center, Lila F. Mcgrath; Lila Farrah Mcgrath to Matthew Martin, $470,657.
• 6141 Marriet Court, Gary Ostrum; Karen A. Ostrum to Kelly Banik; Austin Dorr, $455,000.
• 6090 Gott Creek Trail, Deborah A. Hahn; Donald J. Hahn to Lauren Hutchison, $441,000.
• 5648b Ferncrest Court, Stephen L. Decota; Stephen L&susan H Decota Living Trust 080516 Tr to John R Ellis Jr&diane M Theofanis Revocable Trust Tr, $424,900.
• 10015 Lapp Road, Debbie M. Garland; Reginald H. Garland to Richard Pringle III; Dominique A. Pringle, $385,000.
• 8090 Centre Lane, Diane P. Ashby to Edlira Milks; Patrick Milks, $355,000.
• 8975 Roll Road, Hospice Foundation of Western New York Inc to Calogeno Santora; Christopher J. Santora, $292,500.
• 8935 Tonawanda Crk Road, Heavern Richard J to Paul Bonito; Gena M. King, $279,000.
• 5670 Goodrich Road, Jennifer A. Kiener; Ronald Kiener to Cailin A. Huebsch; Timothy J. Huebsch, $275,500.
• 8181 Tonawanda Creek Road, Daniel L. Chambers; Florence Con Chambers; Unrau Eldon D Con to Ismaeel Siam, $270,000.
• 4055 Clardon Drive, Mary Lou Davies to David Kaiser; Gregory Sabadasz, $220,000.
• 4221 Cameron Drive, Philip Longo to Francis P. Pula, $208,000.
• 9733 Main St., Wendy J. Hamilton; Alice E. Jones; James B. Jones; Ruth E. Spink; Priscilla M. Tripi to Rock Oak LLC, $200,000.
• 9430 Greiner Road, Kenneth J. Toenniessen to Jeffrey N. Merckel; Jennifer Ann Merckel, $188,800.
• 5740 Salt Road, Barbara Ruszaj Scott; Michael Scott to Richard S. Gajewski, $130,000.
COLDEN
• 8020 State Road, Martin J. Burchalewski to Alyssa R. Peeters; Matthew Peeters, $245,000.
COLLINS
• 14094 Hillview Ave., Donald Johnson to William Joseph Kruszka, $115,000.
• 14576 Bagdad Road, Dale Danks; Bruce Zeftel to American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series Ahp Servicing Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $99,347.
• Vacant land Konert Road, Wayne B. Harvey to Ida Ehdah Htoo; Thomas Htoo Htoo, $50,000.
CONCORD
• 1 Ridge Trail, Mona G. Doss to Susan M. Ginley, $196,000.
• 9170 North St., Mark F. Folts; Tina L. Folts to Marisol Pareja, $8,000.
EDEN
• 7810 Sisson Hwy, Sally J. Harms to Sean P. Evenden, $127,200.
• 9041 Gowanda State Road, Lynn Marie Haggerty to Paula Michalak; Scott Michalak, $34,900.
ELMA
• 16 Lakeview Court, James G. Knoerl; Sharon A. Knoerl to Diane M. Redlinski, $391,000.
• 8130 Clinton St., Deborah A. Fickess; Edward D. Fickess to Jeffrey Traikoff; Megan Traikoff, $125,000.
EVANS
• 9190 Meadow Lane, Maureen P. Krause to Kathleen A. Vertino; Michael J. Vertino, $300,000.
• 2050 Shadagee, Ratisbona Enterprises LLC to Michael A. Jankowski, $300,000.
• 9223 Lakeside Ave., Kim M. Beltz; Christopher R. Himes to Patrice Wylie; William P. Wylie, $289,900.
• 9654 Lenox St., Cheryl Skorupski; Vincent L. Skorupski to Joseph T. Martin, $60,000.
• Vacant land Larkin Road, Peter J. Bogulski to Norma Bogulski; Peter Bogulski; Larkin Farms&properties LLC, $40,000.
• 9197 Newcomb Road, Matthew P. Bubar to Jennifer R. Hontz; Michael R. Hontz, $23,025.
GOWANDA
• 42 Mechanic St., Janet L. Vogtli; Joseph H. Vogtli Jr. to Lsop Rentals Premier Asset Management LLC, $91,300.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1631 Towerwood Road, Robert J. Schiffhauer II to Mary Angela Bush; Peter John Bush, $480,000.
• 45 Islewoods, Mary Ann Nash; William A. Nash to David L. Knowl; Yiya Wang Knowl, $357,500.
• 81 Birkshire, Pamela A. Phillips to John R. Bondi; Rhonda M. Bondi, $332,500.
• 149 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Brian Christopher Cronk; Kathryn Pace Cronk, $331,070.
• 1604 Bronson Road, James S. Navis to Pamela A. Phillips, $302,000.
• 151 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Peter Heinz Scheidle; Ulana Scheidle, $300,075.
• 1956 Harvey Road, James C. Golda; Golda M. Ruth; Mae Ruth Golda to Barbara E. Fraschetti; Victor S. Konshin, $300,000.
• 26 Marilyn Drive, Stephen J. Bruno to Amil Dubashi, $192,000.
HAMBURG
• 5470 Camp Road, Pdq Hamburg LLC to Holiday Village Holdings Lp, $2,800,000.
• 6927 Taylor Road, Loretta A. Durante to Jennifer Marie Miller, $589,900.
• 4649 Logans Lane, Amy M. Marrale; Robert E. Marrale to Christopher Paul Skotarczak, $410,000.
• 5665-#45b Southwestern Boulevard, Diane E. Knight to Karen M. Scott, $390,000.
• 6995 East Eden Road, Carol E. Wade to Joshua M. Ellis; Megan C. Ellis, $300,000.
• 3011 Cloverbank #30, Eleanor J. Engler; Barbara A. Polak to Maureen P. Krause, $269,900.
• 5944 Lakecrest Drive, Jill M. Frazier; Robert A. Frazier III to Andrea Conley, $265,000.
• 4375 Beach Ave., Clara A. Lewis; James D. Lewis to Linda K. Hanley; Ronald Hanley, $260,000.
• 4959 Thurston Ave., Anna A. Baldo; Thomas F. Baldo to Amanda Hendrix, $250,000.
• 3615 James Ave., Cynthia L. Nistor to Brian Feron Demerle; Dianna Walkowski, $220,000.
• 4591 Mckinley Parkway, Samuel A. Pantano to Gary Smith, $199,900.
• 2139 Ganymede Lane, David H. Kelly; Margaret R. Kelly to Nancy Lee Pugh; Ronald Lee Pugh, $196,900.
• 4758 Rogers Road, Amy E. Andrews to Andrea R. Bowman-Defino; Richard F. Defino, $192,000.
• 3275 Wildwood Drive, Anthony M. Zwara; Kelly M. Zwara to Asmaa Almajidi, $172,500.
• 3663 Harrison Ave., Deborah Kalisz; Wladyslawa Rosten to Lorina M. Pimpo, $160,000.
• 5134 Bradford St., Michael J. Kruse to E-State Media Marketing LLC, $125,000.
• 4856 Clark St., Mary Jane Ostrander to Marie C. Ely-Leggett; Kevin F. Leggett, $120,000.
HOLLAND
• 9303 Phillips Road, Mary A. Agro; Vincent P. Agro to Calvin Phillips; Stacy Phillips, $280,000.
• 200 Capitol Hts, Mark D. Schmidbauer to Sandra Tomaka, $255,000.
• 18 Pearl St., Alliance Property Management LLC to Deidra M. Waldron, $172,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 180 Lehigh Ave., Joseph A. Lobuglio to Mark Weinstein Jr., $350,000.
• 34 South Drive, Daniel Pawlowski to M&g Trade Inc, $310,000.
• 561 Ridge Road, Frank L. Bybel to 561 Ridge LLC, $230,000.
• 40 Magnolia St., Christina R. Garcia to Isaac F. Gearhart, $210,000.
• 78 Norfred Drive, David P. Anderson; Shari M. Anderson to Charles Foreman, $189,900.
• 1486 Abbott Road, James R. Babcock; Patricia J. Babcock to Brian J. Murphy, $185,000.
• 22 Victory Ave., Samantha J. Sharrif to Alaina Jones, $150,000.
• 92 Beech St., Lucian P. Visone to Joseph M. Goho, $55,000.
• 86 Lincoln Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Joseph M. Goho, $55,000.
• 44 Lincoln Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Joseph M. Goho, $55,000.
• 109 Walnut St., Lucian P. Visone to Joseph M. Goho, $55,000.
• 101 Spruce St., Rosemary Caber to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $12,515.
LANCASTER
• 74 Ward Road, Casey Machine Co Inc to 74 Ward Road LLC, $1,925,000.
• 144 Siebert, Cari L. Jaroslawsky; William J. Jaroslawsky to Emily Bowen; Sean Maher, $525,000.
• 7 Northfield Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Ahmad Mafi; Paisley Mafi, $510,900.
• 182 Nathans Trl, Mary E. Summers; Reinhardt W. Wende Jr. to Daniel T. Hilsdorf; Kristine D. Hilsdorf, $395,000.
• 64 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gloria Mills Irrevocable Trust 061215 Tr; James T Mills Irrevocable Trust 061215 Tr, $384,450.
• 72 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cheryl L. Solazzo; Nicholas A. Solazzo, $381,424.
• 5497 Genesee St., Geoffrey D. Buza to Al Hujurat Corporation, $350,000.
• 3 Clermont Court, Lynn D. Coffelt to Paul Liedkie; Rachel N. Liedkie, $301,000.
• 6 Pauline Court, Amanda S. Gerhardt; Michael J. Gerhardt Jr. to Cheryl A. Aloi, $294,005.
• 3496 Bowen Road, Robert J. Bartz to Alexander John Velasquez, $285,285.
• 21 Signal Drive, Charles L. Brown to Marjorie Ann Miller, $239,900.
• 1326 Ransom Road, Harold G. Keppner; Marie F. Keppner to Mitchell S. Shadron; Natalie E. Shadron, $236,000.
• 145 Northwood Drive, Susan K. Fouchie to Ronald D. Curtis, $207,000.
• 88 Erie St., Marjorie A. Miller to Gibson Brett James Lopez; Leslie E. Gibson, $185,000.
• 5500 Genesee St., Alfred Reigle; Alfred F. Reigle Sr. to James Rutowski, $180,250.
• 506 Aurora St., Patricia C. Schenk to Adam Hackborn; Kimberly Hackborn, $180,000.
• 1183 Penora St., Christine P. Collins; Collins David Clifford Jr to Jordan D. Collins, $175,000.
• 1292 Penora St., Martin Post; Sandy E. Post to Liz Chelsea Monserrate, $125,000.
MARILLA
• 2701 Eldridge Road, Brian W. Nolan; Janet A. Nolan to Rachel Gandolfo; Salvatore Gandolfo, $385,000.
• 919 Townline Road, Joseph P. Redlinski; Brandy M. Wisniewski to Cynthia Twist; Oliver M. Twist, $350,000.
• 11329 Bullis Road, Joseph J. Milazzo; Nancy A. Milazzo to Susan M. Gromley, $275,000.
• 11329 Bullis Road, Susan E. Ritner; Erma A. Siegel to Joseph J. Milazzo; Nancy A. Milazzo, $157,500.
NEWSTEAD
• 12070 Rapids, Charles Congi Jr.; Jamie R. Congi to Eric W. Kraus; Michelle G. Kraus, $399,900.
• 7727 Moore, Andrew Hollenbeck to Darcy Ann Zekas; Michael Zekas, $260,000.
• Vacant land Cedar St., Elizabeth J. Partello; Robert L. Partello to Andrew J. Black; Ann M. Black, $47,500.
ORCHARD PARK
• Windward Road, Acquest Management Inc; Orchard Park Commerce Center Inc; Orchard Park Commerce Center Joint Venture to Opv Realty Holdings LLC, $1,020,000.
• 42 Deer Run, Gerald D. Lisowski; Melinda A. Lisowski to Ashley Nicole Brown, $525,000.
• 101 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Phillip John Kaczmarek; Stacey Marie Kaczmarek, $515,387.
• 6 Lynchburg Court, Nicole Calderwood; Peter T. Calderwood to Carrie B. Occhino; Gary P. Occhino, $475,000.
• 40 Falconcrest Lane, Brian Carney to Alejandra M. Carter; Sean M. Carter, $430,000.
• 29 Greenwood Drive, Colleen C. Plunkett; Patrick J. Plunkett to Daniel Wojtila; Megan Wojtila, $406,250.
• 63 Butternut Circle, Madonna R. Mccann; Terrence W. Mccann to Joseph K. Courtney; Tina M. Courtney, $350,000.
• 8 Quaker Lake Terrace, Drenda J. Militello; Peter S. Militello to Jeffrey B. Mahon; Marie G. Mahon, $340,000.
• 70 South Davis St., Mary Ellen Stern; Robert A. Stern to Shaylyn E. Green, $210,500.
• 4609 Duerr Road, Blanche M. Mcgiveron; Carl T. Mcgiveron to David C. Jensen; Megan E. Jensen, $190,000.
• 3030 Baker Road, James P. Chirico; Shannon Marie Chirico to Shannon Marie Chirico, $45,000.
SARDINIA
• 10199 Pratham Road, Aaron T. Griffin; Natalie T. Griffin to Toni Myers; Zachary Myers, $252,500.
• 12039 Creek Road, Terry L. Walker to Robin Homan; Sean Homan, $99,444.
SPRINGVILLE
• 103 Smith St., Mary A Schunk Family Trust 100907 Tr to Jeffrey D. Forster; Mary Lou Forster, $194,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 77 Elmwood Pkwy W, Cheryl A. Maurer; Kellie D. Maurer to Alyson M. Mcpherson; Jacob I. Mcpherson, $295,750.
• 189 Frederick Road, Samantha M. Price to Kaitlin M. Smith, $195,000.
• 19 Court St., David Guagliano to Rebecca A. Juszczyk; Stephen N. Smith, $187,000.
• 23 Baker Terrace, Courtney A. Donner; Courtney A. Waclawski to Ambyr A. Knight, $184,000.
• 406 Broad St., Christina Phillips; Paul J. Simonetti III; Richard J. Simonetti; Theresa A. Simonetti to Corey Beth Mahiques; Marilyn A. Mahiques, $180,000.
• 264 Morgan St., Ramiz Jalal to Marwan Alshuwaili, $100,000.
TONAWANDA
• 3480 Delaware Ave., Idapec Realty Corporation; Warren&iliff LLC; 8811 E Iliff LLC to Citi Capital Partners LLC, $1,371,000.
• 577 Englewood Ave., Kenwood Service Inc to 2788 Elmwood Ave. LLC, $479,000.
• 211 Argonne Drive, Mark A. Pangelinan to Andrew J. Kiefer; Chrystalle L. Kiefer, $380,000.
• 1605 Sheridan Drive, Peter Triantafillou to Sharon Machlowski, $345,000.
• 2492 Eggert Road, Kyle L. Dulian to Mohammad Rahman, $318,000.
• 110 Columbia Boulevard, Oshea Laura B Basil; Michael L. Oshea to Georgia Pooley Helliwell, $288,000.
• 56 Briarlee Drive, Edward Stachowiak III; Susan M. Stachowiak to Amanda Mcclinsey; Brandon Mcclinsey, $245,900.
• 80 Nadon Place, Nolan D. Wreford to Bgrs LLC, $245,500.
• 80 Nadon Place, Bgrs LLC to Clement Dousteyssier; Kathleen R. Gandt, $245,500.
• 59 Woodgate Road, Judith E. Miller to Christopher M. Franklin; Marie C. Franklin, $229,900.
• 151 Kenview Ave., Richard Costolnick; Susan J. Costolnick to Corey Allen; Ryan Allen, $221,000.
• 484 Highland Ave., Calvin W. Phillips; Stacy M. Phillips to Kevin Dolney; Erin Ingalls, $218,000.
• 325 Glenalby Road, Amanda Mcclinsey; Brandon Mcclinsey to Marcelina Kauffmann; Tyler J. Kauffmann, $215,000.
• 192 Pullman Ave., Jean A. Pagan to Shannon M. Farkas, $202,500.
• 423 Traverse Boulevard, Timothy J. Huebsch to Robert A. Mecca; Susan L. Mecca, $200,000.
• 345 Green Acres Road, Pamela L. Palmieri to Larissa Nicholson, $200,000.
• 145 Mang Ave., Katharine E. Kirchmeyer to Michael Moliski, $199,900.
• 94 Rockland Road, Erin R. Jankowiak to Stephanie M. Guerriero; Benjamin Pritchard, $197,500.
• 172 Melody Lane, Gerald Hey to Daniella Marie Gorman; Concetta Sciotino-Genco, $195,000.
• 549 Montrose Ave., Patricia L. Mahone to Victor Winder, $189,000.
• 70 Grandview Ave., Melanie M. Lehner to Doan Vu; NY Vu, $182,000.
• 318 Wabash Ave., Anthony Sordetto to Brian K. Thomas; Tracey L. Thomas, $180,318.
• 286 Faraday Road, Gloria Petrus to Traci Moore, $175,000.
• 300 Dushane Drive, Msn Development LLC to Briana Edwards, $175,000.
• 194 Mayville Ave., Matthew C. Lee to Tala Mon; Aye Aye Thein, $165,000.
• 278 Parkhurst Boulevard, Christopher C. Panepinto to Sarah E. Taylor, $160,000.
• 681 Montrose Ave., Mary Jane Burruano to Belva A. Brutsman, $156,500.
• 15 West Girard Boulevard, John A. Burgess to Victoria Akers, $140,000.
• 240 Louvaine Drive, Joann Hersey; Thomas R. Hersey to 493 Group LLC, $130,000.
• 111 Greenleaf Ave., Kathleen L. Gwitt; Joanne K. Mcguirk to WNY Development Inc, $130,000.
• 165 Willow Breeze, Joseph S. Tringali; Rose Tringali to Angelo Albert, $100,000.
• 930 Parkhurst Boulevard, Bruce A. Jones to Hussan Mahmud, $80,000.
• 49 Glendale Drive, Diane Dempsey; Thomas S. Myszka to Thomas S. Myszka, $65,000.
WALES
• Rte 78, Louise A. Spahn; Louise Spahn; Michael D. Spahn; Michael Spahn to Brittany L. Gorko; Jacob L. Gorko, $219,000.
WEST SENECA
• 8 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lisa A. Gilbert; Ryan C. Gilbert, $671,427.
• 60 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joseph J. Carroll; Melissa A. Marguccio, $432,520.
• 473 Mill Road, Teach Lu Ann G; Mark L. Teach to James Hazel; Susanne Hazel, $427,000.
• 58 Vista Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brittany L. Weber; Bryan M. Weber, $383,023.
• 15 Morris Crescent, Ellen Cecille Bernadette A; Lee A. Ellen to Christine M. Rombkowski; Robert B. Rombkowski Jr., $365,000.
• 70 Vista Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nicole A. Ziolkowski; Zachery D. Ziolkowski, $364,860.
• 50 Valley Drive, Raffaella Damore; Kristen D. Mcintyre to Taylor J. Cordes; Cheryl H. Radigan, $320,000.
• 137 East Center Road, Darlene A. Badding; Darlene A. Cummins to Diane Logsdon, $320,000.
• 29 Cloverside Court, Christine M. Carr to Pamela E. Hickson, $310,000.
• 439 Reserve Road, Karen A. Biel; Frances L. Denning; David M. Olczak; Robert F. Olczak; Sandra A. Szczudlik to Brian F. Hauser; Eric J. Hauser, $300,000.
• 10 Leacliff Lane, Frank J. Balogh; Frank J. Balogh Sr.; Frank John Balogh to Zina Alamiri; Nabel Hadawiy, $295,000.
• 1526 Orchard Park Road, Pgm Real Estate Developers LLC to Deborah Santiago, $284,900.
• 26 Southwood Drive, Cristiana Iwanenko to David Lefebre; Molly Lefebre, $275,000.
• 297 Woodward Drive, Frances Allan to Laura A. Delano, $235,000.
• 20 In The Woods Lane, Joseph F. Coppolla III to Frances Allan, $226,000.
• 41 Hilldale Ave., Donna L. Oconnor to James Demone Barclay, $225,000.
• 167 Waltercrest Terrace, Woodams R. Clark; Jesse D. Freeman to Aaron E. Deutschman; Kaitlyn E. Hatch, $215,000.
• 20 Blair Lane, Dennis A. Giuliana; Ronald R. Giuliana to Corey T. Fohrd, $200,000.
• 192 Collins Ave., David M. Mackey; Keith M. Mackey; Ryan M. Mackey; Theresa M. Mackey to Amanda Fehr; Christopher S. Fehr Jr., $200,000.
• 31 Kelsey Drive, John Bernard Daley Irrevocable Trust Tr to Erin Olivia Hurd, $167,000.
• 554 Indian Church Road, Gared A. Brock; Anniella C. Cswaykus to Ryan S. Full, $165,000.
• 286 Wimbledon Court, Joan Haft to William M. Hamel, $162,000.
• 95 Klas Ave., Joanne S. Harris to Sk Dream LLC, $144,000.
• Vacant land Reserve Road, Peter Liberatore Sr Family Limited Partnership to Annmarie Sacilowski; Mark G. Sacilowski, $105,000.
• 29 Columbia Parkway, Henry G. Binkowski to Brian P. Piccillo; Laura A. Piccillo, $97,500.
• 32 Belgia Place, David Gaiser; Michael Gaiser; Steven Gaiser; Paula Vane to John Gaiser, $48,000.