Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 21.
ALDEN
• 2639 Townline Road, 2731 Townline Road LLC to Copart of Connecticut Inc, $3,200,000.
• 943 Three Rod Road, Justin R. Morgante; Megan L. Rosato to Kevin Salzman; Nicole Salzman, $299,000.
• 1604 Emerson St., Brian J. Finch; Christine N. Finch to Joshua Michael Bakkila; Rachel Lyn Matecki, $210,000.
• 2330 Wende Road, James C. Heineman to Andrea L. Hoy, $152,000.
• 1022 Clearvue, Mary M. Burns; William J. Slachciak to Jonathan F. Neunder, $150,000.
AMHERST
• 40 North Union Road, Forty North Union Professional Building Associates to 40 N Union LLC, $1,300,000.
• 3960 Harlem Road, Advanced Storage Inc to 3960 Harlem Road LLC, $850,000.
• 52 Crown Point Lane, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Catherine A. Luther; Jonathan D. Luther, $586,482.
• 9 South Rockingham Way, Mary L. Bobb to Harold Q. Cannon Sr.; Marie A. Cannon, $530,000.
• 105 Forestview Drive, Tracy Witman to Joseph Galante; Cramon-Taubadel Noreen Von, $475,000.
• 90 Forestglen Circle, Robert K. Tevens; Teresa A. Tevens to Melissa R. Maynes; Timothy D. Maynes, $463,000.
• 30 Parkwood Drive, Brian Ernest Burd; Katie Lynn Burd to Kevin Jackson, $450,000.
• 121 Dutchmill Lane, Kathleen Galletta; Vincent Galletta to Gary J. Aloisio; Kailyn M. Aloisio, $390,000.
• 79 Steinway Court, Marie-Therese Robillard Revocable Trust Tr to Mengnan Liu, $375,000.
• 206 Washington Hwy, Dana Kelley; Dana M. Kelley to Natalie Anne Stapleton; Randy Alexander Stapleton, $360,000.
• 1850 Dodge Road, Carl Kennedy; Sherlynn Kennedy to Patrick Vertner Smith, $360,000.
• 11 Naples Circle, Erik G. Einarsson; Erik G. Einersson; Ying Jin to Labiba Butt; Naeem Butt, $340,000.
• 66 Pin Oak Drive, Allen B. Joyner; Andrea P. Joyner to Brian Wolf; Marissa Wolf, $335,000.
• 73 Bassett Road, Paul B. Rubins; Suzanne L. Rubins to Charles Huber; Paula Huber, $330,000.
• 23 Cottonwood Drive, Allison M. Plummer to Emmanuel O. Akinyele; Florence A. Akinyele, $330,000.
• 101 Carriage Circle, Christine Sprigg; Scott Sprigg to David P. Millenbaugh; Sharon R. Millenbaugh; Christine M. Sprigg, $316,500.
• 45 Wellington Court, Jane S. Woodward to Linda L. Pacer; Walter R. Pacer Jr., $310,000.
• 20 Village Gate Court, Marie L. Weisbecker to Judith A. Moses; Robert A. Moses, $305,520.
• 164 Marine Drive, James R. Mcclellan to Donna M. Littlefield, $295,000.
• 43 Snowberry Lane, Stanley J. Fronckowiak; Diane M. Ruminski to Andrew Weppner, $290,000.
• 301-g Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Betty Ann Roberts, $289,500.
• 51 Bernhardt Drive, Harrison Y. Cheung to Fabrizio Schira; Eleonora Uboldi, $272,000.
• 497 Vine Lane, Daniel M. Stather; Krista M. Stather; Krista M. Statther to Milton Zeigler; Richshawndra Zeigler, $270,000.
• 253 Glenhaven Drive, Bano M. Andrews to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $223,000.
• 1248 Dodge Road, Scott Linneborn to Kenneth M. Strom, $220,000.
• 99 North Drive, Anne M. Carney; John J. Carney to Lena Carlo; Ryan S. Carney, $200,000.
• 332 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Nancy Campanella; Steven Campanella to Kwadwo Badu-Danso, $200,000.
• 96 Berkley Road, WNY Development Inc to Simone O. Moore, $200,000.
• 1207 Charlesgate Circle, Carol A. Woods to Andrew J. Parrish, $195,000.
• 151 Alberta Drive, Morgan L. Saidian; Siyavush A. Saidian to Mohammed Raheemuddin; Ayesha Sultana, $186,000.
• 436 Windermere Boulevard, Nadia Fusco; Nicholas M. Fusco to Lionel Sosa Estrada; Susanna Sosa, $184,000.
• 49 Elm Road, Christine Kacko; Gregory J. Kacko to Orly Amir, $160,000.
• 457 North Ivyhurst Road, Carl Burgio; Dawn Burgio to Emma Cercone, $156,000.
• 545 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Truist Bank to Tamim&tahim Corporation, $150,197.
• 416 Campus Drive, Toni M. Carlucci to Lindsey Marie Carlucci, $150,000.
• 68 Chateau Terrace, Lois A. Fiddler to Mitchell S. Woite, $133,000.
• 118b Foxberry Drive, Joshua Atwal; Lovejeet Atwal to Hope Edgington, $117,000.
• 107 Woodcrest, John J. Moslow III; Ann M. Wecker; Ann M. Weckler to Kelli Burt, $75,000.
• 90 Groton Dr Unit 2, Adolph Martin Berger; Lee Eric Berger; Roseanne Caryn Berger; Steven Charles Berger to Bartholomew Mazzariello; Deborah F. Mazzariello, $68,000.
• Vacant land 122 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 84 Sunset Boulevard, John W. Rigley III to Patrick J. Ryan, $186,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1856 Emery Road, Terry Roy Wilson to Gregory George, $405,000.
• 156 Olean St., Olean St. LLC to Madeline Palermo; Graham G. Snyder, $330,000.
• 171 North St., Paul Smith to Melissa M. Snyder, $310,000.
• 60 South Willow St., Richard A. Brooks; Robert M. Brooks; Elizabeth A. Keller to Elizabeth T. Meier; John R. Milks, $270,000.
• 47 Tunbridge Walke, Gerald E. Paradise III to Anthony J. Day; Renee Deperno Day, $251,100.
• Vacant land Grover Road, David L. Clark; Laurie M. Clark to John R. Cole; Tara A. Cole, $190,000.
BOSTON
• 7286 Lowr East Hill Road, James F. Hilburger; Thomas F. Hilburger; Lynn M. Huetter; Lori L. Miller to Ian Arthur Abram; Leah Michelle Abram, $355,000.
• 8096 Cole Road, Brittany D. Overholt; Harry A. Overholt to Mary Margaret Dubiel; William Dubiel, $330,000.
• 7425 Feddick Road, Norma C. Philipps to Courtny E. Sheehan; Trevor J. Sheehan, $285,000.
BRANT
• Brant North C Road, Turnbull Enterprises LLC to Njt Holdings LLC, $60,000.
BUFFALO
• 272 Colvin Ave., Lebrun Estate LLC to Krreh LLC, $1,300,000.
• 106 West Humboldt Parkway, Harvey F. Siegel to Joseph Skitzki, $680,000.
• 96 North Drive, Devin J. Mcdonnell to Megan Marie Barnes; Ryan Griffin Barnes, $490,000.
• 555 West Ferry St., Krista Pignataro; Lawrence F. Pignataro; Lawrence F. Pignataro Jr. to Alexandra Marie Doane, $469,000.
• 338 Linden Ave., Mary Kate Sidoti to Angela A. Miller; Ryan J. Miller, $425,000.
• 30 Wingate Ave., James Hornung Jr.; Karen Hornung to Mark D Brammer Revocable Living Trust Tr, $425,000.
• 228 Jersey St., Justin Anderson to Kevin B. Weigel, $425,000.
• 114 Virgil Ave., Stonehenge Estates On Virgil LLC to David Robert Tyczynski, $350,000.
• 402 Jersey St., Putting Around 2 LLC to Buffalo Heron Properties LLC, $335,000.
• 481 Mckinley Parkway, Carly L. Sauer; Matthew C. Sauer to Gabriel Williams Coppola; Katherine Jeffries-Coppola, $305,000.
• 800 West Ferry St., Rosemary Catalano to Janine Daddario, $273,500.
• 850 Abbott Road, Louis N. Gubala to Tricia Esposito, $253,500.
• 561 Marilla St., Trevor J. Sheehan to Caroline O. Nicholas; Thomas J. Welker, $221,500.
• 244 Vermont, Heathmar LLC to Benjamin V. Sokolovsky; Jake Winkler, $216,500.
• 54 Red Jacket Parkway, Gregory D. Koch to Patti Hayes, $215,000.
• 128 Tuscarora Road, Mary Alice Oneil to Jenna Hornberger; William M. Oneil, $210,000.
• 127 Geary St., Douglas Szary to Megan Condon, $201,500.
• 135 Avery Ave., Stanley Parson Jr. to Monika Knight, $201,307.
• 159 Cantwell Drive, Randal Illig to Joseph Miano, $200,000.
• 457 Vermont St., Optimum Scotia Enterprise LLC to Barry Nicholas Hunt, $195,000.
• 33 Bloomfield Ave., Philip I. Edwards; Samantha Rae Edwards to Elizabeth Claflin; Marc Davies, $195,000.
• 644 Amherst St., Tamekia Slaughter to Jfb Residences LLC, $195,000.
• 21 Virgil Ave., William Giffen; Joshua Yagy to Commonwealth Ave. LLC, $180,000.
• 139 Altruria, Debra M. Tufts; Kevin M. Tufts to Alexandria Lehsten; Justin Lehsten, $180,000.
• 41 Hannah St., Dhs Realty Inc to 41 Hannah St. LLC, $175,000.
• 56 Hertel, Hussein Sharween to Brighid Niccum, $165,000.
• 434 Plymouth Ave., Greenhouse of Buffalo Inc to Faly Sy, $160,000.
• 140 Hertel, Plugette LLC to Jain Estates LLC, $160,000.
• 140 Macamley St., Richard Morlock to Enrique Villalobos; July M. Villalobos, $155,000.
• 49 Urban, Syed Siraz to Mitsuru Koyanagi, $149,880.
• 251 Dartmouth Ave., Bjm Properties 1 LLC to Islam Safiul, $145,000.
• 200 Rebecca Park, Jeanne Dagonese; Joanne L. Bisesi to Juanita Bonilla, $144,000.
• 87 California, Hao Tran to Charles Kayi; Marguerite Nkassou, $140,000.
• 194 Grant St., Mariannina Lafornara; Nicolo Lafornara to Alexandra J. Santora; Santora Matthew G P, $140,000.
• 482 Highgate Ave., Daphne Inman to Sharissa C. Terrell, $135,000.
• 19 University Court, Robert Connell to Hah Holdings LLC, $126,000.
• 478 Willett, Barbara T. Mills; Lloyd P. Mills to Charles Abbott, $118,000.
• 38 Roslyn, Rasheda Mobzel; Md Shahinur Rahman to Hasan Morad, $115,000.
• 167 Grace, Tjf Property Holdings LLC to Abdulhadi Jassim, $110,000.
• 330 Mortimer St., Conrad S. Reid to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $101,000.
• 47 Donaldson Road, Deena P. Richardson to Justin D. Palmer; Tyia Palmer, $100,000.
• 72 Glor St., Jim Rivera to Shayne T. Larson; Aries Mcgrath, $95,700.
• 16 Rounds, Tamanna Ansare to Sharmeen Akther; Mohammed Humauyn Kabir, $95,000.
• 20 Matejko St., Stephen L. Reagle to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $90,000.
• 233 Timon St., US Ltd Kmcc to Laila Aktar; Mohd Yousuf, $90,000.
• 583 Minnesota Ave., Mohammad B. Haque; Mohammad M. Rahman to Zf Realty NY LLC, $90,000.
• 461 Woodlawn Ave., Carol J. Bowerman to Charles E. Debose Sr., $88,200.
• 35 Thornton, Anthony L. Watkins; Cynthia Y. Watkins to Fatimatuz Zohra, $82,500.
• 269 Lasalle, Afzal&aslam Triple T LLC to Walden Management Inc, $80,000.
• 2267&2269 Genesee St., Giuseppi Buccoleri to Shahida Khatun; Shamsun Nahar Mahmud; Maksuda Parvin; Md Mamunur Rashid; Rabeya Akter Rima, $80,000.
• 33 Winslow Ave., Robert J. Lowe; Tonia D. Lowe to Moksuda Akter, $80,000.
• 104 French St., WNY Management Inc to Mohammed S. Rahman, $80,000.
• 46 Colorado Ave., Tanya Davis-Gilbert; Pamela L. Jackson to Rabiul Islam, $77,000.
• 297 Dingens St., Roebling LLC to Blue Rays Trading Inc, $75,000.
• 91 St Louis Ave., Victoria E. Bochenek; Victoria Bochenek; Sylvia J. Krzyzanowski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $70,000.
• 45 Alma Ave., M Jamal Realty Corp to Asma Akther; Sayed Hossain, $70,000.
• 33 Hastings Ave., Roberts James J Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust Fbo to Illos Gary Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust Fbo, $65,000.
• 39 Peckham, Allen Knight Jr.; Claudette Knight; Claudette O. Knight to Raja Ahmed; Fardose Kabir, $65,000.
• 108 Urban St., Debra L. Jackson to Deatsville Company LLC, $61,900.
• 178 Germania, John T. Price Jr. to 13 Bell LLC, $60,000.
• 61 Zelmer, Bibi Bilkis Begum to Mst A. Siddika, $60,000.
• 399 Swan, Michael L. Merzacco to Mohammed Mohiuddin Chowdhury; Mohammed Ilias, $57,500.
• 453 Cambridge Ave., Decaussade Realty LLC to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $55,000.
• 50 Hannah St., Dhs Realty Inc to Diamond Hurwitz Scrap LLC, $50,000.
• 469 Emslie, Ape City LLC to Simrah Corporation, $50,000.
• 94 Texas, 94 Texas Trust to Hosna Jinnat, $47,500.
• 351 Gold St., Gayle Tope Rizzo to Aisha K. Ahmed, $45,000.
• 99 Imson St., Operation Dignity of Buffalo New York Inc to Marcore Properties Inc, $40,000.
• 537 East Ferry St., Lord Myk Pickens to Farjana Afroz, $40,000.
• 211 Ericson Ave., Danyale A. Jacobs; Danyale Jacobs to Vaughn Owens, $29,900.
• 465 Emslie, Ape City LLC to Taqwa Property Inc, $17,000.
• 404 Tonawanda St., Hertlor Properties LLC to James W. Smith, $16,000.
• Vacant land 71 Parkridge, Fatema Sultana to Jamal Klute, $6,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 16 Old Stone Road, Patricia E. Casillo; Patrick Casillo to Joelle E. Tyler; Todd M. Tyler, $305,000.
• 19 Parktrail Lane, Debbie J. Stein; Richard O. Stein to Kara J. Muldoon; Sean Christian Muldoon, $293,000.
• 137 Hillpine Road, Timothy Pompeo to Emily Naum; Steven Weaver, $275,000.
• 21 Harlan St., Johanna Manno Lanphear to Nadia Belous; Vasiliy Belous, $270,000.
• 99 Fairview Drive, Cheryl Reukauf to Kimberly A. Diaz; Walter A. Diaz Jr., $256,000.
• 498 Lamarck Drive, Michael E. Ringler to Aditya R. Aranha, $250,498.
• 76 Elmleaf Drive, Shawn K. Paa; Kimberly A. Roberts to Albert S. Lesakowski; Nancy L. Lesakowski, $241,000.
• 11 Sherry Drive, Caroline Szymanski to Cameron T. Schwier, $226,150.
• 115 Woodridge Ave., Constance M. Roberts; James D. Roberts to Stephen Decatur; Wendy Decatur, $204,000.
• 15 Airview Terrace, Courtney A. Rebilas; Bryan A. Whelan to Jennifer Sponholz, $200,000.
• 118 Midland Drive, Matthew G. Weymer; Nancy A. Weymer to Maria C. Pericozzi; Harrison Q. Watkins, $181,000.
• 73 Starlite Ave., Troy Wozniak; Andrea M. Zengerski to Callie Heftka; Jacob White, $180,821.
• 13 Pleasant Parkway, Lorine F. Biddle; Timothy P. Biddle to Candice Cadena; Nathan V. Koeneman, $180,000.
• 10 Ontario Drive, Donna M. Daly; Patricia E. Goodwin; James J. Smith; Robert W. Smith; Ronald E. Smith; Thomas R. Smith; Kathleen A. Tower to Rima Begum, $175,000.
• 25 Birkdale Road, Valentina Buritica to Taylor M. Plowe, $169,000.
• 69 Park Edge Drive, Joseph E. Szymanski to Roseanne Pecucci, $163,500.
• 49 Reo Ave., Amanda K. Swallow to Shahin Sikder, $161,000.
• 833 George Urban Boulevard, John W. Salunek to Paul Andrew Capotosto, $159,900.
• 5-7 Rockleigh Drive, Doreen L. Childs to Amir Tawadrous, $150,000.
• 4730 Broadway St., Hawley Development Corporation to Upstate Recycling Properties LLC, $149,000.
• 62 Suffield Ave., Barbara Bohlen to Shilpi Begum; Mohammed Rahman, $145,000.
• 61 Olmstead Ave., Gabrielle J. Miller to Nicholas A. Fischione, $140,000.
• 69 Meadowlawn Road, Virginia M. Doze; Beverly Schwartz to Kelley Patrick Getz; Lilien Getz, $118,000.
• 215 Temple Drive, Jason M. Reinhardt to Paul J. Tagliarino, $111,000.
• 1330 George Urban Boulevard, Lucy M. Folga; Ronald D. Folga to Jeffrey N. Nelson, $106,000.
• 11 Wellington Road, Frank R. Buczkowski; Joyce M. Buczkowski to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings IV LLC, $95,000.
• 35 Hedwig, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $75,000.
• 106 Edmund St., Bradley Wilson; Cheryl Wilson to Kiril Lazarov, $65,000.
• Vacant land Union Road, Srp Properties LLC to Nl Ventures of WNY LLC, $63,500.
• 124 Colby St., Michaelene Bauer; Thomas J. Bauer; Thomas Bauer; Kevin P. Shelby to Wolcott Development LLC, $48,301.
• 3890 Broadway St., Balbir Kaur; Ajaypal Singh; Daya Singh; Harinder Singh to S Innes Properties LLC, $43,000.
• Vacant land Garland Ave., Ronald J. Spulecki to Leeda Ghahary; Anh Truong, $11,500.
CLARENCE
• 5421 Raintree Court, Linda V. Brown to Long Cai; Xiaojing Sun, $676,000.
• 6045 Jessica Place, Mary A. Galanis; Philemon R. Galanis to Deborah M. Berg, $450,000.
• 6359 Black Walnut Court, Constantina Spiropoulos; James A. Turecki to Gary Ostrum; Karen Ostrum, $445,000.
• 6123 Blossom Court, Alfred P. Coffield; Donna J. Coffield to Megan Beringer; Todd M. Beringer, $434,000.
• 5363 Briannas Nook, Margo M. Lagueras to Erik G. Einarsson; Ying Jin, $429,000.
• 5040 Old Goodrich Road, Dennis M. Frank Sr. to Melissa A. Knapp; Thomas J. Knapp, $345,000.
• 10640 Clarence Center Road, Kouklakia LLC to Martha Anne Grano; Michael Dominic Grano, $287,000.
• 5065 Bank St., James R. Drake to Justin Rayner, $210,000.
• 8903 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $128,000.
• 5358 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $105,000.
• 5284 Shadyside Drive, Jeanne F. Schwenk; Paul J. Schwenk to Sharlene Nesselbeck; Paul M. Schwenk, $50,000.
COLDEN
• Vacant land Hayes Hollow Road, Conrad S. Mikulec to Elizabeth M. Mielbrecht; Ronald J. Mielbrecht, $155,000.
CONCORD
• 8 Kissing Bridge, Chad R. Stephenson to Carol A. Bowen, $150,000.
• 9450 Genesee Road, Kenneth Wainwright; Patricia Wainwright to Jessica L. Walker, $146,600.
EDEN
• 8369 Evelyn Drive, Alex M. Abramo; Kara L. Abramo to Nicole L. Obrien, $200,000.
• 2782 Florence Ave., Jolleen C. Ford-Bingman; Jolleen C. Vinovrski to Mitchell Andrzejewski, $157,500.
ELMA
• 151 Herrick Road, John J. Edwards; Nancy J. Mallon to Gabrielle L. Gosset; Joseph I. Nowakowski, $635,000.
• 550 Pound Road, Howbill Auto Parts Inc to 500 Pound Road LLC, $495,000.
• 68 Springbrook Shores Drive, Horace N. Reynolds; Judith B. Reynolds to Elizabeth Monier-Williams, $369,900.
• Vacant land Pound Road, Wilson Family Trust 080195 Tr to 550 Pound Road LLC, $50,000.
• 560 Pound Road, Howard J. Willson Jr.; Kathleen M. Winde to 550 Pound Road LLC, $20,000.
EVANS
• 6655 Gates Drive, Ashlee N. Brisley; Steven Burger to Heather Lynne Polakiewicz; Sara Jane Polakiewicz, $169,518.
• 712 Monroe Ave., Anthony Todaro; Maria Todaro to Anthony J. Sanfilippo, $128,000.
• Vacant land Smith Road, Robert M. Hoelzl to Ann M. Helfeldt; James M. Helfeldt, $37,500.
• Vacant land Harding Ave., Kenneth Harenza; Paul Harenza to John Motak; Traci Motak, $8,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 283 Deerwood Lane, Daniel J. Flaim; Marjorie A. Flaim to Katelyn Cipolla, $452,000.
• 1885 Harvey Road, Daniel R. Arnold to Avtar Singh, $315,000.
• 860 North Colony, Ashly Gibson; John W. Harris to Lois Altizer; Edwin Asbach, $305,000.
• 71 Schutt Court, Hazel A. Rowe to William David Jenkins, $65,000.
HAMBURG
• 4909 Southwestern Boulevard, Southwestern Blvd Hamburg LLC to Michael B. Greenberg, $2,200,000.
• 4657 Carlyes Court, Dato Development LLC to Allen E. Radominski; Susan A. Radominski, $445,000.
• 3654 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Felix L. Melendez Jr., $415,000.
• 4543 #57 Camp Road, Villages of Mission Hills Patio Homes LLC to Leon F. Pawlewski; Mary M. Pawlewski, $411,457.
• 4524 Winding Woods Lane, Kristin L. Obenshain; Scott L. Obenshain to Kevin Patwell, $395,900.
• 6385 Boston State Rd Unit 1, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Patrick Cook, $384,475.
• 5665southwestern Boulevard, Villas At Brierwood LLC to David Geiger; Laura M. Geiger, $360,000.
• 3490 South Creek Road, James J. Holland Jr. to Jennifer K. Izzo; Richard F. Izzo, $344,427.
• 3 Allie Lane, Kathleen T. Brooks to Nancy Hamann, $292,000.
• 4735 Bayview Road, Dawn M. Aydelotte; Timothy G. Willard to Jessica Lynn Willard; Michael T. Willard, $280,000.
• 3670 Princeton Road, Jeffery R. Hyde; Lesia Hyde to David Schwalenburg, $275,000.
• 6260-l#39 Eckhardt Road, Mary L. Gargano to Timothy Hemedinger; Amani Taher, $265,000.
• 4143 Highview Parkway, Christopher Colon; Taylor R. Colon to Lisa Sauer, $210,000.
• 164 Holiday Lane, Jeanne J. Kubicki to Sarah Weixlmannn, $190,000.
• 5742 West Lane, Cheryl A. Friedman; James D. Friedman to Matthew P. Borowiak; Kelly L. Butterfield, $147,000.
HOLLAND
• 213 Canada St., Aramis J. Ramirez to Maggie Cleveland, $240,000.
• 9994 South Protection Road, Dale J. Prieur II to Noel M. Honchar, $156,559.
LACKAWANNA
• 196 West Elmview Ave., Elba Delecki to Antonio Rivera; Victoria Rivera, $222,000.
• 87 South Shore Boulevard, Sarah R. Kimpton to Carly R. Logan, $175,000.
• 75 Norfred Drive, Susan Danahy; Mary Beth Donnelly; Margaret Garfoot; Sharon Hoffstetter; Patricia Smith to Bridget Smith, $150,000.
• 1749 Abbott Road, Ruth Zawadzki; Stanley Zawadzki to Mark S. Zawadzki, $138,000.
• 547 Martin Road, John B. Hassett to Taylor Ksiazek, $123,000.
• 60 Maryknoll, Marcellus Horton to Dawn M. Vogel, $97,000.
LANCASTER
• Vacant land Sheldon Ave., Sheldon-Drullard Realty Corp to Chrand LLC, $1,485,000.
• 107 Avian Way, Bruce R. Wilson; Lynette L. Wilson to Gary L. Goetz; Joan A. Goetz, $419,900.
• 33 Michael Anthony Lane, James Jeziorski III to Samuel Brennan Dichiara, $285,000.
• 45 Kelly Court, Traci L. Smith to Michelle Cheng; Angelica Arellano Chua, $250,900.
• 88 Olde Stone Lane, Cynthia Mcintosh to Lauren Reilly; Paul C. Reilly; Ruth A. Reilly, $225,000.
• 179 Aurora St., Joanne Simme Good to Nicholas J. Gambino, $220,000.
• 4 Hawthorne Trail, Maureen Obrien Jacobi; James T. Obrien; Marita Obrien; Patrick Obrien; Thomas Obrien to Rose A. Andriaccio, $185,000.
MARILLA
• 12138 Bullis Road, Catherine Bridgeman; Leslie Bridgeman to Amanda Heiser, $471,910.
• 11551 Porterville Road, Angela M. Myers; Desmond J. Myers to Beth Norman; Corey Norman, $410,000.
• 3600 Four Rod Road, Fritz Kohl; Rose Kohl; Lisa Jayes to Kelsi A. Nolan; Thomas D. Nolan, $350,000.
• Vacant land Two Rod Road, Ann Marie Rider; Scott A. Rider to David Basher; Laure Kolb, $50,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 7677 Greenbush Road, Jesse Cotriss to Fahad Zulqarnain, $325,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10838 New Oregon Road, Scott A. Bylewski; Of Erie County to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $48,600.
• 10838 New Oregon Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Joseph A. Roberts, $13,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 43 Redbrick Road, Pamela M. Berchtold; Scott A. Berchtold to Leo Property Management LLC, $895,000.
• 6274 Cole Road, Lucinda L. Teagarden; Philip G. Teagarden to Cecelia L. Schroeder; Daniel F. Schroeder, $430,000.
• 72 Briar Hill Road, Daniel Szafranski; Marcia Szafranski to Sareh Bayatpour; Mohammadtaghi Savoji, $350,000.
• 66 North Lincoln Ave., Linda Koller; Thomas C. Koller to Thomas Anderson; Kristen Pinsent, $350,000.
• 16 Kathryn Drive, Michael R. Oconnor to Kerri Lustan; Scott Lustan, $300,000.
• 4865 California Road, Nancy R. Hoch to Kevin J. Cuddahee, $295,000.
• 7632 Ellicott Road, Van Splunder Brian M; Splunder Melinda Van to Justin A. Delarosa; Lauren E. Gawlak, $237,500.
• 5062 Abbott Road, Jacqueline Anger; Jacqueline C. Anger; Lawrence M. Anger to Brittany Clarke, $232,000.
• 258 Velore Ave., Lois J. Simmons; Robert A. Simmons to Samantha M. Suter, $170,000.
• 19 Hidden Oak Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Ciara F. Koba; David P. Koba, $135,500.
• 21 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to David J. Kulczyk; Francesca Nguyen, $125,000.
• 3432 Transit Road, Andrew Gernold to Joseph Salvatore Bella, $115,000.
• 32 South Davis, Gravius Mary Ann E to Ryan Douglas Brown; Stephanie Whitfield Brown, $114,000.
SARDINIA
• 12329 West Ave., Tiffany D. Baker; Spencer S. Schambach to Francesca Silano, $186,300.
• 11079 Matteson Crnrs Road, Cinda K. West; Timothy J. West to Zachery H. Leroy, $155,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 426 Mill St., Amy M. Rudnicki; Michael R. Rudnicki; Michelle L. Rudnicki to Ashlee N. Burger; Steven Lloyd Burger, $170,000.
• 64 West Main St., Mrc Acquisitions Inc to John M. Safford; Laura L. Safford, $87,000.
• 74 West Main St., Steven M. Buckley to John M. Safford; Laura L. Safford, $50,000.
• 50 Cochran Ave., Linda M. Foster; Linda Marie Walker to Lyssa Oakley; Thomas Oakley, $23,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 502 Fletcher St., Christopher O. Eckman; Ranie G. Eckman to Sumr Y. Lang; Timothy J. Lang, $193,000.
• 87 Minerva St., Joanne E. Ayotte to Ryan N. Franclemont; Rosemarie B. Lauzon, $119,900.
• 249 Fletcher, William C. Barry to Kelly Calderon; Richard Calderon, $65,000.
TONAWANDA
• 140 Grimsby Rd W, James Derrigan; Lisa J. Derrigan to Cody Dash, $427,500.
• 46 Willowgrove, Diane M. Donn to Nolan J. Christopher; Alexandria M. Stewart, $347,900.
• 197 Lowell Road, Katelyn Clyde to Samuel J. Farrauto; Stacey Farrauto, $300,000.
• 83 Colvinhurst Drive, Frances A. Silsby to Emilia P. Federice; Michael A. Paglicci, $289,900.
• 56 Kenview Ave., Katherine M. Lyons to Mary Czopp, $285,000.
• 47 Brockett Drive, Tanya Bellavia to Jacob Dean White, $275,000.
• 163 Victoria Boulevard, Benjamin R. Coley to Ronald C. Miano, $255,900.
• 155 Stillwell Ave., James Kruszka; Lynne Kruszka to Corinna G. Scozzaro; Elliot Scozzaro, $233,014.
• 119 Columbia Boulevard, Richard D. Grisanti Jr. to Jacqueline Kotoroka-Yiadom; Martin Kotoroka-Yiadom, $232,000.
• 65 Green Tree Road, Robert W. Arnold; Timothy R. Arnold to Michael Belluz; Kelsey M. Derion, $220,000.
• 254 Westgate Road, Gary Aloisio; Kailyn Aloisio to Shannon Chowaniec; Garrett Hoyler, $217,000.
• 29 Fancher Ave., Douglas C. Muth to Katelyn Paige Greiner; Michael Greiner, $216,000.
• 1336 Brighton Road, Edward F. Lowinger; Jacquelyn M. Lowinger to Naveed Sajjad Shah, $215,000.
• 309 Hartford Ave., Diane M. Magaris to Derek P. Magaris, $215,000.
• 21 Somerville, Jacob W. Schunk to Laura Rose Terreri, $210,000.
• 27 Nicholas Drive, Paul J. Tagliarino to Michael S. Horton, $202,000.
• 21 Aspinwood Place, Gerard C. Miller; Patricia A. Miller to Joseph A. Miller; Pamela A. Miller, $200,000.
• 27&31 Riverdale Ave., Robert Langheier; Ronald Langheier to 716 West Side Holdings LLC, $200,000.
• 107 Woodmere Drive, Northern Realty Solutions LLC to Sarah Munella, $197,823.
WEST SENECA
• 74 Hilltop Court, Ann M. Adams; Joseph J. Adams to Matthew R. Kowalski, $329,000.
• 67 Colonial Manor Court, Jason D. Hassett; Stacey M. Hassett to Theodore J. Annas; Sandra D. Cirino, $300,067.
• 161 Royal Coach Road, David D. Kimble to Melissa Petronella, $273,000.
• 10 Villa Maria, Frank Annarino Jr. to Julie Ray; Ryan Ray, $250,000.
• 33 Joann Drive, Carl Hueber III to Amy L. Foster, $225,000.
• 673 East&west Road, Karen Krupski to Steven Jeffrey Hotchkiss, $198,900.
• 118 Sunbriar Drive, Marilyn N. Swiatkowski to Stephanie M. Saunders; Tyler G. Saunders, $197,500.
• 7 In The Woods Lane, Ingrid Hamann; Ingrid Maryer; Helmut Warzecha to Diane M. Zehler; Robert J. Zehler, $191,000.
• 28 Harlem Road, Dean E. Blackley to Sidney G. Gall; Tyler J. Gall, $178,191.
• 243 Dwyer St., Thomas E. Gasiewicz; Janice M. Szymanski to Michael B. Weimer, $172,430.
• 42 Collins Ave., Aaron Hoffman to Benjamin Fletcher Snider; Carol Guck Snider, $165,000.
• 317 Wimbledon Court, Mary J. Suchocki to Dottie Mussler, $165,000.