Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 12.
AKRON
• 6 Kibler Ave., Bridgette E. Norton to Michael P. Hall; Sage R. Hall, $205,000.
ALDEN
• 12833 Genesee St., Colleen Locke to John Bielinski; Mariah Lorenc, $312,000.
• 12780 Main St., Nancy J. Henke; Diane M. Jackson; Diane M. Morton; Peggy Peluso; Young Barbara A Est; Barbara Est Young; Nancy J. Young to Olivia Schrodt, $210,000.
• 1264 Sandridge Road, Danette J. Bicheler; James P. Bicheler to James P. Bicheler, $99,000.
AMHERST
• 2399 Sweet Home Road, 3d Sweet Home LLC to 2399 Sweet Home Road LLC, $892,000.
• 155 Roxbury Park, Mark J. Lema; Suzanne Czamara Lema to Alex K. Fenner, $595,000.
• 97 Brantwood Road, Gary Grinstead; Megan Grinstead to Ellen Braun; Zachary R. Braun, $510,000.
• 189 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Chaitali Dekhtawala; Vipul Dekhtawala, $473,795.
• 111 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anthony C. Tuso; Lia M. Tuso, $443,900.
• 235 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Gunes S. Koksal; Kemal Koksal, $435,530.
• 72 Dockside Parkway, Luis E. Chiesa; Karla C. Raimundi to Man M. Swami; Mehak Swami, $420,500.
• 25 Carolilly Court, Harsha Acharya to Mrinal Acharya, $410,573.
• 14 Randwood Drive, Viola Sterman to Marlisa J. Banks; Rodney L. Banks, $375,000.
• 169 Crystal Springs Court, Charles P. Middione; Kathleen M. Middione to Amol Hemant Pandit; Asmita Amol Pandit, $366,000.
• 134 Woodshire S, Francis J. Schaab; Margaret L. Schaab to Jason C. Pennington; Stephanie Grace Pennington, $340,000.
• 29 Carriage Hill W, Eric J. Oehlrich; Susan M. Oehlrich to David M. Vandermark; Lesley W. Vandermark, $330,000.
• 184 Culpepper Road, Evelyn S. Breth; John T. Breth; John T. Breth Jr. to Juma Gul Shirzad; Noor Bibi, $313,000.
• 70 Telfair Drive, Laurie A. Ensminger to Connor M. Mergler; Megan A. Mingle, $280,000.
• 169 Ranch Trail, George T. Bauer to Kim D. Nguyen; Luu Ta, $255,000.
• 255 Capen, Stephen Chanderbhan to Jordan C. Kelley, $250,000.
• 941 Robin Road, Ehsan Tarkesh Esfahani to Julie Farley; Robert Farley, $236,000.
• 140 Avalon Drive, Adam J. Caldarelli; Emily Caldarelli to Brittney Schirda; Claudiu Schirda, $235,000.
• 4831 Main St., Bbk Homes LLC to Md Saiful Hossain, $235,000.
• 108 Ava Lane, Robert C. Carr to Ian James Carr, $230,000.
• 10 Woodmoor Circle, Brian M. Hyzy to Heather R. Bonanno; James P. Bonanno, $229,900.
• 1465 North French Road, Patricia A. Usiak; Thomas J. Usiak to John Pinzel; John P. Pinzel, $229,000.
• 278 Kings Hwy, Margaret K. Oneill to Allison N. Luksch, $227,000.
• 408 Robin Road, Pragnya Pothuneedi to Yuan Liu; Yu Wu, $225,500.
• 29 Amherston Drive, Carol Corcoran-Lerocque to Jay Dieckman, $225,000.
• 9&15 Brookside Drive, Richard J. Christensen to Sarah M. Christensen, $201,500.
• 50 Castle Court, Lisa M. Bandini; Michael R. Bandini to Husain Ahmed; Hiba T. Al-Naji, $200,000.
• 168 Hamilton Drive, Lynn Wardour to Gianna Swick; Jarrod Swick, $200,000.
• 126 South Drive, Jean Sharon Bockstedt-Meister to George Anthony Damis; Alexandra M. Damis-Marcus; Shane P. Marcus, $183,906.
• 70 Harrogate Sq, Calvin J. Delbel to Christine Murekeyisoni, $172,000.
• 332 Cadman Drive, Lisa N. Miller; Lisa N. Sember to Rachel Goodwin, $168,000.
• 32 Shire Dr S, Frank A. Sacco to Mj Monarch LLC, $160,000.
• 681 Longmeadow Road, Paul J. Dybas to Nicholas J. Kowalski, $160,000.
• 447 Washington Hwy, Beatrice T. Bittar; Betsy Bitter; Betsy T. Bitter to Fortress Homes LLC, $158,000.
• 3901 Bailey Ave., Buffalo Property Facility Management Corp to Adam Hosein; Shanaz Mohammed, $153,700.
• 482 Maynard Drive, Luhua Rao; Zhibin Rao; Hongmei Yan to Celine Diong, $153,000.
• 410 Callodine Ave., Darrell Lane; Illana Lane to Janga Rai; Tara Rai, $152,000.
• 12 The Courtyards, John P. Carroll to Kathleen M. Middione, $150,000.
• 958 Pinetree Court, Priscilla F. White to Jessica L. Rys, $146,000.
• 456 Campus Drive, Linda Domres; Anne Herman; Frank S. Laduca to 456 Campus Drive LLC, $145,000.
• 7 Avalon Drive, Steven Abrams to Grigoriy Suprunchik, $137,000.
• 38 Danebrock Drive, James P. Mcdonald; Joan M. Mcdonald to Peter F. Mcdonald, $125,000.
• 167 Mill St., Marion E. Roberts to WNY Development Inc, $125,000.
• 114b Foxberry Drive, Patricia Vanderwarker; Robert Vanderwarker to Tony Gangarossa, $120,000.
• 439 Burroughs Dr Unit C, Elizabeth Malinowski to Manpreet K. Salh; Parvinder S. Salh, $112,500.
• 465 Hopkins Rd Unit 6, Michele M. Harnick to Serwan Salih, $95,000.
• 50 Groton Dr #2, Gabrielle M. Wieczorek to Brian Pachla; Wendy Pachla, $90,000.
• 66 Clearfield Drive, Vincenza Milioto; Josephine Panzarella to Frederick A. Mruczek; Maryann Mruczek, $90,000.
• 402 Longmeadow, Herman L. Hackney to Distinquished Properties LLC, $71,000.
ANGOLA
• 175 Grove St., Joanne Wendy Cymerman to Aaron M. Ackley; Amanda E. Gravius, $172,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 589 Main St., Matthew L. Dunaif to Ftv Realty LLC, $585,000.
• 391 Maple Road, Tnglg LLC to Emmett C. Gerwitz, $310,000.
• 2149 Cornwall Road, Heidi E. Behen; Robert G. Behen to Rio-Fay Harden; Matthew M. Hrabovsky, $260,000.
• 321 Parkdale Ave., Dolores Francis; Dolores F. Francis to Anastasia Arzaga; Terrence J. Murray III, $180,000.
BOSTON
• 5713 Homestead Road, Daryl V. Kibler to Edward P. Browne; Sheila L. Follendorf, $250,000.
• 6588 Omphalius Road, Patricia M. Delmonto to Barbara Tagliaferro; John Tagliaferro, $190,000.
• Vacant land Rice Road, Barbara Neaverth; David Neaverth to Rausch Beth; Rausch Robert, $102,500.
• Vacant land Eiss Hill Road, David H. Nicholas; Lori J. Nicholas to Patricias Christmas Tree Farm LLC, $25,900.
BUFFALO
• 78 College, Drapanas&robbins LLC to Greenleaf Properties LLC, $584,000.
• 48 Norwood Ave., Diane Hunger-Zumwalt to Meghan Jm Dougher; Christopher H. Schwarz, $510,000.
• 370 Lakefront Boulevard, Maura Duggan to Beth Downing, $490,000.
• 2828 (aka 2880) Main St., Saleh A. Fetouh; Zeinab S. Fetouh to Flagship Realty Holdings Buffalo LLC, $450,000.
• 295 Washington St., Misty Spano; Vincent Spano to Odalaigh Real Estate LLC, $440,000.
• 132 Lakefront Blvd Unit #10214202, Patricia M. Janicki to Amy Jo Griffith; Martin T. Griffith, $426,900.
• 827 Bird Ave., Thomas P. Elsinghorst; Paula Thill to Christopher William Campbell; Jennifer Marie Campbell, $425,000.
• 25 Woodward Ave., Caitlin Denecke; David A. Lauerman; Margaret Lauerman; Patrick Lauerman to James A. Pryor, $409,300.
• 22 Melbourne P, Patricia A. Sangeorge; Ronald C. Sangeorge to Carol A. Coles; James L. Coles, $405,000.
• 36 Abbottsford Place, Aries Real Estate LLC to Diaz Croline B Canton; Mauricio Canton Diaz, $295,000.
• 74 Putnam St., Kristen E. Mcguinness to Lisa R. Felgemacher, $285,000.
• 35 Elmview Place, Wayne Holdings LLC to Harrison Haessler-Aquino; Megan Walker, $277,000.
• 713 Military Road, Margaret Rose; Margareta Rose to One Broke Yolk Inc, $275,000.
• 135 Stratford Road, Derek M. Aube-Marchant; Derek M. Marchant to Leong Carol S G; Paul D. Zelepsky, $265,000.
• 105 Turner Ave., Timothy Scherer to Brian Gould, $265,000.
• 15 Ramona Ave., Judith J. Tytka; Mark Tytka to Catherine L. Gavin; Patrick E. Gavin, $257,000.
• 50 Britt Ave., Jill E. Mcmahon; Paul Mcmahon to John Skipper; Melissa Skipper, $240,000.
• 115 Whitney Place, Melanie Mcmahan; Melanie Shorey to Maliek F. Likely, $236,000.
• 19 Grote St., George Techiryan to Cms Property Group Inc, $231,000.
• 238 Normal, 238 Normal LLC to Kham Sian Sang, $218,000.
• 279 Hoyt St., Daniel Lamm; Daniel R. Lamm to Linda Ellen Williams; Mark David Williams, $206,000.
• 758 Parkside Ave., Hileen P. Salas to Jeffrey M. Shalke, $205,000.
• 21 Kimberly, Redbird Properties LLC to James J. Faltyn, $197,500.
• 142 Whitfield, Christopher J. Huff; Erin M. Werbowski to Ellen T. Lema, $190,000.
• 210 Hudson St., Ira Investments Limited Partnership to Ronald Scott, $180,000.
• 200 Blaine, Adrian J. Hirsch to Shahreen Alom, $180,000.
• 11 Teresa Place, Laura A. Sawyer to Peter Han Grasso, $175,000.
• 30 Whitfield, Clark A. Betyn to Julia Setlock, $173,000.
• 98 Rhode Island, Tomlynson Enterprises LLC to Dominic Saraceno, $170,000.
• 101 Seymour, Denice Hernandez; Ibrahim Hernandez; Mariano Hernandez to Octavia Walker, $165,000.
• 210 Purdy, Lizabeth J. Lawrence to Arfat Chowdhury, $165,000.
• 310 East Delavan St., Henry Toney to Joseph L. Slovich, $159,000.
• 253 Shirley, Fol USA Corporation to Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan, $156,000.
• 1925 South Park Ave., Jacquelynn K. Huntz to Nusrath Islam, $155,000.
• 150 East Utica St., Bradley Bethel; Kathy Bethel to Shakima Betts, $152,000.
• 2264 Genesee, Mohammed J. Alam; Safiul Islam; Mohammed Z. Uddin to Aayan Ayyash Housing LLC, $151,000.
• 769 West Ave., Bsa Realty LLC to Brent J. Martone, $150,000.
• 31 Parkview Ave., Rsr Homes LLC to Steven W. Kelly, $142,000.
• 72 Chadduck Ave., Mkw Realty LLC to Than Ma Than Phyu Phyu; Ei Phyu Zin, $140,000.
• 548 Niagara, Niagara St. Laundry LLC to 548 Niagara LLC, $137,500.
• 20 Riverside, Dorothy H. Sikorski; Francis B. Sikorski to Dana Fischer; Evan Mcphaden, $135,000.
• 1704 South Park Ave., William J. Blette; Ryan M. Lesandro to Michael Stellrecht, $135,000.
• 151 Royal Ave., Yb Properties LLC to Myint Thein, $135,000.
• 144 Norman, David C. Koeppel to Romeo Martinez, $132,000.
• 272 Sycamore St., Eddie Mae Roebuck to Travell Tamon Scales, $130,000.
• 1215 West, Waza Property Inc to Sarah Elizabeth Gatti, $130,000.
• 63 Hazelwood Ave., Darlene White; Darlene White-Lewis to Farid Ahmed, $130,000.
• 238 Southside Parkway, Aaron J. Rosenbaum to Joseph L. Whyte, $127,000.
• 55 Zenner St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to James Joseph, $123,000.
• 127 Merrimac, Yl Empire One LLC to Haren Gosar, $122,000.
• 246 Humboldt, Reginald Thompson to Md J. Iman, $122,000.
• 180 Hazelwood, Bcg Nadlan LLC to Gregory A. Allen, $119,000.
• 23 Wyandotte Ave., 333 Properties LLC to Ye Lin Phyo, $118,000.
• 423 South Ogden St., Pelagia A. Wasilewski; Pelagia Wasilewski to Abu Mohammad Alam-Khan; Roslen Gomes, $118,000.
• 709 Prospect Ave., Adela Rosas; William Rosas to Jason Michael Silvis; Jessica Suzan Silvis, $117,000.
• 75 Spann, Norman E. Queeno to Danielle M. Hawco, $117,000.
• 110 Weber, Spillville Rivers LLC to Taiko Sato, $114,000.
• 70 Beatrice, Shanna A. Mancuso to Carol A. Eckford, $112,000.
• 2301 Niagara St., Kathleen A. Bankoske to Sean P. Moran, $110,000.
• 375 Hinman, Jon S. Matusek; Jon Steven Matusek to Ahmed Alazzawi; Dunya Aljaljawi, $110,000.
• 11 Calumet Place, Ohma Lin to Jacob D. Knott, $110,000.
• 129 Montrose Av, Rebecca Anniela Globus; Angela M. Grisanti to Christopher Dowd; Daniel Dowd, $105,000.
• 600 Taunton, Frank Mario Polizzi to Gregory Scarpace, $105,000.
• 483 Dartmouth, Dorothy E. Wells to Syeda Panna, $100,000.
• 230 Weiss St., Bernstein Boys LLC to 21401 Patton Ave LLC, $100,000.
• 171 Davidson Ave., Beverly A. Vines; Beverly Williams; Thomas Williams to Mohammed Billal, $95,000.
• 200 Roebling, M&m Batim Inc to Sadia Akhter; Abdur Rahman, $93,000.
• 148-150 Edison St., Subramanian Rajeev to Humaira Katun; Ambia Parvaz, $93,000.
• 86 Guernsey St., Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to Dodge Family Trust, $91,000.
• 22 Rounds Ave., Team Shaughnessy Properties LLC to Mohammed Nurul Momen, $90,000.
• 22 Hazelwood Ave., Team Shaughnessy Properties LLC to Cheryl Roberson; Mark Roberson, $90,000.
• 15 Arthur St., Munef Fadhel to Troy Berry; Brian Clark, $89,000.
• 128 Brunswick Boulevard, Anthony Patten to Shaha A. Bhuiyan; Mosammat N. Yasmin, $85,000.
• 725 Perry St., Robert M. Karp to Rebecca H. Moskal, $79,900.
• 24 Rounds Ave., Joseph F. Pezzino to Ruth Serajuddowla, $77,500.
• 1247 Kensington Ave., James J. Kern; Mary E. Kern to Anika Rahman; Muhammad Ibrahim Khalil, $76,000.
• 80 Marigold, James Riggins to Md A. Ali, $76,000.
• 200 Riverside Ave., James Dyer Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $75,000.
• 360 Dartmouth Ave., Donald C. Weiss to Rajpal Singh, $75,000.
• 932 Northland, James E. Houze to Rajpal Singh, $74,555.
• 80 Goulding Ave., Shole Nawz to Padma Buffalo Inc, $70,000.
• 96 St Joseph, Mohammad Abdul Baten; Mohammad J. Patuary to Aiub Ali; Wahidur Rahman, $70,000.
• 127 Goethe St., Danielle C. Laughlin to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $67,000.
• 1872 Niagara, Jose Robles to Philip Cin Kimsing, $62,500.
• 348 Hewitt Ave., Joseph F. Pezzino to Khatun Most Refat Ara; Md Obaidur Rahman, $62,500.
• 153 Goulding Ave., Mohammad Nazmull Hasan to Nurul Huda, $60,000.
• 567 Walden Ave., Murad H. Howlader; Mohammed Fakral Islam; Sabnam Mustari to Howlader Corp, $60,000.
• 144-146 Vandalia St., John P. Yuskiw; John P. Yuskiw Sr. to Kimberly Casey; Thomas M. Casey, $57,500.
• 129 Liddell St., Raynaan Holdings LLC to Christopher Kicior; Ella Kicior, $56,000.
• 322 Trenton Ave., Carousel Woods LLC to Afrin Dulal; Crystal Modern Home Inc, $55,000.
• 434 Northampton, Mohamed Saleh to Ayet Properties Inc, $52,000.
• 1263 East Delevan Ave., Rosalie Brown-Flood; David Flood; Kenneth Flood; Sidney Flood; Leo Dis Hannah; Hannah Mae P Dis to Michael Alonza Wooten, $50,000.
• 67 Gunnell Ave., Mary Lou Howell to Luis Rivera Jr., $50,000.
• 12 Dupont St., Larry L. Vance to Shahid Ullah, $50,000.
• 1704 William St., Leonard Howard Anthony to Ten Queen St Inc, $50,000.
• 19 Briscoe Ave., Prymont Management Inc to Mohammed J. Hossain; Most Lutfun Nahar, $50,000.
• 286 Bissell, Harrison Winn Sr.; Vertia B. Winn to Mohammad Y. Ali; Mohammad S. Uddin, $50,000.
• 423 Koons, Visions of H&v LLC to Mohammed Ali; Mohammed K. Uddin, $50,000.
• 518 Shirley, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Hi-Tech Home Care Inc, $46,000.
• 94 Roebling, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Jamuna Corporation, $45,000.
• 94&96 Roma, Bruce Olson; Phyllis Olson to Mohsin House Corp, $45,000.
• 70 Wick St., Rsr Homes LLC to Zulfiqar Abdin, $41,000.
• 131 Norman St., Joseph Krause to Matthew Krause, $40,000.
• 2011 Niagara St., James Anthony Naples to Eldar Khasanov, $40,000.
• 352 Koons, William Hagan; William Hagen; Kweku Corp to Rowshan Rahim, $40,000.
• 32 Lester St., Saiful Islam Abdin to Shofura Hyder, $39,000.
• 64 Courtland, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Curtis Hall, $38,000.
• 21 Amsterdam Ave., Kenneth Davis to Mafruda Khanam, $38,000.
• 27 Amsterdam St., Julia Martin to Kauser Faruqi; Mazharul Islam, $38,000.
• 42 Thatcher, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md Hanif Howlader, $35,000.
• 44 Thatcher, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Muhammad Arif, $34,000.
• 34 Bogardus, Female Zayia Prioleau to Mohammed Alam, $34,000.
• 117 Stevens Ave., Harrod King to Bhai Bhai Green Corporation, $30,000.
• 39 Burlington, First Buffalo Properties LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 27 Fleming St., Ledyard Enterprises LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 209 Cable, Little Boxes Real Estate LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 107 Howell, Little Boxes Real Estate LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 48 Humason, Little Boxes Real Estate LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 88 Weaver, Oneida Ventures LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 127 Gilbert, Ledyard Enterprises LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 22 Concord St., Purityson LLC to Akib Development Corporation, $27,500.
• 133 Sears St., Amir H. Dhaly to Tuhin Beg, $25,000.
• 215 Timon, Beverly A. Hicks to Patricia Navaroli, $24,000.
• 308 Smith St., Patricia M. Bowers to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $15,000.
• 32 Cooke, Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to John Khala, $15,000.
• 206 Elk St., Daniel E. Brick Tr.; Khoury Mona Bkr Tr; Khoury Victor M Bkr Tr to Michael Khoury, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 15 Dewberry Lane, Cms Property Associates LLC to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, $719,000.
• 1050-1054 Harlem Road, Castine&marchant LLC to 1050 Harlem Rd Plaza Inc, $450,000.
• 1170 Como Park Boulevard, L&l Property Holdings LLC to Michael Gunthrop; Nazlah Johnson-Gunthrop, $340,000.
• 876 Losson Road, Gmr Properties LLC to Yanislav Yankov, $299,900.
• 111 South Prince Drive, Jennifer L. Schafer; Joan E. Sharpe; Robert E. Sharpe to Jonathan Gugino, $250,000.
• 74 South Transithill Drive, Matthew P. Albino; Susan E. Hoffman to Jillian Skeie Caprow; Andrew Dirienzo, $242,500.
• 26 Dennis Lane, Frances C. Minotti; Ross J. Depronio Jr. to Sheila Solomon, $205,500.
• 166 Temple Drive, Kevin P. Hoffman; Amanda M. Young to Faith Lund, $200,000.
• 64 Olmstead Ave., Michael T. Bishop to Charles J. Kirkman, $196,000.
• 40 Dartwood Drive, James M. Mazurek; Jean M. Mazurek; Jeffrey M. Mazurek; Mazurek John M Est; John M. Mazurek III; Julianne M. Mazurek to Trina Oneil, $190,000.
• 57 Ontario St., A&a Legacy Capital LLC to Samantha N. Riso, $183,000.
• 119 Olanta St., Barbara A. Just; Barbara Quiter Just; Donald A. Just to Judy Major; Meacher S. Major, $177,000.
• 29 Argus, Joseph A. Aquino; Maria A. Sanita to Bradley D. Murray, $177,000.
• 89 Danielle Drive, Marilyn J. Barnes; Daniel P. Berkhoudt; Ethel C. Berkhoudt; Thomas W. Berkhoudt; Sharon Skotnicki to Puspa Gajmerkami; Sha Gajmerkami, $175,000.
• 65 Andres Place, Charles Maciejewski; Dawn Maciejewski to Duane D. Noble; Lyn Noble, $162,000.
• 450 Cherokee Drive, Ellen Green; Ellen Lista to Alex Zawodzinski; Casey L. Zawodzinski, $159,000.
• 708 South Huth Road, David A. Dugan to Salvatore M. Fabozzi, $157,000.
• 83 Frederick St., Franziska Hondzinski to Stephen A. Ignatowski, $155,000.
• 245 Shanley St., Kristin D. Vink to Daishia M. Wilson, $150,000.
• 3318 Walden Ave., Nancy J. Cardin; William T. Flint to Cory J. Rackl, $146,000.
• 132 Ellen Drive, David W. Miller; Jodi L. Miller to Pair Rental Units LLC, $145,000.
• 15 Wildy, Joseph D. Schuster to Asma Akter, $142,000.
• 185 Beale, Maria Frayne-Wesolowski; Marie Frayne-Wesolowski to Emilyn Haremza, $136,000.
• 2 Little Lane, Henrietta Brohman; Joseph J. Brohman Jr.; Teresa K. Brohman; Katherine Krawczyk to Frank Salvini; Ruth Salvini, $135,000.
• 32 Blick St., Ronald Canestro to Charles Seibert, $131,000.
• 1 Allendale Court, Diane L. Rowe; Mark T. Rowe to Jeffrey M. Rowe; Kara Rowe, $130,000.
• 102 Colby St., Dennis J. Swiniarski; Donald A. Swiniarski; Irma M. Swiniarski to Gary Seibert, $105,000.
• 79 Hoerner Ave., Ddlsa LLC to Shamima Akther, $100,000.
• 2506 Harlem Road, Paul F. Dayton to Jamh WNY LLC, $96,000.
• 93 Gates St., Danielle Simmons; Thomas Simmons to Gary R. Tussing, $90,000.
• 2 Rowan Road, Sherley Piechocki to Creative 786 Corporation, $90,000.
• 90 Parkedge Drive, Joan E. Goble to Roashan Ara, $85,500.
• 4924 Union Road, Michael J. Young to 716 Estates LLC, $85,000.
• 87 Federal Ave., Schneider M. Audrey; Michael M. Valentic to Joshua Anderson, $84,000.
• 76 Crescent Court, Richard V. Lipczynski to Steven M. Kramer, $75,000.
• 69 Kaufman Road, Naif Hamri to Abdul M. Howlader, $75,000.
• 178 Mcnaughton Ave., Emily M. Czepinski to Aaron Kozlowski; Bailey Kozlowski, $74,500.
• 178 Mcnaughton Ave., Emily Czepinski; Emily I. Czepinski to Aaron Kozlowski; Bailey Kozlowski, $74,500.
• 46 Fath Drive, Florence H. Setlock to Cornerstone Property Holdings LLC, $55,224.
CLARENCE
• 5363 Briannas Nook, Forbes Homes Inc to Margo M. Lagueras, $438,368.
• 8862 County Road, Robert J. Zielinski to Katelyn Burow; Stephen Burow, $345,000.
• 52 Sutherland Court, Terry S Galanis Sr Revocable Trust 080116 Tr to Jennifer Krieger; Kenneth A. Krieger, $340,000.
• 8396 Stahley Road, Patricia Siskar; Raymond A. Siskar to Brett W. Siskar, $295,000.
• 5442 The Village Station Circle, Lauren Fix; Paul D. Fix II to Shelby M. Fix, $290,000.
• 8877 Greiner Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr to Amrit Mir, $285,000.
• 4231 Roxbury Drive, Debora J. Savard to Deborah Lynne Scofield, $242,000.
• 4120 Circle Court, Michael D. Christner to Raymond Gorski, $220,000.
• 5381 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $149,900.
• 5342 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $108,000.
• 5342 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Ryan R. Molnar; Tania R. Molnar, $108,000.
• 9709 Clarence Center Road, Arthur M Fuerst Realty Inc to Scott D. Lunz, $106,000.
COLDEN
• 10969 Darien Road, Christiane V. Jaccard to Deborah P. Tatko, $515,000.
• 8028 Hayes Hollow Road, Donna Henault-Roth; Ramey Henault-Roth to Justin Drew Alessi; Nicole Alessi, $270,500.
COLLINS
• 13816 Pritchard Road, Frank Boice II; Michelle Boice; Michelle M. Boice to Rita J. Sorrento; Victor S. Sorrento, $261,500.
• 14935 South Quaker Road, Cynthia M. Hirschman; Kurt R. Hirschman to Marcus R. Hirschman; Miranda E. Hirschman, $158,000.
• 3755 Rte 39, Donald Bowden III; Jessica Bowden to Courtney Thomas, $82,400.
• Vacant land 2841 Brown St., Allen W. Salisbury to Brett D. Jensen, $15,750.
• Vacant land Taylor Hollow Road, Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Gibbs John A; Gibbs Joshua A, $15,000.
CONCORD
• 5850 Brown Hill Road, Gedriah Nasir Muzaid-Omar to Hamed Al-Humaikani, $350,000.
EDEN
• 8719 South Main St., 8716 South Main St. Inc to 8716 Eden LLC, $325,000.
• 8753 Homer, Matthew T. Jones; Nancy L. Jones to Shannon Collis, $215,000.
• 7342 East Eden Road, Donald J. Loretto; Donald Joseph Loretto to Victoria O. Kallin; Michael A. Thiel, $196,000.
ELMA
• 120 Chairfactory Road, Janet E. Grossman to Angeline Woodworth; Rory S. Woodworth, $387,500.
• 260 Northrup Road, Walter L. Franczak to Brigham A. Rogers, $165,000.
• 6251 Seneca St., Penny D. Hageman to Todd R. Huber, $76,000.
• Vacant land Rice Road, Rebecca Wyzykiewicz to James A. Mills, $70,000.
EVANS
• 9054 Versailles Road, Nina Lineberger to Donald George Weisedel, $196,800.
• 1395 Glidden Circle, Kimberly D. Braughler to Ryan M. Macvittie, $158,000.
• 8365 Erie Road, Michael Adams to Alex Francis Laettner, $149,460.
• 7136 Derby Road, Bank of America NA to Gregory Long, $123,300.
• 533 Herr Road, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Wendy Pond, $115,000.
• 9598 Pearl St., Michele K. Frame; Ronald R. Kapuszcak Jr.; Denise R. Orego to Maria J. Snyder, $104,410.
• 6781 Black Road, Weinheimer Family Revocable Living Trust Tr to Lana K. West; Timothy A. West, $76,000.
• 162 Argyle Ave., Dominic Demariano; Carol Ann Kane; Joan Marie Miller to Marc C. Balistrieri; Michael Balistrieri, $75,000.
• 9991 Versailles Road, Letitia Bartlett to Christopher Adams; Danelle Holloway, $70,000.
• Vacant land Backus Road, Thomas Partridge to Kathleen C. Zugger; William J. Zugger Jr., $24,500.
• Vacant land Long Beach Lane, Higgins Thomas P to James M. Loncher; Penny L. Loncher, $16,000.
• Vacant land Eden-evans Center Road, Edward Brant; Sandra Brant to Brandon Joslyn, $10,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 827 West River Parkway, Michele Ninacs to Christopher R. Wilkins Sr., $440,000.
• 90 White Tail Run Court, Daljit K. Randhawa; Dhanwant S. Randhawa to Kulwant S. Johal; Sandeep K. Johal, $376,000.
• 253 Woodstream Drive, Michael A. Hannon to Laura Flores; Marquez Christian Oscar Velarde, $328,000.
• 238 Fareway Lane, Jerome Kiener; Paulette S. Kiener to Allan R. Hensley; Jody L. Hensley, $315,000.
• 92 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Frank Cherry; Karen Cherry, $303,300.
• 397 Waterford Park, Benjamin S. Wilson; Stephanie D. Wilson to Kiriaki Katholos; Louis Katholos, $285,000.
• 2255 Stony Point Road, Edgar Vollaro; Edgar R. Vollaro to Paul M. Parwulski, $270,000.
• 3214 Grand Island Boulevard, James Metz; Steven L. Metz; David T. Thill to 3214 Grand Island Blvrd LLC, $150,000.
• 38 Woodlee Lane, Jason A. Raepple to Alexis Marie Podlucky; Joseph Peter Podlucky, $131,000.
• 3310 Warner Drive, Kristen M. Stedman to Madelyne Mankowski, $130,000.
• 3214 Grand Island Boulevard, Richard E. Page to 3214 Grand Island Blvrd LLC, $50,000.
HAMBURG
• 3358 Cross Creek Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Ashley M. Bohin; Michael R. Wojtowicz, $499,900.
• 5827 Shamrock Court, Leilon Louise Duff to Heather A. Carson-Wake; Erik W. Wake, $489,900.
• 4505 Parker Road, Frank P. Deangelis; Suzann A. Deangelis to Joseph Schneider; Karen Schneider, $434,000.
• 3648 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Sarah Mancuso; Steven M. Mancuso, $423,797.
• 6018 Pinehurst Court, Lisa M. Donovan; Timothy Donovan to Kelly A. Kraft, $350,000.
• 4609 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to James Patrick Ryan; Lauren Elizabeth Ryan, $347,344.
• 5965 Lakecrest Drive, Sharon A. Taylor to Donald G. Heppner; Greta R. Heppner, $346,000.
• 3465 Creekview Drive, Lisa Dulski; Thomas Dulski to Danielle Zoyhofski; Marc Zoyhofski, $310,000.
• 6518 Hackberry Drive, Ronald R. Startek to Gabrielle M. Grimaldi; Michael A. Grimaldi, $300,000.
• 2303 Agassiz Drive, John W. Floreale to Patrick Milligan; Holly Paar, $299,000.
• 2210 Woodsfield Drive, Donna M. Damstetter; John M. Damstetter to Christopher D. Duffey; Jenna Pepper, $290,000.
• 29 Henderson Place, Carol A. Delellis; Duane P. Delellis to Melissa Jamie Mann, $265,000.
• 4464 Grandview Ave., Dale K. Wilson; Leslie A. Wilson; Robert Kiel Wilson to Joseph C. Herrmann; Sheila J. Herrmann, $260,000.
• 1699 Schoellkopf Road, Donald G. Heppner; Greta R. Tomaschke to Christina K. Heppner, $235,000.
• 20 Jordy Court, Kaila J. Norton to Patrick Oherron, $206,000.
• 3966 Tudor Place, Steven C. Mcgoldrick; Cheryl L. Phillips to Jason M. Daley, $200,000.
• 3572 Marlowe Ave., Christopher E. Bizub; David J. Bizub; Nancy J. Bizub; Richard D. Bizub Sr. to Belinda Edythe Bonacquisti, $180,000.
• 3557 Old Lakeview Road, Karen L. Kielar; Lawrence P. Kielar to Corey Miller; Paula Miller, $145,000.
• 97 Huntington Court, Karen E. Morgan; Sandra A. Steck to Michael Kearns; Ryan Smith, $132,000.
• 3328 Ashley Drive, Joan M. Joyce to Dylan J. Kawalec; Kelly B. Kawalec, $130,000.
• 4602 Milestrip Road, Gerard J. Koenig to Caryn Noel Klein; Nathan Joseph Ostrowski, $128,000.
• Vacant land 3581 Big Tree Road Uni, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 33, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
HOLLAND
• 8639 Phillips Road, Robert Ersing Sr. to Barbara Mason; Richard Mason, $283,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 24 Michelle Drive, Christopher D. Duffey to Alyssa Kelkenberg; Ryan Mcginnis, $185,214.
• 109 Madison, Doreen Whalen to Tamara Rutledge; Antonio R. Haggans, $75,000.
• 1 Muck St., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC, $63,000.
LANCASTER
• 4815 Broadway St., N-P Properties LLC to Depew NY Real Estate LLC, $2,000,000.
• 122-130 Central Ave., Manitoba Leasing Corp to White Pine Leasing LLC, $1,000,000.
• 91 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joshua Paul Smith; Lauren Michelle Smith, $461,148.
• 15 Cambridge Court, Carolyn M. Domster; Jeffrey S. Domster to Kimberly A. Duszkiewicz; Ian T. Kraus, $433,000.
• 118 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Tyler M. Hatch; Katelyn M. Oneill, $400,330.
• 188 Ransom Road, Frances Todaro to Cecile L. Todaro; Frank J. Todaro, $395,000.
• 5815 Genesee St., Salvatore A. Palmeri to Jonathan M. Herod, $325,000.
• 25 Old Schoolhouse Road, John G. Molino; Joyce A. Molino to Khalid Izzat Hamideh, $316,700.
• 130 Ransom Road, Ae Buffalo Properties LLC to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings IV LLC, $195,000.
• 114 Brunswick Road, Norbert F. Rayter; Rita Rayter to Marcus James Campas, $189,122.
• 7 East Home Road, Leslie A. Albright to Patrick R. Uhteg Jr., $185,000.
• 415 Central Ave., Amberley K. Farino; Evan K. Farino to Connor N. Campese, $175,000.
• 00 Aurora St., Plum Bottom Creek Properties LLC to Village of Lancaster, $175,000.
• 20 Kurtz Ave., Kirk Brown to Brandon C. Clemons; David Charles Clemons, $119,900.
• 20 Clark St., Theodore C. Jewett III to Mohammed J. Alam, $95,000.
• 12 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Kevin Stoldt Sr., $65,000.
• W Main St., Village of Lancaster to Plum Bottom Creek Properties LLC, $25,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 8044 Maple Road, James F. Tatar II; Ladonna L. Tatar to Andrew Hibbard, $214,000.
• Vacant land Indian Falls Road, Richard A. Raykowski to Cody A. Cray, $32,500.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10838 Main St., Primax Properties LLC to Mdc Coast 17 LLC, $4,298,246.
• 10364 Rocky Mountain Road, Paul Monolopolus to Otto Meister; Tammie Meister, $82,000.
• 2049 Spruce St., Calvin C. Simon to Stonewall Real Property LLC, $24,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 24 Braunview Way, James E. Biddle Jr.; Rosemary P. Biddle to Kirsten M. Feldman; Nathaniel Z. Feldman, $429,900.
• 3340 Transit Road, Arr Holdings LLC to Caitlin M. Heidinger; Jason C. Heidinger, $395,825.
• 5012 Ellicott Road, Angeline Walker to Garima Shailesh Joshi; Michael Stephen Napierala, $255,000.
• 40 Glendale Terrace, Rose Marie Absalom; Rose Marie Absolom; Ronald A. Canestro to Kristen Marie Cirelli, $229,000.
• 80 Hillside Ave., 4943 Chestnut Ridge LLC to Alan R. Eagleton, $225,000.
• 26 Tranquility Lane, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $120,000.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land Matteson Corners Road, Christina Weston to Aaron T. Griffin; Natalie T. Griffin, $149,900.
SPRINGVILLE
• 4 Colonial Drive, James D. Myers Jr. to Jason Merwin; Julianna Merwin, $200,000.
• 151 East Ave., Duane T. Ford; Catherine A. Ford to Ashley Rae Lowry; Joseph M. Lowry III, $176,700.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 10 Young St., Norpat Group LLC to Tonawanda NY Real Estate LLC, $2,000,000.
• 214 Wheeler St., C2j LLC to Calvin David Rutt; Taylor Lauren Williams, $200,000.
• 94 Penarrow Drive, Duke Enterprises Inc dba; Dutchess Development to Kari A. Nawojski, $179,000.
• 250 William St., Bruno E. Bieniek; Bruno Bieniek to Coleen M. Mccann; Patrick J. Mccann; Seth M. Mccann, $158,000.
• 318 Morgan St., Cynthia A. Theibolt; William C. Thiebolt III to Joann M. Brandon, $155,318.
• 92 Syracuse St., Carlos D. Naffziger-Brown to Sarah L. Colvin, $145,000.
• 166 Rogers Ave., Kristen Ensminger to Christopher Woroniecki Sr., $127,400.
• 100 William St., Carol A. Zuhr; Kenneth C. Zuhr to Mary E. Fleming; Shannon R. Wheelhouse, $90,000.
TONAWANDA
• 3022 Delaware Ave., Jake Properties LLC to 337 Kenmore LLC, $357,250.
• 377 Argonne, Mary C. Rizzo; Nicole E. Wolasz to Ann M. Martin; Ronald L. Penton Jr., $250,000.
• 439 Woodstock Ave., Pm Property Solutions LLC to Elliott H. Smith; Kayleigh J. Vara, $242,000.
• 415 Knowlton Ave., Marie K. Hornung; Marie K. York to Debora A. Devine, $225,000.
• 208 Irving Terrace, Nicole Szymanski; Maria Williams to Danielle Deluca; Nathan Mcdonough, $220,000.
• 39 Wrexham Court, Patricia L. Jones; Patricia M. Jones to Sarmad Qamachi, $200,000.
• 520 Thorncliff Road, Karen A. Schreiber to Justin G. Karcher; Carly A. Weiser, $199,900.
• 31 Landers Road, Thomas L. Preston to Elena Martine Harzewski; Amber D. Walton, $194,500.
• 17 Summerwood Court, Kitty L. Goff; Kitty L. Mazurkiewicz; Kitty Lynn Mazurkiewicz to Jade Massimi, $189,500.
• 47 Eden Ave., Joseph Rubino to Harold Q. Cannon Jr., $185,000.
• 178 Cornwall Ave., Alfred H. Achramovitch to Gregory J. Achramovitch, $170,000.
• 76 Kettering Drive, Kathleen J. Fieramusca to Darlene Horvath; Jillian Horvath, $170,000.
• 331 Oakvale Boulevard, Carol A. Candy; Mary E. Nuhn; Suzanne C. Pearson; Theresa L. Singer; Patricia E. Volker; Mary E. Cicero to Patricia E. Volker; Mary E. Cicero, $164,000.
• 214 Parkwood Ave., David J. Simmons; Donald C. Simmons Jr.; Frances M. Simmons to Barragan Nicolas A Diaz, $162,700.
• 87 Wardman Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Emily J. Begovich; Mark M. Begovich, $160,200.
• 120 Dupont Ave., Ergashonoy S. Mavludova; Zuleykha B. Mavludova to Javaughan Parker Jr., $160,000.
• 73 Coventry Road, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Tyler A. Lloyd; Chelsea T. Marino, $160,000.
• 674 Fries Road, Rachel J. Bellegia to Sarah Johengen, $160,000.
• 326 Hamilton Boulevard, Robert H. Neal; Robert Hobart Neal to Kenneth J. Benner III, $160,000.
• 219 Nassau, Neal Schmitt to Raja Cheruvu, $160,000.
• 57 Nicholas Dr N, Jason J. Piciulo; San George Natalie L to Andrea Niro, $158,500.
• 50 Dolphann Drive, Emilia Rivera to Camrett Holdings LLC, $146,000.
• 34 Drew Place, Robert F. Banas; Sarah N. Banas to Nancy Gilani; Sanjay Gilani, $145,000.
• 1439 Kenmore Ave., Gary J. Cordova to Edward J. Melock; Jamie L. Brant, $140,900.
• 15 North End Ave., Andrea Moses to Jack A. Mitchell, $140,000.
• 18 Joseph Drive, Kathleen M. Campbell; Kathleen M. Vincent to A Chatt Contracting Inc, $120,000.
• 57 Dunlop Ave., Scott Dunworth; Jana Skwierczynski Tr. to Diane M. Notar, $110,000.
• 449 Braxmar Road, Diana Bova to Allpro Services Inc, $100,000.
• 1771 Military Road, HUD to Mohammad N. Altahleh, $85,555.
• 146 Mang Ave., Patricia Hartman to Frank A. Dimaria; Frank J. Dimaria, $70,000.
• 436 Tremaine Ave., Jean C. Banks to WNY Development Inc, $55,000.
WEST SENECA
• 1 Rolling Woods Lane, Lee Ann Speyer; Richard J. Speyer to Roman P. Zamora; Tina Marie Zamora, $390,000.
• 204 Pinewood Drive, Carmela Eckert; Neil J. Eckert to Charles W. Philleo Sr.; Kimberly M. Philleo, $375,000.
• 7 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Caitlin Clark; Jeremy Clark, $330,050.
• 575 Center Road, Brook M. Schifano; Michael D. Schifano to Lauren E. Haidon, $300,000.
• 31 Cove Creek Run, Donald A. Wright; Donald A. Wright Jr.; Wright Donald Alexander Jr to Elba Delecki; Richard Rollo, $274,900.
• 34 Organ Cres, James Avery to Jacob Kirbis; Samantha Kirbis, $250,000.
• 496 Potters, Brett M. Casey; Natalie Casey to Jacob C. Steck, $245,000.
• 51 Eastwood Drive, Caitlin T. Clark; Jeremy D. Clark to Edward J. Hornung, $225,000.
• 180 Broadway St., Hanslick Revocable Trust 041613 Tr to Laura L. Dumke, $215,000.
• 144 East&west Road, Christine Rambefski; Peter Rambefski to Diana Kirsch; Scott Kirsch, $200,000.
• 55 Garden Ave., Anthony J. Lynch to Karen Lynn Scheuer, $189,900.
• 80 Carriage Park, Eileen M. Kelderhouse; Gerald J. Lorenzetti; Louis J. Lorenzetti to Charles Ceranski; Linette Ceranski, $178,500.
• 89 Chamberlin Drive, Charles Ceranski; Linette C. Ceranski to Margaret M. Marinaro; Michael P. Wierzba, $156,000.
• 195 Fieldcrest Court, Kenneth W. Pietrowski to Philip Joseph Damon, $150,000.
• 20 Shirley Drive, Janice Kowalski; Maria Kunkemoeller; Bruce Saldana; Bruce P. Saldana to Frank R. Mango, $150,000.
• 923 Center Road, Amy E. Regian to Madeline R. Klosko; Bjorn T. Webb, $147,500.
• 154 Tudor, Daniel J. Bienko III; Daniel J. Bienko Jr. to Heather M. Bos, $147,000.
• 311 Barnsdale Ave., Stephan M. Moore to Destiny Shaw, $138,500.