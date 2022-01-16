Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 26, 2021.
ALDEN
• 1732 Willow Woods Lane, Daniel J. Warmus; Patricia J. Warmus to Daniel C. Pautler; Laura A. Pautler, $320,000.
• 12655 Main St., Maria Mays to Gary A. Lachina Jr., $315,000.
• 3355 Wende Road, Kaye F. Swallow; Robert C. Swallow to Another 1 LLC, $157,890.
AMHERST
• 6 Stratford Court, Louise Carlson; Louise M. Carlson; Kelvin Lee; Kelvin P. Lee to Negar Moharrami Gargari, $600,000.
• 19 Golden Pheasant Drive, Ranjini Thihalolipavan to Edward Odonnell; Katie Odonnell, $502,000.
• 177 Dan Troy Drive, Sheri L. Baczkowski to Daniel J. Rokitka; Holly N. Rokitka, $501,500.
• 141 Morningstar Court, Karen Vazquez; Michael Vazquez to Melissa Churak; Kevin Schmitt, $476,100.
• 30&38 Longleat Drive, Joan E. Sutton; Joan Eveln Sutton; Joan Evelyn Sutton to Felicia Lynn Lenzo; Shoshana Jacobs Lenzo, $450,000.
• 165 Halwill Drive, Daniel Rodman; Sheri B. Rodman to Sam Korotkin, $412,500.
• 201 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Hussen Mohamed Moussa; Nailah Moussa, $394,155.
• 51 La Belle Terrace, Joseph Piazza; Nancy Piazza to John H. Edholm, $390,000.
• 95 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Channa D. Samarasena; Charith A. Samarasena; Hyacinth Samarasena, $383,240.
• 210 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Leonard Tavares Hubbard; Yeshevie Lakeysia Hubbard, $370,525.
• 154 Oakbrook Drive, Jeanine M. Oneil; John J. Oneil to Bonnie T. Oconnor, $342,000.
• 750 North French Road, Mark Smith to Daryn T. Cavalier, $306,525.
• 267 Oakbrook Drive, Ann E. Decarlo to Devin Anne Hurley; Peter Sean Hurley, $290,000.
• 71 Willow Green Drive, Darius J. Washington; Kelley Washington to Jessica E. Lamar, $287,000.
• 676 North Ellicott Creek Road, Sheila Nguyen; Tom Nguyen to Sabira Karim, $285,000.
• 145 Ponderosa Drive, Emil Kostraba to Stephen M. Drabinski, $283,000.
• 381 Callodine Ave., Kenneth A. May to Gagga Group LLC, $275,000.
• 31 Partridge Run, Peter A. Illenz Jr. to Laura Shoemaker; Robert Sia, $269,000.
• 238 Breezewood Common, Kenneth T. Kobee to John A. Muir, $263,000.
• 208 West Maplemere Road, Scharmach Family Trust 041719 Tr to Sufia Begum, $262,000.
• 83 Fruitwood Terrace, Daniel P. Martell; Nancy A. Martell; Nancy U. Martell to Asif Muhammad, $260,000.
• 47 Fruehauf Ave., Margaret Winship; Margaret Hamilton Winship; Matthew Winship; Matthew D. Winship to Matthew C. Lingle; Yencer Tsz Yan C, $255,000.
• 279 Bernhardt Ave., Courtney S. Currier to David L. Roach; Marilyn A. Roach; Molly A. Roach, $251,000.
• 104 Wedgewood Drive, Marilyn R Welker Living Trust 042894 Tr to Marla C. Kelly, $250,000.
• 22 Brittany Drive, Michael A. Mura to 22 Britt LLC, $250,000.
• 2505 Dodge Road, Carrie A. Johnson; Erik M. Johnson to Trisha Nicole Tower, $240,000.
• 961 Klein Road, Youn Jea Kim; Daryl P. Nazareth to Jeffrey James Terragnoli, $230,000.
• 1742 Eggert Road, Anthony J. Notaro to Nadia Luthfi; Mohammad Z. Rahman, $210,000.
• 980 Hopkins Rd Unit G, Helen M. Cook to Anthony T. Mistretta, $206,000.
• 111 Brauncroft Lane, Laura A. Groschadl to Tarek Millard Barger; Stacy Nye Coles, $205,000.
• 930 Hopkins Rd Unit E, Charles J. Stressinger to David M. Healy; Lucie L. Healy, $200,000.
• 21 Campus Lane, John B. Francescutti to 21 Campus LLC, $200,000.
• 45 Chassin Ave., Joanna Aiken to Colleen Odonnell, $192,000.
• 12 Leonore Road, Emerson Family Revocable Living Trust 060302 Tr; Emerson Family Revocable Trust Tr to Bedi Dhimal; Hari Phuyel, $185,000.
• 370 Maynard Drive, Barbara A. Cassaro to Taqwa Property Inc, $184,000.
• 54 Garland Drive, Beth A. Sloan; Richard S. Sloan to John R. Leberman, $183,000.
• 49 Blossom Heath, Adrian E. Wagner; David E. Wagner to Francis Dubrinski, $148,320.
• 112 Tennyson Terrace, Shelly R. Gott to Mark T. Baker, $130,000.
• 43 Hemlock Road, Jerome Mazurkiewicz; Laura Mazurkiewicz to Cassandra Rose Special, $125,000.
• 202 Old Meadow Drive, Janelle A. Babbick to Kevin H. Strom; Kyle Roderick Strom, $100,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1342 Quaker Road, Zeller Ventures Inc to 1342 Quaker Rd LLC, $399,900.
BRANT
• 10112 Gowanda State Road, Thomas Family Farms Inc to Cynthia Thomas, $180,000.
BUFFALO
• 33 Norris, Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp to Young Mens Christian Association Buffalo Niagara, $2,400,000.
• 108 Rivermist Drive, Jodi Hill Osinski to Paul A. Dedrick, $800,000.
• 760 West Ferry St., Nancy Berger; Richard Berger to Caitlin E. Mchugh, $675,000.
• 110 Elmwood, Red Spark Inc to Ernst Valery Investments Corp, $575,000.
• 309 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daphne L. Ross; Kevin L. Ross, $519,068.
• 298 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cheng Yi Shun Felix; Alice Yin-Cheung Kwok, $503,228.
• 887 West Ferry, Michelle Larue; Matthew Script to Maureen A. Byrne; John M. Godwin, $480,000.
• 322 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nancy W. Thompson; Richard L. Thompson, $452,668.
• 372 Parker Ave., Henry Taubenfeld; Taubenfeld Mary Jo A to Margaret Fleming, $427,900.
• 18 Delham Ave., Matthew T. Doyle to Riane F. Lafferty, $402,000.
• 85 Huntington, Amy Marie Jay; Nicholas Jay to Kathleen J. Sorce; Kathleen M. Sorce; Maria F. Sorce; Salvatore J. Sorce, $385,000.
• 132 Wellington Road, Jillian Szymanski; Mark Szymanski to Crabtree Robert Wade IV, $380,000.
• 1924 Niagara, Bam Equities LLC to Eliviat 1924 Niagara LLC, $335,000.
• 210 Ellicott St14203, Historic Warehouse Lofts LLC to Donald Mckeon, $325,000.
• 318 Commonwealth Ave., Gregory J. Kaleka to Declan T. Albert, $325,000.
• 450 Herkimer St., Stephen Schmitt; Stephen J. Schmitt; Micah E. Winship to Cameron Thomas Carter, $325,000.
• 116 Fairfield Ave., Anneliese J. Reed; Philip A. Reed to Joseph Sauer, $263,000.
• 236 St Lawrence, Laura B. Basil to Gabrielle Dobosz; Scott Dobosz, $245,000.
• 142 Van Rensselaer, Gregory J. Gareau to Lc Building LLC, $240,000.
• 91 Norwalk, Yolanda A. Rudler to Investr Property Group LLC, $235,000.
• 447 Baynes St., Shoshana Levine to Leah Hess; Nicholas Joseph Hess, $230,000.
• 36 Densmore St., Brian M. Jindra; Cassandra L. Jindra to Denise Pina Araujo, $220,000.
• 325 West Delavan Ave., Gabriela A. Hidalgo to Matthew C. Lehner, $220,000.
• 218 Heath St., Alise Underwood to Brandon Bires-Navel, $217,000.
• 61 Pavonia St., Andrew Bugnacki to Mireille T. Vita, $200,000.
• 257 Roesch Ave., Paula A. Bogdan; Thomas Hochulski to Meh Mo; Thar Reh, $180,000.
• 172 Eden St., Andrew S. Yuhnke to Alexander John Kruder; Mark Douglas Williams, $175,500.
• 104 Kelburn St., Pro Properties WNY LLC to Samuel Berman-Cooper, $170,000.
• 69 Sobieski, Mohammed M. Hassan; Zebunnessa Hassan to Md Z. Ali; Shahana Yasmin, $170,000.
• 58 Altruria St., Katelyn J. Nablo to Sergio L. Sanchez, $165,000.
• 250 Rhode Island St., Buffalo One Stop Multi Service Inc to New Buffalo Housing Inc, $165,000.
• 274 Hampshire St., Manx Realty LLC to Kyle R. Kull, $165,000.
• 15 Cecil St., Donald J. Keating; Stephanie C. Keating to Erika Kesterson, $165,000.
• 40 Progressive Ave., Deanna L. Bryant; Kevin M. Bryant to Progressive Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust Agreement 082721 Tr, $165,000.
• 150&160 Adams St., Omayra Torres to Joseph Hackrott, $163,000.
• 21 College St., Thomas&elizabeth Campbell Living Trsut 091509 Tr to Jonathan White, $160,000.
• 2212 Kenmore Ave., Michael R. Andrade; Timothy Michael Andrade to Courtney Acevedo; David Acevedo, $155,000.
• 410 East Utica St., Dondi Marsh to Rezan Nasim, $150,000.
• 160 Merrimac St., Michael E. Failla to Paramount Real Estate Solutions LLC, $149,000.
• 214 Hoyt, Judith P. Wall to Mattina Property Management Inc, $142,000.
• 72 Remoleno St., Karen L. Allein; Richard Allein; Allein Family Trust 061421 Tr to Taiyebah Holdings LLC, $140,100.
• 236 Newfield St., Yb Properties LLC to Sheila M. Santiago, $140,000.
• 42 Taft St., Rose E. Slocum to Cheryl L. Slocum; Paul R. Slocum, $140,000.
• 71 Hinman, Joseph A. Genova; Susan Genova to Kamal Hasanov; Ruslan Rustamov, $140,000.
• 280 Stockbridge Ave., Jashim&sons Inc to Rehena Begum; Mohammed Abdul Quader, $138,000.
• 71 Butler Ave., HUD to Mobashwer A. Chowdhury, $137,777.
• 24 Prairie Ave., Joseph Flitt; Jacqueline A. Yetzer to Jahangir Alam, $132,000.
• 205 La Salle Ave., June M. Sevillian; June M. Williams to Shahanaz Akter, $130,050.
• 2282 Seneca, Tayrona Development Inc to Sk Property Investment LLC, $130,000.
• 132 Wright Ave., Karen Wells to Alexander Sniatecki, $130,000.
• 1156 East Ferry, Mary Vance Boyd; Robert Boyd to Tory Saddler, $130,000.
• 103 Brinkman Ave., Jimmie L. Baker; Baker Jimmie Leroy Sr; Vanessa A. Baker to Mohammad S. Ali, $125,500.
• 770 West Ferry 22a, Peter C. Kerr to Kenneth P. Keller, $123,000.
• 211 East St., Edgar R. Rodriguez to Israel Valentin, $120,000.
• 75 Oakgrove Ave., 716 Estates LLC to Dan Cavallari, $118,000.
• 483 Hewitt, M&m Batim Inc to Taslima Akter, $113,000.
• 22 Norman, Fs Holdings LLC to Gac Buffalo Group LLC, $105,500.
• 611 Marilla St., Wiesa Abczynski; Lidia Ogrodnik to Kry-Del LLC, $105,000.
• 290 Dewitt St., Linda R. Alexander to Sc Empire LLC, $100,000.
• 370 French, Buffalo Dreamers Inc to Shahnaj Aktar; Chowdhury Mohammad Hasan Monzil, $100,000.
• 82 East St., Marion Sedita; Marion T. Sedita to Mark Patterson, $98,000.
• 52 Phyllis, Dishari Enterprise Inc to Equity Asset LLC, $95,000.
• 3 Wood Ave., Tom Le to Donald A. Smith, $95,000.
• 191 Schuele, Douglas Walker to Sonia Akter; Main U. Khan, $90,000.
• 62 Deshler St., Paul Gresko to Mohammad Raza Khokhar; Siama Khokhar, $90,000.
• 74 Reiman, Adi Buffalo Group LLC to Amy Nichols; Paul Nichols, $88,000.
• 203 Greene St., Judith A. Benson; Albert F. Derrico; Paul G. Derrico; Monica M. Jachlewski to Zachary P. Derrico, $87,500.
• 102 Wohlers Ave., 1253 Broadway Lp to Jashim Uddin, $85,000.
• 59 Hartwell Road, Diane F. Marcucci; Diane F. Peterson to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $85,000.
• 266 Willett St., Michael A. Benson; Otwell Kevin G Dec to Jamh WNY LLC, $84,100.
• 407 Dartmouth, Md Kabid Hasan to Shanaz Parvin, $80,000.
• 382 Dartmouth, Md Gaffar Ahmed to Monowar Begum, $80,000.
• 263 Westminster Ave., Md Alam to Fatama Akther; Mohammed N. Nabi, $80,000.
• 241 Fenton St., Janet Bycina; John A. Bycina to Cheryl A. Sawyer; Kenneth A. Sawyer, $75,000.
• 130 Rodney Ave., Arnold B. Medley Jr. to Empire State Properties USA Inc, $70,000.
• 69 Deerfield, Rochelle Marie Harris to Queen City Invest LLC, $70,000.
• 71 Baitz Ave., Sharon M. Steele to Heather Tanyi, $68,900.
• 352 Emslie, Taslima Akther; Md N. Alam to Ruhul Kuddus Bepari, $66,000.
• 255 O Connell, Robert F. Tanyi Sr. to Thomas J. Trala, $65,000.
• 82 Clark, Christopher Kowal to Nusrat Araa; Muhamamd S. Kohokhar, $62,000.
• 64 Millicent, Delmas J. Costello Sr. to Kazi Abdul Ghani, $60,000.
• 88 Ivy, Carrie B. Price to Mahadi Hasin; Sultana Sharmin, $60,000.
• 62 Woltz Ave., Christopher Kowal to Buffalo One Property Inc, $58,000.
• 142 Mackinaw St., Delmar Skinner; Julia M. Skinner to Daniel D. Skinner Jr., $50,000.
• 123 Goethe, Samuel Ashton Bradley to Md Islam, $50,000.
• 357 Hertel Ave., Hertel Warehouse Inc to Moes Tires LLC, $50,000.
• 135 Sweet St., Shahana Properties LLC to Safayet Mossin, $50,000.
• 49 Castle Place, Shane Mitchell to Nafesa Properties LLC, $49,000.
• 80 East End, City of Buffalo to Nfn Tareq, $45,000.
• 36 Cornwall, Mohammad L. Rahman to Mohammad Yakub Ali, $45,000.
• 38 Cornwall Ave., Latifa Rahman to Ansar Ahmed; Belal Ahmed, $43,000.
• 66 Moselle, Zohear Service Inc to Mofaqkharul Islam, $41,000.
• 44 Thatcher, Muhammad Arif to M&r United Housing LLC, $40,000.
• 203 Pine St., Ronald S. Rusinek to Eric Johnson, $38,000.
• 150 Kay, 716 Estates LLC to Sawon Zaman Corporation, $33,000.
• 92 Glenwood, Debra L. Jackson to Evette Jackson, $25,000.
• 371 Peckham St., Ali Shahid to Khokhar Management Inc, $25,000.
• 93 Leroy Ave., Bessie M. Milhouse to Mujib U. Rahman, $25,000.
• 297 Emslie, Robert Chambers to Keith Smithers, $23,500.
• 374 Curtiss St., Forhad Amin; Mohammed Abdul Kuyyum to Forhad Amin; Mohammed Nazrul Haque, $22,500.
• 454 Rhode Island, City of Buffalo to 450 Rhode Island LLC, $6,900.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• Vacant land Transit Road, Transcomo LLC to Trcom Properties I LLC, $2,750,000.
• 55 Central Boulevard, Erik T. Lannen to Mohammed Hoque, $301,000.
• 49 Elmleaf Drive, Susan M. Albrecht to Brendan J. Goodwine, $275,000.
• 69 North Prince Drive, Teresa Kucharska; Andrew Kucharski; Casimir Kucharski; Jozefa Kucharski to Jacob Palombaro; Kelly Palombaro, $245,000.
• 100 West Cherbourg Drive, Tyler J. Cybulski; Sophie A. Egana to Amber Wittek, $235,000.
• 35 North Seine Drive, Jason D. Malcolm to Muhtasim Ahmed Mahir, $230,100.
• 93 Dubonnet Drive, Jaclyn K. Washburn to Bradley W. Borowczyk; Nowak Kate Lynn M, $225,000.
• 286 Terrace Boulevard, Gary N. Derkovitz to Ali Abdul Manan Bin Mohamad; Haque Faisal Bin Azizul, $201,000.
• 33 Mayberry Dr E, Paul J. Musialowski; Peter A. Musialowski to Mason L. Shuck, $185,000.
• 169 Raymond Ave., James L. Walczak; Thomas P. Walczak to Md Yasin Fahimm, $185,000.
• 87 Fairelm Lane, Alexander J. Wilke to Christian R. Velazquez, $184,000.
• 101 Aurora Drive, Barbara E. Vickers to Meagan M. Johnson, $181,000.
• 244 Woodridge Ave., Amanda K. Crandall; Matthew D. Widdekind to Charles A. Manzella, $176,000.
• 116 Beale Ave., Evan R. Helenbrook to Md Momtazul Karim, $175,600.
• 91 Bloomfield Ave., Victoria A. Reed to Munshi Md Anwar Hussain, $175,000.
• 35 Vern Lane, Amy Brudz; Amy Klocek-Ziemba to Eileen L. Marino, $170,000.
• 208 Raymond Ave., Ahmet Sen to Ismenia Martinez-Alonso; Roberto Martinez-Pairol, $168,000.
• 207 Ludwig Ave., Irene Kavanaugh; Susan Murak to Peter Zitomer, $164,999.
• 88 Hillside Ave., Brunhilda Orzol; Brunhilda Marie Orzol to Mofassel Hossain, $161,000.
• 80 Clearvale Drive, Win Latt to Mohammad Uddin, $160,100.
• 78 Irving, Jeffrey P. Beenau; Nancy A. Beenau to Christopher J. Conti, $160,000.
• 61 Dania Drive, Virginia J. Mcfarland to Jennifer A. Tinaglia; Michael A. Tinaglia, $151,000.
• 156 Crandon Boulevard, Stephen A. Panaro to Nicole A. Bartholomew; Ryan P. Bartholomew, $150,000.
• 50 Goering Ave., Bracia Properties LLC to Duane J. Grzybek, $147,700.
• 208 Rossler Ave., Rosemary Golab to Ashanti Phillips, $145,000.
• 683 South Huth Road, Gabrielle B. Drayer to Lillianna C. Herr, $145,000.
• 91 Westland Parkway, Peter S. Labaki to Stephen P. Boltri; Mary Oconnor, $135,000.
• 1414 Cleveland Drive, Brian Wood to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $105,000.
• 64 Marilyn Drive, Bonnie Campisano; Bonnie G. Kryman to David Paul Kugler, $80,000.
• 77 South Glidden St., Richard J. Maciejewski to Kristine Blackburn; Mark Blackburn, $70,000.
• 39 Airview Terrace, Ludwig C. Stock; Pamela A. Summers to Leonard J. Brudecki Sr., $60,000.
• 19 Vera Ave., State of New York Mortgage Agency to Yelena Shmist, $52,000.
• 3 Sprucewood Drive, Buffalo Esquire LLC to Syed Fahed Haque; Syed Mahdee Haque, $20,000.
CLARENCE
• 4775 Goodrich Road, Dana Alberico; Ronald A. Alberico to Thuan V. Nguyen; Katherine X. Tran, $1,500,000.
• 4344 Homestead Lane, Andrea M. Benkovich; John G. Benkovich to Caitlin Rae; Christopher Rae, $575,000.
• 5335 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jessie E. Hassenfratz; Michael E. Hassenfratz, $504,330.
• 8221 Old Post Rd E, Jennifer E. Marceaux; Alfred R. Marceaux Jr. to James H. Dirschberger; Melanie Horton-Dirschberger, $455,000.
• 8575 Merrihurst Drive, Lisa M. Gentzler; Cynthia C. Saint; Cynthia C. Visone; Daniel L. Visone; Lucian D. Visone Jr. to Mark Hufnagel, $449,900.
• 9423 A Heritage Path, Heritage Path I LLC to Gordon Peter Bianchi; Jay Joseph Bianchi; Norma Marie Bianchi; Steven Bianchi, $437,900.
• 6100 Goodrich Road, Holly Adornetto; Joel Adornetto to Michael Nicholas, $365,000.
• 5571 Shimerville Road, Tri Trekkers LLC to Nathan Johns, $347,000.
• 8929 Gaskin Road, Patrick D. Orcutt to Jonathan Fax; Michelle Fax, $320,000.
• 8377 Kimberly Drive, Dorigo 2019 Family Trust Tr to Matthew Hansen, $245,000.
• 5861 Goodrich Rd Unit 11b, Jennifer S. Burr; Elizabeth A. Cook; Lisa S. Hessler; Christine S. Koch to Matthew Raymond Vaughn, $205,000.
• 10340 Keller Rd 1403, Davis R. Tiburzi to Nicole Bonito; Paul Bonito, $160,000.
• 5355 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $105,000.
COLDEN
• 7314 Center St., Julie Erhardt; Eric Tafelski to Kelly Brzyski; Jesse Hoock, $235,000.
• 8823 State Road, Alan J. Raymond; Jessica Raymond to Tulip Management&consulting LLC, $121,040.
• Vacant land Heath Road, Dwayne H. Fleming to Alana M. Chapman; Eric D. Chapman, $70,000.
• 7007 Center St., David E. Ogiony to Dena Rose Diebold; Diebold Scott Francis Sr, $62,000.
CONCORD
• 104 Tarn Trl, Justin M. Walczyk to Carlos R. Torres, $199,900.
• Vacant land Trevett Road, Emily Jane Mcclintock to James David Monin, $90,000.
• 6451 Wagner Road, Kenneth L. Dawley to Carl Nardolillo III; Carl Nardolillo Jr., $65,000.
EDEN
• 8159 North Main St., John Lucas Viola LLC to Alyse R. Kickbush, $250,000.
• 3576 Eckhardt Road, Donald G. Preischel; Ellen E. Preischel to Jeffrey P. Schreiber; Kimberly J. Schreiber, $212,500.
ELMA
• 150 Carol Lane, Florence Hojnacki to Amanda Queeno; Corey Queeno, $305,000.
• 821 North Blossom Road, Teresa Stando to Marissa Jakubowski; Nicholas Jakubowski, $280,000.
• 114 Hessland Court, Alice Janora; Alice M. Janora to Shawn P. Whalen, $226,000.
• 450 Hemstreet Road, Alston F. Hill Jr. to John T. Glair; Sandra L. Glair, $220,000.
EVANS
• 9725 Lake Shore Road, Joshua J. Nolan to Patrick Hanna, $210,000.
• 487 Kennedy Ave., Eileen M. Copsey; James R. Copsey to Kathleen Nagle, $206,000.
• 9032 Joyce Lane, Jacqueline E. Haderer to Henry T. Woodye, $200,000.
• 481 Sycamore Ave., Stephen L. Devaul to Amanda B. Borsuk, $165,000.
• 390 Coolidge Ave., William&constance Bacon Marital Trust Two 091692 Tr to T&m Conroy Holdings Inc, $135,000.
• 6822 Schuyler Drive, Steven G. Penn to Lucas Alan Vogel, $115,000.
• 9867 Shorecliff Drive, Michael A. Gesel to Paul E. Gesel, $60,000.
• Vacant land Eden Town Line Road, Joseph Ball Jr. to Paul E. Pruchnicki, $15,000.
GOWANDA
• 53 Allen St., Charles E. Beaver to Amber M. Zintz, $96,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 10 River Oaks Drive, Alicia M. Saldana to Ashley Cornell; Jered Cornell, $484,000.
• 3515 Calvano Drive, Yasser F. Ayadh; Candace M. Darnley to Charles Christian Ellis, $375,000.
• 1681 Bush Road, Catherine M. Wilhelm; Noel H. Wilhelm to Michael A. Harvey, $350,777.
• 193 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Philip J. Asarese; Pamela Kendig; Robert J. Kendig, $276,820.
• 1822 Huth Road, Island United Presbyterian Church to 1840 Huth Road LLC, $48,000.
HAMBURG
• 5442 Camp Road, Hamburg Lodging Inc to Erie Hospitality LLC, $2,050,000.
• 2316 Agassiz Drive, Ashley M. Latke; Jonathan J. Latke to Amanda Bevacqua; Zachary Travis, $500,000.
• 6385 Boston State Rd Unit 2, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Bruce Balzer; Charmaine Maria Balzer, $433,737.
• 80 Woodview, Carol L. Stevens; Robert E. Stevens to Amber Klausen; Craig Klausen, $410,000.
• 2129 Shadow Lane, Michael Milosevski to Sarah Fallon; Sean Fallon, $405,000.
• 111 Union St., Thomas W. Inskip to Jeffery J. Davis, $400,000.
• 3663 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Thomas J. Gregoire; Holly L. Pasquarella, $377,557.
• 6408 Pincherry Way, Dehlia J. Bailey; Thomas S. Youngman to Nicholas Smith, $365,000.
• 4573 Drayton Park, David M. Piechowiak to Gabriel Gonzalez; Kattya Morales, $300,000.
• 5085 Roseview Ave., Alliance Property Management LLC to John R. Deibel, $300,000.
• 6370 Versailles Road, Gary J. Tischler; Joyce Tischler to Heath A. Henneberger; Ashley R. Rizzo, $280,000.
• 4384 South Park Ave., Lanie M. Harrington to Brianna Ellsworth; Ryan D. Ellsworth, $275,000.
• 4042 Sheldon Road, Sandy Hayes to Matthew C. Beardsley, $269,000.
• 3807 Harvard St., Colleen F. Agen; Trasann Hering to Debra Ann Hurd; Katie Lynn Hurd; John V. Nadolinski, $240,000.
• 5439 Stilwell Road, Dennetta Jazzelle Diehl-Stikkel to Seth C. Friedersdorf, $226,500.
• 4260 Victorian Drive, Michael S. Kumiega; Michael Stanley Kumiega; Tina M. Kumiega to Shannon L. Smith, $212,000.
• 4253 Glenwillow Drive, Ellen Shimwell Lengel; James Lengel to Cody Paternostro; Rebekah Paternostro, $200,000.
• 6700 Taylor Road, Janice R. Gannon; Timothy S. Gannon to Kelly L. Keiffer, $196,500.
• 4252 Oakwood Ave., Emir Mulahmetovic to Nicholas D. Mccabe; Tiffany L. Mccabe, $195,000.
• 72 Sherwood Ave., Sandra J. Quinn to Thomas J. Klubek, $186,400.
LACKAWANNA
• 137 Shannon Drive, Daniel Schutt; Denise Schutt to Kevin A. Pangburn; Tammy L. Pangburn, $231,000.
• 83 Elmview Ave., Peter Evans; Amanda Tomaka to Olivia Egloff; Tyler David Egloff, $223,100.
• 1528 Abbott Road, Joan K. Deneke to Mohammad Rahman, $167,000.
• 45 Smith Drive, Kelley P. Parker; Natalie T. Parker to Jeannine Waples, $165,000.
• 13 Franklin St., Ismenia Martinez-Alonso; Roberto Barbaro Martinez-Pairol to Kamrun Nahar, $145,000.
• 580 Ridge Road, Joseph B. Pantera to Ann Marie Kirkwood, $90,000.
• 52 Glenwood, Johnathan Bieber to Alaa Alodallh, $15,000.
LANCASTER
• 108 Pheasant Run Lane, Jason J. Shurmatz; Julie A. Shurmatz to Robert J. Wilson III, $415,000.
• 51 Middlebury Lane, Kevin J. Schmitt; Rebecca A. Schmitt to Maria J. Gill; Robert Eugene Ulrey, $407,616.
• 22 Squirrel Run, Conrad J. Kloc to Susan Spinuzza, $285,500.
• 71 4th Ave., Elliott B. Pater; Helen G. Diebel to David J. Darnley, $130,000.
• 43 Embry Place, Helen Wargala to Daniel Szewczyk, $105,000.
• 70 Burwell, David Blakeley to Ross Reed Manor LLC, $50,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11541 Stage Road, Brian Maynard; Diane Maynard to Daniel Kevin Johnson, $290,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10091 Boston Road, Bertram O. Klein; Bertrum O. Klein; Bertrum Otto Klein to Christopher R. Desiderio; Erin C. Desiderio, $312,000.
• Vacant land Sisson Hwy, John P. Pappas to Craig John Gabel, $300,000.
• 2018 Orchard Place, Janice C. Bantle to Morgan T. Willard, $139,500.
ORCHARD PARK
• 30 Carlton Drive, Susan D. Ziegler; Richard T. Eliah to Kyle R. Anderson; Amanda Kenzler, $680,000.
• 365 Independence Drive, Christopher M. Marks; Jill M. Marks to Sean Mccormick; Nicole Shea, $555,000.
• 330 Independence Drive, David P. Abbotoy; Joanne L. Abbotoy to Erica Susan Redenbach; Peter John Redenbach, $440,000.
• 216 Hillside Drive, Giana Mulville; Mark Mulville to Benjamin W. Wilson; Jessica Mary Wilson, $435,000.
• 136 Middlebury Road, Alexandra B. Mcanally; Donald J. Mcanally to Lisa M. Kaiser; Scott N. Kaiser, $406,000.
• 3527 North Buffalo Road, Fredrick Gill; Gail Gill to Jakku Properties LLC, $375,000.
• 98 Princeton Place, Michelle R. Roberts to Linda L. Wolniewicz; Richard D. Wolniewicz, $361,500.
• 4445-4447 Abbott Road, Gregory Thompson; Tara Thompson to Samantha Bovo; Chelsey Marquez-Davidson, $340,000.
• 5378 Big Tree Road, Patricia M. Beauregard; Edward J. Tatman to Adrianna K. Duggan; Jeffrey M. Duggan, $329,900.
• 6701 Chestnut Ridge Road, Gregory R. Sheppard to Matthew C. Hunnell, $325,000.
• 245 Hillside Drive, Cathleen E. Burns; Cathleen Elizabeth Burns to Giana Mulville; Mark Q. Mulville, $263,000.
• 182 Linwood Ave., Christina L. Fairburn; Matthew W. Fairburn to Christopher Haley; Jennifer A. Haley, $260,000.
• 6037-1 Quaker Hollow, Schneider Family Irrevocable Trust 072318 Tr to Robert Schultz; Roxanne Schultz, $230,000.
• 6007 Big Tree Road, Robert D. Schrimmel to Jacob Kent, $190,000.
• 5407 South Abbott Road, Joan A. Tomczak; Nelson H. Tomczak to Sean L. Greene, $145,000.
• 3649 South Western Boulevard, Laura L. Wysocki; Michael B. Wysocki to Taylor L. Kelly; Timothy E. Wysocki, $110,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 540 East Main St., Ann Marie Radich; John Radich to Traci Steiner; Weston Steiner, $219,900.
• 30 Newman St., Kristie E. Parry to Mark Koch; Alexis Przybyl, $174,900.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 246 Fletcher St., Kristina Sherwood to Fletcher Apts LLC, $187,000.
• 88 Highland Ave., Lauren Harning to Brittney Mari Girdlestone; Kyle Girdlestone, $180,000.
• 80 State St., Jessica M. Balling to Patrick J. Blanch, $162,000.
• 479 Niagara St., Clyde C. Schulte to Anne Marie Holdaway; Paul T. Holdaway, $120,000.
• 35 Longs Ave., Gary C. Block to Jennifer J. Dmytriw, $110,000.
• 254 Wheeler St., Matthew S. Brant to Sfr3-040 LLC, $110,000.
• 298 Morgan St., Drew Gugliuzza to Joseph Capaccio, $35,000.
TONAWANDA
• 111 Pearce Ave., Bison Storage&warehouse Corp to Churchville Fire Equipment Corp, $1,100,000.
• 96 Columbia Boulevard, Kevin C. Barnett; Margaret R. Barnett to Nina Fitzmaurice; Stephen S. Fitzmaurice, $318,500.
• 291 Wilmington Ave., Carl F. Russo Jr.; Tami L. Russo to Nicholas Paul Barrett, $300,000.
• 709 Parkhurst Boulevard, Ash Subba; Sarba Jit Subba to Linaung Htoo; Lwepoe Htoo, $285,000.
• 1007 Delaware Road, Robert R. Taylor to Phillip Ciallela; Britney Godfrey, $260,000.
• 460 Zimmerman Boulevard, Claire L. Nelson; Taylor L. Nelson to Alison Merino, $255,900.
• 56 Columbia Boulevard, Taylor D. Golba to Kristina M. Polino, $247,000.
• 67 Calvin Ct S, Danielle Christine Bankoske; Wendy Marie Ferguson to Ahmed Nasr El Refaei Abde; Elbolsha Iman Fahim Mohamed, $210,000.
• 133 School St., Denis A. Martin to Jake Alessandra, $204,900.
• 54 Greenfield Drive, Valerie T. Hickok to Frank S. Ziolkowski, $200,000.
• 17 Klauder Road, Payne Ave LLC to Matthew Leroy Maniord; Scott Edward Maniord, $200,000.
• 55 Clark St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Nicholas Veronica, $187,777.
• 177 Stillwell Ave., Pedro Pabon to Melissa Escoto; Daryl Joseph, $180,000.
• 15 Heath Terrace, Jonathan Fineour to Gustavo R. Soto; Mary Jo Soto, $165,000.
• 525 Wendel Ave., Katherine Klun; Katherine M. Klun to Alice Joanne Rhoads, $150,000.
• 92 Parkwood Ave., Catherine M. Pavon; Michael F. Pavon to Kay Marie Phipps, $145,000.
• 81 Deumant Terrace, Mark A. Norris; Marie Norris-Baxter to Good Neighbors Remodeling LLC, $126,000.
• 336 Harrison Ave., Janet T. Drzyzga to Korey P. Mooney, $103,400.
• 502 West Hazeltine Ave., Donald J. Klaus; Nancy C. Klaus to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $90,000.
• 98 Cable St., Alessio A. Demonte; Eileen R. Demonte to Young Buyer LLC, $80,000.
WALES
• 6452 Olean Road, Spink Properties LLC to Brian Fischer Ira Ben; Pacific Premier Trust Cust, $187,500.
• 6460 Olean Road, Spink Properties LLC to Brian Fischer Ira Ben; Pacific Premier Trust Cust, $187,500.
WEST SENECA
• 70 Walnut Road, Adam L. Mcfarland; Cassie A. Tomasic to Marcie M. Sheldon; Timothy S. Sheldon, $276,000.
• 43 Circle End Drive, Gasper Aronica to Leah Kostorowski; Tyler J. Oneill, $265,000.
• 268 Cloverside Drive, Frank Campanella to Kathleen M. Walker, $250,000.
• 687 Cindy Lane, Joanne Kersten; Alice M. Kroth; Paul Kroth; Tammy Spencer to Allison M. Agnello; Anthony J. Agnello, $214,000.
• 641 Union Road, Diana Filipiak; Joseph Filipiak to Ashley L. Velardo, $210,000.
• 3557 Seneca St., Margaret A. Deuschle; Thomas A. Deuschle to Czaja Property Management LLC, $202,500.
• 62 Wimbledon Lane, Carolyne T. Osullivan to Lauren Fronczak, $159,500.
• 63 Gregory Drive, James L. Cwick; Mary Cwick to Thomas Marinaro, $108,000.