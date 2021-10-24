Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 3, 2021.
ALDEN
• 12901 Broadway, Schmidt 2019 Family Trust 080819 Tr; Donna M. Schmidt; Walter Schmidt Jr. to Cynthia A. Wetzl; Glenn P. Wetzl, $205,000.
• 13259 Broadway, Faith D. Erb; Joseph J. Erb to 13259 Broadway LLC, $187,000.
• 464 Creekside Drive, Brian F. Possehl; Christine M. Possehl to Charles J. Hake; Cheryl A. Hake, $170,000.
AMHERST
• 1555 North French Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $2,910,000.
• 5300 Main St., Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,120,000.
• 65 Sable Park, Michael Levin to Carolyn A. Montgomery; Daniel P. Montgomery; Kevin P. Montgomery, $576,000.
• 5355 Main St., Niagara Villas Inc to Yusouf A. Khan; Teresa Li, $473,000.
• 81 Huntington Court, Christopher P. Overkamp; Nicholle M. Overkamp to James J. White; Rachel A. White, $460,000.
• 46 Fisher Pond Court, John S. Thurber to Colleen Murphy; David Zenger, $425,000.
• 190 Shady Grove Drive, Jason R. Swanson to Paige Ronca; Robert Stewart, $380,000.
• 88 Woodshire N, Sixiao Liu to Senaa Helal, $325,000.
• 113 Forestglen Circle, Karen Marie Smith; Mark Francis Smith to Mark Andrew Smith; Martha Smith, $310,000.
• 296 Getzville Road, Betsey-Jill Strebel to James Simmen Jr.; Lindsay S. Simmen, $305,000.
• 37 Spicebush Lane, Charles Gelia; Charles Gelia Jr. to Nicholas M. Krestos, $301,000.
• 185 Briarhurst Road, Katherine M. Collins to Stephanie L. Crowell; Egor Shumeyko, $300,000.
• 84 Bernhardt Drive, Julie I. Stratton; Michael P. Stratton to Shanelle N. Abramowski, $280,111.
• 49 Roycroft Boulevard, Paul Fowler Atkinson; Katherine A. Kaplan to Alexa C. Mathes; Isaac E. Mathes, $270,000.
• 310 Washington Hwy, Joseph P. Krajewski; Victoria A. Krajewski to Karol Kagan Chromiak; Melissa Kagen Chromiak, $240,000.
• 58 Union Common, Mary Zdybowicz to Kevin A. Czora; Lisa M. Czora, $238,000.
• 459 Campus Drive, Hollis P. Oneill to Darnell Rice, $195,000.
• 758 Robin Road, Patrick M. Wager to Sashti Balasundarm, $185,000.
• 430 Windermere Boulevard, Virginia Fernandez to Bishnu K. Khanal; Ghana S. Khanal, $180,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 56 Hamburg St., Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $2,210,000.
• 10 Stewart Court, Frank W. Cervola; Kayann M. Cervola to Daniel J. Grew; Katherine A. Grew, $602,500.
• 261 Walnut St., Helen F. Ryan to Allen B. Dietsch; Heather M. Dietsch, $360,722.
• 238 Mill Road, Nancy L. Heineman to James C. Bradshaw; Marina Love-Bradshaw, $185,000.
BLASDELL
• 130 Orchard Ave., Scott C. Sklener to Diane M. Northrup, $115,000.
BRANT
• 10068 Brant Angola Road, Antoinette C. Schlenker; John E. Schlenker; John S. Schlenker to Amy L. Matuszak; Cortney A. Matuszak, $115,000.
BUFFALO
• 501-505 Elmwood Ave., Elmwood Square Preservation Lp to Elmwood Square Housing Lp, $4,500,000.
• 114 Chapin Parkway, Laura Ureta Grand; Walter Grand to Andrew J. Fabiano, $999,999.
• 73 Wellington, Kelly K. Dearing; Michael C. Fletcher to Eric J. Charlton; Alyssa Held, $380,500.
• 168 Frontenac, Sara E. Calarco; Ryan M. Langston to Katherine R. Rogers; Zachary A. Rogers, $350,000.
• 247 Hartwell Road, B-Lein Bros Enterprises Inc to Joseph D. Kobza, $280,000.
• 140 Esser, Chut Hoang to Enkpaw Lay Tway; Maung Yee Tway, $200,000.
• 222 Clinton, George A. Holt Jr.; Mattie Holt to Lisa D. Drake, $195,000.
• 131 Eden St., Debra Pierce; James Pierce to Matia Rae Lenk, $166,500.
• 143 Heath St., Donna L. Larson; Donald J. Warnick to Eric J. Decker; Rasul M. Khan, $166,000.
• 66 California, Judd Sunshine; Laurie Sunshine to Jennifer Rice, $155,000.
• 23 Barry, David Giordano to Abigale Radomski, $150,000.
• 122 Benzinger, Jennifer L. Boothe; Jennifer L. Potozniak; Michael T. Potozniak to Perez Irma I Figueroa; Ernesto I. Rondon, $150,000.
• 24 Parkview, John Kaiser to Colleen Cassety, $142,000.
• 64 Peace St., Flara Farok to Md Mizanur Rahman, $133,000.
• 104 Midland St., Carol A. Devoe; Glen P. Smith to Mitchel J. Ryberg, $131,300.
• 88 Shirley Ave., Mattie Renfroe; Ollie Renfroe Jr. to Tatoya Whetstone, $130,000.
• 59 Norway Park, Musleh Uddin Ahmed; Samina Ahmed to Sabiha Sultana Lovely; Md S. Rana, $126,000.
• 164 Folger, 164 Folger LLC to Seven Midnight LLC, $102,500.
• 50 Sunnyside, M&h Property Management Inc to M&r United Housing LLC, $95,000.
• 229 Hagen St., Horizon Trust Company Cust; Ronald S Anger Ira Ben to Shagya A. Srity; Mohammad Jamal Uddin, $94,000.
• 32 Concord St., Zeenat Ara Begum; Mohammed Sajjad Hossain to Soe Win, $69,500.
• 119 Edna Place, Mgi Propreties LLC to Ethan&yamin Buffalo Property LLC, $61,000.
• 115 Burke Drive, Robin Sabio to Khalifa Parvin, $60,000.
• 58-60 Rhode Island St., Hampton West LLC to E2i Buy LLC, $45,000.
• 32 Woodside, Saif Fawaz Alzaogari to Almonsob Sahar Abdulaziz Saleh, $35,000.
• 625 Utica East, City of Buffalo to Rezene Habteab, $19,000.
• 1026 Ferry East, Md Bhuiyan to Ferdausi Karim, $7,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 1199 French Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,580,000.
• 5114 Transit Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,510,000.
• 642 Cleveland Drive, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $920,000.
• 45&51 Colony St., Amanda L. Roth to 45 Colony St. LLC, $340,000.
• 18 Westland Parkway, Lucia L. Scarpino to 18 Westland Parkway LLC, $332,000.
• 323 North Creek Drive, John R. Scarafia Jr.; Nancy R. Scarafia to 323 N Creek LLC, $265,000.
• 51 Croydon Drive, Jeffrey M. Filipski to Jennifer Nicole Szmania, $247,500.
• 87 Applewood Road, Ardys Lerch; Richard M. Lerch to Jason Rust; Nora Rust, $221,000.
• 99 Wilshire Road, Elizabeth M. Canella; Joseph P. Canella to Benjamin Adams, $217,000.
• 11 Robert Court, Mark J. Agro to Timothy V. Spivey, $205,000.
• 17 Woodrow Place, Joanna Biersbach to Daniel J. Westhoff, $195,000.
• 24 Delmar Ave., Branden Powell to Jennifer L. Potozniak; Michael Potozniak, $185,000.
• 1130 Walden Ave., J&m Properties of WNY Inc to Mohit Gulam; Kazi Gulam Hussan, $182,500.
• 2835 William St., James Roberts to Rag Realty Properties LLC, $180,000.
• 82 Alexander Ave., Leslie A. Sowinski to Ayrell Nailor, $161,000.
• 258 Terrace Boulevard, Annette M. Reger; Anthony Reger to Robin Mccallum, $130,000.
• 81 Cresthaven Drive, Cindy M. Shane to Simrah Corporation, $119,000.
• 96 Standard Parkway, David S. Wojcik to My Place of WNY LLC, $114,000.
CLARENCE
• 8925 Main St., Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,380,000.
• 5538 Meadowglen Drive, Qiong Guo; Zhi Sun to Anthony Dakwar; Lana Dakwar, $885,000.
• 6693 Westminster Drive, Cheryl Darrington to Brett M. Wymer; Jennifer E. Wymer, $839,900.
• 9691 Golden Aster Court, Dorothy A. Miller; Raymond P. Miller to Francis P. Cirillo; Lisa A. Cirillo, $730,000.
• 5411 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Gary David Owen; Janice Marie Owen, $590,062.
• 8463 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Rima T. Zinaty; Tony A. Zinaty, $532,900.
• 5055 Brookfield Lane, Linda A. Haas; Karl A. Neidermeier; Linda A. Neidermeier to David J. Constantino, $503,000.
• 8064 Laurel Park Lane, Elizabeth A. Bouskill; Eric J. Bouskill to Lonny Hanes; Mark Hanes, $500,175.
• 4451 East Overlook Drive, Mary J. Moran; John R. Semler to Adam D. Thomas; Rebekah L. Thomas, $375,000.
• 5486 Salt Road, Mark J. Collins to Jessica E. Dadswell; Nicholas J. Sweeney, $337,500.
EDEN
• 4249 Mary Drive, Schwanz Family Trust Tr to George J. Denecke; Nancy L. Denecke, $255,000.
ELMA
• 661 Jamison Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,440,000.
EVANS
• 9490 Erie Road, Properties LLC Eca to Jennifer Chaplin, $174,900.
• 6614 Revere Drive, Kevin J. Mayne to Aaron Rizzo, $60,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2763 Whitehaven Road, Barbara A. Fick; Robert G. Fick to Kimberly Verost; Todd Verost, $566,000.
• 3025 Stony Point Road, Kogler Elizabeth J Agt; Kogler Leo E Grd to Nickel City Design LLC, $183,025.
HAMBURG
• 5460 Sycamore Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Joyce G. Sorrentino; Paul J. Sorrentino, $431,125.
• 6758 Boston State Road, James A. Olivo to James Thomas William Jr; Andrea Lynne Meegan, $350,000.
• 3285 Woodlawn Ave., Adler Moldenhauer; Dwight Moldenhauer; Dwight C. Moldenhauer; Shannon Stickles to Shelly M. Phillips, $295,000.
• 4363 Beetow Drive, Megan A. Alimonti; Tyler J. Alimonti to Brandon A. Miskell; Douglas C. Miskell, $220,000.
• 4948 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Lynn Pohlman, $58,000.
HOLLAND
• 9620 Savage Road, Gary Hand; Gary D. Hand; Janette Hand; Janette L. Hand to Stephanie Morningstar, $275,000.
• 56 Garfield Ave., James P Ellis 2016 Family Trust Tr to Gregory Giuga, $130,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 2080 Abbott Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,990,000.
• 13 Edgewood Place, Craig Mychajluk to Infinity Reality LLC, $320,000.
• 84 Cloverleaf Ave., Kevin E. Jenkins; Stacie M. Jenkins to Constantina Spiropoulos, $220,000.
• 1474 Abbott Road, Mary L. Mckinley-Forge to Isaac Sullivan&co LLC, $174,000.
• 140 Willmuth Ave., Mina R. Ahmed to Givez Properties LLC, $9,000.
LANCASTER
• 4221 Walden Ave., Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $3,470,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 47 Bittersweet Lane, Hope Nizamoff; William Nizamoff to Samir Patel, $294,000.
• 4536 Duerr Road, Denise L. Zgoda; Thomas C. Zgoda Jr. to Tania C. Ayoub; Victor E. Jerez, $165,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 76 Mill, Darlene Sarver to Daniel M. Wiedemer; Susan M. Wiedemer, $180,000.
TONAWANDA
• 165 Woodcrest Boulevard, Elizabeth Cordaro; Joseph Cordaro to Milissa Colucci; Milissa Lettieri; Victor Vettieri, $369,000.
• 30 Overbrook Place, Michael J Indian Trust 050307 Tr to Daniel Cruver; Stefanie Cruver, $290,000.
• 557 Moore Ave., Daniel V. Gazdovich; Leena M. Gazdovich to Gavin Ellowitz; Nana Ellowitz, $270,000.
• 2614 Eggert Road, Lyndsey Clingersmith; Lyndsey Scanlon to Katherine Sullivan, $263,500.
• 307 Curtis Parkway, Michael J. Napieralski to Katharine Cassens; Ryan D. Cassens, $255,000.
• 147 Wardman Road, Christopher A. Dematchis to Allison M. Bannister; Mark Savel, $255,000.
• 340 Ashford Ave., Matthew Kenneth Rosehart to Robert Joseph Kostiw; Sarie Rose Muscarella, $225,000.
• 527 Moore Ave., Carol A. Demme to Paul J. Morton; Kaitlyn M. Muise, $223,500.
• 133 Mcconkey Drive, Charles Galante; Mary M. Galante to Mary Teresa Shannon; Terence Michael Shannon, $220,000.
• 154 Ferndale Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Kurt Kubanek, $206,000.
• 1475 Kenmore Ave., Zaharabi K. Sayada; Mahmood K. Syed; Mustafa K. Syed to Jelisa J. Woodward, $200,000.
• 194 Tremont Ave., Marion S. Pagano; Theresa Pagano to Hailey Glynn, $180,111.
• 308 Victoria Boulevard, Sarah Larusso to Murtadha Rhaif, $180,000.
• 2411 Eggert Road, Norma A. Williams to Andrea R. Profeta, $180,000.
• 914 Riverview Boulevard, Cynthia R. Kuziak; Dean M. Kuziak; Marilou A. Smith to Samuel J. Serra, $175,000.
• 66 Edgewood Ave., Maureen C. Gentner; Jo Ann Gramlich; Kevin D. Gramlich; Lawrence J. Gramlich; Karen A. Szymczak; Patty Ann Wiktorowski to Sean Joseph Wiktorowski, $145,000.
WEST SENECA
• 697 Orchard Park Road, Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,150,000.
• 52 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jacob A. Donnelly; Samantha L. Tomczak, $419,687.
• 66 Pine Tree Lane, Olina M. Dulak to Mohamed Abdo, $415,000.
• 76 Rosewood Drive, Ryan E. Caster; Amie C. Peterson to Ryan Breckon; Concettamarie Myers, $322,900.