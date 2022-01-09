Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 19, 2021.
AKRON
• 241 East Ave., Stefaniee L. Oneil to Rachel Lee Meier, $210,000.
ALDEN
• 2580 Peters Corners Road, Eric Elliott; Angelica M. Pollina to Ahmed Dhali, $415,000.
• 3231 Crittenden Road, Marjorie A. Smith to Rachel E. Tomaszewski, $193,500.
• Vacant land South Newstead Road, Elizabeth Fix; Kenneth Fix to Jennifer L. Sansone; Joseph D. Sansone, $59,900.
• 1050 Exchange St., Joel Macalpine; Joel R. Macalpine; Macalpine Yvonne S M to Samantha Barnes; Osch Kelly Van, $20,000.
AMHERST
• 830 Le Brun Road, Snyder Property Holdings LLC to 830 Lebrun LLC, $699,900.
• 19 Stratford Court, Sarad Bhandari; Sharma Deepa Kumari Bhandari to Ali Aggi, $610,000.
• 152 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Linda Tomsen; Timothy Y. Tomsen, $506,368.
• 39 Emerald Trl, Huimin Chen to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $500,000.
• 39 Emerald Trl, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Amanda E. Ejiro; Marvin E. Ogbajibrede, $500,000.
• 14 Stubwoode Drive, Patricia Bonvissuto to Cai Yan Dong, $450,000.
• 47 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jessica A. Walker; Daniel P. Williams, $448,092.
• 310-322 Joe Mccarthy Drive, Cortese Enterprises LLC to Justin Bailey, $425,000.
• 93 Candlewood Lane, Carl P. Eberhard Jr.; Grace M. Eberhard to Victoria Lojacono, $414,000.
• 113 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Angelica Criden; Louis Mott, $381,330.
• 86 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Kimberly Renee Brown-Lewis; Lewis Charles Edward II, $379,965.
• 65 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Elizabeth J. Caputi-Schlant; David M. Schlant Jr., $376,936.
• 200 Fairways Boulevard, Christopher E. Bandelian; Christie L. Carpenter; Cristie L. Carpenter to Gaya P. Yadav, $375,000.
• 31 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Ravirasmi Jasti; Sriraj Vasireddy, $370,065.
• 179 Exeter Road, John R. Magnano to Xiao Chen, $360,000.
• 118 Crestwood Lane, Alison Freed Clayton; Nancy A. Freed; Nancy Freed; Susan Freed; Susan Freed Oestreicher to Susan J. Freed, $360,000.
• 127 South Forest Road, David F. Fedak; Kathleen A. Fedak to Matthew Lysaker, $345,000.
• 77 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Christine J. Wolf; David J. Wolf, $339,145.
• 206 Capen Boulevard, Julie A. Healey; William J. Healey to African American Methodist Episcopal Church Or Society; African Me Church of Buffalo; African Methodist Church Inc; Bethal African Methodist Episcopal Church; Bethel Ame Church, $326,000.
• 21 Tee Court, Richard J. Snider; Todd R. Snider to Benjamin Diaz-Ordaz, $320,600.
• 3292 Hopkins Road, Paul P. Snyder to Stephanie Collins; Brenton Hausladen; Susan Hausladen, $300,000.
• 49 Brooklane Drive, Jeffrey S. Crawford to Michelle Corieri; Michael Mitchell, $285,500.
• 28 Copper Hts, Charles Matteliano; Margaret Matteliano to Peter G. Adrian; Susan M. Adrian, $284,910.
• 35 Brookedge Drive, Carol Kardaman to Danielle Pena; Joseph Pena, $270,000.
• 310 Greengage Circle, Kristen M. Squillace to Christina Ingraham Scheuer; Ryan C. Scheuer, $265,000.
• 162 Daven Drive, Rajmohini S. Hudecki to Kathleen Ann Bardo, $265,000.
• 36 Creek Hts, Jessica M. Plandowski to Sigurdson Tracy, $260,000.
• 38c Hickory Hill Road, Jennifer E. Butt-Tronolone to John P. Carroll; Mary Ann Carroll-Vogler, $250,000.
• 306 Lamarck Drive, Nicola Adimey to Jacob Foster; Christina Seitz, $244,600.
• 163 Altair Drive, Aboobucker M. Nazim; Mohammed Nazim Aboobucker to Karin Ann Needham; William Francis Needham, $237,000.
• 153 Berkley Road, Carolyn K. Schuessler to Charles J. Stressinger, $236,500.
• 615 Campbell Boulevard, Danny L. Putnam; Jammie Putnam to Roberta Davenport; Mina Eskandar, $231,000.
• 138 Hirschfield, Kathleen Ann Buckley to Richard K. Barron; Sarah N. Barron, $231,000.
• 134 Harding Road, Karen S. Turtle to Ricardo Mccray; Emma Sobieraski, $227,500.
• 371 South Cayuga Road, Jennifer L. Duffey to Kawani Spicer; Nisan A. Spicer, $225,000.
• 103 Hamilton Drive, Bruce G. Balzer; Charmaine M. Balzer to Nicholas T. Antoniadis; Jessica Dieter, $220,000.
• 131 Brookedge Drive, Patrick J. Collins to Eric Bish; Angela Collins, $220,000.
• 87 Argyle Ave., David F. Fedak; David T. Fedak; Kathleen A. Fedak to Kareem Bonds, $213,000.
• 311 Siegfried Drive, Christy Huber to Xinmei Din; Gegezeren Nfn, $200,000.
• 135 Northledge Drive, Mi Sook Chung; Hyun Seub Kim to Sol Kim; Daniel Shin, $200,000.
• 4911 North Bailey Ave., Sarah C. Quintieri to Galeano Gloria I Ocampo; Torres Luis E Vazquez, $200,000.
• 2805 Dodge Road, Linda Maldonado; Diane Riedel; David Shimo; Dolores Shimo; Dolores E. Shimo; James Shimo to Ian Tyler Hurtubise; Jessica Lynn Reed, $199,520.
• 385 Lakewood Parkway, WNY Property Partners LLC to Karen Sciandra; Timothy Stanley, $180,000.
• 321 Commerce Drive, 355 Properties LLC to 321 Commerce LLC, $180,000.
• 417 Getzville Road, Mark E. Striegel; Timothy M. Striegel to Janet Roberts, $172,500.
• 18 Sudbury Lane, Carl P. Burgio to Alex Pieri, $170,000.
• 4585 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 2, Bradley S. Beardslee; Li Qing Jiang to Jenessa N. Lucey, $164,000.
• 87 Tralee Terrace, Janet Gosch; Robert Gosch to Adrianna Durkin, $159,000.
• 4583 Chestnut Ridge Rd #12, Maria A. Biskup to Wanda Therolf, $145,000.
• 150 South Union Rd #122, Norma L. Connor to 261 Cadman Drive LLC, $126,500.
• 119 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 106 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 107 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 23 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 249 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 240 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 103 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 234 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 66 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 40 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 17 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 10wayne Terrace, Charlie B. Reed; Mary L. Reed to Xiarong Chen, $82,000.
• 582 Emerson Drive, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Thakrema Begum Chowdhury, $77,000.
• 214 Presidio Place, Jessica L. Wilhelm to James P. Reidy, $60,000.
• 110 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 125 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 137 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• Vacant land Mesi Drive, 4000 Lakeshore Road Corp; 4000 Lakeshore Road Inc to Mary Duchmann, $18,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 27 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ellen M. Salisbury; Timothy T. Salisbury, $507,628.
• 151 Brooklea Drive, Sylvia Alford; Nicholas M. Peruzzini to Lawrence A. Piskorowski Jr., $400,000.
• 227 Main St., Michael Dijoseph; Beth Nelson to 227 Main St. LLC, $385,000.
• 119 The Meadow, Laurel M. Mitchell to Casey Krug; Jacklyn Krug, $365,119.
• 637 Oakridge Drive, Arlene J. Kroh to Marilyn G. Green, $310,000.
• 233 Girard Ave., Jeremy Chopra to Denise Marie Brinton, $250,000.
• 270 Buffalo Rd #2, Elizabeth J. Giglio to Maria T. Mccabe, $167,000.
• 1090 Jewett Holmwood Road, Aaron D. Root to Cindy Christman, $165,000.
• 1564 Grover Road, Diane M. Clark; Douglas R. Clark to April C. Bastine; Patrick M. Bastine, $40,000.
BLASDELL
• 20 Miller Ave., Erin Young; Joshua Young-Lawrence to Korb Charles Leroy II, $213,100.
• 101 Miller, Daniel R. Schalk to Austin M. Olechnowicz, $155,000.
BOSTON
• 7805 Omphalius Road, Valerie Robinson; Valerie J. Robinson; Dennis W. Wisniewski; Dennis Wisniewski to Daniel M. Helbling; Kelly Jean Helbling, $325,000.
• 4565 Zenner Road, Joseph Edward Kaminski; Kathleen F. Kaminski to Carolyn A. Wingels; Robert J. Wingels, $33,000.
• 8163 Boston State Road, Total Control System Services Inc to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $10,000.
BRANT
• 10216 Hardpan Road, Timothy L. Porsley to Muhammad Hanin Zaman, $170,000.
• 1358 Brant North C Road, Rkt Management LLC to Daniel R. Tornow, $150,000.
BUFFALO
• 195-205 Dingens St., Time Release Sciences Inc to 201jecbuffalo LLC, $4,830,000.
• 1209 Delaware Ave., 1205 Delaware Ave. Realty LLC to En Realty Acquisitions LLC, $2,975,000.
• 976 Broadway, Jaml982 Lp to Sajfyn Family Group Ltd, $800,000.
• 14 St Andrews, Jodi Ball to Heather A. Loomis; Robert P. Manley, $714,000.
• 3101 Bailey Ave., A&a Properties of WNY LLC to Reliance Property Solutions LLC, $475,000.
• 52 Days Park, Michael C. Valvo to David M. Gonzalez, $450,000.
• 1155 Amherst St., Lida T. Petrella; Maryann C. Petrella to Sharon Lynn Bailey, $450,000.
• 321 Olympic Ave., City of Buffalo to Cds Monarch Inc, $450,000.
• 20 Fordham Drive, Vanessa Glushefski; Matthew S. Reitz to Jedediah J. Jacobi; Jennifer L. Jacobi, $425,000.
• 1345 Hertel Ave., Florence Giordano to Casey J. Chebat, $350,000.
• 273 Woodbridge, William S. Huff; William Steiner Huff to Woodbridge Brothers LLC, $350,000.
• 246 North Park, Peter J. Amodeo; Rosemarie Amodeo to Robert H. Eimer, $312,000.
• 22 Frontenac, Mark A. Corsi to Emily Mashburn; William Mashburn, $281,500.
• 85 Hoyt, Erin C. Borek; Greg C. Bostard to John J. Morrissey; Meghan E. Pipe, $280,000.
• 422 Parkdale Ave., Jedediah Jacobi to Garrett Doran, $259,000.
• 31 Lilac, Belinda Borrero to Ana Rodriguez; Abraham Rosario Jr.; Ana Lianel Rosario, $250,000.
• 189 Prospect Ave., Mark E. Brown to Joseph Gerard Amuso; Colin P. Gordon, $250,000.
• 253 Allen, Sasala Family Trust to Zimsala Development Inc, $250,000.
• 187 Jersey, Lc Strategic Holdings LLC to Alana M. Fusani, $244,400.
• 29 Frontenac Ave., Tomas J. Callocchia to Megan Corcoran; Matthew Lomot, $239,900.
• 741 Mckinley, Ellen Zimmerman to Naila Ansari, $235,000.
• 373 Parkdale, 373 Parkdale Trust Tr to Robert D. Greenman, $235,000.
• 36 Vernon Place, Carrie A. Basista; Scott A. Basista to Patrick William Moyer, $230,000.
• 479 Ferry West, Andrea M. Palmer to Janet Sachade; Thomas Sachade, $227,500.
• 174 St Lawrence Ave., Amanda J. Cimorelli; Amanda J. Morrissey to Christopher Lawson, $225,000.
• 586 Genesee St., 586 Genesee LLC to Restoration Society Inc, $225,000.
• 33 Grote, Dorothy Lewczyk; Nicholas Lewczyk to Christian Castillo; Viviana Castillo, $224,000.
• 20 Sheffield Ave., Whitney A. Preyer to Mohammed Hadi, $221,000.
• 201 West Woodside Ave., Joseph M. Tricoli to Damien G. Starks Sr., $220,000.
• 416 North Legion Drive, Zacamana LLC to Ursula Orsene Anderson; Joseph Orsene, $210,000.
• 176 Chapin Parkway, Jonathan M. Poliseno to Michele Hovey, $200,000.
• 87 Earl Place, Monyuette Yvonne Coplin to Harun Rashid, $190,000.
• 397 Marilla, Santo Fonseca to Deairra R. Burrough-Moore, $189,000.
• 419 Memorial Drive, Ayyadaz Builders Ltd to Fillmore NY Realty LLC, $185,000.
• 83 Wiley Place, Cleyoda L. Hurd to Elsa Hadgembes; Abebe Hankore, $180,050.
• 265 Hoyt, Luis A. Feliciano to Skylar J. Shurr; Victoria C. Shurr, $177,000.
• 745 Abbott Road, Michael E. Shea to James Steinwandel; Joanne Steinwandel, $175,100.
• 156 North Ogden, Albert A. Sanita; Albert A. Sanita Jr.; Carol E. Sanita to Maidur Raja, $175,000.
• 208 Villa Ave., Darcie Lynn Brown to Kimberly K. Balicki, $175,000.
• 333 Wyoming, Glenda D. Kelley to Rupali Yasin, $173,500.
• 81 Frontenac Ave., Donna Heavey to Lauren Heaney; Brandon Pratt, $170,000.
• 89 Newfield St., Lillian Konka; Stephen H. Konka to Clayvon Neasman, $160,000.
• 39 Henrietta, Danica Opacic; Svetozar Opacic to Cynthia Buzanski, $160,000.
• 770 West Ferry Unit 28b, Michael S. Taylor to Charmaine Grabowski, $155,000.
• 909 Tifft St., Abraham Rosario Jr.; Ana L. Rosario to Joseph Leo; Stephanie Trala, $150,000.
• 69 Goethe St., 1dmt LLC to Ian Kyle Mccracken, $150,000.
• 323 Madison St., Acsa of WNY Inc to Masud Md Syful Islam, $140,000.
• 19 Harvey Place, Steven J. Zadon to Nicholas Golden, $137,000.
• 283 Holly St., Shawn Morrissey to Salma Akhter; Md Shahjahan, $135,500.
• 86 Edson St., Maria J. Walczak; Richard H. Walczak to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $132,000.
• 408 Winslow Ave., Frances M. Price; Judson T. Price Jr. to Halima Haque LLC, $130,000.
• 127 Schuele, 127 Schuele Ave. Intervivos Revocable Trust 121919 Tr to Naymat Ulla, $130,000.
• 223 Davey St., Anne M. Aschieri; Joseph Aschieri to Prime Properties Buffalo Inc, $125,000.
• 14 Auchinvole Ave., Lindsay L. Trinh to Christian Kolbe; Michele Kolbe, $124,000.
• 104 Stevens Ave., Sandra James Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Nurjahan Akhter; Khalilur Rahman, $120,000.
• 1767 Bailey, Three Sisters of Buffalo Inc to Tin Soe, $120,000.
• 74 Wex Ave., Monique Crawford to Jahanara Begum, $120,000.
• 157 La Salle Ave., Ubrentals 1 LLC to Mosamat Mahmuda Begum, $120,000.
• 285 Longnecker St., Cynthia Koszuta; Donald Koszuta to Md Rafikul Islam, $119,999.
• 208 Riverside, Fs Holdings LLC to Jk Properties 716 LLC, $113,650.
• 258 Rounds Ave., Alena Piccillo; Peter Piccillo to Marja Cormack-Price, $110,000.
• 334 Herman, Alisha Real Estate Inc to Happy Akter, $110,000.
• 58 Bird, Immense Multitrade International Inc to 5k Property Investment LLC; Sk Property Investment LLC, $108,000.
• 33 Wex Ave., David Nguyen to Sm Waliul Islam, $106,000.
• 31 Danforth St., Frank D. Hampton; Linda P. Hampton to Sc Empire LLC, $105,000.
• 289 Herkimer St., Eg2 Property Holdings LLC to Ryan C. Toth, $105,000.
• 50 Andover Ave., Mosamat Begum; Mosamat Mahmuda Begum to Mohammad I. Hoque, $100,000.
• 586 South Ogden, Mary Cleveland to Martin J. Florea, $97,870.
• 58 Weber, Enannehan Corp to Shahinur Begum, $95,000.
• 44 Toulon Dr E, Joseph D. Margarucci to William Ludwig Jr.; Holly White, $90,000.
• 298 Dearborn St., Larry Insalaco to Ascend Buffalo LLC, $90,000.
• 215 Peach St., Enannehan Corp to Muslek Uddin, $90,000.
• 426 Davey, Lmsm Propertys LLC to Sharmin Akter; Mohammad A. Bhuiyan, $85,000.
• 151 Hazelwood Ave., Cynthia Hill to Md Tayabur Rahman, $85,000.
• 79 Freund, Rred Properties LLC to Mny Property LLC, $81,000.
• 816 Glenwood, Md Rasul Amin to Josna Akter, $80,000.
• 320 Jewett Ave., Finley Cooperwood to Buffalo Sunrise Dream USA Inc, $80,000.
• 150 Emslie, Saint Buffalo Group Ltd to Alia Adina Properties Ltd, $80,000.
• 33 Hastings Ave., Gary Illos Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Walden Management Inc, $80,000.
• 29 Hastings Ave., Gary Illos Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Walden Management Inc, $80,000.
• 347 Walden, Joynab Bibi to Nasrin Akter; Muhammad J. Miah, $76,000.
• 849 Columbus Parkway, Anis N. Issa to Mounzer Daoud Agha; Eitidal Dawoodaga, $75,000.
• 11 Berwyn Ave., Elliot E. Butcher to Trt NY Inc, $75,000.
• 145 Moselle, Mae Moses; Mae Frances Moses to Mohammad R. Sarker, $75,000.
• 270 Fillmore Ave., Christine Deputat; Oleh R. Deputat to Rehat Begum; Hazato Mar Khan, $75,000.
• 33 Krakow St., Dawn Sinclair to Cobny LLC, $72,000.
• 116 Baitz Ave., Mark Lorenz to Cobny LLC, $70,000.
• 1188 Kensington, Drj Properties of Buffalo Inc to Sm Islam, $70,000.
• 130 Benzinger, Michael J. Tortorici to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $65,000.
• 113 Wohlers Ave., Shirley A. Barnes to Ferdous Begum; Abir Sultana, $65,000.
• 68 Victoria Ave., Leon H. Martin III to Mohammed Ruhul; Md Abu Taher, $63,000.
• 170 Dearborn St., Jde Irrevocable Trust 052821 Tr to Gina Marinelli, $55,000.
• 219 Courtland, Mohammad Yakub Ali to Md R. Zaman, $53,000.
• 390 Koons Ave., Juanita Fields; Theodis Fields to Deborah Hornsby; Huey G. Hornsby Sr., $50,000.
• 3 Dover St., Jalil Kamal Hussein Bin Mohamad; Jalil Mohamad Shofiq Bin Mohamad to Mohamad Sajeda Binti Dil; Salam Mohamad Toyo Bin Abdul, $50,000.
• 31 Mills St., Lottie Pikuzinski; Ronald Pikuzinski to Zaman M. D, $50,000.
• 22 Bogardus, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Mohammad Choudhury; Noman Hossain; Shah Monsur, $40,000.
• 21 Houston, City of Buffalo to Sharyan Ali, $40,000.
• 345 Crowley Ave., Thomas W. Lenz to Business World Inc, $40,000.
• 57 Juniata Place, Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $39,000.
• 127 Spaulding St., Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $35,000.
• 45 Otis Place, Acsa of WNY Inc to Masud Md Syful Islam, $35,000.
• 66 Moreland St., Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $30,000.
• 316 Cornwall, Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $30,000.
• 328 Davey, Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $30,000.
• 895 Walden Ave., Acsa of WNY Inc to Tofa Business Group Inc, $30,000.
• 1142 Kensington, Md A. Hoque to Mohammad R. Sarker, $27,000.
• 256 Shirley, Alanallan Company Inc to Dav Chopra Properties LLC, $25,000.
• 70 Parade West, Jonathan Kurtz to Moon Nt Realty Corp, $18,000.
• 415 Fulton St., Tina Thornton to Kgn Buffalo Inc, $15,000.
• 214 Walden Ave., Moosa Islam to Seaway Inc, $10,000.
• 1195 Ferry St East, Rafaet Al Madi; Fatima Slimani to Shahela Begum, $10,000.
• 204 Tacoma Ave., Shamsor Naher; Fnu Romel to Shamsor Naher, $10,000.
• 224 Walden Ave., Moosa Islam to Seaway Inc, $6,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 0 Union Road, David M. Gordon to Hs&km LLC, $2,300,000.
• 190 Gruner Road, Popovich Nova John Jr; Popovich Nova John Sr; Paul J. Popovich to Wardour Enterprises LLC, $330,000.
• 87 Parwood Trl, Alice Gajewski; Geniene M. Salemi; Cheryl A. Walczak to Jenifer Willson; John Willson, $325,000.
• 28 Wedgewood Drive, Karen L. Horrigan to Colette N. Stephens, $280,000.
• 20 Leni Lane, Jonathan P. Fax; Michelle B. Lafratta to Thuy Thi Nguyen; Thuy T. Thai; Mua Van Vo, $277,000.
• 239 Olmstead Ave., David M. Bixby; Shannon M. Bixby to Robert J. Walter, $265,000.
• 48 Allendale Road, Jerome J. Donohue; Nadine J. Donohue to Kafi Mohammad Khan; Tahrima Mahbub Khan, $235,000.
• 180 Losson Road, Joshua N. Rowley to Gina Marino; Joseph Stein, $230,000.
• 44 Mayberry Dr E, Deborah A. Rush to Demetria Burgin; Donald Burgin, $225,000.
• 91 Barbados Drive, Douglas K. Roland to Tina Faraci, $220,000.
• 181 Nadine Drive, Marilynne Leaphart; Linda Zientek to Md Suruj Mia; Miss Dalia Parvin, $215,000.
• 51-53 Sable Palm Drive, Sable Palm Drive LLC to Jaskaran S. Bahia; Tarannum Kaur Khatra, $211,500.
• 11 Bahama Lane, Scott D. Grant to Bala Bastola; Bidhya Adhikari Bastola, $207,000.
• 215 Harvard Ave., Mark C. Gerace to Jordan D. Hammer; Miranda Hammer, $206,000.
• 80 Penwood Drive, Rebecca E. Harris to Christopher Paul Mazzu, $205,000.
• 324 North Creek Drive, Trina T. Dinh; Anh Nguyen to Jonathan Kleiner, $200,000.
• 4 Stanislaus Ave., Bradley C. Berner; Susan K. Berner to David R. Bauman, $200,000.
• 159 Princeton Ave., Michael E. Backus to Shannon Frost, $200,000.
• 117 Cornell Drive, Donald J. Booth; Kathryn E. Booth to Alexandra Soper, $187,500.
• 34 A St., Debra A. Doctor to Michelle C. Abraham, $186,000.
• 80 Helen St., Eric Sears; Paula Sears to Gabrielle Boivin, $185,000.
• 256 Westbrook Drive, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Lauren Sieber; Eric Tryjankowski, $180,000.
• 8 Parkview Terrace, Yeshevie L. Bell to Lagayette Washington, $179,900.
• 188 St Felix Ave., Patricia Norek; Richard K. Norek to Maria A. Jezewicz, $175,127.
• 6 Cardy Lane, Joseph Gervasio to Michael Nunz Jr., $175,000.
• 223 Ludwig Ave., Deborah K. Dickey to Christopher J. Switzer, $170,000.
• 49 Nokomis Parkway, Danielle L. Bobeck to Marketa Baker, $170,000.
• 7 Exeter Court, Jeffrey N. Clift to Md Shahalam; Nargis Shathi, $159,900.
• 131 Colden Court, Tara Vickers to Ashley A. Frost; Michael D. Frost, $158,000.
• 97 Susan Lane, Michael J. Petock to Kelsey Robyne Gedra, $153,000.
• 12 Appletree Ct Unit 8, Carolyn Rogowski; David Rogowski to Patti L. Hartzfeld, $146,000.
• 106 Southcrest Ave., Rachael E. Dewitz to Daniel Mahoney, $145,000.
• 23 Hoerner Ave., University District Community Development Association Inc to Ciomara Reyes, $143,000.
• 196 Bryant St., Angelo G. Mineo; Maureen Mineo to Terri A. Bierasinski; Erik M. Rieger, $140,000.
• 2519 Genesee St., Redd Homes LLC to Shafiul Islam, $135,000.
• 54 Beryl Drive, Sylvia E. Ludwig; William A. Ludwig to Molly Ann Allen; Ryan F. Campbell, $132,000.
• 4865 Union Road, Michael J. Yunk to Charles J. Ciotta; Louis Vinci, $125,000.
• 21-23 Sandstone Drive, Dawn M. Emerling; George M. Emerling to Paul S. Harig, $120,000.
• 343 Wagner Ave., Robert F. Goodman to Rachael R. Collazo, $107,000.
• 227 Roland St., Perry Lynn T M to Moshanique Griffin, $95,000.
• 36 Milsom Ave., Sophie Jones to David Beres, $82,500.
• 26 South Huxley, Demato Development LLC to Triad Realty LLC Trust Tr, $80,000.
• 159 Sprucewood Drive, Sandra M. Lopiccolo to John Paul Lopiccolo, $74,700.
• 49 Olcott Place, Michael Rossi; Kimberly Dec Watkins; Watkins Kimberly Y Dec; Kimberly Dec Watson to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $68,000.
• 22 Colby St., Alfred Cherven; Alfred L. Cherven to Robert Cherven, $54,000.
• Garagebrookfield Lane, Suzanne J. Marra to Milton C. Ast Jr.; Barbara A. Holliday-Ast, $10,000.
CLARENCE
• 5717 Field Brook Drive, Nicholas A. Cutaia; Tara M. Cutaia to Prema Murugan; Balakumar Muthuchchamy, $545,000.
• 5703 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Marilyn J. Gostling; Robert D. Gostling, $535,800.
• 8081 Highland Farms Drive, Kyle R. Anderson; Amanda L. Kenzler to Minhyung Kim; Jinhwa Song, $525,000.
• 5578 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Linda Culligan, $439,900.
• 8645 Tonawanda Creek Road, Shawn N. Anderson to Alexander M. Arnone; Roxanne Marie Arnone; Emily K. Zobrest, $435,000.
• 5584 Kippen Drive, Christine N. Pignato; Christopher M. Pignato to Richard Angelo Fedele; Nicole Marie Karchensky, $405,000.
• 8909 Wolcott Road, Gregory T. Kapodistria; Lisa Kapodistria to Waheeb Ali Ahmed, $385,000.
• 4454 Arondale Drive, Milna Yera; Nelson Yera Jr. to Maria C. Parker; Parker Melissa A Friedler, $375,000.
• 5276 Mayfield Court, Joyce M. Lovell to Amanda K. Gamin; Erich R. Gamin, $345,000.
• 8171 Greiner Road, Gerard F. Kelly; Helen Marie Kelly to Kevin A. Schwindler, $335,000.
• 4454 Westwood Road, Denise A. Altman; Lawrence D. Altman to Andrea Altman Marotto, $320,000.
• 4945 Ledge Lane, Karen M. Lagoda to Deborah A. Peterson, $292,000.
• 8150 Stahley Road, Brittany A. Hofmann to Brittany E. Hill; Anthony R. Principale, $275,000.
• 8382 Kimberly Drive, Abby K. Kausner; Joshua K. Kausner to Meishan Chen, $273,333.
• Vacant land County Road, Beverly J. Belko; Barbara A. Blemel; Bernice M. Hahn to 9697 County Road LLC, $220,000.
• 8647 Bonview Terrace, Joann Broncato; Pamela Huff; Andrea Scolla to Elena N. Emmendorfer; Norman Emmendorfer, $215,000.
• 4687 Helenwood Drive, Regency Builders LLC to Douglas S. Taylor; Karen R. Taylor, $150,000.
COLDEN
• 10741 Holland Glnwd, Kevin R. Suplicki; Mary M. Suplicki to David Hoelscher, $375,000.
• Vl Gutekunst Road, Patricia A. Dibble; Pamela Stadler; Keith Worthington; Newton Worthington; Rosann Worthington-Lowder to Charles O. Mcmicken, $165,000.
COLLINS
• 4618 Woodside Road, Deborah M. Schillaci to Michael M. Schreiber, $150,000.
CONCORD
• 12415 Trevett Road, Gary A. Willoughby II; Margaret L. Willoughby to Tyler Barrett, $350,000.
EDEN
• 3737 Hardt Road, Jeffrey P. Schreiber; Kimberly J. Schreiber to Greg Pietsch; Mary Pietsch, $425,000.
• 2468 West Church Road, Patrick Fierle to Geoff A. Fahrner; Wendy S. Fahrner, $234,900.
• 8725 Elizabeth Parkway, David Cwynar to Derick M. Stone; Wagnen Morgan Van, $192,500.
• 8167 Jennings Road, Darren R. Priore; Janis I. Priore to Melissa C. Harzewski, $190,000.
ELMA
• 37 West Jerge Drive, Marie W. Glowny to Chandler John Michael Sr; Sharon Marie Chandler, $475,000.
• 8120 Clinton St., Lisa A. Phillips; Mark J. Phillips to Jeffrey W. Traikoff; Megan A. Traikoff, $465,000.
• 750 Stolle Road, Ronald Edward Farchmin; Ronald E. Farchmn to Rose Mary Bitterman; Thomas George Bitterman, $361,000.
• 790 Rice Road, Robert F. Wagner to Brian D. Ziolkowski; Megan E. Ziolkowski, $276,000.
• 1931 Transit Road, Jeremy K. Krol to Alyssa Marie Darrow; Spencer Theodore Heyden, $235,000.
• 150 Northrup Road, Diane M. Price to Aaron J. Vranich, $225,000.
• 7101 Clinton St., Douglas C. Eckam; Judy A. Eckam to Donna A. Ball, $195,000.
• Vacant land West Blood Road, Adam Dale Bush; Kara Henneberry-Bush; Kara Beth Henneberry-Bush to Patricia Odonnell, $35,000.
• 7101 Clinton St., Douglas C. Eckam; Judy A. Eckam to Nathan V. Ball, $30,000.
EVANS
• 607a Larkin Road, Stephen E. Barnes; Ellen B. Sturm to Windover Acres LLC, $1,000,000.
• 1241 Church Road, Zorn Family Trust 080415 Tr to Bradley W. Weber; Julianne Weber, $295,000.
• 228 Kennedy Ave., Elaine Hegedusich to Beachcombers Kmw LLC, $115,000.
• 221 Westwood Road, Elizabeth Ann Ezzo to Amber L. Marlatt; John T. Southworth, $100,000.
• 9707 Erie Road, Mwe Enterprises LLC to Michelle L. Chaplin, $82,900.
• 9191 Newcomb Road, John A. Hill to Michael Arcara, $67,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2591 Love Road, Cmb Real Estate Trust 021218 Tr to Betina L. Jennings; Richard B. Oconnor, $520,000.
• 881 Amy Drive, Kristen Evangelista to Mark L. Smith, $480,000.
• 50 Fieldstone Drive, Wallens W. Todd to Matthew Andrews; Theresa Michele Andrews, $360,000.
• 162 Country Club Drive, Stojanka Bogdanovic to Elinor L. Hubert, $319,900.
• 145 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Sammy Jo Boumadi-Heckerman; Judson Donald Heckerman, $301,285.
• 143 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Warmus Daniel John Sr; Patricia Joan Warmus, $287,960.
• 153 Hennepin Road, Jamie D. Card; Wendy C. Card; Wendy S. Card; Sherry L. Russak to Jacqueline A. Welser; Robert Welser, $260,000.
• 1849 Grand Island Boulevard, Francine M. Mcmahon to Gi Boulevard Properties LLC, $189,000.
• 72 Windham Court Sl 100, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• Vacant land East River Road, Agnes M. Becker to Douglas H&denise J Morash Living Trust, $24,000.
HAMBURG
• 6644 Burke Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nicole M. Freidenberg; Rolfe A. Freidenberg Jr., $454,442.
• 4659 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Beth A. Gregoire; Paul A. Gregoire Jr., $394,359.
• 2776 Coventry Green, Krishan K. Gupta; Sudha Gupta to Chrystal M. Doust, $384,900.
• 4498 Buckingham Lane, Cory M. Kruger to Chelsea Young; Linda Young, $345,000.
• 5058 Clarice Drive, David A. Braun; Michael P. Kearns to Susan Aline Leeder, $291,000.
• 4007 Big Tree Road, Paul Joseph Farrell; Bernice Kay Clark to Patrick John Werely, $275,000.
• 4464 East Highland Parkway, Lisa Barrio; Lawrence Lisa A Barrio; Lisa Lawrence to Caleb A. Bullard, $265,000.
• 4056 Towers Place, David R. Walkow to Amanda Lee Gorski, $262,000.
• 5740 Stilwell Road, Leo J. Binner; Leo J. Binner Jr. to David D. Borkowski; Jayne Borkowski, $244,900.
• 4008 Ellsworth Ave., Ceccarelli 2020 Family Trust 090120 Tr to Igor Yuzbashev, $230,000.
• 479 Pleasant Ave., Ashlee I. Flanagan; Matthew M. Flanagan to Angelica Cottrell; Kevin R. Cottrell, $224,504.
• 3633 Grafton Ave., Caitlan Hixson; Lisa Hixson to Andre Cuevas, $197,000.
• 5816 Walden Drive, Jennifer R. Braunscheidel; Marilyn J. Braunscheidel; Matthew P. Braunscheidel to David W. Hoag, $189,900.
• 4969 Clifton Parkway, Shane G. Sawicki to Ethan J. Stockman, $182,500.
• 4819 Lakeshore Road, Jeffrey Collura; Olivia Mann-Collura to Fei Ni, $175,000.
• 34 East Main St., Ps&po Holdings LLC to Southtowns Asset Mangement LLC, $167,000.
• 5031 Morgan Parkway, Judith A. Adamski; James A. Cardone; Paul T. Cardone; William J. Cardone; Marjorie K. Grant; Linda Mohammed; Ann Marie Ricchiazzi; Mary S. Walkowiak to Claire Spencer; Claudia Spencer, $160,000.
• 6687 Gowanda State Road, John W. Duggan; Mackenzi A. Hafner to Sara A. Fenton, $153,000.
• 3991 Big Tree Road, Kelly A. Jaworski; Matthew Jaworski to Cynthia A. Schichtel-Greenwood; Samantha A. Schichtel-Greenwood, $146,500.
• 3676 Abbott Road, Alex J. Caratelli to Scott James Ackerman, $135,000.
HOLLAND
• 11234 Holland Glenwood Road, Penny L. Mckay to Jake Michael Mckay, $175,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 32 St Marys Drive, Claudia M. Galanti to Saleh O. Saleh, $200,000.
• 31 Brinker Road, Kevin Fial; Rose Fial to Talyr Fial, $200,000.
• 349 Ridgewood Circle, Ann Marie Wisher; Karen M. Wisher; Lawrence Wisher; Ronald A. Wisher to Mohamed Abdulla, $190,000.
• 511 Martin Road, Elfie Winstead to Gregg A. Bellagamba; Shad Edward Garner, $140,000.
• 25 Maryknoll Drive, Stacey A. Capodicasa to Kelly Lynn Murphy; Linda Wallensky, $130,000.
• 23 Edgewood Place, Buffalo 7 Stars Inc to Mohi Uddin, $126,000.
• 1574 Electric Ave., Hmn Properties LLC to Shakila Aktar; Chow Golam Rasul, $89,000.
• 106 Pine St., Gerard Wagner to Joyce Kashino, $82,000.
LANCASTER
• 5 Bennington Lane, Christine Gerace; Samuel Gerace to Kevin J. Schmitt; Rebecca A. Schmitt, $569,000.
• 57 Westwood Road, Krzysztof Abczynski; Wiesia Abczynski to Bhupinder Singh, $523,000.
• 68 Sterling Place, Michael J. Oneill to Kristen M. Mohring; Robert W. Mohring, $502,000.
• 25 Cambridge Court, Charles Neary; Karen Neary to Ashleigh Dopp, $442,000.
• 235 Pleasant View Drive, David P. Marciniak; David S. Marciniak; Kelly Stark to Dennis James Krueger; Lynn Lois Krueger, $429,000.
• 247 Enchanted Forest N, Gilbert Sainz to Teresa Carosa; William Merman Smith, $390,000.
• 27 Old Post Road, Marilou Owczarczak; Randal Owczarczak to Andrew J. Ferrel; Nadia Khalil, $333,000.
• 3 St Davids Road, Julie E. Bauer; Marie A. Vallone; Eileen T. Brzezicki; Judith N. Walsh to Michael A. Mammoliti, $330,000.
• 95 Irwinwood, Glenn L. Kelly to Timothy Podlewski, $320,000.
• 10 Bridgewater Court, Anthony G. Marecki to Lora Malchow, $295,000.
• 42 Holland Ave., Christina Troeltzsch to Holly E. Pecyna, $255,000.
• 523 Harris Hill Road, Arlene Swank; Colin P. Swank to Melissa Katherine Bell-Thomson; Thomas George Spanos, $250,000.
• 4819 William St., Brandon Palmieri to Ralph Salvagni Jr.; Wendy Salvagni, $210,000.
• 2205 Como Park Boulevard, Justin A. Oleksy to Jennifer Kreutz-Castro, $208,600.
• 37 Madison St., Andrew R. Byrne; Ashley Byrne; Ashley Vining to Raechel Ann Bugner, $179,000.
• 90 Eastwood Parkway, Julie A. Hall; Robert W. Hall to Constance Kick, $162,000.
• 85 Laverack Ave., Gerhard A. Beek to Derrick A. Roddie, $148,500.
• 3905 Bowen Rd Unit 47, Bryan Thomas Clark to Jon P. Shingledecker; Patricia A. Shingledecker, $107,000.
• 20 Lake Ave., Cooper Mr; Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba to David Bosovets, $44,569.
MARILLA
• 11175 Bullis Road, Paul C. Reilly; Ruth A. Reilly to Cari Jaroslawsky; William Jaroslawsky, $985,000.
• 13363 Clinton St., Timothy R. Wacker to Richard Penfold, $599,900.
• S 3702 Two Rod Road, Cheryl A. Tait to James Link; Teresa Gallagher, $177,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11845 Hunts Corners Road, Galuski 2013 Family Trust 010913 Tr to Lnl Hc LLC, $669,600.
• 12434 Swift Mills Road, Anne Marie Paquin; Kevin L. Paquin to Tamara S. Bedford; Kenneth L. Kipfer, $150,000.
• Vacant land Main Road, Deborah A. Jurek to David Amerine; Tiffanie Amerine, $37,216.
ORCHARD PARK
• 8 Highbrook Court, Deborah Keem; Patrick Keem to Crystallynn Oppel; David W. Oppel, $660,000.
• 3576 South Benzing, Cs Industries of Orchard Park Inc to Atlantic Coast Management LLC, $550,000.
• 17 Windgate Drive, Ann O Mccarville Revocable Living Trust 050714 Tr to Michael John Spear; Shelly Spear, $429,000.
• 77 Rolling Hills Drive, John A. Vitello; Karen A. Vitello to Lynn M. Kozak; Scott A. Kozak, $405,000.
• 32 Timberlake Drive, Emily M. Darragh; Matthew S. Darragh to Mark P. Eberhard; Molly E. Munschauer, $400,000.
• 5753 Lake Ave., Stephanie M. Gregorie; Paul F. Gregorie to Julia M. Seege, $272,000.
• 38 Puritan Place, Jeffery Kruszka; Kelly Kruszka to Tamara Alison Miller; Zachary A. Miller, $266,000.
• 94 Bridle Path, Byers Mary Ann G to Gretchen Markarian, $265,000.
• 6321 Armor Duells Road, John E. Gustas; Julie K. Knupfer to Tammy Linde, $252,000.
• 4455-4457 Abbott Road, Benjamin L. Randle Jr. to Tyler Randle, $235,000.
• 20 Short Drive, Rebecca Rogers to Jon W. Ericksen; Christi A. Schultz, $195,000.
• Bunting Road, Waterstone Support Foundation Inc to Joseph Zizzi; Kathleen A. Zizzi, $95,000.
SARDINIA
• 12959 Schutt Road, Christine Frascella; Martin Frascella; Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri to Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri, $152,500.
• 10869 Matteson Corners Road, Daniel Wainwright to Kenneth Wainwright; Ronald R. Wainwright, $60,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 135 Syracuse St., James Vitthuhn; Twila M. Vitthuhn to Oleg Vadimovich Arkadyev; Anna Vladimirovna Arkadyeva, $215,000.
• 120 Ellicott Crk Rd Unit 12, Linda G. Tomsen; Timothy Y. Tomsen to Brigid K. Hayes, $180,000.
• 32 Clarence Harder, Kevin J. Kopec; Jennifer A. Meisenburg to Destiny Grace Catania; Michael James Petrus, $175,000.
• 233 Willowbend Road, John Barnes; Pauline M. Barnes to Brad K. Boyle, $120,000.
• 3 Fletcher St., John V. Nadolinski; Mary Ann Nadolinski to Delilah R. Johnson, $100,000.
TONAWANDA
• 230 Deerhurst Park, Faye R. Sokol; Henry V. Sokol to Elise Murphy; Adam Ross, $552,000.
• 2232 Sheridan Drive, Victor D. Dunn; William L. Kissinger to Heff Development LLC, $485,000.
• 173 Bering, Christopher Connelly; Kevin Connelly to Robert Pearman, $386,000.
• 37 Southwood Drive, Rashida Begum; Moinul Haque to Christine D. Cappuzzo; Marc A. Cappuzzo, $290,000.
• 328 Wardman Road, James T. Lehan to Mackenzie Muldowney, $250,000.
• 94 Broadmoor Drive, Joseph L. Glickman to Mst B. Akhter; Kazi M. Islam, $239,000.
• 130 Sunset Terrace, James P. Mohan; Nancy J. Mohan to Allyson M. Zurawski, $230,000.
• 203 Oakvale Boulevard, John M. Cambria; Cambria Family Trust 070516 Tr to Bonnie Lottes; Jonathan Lottes, $230,000.
• 51 Stoneleigh Ave., Ann E. Alexander; Anne Painter to Douglas J. Finley; Crystal Pereira-Finley, $230,000.
• 37 Oakview Drive, George L. Grasso to Rasoul Aljanahi, $226,500.
• 36 Hiler Ave., Brigid V. Lyons; Patrick J. Lyons III to Jesse Lowe, $225,000.
• 101 Marjorie Drive, Hala Y. Fares; Kassem Fares to Anthony J. Gugliuzza; Mary Ann Gugliuzza, $220,000.
• 170 Vicksburg Ave., Deborah L. Heckert; Richard P. Heckert to Donald Lund; Jessica Patricia Lund, $220,000.
• 207 Wardman Road, Esther E. Yoder; Jason R. Yoder to Jeffrey Charles Rimmer; Lori Anne Rimmer, $214,000.
• 277 Parkwood Ave., Mary E. Gattie; Andrew J. Muraco to Aaron G. Gibson; Monique A. Gibson, $212,500.
• 206 Moore Ave., Roberta J. Hager to Alexander Rauen, $205,600.
• 243 Washington Ave., Drym Management LLC to Connor R. Buhr, $205,500.
• 40 Melody Lane, Anthony Menza Jr. to Inthiphone Syharath, $200,000.
• 392 Wendel Ave., Jeanne-Marie Sylka to Melinda Trammell, $185,000.
• 2218 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo Lube Realty LLC to Heff Development LLC, $185,000.
• 137 Patricia, Janet Eisenmenger to Mark R. Maurer, $183,000.
• 290 Traverse Boulevard, Lucille&lawrence Baldwin Irrevocable Trust 051321 Tr to Donald K. Kadryna, $180,000.
• 84 Marquette Ave., Samuel J. Ferraro to Jonathan Hughes, $176,000.
• 3174 Eggert Road, Aaron Aderhold; Theresa Buccitelli to Herina George; Adrian Julien; Herina George Julien, $163,000.
• 270 Wynnwood Ave., Arne J. Almquist; Britta R. Bellanti; Valerie L. Matthews to Adam Matthews, $160,000.
• 187 Fairfield Ave., Gunnar Lenihan; Molly A. Lenihan to Betty A. Murphy; Fred W. Rembold, $160,000.
• 598 Woodstock Ave., Lori Ann Armenia; Samuel M. Tartick Jr.; Steven M. Tartick; Janet M. Tartick-Chudy to Justin M. Tartick; Erin E. Vaccarello, $160,000.
• 670 Harrison Ave., Joseph Dagustine; Josie Dagustine to Babikir I. Abdalla, $155,000.
• 38 Greenleaf Ave., David Brignone; David M. Brignone; Jill Figueroa to Ashley C. Opoka; Bernard J. Opoka, $149,900.
• 249 Fries Road, Dawn Curto; Lloyd Kumpf to Vanessa Irizarry Valencia, $142,500.
• 2821 Colvin, Janice E. Oliveiri to Peggy E. Mcginty; Jamie L. Quattro, $132,500.
• 141 Kinsey Ave., Kachi O. Asobie; Onyekachi Asobie to Buffalo Revival Holdings LLC, $115,000.
• 21-25 Cobb St., Mark J. Sutter to Nateman Properties LLC, $62,500.
• 143 Mang Ave., Taqwa Property Inc to Md Jakir Ahmed, $36,000.
• 178 Two Mile Creek Road, Jessica Patterson to Brendan Kenney, $5,500.
WEST SENECA
• 1840-1850 Union Road, Ralph C. Lorigo to 1850 Union Rd LLC, $627,500.
• 753 Seneca Creek Road, Annette M. Sajecki; Stanislaw R. Sajecki to Matthew Mclain Garraton; Rafael Christopher Garraton, $620,000.
• 28 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Andrew T. Radder; Janelle M. Radder, $525,101.
• 5266 Seneca St., Praxiis LLC to Donald S. Jablonski; Margaret E. Jablonski, $427,500.
• 269 Main St., Kim Hoch; Kim M. Hoch to Daniel F. Sieber; Lauren M. Sieber, $350,000.
• 3270 Clinton St., Diane M. Gregor; Keith R. Gregor to 2855 Clinton St Inc, $340,000.
• 1492 Southwestern Boulevard, Madison/ehlers LLC to Auto Repair Works LLC, $305,000.
• 22 Cambridge Ave., Andrew Radder to Robert J. Felschow III, $300,000.
• 7 Mayfield Court, Evelyn Grabowski to Dawn M. Szymkowiak; Dean J. Szymkowiak, $291,000.
• 146 Royal Coach Road, Nancy J. Lynch; Wilbert J. Lynch Sr. to Aurijoy Majumdar, $288,500.
• 39 Forest Drive, Eugenia Ernst; Joel M. Ernst; Kyle D. Ernst to Germaine Doctor; Laquita Doctor, $288,400.
• 127 Northridge, Benjamin J. Ascher to Alexander Cerny, $275,000.
• 45 Thomas Drive, Elizabeth A. Kozlowski; Andrew J. Skrzypczyk to Jeremy Cooper; Jessica Cooper, $266,000.
• 74 Crofton Drive, James A. Licata to Christopher Michael Biela; Jacqlyn Biela, $264,500.
• 57 Bernice, Barbara Grabski to Jack Wesley Hunter; Marie Elizabeth Hunter, $240,500.
• 121 Elmsford Drive, Douglas J. Weiss; Kristy A. Weiss to Melissa Rose Golembiewski; Eric Joseph Ohleman, $237,000.
• 606 Seneca Creek Road, Gregory L. Tomaka; Jeffrey S. Tomaka to Roy J. Shepard Jr., $225,000.
• 6 Marycrest Lane, James F. Kelly Jr.; Sandra M. Kelly to Krempa Development Company LLC, $225,000.
• 120 Bernadette Terrace, James T. Zilbauer; Sally Zilbauer to Desiree Dominique Vollmar, $224,000.
• 96 Thomas Drive, Colleen Dosch; Colleen E. Grabar; Kathleen A. Grabar; Kathleen Grabar-Kremblas to Rebecca Harris; Brandon Hoerner, $219,000.
• 54 Waltercrest Terrace, Irene Gehen to Daniel Diblasi, $205,000.
• 3736 Clinton St., Gregory Zugay to Kelli Mccay Moore, $199,900.
• 21 Innes Road, Jacquelyn J. Lannon; Patrick J. Lannon to Julie A. Ortega; Raymond L. Ortega Sr., $189,900.
• 22 Hillcrest Drive, Amanda Wilson to Sigourney J. Sansone, $175,000.
• 46 Wimbledon Lane, Erin K. Finnegan; Erin Finnegan Thornton to Anne M. Dicenso, $160,000.
• 71 Barnsdale, Daniel R. Hunt; Nicole M. Hunt to Matthew Hauser, $157,000.
• 112 Edson St., Hol Property Management Inc to John L. Sturges; Nicoletta E. Sturges, $154,900.
• 111 Emporium Ave., Derek Reukauf; Laura Reukauf to Kevin A. Humenski; Melissa R. Humenski, $150,000.
• 98 Flohr Ave., Scott Piwowarczyk to Steve J. Scheib, $125,000.
• 321 Wimbledon Court, Raymond J. Bauman Jr. to Shannon H Mccarthy Living Trust, $117,000.
• 32 Dirkson Ave., William R. Thompson to Jennifer D. Lafountain, $40,000.
• 4041 Clinton St., Elizabeth Cline to Kasey D. Kling, $25,000.