Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 25, 2021.
AKRON
• 37 Crescent Drive, Matthew J. Abrams to Michelle L. Taylor, $185,000.
ALDEN
• 13329 Maple Ridge Drive, Paul R&mary Ellen Werner Living Trust Tr to John M. Lombardi; Nicole Lombardi, $345,000.
• 12623 North Road, Jack Freeman; Jack G. Freeman to Alfred Bingenheimer; Diane Bingenheimer, $239,525.
• 1405 Mechanic St., Robert M. Grad to Alexandria Makowski, $215,000.
• 11760 Westwood Road, Nicholas S. Buscaglia; Julia N. Licata; Russell J. Licata to Julia N. Licata, $150,000.
• Vl Genesee St., Christopher M. Snyder to Cmk Builders of Alden Inc, $45,000.
AMHERST
• 375 Commerce Drive, Five Star Bank to Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp, $2,550,000.
• 47 The Hamlet, Patricia R. Wooley to Maureen Fahey; Robert F. Fahey Jr., $610,000.
• 67 Valley Brook, Christine Blanchard; William Blanchard to Harshika Baheti; Manish Baheti, $515,000.
• 5672 Main St., John P. Robshaw Jr. to Plaza Group 177 LLC, $510,000.
• 163 Boxelder Lane, Joseph E. Mullen; Tracy J. Mullen to Joseph Neiman; Sara Neiman, $450,000.
• 261 Smallwood, Gabriel K. Hutton; Jennifer N. Hutton to Jeffrey Hoyt; Mary Patricia Hoyt, $403,000.
• 96 Fruehauf Ave., Richard F. Sindoni; Therese A. Sindoni to James D. Sperrazzo; Micaela Ritchell Sperrazzo, $350,000.
• 57 Daisy Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Justine Smith, $336,445.
• 236 Ferndale Road, Ryan R. Molnar; Tania R. Molnar to Christina M. Williamson; Matthew L. Williamson, $315,000.
• 72 Washington Hwy, Kenneth A. Joseph; Rachel L. Joseph to Thomas Michael Farrell; Kelly Todd, $312,500.
• 26 Bellingham Drive, Jonathan A. Hornung; Dorothy M. Pagliano to Abirami Atputharaja; Selvi N. Atputharaja; Rajan Sangarpillai, $300,000.
• 109 Danebrock Drive, Jennifer Mary Koch; Jennifer Koch-Gibson to Felice L. Urvina, $290,000.
• 26 Sweetwood Drive, Elizabeth A. Ziegler; John M. Ziegler to Matthew H. Mattison; Tina M. Mattison, $288,000.
• 409 Roycroft Boulevard, Ashley N. Osak to Brendan Maghran; Melissa Marra-Maghran, $280,000.
• 163 Wedgewood, Dorothy S. Tao; James F. Tao to Christine Koch; Norman Koch, $280,000.
• 73 Kinderhook Court, Jill I. Odachowski; Jonathan V. Odachowski to Henry Fitzpatrick, $280,000.
• 173 Siegfried, Joseph Szustakowski; Suzanne Szustakowski to Susan Marie Manning, $275,000.
• 56 Delamere Road, Wai Ip Lam; Sackamone Phommachanh to Alison M. Diana, $272,500.
• 244 Huxley Drive, Jean Paul Bourget; Rachel Michalak to Mackenzie L. Giancarlo; Michael C. Giancarlo Jr., $269,900.
• 5710 Sheridan Drive, Robert E. Pearman Jr. to Nicholas Sean Filipowski, $258,999.
• 95 Capen Boulevard, Claudia R. Scheda to Nirushan Arulanantham, $254,500.
• 234 Rosedale Boulevard, Denise A. Taylor; Darell Taylor to Mir Ahmed, $250,500.
• 10 Stoneledge Court, Kathleen A. Fiore to Cynthia C. Battle, $250,000.
• 41 Chalmers St., Patricia Mccann to Patricia Ann Lecastre, $236,400.
• 415 Maynard Drive, Sarah K. Lynam; Adam C. Shaub to Alexander Bonito; Katherine Miller, $235,000.
• 516 North Ivyhurst, Lynda A. Hitchcock to Roomana Farhan; Muhammad F. Farooqui, $200,000.
• 369 Homecrest Drive, Amy M. Caruana to Ralph D. Lynch; Shane D. Lynch, $190,000.
• 4585 Chestnut Ridge Road, Donna Jeeves to Natalie G. Niemel, $175,000.
• 16 Woodcrest Drive, Daniel T. Skulicz; Gregory M. Skulicz to Sarah Ann Gemmer, $157,000.
• 65 Guilford Lane Unit 8, Marc H. Sorotsky to Paul Lamparelli, $135,000.
• 109 Penny Lane, Gramercy Park Development LLC to Nazeel Qureshi, $130,000.
• 105 Old Lyme Dr Unit 2, Judith A. Miller to Salvatore Gentile, $120,000.
• 306 Sundown Trail Unit 1b, Bradley S. Beardslee; Jiang Li Qing to Terry S. Henderson, $118,000.
• 135 Oakwood, Dorothy Oship; Dorothy M. Oship to Julie Rizek, $105,000.
• 185 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Vacant land 65 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Tralee Terr, Carol A. Lillis to Robert F. Struzik, $7,000.
ANGOLA
• 79 Grove St., Austin S. Allen to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $136,000.
• 79 Grove St., Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Ronald J. Belliotti, $136,000.
• 7 High St., Rose M. Julius; Scott J. Julius to Paul Augustine; Yvonne Augustine, $120,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1017 Quaker Road, Michelle B. Worthington to Candace R. Alnaji; Raed M. Alnaji, $930,000.
• 19 Grey St., Blend-All Hotel Development Inc; Dick Road Blend-All-Hotel Development Inc; Walden Ave. Blend-All-Hotel Development Inc to Fiboo Properties LLC, $450,000.
• 38 Walnut St., Sally Hezel to Craig Thomas; Yuping Huang Thomas, $410,000.
• 1580 Mill Road, Christina M. Michalczak; David R. Michalczak II to Bethany D. Fancher-Herbert; James R. Herbert Jr., $375,000.
• 1350 Mill Road, Rose Marie Beale Irrevocable Trust 082007 Tr to Cory G. Lancewicz; Kirsten L. Ritchie, $247,000.
BLASDELL
• 120 Maple Ave., Lisa Graves; Ryan Graves to Courtney R. Katilus; Cherry Netherlain, $206,383.
• 72 Salisbury Ave., Nadine M. Jerge to Deborah Pierce, $153,000.
BOSTON
• 5088 Mayer Road, Ashley N. Campanella; Alexander T. Villafranca to Cassandra L. Laflair; Matthew C. Laflair, $540,000.
• 7431 Chestnut Ridge Road, Matthew W. Brehm; Candis M. Kapuscinski to Nadine M. Jerge; Nicholas A. Weaver, $225,000.
• 7228 State Road, Mary Beth Charlap; Nicholas P. Charlap to Matthew Kuss, $95,000.
• 9325 State Road, 4 X Faith LLC to Glenwood Valley Properties LLC, $65,000.
BRANT
• Vacant land Morley Road, Turnbull Enterprises LLC to Peter J. Morris Jr.; Diana L. Stringer, $27,500.
BUFFALO
• 1942 Seneca St., Tnt Dynamite Properties LLC to Home&deck LLC, $1,000,000.
• 52 Wilbury Place, Wilbury Place Holdings LLC to Bd Hertel Lp, $985,000.
• 384 Skillen, Tcs Development LLC to Village View Apartments LLC, $750,000.
• 245 Georgia St., Paul D. Decker to Derrick Jeffrey Inglut, $535,000.
• 232 Bryant St., John E. Mcnally; Sinead Mcnally to Brendon Reilly; Rebecca Reilly, $520,000.
• 207 Lancaster, Deborah A. Riffel to Christina Tretter; Elisabeth Tretter, $487,500.
• 128 Richmond Ave., Briana N. Brown; Floyd O. Smith to Humberto Hernandez Ariza; Audrey Marie Hernandez, $440,000.
• 181 Utica W, Cynthia A. Brickell; Cynthia A. Bricknell to Village Church, $430,000.
• 62 Rugby Road, Devon Karn to Nicholas Tavano, $366,000.
• 1937 Hertel Ave., Anthony Cirocco to Brian E. Battenfeld, $330,000.
• 140 Oxford Ave., Maria Cecilia Arza; John W. Howell to Amani Marie Mostiller, $300,000.
• 181 Elm, Orchard Park Road Storage LLC to 181-185 Elm St. LLC, $283,238.
• 626 Richmond Ave., Serio Development LLC to Circles End Realty LLC, $275,000.
• 28 Bridgeman St., Rhjr LLC to Derek E. Greiner, $260,000.
• 151 Eagle East, 151 Eagle LLC to Orchard Park Road Storage LLC, $258,668.
• 1107 Lovejoy, Lovejoy Pharmacy LLC to Lovejoy Peace Center Inc, $250,000.
• 73 College St., Peggy Cordero to Vantage Point Property Mgmt LLC, $225,000.
• 565 St Lawrence Ave., Emilie M. Smith to Christina Porcari, $222,000.
• 359 Mckinley Parkway, John W. Harmon to Elizabeth J. Manna, $212,500.
• 301 Germania St., Rose A. Andriaccio to Crystalee M. Lozada; Samuel Lozada Jr., $200,940.
• 339 Cumberland Ave., Fadi Issa; Margaret Issa to Brendan Nuessle, $200,000.
• 615 Eggert Road, Mary Ann Hoffert to Mohammed Main Uddin, $185,000.
• 719 Mckinley Parkway, Dawn Prusinski; Joseph Prusinski to Jaimie M. Warren, $175,000.
• 336 Eden St., Paul Ewing; Sheila Ewing to Conor T. Ewing, $174,900.
• 15 Pries Ave., Joseph Dichristina to Erich Wheeler, $174,000.
• 79 Hartwell Road, Daniel L. Gordon; Kara D. Gordon to Aurora Hartwell LLC, $174,000.
• 220 Barnard St., Isaac C. Stevens to Karl W. Kolbe; Sara Kolbe, $153,000.
• 231 Millicent Ave., Linda Tillman; Ronnie Tillman to Catherine James, $150,000.
• 365 Herkimer St., Margarita Agosto to Molly E. Vine, $140,000.
• 277 Voorhees Ave., Lorene Lucas; Lorine Lucas; Richard Lucas to Seven Twenty One Estates LLC, $140,000.
• 2024 Clinton St., Rdg NY Holdings LLC to John J. Pilato Jr., $135,000.
• 513 Masten Ave., Salman Sleman Al; Sleman Alsalman to Carlos Manuel Brunet, $135,000.
• 114 St Marys Road, James E. Dojka to Poppy Humayara Eliaas; Ruhel Ahmed Eliaas, $135,000.
• 19 Commonwealth Ave., Rosa I. Diaz to Iris Diaz, $135,000.
• 183 West Utica, Kenneth J. Ziolkowski to Village Church, $130,000.
• 39 Clay St., Erica L. Holloway to Jabel B. Ribeiro; Ribeiro Nicholas J C, $126,000.
• 18 Rounds Ave., Buffalo Rounds LLC to Mohammed Choudhury; Sayeeda Hassan, $125,000.
• 40 Erskine Ave., Nazia Chowdhury; Ma Mannan to Md Habibur Rahaman, $125,000.
• 65 Cable St., Sean Lambert to Stephen Turner, $124,000.
• 100 Ladner Ave., Diane Shepherd; Michael J. Shepherd to Insaaf Corp, $121,000.
• 305 Parkdale Ave., Claudia Bestajovsky; Walter Bestajovsky to Ae Beverly LLC, $120,000.
• 457 East St., Zahra Properties LLC to Property Holdings NY LLC, $116,000.
• 460 Elk St., Seneca Gospel Mission Inc to Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, $115,000.
• 565 Lisbon Ave., Rbco Group LLC to Fazlur Rahman, $109,000.
• 87 Freund St., Ali S. Zenki to Mohammad A. Azad; Minara Khanam, $105,000.
• 91 Radcliffe, Diane Petryk to Elizabeth Petryk; Marc Petryk, $100,000.
• 85 Royal, Richard A. Hiam Jr. to Zachary R. Mcardle, $97,000.
• 111 North Ogden, Ronald J. Grucza; Edmund Rahaim to Siyaamðan Brother Properties Corp, $95,000.
• 139 Ideal, Lny Real Estate LLC to Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $93,000.
• 138 Laird Ave., Timothy W. Eckstein to Hasib Fhaizah Corp, $90,000.
• 191 Roosevelt, Reginald Kerr; Reginald E. Kerr; Sarah L. Kerr to Freeman Scott; Tiffany Scott, $90,000.
• 181 Kentucky St., Susanne E. Mcclain to Clark Salamie, $87,500.
• 270 Weston Ave., Letu Ahmed to Sadhan Chandra Das, $85,500.
• 133 Erb, Noman Badruddaza Chowdhury to Marina Begum, $85,000.
• 197 Goulding Ave., HUD to Mandol Md Abdul A, $84,975.
• 117 Mayer Ave., Abc Property Management LLC to Dunedin LLC, $81,500.
• 987 Tonawanda St., Jenahi Mushtag Al; Jenahi Mushtaq Al to Fast Link USA Inc, $80,000.
• 65 Rose St., Skaps Enterprise Group Inc to Tania Afroz; Md Enamul Haque, $80,000.
• 23 Hazelwood, Elias Ahmed to Afruga Akter Saleha, $75,000.
• 488 Ontario St., Michael J. Bauernfeind to Glenford Brown, $75,000.
• 50 Liddell St., Muhammad Hanin Zaman to Ahmed Ataul Kamran, $70,000.
• 70 Newburgh, Jamh WNY LLC to Bibi Bilkis Begum, $70,000.
• 95 Elgas, Arlene A. Nice; James G. Nice to Luanne Chambers; Timothy Chambers, $70,000.
• 1350 West Ave., Ricardo Gonzalez; John Rodriguez to Neighborhood Health Center of WNY Inc, $67,500.
• 53 Schuele, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to Mohammed Ali Hossan, $67,000.
• 343 Davey St., Rl Properties of WNY LLC to Dunedin LLC, $65,000.
• 18 Gesl St., Gesl Garden Inc to Musammath Aktar, $62,000.
• 136 Glenwood Ave., Syed Ruhul Karim to Stephanies Legacy LLC, $60,000.
• 1226 Kensington, Yakov Koler to Buff Real LLC, $57,000.
• 401 Military, Suraya Shilpi to WNY Black Rock Properties LLC, $53,000.
• 74 Crossman Ave., James J. Jax to Sp WNY LLC, $52,500.
• 23 Sanford St., Zannatul Mawa Rehena; Mohi Uddin to Subrina Firoz; Md Abul Kashem, $52,000.
• 24 Shumway St., Miguel A. Caballero to Mahabur Rahman, $50,000.
• 57 Marshall St., David Bishop to Md S. Hossain; Md Sharfuddin Mollah, $50,000.
• 735 Norfolk Ave., Arifur R. Khan to Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, $48,000.
• 207 Woltz Ave., Mohammed Alam to Ma Kyi, $48,000.
• 33 Sherwood, Yi Emily Wu to Alani Trading Corp, $40,000.
• 226 Waverly, Yusra LLC to Ferdousi Begum; Rafiqul Mowla, $40,000.
• 164 West Woodside Ave., Geraldine M. Zimmer; Henry L. Zimmer Jr. to 716 Estates LLC, $35,000.
• 80 Garner Ave., Reclaimed Rentals LLC to Jamal Norward, $35,000.
• 699 Northland, Plesh Properties LLC to Nordel II LLC, $34,000.
• 13 Wheelock St., Ahmad Abdulmageed Ahmed Mana to Ali M. Abobakr, $30,000.
• 260 Hagen, City of Buffalo to Manoj Gurung; Md Khan, $30,000.
• 138 Wick St., Mohammed Munshi to Bilkis S. Kabir, $30,000.
• 48 Dorris Ave., Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company Inc to African Heritage Economic Initiative Inc, $27,750.
• 196 Hughes Ave., Thomas B. Williams; Williams Thomas Bradley Jr to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $26,000.
• 610 Ontario St., Robert Black; Robert Edward Black to Emad Houses Inc, $25,000.
• 138 Wick St., Ali Rashdullah Bin Yusuf to Mohammed Munshi, $25,000.
• 246 Shirley Ave., Andre R. Betts to Joyce Badger, $10,867.
• Vacant land 350 Watson, Madi Rafaat Al; Fatima Slimani to Rana Ryan, $8,000.
• 36 Warring Ave., Hosna Ara Begum to Gulal Abul Hussein Bin Tayum, $8,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 83 Louise Drive, Jesse C. Jesonowski to Sarah Ann Peck; Christopher Adam Sporski, $272,500.
• 39 Anthony Drive, Robin M. Sheppard to Marria Freeman, $262,039.
• 96 Le Havre Drive, Joseph A. Chojnacki III; Carrie M. Czarnecki; Constance M. Grasso; Cathleen D. Mann to Angela Marie Scibetta, $255,000.
• 45 Helenbrook Lane, Robert R. Joyce; Stephanie T. Joyce to Jamie Hogg, $242,000.
• 8 Sebring Drive, David A. Leithner; David Leithner to Vitaliy Gritsak, $220,000.
• 259 North Pleasant Parkway, Jared Krypel; Joseph Romano to Katherine M. Morano; Michael J. Morano, $215,000.
• 4830 Transit Road, Catherine R. Dorchak to A&a Legacy Capital LLC, $210,000.
• 13 Jane Lane, Angela M. Vitello to Patricia D. Cassidy, $206,000.
• 94 Century Road, Thomas O. Bahre; Makda Z. Kidane to Camila Alexandra Bovino; Michael Arthur Bovino, $205,000.
• 44 Birchwood Drive, Kathleen Callahan; Kathleen Gray; Kim Mahoney; Rene Mossman to Justin S. Patti, $205,000.
• 60 Groell Ave., Judith Stanczyk; Marie Wasacz to Afroja Islam, $200,000.
• 175 Woodridge Ave., Donald R. Locke II to Nicholas J. Hawes, $200,000.
• 41 Meaford Road, Yesmin Management LLC to Jarian Banks; Nicole Banks, $196,809.
• 4 Autumnwood Drive, Julia Flatley; Patrick Flatley to Sarah Bellnier; Sharon H. Bellnier, $195,000.
• 85 Oehman Boulevard, Jennifer L. Winkelsas to Kathryn Pelczynski; Andrew Walker, $187,500.
• 85 Kemp Ave., Jamal Harb to Sheila L. Phillips, $186,000.
• 10 Middlesex Road, Barbara Mcdonald to James J. Mytnik, $185,000.
• 78 Nassau Lane, Linda A. Lucernoni to Clarimar Lopez; Isaias J. Lugo Jr., $185,000.
• 525 Lamarck Drive, Tiffany M. Szymanek to Devon Starks Sundlov, $182,333.
• 20 Beverly Drive, Patricia A. Netzel to Jordan M. Keenen; Jonathon W. Brant, $182,000.
• 26 Bonita Drive, Gail Burns; Linda Jones; Diane Sager to Bonnie S. Ruvio; Russell E. Ruvio, $175,000.
• 56 Boxwood Lane, 56 Boxwood LLC to William C. Darling, $170,000.
• 32 Eileen Court, Beverly S. Roth; Charles E. Roth to Aleigha M. Decker; Robert Thomas Decker, $160,000.
• 165 Meadowlawn Road, Kevin R. Cornwell to Paul Valencourt, $159,000.
• 12 Coralwood Court, Erin E. Horstman to Adam G. Modica, $145,000.
• 331 Borden Road, Carol B. Filipowicz to Jacquelyn M. Mitchell, $145,000.
• 50 Alpine Place, Taylor Hagenbuch to Jennifer Ribler, $143,000.
• 85 Fontaine Drive, Peter M. Kreavy Jr. to Maeghan Walters, $127,200.
• 178 Cleveland Drive, Queen City Invest LLC to Shahida USA Inc, $122,500.
• 35 Crane St., Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Dunedin LLC, $111,500.
• 14 Long Ave., Rikta Rahma Zinnia; WNY Estates LLC to Nipa Sultana, $92,000.
• 152 Ivanhoe Road, Cole Family Trust 062518 Tr to Abul Mollah, $82,000.
• 1424 Lovejoy St., Louis Dingeldey to Fatema Begum; Mayn Uddin, $80,000.
• 3760 Harlem Road, Mary Grace Williamson to Appraisal Services of Western New York LLC, $50,000.
• 45 Crane St., Jp Lombardo Holdings LLC to Gallivan&associates LLC, $30,000.
• 74 Wanda, Nancy C. Karaszewski to Kevin L. Adamczyk, $20,000.
• Vacant land Bissell Ave., Village of Depew NY to Ronald Horrigan, $8,200.
CLARENCE
• 9642 Cobblestone Drive, George H. Stege; Mary Lou Stege to Charles I. Mays III; Jennifer C. Mays, $735,000.
• 9017 Stonebriar, Kristen J. Capozzi-Martin; Jamie P. Martin to James Decorse; Barbara A. Shepard, $722,500.
• 5921 Corinne Lane, Joseph A. Mariano to Melissa Ann Desiderio; Pazamickas David Anthony, $710,000.
• 6682 Westminster Drive, Robert A. Campo to Jon Aiello; Melissa Aiello, $637,500.
• 4912 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Elinor Weiss; Joel H. Weiss, $556,900.
• 8453 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Mary S. Gaynor; Muriel A. Gaynor, $499,000.
• 5840 Goodrich Road, Rachi LLC to Eriks Real Estate Company LLC, $480,000.
• 8923 Amy Leigh Lane, Michele S. Lucsok to Dawn Hoang-Mai; Tam Thanh Mai, $465,000.
• 5079 Shimerville, Kathy Mushawack; Joseph D. Schuster to Katherine Collins; Joseph Indelicato, $401,000.
• 6925 Heise Road, Amy Gregor; Eric Gregor to 6925 Heise Road LLC, $300,000.
• 8565 Sheridan Drive, Raymond A. Hess to April Schultz; Jacob Schultz, $274,500.
• 5457 The Village Station Circle, Greene-Tobin Family Trust Tr to Joseph Szczygiel; Michele Szczygiel, $272,000.
• 4555 Hedgewood Drive, Thea A. Streufert to Ashley A. England; Dylan A. England, $263,090.
• 6180 Goodrich Road, Stephen Scalise to Christopher T. Boehringer, $260,000.
• 9981 Lapp Road, Steven E. Shafer; Steven E. Shafer Sr. to Steven E. Shafer Jr., $173,000.
• 5376 Marguerites Way, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $125,000.
• 5625 Shimerville (lot # 5), Michael Wright; Nicole Wright to Brian Howard; Erica Howard, $97,500.
COLDEN
• 7236 Hayes Hollow Road, Mary Jane Gluszek; Mary Jane Schultz to Chelsea Clarkson; Ronald Szarpa, $270,000.
COLLINS
• 14727 South Quaker Road, Florance H. Reynolds to Todd S. Reynolds, $60,000.
EDEN
• 2125 Ferrier Road, Janice M. Serena to Mathew Barrera, $120,000.
EVANS
• 1072 Sturgeon Point Road, David J. Dipietro; Theresa M. Dipietro to Robin Adams; Nicholas P. Spengler, $498,000.
• 6526 Hamilton Drive, Dennis Richards to Michael Elie Bizovi; Usha Bizovi, $375,000.
• 1701 Briaridge Lane, Barbara M Reineck Family Trust 101311 Tr to David Bindig; Erzsebet Kovacs, $250,000.
• 8635 Florence Ave., Guy A. Capitano; Linda Capitano to Kenzi T. Coon, $136,000.
• 757 Sandy, Jeffrey Slater to Kristin Sedlmeier, $132,000.
• 7093 Versailles Road, Douglas J. Mcivor; Lynn A. Mcivor to Charles K. Butterfield, $127,200.
• 198 Reeves Road, Kathryn Calabrese to Michael Brown, $126,000.
• Vacant land 0 Lake Shore, 85 Group LLC to Andrew Sippel, $99,900.
• 93 Summerdale Road, Amber L. Marlatt to Charles C. Karl, $93,000.
• 8417 Southwestern Boulevard, Kevin A. Guerin; Kevin Guerin to Nicholas Korzkowski, $30,000.
FARNHAM
• 10499 Erie Road, Jamey Solecki to Amy Bates; Darren Bates, $85,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2878 East River Road, David M. Bruno to Margaret M. Bukkosy; Steven Bukkosy, $690,000.
• 364 Park Place, Denise L. Carey; Shawn W. Carey to Peter Frandina; Sara Frandina, $450,000.
• 79 Waterford Park, Kimberly A. Macdonald; Scott L. Macdonald to Dorian D. Mayham; Emily J. Mayham, $390,000.
• 81 Pleasant Trl, Sheila P. Carbrey; Sheila Patricia Carbrey to Robert Campo; Shelly Campo, $384,420.
• 172 Waterford Park, Rosemarie A. Contella; Ross D. Contella to Amy J. Stacey; David Stacey, $374,000.
• 2249 Bush Road, Michelle Fiels; Shelly Fiels to Christopher M. Fiels; Cassandra R. Zimmerman, $335,000.
• 108 Woodstream Drive, Batalaris Susan Lynne Stroka; Previte Susan Lynne Stroka to Dylan Stroka, $300,000.
• 209 Hennepin Road, Christina K. Sommer to Eric H. Finkowski; Kelly A. Finkowski, $280,000.
• 3422 Sandy Beach Road, Dorothy Lazzaro to Dre Interests LLC, $182,000.
• 1022 Whitehaven Road, Jeffrey Dinsmore to Destiny K. Chambers, $124,000.
HAMBURG
• 6385 Boston State Rd Unit 35, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to John Hoerner; Susan Hoerner, $462,460.
• 5505 Country Club Lane, Joseph Deantonis; Kimberly Deantonis to Christopher Maier; Michelle K. Maier, $430,000.
• 3011 L#81 Cloverbank Road, Dobmeier Revocable Trust No 1 010710 Tr to Mary Catherine Bogner, $377,000.
• 4718 John Michael Way, Iris J. Reed; Michael N. Reed to Charles Burns; Kathy Burns, $355,000.
• 4148 Middleham Park, Kimberly Forness; Michael Forness to Jason Miszuk; Kristin Miszuk, $347,500.
• 4627 Mckinley Parkway, Raymond J. Poliseno to Mary Jo Deck, $336,313.
• 99 Torry Drive, Nancy M. Jack; Sidney F. Jack Jr. to Elizabeth A. Gorkiewicz; Martin M. Gorkiewicz, $320,000.
• 218 George St., Mary Catherine Bogner to Colleen E. Jones, $279,900.
• 39 Sherburn Drive, Alicia Hopper; Alicia Kaczor; Edwin S. Kaczor Jr.; Eugenia M. Kaczor; Anne Marie Miller to John T. Boncaldo; Justin J. Boncaldo, $273,500.
• 3655 Grafton Ave., David J. Rauscher to Gina M. Slyder, $195,555.
• 2111 Buttermilk Lane, Elizabeth J. Wheeler to Matthew J. Walter; Jason Michael Zauner, $195,247.
• 2661 Greenfield Ave., Andria Brown to Amanda Lynn Furlani; Benjamin Tyler Watson, $195,000.
• 41 Pleasant Ave., Beverly P. Pierce; James A. Pierce to Michael Krauza; Emily Krauza, $191,000.
• 3982 Jefferson Ave., Kenneth Helak; Michelle Helak to Derek Pew; Jillian Marie Pew, $170,000.
• 2657 Lakewood Ave., Candace M. Pixley to Liam Patrick Murphy, $152,000.
• 4470 Stratford Terrace, Michelle L. Gotro; Christopher R. Perry to Laura Marie Jason, $143,000.
• 128 Charlotte Ave., Alexander J. Costello III to Sean G. Estrada; Stacy Ann Rodriguez, $140,000.
• 2434 Bayview Road, Parker Road Development Company Inc to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $120,000.
• 3200 Lakeshore, Melissa A. Jenkins to Hooper NY Properties LLC, $85,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #4, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #3, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
HOLLAND
• 11003 Holland Glenwood Road, Dale P. Wangelin; Donald J. Wangelin to Howard A. Mehne, $39,900.
LACKAWANNA
• 121 Ridge Road, Lexco Inc to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 45 Dst, $1,863,259.
• 2600 Hamburg Tpke, 15 Buffalo St. Partners LLC to 2600 Hamburg Turnpike LLC, $1,600,000.
• 44 Crescent Place, Jacqueline M. Czajka; Jacqueline M. Wattie to Steven C. Ronca, $230,000.
• 30 Elmview Ave., Randall D. Blattenberger to Pedro Ruiz-Torres, $169,900.
• 40 Shamokin Drive, Terese A. Jagiello; William P. Jagiello to David S. Muszynski, $164,000.
• 57 Parkview Ave., Brittany Gutwillig; William Vassilakis to Amanda J. Gonzalez; Abraham J. Gonzalez-Rivera, $157,000.
• 48 Modern Ave., Rebecca Sireika to Lawrence A. Salefske, $120,000.
• 1619 Electric Ave., Dawn M. Roberts to Howard E. Feller Jr.; Ricardo L. Rivera, $62,500.
LANCASTER
• 16 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Maria A. Leone, $466,580.
• 130 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sydney E. Brown; Kyle J. Maier, $435,412.
• 10 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Chun C. Johnson; Ronald W. Johnson, $421,100.
• 134 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ashley M. Jeziorski; James P. Jeziorski III, $420,943.
• 1 Heathrow Court, Brody Thompson; Kristen Thompson to Harpreet Singh, $395,000.
• 23 Americo Court, Mark M. Riedel; Wendy L. Riedel to Brooke C. Jacus; Nicholas P. Jacus, $385,000.
• 61 Old Post Road, Aida E. Feneziani to Julia Flatley; Patrick Flatley, $375,000.
• 60 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary Ellen Werner; Paul R. Werner, $364,430.
• 4 Overton Court, Connie Lipuma to Christine Emily Holynski; Jacob Gregory Szymanski, $300,000.
• 10 Brandel Ave., Marios Custom Woodwork LLC to Christopher Barreca; Sarah Barreca, $299,900.
• 43 Michael Anthony Lane, Michael S. Obrien to Barry J. Hoffman; Samantha J. Huff, $286,000.
• 225 Lake Ave., Jeffrey Bueme to Janet E. Schmidt, $240,000.
• 27 Hedge Lane, David J. Scherer; Frank W. Scherer; Mark S. Scherer to Audrey A. Stefaniak, $215,000.
• 8 Madison St., Giselle M. Jackman to Shirley A. Lopez, $185,000.
• 49 1st Ave., James Phillips to Johnathan M. White; Michaeline White, $165,000.
• 37 Pleasant Ave., Jolene A. Holt to Leo Dibello; Victoria Dibello, $155,000.
• 14 Vandenberg Av, Michele Burt; Timothy S. Burt to Kelly Wetzler; Mark Wetzler, $148,750.
• 80 1st Ave., James D. Phillips to Tammy L. Stetz, $135,000.
• 5799 Broadway St Unit 8, Douglas D. Doody to Brian M. Pacos; Gary A. Pacos, $125,000.
• 17 Main St., Douglas J. Schroeder to Mark J. Schaefer, $94,900.
• Vacant land 19 Weathersfield, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Laura Mendola; Salvatore Mendola III, $90,000.
• 7 Clark St., Peter J. Gaglio to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $65,000.
• 80 Sawyer Ave., Jennifer Marie Glow; Jeremy Scott Glow to Jeremy Scott Glow, $26,500.
MARILLA
• Vacant land Bullis Road, Shirley A. Pilc; Richard J. Pilc to Gerhardt Farm LLC, $440,800.
• 2522 Two Rod Road, Ann Marie Rider; Scott A. Rider to Donald Charles Stover, $185,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12317 Nice Road, Mark Szpara to Timothy J. Hersey, $265,000.
• Vl Carney Road, Natalie J. Mattioli to Carney Woodlands LLC, $57,000.
• Vl Maple Road, Cindy L. Chadsey; Paula A. Jendrowski to Paula A. Caple; John P. Jendrowski Jr.; Paula A. Jendrowski, $32,500.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2045 Kimble Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to R Spark Construction LLC, $23,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 39 Knoche Way, Edmund K. Bentil; Tharmathai Ramanan to Es10 Holdings LLC, $575,000.
• 252 Stonehenge Drive, Martha Cipriani Trust 022416 Tr to Aalok J. Karambelkar; Neha Karambelkar, $450,000.
• 27 Greenwood Drive, Amy J. Stacey; David A. Stacey to Lindsey M. Ziccardi; Timothy M. Ziccardi, $446,000.
• 5 Chase Road, Molly D. Mcclenathan to Margaret M. Kissee; Mark A. Kissee, $405,000.
• 36 Forest Drive, Whitworth Ferguson III to Isabelle Carpenter; Phillip Carpenter, $388,000.
• 64 Cranwood Lane, Sandra A. Sieminski to Jennifer M. Baumann; Richard R. Baumann, $339,900.
• 34 Scattertree Lane, Robert G. Jensen to Connie Engasser; Thomas Engasser, $324,000.
• 67 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Eric J. Fattey; Lisa A. Fattey, $120,250.
• Vacant land Bieler Road, Pyrz Deanna Demike Van; Deanna Van Pyrz; Cervetti Monica M Demike; Monica Marie Cervetti; John L. Demike; John M. Demike; Joseph C. Demike; Mark P. Demike; Matthew P. Demike; Michele M. Demike to Atanas Crngarov, $40,000.
SARDINIA
• 11779 Middle Road, Brian Beyer; Deborah Beyer to Jennifer J. Miller; Kent R. Miller, $180,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• Vacant land South Central Ave., Delores Biscup; Dolores J. Biscup; Earlon J. Biscup; Earlon Biscup to Candy A. Davies, $44,150.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 37 Niagara Shore Drive, John R Grubiak Revocable Trust Tr to Susan M. Neubert, $206,000.
• 79 Syracuse St., Ashleigh E. Gross to Samantha Dowell, $190,000.
• 47 Mosher Drive, Cynthia M. Logalbo; Carl B. Zawistowski; Cynthia M. Zawistowski to Jenna Marie Reinard; Nancy A. Reinard, $168,480.
• 107 Hill St., Erica Clark to Chimera Real Estate LLC, $57,000.
TONAWANDA
• 3039 Delaware Ave., 3039 Delaware LLC to Village View Apartments LLC, $775,000.
• 300 Two Mile Cr Road, Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo New York to 300 Two Mile Creek LLC, $425,000.
• 37 Southwood Drive, Deborah L. Dewey to Rashida Begum; Moinul Haque, $280,000.
• 204 Nassau Ave., Nathan Joseph Heidelberger; Megan Mette to Karen Abrams; Jeffrey Glazer; Mallory Glazer, $274,900.
• 100 Kenview Ave., Ronald J. Federice Jr. to William E. Taylor, $232,000.
• 322 Pryor Ave., Justin Samland to Lee Singer; Lori Singer, $227,000.
• 150 Clarement, Patricia Hoppel; Robert C. Hoppel to Bridget Parise, $226,013.
• 110 Forbes Ave., Abdelhamid Kased to 110 Forbes Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 020221 Tr, $220,000.
• 173 Melody Lane, Omolara Ann Oluloro to David C. Krygier; Katherine E. Krygier, $201,500.
• 286 West Hazeltine Ave., Emily Mcgrath to Zaid Shogan, $196,000.
• 787 Harrison Ave., Kelly Ann Finkowski to Gliset Colon, $195,000.
• 156 Fowler Ave., Julie Marie Lobuglio; Julie Marie Walker; Paul F. Walker; Walker Paul Francis III to Malika Alshawli; Anwar Salleh, $185,000.
• 323 Floradale Ave., Joan C. Coronado; Karen L. Miller; Kathleen M. Rodriguez to Kyle C. Murpy; Angela G. Pandolfi, $185,000.
• 1851 Colvin Boulevard, Buffalo Gates LLC to John Durolek, $177,900.
• 17 Queens Guard Walk St., Anne M. Dicenso to Christopher R. Bitar, $176,000.
• 164 Moulton Ave., Chandpur&chittagong Properties LLC to Heather Nicole Woloszyn; Michael Albert Woloszyn, $160,000.
• 639 Brighton Road, Ann Jedrzejek to Michael W. Siracuse, $155,000.
• 241 Dupont Ave., Arlene B. Gajewski; Arlene Bernadette Gajewski; Arlene Gajewski to Audie Ahhaitty, $145,500.
• 3 Dalton Drive, Diane Schiavone to Frank Ferrini, $134,000.
• 124 Kettering Drive, Jennifer Phillips; William Phillips to Ashleigh Brooke Tagliamonte, $124,000.
• 10 Myron Ave., Betty A. Nappo; Robert Nappo to Sobu LLC, $102,000.
• 104 Wrexham Ct S, Robert T. Wirth to John Dobson; Patricia Dobson, $80,000.
• 104 Wrexham Court, Thomas W. Wirth to John Dobson; Patricia Dobson, $80,000.
• 34 Delmar Ave., Joanne L. Massey to WNY Development Inc, $65,000.
WALES
• 5501 Merlau Road, Benjamin Hollander; Lisa Hollander to Antoinette Frances Zappia; Shea Christopher Zappia, $382,500.
• 11426 Warner Hill Road, Jillian A. Daruszka to Jeremiah J. Belknap, $176,800.
• 13459 Fish Hill Road, Crawford 2020 Family Trust 042920 Tr to Karen L. Kolesar, $160,100.
WEST SENECA
• Vacant land 5100 North America Drive, North America Center LLC to 5100 North America Drive LLC, $1,777,610.
• 35 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kelly M. Farrar; Nathan W. Farrar, $461,555.
• 27 Fawn Trl, Susan M. Smith to Robert B. Shevlin, $401,270.
• 7 Sunset Creek Drive, Barbara A. Costello; Robert F. Costello to Craig Paul; Katy Paul, $275,000.
• 129 Christopher Drive, Charles R. Gass; Eleanor F. Gass; Raymond C. Gass; Kathleen A. Meissner; Joann G. Herr to Christine Jennings; John Jennings; Melissa J. Neri, $261,500.
• 185 Delray Ave., Lucy Nigro to Joshua Thompson, $192,000.
• 145 Thorndale Ave., Rose Lachance to Anastasia C. Fielitz, $175,000.
• 137 Calais St., Eca Properties LLC to Susan Cooley, $174,000.
• 224 Tampa Drive, Robert J. Cuviello to Sarah E. Black, $157,000.
• 72 Nash St., Gloria A. Conway; Gloria Conway to Joshua V. Fronckowiak; Monica M. Fronckowiak, $60,000.