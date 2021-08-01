Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 11, 2021.
AKRON
• 84 East Ave., Angela L. Goodrige to Jessie R. Fergen, $205,000.
• 9 Fassett St., Elizabeth M. Schultz to Charles R. Roggen; Heather Ward Roggen, $153,092.
ALDEN
• 234 Two Rod Road, Brian J. Alley; Kristine M. Alley to Mason Jaroslawsky; Kira Sweet, $315,000.
• 11082 John Court, Tammy L. Lavis; Larry W. Simme to Kristine Marie Alley, $250,000.
• 2454 Crittenden Road, Dennis J. Lane to Ryan M. Andrews, $230,000.
• 12336 Genesee St., Mildred Williams to Jacob J. Macken, $159,900.
• 11569 Bonnie Lake Drive, Robert S. Grose to Gregory J. Schanne; Hannah Schanne, $135,500.
AMHERST
• 368 Wood Acres Drive, Lynn M. Mcdermott; Mark Mcdermott to Rakhi Ugrani; Sachin Ugrani, $501,400.
• 115 Sierra Drive, Nicholas A. Welling to Lynn M. Mcdermott; Mark T. Mcdermott, $430,000.
• 26 Old Spring Lane, James M. Chen; Yvonne H. Chen to Jason J. Wawro, $413,000.
• 62 Summerview Road, Michaeleene Hayes Stasio; Michaeleene Stasio; Michaeleene-Hayes Stasio; Thomas C. Stasio to Salim Mohamed Cherif; Samia Mohamed Cherif, $380,000.
• 14 Echowood Drive, Krishna R. Kantam; Aruna D. Koneru to Ramkumar Nagaiaswamy, $360,000.
• 29 Schimwood Drive, Louise M. Cooper; Robert M. Cooper to Lauren E. Morse; Richard R. Thies III, $350,000.
• 145 Brooklane Drive, Mw Whitestone Services LLC to Shah A. Khan, $343,000.
• 135 Sargent Drive, Kathleen M. Harris to Brielynn O. Bell; Robert A. Mcglenn, $330,000.
• 29 Wickham Drive, Joseph J. Zurenda; Margaret Zurenda to Wesley Daniel King; Cassandra Merrill King, $329,900.
• 161 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Maria Howard, $319,730.
• 257 Hunters Lane, Jason S. Wiseman to David Wesolowski; Mary Wesolowski, $310,000.
• 58 Spicebush Lane, Marilyn C. Wadsworth to Annette L. Komroy, $310,000.
• 40 Tristan Lane, Amanda M. Batt; Daniel A. Batt to Ras Closing Services LLC, $295,000.
• 40 Tristan Lane, Ras Closing Services LLC to Alan Wuebker, $295,000.
• 1970 Maple Road, Blake C. Forkey; Sarianne R. Lynn to Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy, $295,000.
• 151 Brookland Drive, Adriano S. Andrade; Elaine O. Andrade to Leanna N. Obeng-Asante, $280,000.
• 14 Brockmoore Drive, Hooks Handyman Service LLC to John L. Decarolis Jr., $277,000.
• 158 Hedstrom Drive, Joseph P. Leberer; Josph P. Leberer to Gail Ellen Schubert, $265,000.
• 226 Capen Boulevard, Andrew Tonsoline; Colleen Tonsoline to Cynthia Phan; Justin Torres, $265,000.
• 1251 Smith Road, Gale A. Haverly to Antoinina M. Harlach; Sawyer A. Mosher, $250,000.
• 137 North Long St., Agnes A. Vetter; Agnes Vetter to Alyssa Terhaar, $240,000.
• 19 Coolidge Drive, Donald E. Manta; Ruth E. Manta to Anna Ruth Gsellman; Logan J. Gsellman, $240,000.
• 245 Hopkins Road, Alex T. Kurian to Mohammad R. Hassan; Mohammed M. Hassan; Zebunnessa Hassan, $240,000.
• 173 Sunrise Boulevard, 173 Sunrise Inc to Scott Sprigg, $235,000.
• 12 Harrogate Sq, Lindsey M. Kovel to Rs Real Estate International Inc, $232,000.
• 60 Hamlin Sq No 2, Kelley Cohen; Kelly Cohen; Kelly Maher Cohen; Dennis Maher; Gregory Maher; Mark Maher; Thomas Maher; Timothy Maher to Andrew Tabashneck, $225,000.
• 101 Brauncroft Lane, Wesley D. King to Diane K. Hutchison, $220,000.
• 365 Vine, Barbara Palczewski; Stanley J. Palczewski to Chia Pang Lew, $218,000.
• 494 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Jennifer L. Thomas; Timothy P. Thomas to Tyler Scott Cunniff; Courtney Elizabeth Wheelock, $217,500.
• 401 Cadman Drive, Deborah A. Habes to Heather M. Wheeler, $215,000.
• 233 Lamont Drive, Leo F. Ratcliffe to Heather A. Alsop, $212,000.
• 36 Joanie Lane, Karen M. Kulaw; Katie B. Mcevoy; Richard L. Mcevoy Jr. to Chad M. Burkhardt; Brandy L. Wingrove, $185,000.
• 179 North Union Road, T Brothers Inc to Emily Rutowski, $180,000.
• 82 Meadow Lea Drive, Cortney E. Bari-Schenk; Scott A. Schenk to Harme Hawramy, $170,000.
• 3175 Millersport Hwy, Second Chance Acquisitions; Second Chance Acquisitions Inc to Timothy J. Waterman, $155,000.
• 659 Emerson Drive, Susan M. Balch; Susan M. Balsom to Rebecca Hohensee, $154,600.
• 12 Bristol Dr Unit A, Deborah F. Ferrante; Richard J. Ferrante to Lynn C. Newbigging; Mark D. Newbigging; Nancy L. Newbigging, $148,000.
• 4583 Chestnut Ridge Road, Candice Worthey to Mark Caldwell; Sandra Caldwell, $146,000.
• 191 Lamarck Drive, Susan S. Alefantis; John R. Shoemaker Jr.; Margot S. Shoemaker to Shannon R. Miller; Daniel A. Miller, $130,000.
• 4621 Chestnut Ridge Road, Roy Chang to Colleen M. Kemp, $121,000.
• 4607 Chestnut Ridge Rd #g, Justin Shell to Joseph A. Merkel, $106,000.
• 134a Foxberry Drive, Christopher J. Ignasiak Jr. to Alexander Wehrlin, $98,000.
• 199 Buckeye, Joseph J. Lipok to Jon C. Davis, $65,000.
ANGOLA
• 61 Center St., Kasey G. Duffy; Ryan Duffy to Jonathan C. Duffy, $129,677.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 739 Davis Road, Virginia D. Mcgee; William C. Mcgee to Nicholas R. Snyder, $220,000.
• Vl Blakeley Road, Diane Herdman; Kyle Herdman to Nancy M. Mayer, $70,000.
BLASDELL
• 77 Avon St., Deborahanne Wicher; Norbert Wicher to Jennifer S. Carriero; Michael J. Carriero, $170,000.
BOSTON
• 7656 Boston Colden Road, Denise E. Pollinger; Esther Schiele; Schiele Ronald A Agt to Whirlwind Renovations Inc, $90,000.
BUFFALO
• 548 Potomac Ave., Celia M. Barnum; Richard D. Barnum to Nicholas A. Schuster; Ashley N. Schuster, $500,000.
• 820 Hertel Ave., Robert J. Ferrara; Frank T. Roth to Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp, $465,000.
• 95 William Price Parkway, Norman E. Lane; Sylvia A. Lane to Martin Oviasogie; Joy Uwaifo, $400,000.
• 617 Linwood Ave., Gail Maid; James L. Maid to Merhawit Abebe; Tsegay Mesfin, $369,700.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit 601, Leontios Bahas; Megan E. Moran to James Louis Grieco, $349,000.
• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 3f, Restored Homes of WNY Inc to Alyssa Graham; Christopher Graham, $325,000.
• 228 Parker Ave., James C. Stephen; Patricia A. Stephen to James P. Stephen; Patti L. Stephen, $300,000.
• 223 Richmond Ave #15, Maureen P. Boyd to Hulin Anne Marie Couellan; Emmanuel Hulin, $295,000.
• 413 Stockbridge, Star Foundation LLC to 3191 Water Lily LLC, $295,000.
• 68 Livingston, Akr Properties LLC to Miranda E. Georger, $290,000.
• 900 Delaware Ave Unit 402, Margaret W. Yacobucci; Margaret Walker Yacobucci to Raymond E Logan Family Trust 041404, $270,000.
• 230 St Lawrence, Black Rock Properties LLC to 552 7th LLC, $265,500.
• 86 Culver, Ryan P. Bowers to Amanda C. Cole; Mark Cole, $260,000.
• 1763 Hertel Ave., Bradley Adkins; Kaylynn Adkins to William D. Niblock Jr., $237,630.
• 34 Eaglewood, Dag Group LLC to Jennie D. Tylec, $234,567.
• 22 Pelham, Chin Chun Wu to James E. Clark; Patricia F. Clark, $230,000.
• 110 Ledger St., Thao C. Lai to Michael Hogenmiller, $230,000.
• 58 Ward Court, John M. Hart to Terrance E. Brown, $225,000.
• 226 Camden Ave., Brian C. Kline; Mary Ann Kline to Abigail Hunt; Timothy Jackson Jr., $220,000.
• 88 Minnesota Ave., Klinkman Marie Ann Tulumello to 716 Homes 4u LLC, $218,000.
• 156 Villa, Danielle Nicole Cronin to Amy Louise Carothers, $210,000.
• 876 Hertel, Dag Capital Real Estate LLC to Gloria E. Pagan, $185,000.
• 77 Princeton Place, Matthew H. Smith to Matthew Mckinivan, $175,100.
• 393 Weimar St., Nicholas Michael Pietrzak to Eric J. Klepp; Kelly C. Klepp, $170,000.
• 159 Englewood Ave., Samantha J. Atoynatan to Cassandra Wark, $160,000.
• 58 Sandrock Road, Donald Swider to John James Kless, $160,000.
• 69 Red Jacket Parkway, William Smith to Cjs Development Single LLC, $160,000.
• 428 Connecticut St., Dennis Mason; Suzanne Mason to Jessica L. Granchelli, $157,500.
• 109 Gallatin Ave., Bny Properties LLC to Aissatu Bardie, $155,000.
• 109 Spaulding St., Nabil D. Naji to Vianna&more LLC, $155,000.
• 224 Esser, Yonisbel Perez-Rodriguez to Niyonzima Focus, $155,000.
• 181 Winspear, Barbara J Dunn Ira Duifc Ben; Danny G Dunn Ira Duifd Ben to Murraylines LLC, $150,000.
• 137 Koester, Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to Shabbir Amhed, $150,000.
• 85 Naragansett Road, Michael J. Melligan; James L. Queer to Craig A. Baumgardner, $136,750.
• 2024 Clinton, Rdg NY Holdings LLC to John Pilato, $135,000.
• 470-480 Hinman Ave., Buff-Ton LLC to Guardian Fire Testing Laboratories Inc, $130,000.
• 305 King Peterson Road, Bernard F. Dolan to Top Bunk Properties LLC, $125,000.
• 42 Geary St., Bba Ventures LLC to Arif Ullah, $125,000.
• 483 West Ferry St., Paul F. Smith to Barka O. Abdulaziz, $120,000.
• 117 Garner Ave., Ze Yar Swe to Danaf Laura El; Danaf Talal El, $112,500.
• 36 Hewitt Ave., Keith S. Lafalce to Mohammad N. Uddin, $110,350.
• 34 Hewitt, Keith S. Lafalce to Sultana Yesmin, $110,250.
• 2393 Seneca St., David J. Buchheit Sr. to Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $110,000.
• 430 Dartmouth, M&m Batim Inc to Shahajadi Begum, $110,000.
• 963 Lafayette Ave., Waza Property Inc to Dunedin LLC, $105,000.
• 140 Olympic, Cobny LLC to Lloyd M. Covert, $100,000.
• 93 Roma Ave., Nafesa Properties LLC to Rina Begum; Mohammad Monirul Islam, $98,000.
• 708 Lasalle Ave., Yolanda Attaglo; Yolanda Terrell to Rafeya Howlader, $95,000.
• 214 Berkshire, Monolith Estates LLC to Jarna Begum, $95,000.
• 15 Fifteenth St., Charles A. Calamita; Charles A. Calamita Jr. to Robert Karp; Eric Szafranski, $90,000.
• 97 Alsace, Paul E. Bateau to Creation Properties LLC, $90,000.
• 44 Norway Park, Jeffrey Copeland to Anila Corporation, $90,000.
• 159 Courtland, Cvs Buffalo Properties LLC to Md Shihab Ahmad; Siraj Ahmad, $84,800.
• 39 Burlington, Sergi Pujol to Nazmul Hassan; Suraiya Sultana, $84,000.
• 207 Shirley, Brian Piccillo; Laura Piccillo to Taqwa Property Inc, $82,500.
• 52 Phyllis Ave., Abbotsinch LLC to Dishari Enterprise Inc, $80,000.
• 85 Hamlin Road, Kenneth N. Robinson to 716 Estates LLC, $80,000.
• 154 Parkridge, Shah M. Masud to Hasina R. Hashi; Hasan Mohyman, $80,000.
• 96 East End Ave., Walaa Kadhum to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $79,000.
• 309 Dearborn St., Michael Notar to Sedat Bakay, $77,000.
• 115 Rosedale St., Steven Gabor to Letsh Gebre, $77,000.
• 22 Schreck, M Bari to Mohammad S. Rahman, $75,000.
• 1504 William, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Jalil Azimah Binti Mohamad, $71,500.
• 263 Chandler, Shloma Weinberger to Moulvi&anwara Mgmt Inc, $70,000.
• 116 Ideal St., Sandra L. Imhof to Babul Talukder; Rima Talukder, $70,000.
• 229 Greene St., Roxane Mercer to Queen City Invest LLC, $68,000.
• 72 Sears St., Dorothy Lewczyk; Nicholas Lewczyk to Muneef Mohamed, $65,000.
• 429 Fargo, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Mds Assets Inc, $64,000.
• 209 Cable, Sergi Pujol to Beata Kampire; Theogene Mutuyamana, $58,000.
• 181 Westminster, Denise Earl; Robert B. Earl Jr. to Rakibul Hasan, $57,000.
• 20 Elmer Ave., Ladonna Flowers to Buff Real LLC, $55,000.
• 350 Bristol St., Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Abunayem M. Faizullah; Arif Ullah, $54,000.
• 20 Amsterdam Ave., Sma Rental Properties LLC to Mazharul Islam, $52,500.
• 385 Sweet Ave., Nuriya Zaman to Maliha Zaman Methila; Marshia Zaman Nabila, $50,000.
• 120 Schuele Ave., Anila Corporation to Tasnim Ahmed; Farida Pervin; Giba Tasnaih, $50,000.
• 226 Minnesota Ave., Solvation Properties LLC to Creo Properties LLC, $50,000.
• 95 Eller Ave., Frances A. Bice to Roashan Ara, $48,500.
• 492 Winslow, Quentin Davis to Rahman Hasan Md Motiur; Somon Md Ataur Rahman, $47,000.
• 374 Curtiss St., Briscoe Property Inc to Forhad Amin; Mohammed Abdul Kuyyum, $45,000.
• 201 Herman, Latino Housing Development Corporation to Bd USA Housing LLC, $45,000.
• 182 Grape St., Edwin Jones to George Yapa, $45,000.
• 1270 Broadway, City of Buffalo to Mohammed Haque; Mohammed Mamunul Haque, $41,000.
• 27 Sherwood St., Javier Duranova; Mylenis Vazquez to Edgardo Rivera; Yanelis Rivera, $40,000.
• 17 Portage St., Carmen Britt to Tawhidul I. Chowdhury; Nayma Nasrin, $40,000.
• 221 Maple St., Flossie Baldon to Sherwood James LLC, $40,000.
• 170 Purdy St., Anikia Brown; Anikia M. Brown to Tracy Ponzo, $35,000.
• 162 Keystone, Taqwa Property Inc to Faruqe Hossen; Md Alamgir Hossen; Rubi Alam Property LLC, $35,000.
• 27&33 Edna Place, Nathaniel Baldwin; Nathaniel Wallace Baldwin to Red Hills Property LLC, $35,000.
• 354 East Utica, Slh Investment Trust to Neem-G Inc, $32,500.
• 122 Stevens St., Adyan&arpa Properties LLC to Most Hera; Md Sabbir Hossain, $30,000.
• 17 Newton St., Purityson LLC to Akib Development Corporation, $27,500.
• 384 Dartmouth, Md Harunor Rashid to Shab Uddin, $25,000.
• 83 Wade, Moksuda Akter to Kamrul Islam Jewel, $25,000.
• 92 Wohlers, Patricia Davis to Sabura Akter; Jahir Uddin, $25,000.
• 253 Woodlawn, Shamim Ahmed to Md A. Ali, $20,000.
• 12 Warren Ave., Raysha Rayma&maysha Corp to Mohammed G. Rabbani, $20,000.
• 40 Oakwood E, Todd Vanderlip; Todd D. Vanderlip to Neem-G Inc, $14,000.
• 1084 Abbott Road, James Gwan; Ashley Trank to Ashley Trank, $13,859.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 64 Brookedge Road, Charlene Robinson; Larry Robinson to Michael Benson; Yvonne Benson, $435,000.
• 60 North Prince Drive, Kathleen M. Reed to Abdul B. Rony, $260,000.
• 223 Enez Drive, Jacob W. Bonus to Michele C. Tedesco, $241,128.
• 40 Birchwood Drive, Vincent J. Lepore Jr. to Zachary Estes, $240,000.
• 60 Lucille Drive, Ronald Burakowski to Jessica Lavergne, $230,000.
• 19 Eagle Terrace, Mark A. Bargnesi; Michael J. Bargnesi; Nina Bargnesi; Luann M. Kaite to Lynn Ulatowski, $225,000.
• 40 Aberdeen St., Karen J. Floriano to Charles Hayes, $222,500.
• 55 Bonita Drive, Crystal Carlson; Matthew Steimer to Laurence C. John, $220,500.
• 10 Ashford Place, Tess T. Radlicki to Raphael Blochle, $215,000.
• 251 Enez Drive, Inez A. Ludwig; Robert D. Ludwig; Thomas W. Ludwig to Susan M. Nichter, $205,500.
• 190 Claudette Court, Jessica M. Phillips; Thomas J. Phillips to Avery Czechowicz, $205,500.
• 144 Sprucewood Drive, Christine E. Holynski to Christina Lambros; Nicholas S. Wurl, $200,000.
• 101 Elaine Court, Robert V. Wozniak to Gary Dion Lobley; Tiffany Sue Lobley, $190,000.
• 17 Mary Lou Drive, Florence C. Nowak; Donna M. Nowak-Ellis; Donna Marie Nowak-Ellis to James A. Miller, $185,000.
• 20 Hickory Grove Lane, Patricia E. Fitzgerald to Ning Yu, $185,000.
• 66 Ledyard Ave., Christopher R. Nash; Nicole D. Nash to Erica Coito; Ashley Whitmore, $180,000.
• 181 Santin, Ethel Malinowski; Ethel M. Malinowski; Lorraine A. Stenclik to Fahima Mojunder; Mizan Uddin, $170,000.
• 66 Warsaw St., Eleanore J. Schwartz to Charles Deeds, $160,000.
• 71 Argus Drive, Kenneth J. Dunning; Lori B. Mayer-Dunning to Deborah R. Mayer, $160,000.
• 26 Muskingum St., Richard Moore II; Michelle Novak; Paula Sable; Constance Wanke to Kimberly M. Dunn; Timothy A. Dunn, $158,000.
• 38 Crestview Ave., Davinder Rai to Ed Just, $155,000.
• 2766 Harlem Road, Thomas Snider; Michelle Troyer to Martin Oviasogie, $150,000.
• 86 Franklin St., Wolcott Development LLC to Katrina Storey, $149,900.
• 5 Roswell Road, Charles R. Hayes; Dale Hayes to Bailey Hayes, $145,000.
• 204 Ellen Drive, Kathleen L. Quinn to Joseph Allen Tozer, $145,000.
• 62 Harlan St., Pruitt Enterprises LLC to Christopher R. Kita; Veronika Wade, $140,000.
• 5 Nina Place, Diane M. Kapsiak; Dawn M. Whited; Deon P. Whited to Kevin Kapsiak, $140,000.
• 2421 Genesee St., Hawley Development Corporation to Munassar Ahmed; Emad Algumaei, $140,000.
• 190 Nokomis Parkway, Amy Jordan to Sharif Shaibi, $130,000.
• 1780 Kensington Ave., Pierre L. Bolden to Briana R. Norman; John E. Norman Jr., $112,135.
• 66 Reo Ave., Janice Colestro to Colin Ackerman, $103,000.
• 433 North Creek Drive, Lorraine V. Sedor; Myrl Sedor to 160 Kokomo LLC, $80,000.
• 108 Alaska St., Lawrence R. Wroblewski; Patricia Wroblewski to Larry S. Wroblewski, $76,000.
• 117 Pine Ridge Road, Janice C. Williams; John W. Williams to Nargish Akther, $62,000.
• 97 Meadowbrook Parkway, Eric Patton to Craig Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $60,000.
• 82 Leonard Post Drive, Janis K. Bittler to James Bittler, $45,000.
CLARENCE
• 10605 Keller Road, Edward H. Badhorn; Faithann M. Badhorn to Clairice Cooper; Jonathan L. Cooper Jr., $718,400.
• 6181 Senate Circle, Darla K. Flatt; David E. Flatt to David E. Boulton; Ryan Boulton, $713,000.
• 5402 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Karen Rizzo; Russell Rizzo, $657,759.
• 8169 Woodview Court, Annette M. Mills; James N. Mills to Michelle Petersen; Scott Petersen, $650,000.
• 8975 Sesh Road, Mandy N. Mckeehan; Robert M. Mckeehan to Michael T. Stengel Jr., $591,000.
• 5403 Briannas Nook, Pamela D. Giesie to Christian David Lynch; Jennifer Michelle Lynch, $589,900.
• 9380 Kristina Circle, David G. Schlott; Elizabeth J. Vanderlaan-Schlott to James M. Chen; Yvonne H. Chen, $470,000.
• 7025 Goodrich Road, Gbck LLC to Daniel K. Slawson; Dina S. Slawson, $300,000.
• 6021 Long St., Denise M. Graf; Robert D. Honsberger; Sally G. Honsberger; Sally J. Honsberger to Gbck LLC, $155,000.
• 8903 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY to Andrew D. Minkel; Lindsay M. Minkel, $128,000.
• 8103 Greiner Road, Santoro Trust 070907 Tr to Bayan Waseh, $15,000.
COLLINS
• 9110 Center St., William E Montgomery Trust 083018 Tr to Leann Gaglio; Cody Steff, $300,000.
• 4650 East Becker Road, Angela J. Walker; Michael V. Walker Jr. to James E. Roland; Rebecca M. Roland, $275,000.
• 2119 Richardson Road, Darlene L. Mammoser; Darryl G. Mammoser to Joseph C. Boofer; Nicole M. Boofer, $221,000.
• Vacant land Center St., William E Montgomery Trust 083018 Tr to Joshua Steff, $100,000.
• 2354 Mildred Ave., Elizabeth Parsell; Michael J. Parsell to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $30,000.
• 13755 Sisson Hwy, Norman Georgi to Elizabeth A. Georgi; Rae A. Georgi; Sean Georgi, $14,841.
EDEN
• Vacant land Schintzius Road, Arr Holdings LLC to Laurie J. Maddex; Mark Maddex, $140,000.
ELMA
• 2051 Finnegan Drive, Brent Thurn; Karen Thurn to Finnegan Farms LLC, $470,000.
• 5920 Seneca St., Creative Land Development LLC to Woods Enterprises LLC, $400,000.
EVANS
• 9384 Fairview St., Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Katherine M. Geist, $213,000.
• 936 Grove St., Joseph C. Boofer II; Nicole M. Schwanekamp to Selena M. Taber, $160,000.
• 464 Gordon Ave., Jane M. Brueckl; Jeffrey L. Jarzynski; John S. Jarzynski to Drew Brueckl, $120,000.
• 8497 Lake Shore Road, Karen A. Erickson to Deli Os Inc, $107,500.
• Vacant land 723-727 Bay Point Ave., Patricia J. King; Thad M. King to Angelina Rivera; Taylor Chris Doyle Jr, $25,000.
• 9726 Redwing St., Julie Anne Mccann; Michael Roy Mccann to Cpr Capital Management LLC; Northeast Property Partners LLC, $13,500.
• Vacant land Delevan Ave., Anita Antkowiak; Carl M. Antkowiak to Hogg Builders Inc, $10,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 51 Cedar Ridge Circle, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Stephanie Certo, $495,300.
• 156 Independence Lane, Dale E. Jaenecke; Donna A. Jaenecke; Donna M. Jaenecke to Brian R. Brennan; Dominique Brennan, $400,000.
• 3391 Calvano Drive, Michele Cannata-Smith; David S. Smith to Alex R. Killian; Danielle C. Wegrzyn, $350,000.
• 188 Winkler Drive, Gerald P. Fitzgerald; Patricia A. Fitzgerald to Ronald Darnley II, $310,000.
• 1150 Staley Road, James Desemone; John L. Desemone; Cynthia F. Kovacs to James T. Ressman; Wendy E. Ressman, $300,000.
• Love Road, Buffalo Ornithological Society Inc to Western New York Land Conservancy Inc, $41,000.
HAMBURG
• 6385 Boston State Rd14075, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Kristin Obenshain; Scott Obenshain, $473,248.
• 6385 Boston State Rd Unit 5, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Karen Lillis; Thomas Michael Lillis, $411,035.
• 374 Pleasant Ave., Daniel Howard to 374 Pleasant Associates LLC, $340,000.
• 4295 Sheva Lane, Gary J. Hens to Jason Zorn; Vinessa Zorn, $280,000.
• 1660 North Creek Road, Gertrude Tonder Brudo to David M. Korzen; Ashley M. Sambrotto, $265,000.
• 4857 Newton Road, Donald J. Kopryanski; Susan M. Kopryanski to Brian P. Feldman; Michelle M. Feldman, $261,000.
• 3657 Heatherwood Drive, Kevin J. Cummins; Lisa S. Cummins to David Edward Eagen; Mijon Elizabeth Scott, $255,000.
• 3715 Breckenridge Road, Michael P. Marinaccio; Virginia R. Walker-Marinaccio to Jessica C. Rachwal; Randall M. Rachwal, $242,000.
• 5181 Briercliff Drive, Debbie A. Zimmerman; Debbie Zimmerman to Cory Williams Zielinski, $240,000.
• 6420 Center St., Susan Ruckdeschel to Dawn Hummel; Dorothy Neuhaus, $200,000.
• 6781 Boston State Road, John W. Inskip; Kathy A. Inskip to Stroople Group LLC, $190,000.
• 4468 Mckinley Parkway, Everett R. Scutt to Kenneth Scutt; Melissa Scutt, $167,000.
• 192 Lake St., Kelly B. Rockwell; Terry J. Rockwell; Wanda M. Rockwell to Jessica S. Schrauth, $155,000.
• 2964 Cloverbank, Robert Wall Jr. to David Mcdowell; Richard Mcdowell, $150,000.
• Vacant land Pleasant Ave., Gary C. Ruszczyk; Lisa K. Ruszczyk to Jordan Hens; Keith Ramos, $75,000.
• 4316 Winslow Drive, James Grandoni to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $48,000.
• 4316 Winslow Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Palme Lawrence Edward, $48,000.
HOLLAND
• 9227 Burlingham Road, Catherine Cederholm; Linda Mcisaac; James Pacer; Mitchell Pacer; Walter R. Pacer Jr.; Joanna Parrish to Faith A. Drew; Nicholas J. Drew, $290,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 73 Baker Court, Gerald R. Veguilla; Karen J. Veguilla to Admir Kadric; Izdihar Saleh-Kadric, $180,000.
• 24 Fowler, Maged Gubran; Majed Gubrin; Harwan Qahtan; Harwan Quhtan to Tanvir H. Shagar, $155,000.
• 84 Pine St., Rachel Pericak to Susan Fimbel, $100,000.
• 56 Beech St., Paul A. Ryder to Robin Logan, $94,900.
• 25 Eaton St., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Abdulsalam K. Noman, $5,319.
LANCASTER
• 1 Willow Ridge Court, Judith A. Minsterman; William Minsterman to Ala Khalil; Safah Khalil, $450,000.
• 6 Worthington Lane, Mj Peterson/tucker Homes LLC to Andrew Rd Geving; Tristen Geving, $426,000.
• 555 Erie St., Beth A. Rohrdanz; Gregg G. Rohrdanz to David Philip Hoffman; Michelle Lynn Hoffman, $420,000.
• 3912 Bowen Road, Bowen Road Acquisition LLC to Stephen Laskowski, $240,000.
• 163 Sawyer, Cross Creek Property Management LLC to Shannon Mcnichol, $237,500.
• 17 Stutzman Road, David Reiller to Maria L. Dailey, $188,000.
• 241 Peppermint Road, Lori Przykuta; Lori Beth Przykuta to Dennis&diana S Prsykuta Irrevocable Trust Tr, $180,000.
• 60 Maple Drive, Karen Mcallister; Mark Mcallister to Farley Leo Wesley Jr; Tammy L. Farley, $165,000.
• 140 Wendel St., David W. Mingle; Karen L. Mingle to Bank of America NA, $94,966.
• 775 Vaclot Aurora St., Gary L. Goetz; Joan A. Goetz to Marissa M. Catanzaro; Nicholas M. Catanzaro, $20,000.
MARILLA
• 2454 Eldridge Road, Claude J. Grabski; Diane E. Grabski to Anniella C. Brock; Gared A. Brock, $350,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 4520 Crittenden, Robert S. Woite to County Line Stone Co Inc, $345,000.
• Lot 6 Havens Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Ethan Marc Smith; Katie Marie Smith, $55,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2007 Gurney Ave., Joseph Stearns to Kerrin Ann Stephens; Richard William Stephens, $120,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 29 Cherry Tree Lane, Mary Louise Klee; Stephen C. Klee; Stephen G. Klee to Andrew Bennett; Gretchen Bennett, $585,000.
• 185 Fox Meadow Lane, Regina Wehrmeister; Robert J. Wehrmeister to Neha Mohindra, $560,000.
• 6143 Scherff Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Danielle M. Piehler; Joseph C. Piehler, $555,070.
• 1 Valley View Drive, Damian D. Redlinski; Rozanne F. Redlinski to Christine Galpin; Michael R. Galpin, $476,000.
• 103 Meadowbrook, David M. Puskar; Susan I. Puskar to Jared Richard Teal; Rachel Ann Teal, $370,000.
• 115 South Lane, Nancy C. Dempsey to Michael Baer; Michele I. Baer, $349,000.
• 6655 Powers Road, Ann C. Ulman; Joseph L. Ulman to Rachael E. Haas; Daniel S. Robison, $321,500.
• Vacant land Scherff Road, Thomas J Johnson Land Development LLC to Aislinn M. Hanzly; Michael I. Hanzly, $300,000.
• 78 Iroquois Drive, Nicole Scherrer; Zachary Steczkowski to Daniel J. Bonasera; Samantha J. Bonasera, $250,000.
• 4498 Duerr Road, Jodi Lee Bodden; Michael J. Brown to Lucas Bodden, $235,000.
• 6035-4 Webster Road, Frank Androff; Kevin Cline; Kathy Mancuso; Michele Ring to Bosley 2015 Family Trust Tr, $225,000.
• 33 Lakewood Drive, David J. Capodagli; Kathleen A. Capodagli to Elizabet Warren, $225,000.
• 41 Hillside Ave., David C. Mulhollan to Matthew Dembski, $165,312.
• 56 Middlesex Road, Ronald A. Canestro to Emily Dacullo Weidner; John Paul Weidner, $135,000.
• Vacant land 20 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Dakota Rose Coles; Robert James Coles, $125,000.
• 98 Knoche Way, Vanderbilt Properties Inc to Kevin Evanetski; Lauren M. Evanetski, $120,000.
• 51 Greenmeadow Drive, Eileen M. Anderson; Mary C. Koczanowski to Mary C. Koczanowski; Mary E. Mcdonnell, $75,000.
• Vl Ellicott Road, Sylvia Frost; Mullins C. F to Chryniewicz John Joseph Jr; Chelsie Crawford, $6,000.
SARDINIA
• 10389 Creek Road, HUD to Brianna H. Fisher; Robert Fisher III, $100,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 300 North Cascade Drive, Daniel Scull; Daniel L. Scull; Harry Scull; Harry F. Scull Jr.; Michael Scull; Michael W. Scull to Sherilyn Kehr, $240,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 264 Brookside Terrace, Rose Marie Sarratori Irrevocable Trust 080312 to David Bentley; Deborah Bentley, $232,000.
• 89 Hackett Drive, Diana Mceldowney; Cynthia Thiebolt to Wesley B. Thompson, $171,000.
• 61 Ilion St., Noreen T. Struebing to Melanie Priebe, $165,000.
• 30 Mosher Drive, Jason M. Monkelbaan to Melanie R. Johns; Steven M. Johns, $165,000.
• 114 Franklin St., Yousef Baroudi to Fortune Builders NY LLC, $75,888.
• 122 Fletcher, Carlos Clemons; Derek Clemons to Tsar Propoerties LLC, $16,000.
TONAWANDA
• 51 Lorna Lane, Deborah A. Kantor; Karen Middleton to Donald A. Schmitter; Karen J. Floriano, $373,000.
• 322 Wellington Ave., Marie T. Kmiec to Gregory Davis; Lauren Davis, $300,000.
• 71 Raintree Parkway, Bonnie B. Hein to James Edward Pecora, $290,000.
• 41 Irving Terrace, Irmgard H. Escobales; Richard H. Escobales Jr. to Christopher Langford; Maxine Langford, $269,777.
• 952 Colvin Boulevard, Dana Christmann; Dana Christmannn to Richard J. Swanson, $260,000.
• 57 Princeton Boulevard, Kyle Maier to Lindy Walch, $260,000.
• 171 Willowgrove S, Debra A. Potter to Rachel M. Dean; Alan J. Scott Jr., $260,000.
• 28 Calvin Ct N, Todd Beringer to Eric L. Herbst, $250,000.
• 116 Lasalle Ave., Joseph E. Fluet III; Jennifer Rath to Jessica E. Gaiser, $250,000.
• 363 Tremont Ave., Donna M. Dzikowski; James D. Dzikowski to Emma C. Trabert, $250,000.
• 147 East Hazeltine Ave., Amy F. Millard to Julee Marie Vitello; Shirley A. Vitello; Victor A. Vitello, $233,000.
• 486 Cornwall Ave., Kevin C. Carroll; Patrick Carroll; Thomas Carroll; Tom Carroll; Margaret M. Fiegel; Catherine M. Paschka; Anne E. Riley to Sara R. Clarke; David J. Hill, $228,000.
• 487 Moore Ave., James Cusimano; Josephine Riehle; Lillian Wasinger to Kyle P. Esposito; Leigh D. Esposito, $225,100.
• 44 Fairmount Ave., David Turkevich to Daniel P. Morris, $216,000.
• 243 Vicksburg Ave., Anthony J. Fox; Meghan E. Fox to Anthony Pavlick, $215,000.
• 92 Lyndale Ave., Marisa M. Todaro to Jennifer Marki, $213,500.
• 9 Russet Place, Freiburg Family Trust 051911 Tr to Anthony J. Torres; May M. Torres, $205,000.
• 199 Wilmington Ave., Stephanie G. Carter to Kellie Beth Vincent; Matthew Vincent, $204,000.
• 379 Westgate Road, Matthew Ziolkowski to Adam J. Watson, $202,000.
• 183 Treadwell Road, Marissa Howard to Kelley S. Mitchell, $200,000.
• 22 Stillwell Ave., Yu Yang to Mark Rieger, $200,000.
• 221 Glendale Drive, Dennis P. Darrow; Katherine E. Darrow to Joseph J. Andrees-Scere, $200,000.
• 205 Knowlton Ave., Benjamin C. Turcan to Giovanna M. Digesare, $191,000.
• 182 Thorncliff, Patrick E. Johnson to Daniel Gillette; Anna Wachtel, $188,500.
• 28 School St., Jason R. Hostuttler to Luke Knut Grahnert; Mullen Lisa Ann Grahnert, $185,000.
• 70 Dolphann Drive, Ronald J. Fachko to Linda Dedline, $175,000.
• 288 Mang Ave., Paul J. Rigoli II to Christopher J. Tocha, $170,000.
• 119 Chaplin Drive, Ann Dunn to Brittany Hesson, $154,000.
• 141 Greenhaven Terrace, James Pecora to Richard Balch; Susan M. Balch, $150,000.
• 1797 Kenmore Ave., 1803 Kenmore Inc to Kenmore Ave. Plaza Inc, $145,000.
• 638 Woodstock, Ann Lopresto to Jami Lee Mediak; Misty Dawn Palmer, $125,000.
• 570 Harrison, Joelle E. Roeder; Joseph W. Taylor to Thomas Beers, $106,000.
• 9-11 Bellah Place, Bellah Place LLC to Creation Properties LLC, $40,000.
• 3896 Delaware Ave., Catholic Cemeteries of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Inc to Delmar Properties Inc, $32,000.
• 1445 Kenmore Ave., Holley M. Ceglia; Nicholas A. Ceglia Jr. to Holley M. Ceglia, $10,193.
WEST SENECA
• 175 Schultz Road, Mark Schoepflin; Yvonne Schoepflin to Jane Ficzere-Hamilton, $395,000.
• 298 Fisher Road, Regan D. Stefanik to Michael T. Litz, $315,000.
• 245 French Lea Road, Kellie M. Sonnenfeld; Krzysztof E. Wrobel to Tiffany M. Williams, $291,000.
• 1265 Center Road, Gary R. Schoene; Louise S. Schoene to Dt Culver Holdings LLC, $255,000.
• 17 Organ Cres, Arlene J. Kosinski; Arlene J Kosinski Revocable Trust Tr to Matthew Yamaguchi; Richard Yamaguchi, $235,000.
• 40 St Jude Terrace, Denise M. Goldbach; Paul G. Goldbach to Senlar LLC, $225,000.
• 84 Sunbriar Drive, Keith G. Drews; Lizabeth Drews to Lizabeth Drews; Albert R. Pearce Jr., $220,000.
• 25 Wedgewood Drive, Barbara J. Kleber; Marc B. Kleber to Meichle Latham; John Lussier, $215,000.
• 126 Boncroft Drive, Kyle J. Adams to Andrea Sitarek; Christopher Sitarek, $165,000.
• 400 West Ave., Peter Romel to Cynthia R. Robinson, $150,000.
• 400 West Ave U14224, Joshua A. Jones to James T. Minervino, $148,000.
• 19 Tampa Drive, Gilbert E. Strait; Mary Sharon Strait to Four Brothers Realty of WNY Inc, $146,000.