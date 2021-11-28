 Skip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions
top story

Erie County real estate transactions

  • Updated
GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 8, 2021.

ALDEN

• 154 Three Rod Road, Brandon Becker; Kelsey Snyder to David E. Clabeaux; Kathleen Clabeaux, $320,000.

• 11507 Bonnie Lake Drive, Patricia F. Strunk; William L. Strunk to Shaun Charley, $315,001.

• 13256 Railroad St., Jackie A. Jurek; Paul J. Jurek to Christopher D. Kidder, $215,000.

• 1583 Sandridge Road, Vincent Parisi to Iryna Kogut; Yuriy Kogut, $10,000.

AMHERST

• 132 Avalon Meadows Lane, Annessa J. Kujawinski; Benjamin M. Kujawinski to Carl E. Capotosto, $669,000.

• 27 Harbridge Manor, John M. Coy; Julie P. Coy to Seung-Kyoon Park; Yonzi K. Park, $659,000.

• 53 Old Tower Lane, Susan B. Brady to Tamra Minor, $615,000.

• 53 Bradenham Place, David R. Rosenthal; Suzanne F. Rosenthal to Michael John; Veronica John, $545,000.

• 154 San Fernando Lane, Katherine L. Frier; Shawn M. Frier to Michelle Apuzzo; Remo Apuzzo, $445,000.

• 207 Crown Royal, George P. Costuros; Barbara A. Costuros to Tong Bai; Yini Zhang, $426,000.

• 500 Bauman Road, Kimberly M. Moran; Michael Muto to Danying Ren, $421,900.

• 167 Montbleu Drive, Catherine L. Krueger; Daniel C. Krueger to Chelsea J. Netter; Christopher R. Netter, $418,000.

• 146 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lori A. Proietti, $414,960.

• 101 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeremiah W. Arnold; Kate K. Arnold, $413,892.

• 289 San Fernando Lane, Sarah L. Spoth to Alyssa Gerace; Ethan Gerace, $410,000.

• 109 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lorraine Battaglia; Lorraine Battaglia Irrevocable Trust 010819 Tr, $400,180.

• 164 Randwood Drive, Beato Jacqueline B Walker; Michael L. Beato to Alla A. Costantini; Kevin C. Costantini, $380,000.

• 69 Heathwood Road, Heather D. Maldonado to Caitlin Barry; Lucas M. Duggan, $380,000.

• 92 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Darnell J. Roulhac, $358,150.

• 31 Inverness Circle, Anna M. Mullett; Anna M. Vigneri to Silvestri Philip Joseph III, $350,000.

• 239 Capen Boulevard, Richard M. Wosky to Mohamed Hesham Ismail, $330,000.

• 403 Mill St., Christopher P. Plewinski; Stacey C. Plewinski to Jeanette S. Denick; Mario L. Hicks, $305,000.

• 59 Huntingwood Drive, Brett C. Oneil; Leeann Oneil to Donald A. Conti Jr.; Josephine Conti, $302,000.

• 453 Fruitwood Terrace, Beverley Ann Hochulski to Dilaan Corporation, $300,000.

• 137 Chestnut Hill Ln S, Lois R. Bellan; Robert J. Bellan to Wentao Cao; Meng Qi, $281,500.

• 51 North Long St., Jane Marie Pelto-Miranda to Justin Gill; Emily Kenline, $281,000.

• 92 Cascade Drive, Unitran Enterprises LLC to Brooke Ann Picone; Giovanni Picone, $275,000.

• 202 Patrice Terrace, Denise Forster; Dawn Geery; Lindsay Mead to Michael J. Broadbent; Molly S. Broadbent, $272,000.

• 152 Cherrywood Drive, Christine C. Battaglia to Jina Cho, $270,000.

• 174 Breezewood Common, Margaret A. Ehrenreich to Robert Frank Spagnolo, $264,900.

• 390 Willow Ridge Drive, Joseph Battaglia to Zhi Qing Liu; Ju Xian Yang, $255,000.

• 135 Jeanmoor Drive, David J. Constantino; Michael S. Constantino to Margaret Lyons; Patrick J. Lyons, $245,000.

• 29 Belmont Place, Robert Mckeehan to Allen B. Joyner, $240,000.

• 26 Das Court, Christine F. Malarkey; Paul V. Malarkey to Joseph R. Battaglia, $229,000.

• 29 Arcade Ave., Dana L. Evans to Daniel M. Scholze, $225,789.

• 201 Lamont Drive, Jeanette S. Denick to Yongsuk Lee, $222,000.

• 90 Garden Parkway, Patricia J Roberts Irrevocable Trust Tr to Patrick Stack, $220,000.

• 368 Reist St., Blanchco Holdings LLC to Gregory Wachowiak; Mary Ann Wachowiak, $200,000.

• 482 Mt Vernon Road, Matthew L. Walfrand to Diane Dempsey, $194,900.

• 116 East Royal Parkway, Stephen A&linda C Lisicki Irrevocable Trust; Stephen A&linda C Lisicki Irrevocable Trust Tr to Robert A. Hunt, $190,000.

• 470 Windermere Boulevard, Matthew Zakraysek to Heidi C. Piper, $175,500.

• 950 Hopkins Rd Unit C, Brian S. Perelstein; Jennifer L. Perelstein to Sciandra/sullivan Revocable Trust Tr, $165,000.

• 76b Foxberry Drive, Anastasia Skevas; George Skevas to James B. Frank; Sam M. Frank, $145,000.

• 12d Southcreek Court, Donna Marie Stepien; Ignacio Villa to Shawn Michael Campbell, $132,000.

• 61 Old Lyme Dr Unit #2, Alan Morreale; Giovanna Elaina Morreale to Pamela A. Ortwein, $130,000.

• 553 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Donald G Braun Irrevocable Trust 032410 Tr to Saleh Ghadiyali; Nadia Malik, $130,000.

• 400 Callodine Ave., Andrea Elizabeth Spoth to Christopher M. Budzinski; Abby M. Budzinski-Lake, $125,000.

• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd #115a, Dario Rodriquez-Bejarano to Michael J. Lamanna, $120,000.

• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd 210a, Xiaoxiao Wen to Yifu Yin, $115,000.

• 153 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 116 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.

• 119 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 4576 Freeman Road, Gerard Cappelli; Jodie Cappelli to Jessica L. Petrie; Jonathan L. Petrie, $485,000.

• 946 Underhill Road, Courtney M. Gordon; Daniel M. Gordon to Katharine Jacobs; Adam F. Swierski, $400,000.

• Vacant land Davis Road, William J. Sahlem to Ryan D. Pritchard; Shauna M. Pritchard, $400,000.

• 277 Main St Unit 7b, Donna M. Defalco-Hain; Curtis G. Hain to Jonathan J. Boland, $342,500.

• 25 Fairlawn Drive, Patricia A. Mendy to Brandon Montross; Caitlyn Montross, $292,500.

• 777 Porterville Road, Amanda H. Rice; Mark E. Rice to Christopher A. Michaeles, $285,000.

• 1632 East Quaker, Kenneth C. Germain to Corbin P. Dzimian; Wasana Hennessy Snow, $280,000.

• 46 Balcom Drive, James E. Mcclure; Michael P. Mcclure; William K. Mcclure to Kathryn Suzanne Smith, $280,000.

• 39 Balcom Drive, Gwen H. Fowler; Jill Fowler; Robert C. Fowler; Robin S. Fowler to Olivia S. Russell, $215,000.

• 122 Center St., Morgan H. Gregg; Linda L. Morgan to Mark Brooks, $210,000.

• Vacant land King St., David Rcr Peltan; Karen Rcr Peltan; Persico Jennifer C Rcr to Andrea Perry; Gregg Perry, $110,000.

BLASDELL

• 21 Helen Ave., Lacey Michaelangelo to Taylor Nicole Bobbitt, $205,000.

• 24 Mcgurk Ave., Dean P. Ellerbrock to Michael D. Avery Sr., $142,000.

BOSTON

• 7501 Lower East Hill Road, Graham W. Warren to Matthew Louis Gerstung, $530,000.

• 8687 Boston State Road, Kimberly M. Bingman to Robert Capitano, $225,000.

• 5710 Herman Hill, Ryan A. Alloy; Tasha R. Alloy to Andrea Pembleton; Darcy H. Pembleton, $220,000.

• Vacant Land, James Nicoloff; Nada Nicoloff; Smiljana Nicoloff to Nicholas L. Tober; Sheila N. Tober, $49,900.

BUFFALO

• 360 Dingens, Scp 2006-C23-187 LLC to Mankamna&asha Singh Living Trust 012017 Tr, $4,186,429.

• 534 West Ferry, Jennifer Cornacchio; Kevin J. Cornacchio to David Aaron Horesh; Fayelyn Jean Horesh, $860,000.

• 375 Richmond Ave., William M. Masset to Bros By B-Lo LLC, $658,500.

• 39 St Georges, Gaynor S. Stewart; Thomas P. Stewart to James A. Brophy Jr., $600,000.

• 739 Best, Saint Buffalo Group Ltd to Alia Adina Properties Ltd, $580,000.

• 147 Park St., James Meindl; Roberta Meindl to Taylor Coder, $559,000.

• 516 Norwood Ave., Jiuan Jiuan Chen to Linda G. Leach; Todd E. Leach, $495,000.

• 292 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brenda L. Malkowski, $425,891.

• 164 Colvin, Kevin Celniker to Michael Marmo, $414,000.

• 365 Lakefront Boulevard, Noreen M. Buckley; Colleen B. Nielsen to Deborah Q. Brown; Keith P. Brown, $392,000.

• 286 Woodward Ave., Patrick A. Gaughan to 9540 Nfb LLC, $385,000.

• 792 West St., Bautista Rios to Colleen Benack, $365,000.

• 45 Arundel Road, Mallory Edwards; Patrick J. Winn to Kristen M. Wolf, $330,000.

• 28 Shoreham Parkway, James J. Battaglia Jr. to Adnan Al Auwid, $300,000.

• 96 Traymore St., Shamim Kazemi to Amy Greene; Timothy Greene, $300,000.

• 15 Stratford Road, Michael D. Hutchinson to Agnieszka Zak-Moskal, $295,000.

• 100 Homer Ave., Brandi C. Smith; Daniel Antoine Smith to Marcia Noel, $275,500.

• 108 Taunton Place, Philip Silvestri to Angelo J. Dimillo, $260,000.

• 224 Vermont St., Tempo Holdings Inc to 224 Vermont LLC, $250,000.

• 7 North Drive, Nancy A. Mccarthy; Nancy Mccarthy; Nancy F. Mccarthy to David Richards; Elizabeth R. Sheehan; Thomas J. Sheehan, $250,000.

• 12 Abbottsford Place, Marcarita Properties LLC to Matthew W. Kahrimanian; Sara Magavern, $250,000.

• 160 Benzinger, Wendell M. Brooks to Anthony Magnano, $205,000.

• 77 Baynes, Donald F. Genovese Sr. to Ashley Lyn Pokorski, $190,000.

• 293 Linden Ave., Christine A. Pugh; Darryl T. Pugh to Joseph Nicholas Depalma, $185,000.

• 62 Whitfield Ave., James P. Blake to Amy Blake, $175,000.

• 15 Fairview Place, Kathryn S. Heidinger; Nicholas C. Heidinger to Meriah E. Dishaw, $172,000.

• 342 St Lawrence, James E. Archie; Diana L. Cusimano to Daraima Balaguer, $168,000.

• 113 Argus St., Charlene D. Matos; Jose L. Matos to Stephanie Porche, $167,000.

• 1324 Delavan E, Kader Fabian Khan LLC to Sonia Afsana, $165,000.

• 338 South Ogden, Lukjan Supply&mfg Inc to Luis Camilo; Lydianiszuleika Garciarobinson, $165,000.

• 84 Mariemont Ave., Denise A. Dietz; Kathleen M. Vitale to Ashley Elizabeth Egan, $163,700.

• 580 Taunton Place, Cecilia B. Paolini to Douglas Adams Sr., $162,500.

• 45 Eckhert, Brian R. Swan to Gin Sawn Dal, $160,000.

• 211 Sanders, Sarah E. Walgate to Ron Squires, $156,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave 8b, Rodney C. Hensel; Rodney Charles Hensel to Konstantine Kentros, $152,500.

• 294 Masten Ave., Ronald S. Rusinek to Mary Watts, $150,000.

• 187 Newfield St., Paul F. Gaik; Sharon Ward to Robyn M. Napierala, $150,000.

• 36 Cochrane St., J&m Apartments LLC to Laura Emerling, $149,000.

• 15 Fairview Place, Ys Buf Holdings LLC to Kathryn S. Heidinger; Nicholas C. Heidinger, $147,000.

• 171 Delavan East, Bert L. Stevenson; Genevieve M. Stevenson to Bulun Nessa, $147,000.

• 132 Argus, Saman Ahmed; Kassab Ismail Mahmoud Mohamed to Thaw Saw; Thaw She, $140,000.

• 98 Weaver St., Amanda M. Chiodo to Los Reyes Revocable Living Trust, $135,000.

• 139 Tyler St., City Home Properties Holdings LLC to Hardeep Jaswal; Kirtikumar Sharma, $130,900.

• 267 Newburgh Ave., David E. Proff; Kathryn L. Proff to Mohammed Miah, $130,000.

• 129 Downing St., Caitlin B. Louth; Christopher D. Louth to Jessica N. Hauser, $128,000.

• 276 Berkshire Ave., Shahid Ullah to Jakir Hussain; Habiba Miah, $126,000.

• 175 Roesch, Pfeil L. Scott to Rivera Aida M Marcano, $120,000.

• 210 Highgate Ave., Henry D. White Jr.; Henry White Jr. to Duane E. Luchey, $115,000.

• 69 Texas, Premium Heritage Homes LLC to Akihiro Yamamura, $107,880.

• 332 Leroy Ave., Peggy A. Mccray to Numan Ahmed, $105,000.

• 122 Austin, Willie G. Carthan to Tufal Chowdhury, $103,000.

• 105 Eighteenth St., Michelle Anne Cutrona; Lanthier Michele Anne Cutrona; Michelle Lanthier; Michelle Anne Lanthier to Sikder Mohammed Nu, $100,000.

• 948 Glenwood Ave., Shtayyeh Properties LLC to Ba Zan Lin; Win Min Thant, $91,000.

• 31 Titus Ave., Irfat Rahman; Zubayer A. Rahman to Arman Hossain; Mohammed A. Uddin, $90,000.

• 213 Courtland Ave., Linco Inc; Linco LLC to Abdul Motaleb; Mosammat K. Nahar, $85,000.

• 129 Roberts Ave., Richard Viggato to Saleh Ghadiyali; Nadia K. Malik, $85,000.

• 94 Easton, Kathryn A. Miller to Shahida USA Inc, $85,000.

• 64 Davidson Ave., Taqwa Property Inc to Md Nazrul Islam, $85,000.

• 44 Progressive Ave., Alexander Sheinerman; Dorina Sheinerman to Akram Alkhulaqi, $85,000.

• 1309 Broadway, Majharul Islam; Muin Udder; Muin Uddin to War H. Da; Ha Sha, $85,000.

• 38 Emerson Place, Duran Properties LLC to Ahmad Nieves, $85,000.

• 132 Mayer Ave., Thomas P. Foley to Angelo Castricone Jr., $84,000.

• 389 Military Road, Jtc Group LLC to Tri Trekkers LLC, $82,500.

• 241 Amherst St., Barbara Mcneely Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $82,000.

• 326 Longnecker St., Mary C. Lewandowski; Thomas A. Lewandowski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corporation, $80,000.

• 295 Northampton St., David Allen to Jannatul Faurdaves, $75,600.

• 56 Fredro St., G-Wis Entertainment Incorporated to Jasmin Ara Jobayeda, $75,000.

• 23 Weiss, Victoria Klindiouk to Wnymre, $75,000.

• 21 Proctor Ave., William Anthony Wilson to Mahara Management Inc, $75,000.

• 28 Lakewood Ave., Anthony Sperazza Sr. to 716 South Side Holdings LLC, $75,000.

• 237 Sprenger, Md Hossain; Zakir Hossain to Md A. Hossain; Mst Hasina Parvin, $65,000.

• 150 Emslie, Mst Khadiza Akter; Islam K M S to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $65,000.

• 150 North Ogden St., Keith M. Michalski to Enannehan Corp, $62,500.

• 123 Gorton, Lester Hughes Ira Ben; Mountain West Entrust Ira to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $50,000.

• 56 Dart St., Lester Hughes Ira Ben; Moutain West Entrust Ira Cust to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $50,000.

• 22 Wick St., Willam Hagan; Kweku Corp to Mafruha Beagum, $48,000.

• 438 Carlton, Brick&block Buffalo Inc to Rojena Akter; Sharif Molla, $35,250.

• 54 Newton St., Buffalo Grow Group Ltd to Fatuma Shabaan, $35,000.

• 272 Stanton, Lawrence Williams; Tamara J. Williams to Ruksana Ara, $33,000.

• 53 Titus Ave., Tw Receivership Trust Tr to Matthew Damon, $24,159.

• 142 Olympic Ave., Ayma Realty Inc to Md Shajahan, $21,000.

• 247 Brinkman Ave., Andrew K. Bostic to Shamsul Hoque, $15,000.

• 248 Olympic, Anthony Daniels to Angela Hall, $15,000.

• 91 Alexander Place, Barbara J. Breckenridge to Community Corporation of Buffalo, $11,000.

• 205 French, Rashien Anderson Jr. to Has More Properties LLC, $8,500.

• 374 Walden Ave., Hamza Islam to Mohammed S. Ullah, $7,250.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3527 Union Road, Joseph Djassebi to 3527 Union LLC, $350,000.

• 820 Cayuga Creek, Saif Jabbar to Fakrun Nahar Islam, $341,000.

• 119 Main St., Melanie C. Dimino; Shaun T. Dimino to Bros By B-Lo LLC, $335,000.

• 43 Park Pl 1422, Christine Napier; Roger Napier to Brenda Pierson; Cleveland Pierson Jr., $330,000.

• 165 Rowley Road, Clifford A. Biber II; Jamie L. Przepiora to Hannah R. Nazzarett; John P. Nazzarett, $300,000.

• 181 Zoerb, Jamie Katilus; Tara Katilus to Eric Butson, $270,000.

• 15 Davidson Drive, Jason A. Babirad to Jeffrey K. Cluckey, $252,000.

• 19 Honorine Drive, John M. Branning to Michael A. Pieri, $245,000.

• 3 Calderwood, Francine Carvallo to Gabriela A. Hidalgo, $245,000.

• 159 West Ave., Anthony Rattanavong to Kristin Lebarron; Patrick J. Mcnamara Jr., $237,122.

• 59 Argus Drive, Craig D. Mcghee; Jackelynn M. Mcghee to Kris Stoimenov, $220,000.

• 193 Hillpine Road, Ritzenthaler Hedwig J Agt to Daniel A. Stachewicz, $220,000.

• 287 Hyland Ave., Bryan Lawrence to Sarah D. Morrison; Jason E. Pullen, $217,000.

• 102 Avery Place, Barbara A. White to Taqwa Property Inc, $216,000.

• 63 Sable Palm Drive, Sable Palm Drive LLC to Katie Kleinfelder, $215,000.

• 241 South Huxley Drive, Richard Rosa to Mohammad I. Hossain, $212,823.

• 93 Homeworth Parkway, Kurtz Development LLC to Nancy Calamita; Jimmie J. Lanier, $210,000.

• 92 Birchwood Drive, Robert Short III to Diane J. Menchetti, $205,000.

• 2372 Harlem Road, 10593 Main St LLC to Md Hifjul Alam; Halima Begum Rumi, $200,000.

• 190 Marengo St., Diane M. Golpl; James M. Golpl; Diane M. Golple to Catherine Hornung, $193,000.

• 239 Merrymont Road, Hsuch-Yuan Chang; Yunn Jyy Soo to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $190,000.

• 239 Merrymont Road, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Omar Valentin; Amanda N. Wojciechowski, $190,000.

• 109 Milsom Ave., Amanda L. Feirabend to Mustafa Shakoor, $186,750.

• 60 Mcnaughton Ave., Stanley J. Lengieza to Anowara Hossain, $177,000.

• 93 Crisfield Ave., George J. Dixon III; Kelly M. Dixon; Kelly M. Mckenney to Clayton J. Barrows, $175,000.

• 76 Harvard Ave., Katherine Czarnecki; Glenn Epolito; Holly Jemiolo; Pamela Orlando to Matthew R. Boyle, $175,000.

• 32 Pinewood Terrace, Irvin C. Reinard; Irwin C. Reinard to Sujita Das; Mintu Deb, $175,000.

• 141 Dean Road, Jeffrey Costa; Tiffany Luterek to Diane L. Kester, $173,200.

• 67 Nassau Lane, Michele A. Schiavone to Majibor Rahman, $170,000.

• 30 Queens Drive, Jeffrey J. Imiola; Sue Ann Imiola to Michael Kush; Robert Kush, $170,000.

• 250 Boll St., Khayiboy Mavludov; Dilbar Mavludova to Sanzida S. Chowdhury; Mohammad Sufian, $170,000.

• 15 Laurentian Drive, Sebastian Habermehl to Jenna Horton, $169,900.

• 127 Penora St., Laura Domino to Eric Michael Geisel, $168,000.

• 75 Laura Court, Jennifer L. Chatham; Paul O. Chatham to Erin Marie Kwiatkowski, $168,000.

• 18 Princeton Court, Leslie Ann Malinowski; David James Mazurkiewicz; Michael Joseph Mazurkiewicz; Randy Jude Mazurkiewicz; Scott Edward Mazurkiewicz; Annette Marie Snyder to John L. Wagner Jr., $167,143.

• 153 Rutland Ave., Janine V. Korczynski to Jahangir Alom; Nasima A. Chowdhury, $160,000.

• 124 Danbury Drive, Laxmi Niroula to Samiyah Jones, $160,000.

• 40 Mcnaughton, Joshua Dobbs; Joanna L. Mach to Allyson R. Mack, $160,000.

• 57 George Urban Boulevard, Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr; Waters Theresa Bkr Tr to Idris Mollah; Sobuz Mollah, $155,000.

• 245 Orchard Place, Annemarie Walkow; Thomas P. Walkow to Autumn R. Smith; Gary S. Smith; Toni Marie Smith, $153,000.

• 5 Villa Park, Mary Genovese to Sebastian Kamil Radomski, $150,505.

• 47 Gualbert Ave., William R. Holdsworth to Sisi Lubala, $150,000.

• 89 Starlite Ave., Robert E. Kowalewski; Rose Marie Kowalewski to Dayton T. Stachura, $150,000.

• 114 Jackson Ave., Adyan Properties LLC to Md Nour Hossain, $145,100.

• 31 Wanda Ave., Dolores Paryz; Dolores S. Paryz to Muhammad Shariful Islam, $138,200.

• 3 Allendale Court, Andrew H. Morris to Anthony Sorrentino, $135,000.

• 165 Briarcliff Road, Sharon Grotke; Patricia Hassell; Janet Simon to Megan Dabney; Kevin Kloepfer, $135,000.

• 138 Burlington Ave., Anthony Nick Ciccarelli to Amy B. Ciccarelli; Chris Ciccarelli, $135,000.

• 31 Wanda, Edward C. Petre; Jerome R. Petre; Philip J. Petre; Thomas M. Petre to Muhammad Shariful Islam, $119,100.

• 43 Marne St., Darlene Coleman; Elasha Thompson to Fsean Properties Inc, $110,000.

• 40 Crane, Larry Rawa to Kelly Kreuzer, $105,000.

• 133 Hemenway Road, Joshua J. Wiseman to Good Homes of WNY LLC, $101,000.

• 1571 Harlem Road, Harlem Road Associates LLC to Thrasher Properties LLC, $49,000.

• 18 Princeton Court, Marcia A. Karan to John L. Wagner Jr., $27,857.

CLARENCE

• 9647 Garden Walk, Mark Blankenberg Revocable Living Trust 102820 Tr to Dennis Allen Gooch; Judith Ann Gooch, $749,000.

• 5337 Glenview Drive, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Douglas B. Cotter; Kelly M. Smith, $626,554.

• 8970 Shannon Court, Edward A. Orgon Jr.; Gina L. Orgon to Navaid Jamal; Saba Iqbal Khan, $533,750.

• 5739 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Katherine Frier; Shawn Frier, $483,405.

• 6131 Bridlewood Dr So, Theresa Lynn Caligiuri; Joseph D. Gentile to Serafina M. Mitri, $465,000.

• 8657 Sheridan Hill Drive, Nancy S. Murto; Peter J. Murto to Haralambos K. Papadakis; Jessica S. Papadakis, $365,000.

• 5330 Vista, Brittani L. Tomasello to Meghan K. Smith, $330,000.

• 8375 Ericson Drive, Elizabeth M. Traquair; Scott R. Traquair to Amanda Diaz; Jeromie Lee Diaz, $300,000.

• 8503 Howard Drive, Seth A. Wittlinger to Sarah Spoth, $260,000.

• 4865 Glenwood Drive, Mac Kenzie Fern G; Fern G. Mackenzie; Robert B. Mackenzie to Andrew D. Griffin, $250,000.

• 5861 Goodrich Road, Caroline A. Wagner; Cora E. Wagner; Karl F. Wagner III; Karl Wagner III to William R. Barr, $241,000.

• 4490 Harris Hill Road, Matthew T. Gehl; Shayna Gehl to Edward Schmitt, $231,350.

• 4184 Shimerville Ave., Beverly P. Dams-Oconnor; Joseph D. Oconnor to Volodymyr Dubil, $230,000.

• 6065 Eastwood Drive, Gordon C. Bugenhagen to Marc Wyzykowski; Melaney Wyzykowski, $225,000.

• 4274 Shimerville Road, Barbara J. Ehrenreich to Anna Thomson, $205,000.

• 5336 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green LLC to Natale Building Corp, $119,900.

COLDEN

• 9821 Heath Road, Dwayne H. Fleming to Alana M. Chapman; Eric D. Chapman, $395,000.

• 7942 Hayes Hollow Road, Robert M. Clarkson to Richard Clarkson, $200,000.

EDEN

• 2853 East Pleasant Ave., Glenn S. Cowdrick Jr. to Charlene N. Lopacki; Daniel Rivera, $284,000.

• 8660 Hunt Ave., Dolores C. Gracz to Garrett Lavelle, $155,000.

• 9598 Sisson Hwy, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Kyle Jablonski, $25,000.

ELMA

• 2827 Transit Road, Pmf NY LLC to Transit Road Enterprises LLC, $1,450,000.

• 101 Briggswood, Joseph P. Ogden; Vonda Ogden to Brittany A. Farquhar; Russell T. Farquhar, $750,000.

• 86 Schwartz Road, Michele M. Offhaus to Richard S. Wainwright; Toni Wainwright, $420,000.

• 7681 Clinton St., Mark A. Bennett to Vasilios Koutsandreas, $355,000.

• 50 Meadow Drive, Chad Gassman to Nicholas M. Bailey, $220,000.

• 1271 Bowen Road, Robert M. Schultz; Robert Martin Schultz to Dime dba LLC, $65,000.

EVANS

• 7847 Keene Road, Kelly L. Folga to Danielle M. Gray; Jason W. Gray, $290,000.

• 1372 Sturgeon Point Road, Timothy Murtha to James J. Signs; Amanda L. Zabawa, $211,000.

• 9460 Fairview St., Patrick A. Casey to Jennifer Lynn Ray; Christine Snyder; Gerred Snyder, $190,000.

• 69 South Lane, Emily A. Levandusky; Stephen J. Levandusky to John David Burke; Christine Curtis Wilson, $160,000.

• 156 Arthur Ave., Gary L. Mueller to Samantha L. Bailey, $125,000.

• V/kennedy Ave., David R. Plummer to Janet M. Burkhard, $125,000.

• 281 East Sterling Ave., Joseph A. Bertin; Susan A. Bertin to Dwayne Haskins; Michelle Haskins, $120,000.

• 99 North Lane, William David Swentizki to Jeremy E. Krupski; Sheila Polak, $85,000.

• 118 Summerdale Road, Charles Mar Salina; Rudy Mar Simone to Insom Development Corp, $61,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 260 Park Place, Andrea M. Villafuerte; Troy A. Villafuerte to 260 Trust Tr, $640,000.

• 121 Windham Lane, Sarah L. Niland; Eric M. Soehnlein to Danielle Grisanti; Michael A. Grisanti, $436,000.

• 150 Forest Creek Lane, Debra L. Tomkiel; Joseph Tomkiel to Sharief Isa, $400,000.

• 2170 Meadow Lane, Frances B. Gerspach; William D. Gerspach to Justin H. Raiser, $309,000.

• 2410 East River Road, Knab Family Trust 120814 Tr to Carol Vollmer; Robert S. Vollmer, $300,000.

• 1590 Broadway, Gerald Tutwiler to Jeffrey A. Danielewicz; Melissa R. Danielewicz, $200,000.

• 60 Redway Road, Andrew D. Lang to Moriah C. Knowl, $190,000.

• 25 Alan Court, Peter Baier to Thomas Rogers, $185,000.

• 2356 Whitehaven, Baywa Re Development Land Holdco LLC to James J Panepinto Irrevocable Trust Tr, $125,000.

• 2769 Grand Island Boulevard, James P. Blenk; Joan D. Salvalzo to 2797 Grand Island Boulevard LLC, $120,000.

• 3335 Sandy Beach Road, Joyce Neill; Stuart Neill to Shakira Hyder, $87,500.

• 165 Windham Lane, Charity Edwards to William J. Storey, $24,500.

HAMBURG

• Vacant land Old Lakeshore Road, Barbara M. Harder; Paul J. Harder to 7220 Lake Shore Road LLC, $800,000.

• 4415 Southwestern Boulevard, Amos Zittel&sons Inc to Busy Beaver Property Management LLC, $700,000.

• 3518 Lakeview Road, Sherri A. Wrazen; Steven L. Wrazen to Francis S. Muscarella; Jennifer Mae Muscarella, $658,000.

• 4800 John Michael Way, Gary C. Ruszczyk; Lisa K. Ruszczyk to Kasey K. Barrett; Gary C. Pochron, $460,000.

• 4990 Waterford Lane, William J. Larosa; Kelly A. Morgan-Larosa to Max Bonito; Nicole Bonito, $450,000.

• 4543 Camp Rd #53 Uni14075, Villages of Mission Hills Patio Homes LLC to Barbara M. Morano; Thomas J. Morano, $380,939.

• 5296 Fairgrounds Road, Patricia F. Kinn; Ronald L. Kinn to Mark S. Perencevich, $380,000.

• 6404 Pincherry Way, Patrick J. Foley to Katie Brand; Tyler Brand, $372,000.

• 4410 Rushford Drive, Emily K. Ames; Roy F. Ames II to Edward Grudzinski; Justina Grudzinski, $360,214.

• 6502 White Oak Way, Kassi Husband; Kyle Husband to Alexandra Goff; Mark Anthony Goff, $360,000.

• 141 Maple Ave., Mark C. Feltz to Michael D. Frydrych; Suzanne Frydrych, $335,000.

• 98 Sherburn Drive, Laura M. Mccormick; William T. Mccormick to Aileen Hoak, $315,000.

• 32 Janice Place, Daniel P. Reiford; Walter Daniel Reiford to Brendan D. Ebert; Emily R. Ebert, $280,000.

• 4020 Staley Drive, George Tita; Mary Ellen Tita to Karen E. Weishaar, $275,000.

• 256 East Prospect, Danielle M. Gray; Jason W. Gray to Ann Marinaccio; Scott Weigley, $265,000.

• 3632 Delilah Lane, Wendy A. Keller to Burt Comstock; Lucy Comstock, $250,000.

• 4067 Burke Parkway, Patricia M. Draudt to Christopher Monaco, $245,100.

• 34 Forestal Drive, Mark Dean to Melanie A. Santillo, $220,000.

• 467 Brookwood Drive, Michelle Fiebelkorn; Michelle Jagodzinski to Jennifer M. Hannen, $220,000.

• 3974 Autumnway Lane, Sheila R. Waterman to Frederick R. Fintak; Sean R. Fintak, $215,000.

• 6592 Gowanda State Road, Seth Allen Company LLC to Stevens&pierce LLC, $210,000.

• 5035 Milestrip Road, Elizabeth A. Herr; John W. Herr to Crystal A. Herr; George J. Smierciak IV, $200,000.

• 5691 Dover Road, Burt Comstock; Lucy Comstock to Angela R. Christina; Steven J. Christina, $196,000.

• 3338 Nash Road, Andrew G. Frankowski; Candace R. Milks to Paulette G. Frost, $180,000.

• 4811 Morgan Parkway, Judith A. Mclaughlin to Ashley A. Syruws, $175,000.

• 3316 Park Ave., Kathleen J. Antonio; Patricia F. May; Deborah A. Scibisz to Melanie R. Walgate, $163,000.

• 3423 Mckinley Parkway, Arthur J. Griffith Jr.; Patricia A. Griffith to Hadeer Hasaneen; Robert L. Pandak, $146,500.

• 4067 South Park Ave., Cindi E. Conti to Christopher M Coughlin Irrevocable Trust, $145,000.

• 3666 Third St., Irene M. Oleniacz to Robert Christopher Walden; Tammy L. Walden, $120,000.

• 36 South Buffalo St., Juanita D. Brooks to Michael Brown, $53,500.

HOLLAND

• 215 Capitol Heights, Kathleen Stromecki to Stephen Bean; Erynn Maynard-Bean, $230,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 214 Maryknoll Drive, Michael Binga to Ziyad Maemar Muflahi, $260,000.

• Pt 2303 Hamburg Tpke, Buffalo&erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation to Bld Vii LLC, $209,000.

• 1629 Electric Ave., Buffalo Property Group LLC to Synchronicity Property Development LLC, $188,000.

• 86 Weber Road, Joyce M. Warthling to Maxine Geneva Frazier, $180,000.

• 232 Orchard Place, Philip J. Noblett; Nicole Vescio-Noblett to Victoria K. Getz; Jason M. Kaye, $180,000.

• 184 Maryknoll Drive, Richard J. Chmielowiec to Adam Westfield, $170,000.

• 121 West Elmview Ave., Putting Around 2 LLC to Elaine Kosich, $160,000.

• 54 Meadowbrook Drive, Gamileh Jamil to Khaled Fadel, $135,000.

LANCASTER

• 20 Daniel Drive, Scheible Trust 122313 Tr to Liise Kayler, $1,360,000.

• 78 Old Post Road, Keith A. Smith to John Sirianni, $421,900.

• 29 Hill Valley Drive, Antonio Punturiero; Salvatrice Punturiero to Anthony Rattanavong; Simmaly Vongsavang, $420,000.

• 2 Transit Boulevard, James A. Schwallie; Janice E. Schwallie to Jennifer D. Blaszak, $274,900.

• 147 Belmont Ave., Patricia L Grime Irrevocable Trust Tr; Patricia L Grimes Irrevocable Trust Tr to Sarah Collins; Larry R. Stuber, $265,000.

• 602 Harris Hill Road, Karen T. Grieble; Karen T. Selbert to Nancy Dudas, $250,000.

• 178 Schwartz Road, Barbara J. Peterson; Richard A. Peterson to Cathleen Bookbinder; James Bookbinder, $245,000.

• 8 Richmond Ave., Hannah R. Field; John P. Nazzarett to Molly V. Leising; Christopher S. Ponichtera, $210,000.

• 1131 Penora St., Deborah A. Hunter; Ronald R. Zyglis to Schiappa Enterprises LLC, $201,000.

• 112 Eastwood Parkway, Donna L. Covell to Alexander Bergmann, $191,000.

• 46 Benson Drive, Kenneth J. Heidle to Connor William Blizzard, $140,000.

• 11 Gordon Ave., Joseph Mangione to Debra Hodakowski; Taryn Saracina, $130,000.

MARILLA

• 3416 East Blood Road, Jeffrey F. Hart; Kathy A. Hart to Marilla Farms LLC, $905,000.

• 2900 Four Rod Road, Jeffrey Frank to Lisa Mccarthy; Shawn Mccarthy, $630,000.

• 2462 Two Rod Road, David Basher; Laure Kolb to Karen A. Stanley; Kenneth J. Stanley, $468,720.

• 11766 Williston Road, David R. Dagostino; Santa K. Dagostino to Caitlin Foss; Michael Foss, $345,000.

• 2088 Two Rod Road, Kimberly A. Godwin; Cindy M. Schoonover to Jennifer A. Staychock, $335,000.

• 3416 East Blood Road, Jeffrey F. Hart; Kathy A. Hart to Marilla Farms LLC, $205,000.

• S-293 Two Rod Road, Kim M. Fischer; Paul R. Fischer to Charles Paul Fischer, $190,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 4811 North Millgrove Road, Gerard L. Gruber to Kristin Mackenzie; Ryan C. Mackenzie, $250,000.

• 34 Clinton St., Linda L. Holtz to Candy L. Zackey; Thomas S. Zackey, $235,000.

• 13657 Main Road, Charlene Kanehl; Darren Kanehl to 13657 Main Road LLC, $190,000.

• 13830 Indian Falls Road, Richard A. Raykowski to Jarrett D. Trzenski, $38,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 15 Cobham Drive, Genius Tools Atlantic Inc to Skycatcher Holdings LLC, $1,715,000.

• 4 Rock Dove Lane, Bridget A. Aronica; Philip A. Mann to Erin M. Ware; Jeffrey Ware, $750,000.

• 114 Woodview Drive, Jessica L. Petrie; Jonathan L. Petrie to Jessica R. Barone; Matthew Hoestermann, $351,411.

• 15 Crabapple Court, Helen M. Zwirecki to Peter K. Booth; Terry E. Booth, $330,000.

• 6197 Webster Road, Adam F. Swierski to Thomas Ray, $271,000.

• 5119 Ellicott Road, Happy Cub LLC to Cory Missell; Sara Missell, $265,000.

• 6029-4 Webster Road, Marilyn A Gerken Revocable Trust Tr to Dorothy E. Lowicki; Stanley J. Lowicki, $246,938.

• 339 Vistula Ave., Denise Nasca to Jeffrey Michel Conrad; Lisa Marie Conrad, $220,000.

• 84 Stepping Stone Lane, Jacquelyn M. Bakos to John F. Dziminski; Shirley L. Dziminski, $175,000.

• 10 Ridgewood Drive, Ann F. Anderson; Anna F. Anderson to Joelle M. Kadi, $150,000.

• Vacant land Cole Road, Joanne C. Daniel to Muhamed Catovic; Kaileigh C. Johnson, $96,000.

• 41 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbs Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 17 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 45 Deer Run, Eagle Heights Joint Venture to Elevation Homes LLC, $70,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 99 Church St., Carisa Greene; Keith Turner to Jamie L. Bond, $245,000.

• 165 Elk St., Donald B. Myers; Maureen E. Myers; Maureen E. Vaughan to James Michael Macduffie; Samantha Macduffie, $189,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 634 Main St., Everything Auto LLC to Amb Auto LLC, $270,800.

• 27 Hackett Drive, Lael G. Kibbe to Calvin R. Carr; Deborah J. Carr, $170,000.

• 261 Adam St., Jason J. Tryka to Alexandria Rodriguez, $150,000.

TONAWANDA

• 137 Southwood Drive, Jacob J. Czaja; Jocelyn A. Stein to Timothy Graves, $315,000.

• 55 Twyla Place, Sarah Bellomo; Michael P. Wyzykiewicz to Adrian M. Brower; Jeremy P. Brown, $290,000.

• 139 Idlewood Drive, Korina Scime; Thomas J. Scime to Ryan E. Cacciatore, $217,000.

• 273 Glencove Road, Frank A. Klepp; Mary A. Klepp to Shacarah Henry; Jacob T. Lippold, $215,000.

• 211 Parkwood Ave., Kevin Bielmann; Jessica Chapman to Nina Damico; Jeremy Kieffer, $210,000.

• 92 Tremont Ave., WNY Development Inc to David Gonzalez, $205,000.

• 358 Wabash Ave., Antoinette Ferraro to Carolyn Bryant, $200,000.

• 276 Washington Ave., Patrik Colon to Samual Desabio, $200,000.

• 313 Parkwood Ave., Zachary Howard; Delilah Kadey Rand to Patricia Erin Andrews; John H. Lyons, $195,000.

• 654 Harrison Ave., Constance Prohaska; Raymond M. Prohaska to Holly K. Fiore; Kyle J. Jones, $190,000.

• 25 Brenton Ave., Adeline Pirrone; Adeline S. Pirrone to Michael Trefney, $179,000.

• 71 Stoneleigh Ave., Jenifer C. Browning to Aung Latt, $168,000.

• 60 Lincoln Boulevard, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to WNY Property Holdings LLC, $163,000.

• 49 Hoover Ave., Sandra Scheda Klaus; Mark R. Scheda to Mcgill Marshall Frederick III, $159,900.

• 36 Canterbury Lane, Linda Bordonaro; Susan Bordonaro to Adrian Denise Lecounte, $154,500.

• 241 Newell Ave 1415, Nancy Glasser to Michael Filipski; Grace Kocic; Michael Kocic Jr.; Michael S. Kocic, $150,000.

• 190 Westgate Road, Edward J. Devine; Edward James Devine; Carol Ann Wagner to Cathy Henderson; Scott Henderson; William Henderson, $140,400.

• 39 Mang Ave., John P. Ricotta to Brianna Ruiz; Joshua Ruiz, $125,000.

• 245 Conant Drive, Leah M. Bachman to Sfr3-000 LLC, $110,000.

• 185 Willowbreeze Road, Alfred Gerber; Rita Gerber to Ellen M. Gerber, $103,500.

• 15 Linden, Nicholas Giambra to Raphael Benosa; Rory Kahl, $97,000.

• 147 West Hazeltine Ave., Diane E. Salvamoser; Francis Salvamoser; Francis X. Salvamoser to Andrew J Smith dba; Zone Heating&cooling Soft, $60,000.

WALES

• 6081 Vermont Hill Road, Robert A. Nelson to James L. Dodge; Laura J. Dodge, $375,000.

WEST SENECA

• 1700 Union Road, Union Transfer LLC to Casella Waste Management of NY Inc, $3,000,000.

• 1700 Union Road, 1700 Union Road LLC to Casella Waste Management of NY Inc, $1,000,000.

• 12 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Christine D. Chelus; Gerard J. Chelus, $351,946.

• 130 Villa Maria Road, Debra A. Bridon; Steven R. Bridon to Ryan M. Holst, $320,000.

• 3400 Transit Road, Milla Enterprises LLC to Royal Wash West Seneca LLC, $300,000.

• 74 Carla Lane, Norman Koharski to Augustine M. Isbrandt; Thomas A. Isbrandt, $265,000.

• 134 French Lea Road, Norman Kotz; Patricia C. Kotz to Michael Brian Monzyk, $265,000.

• 37 Westview Drive, Diane Nelson; Margareta Winkle; Karin Winter to Lawrence J. Strozewski Sr.; Marie A. Strozewski, $265,000.

• 1790 Transit Road, Daniel L. Henson; Debra M. Henson to Delilah L. Roman, $242,000.

• 310 Elmsford Drive, Joseph L. Kopec to John J. Smith Jr.; Kimberly K. Smith, $232,000.

• 339 Emporium Ave., Ronnie L. Clough to Joshua Bishop, $220,000.

• 300 Covington Drive, Mary Kate Maloney to Antoinette Colucci; Nicholas Colucci, $195,000.

• 400 West Ave #, Nancy C. Koziel to Salvatore E. Dirschberger, $172,000.

• 103 Bellwood Ave., Valerie A. Maciejewski; Richard E. Schiener to Ryne M. Stevenson, $168,000.

• 734 Reserve Road, Kathleen Marie Oetinger; Lynda Stevens to Emily K. Marinaccio; Johnpaul Marinaccio, $166,500.

• 400 West Ave U14224, Margaret Keeves to Nicole Dzimira, $165,000.

• 160 Bellwood Ave., Robin M. Ryan to Melissa Reinard, $164,000.

• 5028 Clinton St., Milla Enterprises LLC to Royal Wash West Seneca LLC, $107,000.

• 132 Greenwood Ave., Katarzyna Wroblewski to Nicole Pearce, $13,000.

