Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 14.
AKRON
• 24 Crescent Drive, Jay Jerrold Male; Janet Sears to Michael P. Antkowiak, $240,000.
ALDEN
• 3456 South Newstead Road, John Phillips to Tyler Patrick Mccoy, $140,000.
AMHERST
• 41-45 South Cayuga Road, 45 S Cayuga LLC to Village Green Court LLC, $4,425,000.
• 804 Wehrle Drive, 804 Wehrle Drive LLC to Raasch Family Trust 092898 Tr, $2,180,000.
• 34 Ashdale Circle, Luz Angelica Matus; Ivan Alejandro Mercado to Kayleigh B. Terranova; Nicholas J. Terranova, $745,000.
• 208 Denrose Drive, Penton Living Trust 102915 Tr to Dinesh K. Chawla; Rashmi Chawla; Tarun K. Ohri; Vipin Ohri, $635,000.
• 44 Laurel Lane, Thinle Chodon; Richard C. Koya to Felipe Meneguzzo Pasquali; Mariel Webber, $605,000.
• 296 Paradise Road, Donna E. Briceland; Robert J. Briceland to Dean Allen Koby, $600,000.
• 103 Lafayette Boulevard, Dean Koby to Ryan M. Brandenburger, $500,000.
• 36 Wyeth Drive, Leticia Avila; Gustavo Pottker to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $460,000.
• 36 Wyeth Drive, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Olha Anna Oquinn; Patrick Michael Oquinn, $460,000.
• 184 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Elizabeth Green, $418,555.
• 101 Cheshire Lane, Laura M. Recoon; Phillip Recoon to Joshua Kehoe; Megan K. Kehoe, $400,000.
• 39 Waxwing Lane, Jean M. Speaker; Paul A. Speaker to Mark T. Armstrong, $385,000.
• 130 Fennec Lane, Milind D. Khadilkar; Sumedha M. Khadilkar to Benjamin A. Moore; Dana G. Moore, $385,000.
• 102 North Union Road, 45 S Cayuga LLC to Village Green Court LLC, $375,000.
• 169 Boxelder Lane, David M. Jacobs; Ashley L. Smith to Susan K. Schanz; William L. Schanz, $355,000.
• 1490 Campbell Boulevard, Martha M. Crawford to Wf Papke III Income/expense LLC, $350,000.
• 54 Chapel Woods, Christopher O. Tzetzo; Kathryn R. Tzetzo to Thomas M. Tzetzo, $350,000.
• 194 Ranch Trail, Carrie F. Jessup; Michael W. Jessup to Michel D. Mendez, $315,000.
• 94 Caesar Boulevard, Ashraful Haider; Tahmina Haider to Robert Cuviello; Araceli Troncone, $309,500.
• 10 Bluebird Lane, Kristie L. Gruszka; Travis S. Gruszka to Anthony Perez; Linda Perez, $306,000.
• 185 Bernhardt Drive, Cyril Taylor; Karen Taylor to Jennifer Paterson; William Edward Paterson, $295,000.
• 79 Jack Road, Paul D. Fix III to Daniel G. Cox; Brianne Lee White, $290,000.
• 49 Jeffrey Drive, Colleen D. Aloian to Vineetha Nair; Sean Seefeldt, $280,000.
• 95 Ayrault, Alisha A. Brown to Angelo Sciandra; Sara Sciandra, $270,000.
• 19 Sargent Drive, Tamah Demartino to Alexandra W. Daniels; Joseph A. Trifilio Jr., $269,175.
• 301-b Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jenna M. Beck, $268,900.
• 21 Redwood Terrace, Melissa M. Moore to Nicholas Repasi, $260,000.
• 15 Lamont Drive, Mark C. Daniels to Denys Kolesnikov, $257,000.
• 792 North French Road, Elis Salkic; Ibrahim Salkic to Carson Steven Edward Sr; Tammy Lynne Carson, $250,000.
• 133 Barberry Lane, Joseph D. Iorio to Tam Van Nguyen; Lang T. Tran, $245,000.
• 204 Willow Ridge Drive, Robert C. Robinson; Robert Charles Robinson to Christopher Nash; Nicole D. Nash, $242,000.
• 217 Glenhaven, Mary Lynn Leimhuehler to Sha Sha Jiang; Andy J. Wu, $235,000.
• 253 Glenhaven Drive, Bano M. Andrews to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $223,000.
• 105 Los Robles St., Joseph R. Parry; Joseph Robert Parry to Jonathan Carvallo, $219,800.
• 110 Hirschfield Drive, Janet E. Schmidt to Solomon Rees Nelson, $217,000.
• 48 Creek Heights, Richard J. Phalen to Janet E. Traise, $211,111.
• 80 Guilford Ln Uh, Paul Lamparelli to Kelly Maria Shantler, $200,000.
• 51 Costin Road, Betsy L. Daigler; Raymond L. Daigler to Richard Mann II, $182,500.
• 4383 Bailey Ave., Michael A. Sobotka to Cyrus Parks, $160,000.
• 646 North French Rd Unit 2&3, Elizabeth R. Hatton to Lss Properties Inc, $155,000.
• 1420 Maple Rd Unit 5, Sharon L. Culver to Logan Reedy, $140,000.
• 47 Park Club Ln14221, Jean M. Montante; Joseph R. Montante to Brian D. Snyder; Pamela R. Snyder, $135,500.
• 37b Foxberry Drive, Michael D. Hall; Sharon A. Hall to Lindsey Tanalski, $130,000.
• 18 Park Lane Ct #18, Marvin Feuerstein Trust 042213 Tr to Nora M. Hrycych, $121,000.
• 9 Cambridge Sq Unit1, Richard H. Ferry; Roelfina Papoulidis to Marjorie A. Hurley; Thomas F. Hurley II, $117,500.
• 169 Coronation Drive, Rita A. Haddad; Therese A. Maalouf; Gabi Ayoub Zinaty; George Ayoub Zinaty; Tony Ayoub Zinaty to Aziz Khairallah; Tony Khairallah, $115,000.
• 4607 Chestnut Ridge #g, Justin Shell to Joseph A. Merkel, $106,000.
• 3932 Ridge Lea Rd Unit A, Joan D. Mohalski to Dennis Piatz; Eleanor M. Piatz, $80,650.
• 210 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Vacant land 83 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 66 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 18 Sunset Boulevard, Ian C. Denton; Lisa K. Denton to Nadra M. Macarthur; Lawrence A. Wade, $183,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 140 Behm Road, Ksenia Strobel; Sebastian Strobel to Rachel Clark; Jed Kreamer, $899,000.
• 15 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Paul R. Korn; Susan M. Korn, $466,203.
• 39 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Deborah K. Renzi; Matthew T. Renzi, $429,000.
• 1916 Boies, Diane M. Kohler; Robert J. Zehler to Jessica T. Cruce, $351,000.
• 23 Tolland Bore, Michael D. Darling; Sandra M. Darling to Catherine H. Knab, $209,900.
• 544 Tannery Road, Patricia Ann Kaminski; Raymond L. Kaminski to Patrick A. Kaminski, $160,000.
• 369 Mill Road, James F. Singer; Suzanne Singer to James F. Singer; Lanefoot LLC, $110,000.
• Vacant land Cheval Road, Legacy Polo Grounds LLC to John Sigeti Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $75,000.
BLASDELL
• 4 Marlowe Ave., Ruth L Stiefler Living Trust 110916 Tr to Joseph Simon; Rachael Simon, $177,777.
• 60 Orchard Ave., Donald J. Abate; Donald James Abate to Jacqueline Abate, $49,047.
BUFFALO
• 225 Louisiana St., 1035 Abbott Road Corp to Barcalo Buffalo LLC, $2,000,000.
• 856 Seneca St., Mill Race Commons LLC to Buffalo Distilling Company Inc, $707,900.
• 292 Summer St., Dimitri Anastasopoulos; Christina Milletti to Nick Vest; Tasha Vest, $560,000.
• 749 Forest Ave., Eric J. Koessler; Sarah G. Lane to Elizabeth Ann Lenz; Isaac Smith Jr., $550,000.
• 706 Lafayette Ave., Annette Masling to Michael Corona; Sara Corona, $535,000.
• 49 Hodge Ave., Annie Y Yuen 2017 Revocable Trust 080717 Tr to Charles Hahn II; Suzette Hahn, $441,000.
• 396 Potomac Ave., Team Soda Properties LLC to Daniel K. Morris; Anne Christine Palcic, $400,000.
• 1348 Main St., Monro Muffler Brake Inc to Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc, $400,000.
• 65 Russell St., Christopher T. Mcmahan; Melanie A. Mcmahan; Melanie A. Shorey to Michael J. Adler; Evelyn P. Walsh, $380,000.
• 325 Commonwealth Ave., Courtney A. Hamp; Whitney T. Shaw-Hamp to Labayen Manuel Rey Salon; Nolan Rey Obrien-Labayen, $356,000.
• 102 Wingate Ave., Christina E. Size; Colin J. Size to Blake W. Harper III; Mary Virginia Harper; Tracey Lynne Harper, $355,000.
• 144 Fordham Drive, Anthony H. Gioia Jr.; Karen E. Gioia to Matilda Carpenter, $336,150.
• 42 Rugby Road, Jesse Meyer to Robert Charles White, $330,000.
• 316 Fargo Ave., Westend Properties of Buffalo LLC to Zonsiluo Gompah, $319,900.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit #504, Matthew Pelczynski to Eric M. Stolzenburg, $318,300.
• 771 Lafayette Ave Unit 9c, Mary T. Jebb; Mary Truscott Jebb to Kathleen A. Rooney; John D. Shera, $310,000.
• 352 Colvin Ave., Charlotte M Moore 2019 Family Trust 081419 Tr to Joel Feroleto, $289,000.
• 81 Harvard, Red Mountain Property Management LLC to Robert Forest Rung, $266,000.
• 600 Taunton Place, Gregory Scarpace to Sileem A. Farghaly, $235,000.
• 156 Shoshone St., Michael S. Wilson to Daniel S. Hartman, $230,000.
• 102 Melrose St., Tyler A. Munch to Anthony Damico, $225,000.
• 849 #301 Delaware, Steven A. Davis to Suzanne Elkhechen; Walid Elkhechen, $218,000.
• 330 Weimar St., Lacey M. Christner; Daniel Wheeler to Ashley Marie Perri; Jacob Anthony Smaszcz, $200,000.
• 109 Chandler St., Carolyn Alessi to Black Rockpile LLC, $200,000.
• 93 Duerstein St., Angela Pastor to Brendan Omicioli; Sarah Omicioli, $195,000.
• 22 Duluth, Jeanne Contino; Joseph Contino to Heike H. Jacob, $195,000.
• 184 East Delavan Ave., Gunes Koksal; Kemal Koksal to Petros Kidane Yosief, $187,000.
• 209 Winspear Ave., Daniel L. Lehman to Ky G. Ma, $180,500.
• 595 Winspear, Thomas R. Chiaramonte to Abdullah Abdullah, $180,000.
• 54 Culver Road, Dominique Esposito to Joseph Edwin Dagostino; Whitney Marie Kendall, $178,000.
• 114 10th St., Jesus C. Hernandez to Christine Hagan, $175,000.
• 93 Flower St., Christopher Cummings to Deborah A. Maciolek; Gary N. Maciolek, $170,000.
• 243 Landon, Betty Webber to 243 Landon St Intervivos Revocable Trust 020321 Tr, $165,000.
• 187 Merrimac, Theodore E. Tsembelis to Connor J. Getz, $160,000.
• 173 Rodney Ave., Sweet Home Management Inc to Samson Mesfin, $155,000.
• 588 Hopkins St., Patrick R. Doty; Robert M. Gannon; Donald C. Hollenbeck to Gannon-Patel Enterprise LLC, $145,000.
• 125 Eckhert St., Ali Kadhum; Emaan Saad to Emily Rose Terrana, $145,000.
• 219 Bryant, Elmwood Crossing LLC to 2190 Group LLC, $140,000.
• 119 Locust, Muhibur Rahman to Steven L. Weaver, $140,000.
• 179 Breckenridge Road, Brendan Young-Welch; Brendan Mitchell Young-Welch; Casey M. Young-Welch to Ashley M. Romanyk-Obrien; Taylor Lydia Romanyk-Obrien, $127,500.
• 66 Avondale Place, Anne Marie Mcginty; Joseph Zedick Jr. to Joseph Zedick Jr.; Susan Zedick, $125,000.
• 18 Dart St., Ashley M. Romanyk-Obrien to Taylor B. Metras, $122,875.
• 204 Texas, Ugr Cap LLC to Innocent Mapendo, $122,000.
• 131 Goethe St., Samuel P. Battilana; Suzanne C. Battilana to Jennifer Durmaj, $120,000.
• 204 Easton Ave., Serill LLC to Akm N. Amin, $115,000.
• 442 Gold St., K&s Holding US Lp to Fatema Begum, $115,000.
• 403 Vermont St., Joshau Ball; Joshua Ball to Samiul Hassan, $115,000.
• 73 Allegany, Patricia A. Scinta; Salvatore A. Scinta; Salvatore C. Scinta to Robert Patrick Sciandra, $113,000.
• 48 B St., Diane Walker; Kevin A. Walker to Eman Ahmed; Rokeya Sultana, $102,000.
• 118 Hewitt Ave., Jeffrey David Owens; Nicole Lynn Owens to Frank J. Nowicki; Craig Rejman, $95,000.
• 1456 Kensington Ave., Frederick E. Perry to Tanbil Real Estate LLC, $90,000.
• 304 Amherst W, Brandon M. Lauer to Sany Chavan, $90,000.
• 76 Weber Ave., Go Babbi LLC to Shohel Rana, $90,000.
• 336 Olympic, Babul Howlader to Azizul Islam Talukder, $90,000.
• 278 Roslyn, Nishat Management Inc to Mohammad A. Razzak, $90,000.
• 761 West, Nathan Attard to Christopher Gero; Ashley Yoviene, $89,900.
• 20 Copeland, Dawn M. Nowak; Timothy R. Nowak to Antonino Dasaro, $86,000.
• 83 Manhattan, Kenneth Bradley Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Fatema Begum, $86,000.
• 158 Eaton, Nicholas Michael Conneff to Rsbd LLC, $85,000.
• 480 Doat St., Mohamad R. Ballee; Shanta Ballee to Hafsha Alam; Masud Md Syful Islam, $85,000.
• 169 Reiman St., K&s Holding US Lp to Abu S. Talukder, $85,000.
• 253 Rodney Ave., Anthony Sokal to Yeasmin Jahan, $83,000.
• 60 Arden, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to Mohammad Hanif, $80,000.
• 444 Olympic Ave., Germania Y. Garzon to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $79,000.
• 80 Dewitt St., Loretta A. Smith; Loretta Smith to L&l Property Holdings LLC, $77,500.
• 1025 West Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Rhjr Inc, $75,000.
• 329 Rhode Island, Jjmslg Properties LLC to Vickram Parmanand, $68,000.
• 83 Troupe St., Paul J. Roche to Buffalo Craft Homes Lp, $67,000.
• 65 Goethe St., Dennis Hall to Buffalo Craft Homes Lp, $65,000.
• 43 Bennett Village Terrace, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to Papley Chowdhury; Muhammed Bazlur Rashid, $58,000.
• 82 Girard Place, Lenora Campbell to Ayet Properties Inc, $56,500.
• 238 Olympic Ave., Colyne C. Walton; John T. Walton to Laura Crump, $55,000.
• 388 Leroy, Norman Robert Lewis to Mohiuddin Mohammad Alamgir; Tahera Sultana, $55,000.
• 109 Purdy St., Self Made Realty LLC to Corey Davis; Steven Davis Jr., $55,000.
• 341 Fifteenth St., Marcello Troncone to Dunia Mchide-Wa, $52,640.
• 2166 Bailey Ave., Sadaf Jawed; Muhammad A. Yousaf to Mst Taslima Khatun, $50,000.
• 179 Zenner St., Carmelita Burgin to Md Sujon Hossain, $50,000.
• 82 Woodside Ave., Patrick A. Garippo to 493 Group LLC, $50,000.
• 187 Bryant, Elmwood Crossing LLC to 2190 Group LLC, $50,000.
• 136 Congress St., Farzana Islam; Mohammed Mamun to Mohammed Mamun, $50,000.
• 100 Reiman St., Acevedo Noel Esteban Bergollo to Buff Real LLC, $46,000.
• 424 Hewitt, Mahamudul Haque to Mohammad Younus Bhuiyan; Mohamad M. Rahman, $38,000.
• 270 Central, Mollenberg-Betz Inc to Fugawi Properties LLC, $35,000.
• 73 Mills, Ahmed Bhuiyan; Mohammad I. Iqbal to Ahmed Bhuiyan, $30,000.
• 348 Dartmouth Ave., Terry Garris Sr. to Self Made Realty LLC, $30,000.
• 936 Glenwood Ave., Nasima Akter to Al Amin Bhiyan; Al Amin Bhuiyan, $30,000.
• 219 Bryant, Elmwood Crossing LLC to 852 Kenmore Group LLC, $28,000.
• 219 Bryant St., Elmwood Crossing LLC to Sunrise Estates of WNY LLC, $28,000.
• 177 West, Manuel Diaz to Mitchell Soto, $25,000.
• 53 California St., Shales Caicedo to Jean Carlos Irizarry, $25,000.
• 447 Benzinger St., Mohamad Ballee; Shanta Ballee to Prymont Properties LLC, $21,000.
• 790 Amherst E, City of Buffalo to Carolyn Young, $20,500.
• 21 Barry, Daniel B. Pinero to Jose Flores, $18,470.
• 846 William St., Zubeer Sheikh to Saima Jamal Adina; Tanvir Jamal; Rabeya Jamal Lipi, $18,000.
• 43 Dart, Pena Arturo R Baez to Brandon M. Lauer, $16,500.
• 116 Goembel, Rahima Khatun; Md J. Rubel to House Hunters Inc, $16,000.
• 125 Hodge Ave., Ec125 LLC to S&n 125 Hodge LLC, $15,000.
• 29 Hastings Ave., Plugette LLC to Gary Illos Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $15,000.
• 256 Keystone, Ayan Ahamed Inc to Md A. Almanun, $12,000.
• 901 Broadway, Long Tail Properties to 1105 Group Property, $10,000.
• Vacant land 190 Landon St., Karthigan Thavanesan to Antonio Begin; Rana Ryan Begin, $7,000.
• 109 Liddell, Sunsnap LLC to Marrissa Weber, $5,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 846 Falcon Drive, Kathleen M. Schmit; Kathleen M. Schmit-Foster to Mary E. Vaughan, $295,000.
• 145 Warner Road, Gary A. Matteson to Aaron M. Stewart; Carolyn E. Stewart, $285,000.
• 108 West Cherbourg Drive, Michael J. Tarasevich; Vera Y. Tarasevich to Mary E. Frey; David C. Kreuter, $280,000.
• 21 Blossom Wood Lane, Saundra Lee Werrick to Erlinda B. Hill; James D. Hill, $270,000.
• 20 Old Stone Road, Adam J. Schmidt to Nurjahan K. Hossain, $270,000.
• 319 Zurbrick Road, Marie Napierala; Marie V. Napierala to Mohammad Rezwan Hossain, $270,000.
• 17 St Joan Lane, Kathleen J. Jakubowski to Kevin J. Harbison; Tina M. Harbison, $262,000.
• 16 Rondelay Court, Maria Roberts Revocable Trust 050120 Tr; Neil Roberts Revocable Trust 050120 Tr to Brandon Patrick Trinkle, $255,000.
• 49 Lynette Court, Jeffrey D. Bigelow; Susan E. Bigelow to Jamie Hooper; Timothy Hooper, $230,700.
• 73 Concord Place, Marshall Kimmins to Nahida Khanam; Parvaj Rahman, $230,000.
• 103 Steven Drive, Erica N. Rajczak; Matthew W. Rajczak to Dylan Cownie; Erica Ruszczyk, $225,000.
• 42 Kennedy Road, Walter J. Rybarczyk to Anthony Wiechec, $211,000.
• 2833-2839 Genesee, Ralph F. Migliaccio; 2833-39 Genesee LLC to Highland Hills Capital Partners LLC, $210,000.
• 198 Hyland Road, Kelly Jeffords to Rebecca E. Littler, $206,000.
• 29 Meridian St., Karen A. Blachowicz to Ivanna Damaris Colon, $202,000.
• 38 East Cavalier Drive, Marcy L. Dexheimer to Matthew Czechowski, $200,900.
• 48 Wheaton Drive, Tamara D. Cathcart; Tamara D. Williams to Kevin D. Bowers; Ashley L. Jaques, $200,048.
• 182 Temple Drive, Connie Engasser; Thomas Engasser to Dikshya Dhungana; Erik Rodriguez, $200,000.
• 14 Bonita Drive, Victoria Lee Hahn to Jamie Blaszak; Larry Blaszak, $199,900.
• 24 Sharon Court, Rymato Inc to Ohidur Rahman, $185,000.
• 21 Lindbergh Court, Amanda A. Strauch to Stephanie Sikorski, $184,000.
• 189 Heather Road, Diane M. Hare to Nichellion K. Lapolt; Matthew Wzontek, $180,000.
• 60 Leonard Post, Kevin Leary to Jodie Lawson; Lisa Lawson, $176,000.
• 240 Parker St., Gerald Vilier to Matthew Diegert, $175,039.
• 194 Buchanan Ave., Stephanie L. Bottomley to David R. Dunning, $175,000.
• 155 Hedwig Ave., J&m Properties of WNY Inc to Nicole Marcheson, $166,250.
• 422 Lamarck Drive, Candace F. Corsaro; Anthony J. Kurek Jr. to Brian N. Maltbie, $165,000.
• 6 Mapleview Road, Susan B. Wesley to Katherine Basil-Cline; David R. Cline, $162,500.
• 205 Garland Ave., Timothy M. Hooper to Zachary Xavier Macwhirter, $150,000.
• 16 Haller, Kilbride Capital LLC to Thahidur Rahman, $145,000.
• 267 North Pleasant Parkway, Hug J. Allan to Alexander Douglas Wagner, $145,000.
• 62 Euclid Ave., John Core to Chakladar Md Shiful Islam, $145,000.
• 408 Lamarck Drive, Lori A. Gozdziak; Steven E. Gozdziak; Lori A. Krieger to Jacob D. Gozdziak; Rachel J. Recchio, $145,000.
• 12 Peachrow Lane, James L Luongo Revocable Trust 121818 Tr; James L Luongo Revocable Trust Tr to Corey B. Ehlenfield, $144,000.
• 231 Orchard Place, Pietra Intorre; Pietra C. Intorre to Cynthia L. Gehrke; Robert B. Gehrke; Sara L. Vogel, $141,900.
• 59 Wayne Terrace, John F. Catalino; Kimberly L. Catalino to Jillian C. Bryant; Shannon Skowron, $140,000.
• 41 Pine Ridge Road, Amt Improvement Services Inc to Md Lemon Bepari; Farzana Islam, $139,000.
• 381 Shanley St., Diane L. Coleman; William W. Coleman to Lkd Management LLC, $137,500.
• 86 Jackson Ave., Ronald A. Canestro to Quentin L. Hall, $129,900.
• 52 Euclid Ave., J&m Apartments LLC to Sean Huff, $129,000.
• 106 Straley Ave., Paul Goszewski to Suzan Mancini, $129,000.
• 18 Temple Drive, Cheryl Brown; Janet L. Evans; Beth Ann Fornuto; Kathleen Hill; Lynne Marie Hill; Beth A. Kotecki; Richard J. Kotecki to Richard J. Kotecki, $127,500.
• 22 Cathedral Lane, Carol A. Amico to Suter Rick A N, $125,000.
• 20 Redwood Drive, Michael Rados to Matthew Lang Keesler, $116,000.
• 49 Burlington Ave., Joseph S. Nowicki to Tahmina Sultana, $110,000.
• 1280 George Urban Boulevard, Eric J. Farley; Kelly K. Farley to Nathan Taylor Burns, $100,000.
• 28 Leroy, Angela M. Weber to Daniel Collins, $94,000.
• 50 Randolph Ave., Francis J. Trotta III to Taqwa Property Inc, $90,600.
• 151 Tudor, Edison Adams to Hall Transportation Inc, $90,000.
• 14 Long Ave., Heinz Diehl to Rikta Rahma Zinnia; WNY Estates LLC, $60,000.
• 34 Joanne Lane, Timothy James Schaefer to Andrew C. Johnson; Jill Marie Johnson, $25,000.
• 55 Muskingum St., Kenneth J. Ulicki; Marilyn M. Ulicki to Alina Freeman; Daniel Freeman, $23,000.
CLARENCE
• 5024 Rockhaven Drive, Beth Seena Kaplan; Leonard Kaplan to Christopher Naugle; Lorissa Naugle, $795,000.
• 8304 Silver Fox Court, Karen Cronberger; Michael Madden to Olenka P. Nolder, $550,000.
• 9291 Via Cimato Drive, Donald E. Ford; Margaret M. Ford to Sheryl D. Maher, $530,000.
• 4910 Meadowbrook Road, Elaine M. Martin; Kathleen A. Sparshott to Kathryn E. Vadala; Leonard S. Vadala Jr., $274,250.
• 6970 Strickler Road, Tyler Smith to Anna Shatzel; Susan Shieberl, $270,000.
• 4755 Sawmill Road, Lindsay Krawczyk to Brad Woollacott; Lauren Woollacott, $224,500.
• 8210 Tonawanda Creek Road, Luke A. Lattimer to Ian J. Obrien, $120,000.
• 8200 Wolcott Road, Cynthia A. Stroehlein; Robert A. Stroehlein to Hawkins Elizabeth; Hawkins John, $68,000.
COLDEN
• 8027 Lewis Road, Alice M. Wangelin to Robert Gerken, $160,000.
COLLINS
• 2220 Main St., Ryan P. Mcintire to Sarah Kauffman, $105,000.
EDEN
• 8644 Hammond Drive, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Michael Felschow, $114,500.
• 3761 North Boston Road, Alliance Construction of WNY Inc to Karen Borst; Robert F. Borst, $65,000.
ELMA
• Vacant land Creek&eldridge Roads, Charles John Parke to Michael R. Eldridge, $25,000.
EVANS
• 6943 Erie Road, Richard W. Tocha dba; Main Evans Associates to Right Direction Auto LLC, $300,000.
• 8579 Southwestern Boulevard, Angela Lauricella to Haley N. Brown; Jason L. Brown, $242,900.
• 1442 Cain Road, Betsy R. Vickery to Nicholas R. Sabal; Taryn E. Sabal, $118,000.
• 1419 Burns Road, Roger E. Gerwitz; Shirley Ruth Gerwitz to Jonathan Christopher Gerwitz; Sara Lynne Gerwitz; Shirley Ruth Gerwitz, $42,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1939 Grand Island Boulevard, Mark A. Abate; Mark Abate to Sokody Sales Team LLC, $795,000.
• 141 Pleasant Trail, Domenic Luciani; Joanne Luciani to Thaer Ali; Shaymaa Abdulrazzaq, $380,000.
• 262 South Lane, Akbar Alizadeh; Theresa J. Alizadeh to Chelsea Held; Kyle Held, $350,000.
• 2837 West River, Ruth M. Rodriguez to Scott Verost, $300,000.
• 2940 Sunset Drive, Patricia A. Magaj; Zygmund Migaj to David S. Dombrowski; Laurie L. Dombrowski, $290,000.
• 49 Schwegler Road, Jason L. Doxsee to Charles J. Adamo; Lisa M. Adamo, $255,000.
• 1036 Sheree Drive, John Z. Laurendi to Jessica L. Sardo, $250,000.
• 3060 Love Road, Joy Madigan to Blair Belcher; Brian Belcher, $230,000.
• 194 Tracey Lane, Vinette M. Kroetsch; Ann E. Nuzzo; Ann E. Pascoe; Patrick J. Pascoe; Vincent P. Pascoe II to Sfr3-000 LLC, $165,000.
• 75 Windham Ct (sl 106), New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• 2255 Staley Road, Stephen D. Sexton to Nicholas A. Sexton, $75,000.
HAMBURG
• 3684 Old Lakeview Road, Sabrina A. Baskerville to Erica N. Rajczak; Matthew W. Rajczak, $340,000.
• 4615 Milestrip Road, David D. Romani; Georgette M. Romani to Richard T. Foley Jr., $335,000.
• 202 Main St., 202 Main St. of Hamburg LLC to Three All The Way LLC, $300,000.
• 291 East Main St., Carol A. Baccoli; John G. Baccoli to Kathryn Ostrander, $299,900.
• 77 Randall Terrace, Jennifer P. Wojnicki; Jerome J. Wojnicki to Ras Closing Services LLC, $280,000.
• 77 Randall Terr, Ras Closings Services LLC to Santos Anna C H; James B. Santos, $280,000.
• 4941 Thurston, Margaret A. Cheney to Julia Michaels, $251,000.
• 6666 Gowanda State Road, Water Valley Properties LLC to Perennial Properties 716 LLC, $250,000.
• 6260 Eckhardt Road, David Virden; Kim Virden to Ashley Nicole Marchese; Charles Louis Marchese, $250,000.
• 3641 Somerset Lane, Kevin M. Winkler to Kevin Britt, $240,000.
• 60 Newton Road, Eric P. Schaefer to Jillian Tulowiecki, $240,000.
• 4546 Buckingham Lane, Camelle A. Vacanti; Anthony J. Vuich to Ashley V. Paolini; Joseph Paolini, $239,900.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #23, Anna Fabrizi; Cesare A. Fabrizi to Catherine M. Terry, $239,900.
• 3011 Cloverbank Rd #2, Joann A. Cole; Johanna M. Cole to Hanley Family Trust, $235,700.
• 5549 Sterling Road, Jeffrey Staniszewski; Jennifer Staniszewski to Donald J. Mcgreevy; Linda A. Mcgreevy, $222,500.
• 4041 Loring Ave., Robert H. Szkotnicki to John C. Chmura Jr., $220,000.
• 4700 Chapman Parkway, Hanley Family Trust Tr 051515 to Zachary M. Clifford; Amanda Steiger, $200,000.
• 3340 Bethford Drive, Carl F. Cohen; Lakkhana Cohen to Emily Ortiz; Richard Ortiz, $180,000.
• 334 Brookwood Drive, Ian T. Kraus to Kathleen M. Crowley; Robert J. Crowley Sr., $180,000.
• 182 East Main St., Patrick A. Sweeney; Tabitha L. Sweeney to Hubert Brigit J Reynolds, $180,000.
• 3852 Cornell St., Bret M. Simpson; Lauren Simpson to Joseph Tokash; Kezia Tokash, $178,000.
• 3011 Cloverbank Rd #100, Mary F. Story to Jennifer Pasternack, $175,000.
• 3202 Durham Road, Kaitlin R. Kicinski to Larissa R. Sullivan, $161,500.
• 50 Kenton Place, Beverly A. Price to Timothy Fallon, $150,000.
• 3594 James St., Edward Just; Lynnmarie Just to David James Dole; Tressa L. Dole, $145,000.
• 6146 Versailles Road, Eric P. Doherty; Leah Doherty; Thomas P. Doherty to Henry Matuszewski, $135,000.
• 6014 Lakeshore Road, Brandon Santa to Joseph P. Colern Jr., $54,000.
HOLLAND
• 12097 Church Road, Brad S. Feltz; Sandra J. Feltz to David N. Drosendahl Jr., $225,000.
• 42 Burlingham Road, Paul White to Daniel G. Connors III; Allison L. Sagraves, $95,000.
• 8807 Phillips Road, Holly A. Kubicki to Lisa C. Lockwood; Michael R. Lockwood, $50,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 59 Wiesner Road, Robert J. Bartolucci to Lucky A. Majid, $222,000.
• 72 Barlow Ave., Michael P. Dunford to Dylan S. Nowak; Wendie J. Scherer, $187,000.
• 62 Firestone St., Robert G. Volker to Caleb B. Bove, $180,000.
• 228 Orchard Place, Charlotte B. Lis to Jaclyn K. Conley, $131,000.
• 1538 Electric Ave., Lackawanna Post No 63 of The American Legion Inc to Allan A. Rybak, $22,000.
LANCASTER
• 197 Nathans Trail, Nicholas J. Ciraolo; Lynn M. Moore to Brooke Reynolds; Brandon J. Wolski, $475,000.
• 229 Pavement Road, Jerome Mclaughlin; Kathy Mclaughlin to Kevin Lee Lawrence; Rebecca Lea Lawrence, $435,000.
• 11 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Jena Michelle Abati; Kyle David Lerner, $412,494.
• 13 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Sarah Donogher, $395,000.
• 85 Avian Way, Eric M. Neureuther to Dana Smith; Nicholas J. Smith, $375,000.
• 10 Greenbriar Drive, Amanda M. Heiser; Ernest F. Heiser to Jeffrey S. Hewett; Megan L. Hewett, $370,000.
• 611 Lake Ave., Julie N. Mazgaj; Jeremy Penfold to Matthew Cummiskey; Meghan Sweeney, $277,000.
• 541 Lake Ave., Angela M. Heary to Juliana Brotz, $250,000.
• 65 Harvey Drive, George W. Haentges to Kathirvel Sivakumar; Sathya Sivakumar, $250,000.
• 2035 Como Park Boulevard, Kevin J. Arndt; Justine Flynn to Anthony M. Dirienzo; Caitlin M. Dirienzo, $237,000.
• 63 Briarwood Drive, Charles Mark Helenbrook; Judith Kaszubowski to Christopher Francis, $135,000.
MARILLA
• 2604 Eldridge Road, Joseph C. Drago to Caitlin Ann Horvatits; Logan John Webber, $250,000.
• 13107 Bullis Road, Kurt M. Vandermeulen; Kurt W. Vandermeulen; Lois A. Vandermeulen; Ross N. Vandermeulen to Brittany Myers; Donald J. Myers, $225,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 7861 Scotland Road, Julie L. Angello-Mcfadden; Scott E. Mcfadden to Elizabeth A. Budzinski; Kevin B. Shoemaker, $325,000.
• Vacant land Keller Road, Gwen E. Frey to Cindy A. Schie; Kurt M. Schie, $200,000.
• Vacant land Swift Mills Road, Tracy Brogowski to Alex Wallis; Emily Wallis, $85,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 3 Woodshire Court, Forbes Homes Inc to Katie Knopf; Robert Knopf, $589,684.
• 16 Hemlock Hill, Gayle M. Callahan; Robert R. Kreuzer to James G. Figler; Sabrina Figler, $565,000.
• 6 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Anne M. Gargano; Joseph Gargano, $439,032.
• 75 James Place, Maria Collet; Michael Collet to Caitlin Kamholz; Jeremy Kamholz, $370,000.
• 7128 Ellicott Road, Caitlin Zurbrick; Kevin M. Zurbrick to Joshua D. Sarama; Lynne M. Sarama, $330,000.
• 7126 Ellicott Road, Pumpcrete America Inc to 7126 Eropny LLC, $317,000.
• 187 South Lincoln Ave., Norman F. Filsinger to Mark H. Filsinger; Rebecca L. Filsinger, $269,000.
• 10 Solitude Court, Vanderbilt Properties Inc to Jennifer M. Bardrof; Jeremy Bardrof, $110,000.
• 5 Grand View Trail, Melissa E. Melgar to Lucas Regelin, $92,000.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land Matteson Corners Road, Dave Snyder to Beth A. Barnas; John D. Barnas, $75,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 18 Woodhaven Drive, Robert E. Fisher III; Brianna H. Gimbrone to Corey J. Duffy; Lindsey R. Duffy, $210,000.
• 245 Maple Ave., Mark G. Piscitelli to Christopher B. Mcnell, $195,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 136 Mullen St., Kelly A. Lyons to Megan Kinz; Daniel S. Koshinski, $156,000.
• 239 Young St., Clark R. Cain; Dawn E. Cain to Giovanni Holdings LLC, $85,000.
• 260 Morgan St., Clark R. Cain; Dawn E. Cain to Giovanni Holdings LLC, $45,000.
• 24 Fremont St., Clark R. Cain; Dawn E. Cain to Giovanni Holdings LLC, $35,000.
TONAWANDA
• 2299 Military Road, Sunbeam Laboratories LLC to 2299 Military LLC, $534,600.
• 321 Lowell Road, Frances L. Marzullo; Susan M. Zynda to Emily C. Hennessy; Timothy J. Hennessy, $360,000.
• 316 Athens Boulevard, Kelly Fogarty; Sean Fogarty to Michael T. Kandrashoff; Pinkston Erin Faye Elizabeth, $261,200.
• 312 Hartford Ave., Emily C. Hennessy; Timothy J. Hennessy to Daniel Gartland; Sara Grady, $256,000.
• 407 Thorncliff Road, Evan Venditti to Philip Bochorski, $255,000.
• 63 Hamilton Boulevard, Andrew J. Beilman; Danielle G. Beilman to Constantina Hogenkamp, $230,000.
• 87 Tulane Road, Philip R. Bochorski to Christopher J. Brzyski Jr., $220,000.
• 304 Nassau Ave., Paul Thomas Johnson to Jonathan W. Levine; Sheila P. Levine, $217,500.
• 261 Lowell Road, Patricia A. Stewart; Peter W. Stewart to Brodie Fenton; Madeson Goodman, $200,000.
• 15 Charlston Ave., Taylor Herne to Denis M. Yacinthe, $197,120.
• 1 Faragut, Christine L. Kreiss; Jon M. Kreiss to Eric C. Hermanson; Molly K. Hermanson, $196,000.
• 411 Cleveland, Michael Bongiovanni to Rebecca A. Meyer, $195,000.
• 170 Orchard Drive, Jean Marie Muscarella; Jesse T. Ross to Matthew Deck, $175,500.
• 161 Tulane Road, Bruce A. Morningstar; Cheryl A. Morningstar to Lydia M. Wishman, $175,000.
• 60 Eden Ave., Josephine Divincenzo to Sarah M. Gibson, $175,000.
• 132 Tremaine Ave., Sara Bruckheimer; Angelo Sciandra to Di Carlo Juliana Scotto, $165,000.
• 285 Victoria Boulevard, Donald J. Pijanowski to Christopher J. Kacala, $165,000.
• 127 Henderson Ave., Sarah E. Starr to Kulwinder Kaur; Billa Singh, $160,000.
• 245 Fancher Ave., Linda A. Gajkowski; Stanley P. Gajkowski to Felicia Williams; Kaley Williams, $145,000.
• 326 Nassau, Julia A. Renner; Julia Ann Renner to Gary Renner; Gary J. Renner, $140,000.
• 109 Brighton, Peter Szewczuk; Victor Szewczuk to Dillon Thomas, $128,750.
• 899 Parker Boulevard, Jennifer J. Sutton; Willard H. Sutton Jr. to Joann Mercurio, $122,000.
• 130 Tremont Ave., Anthony R. Perez to Seven Twenty One Estates LLC, $106,000.
• 399 Washington Ave., Wilmington Reo LLC to Andrew Hofert; Vincent Terrana, $86,600.
• 301 West Hazeltine, Plantation Homes LLC to Mohammed A. Ameen, $75,000.
• 121 Midland Ave., Robert J. Gristmacher; Rose Gristmacher; Rose Marie Gristmacher to William J. Brown, $63,000.
• 1889 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda to Sfd Partners LLC, $26,150.
WALES
• 13062 Warner Hill Road, Adam D. Bush; Kara B. Henneberry-Bush to Melanie Perdue Martin; Martin William Randolph Jr, $367,500.
WEST SENECA
• 32 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Philip I. Edwards; Samantha R. Edwards, $530,618.
• 287 Center Road, 287 Center Road LLC to Embury Holdings LLC, $325,000.
• 92 Covington Drive, Stacy M. Lockwood to Richard M. Tracy, $272,000.
• 2 Crownland Circle, Joshua Sarama; Lynne Sarama to Leah E. Domagala, $265,000.
• 35 Idlewood Drive, Jamie L. Kline to Kelly Lyn Pietrzak, $212,000.
• 71 Singer Drive, Allyssa J. Niggel; Peter L. Veech to Nathan D. Ohara; Taylor L. Weed, $195,000.
• 3648 Seneca St., Craig Horner to Stefanie A. Pawelek, $185,000.
• 60 Elmsford Drive, Jacob J. Hiam to Sean Menz; Samantha L. Scioli, $180,000.
• 286 Doris Drive, Kelly M. Brodnicki to Ryan M. Paolini; Susan M. Paolini, $175,000.
• 57 Queens, John F. Manley IV to Jenifer S. Stroh, $160,000.
• 251 Greenmeadow Drive, Cassandra L. Victor to Kyle J. Bogdan, $136,200.
• 50 East Carriage Park, George A. Walker Jr.; Linda Ann Walker to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings IV LLC, $95,000.
• 164 Edson St., Esq Custom Homes LLC to Carrie Shaffer-Morrison; Kevin Shaffer-Morrison, $16,000.