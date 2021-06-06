Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 16.
AKRON
• 37 Bloomingdale Ave., Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Connie Zimicki, $334,580.
• 28 Brooklyn St., Benjamin F. Karas; Donna Karas to Alisha Baldinelli; Rose M. Baldinelli, $267,500.
ALDEN
• 13335 Cherry Tree Lane, Aletha R. Crafferty; John H. Crafferty to David Janus; Digby A. Janus, $335,000.
• 1725 Crittenden Road, Patricia Ida Smith to Jessica Wenk-Gietler, $200,000.
AMHERST
• 15 Knollwood Lane, Nancy D. Brooks to James M. Garvey; Lauri C. Garvey, $705,000.
• 221 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Ravinder Devgun, $519,445.
• 212 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Nabila F. Azam; Mohammed Hamid, $510,760.
• 95 Waterford Park, Elia S Mastor Revocable Trust 110217 Tr to Antoinette Mahfouz; Joseph A. Mahfouz, $500,000.
• 97 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Pankaj Joshi; Liza Sharma, $464,415.
• 207 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Dennis Gahagen; Suzette M. Hoffmann-Gahagen, $440,160.
• 178 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Dwayne L. Cathcart; Tamara D. Cathcart, $424,845.
• 124-f Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kathleen A. Forgach; Peter W. Forgach, $414,500.
• 74 Beachridge Drive, Gregory Joseph; Patricia Joseph to Ramprasath Balasubramanian; Gayathri Shankaran, $390,000.
• 268 Belvoir Road, Rebecca K. Zenger to Reginald T. Bowman, $380,000.
• 91 Exeter Road, Mark D. Stein; Susan E. Stein to Patricia A. Kennedy, $360,000.
• 103 Primrose Lane, Christie M. Seedhouse; Steven J. Seedhouse to Michael J. Glieco, $346,000.
• 146 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Kelvin V. Collymore; Tracy D. Collymore, $338,730.
• 379 Reist St., Richard M. Newell to Emily Davison; Joshua Davison, $335,000.
• 405 Heim Road, Earl William Clifford; Rita M. Clifford to Brian Wallace; Melissa M. Wallace, $310,000.
• 120 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Richard Baldwin; Talitha Baldwin, $306,275.
• 2065 Kensington, Network Properties LLC to Golden Land Inc, $300,000.
• 8 Kristen Meadows, Susan H. Kulwicki; Thomas J. Kulwicki to Jamie A. Nolan; William C. Nolan, $299,500.
• 280 Oakwood Drive, Donald Morlock to Matthew Reed; Rose Reimer, $275,000.
• 759 Campbell Boulevard, Alonzo Rainero to Christopher David Meister, $265,000.
• 117 Lebrun Road, Anthony C. Dandridge; Lillian J. Dandridge to Andrea Coleman, $260,000.
• 1451 Campbell Boulevard, E&r Horizons LLC to Jennifer Lynn Hilton; Therese L. Hilton, $255,000.
• 302 Fairways Boulevard, Dorothy M. Menth to Molly E. Walker, $220,000.
• 20 Berwin Drive, Lyubov Shpakovsky; Mikhail Shpakovsky to Denis Kulev, $205,000.
• 305 Maynard Drive, Fagerstrom C. Annette; Charlotte Annette Fagerstrom to Amanda L. Scafetta, $205,000.
• 129 Woodcrest Drive, Lynn T. Kozlowski; Kate A. Wagner to William J. Cloutier, $201,000.
• 256 Park Forest, Francia Z. Aldao to Boukou Karchefsky, $183,000.
• 216 Harrogate Sq, Joseph W. Shifflet; Noreen B. Shifflet to Lori J. Mcartney-Topor, $182,000.
• 152 Lamarck, Courtney A. Laffler; John B. Laffler; Pamela Laffler to Meredith M. Collins; Paul A. Collins; Andrew T. Finger, $172,050.
• 64 Albion, Laura A. Fisher; Jesse J. Mandel; Jesse S. Mandel to Elizabeth Bassler, $170,000.
• 267 Capen Boulevard, Charlotte D. Roederer to Daniel L. Helman; Zena Marie Toh, $168,000.
• 122 Bernhardt Drive, Cynthia L. Christopher; Peter P. Christopher to Jeffrey Thomas Christopher, $165,000.
• 930 Hopkins Rd Unit G, Michael Longo to Marianne Longo, $150,000.
• 4593 Chestnut Ridge Rd #4, Grace Lowry; Robert Lowry to Christina L. Mitchell, $142,500.
• 63 Henel Ave., Judith K Mcdermid Family Wealth Trust 042310 Tr to Austin O. Stanley, $134,900.
• 549 Emerson Drive, Jonathan Pidanick to Kristin Pidanick, $128,750.
• 125 Old Lyme Dr14221, Victoria A. Zamora to Laurie C. Sandretto, $115,000.
• 4669 North Bailey Ave., 1832 Clinton Realty LLC to Sg6 Holdings LLC, $92,500.
• Vacant land 96 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 1010 Dodge Road, Jamie Parisi; Matthew Parisi to Akshat K. Dixit, $21,000.
• 21 Foxberry Drive, Christina Cox to Karen Blake, $9,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1600 Boies Road, Louis J. Kibler; Mary Kibler to Emma E. Mckeehan; James D. Mckeehan, $455,000.
• 499 South St., Lynn J. Fischer to Jeffrey G. Fischer; Melanie M. Fischer, $350,000.
• 600 Oakwood Ave., Glenn P. Gould to Jennifer L. Reinhart, $250,000.
• 51 Heiler Drive, Bruce Crawford; Bruce R. Crawford to Kayla Crawford; Michael Crawford Jr., $235,000.
• Vacant land Davis Road, Joshua D. Bruzgul to Tonya Gburek; Joseph Schriever, $75,000.
BOSTON
• 9213 State Road, Travis D. Pufpaff to Angelo S. Mule, $175,000.
• Vacant land Boston Colden Road, Eric A. Feltz to John A. Lattanzio, $30,000.
• 7105 Parkside Ave., Christopher Law; Tammy L. Law to Christopher M. Law, $10,000.
BUFFALO
• 6 Lincoln Parkway, Kelli R. Davis to Gregory Holdings LLC, $1,900,000.
• 586 Ashland Ave., Patricia A. Moran to Marc Weinstein; Roxana Valenta Deregil, $469,000.
• 1432 Amherst St., Charles N. Frederiksen; Debra E. Frederiksen to Rachel Lawson; David Mindich, $465,000.
• 1287&1295 Niagara, 1238 Group LLC to 4th Property Bros LLC, $440,000.
• 460 Prospect Ave., Kevin Dolph; Brendan J. Tadler to Lam Joe Ryan Sinsuan, $355,000.
• 378 Crescent Ave., Martha Mccluskey; Carl Nightingale to Jaume Franquesa Bartolome; Marion Ruth Werner, $350,000.
• 789 Potomac Ave., Maura Young to Sam Schwass; Jared Stein, $300,000.
• 1654-1656 Elmwood, 1654 Elmwood Ave Enterprises LLC to 1654 Side House LLC, $290,000.
• 124 Hoyt St., Mary E. Oddo to Leah A. Daniel, $269,000.
• 32 Woodette Place, Nancy A. Miller; Patrick J. Miller to Eric Miller, $255,000.
• 430 Cumberland Ave., Gail M. Riggs; Mark S. Riggs to Brittany Goldson, $255,000.
• 1268 West Ave., Team Soda Properties LLC to Bellingham Erika M E; Willie T. Marsh III, $255,000.
• 507 Niagara St., Jergo LLC to 507 Niagara St LLC, $252,500.
• 21 Baynes, Ann Thi Hoang to Charlotte Clark, $230,000.
• 379 Taunton Place, David John Thompson; Jessica Wooten Thompson to Daniel W. Burr, $218,750.
• 36 Barry Place, Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Eh Htoo, $210,000.
• 436 Baynes St., Tammy L. Pangburn to Brandi R. Mason, $205,000.
• 2176 Main St., Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo New York to Daniel J. Mazurek; Lisa D. Mazurek, $181,000.
• 125 Edward St Unit 4d, Amber Gorzynski to James Conrad Oconnor, $179,900.
• 163 Fenton St., Louise Lubkowski; Michael Lubkowski to Sheree Nichole Green, $176,001.
• 263 Maryland St., Adelaide R. Ferreira; Joao A. Ferreira; Joao Antunes Ferreira to Michael Lignos, $165,000.
• 65 Condon, Todd Marshall Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Alexandra N. Lamonte, $161,000.
• 30 Geary, Amichay Dejman to Sean M. Deacon, $160,000.
• 357 Deerfield, Rs Real Estate International Inc to Abunayem M. Faizullah; Arif Ullah, $155,000.
• 85 Decker, Cob NY LLC; Cobny LLC to Tianni L. Lofton, $150,000.
• 89 Southside, Adi Buffalo Group LLC to Tracy L. Bolton, $144,100.
• 770 West Ferry St Apt 3b, Marianne Kreitz to David Mauricio, $140,000.
• 1492 Kensington Ave., Ellen R. Pope; Gary R. Pope to David Economou, $137,500.
• 188 Goulding Ave., Machaseh Group Limited Partnership; Machaseh Limited Partnership to Scott Hanesworth, $135,000.
• 50 Chadduck Ave., 525 Holdings LLC to Ladine D. Brown, $130,000.
• 82 Ridgewood Road, Catherine A. Buckley to Jeffrey Avolio, $125,000.
• 21 Janet St., Abc Property Management LLC to Sabina Mostafa, $125,000.
• 73 Rodney Ave., Elnora Norwood to Chowdhury Property One LLC, $120,000.
• 94 Domedion Ave., Vickrem Parmanand to Teshiko Payton, $109,000.
• 414 Lasalle Ave., Edith M. Williams to Devin Robinson, $105,000.
• 90 Hammerschmidt Drive, Joseph Denecke; Karen A. Denecke to 35 Sayre LLC, $102,000.
• 1563 Broadway, Marcus L. Warren to Sultana Parvin, $101,000.
• 404 Taunton Place, Amelia P. Benton to John Ryan; Patricia J. Ryan, $100,000.
• 285 Sycamore St., Antonia L. Crawford to Kellen P. Crawford, $100,000.
• 72 Central Ave., Dorothy A. Bielinski; Jason A. Bielinski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $95,900.
• 230 Purdy St., Michael Badeaux Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Mohammad Abdul Mannan, $90,000.
• 2560 Bailey Ave., Md Rabiul Islam to Saleha Khatun; Abu B. Siddik, $90,000.
• 82 Marigold Ave., Affinity NY Management Inc to Rumana Akter; Sumon Corp, $86,000.
• 49 French, Prentist Brown to Md B. Asif; Jayma A. Orin, $85,000.
• 15 Cornwall Ave., Shahid Ullah to Amdadul Hoque; Hasan Kamrul Rubel, $85,000.
• 61 Mendola, Khadijas Inc to Mohammad M. Bhuiyan, $83,000.
• 441 Parkdale Ave., 416homez Inc to 154nfb LLC, $82,000.
• 17 Garner, Mark Valle; Matthew Valle; Michael Valle to Munesh Parmanand, $80,000.
• 321 Rhode Island, Walter Guallermo; Walter Guillermo; Alba Quiroa to Emr Properties of WNY LLC, $80,000.
• 25 Thomas, Future Home Solutions Inc to Mitchell Enterprises Global Incorporated, $80,000.
• 59 Langmeyer, Bcg Nadlan LLC; Rubinshtein Holdings Inc to Bcg Nadlan LLC, $80,000.
• 567 Minnesota Ave., Yb Properties LLC to Ruth Mayham, $76,000.
• 67 Lang Ave., Muazzam Akram to Alamgir Hossain; Al Amin Joni, $75,000.
• 56 Midway, Joyce Myles to Ashrafuzzaman Bhuiyan, $75,000.
• 170 Selkirk, Alex Consulting LLC; Kai Capital LLC to Mitchell Enterprises Global Incorporated, $73,000.
• 20 Zelmer, Shahida USA Inc to Sadi Abu Nassir M; Farjana A. Shima, $70,000.
• 63 Rogers Ave., Mohammad Abdul Aziz to Shimul Hassan Management, $70,000.
• 43 Midway, Kubbad Biswas to Mohammad M. Rahman, $70,000.
• 13 Dart St., Joseph L. Haberer; Kathryn M. Haberer to Sany Chavan, $69,000.
• 441 Parkdale Ave., Mark G. Kleiner to 416homez Inc, $65,000.
• 108 Howell St., Dorothy F. Blasik to Matthew J. Smith, $60,000.
• 350 Dingens St., Smith Donald H Agt; Gordon F. Smith; Tasner Courtney Donahue Grd to Four Points Property Management LLC, $60,000.
• 94 Central, Ligstar Properties Limited to Sultana Parvin, $59,900.
• 110 Orlando St., Barbara A. Schneider; Paul A. Schneider to Richard Cryan; Sean M. Cryan, $59,900.
• 94 Gorton, Saido Sabtow to Omar Mohamed Sheikh, $55,000.
• 338 Hewitt, Yair Sela to Cobny LLC, $55,000.
• 136 Parkridge Ave., Nicholas Joseph Liddi to Mohammed Uddin, $53,000.
• 730 Glenwood Ave., Mohammed N. Islam to Sadique Ahmed, $53,000.
• 241 North Ogden, Razia Akter Khan to Tahsin Rahman Siddique, $50,000.
• 304 French, William Hagan to Mohammad S. Alam; Shanewz Uddin, $48,000.
• 76 Fillmore, Ekramul Karim; Mst Hasina Momotaj to Dinh Chien Nguyen, $47,000.
• 25 Coronada St., Kimberly E. Salefske to 35 Sayre LLC, $46,000.
• 660 Fulton St., Rjgc Properties LLC to Dennis Dargavel, $45,000.
• 22 Ogden North, City of Buffalo to Kym L. Carter, $42,000.
• 431 Hewitt Ave., Mohammad Noman; Begum Zobida to Mohammed A. Hoque, $40,000.
• 109 Hewitt Ave., Abul Hashem Talukder to Affinity NY Management Inc, $40,000.
• 60 Sweet Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Hashim Foya Zul I B Abul; Zainab Mohammad Rofik, $35,000.
• 28 Kermit Ave., Michael Richardson to Mohammad Abdul Aziz, $35,000.
• 190 Hamburg St., Amber Prescott to John Beller, $34,000.
• 29 Oxford Ave., Sheila Lee to Jeffrey Copeland; Renee Copeland, $33,000.
• 18 Archer, Frank R. Russillo; Judith M. Russillo to James Russillo, $30,000.
• 96 Swinburne, Sheikh M. Salimullah to Faridha Yeasmin, $30,000.
• 162 Keystone, Gerald Smith to Taqwa Property Inc, $25,000.
• 76 Spann, Cara Sherrieb; Cara B. Sherrieb to Jason Sherrieb, $23,000.
• 439 Swan, Cesar Fontanez to Dawn Chamberlain, $22,500.
• 432 Carlton St., Jo Willie Martin to People Who Care Project Inc, $10,000.
• 380 Doat, Rafaat Al Madi; Fatima Slimani to Refati Faruk; Mehbub Alam Sarker, $7,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 58 Dartwood Drive, Tcs Development LLC to Shah Abida, $225,000.
• 76 Jeffrey Drive, Kyle J. Lackie; Stephanie L. Lackie to Erinn L. Clark, $220,000.
• 45 Madaline Lane, Michael J. Glieco; Brittney E. Nelson to Alyssa Gates; Christopher A. Lommer, $216,500.
• 4 Hillside Ave., Joseph J. Kubek; Joseph R. Kubek to Blake Eister; Tawni Wiltse, $210,000.
• 92 Vern Lane, James Mckeehan to Hasina Begum; Md M. Rahman, $210,000.
• 30 Maria Lane, Kimberly D. Kwiatkowski; Robert P. Kwiatkowski to Patricia Siskar; Richard R. Siskar, $203,500.
• 82 Lynnette Court, Jasmine Olmstead to Jaela Elvera Agnello, $202,000.
• 160 Cornell Drive, Jennifer L. Snyder; Matthew D. Snyder to Kimberly M. Zielinski; Robert W. Zielinski, $200,000.
• 53 Jfk Lane, Kayla Maloney to Anthony Michael Fazzino, $195,000.
• 17 Bink St., Sally Altheide; Arthur Daruszka; Daniel J. Daruszka; Sandra Mertz; Debra Wojcik to Cindy Lynn Smith; Norman Fuller Smith, $192,000.
• 36 Wing Court, Michael E. Wisniewski to Ryan C. Phillips, $189,000.
• 91 St Boniface Road, Erynn Holliday; Alexander J. Smaszcz to Mark Beyer, $185,000.
• 1837 Kensington Ave., Cynthia Chiaravalle; Matthew Chiaravalle to Margaret M. Ott, $185,000.
• 133 Crandon Boulevard, Michelle Bates to Ashley M. Bates; Michael Hassan, $180,000.
• 286 Zurbrick Road, James J. Hoffarth; Maxine M. Hoffarth to Tessa Hoffarth; Zachariah Hooper, $175,000.
• 112 Central Boulevard, Erin N. Edsell to Meredith E. Stacey, $168,000.
• 126 Midland Drive, Putting Around 2 LLC to Maria M. Nunez; Rodriguez Eric Alberto Fuentes, $165,000.
• 131 Cresthaven Drive, Evan J. Sardo to Danielle Johnson, $160,000.
• 50 Bonita Drive, Kathleen Favata to Edith Bailey, $154,500.
• 28 Dartwood, Salvatore Carrubba to Matthew J. Beck, $150,000.
• 38 Vernon Drive, Kathleen Miano to John Fraterrigo, $150,000.
• 193 Orchard Place, Diana M. Courtright to Katelyn Eberle; Andrew Gonzales, $145,000.
• 2215 Broadway St., Alice M. Damato to B&l Realty Holdings LLC, $122,500.
• 176 Yeager Drive, Robert M. Gentz; Steven M. Gentz to David Martina; Whole House Investments LLC, $106,000.
• 42 Roxborough, Audrey Cudzil to Murphy James Patrick Jr, $86,750.
• 137 Hanwell Place, Leonard J. Kubiak to Theresa Gallo; Mary Jo Kubiak, $66,000.
• 24 Adlon Place, Oren 770 Inc to Esb Group LLC, $65,000.
• 105 Grand Boulevard, Leonard J. Kubiak; Mary Jo Kubiak to Leonard J. Kubiak, $55,000.
CLARENCE
• 6580 Bianchi Lane, Jerome J. Bianchi; Marsha A. Scandurra to David J. Lewis; Anna M. Liuzzo, $637,000.
• 9636 Cobblestone Drive, Thurza W. Capozzi to Sullivan John Edward Jr; Krystina Marie Sullivan, $600,000.
• 5815 Forest Creek Drive, Deborah A. Wehrlin; Scott J. Wehrlin to Christine R. Herman; Susan Kornacki, $580,000.
• 6200 Country Walk Court, Laureen B. Livesay-Newman to Sahir Sarvaiya; Zarrin Sarvaiya, $580,000.
• 8920 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Nithin Ammananda Kunjappa; Sunitha Pendyala, $493,198.
• 5750 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Harry J&clare L Apolito Irrevocable Living Trust 050411 Tr, $480,190.
• 8870 Sesh Road, Christopher Paul Clarke to Kevin P. Fitzgerald; Meagan K. Fitzgerald, $470,000.
• 4921 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Patricia Joseph, $445,850.
• 6177 Ranch View Drive, Elinor Weiss; Joel Weiss; Joel H. Weiss to Jessica Dudek; Lisa F. Dudek; Peter J. Dudek; Peter J. Dudek Jr., $425,000.
• 8262 Clarence Lane N, Jeanne C. Fisher; Robert W. Fisher to Elizabeth A. Coffey-Pratt; Jason Pratt, $355,000.
• 8774 Stahley Road, Virginia Modafarra to Kathryn Kuhaneck; Stephen Anthony Kuhaneck, $352,000.
• 5400 The Village Station Circle, Marcia M. Fronczak to John G. Lomeo; Joseph M. Lomeo; Vincent J. Lomeo, $250,000.
• Vacant land 5404 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Hdj Builders Inc, $129,900.
• 10530 Westerwald Lane, Ann M. Helms; William F. Helms to David Bundt; Kathryn Bundt, $109,000.
• 6455 Salt Road, Eric Stumpf to Kyle Hunter Dunn, $52,000.
CONCORD
• 12510 Trevett Road, Karl Horschel to Deanna Horschel; Derek Horschel, $400,000.
• 28b Ridge Trl, Frank E. Vella; Mary S. Vella to Melissa A. Giordano; Ryan F. Marschilok, $270,000.
ELMA
• 1080 Stolle Road, Patricia A. Birrer; Paul B. Birrer to Jeffrey P. Twichell; Maryna Twichell, $436,475.
• Vacant land Clinton St., Edward Vrana; James E. Vrana to Julie K. Eberhard; Michael J. Eberhard, $105,000.
• 971 Aurora St., Chelsea Strasser to Mark E. Pempsell II, $10,000.
EVANS
• 7748 Erie Road, John A. Lombardo; John Lombardo to Brian M. Jindra; Cassandra Jindra, $301,000.
• 7237 Sweetland Road, Randal J. Notarnicola to Gary M. Palmer; Mary Elizabeth Palmer, $180,000.
• 6785 Belle Heights Road, Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher to Jeffrey Kravitz; Melanie E. Kravitz, $165,000.
• 6712 Schuyler Drive, Jason D. Zorn to Thomas C. Arthur, $95,450.
• 6998 Woodcliff Drive, Robert Pfluger to Anthony Fedele; Sherry Fedele, $18,000.
GOWANDA
• 78 Caroline Road, James F. Kessler; James F. Kessler Jr. to James F. Kessler Jr.; Rhonda H. Mingle, $79,864.
• 17 Park St., Marilou E. Patterson to Kratos Holdings LLC, $48,250.
• 186 Buffalo St., John A. West to Adam M. Reese; Kymberlie Ka Reese, $6,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3880 East River Road, Joy K. Kriger; Karl P. Kriger to Amanda Missert; Matthew J. Missert, $555,000.
• 180 Waterford Park, Renee J. Tobin; Ronald D. Tobin Jr. to Kathleen A. Mitchell; Scott P. Mitchell, $325,000.
• 1939 Marjorie Road, Kristen N. Calvello; Kristen N. Cavello; Joshua J. Shouldice to Serina Morgan; Dominic M. Pennacchio Jr., $281,000.
• 2892 Stony Point Road, Kimberly A. Schoen to Merlyn J. Kelly; Thomas G. Kelly, $199,900.
• 74 Marilyn Drive, Pilgrim Properties LLC to James Clark Sr., $186,900.
• 983 Enola Road, Kristine Bovenzi; Sally Kaiser; Mary Jeanne Merritt; Robert Merritt; Lynn Mitchell to Richard Koziol Jr., $165,000.
HAMBURG
• 6355 Versailles Road, Robert P. Johnson; Shawna C. Johnson to Derrick B. Losey; Tina M. Losey, $505,000.
• 2159 Shadow Lane, David M. Velasquez; Jamie M. Velasquez to Ashley Mcquiggan; Gregory R. Mcquiggan, $370,000.
• 29 Scooter Lane, Andrea L. Cwynar; Stephane D. Cwynar to Isaiah M. Liebel; Michelle L. Liebel, $305,000.
• 2850 Amsdell Rd Unit 11-l, R-Pal Holdings LLC to Allan L. Paglia, $270,000.
• 161 Highland Ave., Brian Mcgahey; Dawn Mcgahey to David Thompson; Jessica Thompson, $259,900.
• 4407 Parker Road, Margaret J. Blenski; Randy Blenski to Amber Leanne Rinard; Nicholas J. Yonkosky, $220,000.
• 73 Milford St., Amber Denison; Derik Denison to Rebecca Armbrust; Christopher Querrieo, $205,000.
• 5429 Scranton Road, Elizabeth Ann Eckert; Steven D. Eckert to Brandon Ray Stone, $200,000.
• 4044 Loring Ave., Mary S. Bannister; Paul R. Bannister; Robert E. Bannister; Catherine Rogers to Matthew W. Bannister; Raquel E. Lowery, $128,800.
• 5561 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #7, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #8, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 717 Ridge Road, Victoria Square Restaurant Inc to Remedy House Inc, $229,000.
• 56 Cobb Road, Patricia A. Rothenberger; Patricia Rothenberger to Daniel Sieracki; Tessa Michelle Smith, $201,000.
• 51 Fernald Ave., David E. Proff; Kathryn L. Proff to Sg&s Property Inc, $190,000.
• 40 Vincent Ave., Bryan E. Rosten to Jason Ferkh, $175,000.
• 16 Barlow, Ashley Martin; Ashley Otoole to Anthony J. Roan, $160,000.
• 130 Leonard, Kathleen A. Janicki; Susan M. Oakley; Arlene L. Raby to Joanne E. Janicki, $105,000.
• 46 Cloverleaf, Larry J. Bahny; Larry John Bahny to Brian Piccillo, $25,000.
LANCASTER
• V/l&387 Schwartz Road, Mary K. Szatkowski; Robert Szatkowski to Selmar Dorsey II, $535,000.
• 35 Newberry Lane, Bryan S. Stockman; Michele L. Stockman to Mark Boggs; Tracy Boggs, $431,500.
• 15 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Rhodes Arthur David Jr; Kristin Marie Rhodes, $411,430.
• 161 Schlemmer Road, Diane M. Blanchard; Kevin Blanchard to Jennifer J. Beale; Michael C. Zawadzki, $392,250.
• 4 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kathleen M. Shevchuk, $392,043.
• 26 Red Clover Lane, Thomas Watson; Thomas H. Watson; Thomas H. Watson Jr. to Jerald Linforth; Lisa Linforth, $335,000.
• 18 Roosevelt Ave., Maria A Cilnyk Irrevocable Trust 111920 Tr to Vincent J. Marcello, $183,000.
• 1178 Penora St., Steven Jagodzinski; Steven J. Jagodzinski to Schiappa Homes LLC, $175,000.
• 8 Ave. C, Donna M. Burfield to Vincent Giamberdino III, $164,300.
• 13 Martha Drive, Erik M. Mccarthy to Samantha M. Canton, $150,000.
• 40 Deepwood Place, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Jason Francabandiero; Jessica Francabandiero, $71,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 5575 Barnum Road, Bruce Derry; Nanette Derry to Jay M. Ganz; Laura J. Ganz, $325,900.
NORTH COLLINS
• 12201 Gowanda State Road, Raupp Family Revocable Trust 032018 Tr to Timothy D. Kruger, $30,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• Vacant land Freeman Road, Dps Southwestern Corp to Birdsong Lakes LLC, $1,550,000.
• 4 Grand View Trail, Leslie C. Skwara; Thomas A. Skwara to Daniel R. Connors; Kelly M. Connors, $737,500.
• 22 Winterhall Road, Robert M. Bauer; Ronni L. Bauer; Ronnie L. Bauer to Diana E. Violanti; Joshua A. Violanti, $539,400.
• 22 Basswood Lane, Daniel R. Connors; Kelly M. Connors to Jane M. Tomaszewski; John E. Tomaszewski, $510,000.
• 5701 Burton Road, David C. Winter; Mary Ellen Winter to Learning Triangle Labs LLC, $507,000.
• 3214 Bieler Road, Kathryn L. Jablonicky; Kathryn L. Soscia to Igor Yuzbashev, $325,000.
• 19 Woodthrush Trl, Richard Leonard&barbara Jean Lester Revocable Trust 031518 Tr; Richard Leonard&barbara Jean Lester Revocable Trust 032918 Tr to Richard Leonard&barbara Jean Lester Revocable Trust 032918 Tr, $297,500.
SPRINGVILLE
• 48 Albro Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Mark Mazur; Clair Montroy, $10,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 249 Adam St., Christopher Rosner to Diana Carolina Abreu; Samuel Guivas, $210,000.
• 56 Mitchell Drive, Eleanor N. Miller to Lindsey M. Huetter; Michael J. Schlecht, $199,999.
• 44 Delaware St., Richard M. Reimer to Ejc Consulting LLC, $170,000.
• 413 Broad St., Kyle Beiter; Kelly Krupski to Cory Leonard, $153,000.
• 27 Carney St., Laith Abo Kefaya; Laith Salah to Goonerathna Merrennaghe Shenudh Hirusha, $52,000.
TONAWANDA
• 257 East Hazeltine Ave., Lindsay A. Brindisi; Lindsay A. Ondrey to Vincent J. Lesh III, $270,000.
• 1641 Sheridan Drive, Abdullah Alibadi; Ahmed Alibadi to USA Brothers LLC, $250,000.
• 224 Heritage Road, Patrick J. Conner; Barbara C. Conner to Jeffrey Martin; Katherine Martin, $240,000.
• 1146 Woodstock Ave., Benjamin J. Dolpp to David H. Mcgregor, $235,000.
• 63 Quaker Rdg, Rose Baldinelli to Kayla A. Maloney; Samuel A. Rodriguez, $221,000.
• 929 Delaware Road, Peter G. Gerace to Theron R. Howard Jr., $220,000.
• 147 Palmer Ave., Sara A. Maynard to Tracy Breinlinger, $220,000.
• 177 Springfield Ave., Janelle M. Miller to Kerri L. Iraci; Steven R. Iraci Jr., $190,000.
• 639 Ellicott Creek Road, Joshua Nash to Alex J. Kolipinski, $181,000.
• 696 Highland, Earl King; Lorri M. King to Susan Penman, $167,696.
• 349 Wendel Ave., Cody J. Belanger to Jessica Magnano, $165,000.
• 191 Glendale Drive, Dennis Liberty; Wendy Liberty to Casey J. Liberty, $160,000.
• 260 Waverly Ave., Cecelia H. Caggiano; Daniel A. Caggiano to Adam C. Bogart, $141,000.
• 323 Yorkshire Road, Muriel Kelley; Muriel M. Kelley; Muriel M. Schrul to Sandra Celotto, $130,000.
• 34 North Ellwood Ave., Dorothy M. Hogg to Katherine Plante; Ryan Plante, $110,000.
• 188 Cortland Ave., Thomas J. Schwartz to William J. Schwartz, $110,000.
WALES
• 13781 Schang Road, Michael S. Mcarthur; Robert J. Mcarthur; Robin Mcarthur to Michael Brady, $95,000.
WEST SENECA
• 272 Kirkwood Drive, Joseph T. Schroeder; Stephanie Schroeder to Dianna Phelps, $220,000.
• 149 Kirkwood Drive, Jason Lake to Douglas M. Ross; Kristen M. Ross, $206,000.
• 125 Shawnee Place, Erik D. Domino to Rachel L. Markiewicz; Scott Markiewicz, $195,000.
• 47 Tampa Drive, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Gino S. Gatti, $160,000.
• 188 Dover Drive, Ashley A. Kelly; Sean T. Obrien II to Brendan P. Kelly, $120,086.
• 809 Mineral Springs, Robert Smith III; Cleo R. Smith to Joseph Milewski, $100,000.
• 4422 Clinton St., Mark A. Penksa; Mark Penksa to John W. Dunkle III, $40,000.