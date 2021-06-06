Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 16.

AKRON

• 37 Bloomingdale Ave., Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Connie Zimicki, $334,580.

• 28 Brooklyn St., Benjamin F. Karas; Donna Karas to Alisha Baldinelli; Rose M. Baldinelli, $267,500.

ALDEN

• 13335 Cherry Tree Lane, Aletha R. Crafferty; John H. Crafferty to David Janus; Digby A. Janus, $335,000.

• 1725 Crittenden Road, Patricia Ida Smith to Jessica Wenk-Gietler, $200,000.

AMHERST

• 15 Knollwood Lane, Nancy D. Brooks to James M. Garvey; Lauri C. Garvey, $705,000.

• 221 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Ravinder Devgun, $519,445.

• 212 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Nabila F. Azam; Mohammed Hamid, $510,760.

• 95 Waterford Park, Elia S Mastor Revocable Trust 110217 Tr to Antoinette Mahfouz; Joseph A. Mahfouz, $500,000.

• 97 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Pankaj Joshi; Liza Sharma, $464,415.