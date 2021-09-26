Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 6, 2021.
AKRON
• 29 Parkview Drive, Aaron Burkhardt; Christina Burkhardt to Susan Glassman; Todd C. Glassman, $225,000.
• 23 Crescent Drive, William A. Hite to Juliana Kozak; Robert Kozak Jr., $195,000.
• 176 Main St., Kathy Ann Olson; Jayne M. Perry to David R. Olson; Kathy Ann Olson, $88,000.
• 12 Brodies Way, K&d Development LLC to Connie Alvarez, $69,900.
ALDEN
• 11032 Broadway, Alan Martin Szymanski; Rachelle Szymanski to Connor Green; Rachel Green, $185,000.
• 1609 Meadow Drive, Freed Family Trust 100407 Tr; Rosemary C. Freed to Chad D. Nelson; Karen M. Will, $140,000.
AMHERST
• 106 Harbridge Manor, Linda Culligan to Kristin L Peca Living Trust 031313 Tr; Michael A Peca Living Trust 031313 Tr, $945,000.
• 140 Avalon Meadows Lane, Subin Sharma; Mehak Swami to Michael D. Higgins; Diana Huang, $740,000.
• 115 Four Seasons E, Eugene C. Tenney; Leona F. Tenney to Alexandria Alterio; Nicholas Alterio, $618,000.
• 17 Hidden View Court, Mark A. Morgan to Nasrin Fatima; Md Tafazzal Hossain, $600,000.
• 33 Plumwood Court, Lawrence R. Birzon; Nancy D. Birzon to Holly Standish; Ryan J. Standish, $586,000.
• 559 Bauman Court, Rachel S. Smith; Thomas F. Smith to Eric A. Bennett; Tracy Witman, $580,000.
• 28 Rana Court, Maria J. Barba to Joseph R. Barba, $450,000.
• 35 Forestview Drive, Chaya M. Gellman; Jonathan A. Gellman to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah Inc, $442,500.
• 71 Waterway Lane, Amanda Brickman; Arlen Brickman to Daniel W. Mccumber; Margo L. Mccumber, $436,000.
• 27 Thomas Jefferson Lane, William J. Beckett; Kathleen M. Omalley-Beckett to Katherine M. Loncar; William D. Loncar, $434,820.
• 95 Crown Royal Drive, Wenxian Wang; Yan Yue to Houle Joseph Lawrence Jesse; Keri Lynn Houle, $425,000.
• 124-e Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Scott W. Ulrich; Tammy M. Ulrich, $409,035.
• 152 South Cayuga Road, James E. Cozza; Kalista A. Cozza to Melissa L. Johnson; Philip M. Johnson, $405,000.
• 36 Char Del Way, Adrian L. Feldman; Shirley L. Feldman to Mohammed Al-Amin; Sabiha Amin, $404,000.
• 20 Jasmine Court, Ralph Dailey LLC to Cory E. Blanchard, $380,000.
• 474 Cottonwood Drive, Joseph M. Schwartz; Judith A. Schwartz to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, $372,500.
• 474 Cottonwood Drive, National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Katherine A. Seil; Timothy J. Seil, $372,500.
• 103 Brockmoore Drive, Nancy Morrison to Joshua M. Cohen; Susan R. Rosenberg, $325,000.
• 35 Glen Oak Drive, Nancy L. Starr to Andrew Balk; Simone Clifford, $320,000.
• 266 Cottonwood Drive, Magezi Mukandala; Marina Mukandala to Joseph A. Aquilino; Sarah J. Aquilino, $310,000.
• 269 Sundown Trail, Geoffrey James Klaffka; Lisa A. Klaffka to Freya Flannery Borns; Brandon Fredric Canfield, $300,000.
• 144 Hilton Boulevard, Janeen M. El-Amin to Khaled Mollik, $300,000.
• 27 Argosy Drive, Alyce D. Schaefer to Emily R. Wild; Jeremy R. Wild, $295,000.
• 34 Hillside Drive, Coralie R. Brown; Robin Brown to Sean Michael Nowak; Erin Pendleton Soucise, $290,000.
• 38 Tee Court, Roy C. Brinkerhoff; Ruth S. Cleary to Dean A. Davis Jr.; Virginia B. Davis, $285,000.
• 399 Mt Vernon, Brian M. Dixon to Lauren Dee Gould; Aidan Mcgowan Powell, $283,000.
• 96 Grandview Drive, Michael D. Kowalick to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $280,000.
• 86 Jack Road, Noreen A. Braciszewski; Thomas Braciszewski to Andrew Richard Byrne; Ashley Byrne, $278,500.
• 271 Sprucewood Terrace, Eight Lives Holdings LLC to John T. Ehrbar, $270,000.
• 1918 Hopkins Road, Alyssa Howe to Brynn K. Gelband, $269,900.
• 22 Wedgewood Terrace, David P. Paul to Andrea Joyner, $255,000.
• 1453 Wehrle Drive, Cheryl Ann Mauro; Lance R. Mauro to Hani Khafipour; Alexandra Zirkle, $253,000.
• 11 Blossom Heath, Eight Lives Holdings LLC to Christopher Wzontek, $250,000.
• 27 Wellington Ct N, Irma Raynor Lewis Living Trust Tr to Christopher Clune, $246,000.
• 125 Dellwood Road, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Aubrey Caroline Schwartz, $241,000.
• 77 Millbrook Drive, Keith E. Krygier; Kristina E. Krygier to David Hill; Kelly Jasinowski, $235,000.
• 75 Cornell Ave., Hailey Cutler; Jason Eric Cutler to Katherine Bennett Bernard; Kristopher Luna, $235,000.
• 745 Paradise Road, Lisa M. Perticone; Karl R. Schurkus; Mark J. Schurkus to Marc Edward Grenzebach; Mary Niemczycki, $228,000.
• 260 Callodine Ave., Drew W. Eaton; Janet Lenichek to Shayne Mckay, $214,000.
• 286 Country Parkway, Kimberly L. Lavigne to David John Anasiewicz, $212,500.
• 2255 Maple Road, Sherman J. Hughes Jr. to Yemamex LLC, $210,000.
• 805 Redfern Court, Talia Harmon; Yael Roitberg to Anthony D. Parisi, $208,000.
• 165 Stevenson Road, Ayana C. Meeks to Destiny Marie Collins, $207,000.
• 120 Heim Road, Muhammad Wasif Shahjehan; Tahmina Shahjehan to Jason Malkowski; Rachael A. Strowger, $207,000.
• 4331 Bailey Ave., Cecile P. Morris; Edwin C. Morris to Preetam Kaur; Tirlok Singh, $197,000.
• 246 Rosedale Boulevard, Meghana V. Bapardekar; Sibu S. Nair to Jason Scott Sutton, $192,000.
• 45 Albion Ave., Tamer Celik to Dipali Ketankumar Patel; Ketankumar D. Patel, $190,000.
• 91 South Drive, Mildred C. Andrews to Gayle M Yogurtian Trust 091117 Tr, $187,500.
• 240 Callodine Ave., Jamil S. Haider to 240 Callodine Ave LLC, $169,900.
• 350 Cadman Drive, Stacie M. Karl to John Stephen Bukoski, $168,000.
• 328 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Robert Colwell; Ping Zhu to Yinchen Ge; Yuying Gong, $160,000.
• 14 Fawnwood Drive, Paul H Mangerian Living Trust 061107 Tr to Sarah H. Hai; Nouraldin Taefi, $142,500.
• 14 Fawnwood Drive, Patricia D. Williams to Sarah H. Hai; Nouraldin Taefi, $142,500.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd #107b, Kun Huang to Rithya LLC, $137,200.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Eades Ericka M J to Aruna Sochan, $123,000.
• 59 Old Lyme Rd14221, Morgan V. Dressler to Amritha Shetty, $123,000.
• 116a Foxberry Drive, Catherine M. Onions; Tyler J. Onions to Barbara R. Buckenroth; Richard W. Buckenroth, $116,120.
• 47 Ayrault Drive, Joyce Gayadeen to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $105,000.
• 150 South Union Road, Delprince Kevin D Est; Kevin Est Delprince to Cory Skok; Robert Warrington, $74,000.
• 71 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 86 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 95 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 1895 Eggert, Robert Jauch to Bailey Properties LLC, $35,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 20 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sandra K. Sylvester, $623,734.
• 450 Oakwood Ave., Craig A. Polston; Cristina A. Polston to Ryan A. Lema; Meghan Elizabeth Leydecker, $580,000.
• 1140 Sweet Road, Cheryl S. Barber; Thomas K. Barber to Ashley Cassidy; Jeremy Cassidy, $350,000.
• 1863 Hubbard Road, David G. Hogenkamp; Mary Ann Hogenkamp to Brett P. Ruh, $347,000.
• 949 Jewett Holmwood Road, Lori S. Haas to Dean J. Anzalone; Anzalone Sonya Reanea Richburg, $310,000.
• 1284 Underhill Road, Albert P. Salter; Janice R. Salter to Marjorie Mcallister; Michael Raleigh, $305,000.
• 12 Creekview Court, Wetzl Development LLC to Eileen M. Hodson; Jeremy L. Hodson, $129,000.
• 25 Ernst Place, Russell Schmidt; Theresa Schmidt to Bo Tucker Properties LLC, $127,500.
• Vacant land Cheval Rd14052, Legacy Polo Grounds LLC to Burke Homes LLC, $75,000.
BOSTON
• 7135 Taylor Road, Joseph W. Smith; Susan B. Smith to Timothy R. Regan, $468,000.
• 4746 Haag Road, Joanne J. Czine to Mary Katherine Papp; Nicholas R. Papp, $260,000.
• 9290 Boston State Road, Madison/ehlers LLC to Babe Cave Salon LLC, $150,000.
• Vacant land Deanna Drive, June M. Telaak; Robert J. Telaak to Deborah Guagliardi; Raymond Guagliardi, $35,000.
BRANT
• 10600 Lake Shore Road, Mary Elizabeth Forbes; Mary Suseann Forbes; Caroline Marie Lobaugh to Kathleen E. Mccabe; Sean P. Mccabe, $350,000.
• 65 Oval St., Robert W. Hickey; Robert W. Hickey Jr. to Bradley T. Rinehart; Jennie R. Rinehart, $210,000.
BUFFALO
• 200 Middlesex Road, Andrea Botterill; Jason Botterill to Chk Revocable Trust Ny-1, $1,440,000.
• 1435 Hertel Ave., 1435 Hertel LLC to D&h Buffalo LLC, $850,000.
• 449 Herkimer St., Queen City Invest LLC to 449 Herkimer LLC, $700,000.
• 275 Middlesex Road, Shelley Dawn Chandhok; Varun Chandhok to Gary Clyde Sanden, $692,200.
• 32 Clarendon Place, Mark W. Hennon; Teresa R. Hennon to Dawn Harbatkin; Lisa Schen, $629,500.
• 30 North Pearl St., Jeffrey Lamkin to Candace M. Kuechler; Matthew G. Wells, $545,000.
• 434 Lakefront Boulevard, Mara Mariani to Craig N. Touma, $466,000.
• 34 Chatham Ave., Joseph R. Piccillo; Linda M. Piccillo to John James Echeverria, $412,500.
• 558 Linden, Amanda M. Bernardini to Sabina Evangelista; Benjamin Ott, $375,000.
• 245 Voorhees Ave., Margaret T. Moriarity to Francesca Hietanen, $373,000.
• 230 Pennsylvania St., Kathryn A. Haskins to Sara Pellnat, $350,000.
• 24 Covington Road, Gregory Keppel; Linda Keppel to Zaviera A. Panlilio, $342,500.
• 383 Prospect Ave., Christopher J. Heeb; Karen M. Makar; Karen M. Maker to Ryan M. Thompson, $322,500.
• 369 Norwood Ave., Laura L. Sommer; Laura Watts Sommer to Lindsey Lauren Visser, $305,000.
• 21 Tacoma Ave., Brian P. Cooper; Valerie D. Cooper to Mark P. Austin; Mary T. Henault, $305,000.
• 330 Norwalk Ave., Jacob T. Young; Kristen M. Young to Brandon L. Moran; Jaclyn Pawelczak, $291,000.
• 144 Carmel Road, Michal H. Mroz to Gilbert Dennis Robert Jr, $291,000.
• 79 Winston, Nicholas J. Alterio; Alexandria L. Sullivan-Alterio to Jennifer K. Krajnik; Stephen A. Phillips, $287,000.
• 59 Red Jacket Parkway, Sarah E. Jurczysnki; Brian Punturiero to Kevin J. Grimaldi, $275,000.
• 170 Frontenac Ave., Dennise Rodriguez-Avila; Rhianna C. Rogers to Andrew E. Lison, $267,000.
• 476 Linden Ave., Gene J. Mack to Joseph S. Brucato, $262,500.
• 14 Kenefick, Brittany Bello; Daniel Crowther to Casey C. Gordon; Catherine E. Gordon, $251,000.
• 127 Harding Road, William C. Hamm dba; Enterprises Will to Timothy Hart; Mary Margaret Mcmahon, $239,900.
• 74 Choate Ave., Craig K. Florkowski to Gage Hilton, $220,000.
• 1681 Amherst St., Machael P. Sherry; Michael J. Sherry to Pine Needle Holdings LLC, $210,000.
• 124 Sunset St., Michelle Merlo; Christine Ruffino to Kyi Khai; Tho Peng, $200,000.
• 378 Mckinley Parkway, Barbara A. Stankwick to Andrew J. Heitzhaus, $190,000.
• 921 Hertel Ave., Ryan A. Miller to Research Forum LLC, $190,000.
• 491 Madison St., Sherice C. Bulluck to Jones Ashley M Moore, $190,000.
• 40 Fredro, David L. Eddy; Marissa A. Eddy to Stephen Turner, $186,111.
• 111 Brayton, Long Nguyen to Lauren Shadel Mackrell, $184,000.
• 210 Olympic, Esb Group LLC to Antonette M. Edwards, $176,000.
• 18 Lakewood Ave., Reidy M. Elizabeth; Mary Elizabeth Reidy to Jordan John D P Jr; Mary K. Murphy, $174,500.
• 65 South Pontiac St., Patricia J. Hupkowicz to Jordan Alexander Skubish, $168,000.
• 480 East St., Anna M. Kapus to Leonard E. Price III; Marielys Price, $160,000.
• 1616 Bailey Ave., Corp Fm&km to Nazma Akter; Mosharf Hossain, $160,000.
• 696 Abbott Road, Ayres Ben to J Elliot&company LLC, $155,000.
• 423 Breckenridge, Mary Welch to Brendan A. Yadav, $155,000.
• 30 Spaulding St., Buffalo Revival Holdings LLC to Thomas M. Dominick, $150,000.
• 770 West Ferry St Unit 33a, Johanna Macdonald; Scott Macdonald to Alex Joseph Nowocien, $145,000.
• 373 Fargo Ave., Sarah Spurlock to Darren Quinn, $144,000.
• 134 Ontario St., Muhammad Bilal; Pranom Wanwian to Kinfe Y. Bahta, $136,000.
• 1997 Clinton St., Mary A. Semski; Mary B. Semski; Mary Buszka Semski; Mary Semski to Ilija Karanovic, $130,000.
• 410 Cornwall, Mohammed Yasin to Mosammat Lotfunnahar, $127,250.
• 304 Ideal, David J. Grieco to Alexis N. Sweat; Branden W. Sweat, $125,000.
• 40 South St., Michelle A. Kameck; Robert S. Kameck to Sara L. Heidinger, $120,000.
• 44 Merrimac, Martin Marusewski to R&r Unlimited LLC, $120,000.
• 74 Mayer, Krishna Bista to Blay Hser, $120,000.
• 101 Arden, 716 Estates LLC to Jr Asset Management Inc, $117,500.
• 469 Doat, Deborah R. Zdon to Delwar Hussain, $115,000.
• 10 Dartmouth Ave., Md H. Kabir to Zf Realty NY LLC, $115,000.
• 127 Royal Ave., Kathryn L. Proff to Nafiur R. Chowdhury, $110,000.
• 116 Dempster, Deborah Riccione; Matthew Riccione; Deborah Smith to Mohammed R. Ahmed, $105,000.
• 1931 Niagara St., David D. Fortman to Mrg Black Rock Mz LLC, $100,000.
• 65 Florida St., Wayne R. Wells to Tahmina Yesmin, $98,000.
• 1032 Clinton St., Patrick Kane to 32 Clinton LLC, $97,000.
• 104 Pomona, Coung L. Pham to Natasha Mari Sanchez, $90,000.
• 130 Berkshire Ave., Latonya Williams to Shahin Akter; Mohammed J. Uddin, $90,000.
• 50 Baitz Ave., Muhammad Riyaz; Umme Sayma to Md Milon Mollah; Shamima Sultana, $90,000.
• 307 Stockbridge Ave., Helen E. Gidney to Shamima Khan, $88,000.
• 1937 Niagara, Margaret Shoemaker to Assumta Lam, $85,000.
• 182 Hampshire, Anthony Daloisio; Antonio Daloisio to Md M. Hussain, $85,000.
• 35 Kopernik St., Miroslava Bogdanets to Md Maniruzzaman; Taptun Nasreen, $85,000.
• 494 South Ogden St., Alan B. Frumolt to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $82,500.
• 54 Humber Ave., Ladonna D. Jones to Group LLC Rbco, $80,000.
• 1703 Amherst St., Rezia Khatun; Moktodir A. Ullah to Yeahea Bokther, $79,000.
• 14 Wilkes Ave., Cassandra F. Barnes to Dilruba Akter, $76,500.
• 512 Dartmouth, Lewis Jamie Lee Sr; Sarah A. Lewis to Shah M. Masud, $76,300.
• 76 Eller Ave., Leroy A. Woods to Mohammad R. Islam, $70,000.
• 192 Ericson, Buffalo Sunrise Dream USA Inc to Nesar Ahmed, $70,000.
• 351 Florida St., Bonita Hampton to Eye On Design Homes Inc, $65,000.
• Vacant land 531&535 East Utica, Lamaks Realty&management Inc to Kohinur Mozumder Ahona, $65,000.
• 382 Dartmouth Ave., Marquis Enterprises LLC to Md Gaffar Ahmed, $64,000.
• 154 Zenner, Velane Stokes to Fm&d New York Inc; Mohammed S. Haque, $62,500.
• 272 Berkshire Ave., Mildred Payton to Vincent W. Phillips, $55,000.
• 48 Amber, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Grigoriy Baikov, $50,000.
• 53 Remoleno, Diana Pasinski to Creation Properties LLC, $50,000.
• 50 Johnson St., Ying Cui; Feng Yu to Altaf Hussain, $45,000.
• 322-332 Purdy, City of Buffalo to Joseph Trapp, $45,000.
• 76 Millicent, Shalom Levi LLC to Cobny LLC, $43,000.
• 49 Sweet, Nubad Enterprise LLC to Siddiq B. Hussin; Zubaidah B. Rohimullah, $35,000.
• 87 Oberlin, Selim M. Reza to Bellal Hossain, $33,500.
• Vacant land 178 Vermont St., Sunset Bay Park LLC to Alexandra Esmonde; David Serota, $30,000.
• 112 Goembel Ave., Mohammad L. Rahman to Rajbari Corporation, $30,000.
• 156 Good, Donald Eberhardt to Kc Erie Niagara Properties LLC, $25,000.
• 142 Olympic Ave., Eyestone Realestate Inc to Realty Inc Ayma, $20,000.
• 40 Sattler, James Vasiliou Jr. to Shaunita V. Williams, $9,000.
• 505 Ferry East, Arzuma B. Bhuiyan to Mohammad A. Hossin, $7,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 4800 Broadway St., Mark D. Schmidt to Pera Properties LLC, $1,200,000.
• 4114 Union Road, Mcguire Union Rd LLC to 3 Star Fashion Inc, $610,000.
• 172 Rehm Road, Rosanne Schlegel to Julie M. Wolford; Michael T. Wolford, $300,000.
• 4745 Broadway, Tkm Properties LLC to Macy Kristina Alfieri; Jasper Roy Jaworski, $291,900.
• 63 Rushford Lane, Parker E. Hajiaskari to Amanda L. Thompson; Lawrence A. Thompson, $290,000.
• 11 Paula Drive, Andrew G. Godfrey to Alisa Nawar; Ismat Shakia, $255,000.
• 149 Argus Drive, Mark A. Passantino; Tracey Passantino to Jack Michael Route, $253,000.
• 53 Sebring Drive, Perry Costa to Igor Yuzbashev, $245,000.
• 75 Zoerb Ave., Jeffrey Twichell; Maryana Twichell to Md Lukman Kha, $240,000.
• 40 West Rouen Drive, Doreen J. Wilson; Michael R. Wilson to Jonathan D. Burdzy; Molly C. Burdzy, $231,900.
• 67 Lydia Lane, David Hashimi to Princeton Browne; Vivian M. Browne, $227,000.
• 582 French Road, Denise M. Adamsen; Lori A. Manning; Kathleen J. Pittman; Robert J. Pittman to Gary Bence; Sheri L. Burns, $220,000.
• 205 Marrano Parkway, Richard E. Wilson; Rosanne Wilson to Igor Yuzbashev, $220,000.
• 27 Sylvia Drive, Julie Schwallie to Jenna Kumpf, $215,000.
• 30 Paradise Court, Claire V. Preneta to Shahin Ahmed; Tania Ahmed, $201,000.
• 78 Cannas Court, David D. Martin; Mona L. Martin to John E. Bunce, $201,000.
• 766 French Road, Marcia Szczesek; Paul T. Szczesek to Carly L. Sauer; Matthew C. Sauer, $200,117.
• 129 Woodgate Drive, Damone R. Anthony; Davina A. Fung to Wahidullah Muhsen, $200,000.
• 121 Cayuga Creek Road, Rosemarie Ruggiero; Salvatore D. Ruggiero to Alexander F. Schwertfeger; Katie A. Yung, $195,000.
• 190 Woodridge Ave., Camilly Geigel to Andrea C. Rivers, $192,500.
• 79 Federal Ave., Iolanda E. Silianova to Crystal Mucci, $175,000.
• 163 Harvard Ave., Cynthia Leigh Heim; Michael William Heim to Scott F. Wendel; Sharon Wendel, $172,000.
• 35 Stewart Drive, James E. Feher; Nancy L. Feher to Michael J. Enders, $169,000.
• 94 Seminole Parkway, Jason E. Crance to Bhola Adhikari; Naradi Adhikari, $165,000.
• 252 Calumet St., Dawn Fiust-Klink to Stephanie L. Haller, $160,000.
• 27 Rutland Ave., Jeffery J. Carter; Kim M. Carter to Shamima Aktar; Md Shamimul Islam, $160,000.
• 28 Lincoln St., David Wieczorek to Michael A. Catapano, $160,000.
• 43 Seton Road, James V. Fiegl to Shaina S. Thomas, $160,000.
• 2772 George Urban Boulevard, Steven Daege; Tia Daege to Kora L. Daege, $155,000.
• 2-4 Rockleigh Drive, Cipressi Brothers Inc to Keshone D. Beal, $150,000.
• 515 Lamarck Drive, Melinda F. Chadwick; Richard C. Chadwick to Restored Homes of WNY Inc, $142,500.
• 57 Peoria Ave., Linda A. Grabowski to Chris L. Clewell; Joshua Dale Clewell, $140,000.
• 33 Lucy Lane, Rembold Florence J Exe to Equity Trust Company Cust; Thomas Schuster Roth Ira Ben, $135,333.
• 16-18 Primrose Drive, Barry Sherer; Susan Sherer to Kathleen Sommer; Kristin Sommer; William H. Sommer, $132,000.
• 66 Leni Lane, Dennis Atkinson Jr. to Queen City Invest LLC, $130,000.
• 88 Gierlach St., Tara A. Michalski to Jannatul Fardaus; Shamim Rahaman, $125,000.
• 89 Olmstead Ave., Edwin C. Gerhardt to Shannon M. Evans, $120,000.
• 94 Jessica Lane, WNY Restore LLC to Konstantinos Group LLC, $111,222.
• 9-11 Shirley Ave., Laura C. Ruffino; Rico B. Ruffino to On LLC Forge, $110,000.
• 22 Roland St., Tricia R. Semrau to Brittney L. Salisbury, $90,000.
• 58 Nandale Drive, Joseph D. Szudzik to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $90,000.
• 36 Liberty Terrace, Susan M. Muszynski to Pamela A. Tultz, $84,000.
• 48 Hoerner Ave., Parvin Mst Lipiara to Md Abdul Momen, $50,100.
• 29 Starcrest Drive, Diane M. Benzel to Amy Full, $35,000.
CLARENCE
• 9723 Silver Birch Court, David P. Eaton; Stephen M. Mercurio to Cindy A. Aiken; Kevin M. Aiken, $795,000.
• 5121 Anfield Road, Louise A. Arnone; Samuel L. Arnone to Dzenita G. Manning, $690,000.
• 5698 Field Brook Drive, Luciano Ballarin; Genoveffa Vaccaro-Ballarin to Leighann Smith; Timothy Smith, $571,600.
• 6847 Ava Lane, Chenchen Huang; Qiongyao Zhang to Amie Melissa Jolevski; Michael Jolevski, $550,000.
• 4880 Cliff Side Dr W, Carlos P. Bernal to Krystle Hanson; Myron W. Prystajko, $542,500.
• 5123 Eastbrooke Place, Chad N. Crofford; Rebekah J. Crofford to Christopher Durand; Rebecca Durand, $530,001.
• 10555 County Road, Jordan Montasser; Robert B. Montasser to Melanie M. Schmidt; Michael J. Schmidt, $485,000.
• 10805 Stage Road, Frederick H. Ehlert; Sharon J. Ehlert to Darlene M. Everett; Richard L. Everett, $450,000.
• 9646 Keller Road, Janice Archer; Janice M. Archer; Thomas Archer; Thomas E. Archer to Megan A. Welch; Steven J. Welch, $345,000.
• 4690 Boncrest Drive, Marian H. Duminuco; Matthew P. Duminuco to Christopher G. Becker; Sara A. Becker, $345,000.
• 5 Ashby Court, Ortolani 2021 Family Trust 052821 Tr to Barbara Storms, $345,000.
• 4260 Fireside Drive, Chandra J. Hoyt; Gregory T. Weber to Brittany L. Bello; Daniel R. Crowther, $336,500.
• 4705 Harris Hill Road, Chi Chen Hong to Alexis R. Cox; David W. Cox, $325,000.
• 4285 Circle Court, Jessie E. Hassenfratz; Michael E. Hassenfratz to Abigail Moulton; Stephen Wozniak, $315,000.
• 6665 Salt Road, Donald E. Bartels; Gertrude Bartels to Nehad Abdelhay, $302,500.
• 5438 Village Station Circle, Mariola Cieslik; Zbigniew Cieslik to Madeline Mcdonald, $289,900.
• 5419 Village Station Circle, Bhavana Gantaram; Kiran K. Gantaram to Dorothy A. Miller; Raymond P. Miller, $283,000.
• Vacant land 7695 Northfield Road, Bernice M. Clough; Wayne B. Clough to Marc Wyzkowski; Melaney Wyzykowski, $26,500.
COLDEN
• 7079 Hayes Hollow Road, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Mark S. Antonio Jr.; Alexis M. Bulinski, $430,000.
• 7287 Center St., Brandi M. Sisson; Clinton J. Sisson; Brandi M. Turner to Mark Ej Burgess, $421,000.
• 10260 Partridge Road, Alexander James Francis; Timothy G. Francis to Camilly Geigel, $220,000.
COLLINS
• 2262 Main St., Nicholas J. King; Nolend M. King to Kyle J. Magierski, $140,000.
CONCORD
• 11530 Drake Road, Pamela A. Burtch; Walter H. Burtch to Joseph Michael Josker; Tamara Lee Josker, $280,500.
• Vacant land Brown Hill Road, Kevin Bieler to Alan G. Gregoire; Debra A. Gregoire, $149,900.
• Vacant land Trevett Road, Glen C. Bowen to Ryan S. Cordova, $50,000.
EDEN
• 2995 Paxon Road, Gary A. Mazurkiewicz; Kimberly Mazurkiewicz to Justin A. Wekenmann, $600,000.
• 9831 Larkin Road, Edward Soda; Kim Soda to John Collins, $324,000.
ELMA
• 41 Jackman Lane, Suzanne M. Turk to Joseph Forgione; Kristin Forgione, $590,000.
• 111 Tiffany Lane, Candace L. Kotlarz; Lee Christopher Kotlarz to Eric W. Faso; Danielle Rogowski, $450,500.
• 631 Winspear Road, Daniel J. Cronmiller; Mary E. Cronmiller to Anthony Runk; Molly Spisiak, $426,000.
• 181 Kalla Lane, Ann Marie Farrell; Patrick K. Farrell to Aleksandar Tsvetanov Ivanov, $223,000.
• 1200 Bowen Road, Zeller Ventures Inc to Mary C. Landahl; Jacob Slade, $160,000.
• Vacant land 1010 Bowen Road, Joseph J. Dirienzo to John R. Tuck III, $140,000.
EVANS
• 9808 Shorecliff Road, Susan E. Toplisek; Thomas S. Toplisek to Michael P. Kennedy; Susan E. Kennedy, $400,000.
• 1625 South Creek Road, Allyson E. Eberhard; Mark T. Eberhard to Tarman Howard William III; Tarman Stacy A Russell, $205,000.
• 445 Roat Drive, Jeanine Lovell to Brian J. Morrison, $145,000.
• 6868 Minuteman Trail, Alfred Kasperek to Keith P. Kasperek, $117,000.
• 9220 Lake Shore Road, Florence T. Danahy to Patricia C. Danahy, $80,000.
• 620 Bay Point Ave., Gary M. Herb to Kelly J. Kunz, $75,000.
• 9193 Lakeside Ave., Sheila Cannon to David J. Corbett, $57,850.
GOWANDA
• 75 Perry, Carol R. Rolfe; Harold R. Rolfe to Cindy M. Hubbard; Levi G. Hubbard, $50,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1815 Winter Road, Sandra L. Smith to Mary Callahan, $525,000.
• 715 East River Road, Barry F. Smith; Karen H. Smith to Kyle Miller; Jacqueline M. Trauterman, $299,000.
• 285 Laurie Lane, Barbara E. Hubbard; Richard W. Hubbard to Jason J. Nicosia; Katie M. Nicosia, $290,000.
• 35 Beaver Lane, Karen M. Wenner to Daniel R. Porreca; Jenel E. Stoorza, $230,000.
• 38 Beaver Lane, Carmen J. Laurendi to Naiem Rizek, $225,000.
• 1955 Bedell Road, Angela M. Bauerlein to Margaret Mary Pelczynski, $202,000.
• 941 Stony Point, Francis J. Lambert Jr.; Lois Lambert to Dontay Byrd; Kelsey K. Miller, $180,000.
• 1503 Love Road, Byron K. Townsend; Sheryl A. Townsend to Hayden A. Coll, $180,000.
• Vacant land East River Road, Stephen Fritschi to Tanya M. Beck, $70,000.
HAMBURG
• 5451 Sycamore Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Lynn A. Feldmann; Christean E. Green, $495,265.
• 2325 Hobblebush Lane, Nicole M. Freidenberg; Rolfe A. Freidenberg Jr. to Erica Ambrose; Paul A. Jankiewicz, $445,500.
• 151 Highland Ave., Bukaty Family Trust 061119 Tr to Laura Caley; Charles Bradley Rowell, $335,000.
• 6888 Picture Lake Drive, Kostok Lisa M Russo; Kostok Lisa Marie Russo; Carmelina M. Russo to Michelle Marie Degener; Degener Patrick Francis Jr, $300,000.
• 2800 North Creek Road, Diane E. Poliseno; Gregory D. Poliseno to Catherine G. Wagner, $280,000.
• 4269 Arthur Court, Chris Karamanos; Tiffany Karamanos to Bernie J. Denga; Dylan S. Denga, $272,000.
• 4006 Towers Place, Brandi L. Damico to Austin Kuznik; Courtney Rieman, $270,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #7, Ryan Homes of New York to Jessica Lynn Evans, $265,975.
• 5697 Minerva Drive, Julie Palmer to Amber M. Morrison; Brian D. Morrison, $241,000.
• 3941 Washington Ave., Crawford Lafayette Barton LLC to Kevin Marciniak, $240,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #8, Ryan Homes of New York to Clark John Brueckl; Melissa Elizabeth Woods, $237,820.
• 5499 Stilwell Road, Brett W. Jaros to Brielle M. Destries, $200,000.
• 4259 East Frontier Drive, Kathy Lynn Zaifert; Stanley J. Zaifert to Patricia A. Fry; Bryan Melling, $198,000.
• 5157 Briercliff Drive, Robert F. Giardini to Jennifer M. Wright, $179,900.
• 170 Maple Ave., Paul A. Biernacik to Madonna Jachimowicz; Thomas Jachimowicz, $176,000.
• 4813 Kennison Parkway, Andrew J&lynn C Rusnak Irrevocable Living Trust 112713 Tr; Andrew J. Rusnak; Lynn C. Rusnak to Cheryl Dearmyer; Jessica Joyner, $169,000.
HOLLAND
• 9461 South Protection Road, Dale A. Schang to Miranda K. Workman; Richard A. Workman Jr., $325,500.
• 8735 Hunters Creek Road, Maryalice Devine; William Devine to Peter W. Buttrill; Sarah E. Costlow, $301,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 400 Ingham Ave., Fcsm LLC to 400 Ingham LLC, $725,000.
• 558 South Shore Boulevard, Theodore J. Annas to Kevin Annas; Shari Annas, $220,000.
• 85 Barlow Ave., Dawn M. Sciangula; Paul Sciangula to David A. Schlager; Sheila M. Schlager, $198,000.
• 41 Newman St., Ali Ahmed Ali to Nikki M. Rodo; Charles L. Verrastro, $156,500.
• 101 Victory Ave., Abdulrahman A. Umar to Michael G. Hucksoll, $135,000.
• 43 Edgewood Place, Alfreda Pytlak; Matthew Pytlak to Christopher Germain; Nicole Germain, $130,000.
• 128 Victory Ave., Ruth A. Hockenberger to Ibrahima Sow; Oumou Hawa Sow, $125,000.
LANCASTER
• 1190 Ransom Road, Branden D. Borowiak; Kathrine Panzarella to Brittany Lorenz; Ronney Lorenz, $566,200.
• 20 Cherryfield Lane, Douglas S. Taylor; Karen R. Taylor to Linda Kaul, $438,000.
• 206-b Peppermint Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Blair E. Korpanty; David A. Korpanty, $425,331.
• 47 Summerfield Drive, Katelyn E. Zielinski; Michael P. Zielinski to Christopher Dubik; Kaitlyn Dubik, $404,900.
• 1 Cherryfield Lane, Marjorie Parks; Marjorie K. Parks to Jeffrey C. Stott; Johanna M. Stott, $400,000.
• 66 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Wayne W. Au, $395,800.
• 9 Pelham Road, Janet Wodowski to Diane M. Wilkosz; Patrick L. Wilkosz, $340,000.
• 530 Aurora St., Heather A. Zoeller to Laura Austin, $302,000.
• 16 Grace Way, Joseph M. Cuff; Joyce A. Cuff to Carolyn Rogowski; David Rogowski, $272,000.
• 85 Woodlawn Ave., Christopher M. Baldwin; Tammy R. Baldwin to Emily M. Williams; James B. Williams, $269,000.
• 127 Erie St., Matthew Mccall; Danielle Pfund to Richard Jablonski, $260,000.
• 32 Colonial Ave., Dawn M. Swetz to Ronald K. Norton; Sarah A. Paul, $212,567.
• 8 Broezel, John Gawron to Tpb Holding Company of Erie County LLC, $170,000.
• 61 4th Ave., Kristan L. Helmicki to Allen J. Mcclenathan; Shelby Amanda Mcclenathan, $163,000.
• 40 Squirrel Run, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Christopher A. Caruana; Michele L. Caruana, $71,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 13011 Carney Road, Wim LLC to Ryan Cooper, $225,000.
• Vacant land Buckwheat Road, Patricia A. George; Robert E. George; Robert L. George to Randy Schlager; Sue Schlager, $10,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10701 Sisson Hwy, Jonathan Z. Mccarthy to Kourtney V. Mallaber; Robert A. Stark, $90,000.
• 2120 Spruce St., Stella Debicki to Jason A. Fischer, $20,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 33 Hillsboro Drive, Charles J. Vallone; Jane F. Vallone to Jeannie M. Padowski; Gary M. Pollack, $1,150,000.
• 10 Highpoint Court, Cole Road LLC to Myrna L. Baker; Thomas E. Baker Jr., $800,010.
• 32 Falconcrest Lane, Deborah L. Kazmierczak; Richard Kazmierczak to Jacqueline V. Fisher; Arian Hallanjaku, $585,000.
• 26 Greenwood Drive, Elio Coventry to Derek M. Justinger; Emily A. Wilhelm, $569,000.
• 30 South Shore Drive, Arthur H. Salman; Joan M. Salman to Catherine A. March; Matthew P. Nagowski, $475,000.
• 32 Ferndale Drive, Wendy Miller Backman to Caitlin A. Bondanella; Charles Bondanella, $435,000.
• 20 Cranwood Lane, Gary A. Wiest; Wiest M. Patricia to Constance Marie Kaack; Henry Walter Kaack, $399,785.
• 3180 Angle Road, Cindy Yim Lam; Hang Ching Lam to Joseph G. Blair III; Crystal M. Cybulski, $350,000.
• 36 Bender Drive, Jean S. Schoeffield; Matthew P. Schoeffield to Ann Meriwether, $346,000.
• 92 Thorn Ave., Dolores A. Gallagher to Sarah Beth Miller; Glen A. Ufland, $325,000.
• 39 Highland Ave., Lynda Hart; Travis Hart to Bruce Mccausland; Martje Mccausland, $320,000.
• 5840 Scherff Road, Reilly Family Irrevocable Trust 092719 Tr to Anthony Michael Fox; Taylor Anne Fox, $300,000.
• 5790 Berg Road, Michele A. Fintak to Peter J. Werner, $247,000.
• 136 West Abbott Grove, John A. Schweitzer to Annie Morgan Weston; Randy Jason Weston, $140,000.
• Vacant land Webster Road, Joseph Ippolito; Martin C. Winnert Jr. to Kaitlyn A. Schneider, $24,900.
SARDINIA
• 12401 Timeless View Drive, Linda Rubeck; Roger P. Rubeck; Roger Paul Rubeck; Roger Rubeck to Craig Sprague; Jill Sprague, $340,000.
• 10350 Creek Road, Annette M. Kaleta to Kristine M. Goodremote; Rebecca A. Goodremote, $275,000.
• 10780 Warner Gulf Road, Marc W. Smith to Carrie Anne Smith, $235,000.
• 12696 Rte 39 (aka Creek Rd), Natalie Cornell to Melinda A. Patterson, $167,000.
• 10909 Matteson Corners Road, Sylvia M. Dlugokinski; Wesley Plenz to Lisa M. Kimmel, $145,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 299 Waverly St., Gramco Inc to Gold Star Feed&grain LLC, $4,500,000.
• 19 Academy St., Jayson Weber to Rvk Homes LLC, $87,500.
• 144 North Central Ave., Douglas H. Rehrauer; Patricia C. Rehrauer to Colby J. Rehrauer, $60,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 169 Niagara Shore Drive, James Vandegriff to Daniel Sommer, $217,000.
• 69 Steiner Ave., Olesia Hennigan; Sean Hennigan to Jake J. Lollis, $200,000.
• 128 Delaware St., Charles W. Hassen to Melissa Masters, $185,000.
• 100 Follette Lane, Edward R. Rogalsky; Marjorie Rogalsky to Cassandra Strope, $180,000.
• 32 Canton St., Gwyn T. Knight to William Reddick, $150,000.
• 83 Franklin St., Lisa A. Arida; Paul J. Arida to Matthew P. Arida, $103,000.
• 33&44 Mill St., Auto Inc Talib to Rasha Alzubi; Ulsouk Abdul Moeen Shikah, $30,000.
• 114 Ellicott Creek Rd Rear, Taryn Lacey to Millcreek Townhomes Condominium, $9,500.
TONAWANDA
• 2270 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Paresh Patel to 2270 Niagara Falls Boulevard Holdings WNY LLC, $300,000.
• 284 Paramount Parkway, Jessica M. Kelly; Kevin M. Kelly to Kara Stromberg; Seth Stromberg, $295,000.
• 2542 Colvin Boulevard, Frank Balsano; Deja Marie Smith to Colleen Schul, $285,000.
• 254 Carpenter Ave., Jay J. Miceli; Joel R. Miceli; Jody A. Toth to Ariel D. Ortiz; Maria C. Ortiz, $279,900.
• 33 Woodcrest Boulevard, Gina Doty to Gloria Ouang-Bonilla, $279,900.
• 43 Wardman Road, Matthew J. Creedon; Jacqueline J. James to Christopher Keller, $270,777.
• 237 Greenhaven Terrace, Lisa C. Weiskerger to Geri Pfohl, $245,000.
• 142 Dolphann Drive, Jason E. Brock; Melissa A. Brock to Jaclyn Marie Roland; Jennifer Rae Roland, $240,000.
• 80 Westgate Road, Ann E. Gates; David H. Gates to Matthew J. Koons; Jessica A. Sutton, $235,000.
• 142 Somerville Ave., Christopher B. Mackay to Terri Lewis, $232,000.
• 418 Delaware Road, Michael P. Nigrelli Jr. to Krista Marie Prentice, $229,900.
• 101 Harrison Ave., Nicholas H. Chojnowski to Harry Javier Jones; Jennifer Marie West, $225,000.
• 76 Worth St., Linda M. Gimbrone; Sandra J. Murray to Christine Marie Czarnik, $220,000.
• 31 Traverse Boulevard, James W. Chapman to Michael Charles Incorvaia, $220,000.
• 66 Pryor Ave., Maria Witt to Jonathan W. Rickard; Tanya K. Rickard, $207,000.
• 73 Charleston Ave., Gerald F. Cottone to Michael Bednarz, $200,000.
• 264 Glencove Road, Jason R. Bieniek to Nicole M. Szymanski, $190,000.
• 180 Somerton Ave., Kathryn T. Budin; Kevin Budin to Emily Marie Phillips, $190,000.
• 346 Wabash Ave., Hector Rivera; Rachel J. Rivera to Matthew S. Harris, $185,000.
• 994 Woodstock, Jennifer Lengyel to Megan Berhalter-Krawczyk, $185,000.
• 82 Lasalle Ave., Frederick M. Blaszyk; Sharon L. Blaszyk to Reese J. Kane; Courtney M. Pileggi, $184,000.
• 65 Midland Ave., Patrick M. Noe Jr. to Lisa M. Wrzos, $183,750.
• 415 Westgate, Rebecca L. Koziol to Christian A. Feickert, $180,000.
• 147 Henderson Ave., Jose A. Manzanilla to David Cristiani, $176,400.
• 141 Byron Ave., Slavonic Christian Church Tr to Audria A. Cox, $175,000.
• 109 Hartford Ave., Bryan W. Krempa to Elaina M. Blenk, $170,000.
• 410 West Girard Boulevard, Glenn Scott to Shanyras Incle; Brittany Swartwood, $168,500.
• 33 Bannard Ave., Melanie Mancuso to Jessica A. Burnash, $166,500.
• 88 Old Colony Ave., Bonita L. Huntz to Stacy Stefaniak, $165,000.
• 181 Thurston Ave., Christopher P. Carter to Sean Eberth, $160,181.
• 40 Keller Ave., Adam L. Kibat; Danielle C. Kibat to Kyle Evanetski, $160,000.
• 184 Mckinley Ave., Charlotte Sardina; Charlotte M. Sardina; Joseph C. Sardina to LLC Alitheia, $155,000.
• 312 School St., Florence S Valin Living Trust 040795 Tr to Tara Cadmus, $140,000.
• 824 Highland Ave., Jeffrey J. Chameli; Ronnie C. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $140,000.
• 806 Highland Ave., Jeffrey J. Chameli; Ronnie C. Michael to David Leithner, $127,500.
• 276 Wabash Ave., Peter A. Rummings to WNY Development Inc, $65,000.
WALES
• 13955 Schang, John S. Mest; Mary Ellen Mest to Aaron J. Mest, $168,000.
WEST SENECA
• 377 Meadow Drive, Orlen Reyes; Wayne A. Reyes to Joseph A. Dubill; Darcy L. Mirowski, $363,000.
• 56 Pinewood Drive, Ashley R. Ziccarelli; Daniel E. Ziccarelli to Cory P. Cullen; Karah C. Cullen, $325,000.
• 359 Forest Drive, Rose Marie Carhart to Vaqar Shah; Sarah Vaqar, $305,000.
• 27 Southgate Drive, Deborah A. Lickfeld; Michael J. Lickfeld to Michael A. Farkas, $270,000.
• 206 Crofton Drive, Christine D. Chelus; Gerard J. Chelus to Kyle T. Gooding, $252,000.
• 53 Westview Drive, Carolyn B. Brusky to David Schultz; Debora Schultz, $250,000.
• 13 Warren Ave., Jeffrey P. Fialkowski to Cynthia Early, $245,000.
• 26 Woodlane Drive, Michael Lombardo; Michael R. Lombardo; Kathleen M. Walsh; Kathleen Walsh to Rickey S. Fernandez; Sharon L. Wood-Fernandez, $238,000.
• 4270 Clinton St., John J. Crapsi; Lisa M. Crapsi to Paul Regan, $225,000.
• 280 Elmsford Drive, Lynette M. Deplato to Angela M. Weber, $217,500.
• 1357 Center St., LLC Liebchen to David Coric, $200,000.
• 175 Pacecrest Court, Mary J. Moebius to Thomas L. Gutek, $179,900.
• 431 East&west Road, Colton Glendenning to Erik Gordon; Amanda Nicolas, $170,000.
• 78 Boncroft Drive, Equity Trust Company Cust; Karen Koerntgen Ira Ben to Erik Marx, $150,000.
• 2141 Clinton St., David Defields Jr. to Brotherhood Mgmt Inc, $142,000.
• 192 Dover Drive, Gary Coggins; Kathleen B. Coggins; Nicole Coggins to Patrick Conwell, $125,000.
• 57 Kirkwood Drive, Vincent Adinolfe Jr. to Silvertree Real Estate Holdings LLC, $110,000.
• 4836 Clinton St., Willard Stanton to Edward William Otto, $80,000.
• 42 Thorndale Ave., Dorothy E. Cilono; Jennifer A. Runfola to Redidential Credit Opportunities Trust V-E Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $75,000.
• Vacant land Clinton St., Lee C. Vermeulen; Suzanne M. Vermeulen to Otto Edward William IV, $70,000.
• 22 Freedom Drive, Charles A. Dilucente; Beth A. Steinbruckner to Charles A. Dilucente, $44,767.