Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 7.
AKRON
• 6 Liberty St., Barbara Ann Litfin to Terri L. Baran, $128,200.
ALDEN
• 12220 Walden Ave., Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC to Alden Dg LLC, $1,713,516.
• 11256 Broadway, Lou Ann Miller; Marc E. Miller to Tina M. Mcquillen, $375,000.
• 2313 Townline Road, 2313 Townline Rd LLC to Town Line Silos LLC, $327,975.
• 13345 Mercer Drive, Ashley Rebmann to Jonathan Lavey; Rayelle Offhaus, $202,300.
AMHERST
• 20 Parkwood Drive, Melissa Pfohl to Emily Lampa Waligorski; Nicholas D. Waligorski, $480,000.
• 93 Thomas Jefferson Lane, Deborah K. Renzi; Matthew T. Renzi to Christina A. Nelson; Stephen C. Nelson, $460,000.
• 570 Tiburon Lane, Yvonne M. Gosset to Erica Homme, $400,000.
• 35 Carleton Court, Barbara A. Dorogi to Kevin Joseph Marciniak; Sara Kathryn Marciniak, $395,350.
• 296 Sunrise Boulevard, David G. Mislin; Nancy A. Mislin to Kristen Ashare; Rebecca Ashare, $370,000.
• 18 Campbell Meadows, Paula R. Stange to Michael Connors, $361,000.
• 526 Sprucewood Terrace, Michael C. Aronica; Jamie L. Druzbik to North Frontier LLC, $325,000.
• 16 Ranch Trail, Brian A. Sieteski to Of Utah Chabad, $315,000.
• 183 Patton, Ann R. Densmore; Matthew J. Densmore to Krishnachaitanya V. Putta, $310,000.
• 65 Old Orchard, Mark P. Slater to Brian A. Sieteski, $302,500.
• 285 Sprucewood Terrace, Shane D. Brown to Jackie Scheu; Michael C. Scheu II, $299,000.
• 16 Glen Oak Drive, Billie J. Breeden; Lenny D. Breeden Jr. to Richard E. Johnson; Sharon A. Johnson, $289,900.
• 301-h Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael R. Lynch, $287,185.
• 301-f Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kevin S. Seybold; Virginia K. Seybold, $286,790.
• 301-e Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carlton J. Rausch, $286,790.
• 68 Breezewood Common, Quelhas Daniela Matos Machado; Marcelo Ferreira Quelhas to Susan M. Baldauf; John H. Pauly, $280,000.
• 64 Amherstdale Road, Wendy Guyker to Gabriel Buck; Adam M. Cox, $272,000.
• 189 Bucyrus Drive, Charles D. Cairns; Sarah D. Cairns to Rajinder Singh, $271,000.
• 137 Thistle Lea, Charles A. Elardo; Charles Armand Elardo to Mary Moran; John Semler, $266,500.
• 115 Monarch, Daniel J. Brudz; Daniel John Brudz to Tom G. Tesmer, $265,100.
• 293-c Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Paula M. Moscato, $258,000.
• 27 Hardt Lane, Horwitz Morris L Bkr Tr; Nguyen Daryl Ann Bkr Tr to Keith D. Hadley; Mary Jo Hadley, $217,000.
• 20 Wisteria St., Devin J. Cotler to Gerald R. Roth, $153,000.
• 14 Campus N, Zachariah Hrusa to Zhenbo Hu, $150,000.
• 177 Denrose Dr Unit 1, Audrey Cloutier; Gerald F. Cloutier to Edwin W. Princess, $137,000.
• 71 Beech Road, Robert Wark to Jordan Johnson, $135,000.
• 4609 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit, Michael S. Meenaghan to Vikas Chadha, $126,000.
• 45 Guilford Ln Unit 6, Janet Traise to Paul William Gorenflo, $125,000.
• 285 Ranch Trail, Joseph Rubino to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $120,000.
• 4617 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 1 & Garage 33, Arif H. Jacksi; Habeeba Jacksi to Yungchou Chang; Wenchi Huang, $118,000.
• 137 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 201 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• Vacant land 167 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 134 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 35 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Debora Jean Pallas; Thomas Frank Pallas, $489,000.
• 41 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Brian Burke, $488,889.
• 876 Aurora Porterville Road, John C. Hackem; Karen L. Myers-Hackem to Caitlin G. Hull; James R. Hull, $385,000.
• 22 Canterbury Lane, Carolyn L. Ronald to David J. Augustyniak, $365,000.
• 309 Parkdale Ave., Tiffany C. Vanderbeck to Justine Palkowski; Patrick Palkowski, $322,000.
• 208 North Willow St., James Lawson; Theresa Lawson to Sarah Lawson, $180,000.
• 233 Girard, Cantwell E. Carey; Christopher Dec Kroboth; Stephanie Schilling to Jeremy Chopra, $173,000.
• 9 Creekview Court, Aurora Creekview Development LLC to Ziembiec Asha D; Ziembiec Timothy, $149,500.
BLASDELL
• 3662 South Park Ave., Francisco Diaz to Suzanne Diaz-Torres, $75,000.
BOSTON
• 8030 Feddick Road, Patrick W. Obrien to Gabriel Bermingham; Marissa A. Bermingham, $277,000.
BRANT
• 10650 Lake Shore Road, Karen E. Muirhead to Jennifer Ann Brady; John C. Brady III; Mary Brady Webber, $1,062,500.
BUFFALO
• 231 Ship Canal Parkway, Ship Certain LLC; Ship Certain Sellers LLC to Bk Ship Certain LLC; Gd Ship Certain LLC; Jm Ship Certain LLC, $14,500,000.
• 367 Elmwood Ave., 367 Elmwood LLC to Lrhk Properties LLC, $1,470,000.
• 1 Penhurst Park, Robert L. Freudenheim to Adam W. Perry, $800,000.
• 516 South Park Ave., 1238 Group LLC to J-P Group LLC, $755,000.
• 274 North St., William F. Donaldson to Christine E. Scheffer, $550,000.
• 44 Seventeenth St., James Bush Jr.; James S. Bush Jr. to Bush Lofts LLC, $500,000.
• 126 Summit, Suzanne C. Laforest; Suzanne Laforest to Clercq Sean De; Jessica Heintz, $465,244.
• 62 Park, Christina S. Scarpena to Elizabeth Pellnat, $426,500.
• 17 Fairchild Place, Alexandria Fry; Joshua Fry to Alexa Dash, $372,250.
• 323 Parkside Ave., Margaret L. Brady; Dennis J. Gentile to Leila B. Gentile, $350,000.
• 13 Lafayette Ave., Spaulding Group Inc to Eleven Up LLC, $300,000.
• 49 Minnetonka, Ellen Zimmerman to Mary S. Vella, $279,500.
• 131 Klinger Ave., Michael S. Tasner Jr. to WNY Rental Properties LLC, $275,000.
• 212 Baynes St., Andrew R. Przybycien to Colin A. Chavel; Shawn M. Peters, $270,000.
• 1046 Tifft St., Frank J. Fontana to Hallie C. Guenther; Mark C. Guenther, $255,000.
• 119 Whitney Place, Jennifer A. Thielbahr to Matthew Milo Bonn, $250,000.
• 200 Whitehall Ave., William M. Oneil to Bethany Joan Vivian, $205,000.
• 41 Commonwealth Ave., Gary V. Gottlieb; Mildred Sultanik; Susan L. Wojcik to Rachel Blair Gottlieb; Trey Michael Wydysh, $200,000.
• 177 Congress, Hiram Texidor to Michael K. Edinger, $200,000.
• 93 Winspear West, Rj Gullo&properties Inc to Tamika S. Petty, $198,000.
• 136 Hampshire, Richard J. Majewski to Carmen Balgobin; Thomas Soli, $182,500.
• 125 Edward St #3b, Kristy Michalek to Scott Forster; Deborah Hovland; Forster Hovland Real Estate LLC, $177,500.
• 52 Carlyle, Gary M. Seibert; Jeffrey Seibert to Brian Hillery; Stephanie Hillery, $175,000.
• 77 Riverside, Jacqueline M. Bouvart to Lee Reh, $170,000.
• 35 Weyand Ave., Hazel Holdings LLC to Jennifer Dixon, $155,000.
• 375 Pennsylvania, Isabel Texidor; Juan R. Texidor to 375 Pennsylvania St. LLC, $150,000.
• 567 Lisbon Ave., Ys Buf Holdings LLC to Randolph Pope, $148,000.
• 59 Britt Ave., Joseph A. Finnegan to Joanna Otwell; Patrick R. Otwell, $144,229.
• 118 Kail St., Racquel Lett to Nawal Ali, $130,500.
• 66 Montrose Ave., Montrose LLC to Lang Thomas Joseph Jr, $129,000.
• 215 Ludington St., Beatrice Donovan; Thomas R. Donovan to Hasan Foyez Ahamed, $121,000.
• 514 South Park Ave., 4215 Group LLC to J-P Group LLC, $120,000.
• 131 Gerald, Patricia Wadkins to Felicia Brown, $119,000.
• 346 Esser, Patricia M. Foegen; Martin A. Grunzweig to Sarah R. Grunzweig, $115,000.
• 74 Barnard, Elizabeth G. Flanagan to Patrick W. Kobis, $112,350.
• 433 Ogden S, Patricia J. Sachse; Robert Sachse to Ethan A. Sachse, $106,000.
• 172 Austin, Shabat Karen Maman Ben; Karen Maman-Ben Shabat to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $100,000.
• 1904 Bailey Ave., Marquis D. Carmichael to Jahangir Alam; Alamgir Hossain, $100,000.
• 316 Roslyn St., Viv LLC to Mst Rasida Khatun, $95,600.
• 23 Andover Ave., Dunedin LLC to Shahin Kakoli, $92,000.
• 91 Elmer Ave., Ivan Scott to Laizu Parvin; Manir Zaman, $90,000.
• 101 Arden Ave., Evelyn T. Mackin to 716 Estates LLC, $85,000.
• 70 Zelmer St., Phouvanh Rattanavong; Rasmy Rattanavong to Taspia Jahan Nova, $85,000.
• 75 Oakgrove Ave., Keith Lewis to 716 Estates LLC, $82,500.
• 63 Moselle, Equiller Perry to Shahrina Begum, $82,000.
• 179 Zelmer, 716 Estates LLC to Mohammad Mezbaur Rahman; Nilufar Rahman, $80,500.
• 723 Prospect Ave., 723 Prospect Land Trust Tr to Nurma Be, $79,900.
• 490 Ogden St S, Genevieve Kaminski; Richard Kaminski to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $77,500.
• 66 Fisher S, Billi Jo Strzeszynski; Jason J. Strzeszynski to Mohammad I. Hossain, $75,000.
• 38 Inter Park, Rocwood Inc to Dodzi Akakpo; Frempong Boateng, $69,000.
• 14 Gesl, Raul Feliciano to Hemel Ahmed, $68,000.
• 48 Newton St., Bryan Smith to Sadia R. Choudhury; Syed O. Islam, $65,000.
• 71 Herkimer St., Pamela Orcutt to Mohamud S. Abdulwahid, $65,000.
• 381 Riley, Mitu&sons Corporation; Mitu&sons Corporation Fundamentals to Md Salim Uddin, $65,000.
• 14 Scheu, Highland Properties of Buffalo Inc to Johura Rahman Inc, $63,500.
• 228 May, Schuyler of New York LLC to Kulsuma Akhter, $60,000.
• 43 Fox St., Mohammed Ahmed to Mohsin Zaman, $59,900.
• 68 Wasmuth, Cleatrice Clark to Mohammed Nizamuddin Ahmed; Salma Sultana, $57,500.
• 55 Gatchell, Exquisite Enterprises LLC to Mohammed Mozammal Hoque, $55,000.
• 2015 Bailey, Saiful Islam to Ahs Buffalo Inc, $52,000.
• 516 Dodge St., John E. Feaster; Margie Dean Feaster to Nazreen Nargis, $50,000.
• 105 Sheffield Ave., Kevin Kelley to Sg6 Holdings LLC, $48,000.
• 30 Fisher, 30 Fisher Trust to Mahadi Hasin; Sharmin Sultana, $47,500.
• 340 Davey St., Ronald N. Nosal to Richard Nosal, $45,000.
• 96 Metcalfe St., Ann Hynes; Robert Hynes to Mohammed A. Hossain, $41,000.
• 80 Fox, Visions of H&v LLC to Shariful Islam, $40,000.
• 20 Harlow Place, Wendy Rice to P&p Buffalo LLC, $36,000.
• 315 Fulton, 84 Group Inc to J-P Group LLC, $35,000.
• 152 Good Ave., Leon Z. Glinski to Odell W. Hoskins, $30,000.
• 53 Josephine, Gregory L. Jones to Sj Alam Traders Inc, $18,000.
• 1414 Broadway, Broadway Lots Holdings LLC to Amir Badsha Corporation, $17,000.
• 91 Kensington, Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo New York to Buffalo Niagara Ventures LLC, $15,000.
• 91 Kensington Ave., Buffalo Niagara Ventures LLC to Basher Asset Management LLC, $15,000.
• 98 Milburn, Samuel Woldemariam to Kamrul Khan, $12,500.
• 100 Milburn St., Samuel Woldemariam to Kamrul Khan, $12,500.
• 179 French, Rafaat Al Madi; Fatima Slimani to Md Hasan; Md Abdul Kader; Ahmmed Shahadad, $7,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 131 Croydon Drive, Susan A. Manns; William R. Manns to Catherine J. Corcoran; Dennis T. Corcoran, $282,000.
• 1521 Como Pk Boulevard, Catherine J. Corcoran; Dennis T. Corcoran to Wendi L. Dittmar, $280,829.
• 45 Bert Road, Peter J. Cook to Jonathan Peter Cook, $235,000.
• 11 West Toulon Drive, Coty Brawdy; Victoria Kazz to Thomas Gallagher; Megan Ann Pieszala, $225,000.
• 88 Danielle Drive, Jaclyn Eckhardt; James Fort to Olaya Diana P Cadavid, $225,000.
• 258 Parker St., Roger Baker; Donna Yochum-Baker to Shelly Ann Inniss-Jackson; Clifford David Jackson, $215,000.
• 2248 George Urban Boulevard, Phyllis M. Bennett to Brian Patrick Conn; Jennifer Elizabeth Conn, $190,000.
• 3 Theresa Drive, John B. Menczynski; Mary A. Menczynski to Joseph Cook; Vicky Cook, $177,900.
• 67 Castlewood Drive, Charles E. Faulkner to Kimberly A. Codd; Paul R. Codd, $173,500.
• 108 Herbert Ave., Cynthia M. Mckeown to Soto Geissa M Otero, $166,400.
• 30 Olcott Place, Steven B. Leone to Christina Reese; Richard Reese, $142,000.
• 492 Cayuga Road, James H. Rasey; Maryanne P. Rasey to Shawn A. Domroes; Marcie A. Mcdougal-Domroes, $137,500.
• 10 Mayfair Court, January Butlak to Lori M. Petersen, $136,000.
• 15-17 Elkhurst Drive, Chris M. Lamendola; Ashleigh L. Misuraca to Forge On LLC, $127,500.
• 24 Westchester Drive, Danielle L. Borden; Danielle L. Miller to Robinson Maliyah D Agt; Geraldine Washington; Bridget Williams, $125,000.
• 14 Jane Drive, Michael John Kilian to Zachary T. Howe, $122,500.
• 218 Halstead Ave., Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Md Abul Khair; Laki Sultana, $100,000.
• 178 Cleveland Drive, Earl D. Hausrath III to Queen City Invest LLC, $98,000.
• 89 Milsom Ave., Gertrude Miller; Melvin J. Miller to Jayson P. Cumbo, $93,000.
• 3563 Harlem Road, Hlnm Properties LLC to Tanvir Ahmed; Rumana Rashid Samanta, $90,000.
• 18 Donlen Drive, Leonard Borowski; Leonard Eugene Borowski to Gardenview Properties Inc, $67,500.
• 18-20 Simsbury Drive, Randall P. Serafini to Dunedin LLC, $60,000.
• 212 Griffith St., Marufa Akter to Mohammed A. Hossain, $35,000.
• 6-8 Pendlewood Drive, Charles A. Plauman; Teresa E. Plauman to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $28,000.
CLARENCE
• 6242 Bridlewood Dr S, Bianca M. Privitera; Michael L. Privitera to Mehul J. Dhorda; Arpita Patel, $605,000.
• 9542 Bent Grass Run, Arabella Alaimo; Carmen J. Alaimo to Harris U. Chengazi; Aysha M. Qureshi, $599,000.
• 8374 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Wendy S. Cummins; Ronald R. Cummins, $559,000.
• 5140 Strickler Road, Bradford H. Banks to Kelly Anne Turpin; Michael Turpin, $450,000.
• 5775 Newhouse Road, E&r Horizons LLC to Mohamed Shaibi; Sanad Shaibi, $400,000.
• 8171 Clarence Center Road, Malona Beverly A Sottile; Jean K. Malona to Parsons Jan B Z; Mark Edward Parsons, $326,000.
• 9150 Sheridan Drive, Renee L. Mavis to Greens On Sheridan LLC, $209,900.
• 4263 Roxbury Drive, Lou Ann Farrell; Kevin J. Waldorf; Kevin James Waldorf to Brian Joseph Farrell, $200,000.
• Vacant land 9009 Will Youngs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.
• 9009 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Mark J. Rotella; Robyn M. Rotella, $134,000.
• Vacant land 5409 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Tesmer Builders Inc, $127,000.
• Vacant land Goodrich Road, Edward H. Braddell; John R. Braddell to Gma Property Holdings LLC, $91,685.
COLDEN
• 9814 Center St., Kevin Annas; Shari Annas to Dean Vanson; Michelle E. Vanson, $385,000.
• 9896 Partridge Road, Anne Hoffman to Matthew Bender; Tiffany Martin, $8,000.
COLLINS
• 14116 Hillview Ave., Moriah Knowl; Steven C. Werner to Ashley Agnew, $120,000.
• 3571 Route 39, William John Migas to Kathleen Duquette, $100,000.
CONCORD
• V/l&8051 Adams Road, Lawrence F. Pajak; Linda J. Pajak; Linda L. Pajak to Richard R. Peters, $235,000.
EDEN
• 2757 First St., Duane S. Walczyk to Chad M. Mahoney, $240,000.
ELMA
• 2621 Girdle Road, Maryanne Soponski Revocable Trust 122789 Tr to Nathan H. Krempa; Jocelyn K. Stutz-Krempa, $490,000.
• 110 Tiffany Lane, Joshua A. Damico; Lindsey L. Damico to Maria Mays, $457,500.
• 61 Tiffany Lane, Cynthia M. Kotarski to Daniel Deneke II; Joanna Marie Deneke, $390,000.
• 381 Schultz Road, Michael P. Nolan; Hanna R. Perillo; Ralph M. Perillo to Annette Marie Zachowicz; Matthew P. Zachowicz, $360,000.
• 1200 Bowen Road, Donald E. Trzepacz; Donald E. Trzepacz Sr. to Zeller Ventures Inc, $150,000.
• Vacant land Girdle Road, 460 E Center LLC to James Corigliano; Laurie Corigliano, $130,000.
• 2621 Girdle Road, Charles R. Soponski; Maryanne Soponski to David Stutz; Patricia Stutz, $50,000.
EVANS
• 9712 Northfield St., Daryl Ervolina; Russell G. Fulton to Timothy P. Wheeler, $235,000.
• 1337 Independence Drive, Kathleen Furgala to Marsha C. Jones, $175,000.
• 9185 Lake Shore Road, Catherine A. Roth; William C. Roth to Lynn M. Gier, $153,000.
• 627 Kennedy Ave., Richard R. Peters to Joseph P. Herr, $135,000.
• 8614 Brennen St., Raymond D. Cuevas; Desiree Cuevas Fairchild to James Crawford, $85,000.
• 6656 Wayne, William B. Gehrke to Matthew J. Gehrke, $9,720.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2276 Staley Road, Paul M. Parwulski to Kyle R. Staub, $265,000.
• 150 Colonial Drive, Vienna A. Haak; Vienna A. Laurendi to Dale J. Haak, $245,000.
• 1898 Broadway, Barbara Nowakowski to Mark A. Miles; Nathaniel A. Miles; Susan J. Miles, $130,000.
• 2960 Baseline Road, City Limit Property Management Corp to Wahid Alajji; Ream A. Saleh, $100,000.
• Vacant land Grand Island Boulevard, Rahul Bhardwaj; Stuti Bhardwaj to John M. Caputo, $85,000.
HAMBURG
• 4780 South Park Ave., Parker Road Development Company Inc to 4780 South Park Ave LLC, $525,000.
• 5952 Old Lake Shore Road, Joanne K. Lana to Eric Koessler; Sarah Lane Koessler, $519,500.
• 5414 Sycamore Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Peter Joseph Samardak; Millie F. Tortora, $484,911.
• 136 Prospect Ave., Robert F. Eichhorn; Suzanne F. Eichhorn to James Pelham; Ashley Ron, $339,500.
• 33 Anderson Place, Mark H. Filsinger to Matthew B. Sauer; Rebecca L. Sauer, $325,000.
• 3011-l#12 Cloverbank Road, Nancy J. Facer to Geraldine H. Downey; John J. Downey; Jacobs Ryan; Jacqueline Ryan, $320,000.
• 6260-l#17 Eckhardt Road, Gerald V. Dixon to Mary Franco, $292,000.
• 464 Brookwood Court, Wanda J. Rettig to Maria Roberts Revocable Trust 050120 Tr; Neil Roberts Revocable Trust 050120 Tr, $274,000.
• 39 Oliver Place, Ashley D. Dignitti; David M. Simmons to Mary E. Eustace, $272,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #26, Ryan Homes of New York to Jennifer L. Warnes; Jillian N. Warnes, $232,310.
• 2772 South Creek Road, Paul R Guenther Family Trust II Tr to Wendy A. Good, $232,000.
• 523 Pleasant Ave., Christan T. Subjeck; Christian T. Subjeck; Kristina M. Subjeck to James Kosmowski; Michelle Suwala, $225,000.
• 3668 Horton Ave., Kim Davis-Tokarski; John C. Tokarski to Jason Jurewicz, $225,000.
• 58 Church St., Kerry M. Hall to Krista Bellis, $200,000.
• 174 Buffalo Road, 174 Buffalo St. LLC to Frankie P 716 LLC, $200,000.
• 176 Oak Hill Drive, Eugene Myers; Michelle Myers to Christopher D. Herman, $180,005.
• 2138 Ganymede Lane, Donna Wachala to Corey Wachala, $170,000.
HOLLAND
• 330 North Main St., John A. Glor; Linda D. Glor to Brandy M. Jones, $295,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 92 Greenwood Ave., Franron Corp to Navarro Carlos D Hernandez; Rivera Julio E Correa, $165,000.
• 587 Martin Road, Leon A. Maj to Harwan Fadhl Qahtan, $165,000.
LANCASTER
• 1 St Anthony St., Christina L. Fenske; Richard V. Fenske to Coty M. Brawdy; Victoria C. Brawdy, $419,900.
• 84 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Paul M. Mecca; Shirley A. Mecca, $406,804.
• 18 Farmview Court, Edward M. Potoczniak; Julie M. Potoczniak to Cheryl Olszewski; Randy Olszewski, $345,000.
• 3579 Walden Ave., James R. Bauer; Karen I. Bauer to Elizabeth Danielle Holt; Holt Louis Darnell II, $155,000.
• 46 Deepwood Place, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Kristen Lynn Brozyna; Nathan Edward Brozyna, $71,000.
MARILLA
• 11790 Liberia Road, Clifton E. Hodgson to Amy J. Gould; Glenn P. Gould, $275,000.
• Vl Liberia Road, Clifton E. Hodgson; Evelyn F. Hodgson to Jay F. Meyers, $70,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11114 Keller Road, Gwen E. Frey to Bruce N. Murrell; Teri M. Murrell, $665,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 11544 Gowanda State Road, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Jonathan A. Doyle, $45,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 11 Mourning Dove Court, Christopher Kania; Nancy Kania to Anthony Deplato; Sidney A. Deplato, $879,000.
• 3 Old Salem Court, Anthony Deplato; Sidney Swanson to Jessica Getty, $540,000.
• 100 South Meadow Drive, Linda L. Murphy; Martin Murphy to Brian M. Marsh, $360,000.
• 6283 Webster Road, Delaney Enterprises LLC to Kevin P. Magner; Patricia K. Magner, $277,000.
• 191 Lakeview Ave., David Holliday; David M. Holliday; Jennifer L. Holliday to Shannon Burns, $237,500.
• 5797 Chestnut Ridge Road, Jeremy Page to R&d Contracting Inc, $150,000.
• 3643 Eggert Road, Keith C. Bernard to Maxwell A. Bernard, $144,000.
• 3823 North Buffalo Road, Janice M. Bochen to Bertsch Family Lp, $115,000.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land 0 Creek Road, Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Darliene L. Vacinek; Russell D. Vacinek, $108,000.
• 11220 Matteson Crnrs Road, Jeffrey C. Westman to Michael R. Duncan; Denise M. Koziel, $25,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 20 Minerva St., Charles M. Farnham to Minerva Holdco LLC, $260,000.
• 157 Brookside Ter W, William J. Gebera to Brian T. Naughton, $200,000.
• 183 Canton St., Barbara A. Reinhardt to Kenneth Michael Johnston; Kaleigh Ann Abbarno, $195,000.
• 42 Westbourne Drive, Sara C. Orsolits to Mohammad Rizek, $190,000.
• 395 Fletcher, Ashley Szortyka; Stephen W. Szortyka to Patrick R. Donovan; Lorraine L. Redfern, $175,001.
• 707 Fletcher St., Katelyn K. Anger; Timothy M. Anger to Jon Mellinger; Sally J. Mellinger, $175,000.
• 252 Utica St., Timothy O. Falls to Samantha Jean Horne; Stephen Michael Horne, $175,000.
• 298 Fletcher, Christina Alvarez; Roberto Alvarez Jr. to Anthony G. Gugino, $150,000.
• 11 Dexter St., Theresa Spagna to Michael J. Spagna, $134,750.
• 238 Delaware St., Paul M. Bronschidle; Philip C. Bronschidle; Janet A. Kessinger to Brandon C. Kessinger, $86,500.
• 556 Broad St., Marjorie E. Klinger to Kelly Lyons; Russell Lyons, $53,000.
TONAWANDA
• 225 Fire Tower Drive, Beverly S Proie Revocable Trust 080817 Tr to Peak Development LLC, $999,900.
• 78 Irving Terrace, Kevin G. Sarkisian; Lynn M. Sarkisian to Erin Gould; Keith Rosso, $352,000.
• 145 Wabash Ave., Michele A. Modeste to Andrea J. Bellavia; Sean M. Mccabe, $240,000.
• 332 Moore Ave., Andrew D. Emhof to Amanda Kuhns; Anthony Lafornara, $240,000.
• 171 Briarhurst Drive, Ryan Isham to Brent C. Rickan; Michele A. Stitt, $231,000.
• 3065 Delaware Ave., Plaza One Group Inc to Mecozzi Enterprises Inc, $220,000.
• 74 Truesdale Road, Andrew D. Minkel to Maggie Hersee; Sean D. Hersee, $220,000.
• 153 Warren Ave., Kevin Zielinski to Dorothy Rish, $200,000.
• 260 Ashford Ave., Christopher S. Gaffney to Madison R. Schultz; Matthew W. Zelazny, $195,000.
• 30 Harding Ave., Shaymaa Abdulrazzaq to Bridget L. Kashmanian; Reid Kashmanian, $195,000.
• 1240 Brighton, Nelson Tyler Gross; Karstin Webber to Sharon R. Murphy, $190,000.
• 270 Wellington Ave., Rebecca A. Meyer to Phillip Meir, $185,100.
• 143 Melody Lane, Linda Ashton; Karen Mogavero to Lillian E. Collins; Alyssa A. Rodemeyer, $185,000.
• 966 Delaware Road, Redbird Properties LLC to Rachel Aspland, $180,250.
• 291 Wilmington Ave., Jean M. Goodheart; Jeanie Miller; Nancy A. Miller; Paul Miller; Peter Miller to Carl F. Russo Jr.; Tami L. Russo, $175,000.
• 397 Cleveland Drive, Paul Tagliarino to Danielle E. Happ; Joseph A. Happ; Kristy D. Happ, $173,000.
• 131 Parkhurst Boulevard, Rebecca S. Corner to Mary Regis; Thomas Testa, $170,000.
• 132 Cleveland Drive, George Tulloch to George E. Hart, $170,000.
• 68 Tulane Road, Robert M. Karp to John Frank Novotny; Michele Sarah Novotny, $163,000.
• 92 Tremont Ave., Diego Viana; Sarah Viana to WNY Development Inc, $160,000.
• 175 Edgar Ave., Maureen E. Henesey to Ton-Buff Properties LLC, $152,000.
• 135 Brendan Ave., John C. Caselinuovo to James Rogers, $150,000.
• 182 Springfield Ave., Michael N. Dipirro; Theresa J. Dipirro to Patricia A. Caputy, $150,000.
WALES
• 13315 Fish Hill Road, Jonathan E. Logel; Kristin Logel to Abraham Thorpe; Kristen Thorpe, $90,000.
WEST SENECA
• 29 Lockhart Road, Lisa A. Gilbert; Ryan C. Gilbert to Erin E. Carroll; Paul S. Carroll, $350,000.
• 9 Hilltop Court, Michael C. Scheu II to Alex Principino; Jake Principino, $301,000.
• 71 Winspear, Matthew Mason; Michelle E. Mason to Emily Jean Olmstead; Gregory Lynn Olmstead, $280,777.
• 117 Heritage Farm Road, Maureen J. Douglas; Steven R. Douglas to Holly N. Vamvakitis; James W. Vamvakitis, $244,000.
• 167 Lyndale Court, Joseph A. Ferrara to Katriel Komet, $215,000.
• 4649 Seneca, Barbara Cristiano to Mark Wallace, $189,500.
• 139 Warren Ave., Michael R. Welker; Sarah L. Welker to Melissa Koller, $185,000.
• 225 Langner Road, Ashley Wielinski to Jessica Burkhart, $169,600.
• 69 Walnut Road, Margaret M. Hart to Christopher Hart; Kelly Hart, $160,000.
• 702 Harlem Road, John C. Chmura Jr. to Kyle R. Dominczak, $158,000.
• 249 Orchard Park Road, Kimberly A. Codd; Paul R. Codd to Naomi Vaughn, $155,000.
• 221 Knox Ave., Barbara J. Finnerty; Carol A. Harris; Kenneth A. Sobczak to Redick Michael C T L, $125,000.
• 2628 Seneca St., Christopher G. Boltz; Jean F. Boltz to Ledle Media Inc, $85,000.
• 2138 Transit, Anthony J. Delucci to Kamholz Enterprises LLC, $55,000.
• 1450 Ridge Road, Stephen D. Donahue to Jesco Industries LLC, $25,000.