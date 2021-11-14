Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 24, 2021.
AKRON
• 4 Stoneridge Lane, Jonathan M. Sowinski; Lauren M. Sowinski to David J. Miller Jr.; Jessica L. Miller, $402,000.
• 120 East Ave., Patricia Korb to Brooke E. Outten; Joseph J. Outten, $140,000.
ALDEN
• 12075 Westwood Road, Nick Ciccarelli Jr. to Jason M. Dudziak; Mark J. Dudziak Jr., $590,000.
AMHERST
• 12 South Woodside Lane, William R. Lang to Andrew Li Ren, $999,999.
• 2655 Millersport Hwy, Post 1996 Highway Company LLC to West-Herr Acquisitions LLC, $975,000.
• 1429 New Road, Jeffrey Stachowiak; Mona Stachowiak to Scott B. Mcmullen, $800,000.
• 40 Regents Park, Tae-Kyun Kim to Yu Chen; Jinjun Xiong, $790,000.
• 630 Frankhauser Road, Wsej LLC to Dipaola Properties LLC, $632,500.
• 39 The Hamlet, Robert E. Long to Kist Revocable Trust 062813 Tr, $625,000.
• 185 Maple Road, 185 Maple LLC to Buffalo Callodine LLC, $550,000.
• 187 Hampton Hill Drive, Albert W. Bluemle Sr.; Patricia M. Bluemle to 187 Hampton Hill LLC, $535,000.
• 5511 Main, Mary Ann Weber 2017 Family Trust Tr to James A Zaepfel Revocable Living Trust Tr, $525,000.
• 247 Ruskin Road, Eleanor N. Lawson to Aimee Stanislawski Hobika; Geoffrey G. Hobika, $493,500.
• 10 Timberlane Drive, Susan J. Freed-Oestreicher to Natalia Gnatienko; Yuriy Zhuk, $475,000.
• 158 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David P. Marcus; Meagan B. Rummings, $449,788.
• 26 Beachridge Drive, Marjorie A. Baker; Howard K. Davis to Mark C. Daniels; Sara Loughran, $437,000.
• 162 Surrey Run, Scott B. Mcmullen to Therese C. Rivard, $432,000.
• 167 Park Ledge Drive, Patricia D. Klementowski; Thomas W. Klementowski to Lida T. Petrella, $428,000.
• 37 Pin Oak Drive, Kent D. Walser to Kelly G. Jorgensen, $400,716.
• 379 Randwood Drive, Christine Mcnamee; John Mcnamee to Christos Fountzilas, $399,900.
• 73 Mission Drive, David Meade; Joan S. Meade to Hadi Nazarnia; Samira Sheikholeslami, $385,000.
• 113 Carriage Circle, Kaarsten P. Wisnock; Michael Daniel Wisnock to Joseph M. Longo; Sarah E. Longo, $381,500.
• 59 Saber Lane, Patricia Mahady to Manjinder K. Sandhur; Surjit Sandhur, $380,000.
• 14 Shady Grove Drive, Constance R. Mearns; Randolph G. Mearns to Keith E. Krygier; Kristina E. Krygier, $360,000.
• 146 Daven Drive, Deanne M. Tripi to Adam William Rubin, $355,000.
• 449 Sprucewood Terrace, Kelly I. Coakley; Lindsay C. Hanna to Mahesh Kumar Kasanagottu, $354,000.
• 222 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Deena Khanal; Devi Khanal; Ishor Khanal, $338,575.
• 2751 Dodge Road, David L. Webb; Jennifer B. Webb to Richard A. Ziff, $326,900.
• 233 Sunset Court, Alyson Peace to Christina Elaine Larrabee, $325,000.
• 145 Ivyhurst Road, Patricia Grover to Karen L. Beck, $316,000.
• 270 Mcnair Road, Mary M. Brzyski; Raymond A. Brzyski to Jaclyn Cohen; Joshua Cohen, $309,000.
• 98 Bragg Court, Thomas J. Stepka to Stefania Maurtua Morales; Alonso Alvarado Orlandini, $302,500.
• 115 Parkwood Drive, Candace Alnaji; Raed M. Alnaji to Jeffrey Demaria; Jennifer Demaria, $300,000.
• 31 Noel Drive, Gloria R. Werblow to Gheyath M. Almahmodi; Muataz M. Almahmodi; Tawfeeq Nibal A Mohammed, $299,000.
• 378 Glen Oak Drive, Karen D. Kagels; Arthur S. Parmele to Casey Kacz; Kelsey Kacz, $297,000.
• 5660 Kippen Drive, Martin I. Pecoraro; Martin L. Pecoraro to Chelsea Brady; Michael Brady, $290,000.
• 11 Sweetbay Lane, Leslie A Korus Trust 062097 Tr to Patricia Adler, $250,000.
• 846 Robin Road, Robert D. Murphy; Robert David Murphy to Anna P. Serweta; Scott D. Sherman, $239,000.
• 136 Red Oak Drive, Loren Elizabeth Dumont; Sean Philip Dumont to Carlos Evan Diaz; Susan Marie Diaz, $237,500.
• 29 Siegfried Drive, Kelli L. Flynn to Aaron Wesley, $230,000.
• 61 Chateau Ter E, Alyssa Buzzard; Benjamin Michael Cerny to Robert Dickerson, $230,000.
• 235 Sunrise Boulevard, Leigh M. Wentz to Chaofe Ye, $226,288.
• 10280 Transit Road, Tjs Development LLC to Daniel Godfrey; Judith M. Mclaughlin, $225,990.
• 191 Bennington Road, Brandon Carlucci to David Sarafin, $197,000.
• 3 Apollo Drive, Elizabeth Kathleen Ellis to Isabella Ann Porter, $195,000.
• 34 Harrogate Sq, Laura Zaprowski to Anna Marie Miranda; Michael Miranda, $195,000.
• 35 Clearfield Drive, Ashton Properties&management LLC to Shantelle Songster; Shanice Wilson, $192,000.
• 71 Tralee Terrace, Stephen J. Grimm to Anchor Family Real Estate LLC, $171,000.
• 525 Burroughs Drive, Sara L. Sitch to John S. Guercio, $162,500.
• 71a Foxberry Drive, Catherine Banks; Catherine M. Banks to Cristin Michelle Lingle, $151,100.
• 5544 Main St., Henry Sicignano Jr.; Virginia J. Sicignano to Annie Liao, $140,000.
• 3901 Main St&14226, Gregory G. Fox; Nicholas J. Fox; Robert J. Fox Jr. to Charmaine Chrishanthi Arulanantham; Joel Patrick Arulanantham, $75,000.
• 104 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Vacant land 107 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 70 Daisy Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 131 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 299 Main St., David V. Zizzi to Daniel L. Rahn, $375,000.
• 1830 Center St., Ofelia Realo Noblesala to Andrew Kurtzhalts, $255,000.
BLASDELL
• 73 Miller Ave., Christina L. Kruzer to Alexander M. Miranda; Brooke Rydzynski, $205,000.
• 82 Mcgurk Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Thomas A. Nyitrai, $100,000.
BOSTON
• 6066 Old Pfarner Road, Hirsch Lisa Gail Lucas to Elizabeth M. Friedman; Devon K. Hirsch, $265,000.
• 9110 Zimmerman, James J. Roza to Stephanie Putt; Paul J. Ziolkowski Jr., $135,500.
• 7254 Boston State Road, Henry N. Charlap to Joseph K. Clunie; Michael Thomas Clunie, $100,000.
BRANT
• 11161 Brant Reservation Road, Patricia A. Pinto to Daniel R. Myers, $172,500.
BUFFALO
• 37 Allegany St., Folger Properties Inc to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $1,597,618.
• 750 East Ferry St., 750 East Ferry LLC to Bfmc 1901 LLC, $1,000,000.
• 81 Aldrich Place, Niagara Associates LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $871,428.
• 200 Delaware Ave Unit 1505, Buffalo-Delaware LLC to Richard C. Hamister, $780,000.
• 7 Argyle Park, Edward F. Moore; Lori F. Moore to Folan Liliana Maria Amato; Thomas Naughton Folan, $715,000.
• 112 Rivermist Drive, David Filvaroff; Nancy Tobin to Jason F. Winiarski, $700,000.
• 325 Lincoln, Angela K. Englund to Jamie Szczepanski, $600,325.
• 119 Bidwell, Mark Keenehan; Robert Keenehan to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $530,000.
• 67 Park St., Greg Phillies Enterprises LLC; Seneca/park Corp to Pr Restoration 1 LLC, $525,000.
• 681 Auburn Ave., Erin K. Roberts to Chris Olah; Joanna Pepin, $475,000.
• 69 Rachel Vincent Way, Justin Howard; Sarah L. Phan to Shyamal Majithia; Richa Sharma, $470,000.
• 339 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dustin R. Clark; Timothy L. Michaels, $444,900.
• 23 Rabin Terrace, Megan Osinski; Nickolaus Osinski to Peter Jones; Deborah Russell, $382,000.
• 50 Greenfield St., Joseph P. Milligan to Jordan Meheran, $350,000.
• 371 Crescent, Michael A. Deluca; Theresa F. Deluca to Robert Lawrence; Jennifer Morrison, $327,500.
• 62 Edson St., Mattim Inc to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $290,476.
• 229 Bakos Boulevard, Alma L. Davis; Lionel D. Davis to Brent Mccalister; Shirley Mccalister, $265,000.
• 464 Sweet St., Ali M. Aggi to Faatima Patel; Farhan G. Patel, $265,000.
• 1088 Abbott Road, Robert E&donna J Lipply Revocable Living Trust 071612 Tr to Patrick W. Chmiel Jr., $260,000.
• 93 Melrose St., Lisa Kaiser; Scott Kaiser to Brian M. Raab, $255,000.
• 40&42 College St., Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition Inc to Kevin Besecker, $245,000.
• 74 Cazenovia, Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Alex Yemelyanov, $220,000.
• 141 Choate Ave., Mary M. Novak; Christopher K. Williams to Martha Alford; Tyler Tagliaferro, $220,000.
• 49 Choate, Dcdc LLC to Nimisha Goel, $212,000.
• 78 Fairchild, Thomas Peters to Jonathon W. Neyerlin; Rachel M. Neyerlin, $204,500.
• 63 Sanders, Matthew K. Frank to Mildred Vazquez, $195,550.
• 119 Ledger St., Stephen C. Papia to Kelsey M. Korobov; Vladimir I. Korobov, $195,000.
• 97 Cheltenham Drive, Lindsay Crimmins; Shaun P. Crimmins to Pray Du; Wee Mo, $193,500.
• 130 Avery Ave., Joshua Nansel to Libby D. Fladd, $186,000.
• 106 Trinity Place, Heather M. Hernandez to Vanessa Marthia; Ryan Rueger, $185,611.
• 342 South Ogden, Vincent E. Alejandro; Jessie S. Alejendro to Deborah Abbott, $185,000.
• 78 Athol St., Holland Columbus Properties Inc to Erin Bender; Denecke Joseph Charles Jr, $180,000.
• 12 Folger, Christine M. Lucca; Jeremy F. Lucca to Marcy L. Dexheimer, $175,250.
• 117 Grace St., Tawfeeq Nibal A Mohammed to Nteziyaremye Jonas, $175,000.
• 2 Geary St., Brandon M. Sireika to Loraine Campbell; Isiah Davis, $174,900.
• 116 Aldrich Place, Donna R. Nieves; Felix Nieves Jr. to Lee Zeigler, $174,000.
• 19 Sage St., Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Longtrain Group LLC, $170,000.
• 77 Ryan St., Richard R. Thies; Richard R. Thies Sr.; Virginia R. Thies to Luciannette Sanchez, $170,000.
• 34 Dakota, Edward J. Kisloski; Marlene E. Kisloski to Ashley A. Luciano; Ashley Luciano; Nathan Luciano; Nathan J. Luciano, $165,000.
• 72 Columbus, Grazia Savaglia; Josephine Savaglia; Sebastiano Savaglia to Priscilla D. Johnson, $165,000.
• 29 Ritt Ave., Mjm Investors LLC to Karen Oconnor, $161,500.
• 123 Ross, Elson P. Eckler to War Sher, $160,000.
• 41 Greeley St., Elsie Jaremko to Daniel J. Jaremko, $160,000.
• 29 Mt Vernon Ave., Alfred Germano; Alfredo Germano; Shirley Germano to Bart M. Grady; Maria Grady, $160,000.
• 611 Linwood Ave., Niagara Associates LLC to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $145,240.
• 44 Hammerschmidt St., Hinman Properties Inc to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $145,238.
• 88 South Pontiac St., Raymond W. Monheim; Dawn E. Varga to Jenna Blamowski, $145,000.
• 587 Winslow, Hertel Com Corp to Rasheed Elwaseem, $145,000.
• 88 Tennessee St., Leona M. Rinard to Patricia Korzelius, $135,000.
• 417 Shirley Ave., Ralph L. Preston to Asma Akter; Khourshed Prodhania, $135,000.
• 217 Smith St., Blue Rays Trading Inc to Wast3land Holdings LLC, $125,000.
• 544 Plymouth, Joyce M. Digiulio; Peter P. Digiulio to Smart B Property Inc, $117,300.
• 270 Ogden N, Kevin P. Nolan to Samad Choudhury, $116,000.
• 44 B St., Farhana Hasan to Karnafully Real Estate LLC, $115,000.
• 26 Wex Ave., Chuyen Nguyen; Michael Vu Nguyen to Aisha Be, $110,000.
• 308 North Ogden St., Michael G. Fortunate to Taiyebah Holdings LLC, $110,000.
• 57 Crossman Ave., Charmaine Y. Watson to Dilroba Y. Begum, $103,550.
• 111 Goethe St., Linda Marie Maurer; Peter F. Maurer to Mohammed Ataur Rahman, $101,000.
• 32 Race, Alice K. Wojcik; Alyce K. Wojcik to Abdikadir Hassan; Fadumo Musa, $100,000.
• 681 Fillmore Ave., 681 Fillmore LLC to P&m 681 LLC, $100,000.
• 190 Shirley, Abu Taher to Patwary Brothers Inc, $100,000.
• 340 Warwick Ave., Taqwa Property Inc to Muhammad N. Huda, $99,000.
• 60 Marigold Ave., James H. Smith to Sumon Corp, $91,000.
• 71 Marigold Ave., 637 Walden Ave. LLC to Zasidul Islam, $91,000.
• 536 Plymouth Ave., Alejandr R. Aguilar; Emily Wu to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $90,000.
• 123 Grider, Ruhel Rahman; Shaheen Sultana to Iqbal H. Chowdhury, $90,000.
• 96 Berwyn Ave., Salim Sarker to Mahamad Hashim, $90,000.
• 94 Berwyn Ave., Abu Taher to Mahamad Hashim, $90,000.
• 116 Eden St., Michelle M. Dinardo; Michelle M. Soda to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $85,000.
• 134 Evelyn, Evon Boldt to 716 Estates LLC, $85,000.
• 133 Mayer, Thomas P. Foley to Qusay Abdulnabi, $84,000.
• 134 Hewitt, Brian Rosado to Queen City Invest LLC, $82,000.
• 116 Davidson Ave., Thomas M. Murdock to Shila R. Roksana, $80,000.
• 137 Howell St., Gerron R. Woodruffe to Janeen Qadri, $80,000.
• 31 Alamo Place, Sherry Bolognese to Ahmed Ahmed-Alhaj, $80,000.
• 504 Cambridge, Gmc Wholesale Inc to Salamun Reality Inc, $80,000.
• 74 Langmeyer, Lakshmi Wholesale Inc to Shimul Hasan Management LLC, $80,000.
• 218 Roslyn, Lakshmi Wholesale Inc to Kohinur Akter; Mohammed Jashim Uddin, $80,000.
• 261 Stockbridge Ave., Wayne Thompson to Queen City Invest LLC, $80,000.
• 26 Gorski, Cynthia Kraft to Castricone Real Estate&development LLC, $75,000.
• 63 Leslie, Tofazzal Bhuiyan to Md K. Hossain, $70,000.
• 97 Amber St., Steven W. Higgins; Steven William Higgins to Bernosky&husvar LLC, $70,000.
• 7 Milton, Sumer Group Inc to Niagara Falls Group LLC, $70,000.
• 42-44 Midway, Resilient Realty Group Inc to El-Andre Romanac, $65,000.
• 118 Geary St., Dena M. Marotta; John M. Marotta to Jeffery Marotta; Keri Lyn Marotta, $65,000.
• 461 Winslow, Sm&ft Enterprises Corp to Fatema Akter, $60,000.
• 46 Newburgh Ave., Cleveland Pierson Jr. to Nafesa Properties LLC, $59,000.
• 1134&1136 Clinton, Michael J. Stobele to Golden Clover Assets LLC, $50,000.
• 207 Longnecker, Marylou Ostrowski to Gopal Enterprise Inc, $47,500.
• 63 Girard Place, Gerald Strom; Margereen R. Strom to Md Hasan, $46,156.
• 166 Pries Ave., Eric M. Penoyer to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $37,000.
• 608 Hopkins St., Richard H. Derouche Sr. to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $37,000.
• 63 Deshler, Mamluka Hossain; Selim M. Reza to Rokeya Akter Smriti, $36,000.
• 167 Peach St., Doris A. Lee to Aminul I. Mia, $33,000.
• 261 Carl St., Taqwa Property Inc to Md Sahfuddin Mollah; Tahmina Yesmina, $30,000.
• 40 Persia St., Louis Resofsky to Michael P. Kus, $25,000.
• 402 Busti, Iman Gatur to Waza Property Inc, $20,000.
• 349 Weimar St., Arthur Kopacz to Robin M. Kopacz; Jaime L. Pelow, $20,000.
• 79 Hill, Ernest Hoskins to Khadem Khan; Rasheda Khatun, $18,000.
• 89 Sweet Ave., Kabir Miah to Rohingya Community Inc, $15,500.
• 140 Madison St., Bertha Davis to Vivian M. Davis, $10,000.
• Vacant land 48&50 Clifford, Scott Dunkle to Marissa Webber, $8,650.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 2355 Union Road, Mcguire Union Rd LLC to 2355 Union Road LLC, $1,800,000.
• 3830 Union Road, Merle L. Whitehead to Ciambella Properties LLC, $1,000,000.
• 3383-3385 Harlem Road, Anne R. Goetzmann; William L. Goetzmann; William Lewis Goetzmann to Cropkingdom NY LLC, $675,000.
• 10 Sonwil Drive, Sunset Associates LLC to Smart Building Managment LLC, $525,000.
• 6 Countryside Lane, John A. Dzik; Roman S. Dzik to Bethany M. Fabian; Matthew D. Fabian, $440,000.
• 67 Reo Ave., Charleen A. Deeds; Brian W. Deeds to Forida Yasmin, $238,000.
• 288 Meadowlawn Road, Raymond Georges to Murray J. Towle II; Towle Vince Judy C, $237,000.
• 190 Lou Ann Drive, Rebecca L. Everett to Michael Roesler; Maggie Speyer, $230,000.
• 11 Jerome Court, Fred J. Kubasak to Latrecia R. Rowsey, $230,000.
• 78 Candace Lane, Kyle M. Stotz to Alexander Goembel, $221,000.
• 200 Diane Drive, Danyelle Staszczyk to Quinn P. Thomson, $211,000.
• 90 Grand Boulevard, Grissell Gutierrez Kim; Paul Kim to Amanda J. Swierski; Jake L. Swierski, $205,000.
• 260 Aero Drive, Michael J. Giaccotto to Frances Bruce; Paul Bruce, $200,000.
• 67 Rossiter Ave., Chelsea M. Omara; Michael P. Omara to Jessica M. Gaffney; Brian J. Wroblewski, $190,000.
• 332 Meadowlawn Road, Amelia J. Bake; Aaron D. Schrader to Sonia F. Badawy, $185,000.
• 98 Hemenway Road, Cynthia Mcdonnell; Dale Mcdonnell to Felicia C. Mitchell, $182,598.
• 107 Seton Road, Taylor A. Schimenti; Joshua D. Snyder to Danielle M. Kania; Zachary D. Nestico, $180,000.
• 53 Lindan Drive, Anne M. Duggan to Shawn Fromwiller, $175,553.
• 23 Midland Drive, Timothy J. Gagnon to Tangina Sultana Rimi; Mohammad Sadiqur Rohman, $175,000.
• 82 Mcparlin Ave., David Deutschlander to Dimetria Welch, $175,000.
• 22 Vernon Drive, Dennis L. Poepsel to Victor George Darlington, $170,000.
• 240 Westbrook Drive, Sally Ann Ernst to Luz Iris Lopez; Joel Omar Ramos, $165,000.
• 125 Wagner Ave., Joanne Wisniewski to Pinu Md Jalal Ahmed, $160,000.
• 140 Leonard Post Drive, Janice L. Kelly to Ngin Khan Do, $160,000.
• 25 Ivanhoe Road, Jean Raczkowski; Thomas R. Raczkowski to Louise Niragira; Patrick Bukeyenza, $156,000.
• 47 Barone Circle, Shirley Liddle; Timothy Liddle to Leah C. Froebel, $155,000.
• 2-4 Shirley Ave., J&m Apartments LLC to Joshua C. Falkner, $152,000.
• 41 Dean Road, Judy A. Hachten; Robert Marchewka; Ronald Marchewka to Ashley E. Pencille, $151,400.
• 5029 Broadway St., Marzec Family Trust 091919 Tr to Joshua L. Knapczyk, $149,900.
• 343 Maryvale Drive, WNY Apartments LLC to Amir Tawadrous, $147,000.
• 234 Clover Place, Michael Garrison; Michael Garrison Keller to U-Crest Fire District #4, $130,000.
• 2065 Broadway St., Linda M. Maurer; Peter F. Maurer to Iffat Islam, $124,000.
• 107 Ceil Drive, Frank Lelonek to David Lelonek; Frank Lelonek, $120,000.
• 60 Kibler, Carol Mcnally to Tntee Properties LLC, $106,000.
• Vacant land Ellicott Road, Anthony Olszowy; Martin Olszowy to 3700 Broadway LLC, $25,000.
CLARENCE
• 5142 Rockledge Drive, Samantha Innes; Scoot Innes to 5142 Rockledge LLC, $1,425,940.
• 5707 Glen Iris Drive, Robert D. Glidden III; Victoria Ann Glidden to Anastacia S. Knapper; David A. Knapper, $800,000.
• 9781 Martin Road, Lonny Hanes; Mark Hanes to David M. Valenti; Michelle L. Valenti, $670,000.
• 5361 Coyote Court, Christine S. Koch; Norman H. Koch to Farzaneh Hadji Esmaeili; Aryo Rohani, $600,000.
• 10778 Keller Road, Cheryl A. Cejka; Michael G. Cejka to Elizabeth C. Lehan; James T. Lehan, $555,000.
• 5400 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Richard Allan Silverstein, $537,397.
• 5055 Winding Lane, Rose Marie Carter; Shane Carter to Eric M. Richlmayr; Danielle T. Thomas, $352,500.
• 5405 Village Station Circle, Maulik Shelat to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $301,000.
• 5405 Village Station Circle, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Robin Brand, $301,000.
• 8364 Black Walnut Court, Ronald Rubin; Ronald P. Rubin to Vladimir Ryskin; Yuliya Ryskina, $253,050.
• 8364 Black Walnut Court, Lois Ann Rubin; Lois S. Rubin to Vladimir Ryskin; Yuliya Ryskina, $253,050.
• 8132 Stahley Road, Daniel G. Herberger to Jeffrey Braunscheidel, $245,000.
• 8070 Stahley Road, Justin Daugherty to Mark R. Zygaj; Nathan Zygaj, $242,000.
• 10635 Clarence Center Road, Barbara Ann Lavocat; Lavocat James F Dec to Brian Lavocat, $50,800.
COLDEN
• 8663 Fairview Terr, Kenneth Martin to Robert H. Henning, $243,500.
• Vacant land Holland Glenwood Road, Bruce J Johnson Revocable Trust Tr to Colleen R. Domes; Kevin W. Domes, $115,000.
COLLINS
• 13981 Spring St., Scott Zymowski to Samantha Trank, $150,000.
ELMA
• 431 Stolle Road, Jayne N. Capasso to Kristin Carol Hackford; Martin P. Hackford, $301,000.
• 1451 Girdle Road, Karen W. Curry; Betty L. Wood; Francis E. Wood; James S. Wood; Kathryn Saunders Wood; Thomas M. Wood to Angela Mae Ziegler; Michael Robert Ziegler, $230,000.
EVANS
• 704 Bennett Road, Lucian P. Visone to Thomas A. Nyitrai, $160,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 104 River Oaks Drive, Beth Jordan to Joseph P. Oliverio; Molly J. Oliverio, $631,000.
• 4857 East River Road, Camille Tabone; Camille L. Tabone to Robert&christie Harper Revocable Trust 123020 Tr, $400,000.
• 102 Pin Oak Circle, Mary H. Williams; Roger J. Williams to Dominic J. Klos; Samantha L. Klos, $355,000.
• 2320 Second St., Angela Jo Schnell; Dustin A. Schnell to Dennis G. Dueger, $335,500.
• 2125 Oakfield Road, Todd A. Tribby; Toxey S. Tribby to Fahad Khokhar, $325,000.
• 247 Tracey Lane, Aniceto Castillo Jr.; Bridget Castillo to James Nice; Lisa Nice, $265,000.
• 2544 Stony Point Road, Sarah M. Piechowicz; Jesse A. Popovice to Michael C. Mankowski, $235,000.
• 47 Redway Road, Patricia J. Bowman; Patricia J. Kwiatkowski; Patricia Jean Kwiatkowski to Janell Kwiatkowski; Jeff R. Kwiatkowski, $150,000.
• 54 Cedar Ridge Circle, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Ashley A. Provenzo; David S. Provenzo, $5,500.
HAMBURG
• 4832 Camp Road, Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp to Feedmore WNY Foundation Inc, $2,760,000.
• Vl Southwestern Boulevard, Mitskovski Family Revocable Trust 051206 Tr to Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC, $495,000.
• 5506 Wyndfield Court, Michael D. Frydrych to James Burroughs, $410,000.
• 5275 Woodrich Court, Leo Michael Ciaravino to Edoa Thierry J Effa; Carole V. Effa, $405,000.
• 4645 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Christopher R. Dennison; Jessica G. Finkeldey, $370,361.
• 4743 East Highland Parkway, David D. Alba; Elizabeth J. Alba to Nicholas E. Wendt; Alexa M. Wendt, $365,000.
• 3667 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Jessica C. Cramer; Andrew R. Mandrino, $362,175.
• 5145 Alder Court, Elizabeth A Dobson Revocable Trust Tr to Celtic Dragon Enterprises LLC, $350,000.
• 53 Prospect Ave., Andrea Meegan to Constance Kurzel, $270,000.
• 38 Sherwood Ave., Steven M. Zweig to Kennady Minsuk Marks, $265,000.
• 3267 Nash Road, Sharon E. Collins to Katherine A. Mccarthy; Adam J. Tardif, $250,000.
• 5728 Saunders Road, Brett S. Borowiec to Amanda Woodruff, $250,000.
• 5220 Rogers Road, Pearl M. Marzec to Aubrey Ea Dudek; Scott I. Segool, $227,000.
• 86 Kenton Place, Kunz 2021 Family Trust 011921 Tr to Harry M. Doherty, $207,500.
• 5706 Apollo, Geraldine Downey; John Downey to Matthew H. Smith, $198,000.
• 6420 Center St., Dawn Hummel; Dorothy Neuhaus to Claire M. Fuchs; Noah S. Fuchs, $195,711.
• 3740 Wabash Ave., Chris N. Chiodo; Deborah Ann Chiodo to Patricia Vining, $190,000.
• 4659 Morgan Parkway, Jason P. Reimondo to Kyle P. Smith; Penelope R. Yaccne, $180,000.
• 6583 Taylor Road, Kathleen A. Mulhollan to David Curtis Mulhollan, $169,600.
• 50 Kenton Place, Timothy Fallon to Richard R. Izzo, $166,652.
• 5051 Stewart Parkway, Mindy A. Wrazen-Brindamour to Jesse James Colts, $155,000.
• 3109 Milford Road, Allyn W. Davis; Teresa L. Davis to Bridgette Susannah Cullen; Kevin Cullen, $154,605.
• Vacant land 4992 Richmond Ave., Emmski Development Corp to Mary Lou Vaught; Thomas Vaught, $40,000.
• Vacant land Nash Road, Peter A. Genovese; Peter Genovese to Sanju Varghese Epsp 401k, $35,000.
• 3315 Cox Drive, Carol A. Jackson; Eugene M. Jackson to Mark Jackson, $16,500.
HOLLAND
• 11716 North Canada St., Chadwick Lancewicz to Prince Brenden Del; Prince Melina Del, $180,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 1245 Abbott Road, Nikolette Gogos; Theodore Gogos to 1245 Abbott Road LLC, $250,000.
• 89 Edna Place, Antoinette Kegelmyer; John D. Kegelmyer to Shahid H. Limon, $165,000.
• 30 Date Ave., Javier Rossy to Tierra M. Anderson; Djuan M. James, $160,000.
• 165 Steelawanna, Jeannine L. Halsey to George W. Halsey IV, $150,000.
• 77 Dona St., Michael Giannicchi; Jeffrey Giannichi to Mahmoudou Bah, $126,000.
• 17 Wood St., Larel J. Korczak; Cheryl A. Ball to 5521 Transit Road LLC, $120,000.
• 31 Green St., Lmr Capital LLC to Stanley Holdings LLC, $95,000.
• 132 Madison Ave., Gary Sambushi; Elaine Volker to Jake Lucarelli, $90,000.
• 196 Kirby, Edward Tooles to Abu Ghala LLC, $30,000.
• 52 Glenwood Ave., Shirley Booker to Johnathan Bieber, $7,500.
LANCASTER
• 400 Harris Hill Road, Kasem A. Morshed to Victoria L. Paulsen, $550,000.
• 145 Siebert Road, Bonnie K. Sterling; Jerry L. Sterling to Corey L. Hoffman; Frank Hoffman, $480,000.
• 30-32 Broezel Ave., Linda S. Ksprzak; Glenn C. Miller to Annette M. Acquard; Karen S. Mccormick, $272,000.
• 130-140 Broezel, Kathy E. Busch to David J. Ignatowski, $256,000.
• 35 Eastwood Parkway, Laura T. Fath to Julie Fontaine, $220,000.
• 86 Laverack Ave., Terry E. Wellsby Jr. to John M. Buchnowski, $210,000.
• 633 Columbia Ave., Mary Lou Zgoda; Zgoda Raymond John Jr to Kondaur Capital LLC Tr; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 Tr, $187,518.
• 66 Norris Ave., Jessica A. Doersam to Richard Backert Jr., $175,000.
• 912 Town Line Road, John R. Rabcewicz; Kristine L. Rabcewicz to Natalie R. Carbone; Dallas L. Champagne, $115,000.
MARILLA
• 11411 Stolle Road, Patricia A. Puckett; Robert A. Puckett to David Eckert; Maria Indrijani, $945,000.
• 13320 Bear Road, Charles R. Hayes; Dale A. Hayes to Gregory D. Koch; Heather I. Koch, $400,000.
• 2609 Three Rod Road, Aurelia Gawronski; Eugene J. Gawronski to Kaylee Achman; Joshua Wiechelt, $345,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 13189 Stage Road, Rocco A. Savino to Alexander F. Jaroslawsky; Jennifer Jaroslawsky, $400,000.
• 6649 Utley Road, David Derose; David S. Derose; Katherine J. Derose to Schie Holdings LLC, $315,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 6314 Chestnut Ridge Road, Amber Worral; Andrew Worral to Jennifer L. Puleo; Samuel P. Puleo, $995,000.
• 3 Sandpiper Court, Cindy M. Christman; Steven W. Christman to Samantha Innes; Scott Innes, $863,000.
• 43 Timberlake Drive, Jeff Frost; Christine Weckerle to Cameron S. Macon; Cory J. Macon, $530,000.
• 151 Stonehenge Drive, Valerie A. Roma; John K. Roma to Heather L. Collins; Kevin N. Collins, $395,000.
• 132 Southwick Drive, John F. Dziminski to Paul F. Gregorie; Stephanie M. Gregorie, $328,000.
• 7 Bruce Drive, Albert W. Hellinger; Alberta M. Hellinger to Michael Piotrowicz, $315,000.
• 94 Jolls Lane, Leonard Berkowitz; Marcia Berkowitz to Julia Bittner; Peter Bittner, $299,000.
• 5635 Armor Duells Road, Margaret L. Bennett; Richard L. Bennett to Katherine R. Basil-Cline; David R. Cline, $285,000.
• 5 Provincetown Lane, Mary Kathleen Ward to Raymond Genoveza Alonzo; Alonzo Shiela Marie Joson, $270,000.
• 5355 Powers Road, Alexander Miranda; Benjamin Miranda to Samantha Macnamara; Andrew G. Puehn, $270,000.
• 9 Bielak Road, Cynthia A. Dudkowski to Medya Alothman; Mohammed Alothman; Sakina Alothman, $233,000.
• 4460 Abbott Road, Quaker Estates I Lp to Alexander Laks, $232,000.
• 5334 Lake Ave., Carol J. Johnson to Maria M. Aguilar, $200,000.
• 4458 Duerr Road, Kaye Hughes; Kaye I. Hughes to Megan G. Boeckel; Boeckel Skyler A D, $170,000.
• 50 Carriage Drive #8, Fay C. Cefalu to Ivan Bissell; Sandra A. Kruszczynski, $155,000.
• 5701 Burton Road, David Winter; David C. Winter to Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Erie County, $144,000.
• 236 Stepping Stone Lane, Jeanne Marie Kostin to Joanne M. Powers; Raymond A. Powers Jr., $115,000.
• 6597 Michael Road, James P. Schoenhals; Jaquelyn G. Schoenhals to James P. Schoenhals, $50,000.
SARDINIA
• 12839 Schutt Road, Ashley Kehr to Jacob D. Gorski, $155,900.
SPRINGVILLE
• 240 Mill St., Glen Smith to Joshua J. Mrugala; Laura E. Mrugala, $260,500.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 555 Delaware St., Twintondent LLC to My Eyeland LLC, $225,000.
• 140 Delton, Tsar Properties LLC to Jose A. Rodriguez, $195,000.
• 70 Hackett Drive, Bradley P. Shugg to Samantha Knab, $182,000.
TONAWANDA
• 60 Raintree, Gretchen Carney; James W. Carney Jr. to Robert W. Kubus; Sarah E. Kubus, $410,000.
• 120 Moore Ave., Frank J. Lobrutto Jr. to Orazio Gervasi, $370,000.
• 827 Military Road, Ikaros Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $325,000.
• 378 Woodland Drive, Donna S. Percy; John W. Percy to Alexander C. Mills; Jeanette D. Mills, $319,900.
• 336 Parkwood, Julia C. Bittner; Julia C. Montroy to Philip J. Scaffidi; Katherine A. Sherman, $310,000.
• 203 Paramount Parkway, Robert Kubus; Sarah Kubus to Brandon Gorman; Rebecca A. Gorman, $305,000.
• 114 Newell Ave., Patricia L. Aldrich to Christina Sergakis, $250,000.
• 125 Warren Ave., Matthew D. Pfalzer to Christopher Buscaglia; Alyssa Klena, $250,000.
• 30 Danbury Lane, Barbara J. Holland; David S. Strauch to Judith Oconnell; Michael J. Oconnell, $249,000.
• 186 Liston St., Katherine R. Rago to Katherine M. Marchiano, $245,000.
• 90 Briarhurst Drive, Jeremy D. Kephart to Maria Duic, $240,000.
• 25 Pinewoods Ave., Lippert A. Kenneth; Eileen A. Lippert to Stephen Joseph Grimm; Douglas Mandell Jr., $231,000.
• 243 Pilgrim, Pauline C. Stelmach; William E. Stelmach to Til Bahadur Gurung, $230,000.
• 327 Euclid Ave., Lauren A. Clay to Caitlin M. Kelly, $230,000.
• 182 Cable St., Robert G. Malecki; Kimberly D. Shotwell to Terry Todoroff, $221,100.
• 1364 Ellicott Creek Road, Zachary Walton to Olivia A. Rizzacasa; Max D. Schapiro, $220,000.
• 87 Greenleaf Ave., Jerry R. Moore Sr.; Pamela A. Moore to Basima Mohammed Ali, $220,000.
• 44 Stoneleigh Ave., Andrew Zaprzal to Joshua M. Domaracki, $212,500.
• 26 Moon Walk, Barbara M. Buckeye to Nicole Gugliuzza, $210,000.
• 141 Hartford Ave., Matthew R. Doherty to Juanita Scott, $200,500.
• 27 Pullman Ave., Francis Remond; Valerie Remond to Stephen Wargo, $200,000.
• 49 Benefield Place, Bethany A. Hubbard to Madison Caccamise; Mitchell Pittman, $199,900.
• 152 Westgate Road, Ann M. Cain; Mary Orgek to Colleen Orgek, $185,000.
• 27 Winkler Drive, Gail A. Gerace; Thomas J. Gerace to Marie Crato, $182,000.
• 45 Pullman Ave., Andrew A. Mecca to Renee C. Noody, $180,000.
• 570 Harrison Ave., Thomas Beers to Noelle Defabio, $177,160.
• 3304 Elmwood Ave., Lal Ramthar to Jeffrey J. Witt, $175,000.
• 23 Sherwin Drive, Richard E. Wood to Kevin M. Skimin, $173,000.
• 130 Hawthorne Ave., Maureen Ann Deacy; Timothy Michael Deacy; Mccrory Maureen Ann Deacy; Lisa Weinstein; Lisa Ann Weinstein to Frank Leoluca Quagliano, $165,000.
• 79 Tremont Ave., Clifford R. Kepner to Erl Presentacion, $160,000.
• 30 Tillotson Place, Barbara D. Johnson to Migdalia Herrera-Sosa, $160,000.
• 420 Westgate Road, Linda E. Fisher to Christopher Greene; Erin Greene, $158,000.
• 308 Joseph Drive, David J. Wasiura; James M. Wasiura to David M. Wasiura, $150,000.
• 106 Overbrook Ave., Calene E. Rybarczyk; Kathleen E. Rybarczyk to Victoria Baker, $137,500.
• 330 Hawthorne Ave., Susan M. Burns; Susan M. Hugar to Jonathan Henry Mceldowney; Jonathan Paul Mceldowney; Marissa Ann Mceldowney, $130,000.
• 21 Kerr Ave., Maureen A. Casciano; Edwin L. Christmann to Joanna M. Casciano, $75,000.
WALES
• 6571 Vermont Hill Road, Kathleen E. Hibit to Mary Ellen Mitchell; Paul A. Mitchell, $716,000.
WEST SENECA
• 1881 Ridge Road, Spny100 LLC to Flt Seneca-Lakewood LLC; Flt Seneca-Parkways LLC, $1,200,000.
• 4367 Clinton St., Peter J. Ciulis; Elisa C. Haberl to Gina Dagastino, $355,000.
• 419 Meadow, Gloria Mills Irrevocable Trust 061215 Tr; James T Mills Irrevocable Trust 061215 Tr to Christopher J. Deperno; Laurie L. Deperno, $340,000.
• 1363 Union Road, Doris E. Flett; Flett Trust 121410 Tr to Kavcon Development LLC, $220,000.
• 196 Main St., Donald F. Smolinski; Karen M. Smolinski to Peter Pantano, $215,000.
• 4852 Seneca St., Susan Oakley to Jeremias Robles, $205,000.
• 83 Carla Lane, Edoa Thierry J Effa; Edoa Thierry Joel Effa; Carole V. Effa; Carole Pepa to Edoa Thierry J Effa; Edoa Thierry Joel Effa; Carole V. Effa; Carole Pepa; Jill Seifert, $175,000.
• 75 Nash St., Daniel M. Stark to Lucas James, $174,000.
• 17 Winegar Place, Samantha A. Margeson to Thomas H. Latuga, $167,000.
• 98 Kirkwood Drive, Rose F. Lawrence to Nicole Halas; Jeremy Mouser, $160,000.
• 278 Barnsdale Ave., Kari L. Kibler to Derrick Reed, $155,000.
• 550 Mill Road, Sharon D. Ellis to Alexandra Bolton-Schultes, $141,500.
• 1187 Indian Church Rd Unit #4c, Arlene J. Gross to Donald K. Schmid, $91,000.
• 60 Waltercrest Terrace, Nancy Fumanti to Mark Blouin, $90,000.