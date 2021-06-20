Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 30.
ALDEN
• 1650 Homecourt, John Zoladz to Camilla S. Czajka; Gregory A. Czajka, $400,000.
• 116 Birch Creek Run, Severyn Development Inc to Michele D. Cooney, $305,000.
• 12923 Broadway, Karen M. Savage; Karin M. Savage; Richard A. Savage to Michelle M. Wooton; Scott P. Wooton, $245,000.
AMHERST
• 5596 Main St., Jsm Williamsville Properties LLC to Jasmeet Gill LLC, $670,000.
• 92 Emma Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Joseph Honsberger; Lauren Honsberger, $532,997.
• 3736 Main St., Aida J. Corey; Joseph T. Corey to 7 Park Club Circle LLC, $484,000.
• 3401 Sweet Home Road, Susan S. Bishara to Barbara L. Jaffe; Nancy Wile, $410,000.
• 147 Randwood Drive, Jyothi Lakshmi Rebala; Pradeep Rebala to Durga Karki; Ram Pande, $399,500.
• 94 Bauman Road, Michele R. Rocker to Joshua Atwal; Lovejeet Atwal, $381,500.
• 55 Fox Hunt, Brian G. Pell to Jessica Hendler; Christopher Pitarresi, $346,000.
• 103 Whitecedar Drive, Nevenko Demonjic; Srdjan Demonjic; Zora Demonjic to Zachary Jakes, $339,311.
• 17 Shady Grove Drive, James J. Pizzutelli III; Louise J. Pizzutelli to David R. Anthony; Eleanora J. Ferraina, $325,000.
• 131 Britannia Drive, Dene A. Helwig; Jayne D. Helwig to Cuauhtemoc Ortiz-Carranco, $320,000.
• 78 Berwick Lane, Ji-Hee Kim to Jiwon Kim, $295,000.
• 410 Mckinley Ave., Marc A. Okon; Lorraine Theriault to Rachica L. Griffin; Jonathan D. Walton, $285,000.
• 108 Chasewood Lane, Cfgb LLC to Ke Fei Chen; Lena Fay Chen, $281,000.
• 380 Callodine Ave., Allison C. Panteli; Kypros D. Panteli to 380 Chen Family Inc, $280,000.
• 299 Bernhardt Drive, Matthew Mccreary to Genesis Ingold; Grant Ingold, $270,000.
• 58 Bernhardt Drive, Lisa M. Burke to Amanda L. Chiacchia-Wood; Christopher J. Wood, $260,000.
• 387 Mckinley Ave., Joan Eustace-Reeverts; Harold E. Reeverts; Harold Reeverts to Jason V. Nigro; Trisha M. Nigro, $250,000.
• 101 Ponderosa Drive, Babita Das; Sonjoy Das to Spencer C. Moore Sr.; Veronica Moore, $247,000.
• 438 Callodine Ave., Tianyi Du to Emdad Hossain; Soharab Hossain, $240,000.
• 36 Union Common, Kimberly A. Baker to Annelise Modica, $220,000.
• 1105 Youngs Rd Unit E, Dawn Odonnell to Lisa Bork, $192,000.
• 105 Orchard St., Anne M. Cumbo; Thomas J. Cumbo to David M. Cumbo; Page R. Cumbo, $191,000.
• 25 Oakbrook Dr Apt D, Nancy P. Broderick; Nancy Preston Broderick to Genevieve Kruly, $185,000.
• 4415 Main St #17, Benjamin Aaron Rein to Elizabeth E. Lukens; Matthew L. Lukens, $163,000.
• 610 Youngs Rd Unit E, Simone M. Gallo; Victor J. Gallo to Margaret Dolce, $161,000.
• 1230 Youngs Rd Unit E, Jessica R. Zinaty to Atassi Mohamad Ghassan Sayed Suliman, $120,000.
• 94b Foxberry Drive, Christina L. Cox to Tyler Mulone, $110,000.
• 1493 Tonawanda Creek Road, Benjamin S. Vilonen; Fredrick A. Vilonen; Janelle M. Vilonen; Karen F. Vilonen to Benjamin S. Vilonen; Janelle M. Vilonen, $39,900.
• 220 Campbell Boulevard, Jeffrey M. Tedesco to Michael J. Marrano, $37,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 7901 Seneca St., Jt Jacob Enterprises LLC to 612 Buffalo 1033 LLC, $840,000.
• 395 Girard Ave., John P. Spooner; Mary Elizabeth Spooner to Jill A. Alberico, $265,000.
• 199 King St., Nancy A. Brown; Nancy Brown to Hartwig Jordan Andrew Collins; Molly Hartwig, $260,000.
• Vacant land Kings St., Marie Todoro to David E. Schutte; Schutte Georginia P H, $121,000.
BOSTON
• 6610 Rice Road, Mark Bolt; Deborah Rhoads to Joseph A. Bow, $240,000.
• 8128 Cole Road, 8128 Cole Road LLC to Raymond F. Rayeski, $240,000.
• 7631 Zimmerman Road, David A. Wittmeyer; Debra J. Wittmeyer to 7631 Zimmerman Rd LLC, $125,000.
BUFFALO
• 372 Winspear, Plutus Development LLC to Bebh Assets LLC, $966,000.
• 2429 Delaware Ave., Lam Development LLC to Xela Enterprise Inc, $875,000.
• 124 North Drive, Alice A. Curtiss; Richard A. Galbo to Andrew D. Emhof; Jennie S. Emhof, $530,124.
• 1016 Lafayette Ave., Michael Knott to 1016 Lafayette Ave LLC, $475,000.
• 335 Parkdale Ave., Richard Bordieri to Adrienne Bolduc; Brian A. Bolduc, $470,000.
• 573 Auburn Ave., Amb Real Estate Holdings LLC to Douglas P. Turco; Paul C. Turco, $430,000.
• 250 Pennsylvania St., Brian M. Gucwa to Christian M. Karnath, $430,000.
• 138 Manitoba St., Manitoba Realty LLC to 138 Manitoba St. II LLC, $400,000.
• 396 Voorhees, Mark G. Giangreco to Frank Dileo Jr., $395,000.
• 5 Rugby, Tjs Development LLC to 16 Allen Associates LLC, $368,000.
• 786 Mckinley Parkway, John C. Honan; Lisa M. Honan to Mona Pourrmazan, $292,500.
• 29 Utica E, Khje Holdings LLC to 29&30 East Utica LLC, $270,000.
• 378 Marilla St., Raymond A. Rodriguez to Alicia M. Rodriguez, $256,000.
• 93 Elmhurst, Tcs Development LLC to 16 Allen Associates LLC, $250,000.
• 185 Choate Ave., Joseph Dietzel to Tammy Kublas, $245,000.
• 710 Potomac Ave., Alexander F. Keogan; Danielle J. Keogan to Madison Keogan; John Leuzzi, $230,000.
• 75 Ojibwa, Biljana Popjanevski to Wassim Khechen, $225,000.
• 448 Crescent, Ernest L. Leisner to Leila Gentile, $207,600.
• 699 Hopkins St., Eg2 Property Holdings LLC to Earl D. Barber, $205,000.
• 35 Dundee, Jeffrey Wells; Lynn Wells to Jennifer L. Cuneo, $200,000.
• 61 Otis, Ym Property Group LLC to Luis Maisonet, $198,000.
• 197 Parkdale Ave., Robert G. Price to 35 Sayre LLC, $190,000.
• 84 Tenth St., Margarita Gonzalez to Lam Joe Ryan Sinsuan, $190,000.
• 191 Auburn Ave., Ath LLC to Jupa Development LLC, $175,000.
• 315 Breckenridge, Archie St. Urban Farm LLC to Kelly Miller-Schreiner, $174,000.
• 301 Normal Ave., Krei Holdings LLC to Jdj Homes LLC, $160,000.
• 402 Hinman, Colline Doyle; Colline Khoukaz to 402 Hinman LLC, $160,000.
• 361 Dingens, Markarios LLC to Navjot Kaur; Ravinder Singh; Varinder Singh, $160,000.
• 40 Decker St., Mohammed Al-Amin to Madaripur Property LLC, $160,000.
• 418 Grant, Matthew Valle to Timothy C. Covert, $154,000.
• 157 Merrimac St., Paul B. Becker to Kritika Rana; Sanjay Rana, $150,000.
• 434 Fourteenth St., Yolanda I. Rodriguez to Borden Real Estate Development LLC, $147,000.
• 645 South Ogden St., Dalton Dailey to Amanda Thompson, $145,000.
• 73 Easton Ave., Arlene E. Wyatt to Hicks Property Management LLC, $140,000.
• 1612 Bailey Ave., Fm&km Corp to Da Fa, $130,000.
• 105 Thatcher Ave., Jessika Suarez to Yesuf Idris Said, $130,000.
• 101 Cloverdale, Batim Associates LLC to Tomomitsu Takano, $118,000.
• 91 Elgas St., George C. Paufler; George Charles Paufler to Amanda Draksic; Slavo Draksic, $115,000.
• 63 Avery Ave., Brandy Sepehrrad; Mohammad Sepehrrad to Buffalo Revival LLC, $115,000.
• 26 Mayer Ave., Ram Pande to Bishnu Kapri, $105,000.
• 771 Lafayette Ave (unit 1c), Park Lane Condominium to Nancy J. Laird; John C. Willems, $91,500.
• 2124 Genesee St., Michelle A. Belanger; Todd J. Belanger to China Hai; Md S. Rahman, $90,000.
• 281 Efner St., George Techiryan to Sobu LLC, $90,000.
• 245 East St., Zahra Properties LLC to Th Hope Inc, $90,000.
• 52 Virgil Ave., Jannie M. Roberts to Jocelyn Trotter, $90,000.
• 75 Winspear W, Rashida Akter to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $90,000.
• 513 Stockbridge Ave., Ugr Cap LLC to Sabina Yeshmin, $88,000.
• 551 Humboldt Parkway, Mark Adams to Abdul Khan, $86,500.
• 50 Woodlawn Ave., Gracelone Nelson; Jerry Nelson to Rebeka Sultana, $85,000.
• 54 Decker St., Sabiha Amin to Madaripur Property LLC, $80,000.
• 2058 South Park, Bill A. Zona to Meriden Estates LLC, $79,500.
• 52 Red Jacket Parkway, Scott Draves to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $78,000.
• 96 Franklin St., Rjc III LLC to Aries Real Estate LLC, $76,000.
• 265 Cambridge, Motiur Rahman Ahmad to Haron Ur Rashid; Rahimunnessa Rashid, $73,000.
• 1852 South Park, Gerald S. Golownik to Sherwood James LLC, $65,000.
• 124 Roanoke, Lisa A. Rogalski to Adam Lundstrom; Joshua W. Lundstrom, $65,000.
• 55 Wex Ave., Mason Alexander Holdings LLC to Parvin Akhler; Formanul Hoq, $60,000.
• 27 Saratoga St., Debora L. Camizzi; Stephen D. Camizzi to Dominic Pace, $60,000.
• 25 Lamont Place, Daniel J. Young; David J. Young Jr. to Asia Begum; Ambiea Khaten, $58,000.
• 129 Howell St., Jeffry C. Zimmermann; Karen L. Zimmermann to Sarah Zimmermann, $50,000.
• 639 Lasalle Ave., Jerry Evans Jr. to Rbco Group LLC, $50,000.
• 31 Pershing, Yk Batim LLC to WNY Black Rock Properties LLC, $49,900.
• 21 Pomona, Nahomi Navarro to Edwin Borrero III, $48,000.
• 22 Germain, Lobo Holdings LLC to Evan Crage, $38,250.
• 135 Schutrum, Alisha Real Estate Inc to Afrina Sultana Nishat, $24,500.
• 191 Coit St., Rising Phoenix Asset Management LLC to Abdullah A. Mamun, $24,000.
• 76 Weyand Ave., Renee L. Brunt; William R. Brunt to Michael Campbell; Denise Wozniak, $10,000.
• 138 Mohr, Ripon Md Mosharef Hossain to Masud Rana, $7,500.
• Vacant land 298 Herkimer, City of Buffalo to Ian D. Mccrohan; Molly M. Mccrohan, $5,600.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 82 Gregory Court, Maria C. Bejarano-Rodriguez to Steven Matthew Gates; Melissa Ann Schuster, $240,000.
• 11 Nagel Drive, Beverly Stillwell; Beverly A. Stilwell; Beverly Stilwell to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $232,000.
• 84 Marrano Drive, David J. Wittman to Christopher Karnyski, $231,000.
• 19 Marie Ave., Dianna U. Derhak to Moon Nt Realty Corp, $220,000.
• 24 Ceil Drive, Edward J. Kuzan; Mary Mcconnell to Alexander James Crawford; Lindsey May Crawford, $213,000.
• 3800 Broadway St., Diane L. Kester to Dean Frascatore; Lani Frascatore, $206,000.
• 220 Losson Road, Geraldine A. Kwiatkowski; Geraldine Ann Kwiatkowski; Robert J. Kwiatkowski to Jarod Loren Kaier, $197,000.
• 16 Leni Lane, Erik Wulf to Marta Szumski; Joshua Ulinger, $185,000.
• 41 Ashleaf, Jennifer Ellicott to Ethan Harpst; Ellory M. Roberts, $185,000.
• 168 Standard Parkway, Kenneth J. Franklin to Alicia Ann Bernard, $160,000.
• 68 Daniel Ave., Ashley Catherine Kohlhagen; Steven H. Kohlhagen II to Maria Leavens; Timothy Leavens, $159,000.
• 170 Kieffer Ave., Steven M. Gates to Natalie Graf; Jeremy Schwertfeger, $155,000.
• 1 Highview Court, Nathan Larson to Elizabeth H. Walsh, $155,000.
• 160 Nadine Drive, Camille M. Delaney to David C. Fieramusca, $150,000.
• 37 Cherry Lane, Patricia Est Maciejewski; Petoff Jennifer L Hr to Adam Oliver; Dawn Oliver, $150,000.
• 28-30 Kingswood Drive, Christine M. Dietl to Steven Gemerek, $128,750.
• 94 Jane Drive, Michael R. Babicz to Emily Mielcarek, $115,000.
• 22 Idlebrook Drive, Martha N. Pfohl; Timothy J. Pfohl to Muhammad Ayoub Ashraf; Natasha Qutab, $115,000.
• 5-7 Kingswood Drive, Edv Properties LLC to Anderson 5 Kingswood Inc, $80,000.
• 260 Canton St., Michael C. Burg; Connie Mcquestion-Burg to Seaways Inc, $75,000.
CLARENCE
• 5655 Newhouse Road, Daniel P. Snyder to Red Head Property Management LLC, $995,500.
• 8928 Willyoungs Overlook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mitchell B. Rivera, $659,900.
• 6202 Shamrock Lane, David J. Williams; Williams Mary Ann B to Adam J. Olewnik; Samantha A. Olewnik, $480,000.
• 6015 Whitegate Crossing, Daniel M. Cariglia Sr. to Murat Tutumlu; Yasemin Tutumlu, $290,000.
• 5525 Herons Gln, Spaulding Green LLC to Leaper Holdings LLC, $244,900.
• 5150 Meadowbrook Road, Alan Litwin; Linda Sivecz to Greiner Woods LLC, $213,000.
• 10919 Main St., Michael C. Zawadzki to Krista R. Coleman-Gorski; James A. Gorski, $200,000.
• 8985 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
• 8981 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
COLDEN
• 9009 Seneca Brook, Scott Edward Zelie to Danielle Keogan, $374,900.
• 8421 Gutekunst Road, Andrew R. Deegan to David Marsowicz; Natalie Zent, $280,000.
COLLINS
• Vacant land Lenox Road, Elizabeth A. Buckley; Jane L. Buckley; Patricia K. Buckley; Edna G. Butzer to Lenox Hill Holdings LLC, $187,000.
CONCORD
• 15099 South Vaughn St., Lois Benz to Jason P. Blidy; Heidi A. Salzman-Blidy, $325,000.
• 60 Spring St., Jason P. Blidy; Heidi A. Salzman to Hannah Lynn Windsor, $260,000.
ELMA
• 31 Kalla Lane, Thomas D. Nolan to Mireille B. Beauchemin; Nathaniel E. Cotton, $267,000.
• 90 Cemetery Road, Corey A. Randall to Bryan J. Mcparlane; Megan E. Sullivan, $260,500.
EVANS
• 6730 Prescott Drive, Gabriel Bermingham; Marissa Vice to John Wood; Lori Wood, $230,000.
• 9163 Lakeside Ave., Emily A. Mule to Christine M. Schonour; Steven M. Schonour, $213,000.
• 6867 Minuteman Trail, Jeffrey W. Stange to Elizabeth Gard, $185,000.
• 9373 Elmwood St., Cassandra M. Moss to David Hesslinger, $118,450.
• 9498 Harrison St., Gary T. Ballowe to Emily A. Mule, $103,000.
• Vacant land Sterling Ave., Daryl Ervolina; Russell G. Fulton to Rebecca Hamm; William Hamm, $12,000.
GOWANDA
• 197 Buffalo St., Edward J. Cygan to April Lee, $155,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 174 Spicer Creek Run, Robert J. Castellani; Rosemary A. Castellani to Charles Robert Ball; Premlata Nair Ball, $535,000.
• 2484 Baseline Road, Alanna Zimmerman; Jacob Zimmerman to Donald C. Brant, $260,000.
• 86 Crescent Road, Donald C. Brant to Mark E. Argy Jr., $184,000.
• 189 Sandstone Court, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.
• 640 Baseline Road, Richard S. Poveromo to Joseph M. Chadima III; Michael Lock, $120,000.
• 102 Windham Ct (s), New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• 2062 Love Road, Larry Adams; Lisa Adams to William J. Schunk; Rebecca A. Szabo, $55,000.
HAMBURG
• 5324 Rogers Road, Brierwood Golf LLC to Southwestern Rogers LLC, $850,000.
• 4001 Legion Drive, David Jacobs to 4001 Legion Drive LLC, $487,108.
• 2772 Pleasant, Mark C. Hartrich; Hartrich Mark Christopher Jr to Shannon Marie Balus; Michael Henry Connor, $450,000.
• 5558 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Amber Williams; Daryl Williams, $391,150.
• 6140 Woodford Drive, John C. Moore to Mhairi M. Bittler, $335,000.
• 2200 Shadow Lane, Melissa Burgio; Jason Converse to Adam J. Mackey; Gabrielle M. Mackey, $305,000.
• 5817 Ashler Court, Karen Hajiaskari; Donald S. Stefanski to Parker Hajiaskari, $285,000.
• 5665 Southwestern Blvd 36d, Jacqueline Murzynowski to Rosalind Hamerski, $264,000.
• 5300 Rogers Road, Decarlo 2015 Family Trust 011415 Tr to Gregory E. Chase, $250,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #19, Ryan Homes of New York to Lisa A. Tresmond; Rick J. Tresmond, $247,000.
• 4007 Big Tree Road, Fredrick V. Haegele to Bernice Kay Clark; Paul Joseph Farrell, $225,000.
• 156 Meadow Run, Charles V. Orlando; Pamela J. Orlando to Anthony David Orlando; Jennifer Marie Orlando, $180,000.
• 5054 Bradley Lane, William D. Hager to Jacob Kocic, $165,000.
• 5517 Sterling Ave., HUD to Lynne M. Collard; David A. Fox; Lisa M. Fox, $110,000.
• 4721 Edgewood Drive, Jessica Getty to Ronald E. Kosobucki, $80,000.
• 3640 Sowles Road, Catherine Tarnish; Catherine Bradley Tarnish; John Harold Tarnish to Mulawka Properties LLC, $75,000.
• 3417 Mckinley Parkway, Christine Franey; Mihcael Schultz to Charles A. Schultz; Charles Schultz; Susan I. Schultz, $70,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 82 Stearns St., Joseph N. Granda; Rene L. Granda; Michelle A. Mcfarland to Margaret Prell; Justin Timm, $196,100.
• 1313 Mckinley Parkway, Stephen L. Devaul to Cjs Development LLC, $171,900.
• 427 Martin Road, Lawrence A. Kosha; Richard A. Kosha to Adam Charles Lebuff, $158,000.
• 121 West Elmview, Kathleen M. Wahl to Putting Around 2 LLC, $80,000.
LANCASTER
• 6 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Marian C. Kreutzer, $400,356.
• 26 Eastwood Parkway, Diane M. Cox to Dennis E. Aures; Linda A. Aures, $191,075.
• 325 Aurora St., Eric J. Beckman to Adam Waldmiller, $186,000.
• 81 Eastwood Parkway, Sharon L. Abrams to Matthew G. Denecke, $174,000.
• 33 Iroquois Place, Derek J. Cattoi to Iroquoisplace LLC, $140,000.
• 5032 William St., Gmr Plaza LLC to Jacob D. Latello, $134,000.
• 14 Brady Ave., Rachel Tomaszewski to Janet M. Langworthy, $130,000.
• Vacant land Peppermint Road, Mader Services Inc to Thomas J. Bolender II, $110,000.
• 3913 Bowen Rd Unit 90, Carl Broska; Carl E. Broska to Maria Cibella, $100,000.
• 14 East Drullard, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Answer Albofradi, $80,000.
• 46 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Ashley Glinski; Timothy D. Glinski, $71,000.
• Vacant land Town Line Road, Lane Mary Phyllis Heather to Ryan Martin; Brooke Smith, $58,500.
MARILLA
• 11512 Bullis Road, Dyan R. Hoffman to Matthew Burch, $175,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 7999 Cedar, John G. Grainy to Mary Pionessa, $27,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2175 Sherman Ave., Jenifer L. Militello; Sam Militello to Kristina L. Martin; Robert A. Martin, $205,500.
ORCHARD PARK
• 15 Birdsong Parkway, Mary J. Mogavero; Philip M. Mogavero to Amy Lynn Wojcik; Daniel James Wojcik, $600,000.
• 15 Hillsboro Drive, Bradley D. Westcott; Catherine Pohlman Westcott to Lynda Hart; Travis Hart, $564,000.
• 5318 Armor Duells Road, Christine C. Garrasi; Michael S. Kruszka to Bruce R. Wilson; Lynnette L. Wilson, $260,000.
• 40 Meadowlawn Road, Mason Alexander Holdings LLC; Northeast Property Partners LLC to Paul Hummel II; Angel D. Voigt, $209,900.
• 2 Cypress Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Elizabeth Casciani; Annette Mary Kurzdorfer, $150,000.
• 124 Hillside Ave., Douglas M. Sakevich to Scott A. Gburek, $130,000.
• 14 Solitude Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Alyssa Mcbride; Colin James Mcbride, $123,250.
• 90 Alexander Way, Oyer G. Robert; Gregory J. Oyer; James G. Oyer; Michelle J. Oyer to Samuel F. Morgan; James G. Oyer; Michelle J. Oyer, $100,000.
• Vacant land Barnstable Lane, Liberatore Peter Sr to Christopher Allen; Louise Allen, $75,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 217 Maple Ave., Teresa A. Gallagher; James F. Link to Stephanie A. Bress, $192,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 181&192 Young St., Against All Odds Enterprises Inc; WNY Development Inc to Qusay Salah, $130,000.
• 66 Murray Terrace, Richard P. Kowalski to Anthony Galbo, $95,000.
TONAWANDA
• 86 Chalmers, Michael C. Eckhart; Ronald C. Santora to Jacqueline M. Pappas; Thomas E. Pappas, $255,000.
• 107 Moore Ave., Catherine M. Palumbo to Theonest Irakoze, $243,000.
• 56 Deumant Terrace, Arthur Mark Levandowski; Mary Louise Levandowski to Michael J. Polizzi, $240,000.
• 102 Mckinley Ave., Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits to Karen Holt, $228,000.
• 159 Cresthill Ave., Lindsay M. Bath to Justin Shell, $210,000.
• 163 Highland Parkway, Hilary Ruckdaschel; Michael Ruckdaschel to Liane Pawlik; Trevor Taggart, $210,000.
• 241 Kenmore Ave., Melody Greenberg to Aklima Akter Popi; Romanol Sarker, $204,000.
• 111 Delaware Road, Betty A. Band; Betty Ann Band to Colonial One LLC, $202,100.
• 308 Stillwell Ave., John H. Lyle; Lyle John Hunter IV to Gina Calire, $200,000.
• 999 Parker Boulevard, Lisa S. Prefontaine to Rachel Link, $192,000.
• 6 Glenside Court, Todd A. Nowicki to Michael Thomas Ibbett, $192,000.
• 251 Kelvin Drive, Kellie L. Kubala to Joshua E. Drewno; Haley M. Payne, $185,000.
• 34 Old Colony Ave., Frank A. Briandi to Jeremy R. Wintringer; Karleena M. Wintringer, $185,000.
• 78 Northwood Drive, Brenda Bigelow Kemp; Brenda Kemp to Jonathan R. Kemp, $179,000.
• 263 Zimmerman Boulevard, Dina Lynn Hessenthaler; Rachel Ann Hessenthaler; S Hessenthaler; Susan R. Hessenthaler; Susan S. Hessenthaler; Dina Lynn Singleton to Paul Poole, $175,000.
• 88 Pilgrim Road, Jacquelyn M. Bryans to Cerene J. Usinski, $169,900.
• 130 Winkler Drive, Husham Salih to Noemi Alvarado; Eliezer Cabrera Jr., $165,000.
• 28 Enola Ave., Tyler Banks to Robert Hagan, $160,000.
• 2626 Colvin Boulevard, Paul J. Carey to James Woelfle, $155,000.
• 40 Conant Drive, Jocleta A. Weiss; Jocleta Weiss to Jonathan Gold, $148,320.
• 54 Dupont Ave., Timothy E. Wiant Jr. to Ryan Rogers, $135,000.
• 260 Wellington, Elizabeth Certo to Kaitlin M. Certo, $135,000.
• 144 Avon, David L. Roach; Blessing Family Trust Tr to Kaitlyn E. Crumlish; James P. Yager, $128,000.
• 19 Maplegrove Ave., Michael J. Carey; Suzanne Harper to Lisa M. Carey, $80,000.
WEST SENECA
• 1240 Center Road, Oakridge Center Enterprises LLC to Oakridge Center Holdings LLC, $3,360,000.
• 11 Samantha Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeffrey W. Farrar; Karen E. Farrar, $435,866.
• 56 Circle End, Sharon A. Luckenbaugh; Marcia A. Miller; Eugene A. Owczarczak; Francis J. Owczarczak; Michael J. Owczarczak; Jacqueline A. Warn; Jacquelyn A. Warn to Erik Domino; Kelly Domino, $299,000.
• 98 Parkside Drive, Peter J. Perrello to Carla S. Largis, $249,900.
• 128 Treehaven Road, Edward T. Healy; Mary L. Healy to David Loss; Jacquelyn Loss, $244,000.
• 237 Union Road, Dawn R. Geisendorfer; Thomas A. Geisendorfer to Richard J. Page, $232,000.
• 34 Westview Drive, Christine Jennings; John M. Jennings to Barrett O. Armstrong, $210,000.
• 38 Bangel Ave., Anthony V. Skretny Jr. to Monica E. Bebak, $204,999.
• 166 Mill Road, James L. Milliron to Kristine Elaine Denecke, $199,900.
• 1079/1081 Union Road, National Data Mat Inc to Prism Smoke Inc, $195,000.
• 288 Kirkwood Drive, Putting Around 2 LLC to Elizabeth N. Maguder, $189,900.
• 5626 Seneca St., 5626 Seneca St. LLC to Bryan J. Goyette, $180,000.
• 33 Osgood Ave., Barbara M. Pellow; Barbara Marie Pellow; Donald C. Pellow; Donald Charles Pellow; Judd A. Pellow; Jordana Torrisi to Rose M. Dandrea; Rose Buckley; John A. Dandrea, $175,000.
• 196 Knox Ave., Doreen Seibert to Rachel Meade, $175,000.
• 322 Dwyer St., Marian L Carluzzo Trust 070616 Tr to Benjamin C. Bukaty; Bethany Glinski, $172,500.
• 44 Boynton Ave., Nicholas R. Lewek to Hannah Johnson, $165,000.
• 33 Mill Road, Buffalo Branch of The New Apostolic Church of North America to Michael Grieble; James Sorge, $160,000.
• 3488 Seneca St., Mitchell G. Cummings to Ath LLC, $150,000.
• Vacant land 1260 Center Road, Kenneth T. Thomas to Oakridge Center Holdings LLC, $147,500.
• 109 Flohr Ave., Vincent Priemogenito; Vincent C. Priemogenito to Red Jasper Holdings LLC, $120,000.
• 139 Boncroft Drive, William J. Pearce to Jackie Marks Szpara; Thomas J. Szpara Jr., $120,000.
• Vacant land 1913-1917 Union, Sukhwinder Atwal to Western New York Federal Credit Union, $105,000.
• 83 Cherokee Drive, Teresa K. Goodwin to Patrick S. Heister, $101,000.
• 216 Rosewood Drive, Patricia Agt Ludtka; Thomas D. Ludtka; Thomas Grd Ludtka to 716 Management LLC, $80,000.
• 73 Knox Ave., Marilyn Villagomez; Marilyn H. Villagomez to Jennifer N. Konerth; Josef Villagomez, $60,000.
• 109 Harlem Road, John Maggard to Arshan Construction Inc, $32,500.