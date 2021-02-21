Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 1.
ALDEN
• 2482 Crittenden, Ellyn Urso to Eric A. Mioducki; Rachel Przewozny, $505,000.
• 11710 Parkwood Drive, William Szymanski to John Rozbicki; Judith Rozbicki, $246,000.
• 955 Three Rod Road, Susan M. Robinson; Robert G. Streeter to Marianne J. Buszka, $230,000.
• 1422 Elm St., Edwin J. Ewert; Patricia J. Ewert to Kristen T. Bonnet; Paul A. Bonnet, $162,920.
• 1201 Townline Road, Constance G. Wolter; Ernest H. Wolter to Joseph M. Nappo, $150,000.
• 11367 Broadway, Dawn M. Parkhurst; Earl J. Parkhurst to Dirmyer Katherine R L; Vaughn D. Dirmyer, $135,000.
AMHERST
• 2402 North Forest, Creekview Court LLC to 2402 North Forest Road LLC, $9,548,010.
• 125 Penny Lane, Regency Builders LLC to Amanda Marino; Thomas Marino, $690,000.
• 62 Livingston Parkway, Kenneth Robert Paslaqua to Jennifer Stone; Timothy Weber, $600,000.
• 16 Pharohs Court, Lawrence E. Best; Mary Ann Best to Amber Lynn Sastry; Ravindra Sastry, $581,106.
• 41 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Samuel E. Coe; Veronica L. Coe, $426,735.
• 775 Heim Road, Louis Phillip Grampp to Fairwood Estates LLC, $425,000.
• 2632 Dodge Road, Bruce A. Mann to Jacob R. Mccormick; Michelle M. Swanick, $415,000.
• 164 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sana Annan; Mohamad Itani, $397,860.
• 214 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Joanne Song Mclaughlin; Todd Robert Mclaughlin, $397,385.
• 124-b Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kimberly A. Zygaj, $391,815.
• 217 San Fernando Lane, Steven Y. Ko; Kyungmin Kwon to Phuong Nguyen; Anthony Sciortino, $378,550.
• 213 Wyeth Drive, Dennis B. Goldin; Susan M. Goldin to Faith Jaskowiak; Gregory Jaskowiak, $358,150.
• 93 Hubbardston Place, Tina Lovelle to Bradley M. Stroka, $350,000.
• 24 Brookdale Drive, Joseph Fahey; Anne M. Laporte to Michael E. Rose; Wendy M. Rose, $350,000.
• 85 Westfield Road, Marjorie T. Gingell; Gingell Family Revocable Trust 030811 Tr to Patrick Daniel Goodwin; Goodwin Stephanie Noelle Gallson, $340,000.
• 229 Roycroft Boulevard, Heather C. Bellini; Brian N. White to Andrew Jungjohann; Lindsay Jungjohann, $333,000.
• 123 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Lavan Sivanolipatham, $317,745.
• 51 French Oaks Lane, Michael J. Mercurio; Michael John Mercurio to Mark J. Favre, $307,500.
• 271 Glen Oak Drive, Ramona Popowich; William M. Popowich to Poulomi Bhowmick; Kalyan Konar, $306,000.
• 66 Primrose Lane, Ana G. Arevalo-Hidalgo; Jose R. Ramirez-Hernandez to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $305,000.
• 50 Troy Del Way, Randall L. Clark; Randall Livingston Clark to Amy Michelle Lewis; Jeffrey B. Lewis, $300,000.
• 66 Primrose Lane, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Luana Pacheco Elias; Gabriel Drummond Guilherme, $299,000.
• 178 Shetland Drive, Frank C. Ralabate Jr.; Donna M. Ralabate to Lisa Akarah; Mahmoud Akarah, $279,900.
• 125 Monroe Drive, Jeffrey Boyle to Judy Sexton; Zachary Sexton, $278,000.
• 30 Troy Del Way, Michael D. Monteith; Steven Monteith to Raechel L. Percy, $265,000.
• 182 Ranch Trail, Alfonso Nicolaio; Janine Nicolaio to Anthony J. Misercola, $260,000.
• 349 Berryman Drive, Christopher Candino to Robert J. Dibiase, $258,000.
• 4 Mona, Christopher J. Sansone; Julie E. Sansone to Shahanaz Akter; Razul Sayem; Hossion Shovon; Hasan Shovro, $255,000.
• 612 Forest Edge Drive, David R. Schulenberg to Jacquelyn Adelizzio; Michael A. Adelizzio, $254,200.
• 219 Lehn Springs Drive, Nicole M. Moores to Jamal T. Wells, $250,000.
• 74 Cindy Drive, Robert B. Barton to Nosrat Jahan; Foyezur Rahman, $250,000.
• 178 North Autumn St., Andrew E. Hynes; Diane Hynes; Michael C. Hynes to Timothy E. Martin, $250,000.
• 278 Sunrise Boulevard, Antoinette M. Halton; Nathan S. Halton to Priyank Shyam, $244,500.
• 407 Darwin Drive, Ji Young Lee to Courtney Cherico Hall; Nicholas Porter Hall, $240,000.
• 55 Shire Drive, Tracy L. Mccoy to Nicholas E. Wendt, $234,900.
• 120 Frankhauser Road, Robert L. Frederico to Ryan Michael Olszewski; Steffanie Ann Olszewski, $220,000.
• 260 Denrose Drive, Corinne M. Starr to Melissa L. Michalski; Joshua A. Smith, $212,000.
• 82 Layton Ave., Jamie L. Overbeck to Nicolette K. Juron, $205,500.
• 121 Mapleton Drive, Sandra B. Marcussen to Jon A. Marcussen, $200,000.
• 2755 North Forest Rd Unit B/14068, Benton Wood Enterprises LLC to Marisa J. Miosi, $195,000.
• 329 Springville Ave., Lori L. Hoy; Carl C. Lonobile II to Michael Reynolds, $190,000.
• 121 Jeffrey Drive, Connie F. Cooke; Ercel M. Cooke to Judy Y. Hall; Larry B. Hall, $190,000.
• 970 Hopkins Rd Unit K, Shirley M. Mccolpin to Anthony J. Grasso; Loraine M. Grasso, $175,000.
• 4394 Bailey Ave., Yan Duan; Daniel Reynolds to Jin Chao Lin; Zuiru Lin, $168,000.
• 97 Hirschfield Drive, Elaine M. Apczynski; John V. Apczynski to Chistopher Pino; Lynn Pino, $167,000.
• 66 Hillcrest Drive, Donna M. Klemp to Deah M. Devole, $165,000.
• 69 Meadow Lea Drive, Judith Oishei to Mujjahid Ul Huq; Stephanie Huq, $162,000.
• 153 Charlesgate Circle, Christopher R. Colopy to Ryan Falsone, $150,000.
• 545 Burroughs Drive, Anne M. Freedman to John C. Doyle, $150,000.
• 117 Dalewood Drive, Patricia R. Thaler to Corey Mcintosh; Tiffany Mcintosh, $146,000.
• 21 Robin Road, Patricia Tigue to Carmen J. Toromino, $145,000.
• 1807 Smith Road, Audrey C. Clare; Moscovice Audrey C Clare; Moscovic Ann Marie Clare; Stephen P. Moscovic Jr. to Emily M. Wyse, $136,000.
• 2230 Maple Road, Carol A. Rommel to Al 1 Holdings LLC, $135,000.
• 30 Addison Ave., Kirk R. Dean; Shanon M. Dean to 30 Addison LLC, $129,900.
• 357 Longmeadow Road, Bonnie J. Batt to Gopal Rai; Salina Rai, $125,000.
• 27 Park Lane Court, Kenneth M. Hoffman; Sydney L. Hoffman to Megan Ryan, $107,000.
• 69 Henel Ave Unit 3, Maryann Wannop to Kim M. Mecca, $105,000.
• 4924 Harlem Road, Chester Grosofsky to Jeffrey Bellanca, $100,000.
• 96a Foxberry Drive, Janet Greenia; Janet M. Greenia to Michelle L. Kirk; Chae Szykowny; Jason S. Kirk, $90,000.
• 200 Mill St., Brian C. Lewis to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $85,000.
• 70 Ponderosa Drive, Gerald J. Tydings; Marjorie Tydings to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $50,000.
• 260 Meyer Road, Allison L. Andrews to Diane E. Urtel, $42,000.
ANGOLA
• 6 Beverly Drive, Richard H. Derouche Jr. to Eve Hartman; Tyler Zoeller, $149,999.
• 101 Commercial St., Eric William Depan to Daniel L. Jones; Troy K. Leach, $131,000.
• 29 Orchard Ave., Andrew D. Yusick Jr. to John C. Grennell, $35,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 4 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Margaret M. Suto, $557,990.
• 718 West Falls Road, Caroline Goff; Timothy Goff to Green J. Gerard, $310,000.
• 34 Maple Road, Barbara J. Rozak to Phillip Harmon, $299,900.
• 1790 Davis Road, Dawn M. Hughes; Edward F. Hughes to Jane W. Stevenson, $275,000.
• 49 Tunbridge Walke, Jonathan R. Lombardo to Jacob M. Francis; Katie L. Francis, $235,000.
• 169 Olean St., Maria T. Mccabe to Brogan E. Lina; Jesse T. Lina, $145,000.
• Vacant land Underhill Road, Florence Mergenhagen; George R. Mergenhagen; George Mergenhagen to Norma Balcom; William G. Balcom, $80,100.
BOSTON
• 9370 Back Creek Road, Darlene M. Thomas; Kevin R. Thomas to Andrea M. Hilliard, $401,000.
• 7270 Liebler Road, Peter Felgemacher; Kristin Karas to Kathleen B. Coleman, $364,000.
• 7761 Eddy Road, Eddy Road LLC to Steven T. Herberger, $110,000.
BUFFALO
• 400&410 Kenmore Ave., Dmkp LLC to Life Storage Lp, $12,533,750.
• 1000 Main, 1000 Main St. Development Company LLC to Army Salvation, $1,850,000.
• 160 James East Casey Drive, Cintas Corporation No 2 to 160 James E Casey Dr LLC, $950,000.
• 54 Agassiz Circle, Katherine C. Collins to Barbara E. Chase; Craig W. Kunaschk, $580,000.
• 537 Ferry W, Danahy Development LLC to 537 West Ferry LLC, $475,000.
• 368 Parker Ave., Zabawa Tamara E Namaste to Maura Duggan, $450,000.
• 395 Ganson St., Ketry Re LLC to Let Them Lol Inc, $445,000.
• 430 Lincoln Parkway, Labrador Building Systems Inc to Kristy M. Michalek; Stephen S. Russell, $400,000.
• 142 Bidwell Parkway, Joseph J. Alessi to Ashley Nicole Schuh, $399,900.
• 328 Parker, Leonard Sciolino to Kelly Lorence; Stephen Vitello, $379,900.
• 68 Ardmore Place, Christopher A. Castiglia; Danelle Castiglia to Luke R. Malecki, $354,000.
• 30 Anderson Place, Claudette Mccargo; Major Mccargo to Shannon N. Mccargo, $353,000.
• 200 Baynes Ave., Ws Real Property LLC to Peter York, $323,000.
• 308 Virginia St., Jsj Contracting LLC to Acc 716 Property Holdings Inc, $315,000.
• 68 Robie St., Jamie M. Whitwood; Rick Whitwood to Kara Maritato, $300,000.
• 318 Virginia St., Ronald W. Scott to Acc 716 Property Holdings Inc, $300,000.
• 132 Lakefront Blvd14202, 1094 Group LLC to Beth Pfohl Hardy; Peter B. Hardy, $295,000.
• 413 Bird Ave., James M. Morris to Daniel T. Hunter; Edwin Pierce Hunter, $295,000.
• 610 Main St Unit #801, Melissa Heffler to Catherine J. Cronquist; Steven D. Cronquist, $295,000.
• 241 Bedford Ave., Althea W. Little; Michael Little to Foster Evans; Megan Evans, $285,000.
• 348 Virginia St., Ronald W. Scott to Acc 716 Property Holdings Inc, $275,000.
• 49 Shoreham Parkway, Paul J. Corigliano Jr.; Michael S. Gugliuzza to Heather Elizabeth Wilson, $266,000.
• 155 Avery, Michele Evancho; Santino Evancho to Nicholas Julien, $255,000.
• 32 Fuller St., Jtc Group LLC to Dmr Buffalo LLC, $252,500.
• 331 West Delavan Ave., Jtc Group LLC to Pine Needle Holdings LLC, $250,000.
• 1878 South Park Ave., 1884 South Park LLC to Stroople Group LLC, $249,000.
• 47 Shoshone St., Karen E. Healy to Lawrence Edward Walsh, $225,000.
• 60 Avery, James Brian Galloway to Molly Koessler, $216,000.
• 312 Saranac Ave., Diana R. Zorich; Richard A. Zorich to Wesley J. Adamski; Adam P. Weekley, $215,000.
• 138 Garfield St., Sheila M. Mcmahon to Jamil M. Barton, $214,900.
• 342 Potomac, Jtc Group LLC to Antwan A. Kendrick, $211,000.
• 13 Helen St., Andrew Webster to Miranda L. Galligan, $187,000.
• 107 Sunset, Anthony S. Serra; Rosanne Serra to Shamsul Alam Patwari, $185,000.
• 28 Rutland, Daniel Molfese to Cory J. Connell; Katherine M. Connell, $185,000.
• 226 Hoyt St., Bufny Holdings LLC to Sima Marziano, $159,000.
• 179 Bernard St., Jason Bald to Faith N. White, $156,000.
• 98 Shoreham, Dorothy J. Rudniski to Brad S. Deschamps, $153,000.
• 371 Potomac Ave., Celestina A. Abati; Celestina Abati to Gregory Gima, $151,000.
• 508 St Lawrence Ave., Amanda Jones; John J. Langfelder to Ayisha T. Johnson, $150,000.
• 349 Ontario St., Robert Masse; Allen Shubbuck to Win Latt; Nan San, $150,000.
• 951 Lovejoy, Carl Posluszny; Gary Posluszny to Richard Donald Degemmis, $149,250.
• 1745 Seneca St., Laurie A. Kilmer to Standing Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $146,000.
• 42 Camden Ave., Andolf F. Canazzi; Patricia R. Canazzi to Arroyo A Binoel Pagan; Abinoel Pagan Arroyo; Rafael Rivera, $145,000.
• 101 Weimer St., M&a Property Solutions LLC to Amber Morath; David Morath, $137,800.
• 344 Pine St., Alex E. Brown to Broadway Oasis LLC, $135,000.
• 76 Krakow, Daniel C. Przybylski; Eleanor Przybylski; Gerald J. Przybylski; Paul Przybylski; Diane Torchio to Christine M. Hunt, $135,000.
• 199 Holly St., Alice A. Harris; Harris G. Joseph to Jon Harris, $130,000.
• 88 Heussy, Patrick J. Mccarthy to Gerald J. Ciulla, $130,000.
• 102 Peace St., Saman Ahmed; Noman Hassain; Noman Hossain; Decent Property NY LLC to Momotaz Mohol; Md Harunur Rashid, $128,000.
• 101 Hubbell Ave., Amanda T. Pitrelli to Joshua A. Tedesco; Maria Tedesco, $126,000.
• 124 Norman Ave., Michael J. Lollier to Stephen Dix, $125,000.
• 210 Southside, Ra&bt LLC to Robert A. Lucarelli, $125,000.
• 64 Vanderbilt St., Dorothy P. Numeracki to Mohammed K. Uddin, $120,000.
• 376 May, Alamgir Kader to Sphi Thein; Har War, $119,900.
• 67 Roesch Ave., Sally Jorani to April L. Nader, $119,067.
• 146 Ramsdell Ave., Christopher J. Domagala; Joseph M. Domagala to James Bargnesi; Michael Maywalt, $118,000.
• 94 Richlawn Ave., Verrita Jeter to Sean K. Corcoran, $115,000.
• 106 Pontiac St., Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Gary Stitt, $114,900.
• 64 Riverview Place, Kelly Kurnik; Ronald Kurnik to Joseph P. Kurnik, $112,500.
• Vacant land Whitfield Ave., Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church to Jennifer Rogowski; Marcus Rogowski, $105,000.
• 108 Gorski St., Aaron B. Goguen to Allison K. Mills, $102,000.
• 3 Julius, Melissa D. Bateman-Barabasz; Melissa Bateman-Barabasz to Denise Theresa Henrici, $100,000.
• 1764 South Park Ave., Wfp Family LLC to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira LLC, $100,000.
• 184 Maple St., Tahir Jaffri to South Creek Properties LLC, $100,000.
• 389 Winslow, Judson T. Price; Judson T. Price Jr. to Numan Ahmed, $95,000.
• 125 Wright Ave., Elijah Turley to Taslima Akter; Abm Hassan, $95,000.
• 100 Custer, Walton Bros Inc to Evan Y. Bussiere, $94,800.
• 1117 Tonawanda St., Tina Rickard; Tina M. Rickard to Mohammad E. Azim, $90,000.
• 4 Otis Place, Majdid A. Elbert to Ad Arifuzzaman; Mst Alpona Khatun, $89,000.
• 186 Bennett St., Emma Jo Morgan to Kewpy L. Mccullough, $89,000.
• 1786 William St., Charlene Fenske; John Fenske to Mohammed Islam Uddin, $87,500.
• 27 Winspear Ave., Harvey M. Clowers to Landmark Real Estate&property Management LLC, $80,000.
• 129 Schuele, Fox Keller LLC to Jinnath Akhtar Ferdousi; Shahana Akhter Ferdousi, $80,000.
• 109 French St., Talat Jaffri to South Creek Properties LLC, $80,000.
• 16 Baxter St., Hector Seda Santiago to Shaan Mgmt Inc, $80,000.
• 67 Tyler St., USA Inc Sheran to Anton Jayakodiarachchige; Kumari N. Thennakoonmudalige, $75,000.
• 132 St., John Tkaczyk; John Stanley Tkaczyk to Eftadur Choudhury; Muhammad Tamim Zaman, $70,100.
• 90 Garvey, Mary M. Jordan; Rosanne Kourt; Allan L. Renzi; Raymond R. Renzi; Cathleen Rine to Jay M. Jordan; Mary M. Jordan, $70,000.
• 96 Alma, Aleathea C. Stone to Md S. Akbar, $70,000.
• 220 Keystone, Leslie Dixie Smith to Md Alamgir Hossain, $67,000.
• 574&582 Michigan Ave., Wfp Family LLC to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira LLC, $65,000.
• 49 Gesl S, Nemard Enterprise LLC to Md Nur Alam; Sultana Razia, $65,000.
• 49 Thomas, Michelle A. Loretto Tr. to Abdus Sabur, $63,000.
• 203 Riverside, Avinoam Nissim Taizi to Buffalo Star Management LLC, $62,000.
• 73 Ludington St., Siti Mariana Abdullah; Syed Kafeebin Siraz; Mohamad S. Uddin to Fish Owl Reality LLC, $62,000.
• 771 Lafayette Ave., Charles Yeager to Park Lane Condominium, $60,000.
• 559 High St., Jennifer N. Green to Saleh Nasir Khan, $57,000.
• 37 Moselle, Francina V. Ransom to Nubad Enterprise LLC, $56,000.
• 73 Pershing Ave., Njai LLC to Progress Holding Inc, $55,000.
• 97 Albany, Matchless Realty LLC to Barka O. Abdulaziz, $55,000.
• 43 Northumberland Ave., James E. Brooks to Abdus Samad Emad; Abdul Muhith Junel, $55,000.
• 112 Schuele Ave., John Perna; Karen Perna to Mannan Properties Management Inc, $55,000.
• 77 Schreck Ave., John Perna to Mannan Properties Management Inc, $55,000.
• 147 Hazelwood, Josephine Daniel to M Billah LLC, $52,000.
• 16 Arnold St., W&kp Holdings LLC to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira LLC, $50,000.
• 175 Fifteenth St., 175 Fifteenth St LLC to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira LLC, $50,000.
• 67 Freund St., Mohammad E. Azim; Mohammad U. Hossain to Mohammad U. Hossain, $40,000.
• 124 Baitz, Jst Property Group III LLC to James Skinner; Sherry Skinner, $40,000.
• 361 Broadway, City of Buffalo to Broadway Development&management Group LLC, $40,000.
• 78 Bryson St., Purityson LLC to Asseil Hussein, $33,000.
• 148 Millicent, Calvin B. Barker; Jerilyn Barkley to Abc Rental Development LLC, $31,200.
• 45 Shepard, Artemis Recon Inc to USA Risa Corp, $29,000.
• 80 St Louis Ave., Benet S. Shack to Md A. Howlader, $26,000.
• 313 Moselle St., Ahmed Hussain Chowdhury; Ibraim Khalil to Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $25,000.
• 22 Lester, Kenneth J. Sciarrino to Santiago Negroni, $20,085.
• 353 Goodyear, Jermaine M. Jacobs to Sunshine Buffalo Inc, $20,000.
• 95 Brinkman Ave., Germaine Agt Jasinski-Odonnell; Odonnell Germaine C Agt to David Harris II; Margaret Harris; Trenton Harris, $16,000.
• 52 Comstock Ave., Denise Harris to Sultan Ali LLC, $15,000.
• 289 Mills St., David L. Ray; Ray David L Dis; Ray Dvid Lee Sr Dis; Darlene Sanders to Kysean Stroud, $11,000.
• 236 Mulberry St., Talat Jaffri to South Creek Properties LLC, $10,000.
• 283 Locust St., Talat Jaffri to South Creek Properties LLC, $10,000.
• 234 Esser Ave., Tina Rickard; Tina M. Rickard to Mohammad U. Hossain, $8,500.
• 164 Woodlawn Ave., New Hope Church of God By Faith to Dilakshika Rajendran, $5,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 217 Whitney Place, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Alexandra Tibil; George Tibil, $331,874.
• 27 Topaz Drive, Mark G. Janulewicz to Mary M. Angelo, $330,000.
• 224 Farmingdale Road, Ruth Ann Dros to Ganga M. Rai; Jake R. Rai; Narenn R. Rai, $270,000.
• 119 Hitchcock Drive, Dennis H. Karaszewski; Linda A. Karaszewski to Andrew L. Odien; Melissa A. Swiatek-Odien, $260,000.
• 61 Cherrywood Drive, Geraldine A. Sharry; Wallace S. Sharry to Chanpheng Bouthsavong; Nanthaphone Bouthsavong, $256,000.
• 22 Sandy Lane, Saiful Chowdhury; Bhuiyan Moniruzzaman to Saleh Mousa Mohammed, $250,000.
• 1355 Losson Road, Rosanna S. Damato to Rachel M. Ziders, $235,000.
• 97 Hillpine Road, Mary C. Serio; Nicholas P. Serio; Mary C. Szymanski to Samuel Robert Divita; Emily D. Gray, $230,000.
• 301 Lydia Lane, Sui Mei Grierson to Lynn Lundgren; Thomas Lundgren, $221,000.
• 4708 Broadway St., David Hassler to Amanda Brucz; Candace Nicosia, $220,000.
• 131 Vern Lane, Jaclyn M. Josa to Kabirul Islam, $220,000.
• 68 Patsy Lane, Frank J. Grandits to Erdal Ozkan, $205,000.
• 21 Burdette Drive, Rebecca Hall; Kal Marshall to Robert Krickovich II; Susan Krickovich, $202,000.
• 99 Penwood Drive, Gary R. Erhardt; Laurie E. Erhardt to Rachel J. Zaporowski, $201,000.
• 4846 Transit Road, Amelia J. Myslinski to A&m Fotis Properties LLC, $200,000.
• 149 Nagel Drive, Darlene Marie Schmigiel; Darcy Ann Williams to Gina Distefano; James Wood, $180,900.
• 63 Cunard Ave., Bradley D. Cochrane; Jenna Marie Cochrane to Tina Marie Craiglow, $175,000.
• 37 Yvette Drive, Brian Majchrowicz; Brian P. Majchrowicz to Brian S. Waddington; Stephanie A. Waddington, $167,000.
• 54 Lee St., Kimberly S. Schenk; Richard P. Schenk II to Alexander P. Gleason, $167,000.
• 68 South Glidden St., Renee Chmura Iuzzini to Mohammad Aminul Haque; Sadia Sultana, $166,000.
• 210 Nokomis Parkway, Robert J. Wagner to Kristen Anna Brown, $165,250.
• 92 Parwood Drive, Ester C. Reyes to Carolyn Guarnieri, $164,000.
• 14 Carolyn Court, Francine Tierney; Thomas P. Tierney to Lorraine J. Mahar, $161,000.
• 25 Isabelle Road, Kimberly A. Varano to Maribeth Lino-Coyle, $156,000.
• 23 Jeffrey Drive, Caleb J. Podraza to Cass Communities LLC, $155,000.
• 80 Burdette Drive, Jason G. Holgate to Jillian Claire Ahrens; Brady Haupt, $155,000.
• 110 Peoria Ave., Frederick J. Szatkowski; Theresa F. Szatkowski; Christine J. Musial; David F. Scott to Kaniz Fatema; Mohammad Sorouj Zaman, $152,000.
• 1515 Como Park Boulevard, Timothy M. Finken; Brianna T. Sears to Mark A. Czora, $151,000.
• 20 Candace Lane, Norman D. Zacharayasz to Phillip Kozlowski; Lindsey Taylor Limardi, $150,000.
• 34 Harvard Ave., Frederick J. Kimberle; Mark B. Lis to Patricia A. Pinelli, $150,000.
• 62 Satinwood Drive, Michael P. Orr Jr. to Colene A. Ordon, $150,000.
• 28 Carolyn Court, Ruth M. Hacker to Sheonna C. Gibson; Craig C. Jones, $150,000.
• 100 Milsom Ave., Denise Pajak to Ryan Grasso; Brittany Snyder, $143,000.
• 58 Kemp Ave., Eugene R. Sliwinski; Florence Sliwinski to Briana Gadley-Aaron, $142,900.
• 124 Freda Ave., Theodore R. Barbour to Rokshana Abedin; Mohammad K. Hossain, $142,000.
• 51 Alys Dr E, Deborah Costantino to Rachel M. Tabak, $136,500.
• 119 Wheaton Drive, Gladys N. Beverly to Marissa N. Tesi, $135,000.
• 167 Cass, Scott D. Richthammer to Nearie Tyson, $129,900.
• 35 Iroquois Ave., Johnathan M. Dutka; Jonathan M. Dutka; Stacey L. Dutka to Aeisha J. Livingston, $127,500.
• 61 Glendale, Corrine P. Johnson to Barry T. Tanner, $125,000.
• 1311 Walden Ave., Richard A. Urbanski to Sgtm Holdings LLC, $120,000.
• 85 Francis Ave., Michael B. Harding; Susan M. Harding to Andrew Stang; Douglas L. Stang; Kelly J. Stang, $118,000.
• 56 South Hedley St., Beverly R. Baco to Michael J. Altschafer, $117,900.
• 175 Currier Ave., Marie Nagi to Justina Maniace, $115,250.
• 27 Victoria Boulevard, Geraldine V. Harris to Matthew J. Dempsey, $115,000.
• 30 Bell St., Midfirst Bank to Sheikh Farid Shahin; Touhid Md Sheikh Sadek, $104,294.
• 20 Rowan Road, Charles J. Dibella; Douglas J. Smith to Jr Management USA LLC, $80,000.
• 32 Autumn Lea Road, Donna Lombardo to Kjz Enterprises LLC, $50,000.
• 50 Seminole Parkway, Diane M. Then; Michael Then to David Kulbacki, $10,000.
CLARENCE
• V/l&6465 Transit Road, Jmf Properties LLC to Green 6465 Transit LLC, $750,000.
• 4931 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to James C. Metzler; Jean M. Metzler, $532,900.
• 5380 Marguerites Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Abira Mukhopadhyay; Kallol Sett, $477,981.
• 4901 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Barbara I Maslowski Living Trust 091608, $445,850.
• 4655 Harris Hill Road, Gabriel Kempski to Danielle R. Verratti; Gergory M. Verratti, $389,900.
• 4264 Roxbury Drive, Laura Maniccia to Jason M. Kronbeck; Stacey Kronbeck, $287,000.
• 8976 Sesh Road, Anselm C. Schwartz to Tyler Justin Dean, $280,000.
• 8030 Miles Road, Marjorie Nichols to Ta Schiappa Development LLC, $153,000.
COLDEN
• 9896 Partridge Road, Anne Hoffman to Crista Botticello; Giorgio P. Cimino, $375,000.
• 9012 Sunset Drive, John D. Stinneford to Pamela Widger, $165,500.
COLLINS
• 3256 Rte 39, David E. Lawton; Judith A. Lawton to Scott Boofer, $130,000.
• 14182 Bagdad Road, Bryant C. Knowles; Christine Knowles to Bruner Land Company Inc, $100,000.
• Vacant land Gowanda-zoar Valley Road, Stephen E. Britt; Suzanne M. Floyd to James Grudzien; Rebecca L. Grudzien, $90,000.
• 2065 Richardson Road, Helen Joan Clabeaux; William E. Clabeaux; William E. Clabeaux Jr. to Harold A. Schottman III; Rachel Schottman, $79,500.
CONCORD
• 13759 Pritchard Road, Judith L. Bohrer; Richard L. Bohrer to Aaron S. Beckwith; Melinda A. Beckwith, $330,000.
• 13982 Mill St., Matthew J. Guenther to Leslie L. Occhino, $87,550.
EDEN
• 3657 Schintzius Road, Lickfield Andrew Ben Tr; Lickfield Kathryn Ben Tr; David R. Paulus; Potter Robert Jr Tr to Dorian Wierzba, $464,000.
• 9741 Knoll Road, Amy Greene; Eleanor Greene; Stephen G. Greene; Constance Klocke; Edith A Greene Residence Trust Tr to Clarksburg Properties LLC, $200,000.
• 2670 Sunset Drive, Kenneth A. Litzinger Jr. to Jonathan Joseph Hayes, $190,000.
ELMA
• 1980 Hall Road, Diane M. Krol; Ronald Krol to Debbie A. Dueringer, $540,000.
• 58 Kalla Lane, Dennis A. Oneill; Susan A. Oneill to Barbara Ann Tetzlaff; Paul Michael Tetzlaff, $255,000.
• 2180 Hall Road, Timothy Eberth to Thomas J. Giczkowski, $232,000.
• Vacant land Maple St., David J. Kulik Jr. to Ftv Realty LLC, $75,000.
EVANS
• 9064 Lake Shore Road, Julie A. Koch; Julie Koch to Lake Shore 716 Property Co LLC, $835,000.
• 1994 South Creek Road, Paul R. Rechin; Ronald G. Rechin to 14 High St. Properties LLC, $269,000.
• 8907 Erie Road, Diane E. Zawadzki; Mark Z. Zawadzki to Emily A. Buck; Kyle A. Patronik, $225,000.
• 1440 Darlington Drive, Reid Matecki to Ismahan Diaz; Roberto Diaz Raldiris, $185,000.
• 6830 Canterbury Court, Michael S. Dingeldey to Jenny Bish; Richard Eberhardt, $178,000.
• 8911 Erie Road, David P. Shean; Heather Shean to Jeremy P. Landes, $160,000.
• 1325 Burns Road, David Bounds; Jennifer Bounds to Jessica A. Marmion, $145,000.
• 696 Beach Road, Brian A. Giermek; Stephanie A. Giermek to Cathleen Stearns, $136,900.
• 9451 South Main St., Christine Lynn Bialaszewski; Robert J. Bialaszewski to Michael B. Harding; Susan M. Harding, $123,000.
• Vacant land Erie Road, Anthony J. Szal Jr. to Kathleen H. Gallagher, $80,000.
• 9129 Waterman Road, Clement E. Janisch; Eleanor M. Janisch to Susan M. Kreuzer-Thiele; John Thiele, $30,000.
• 650 Eisenhower Ave., Faustina Grimaldi to Stanley W. Murawski, $12,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 205 Deerwood Lane, Michele Jenkins Revocable Trust 121919 Tr to Ai C. Alderman, $450,000.
• 3335 Love Road, Charlotte Posch; John Posch to Cameron Kiebzak, $345,000.
• Vacant land Stony Point Road, Robert Weaver to Forbes Homes Inc, $250,000.
• 1099 Sheree Drive, Jonathan C. Williams to Matilde L. Sanchez-Pena; Uruena Yuri B Piedrahita, $240,000.
• 939 Baseline Road, Janet T. Jackman to Brooke Noelle Thaler; Rachel E. Thaler, $225,000.
• 534 Prospect St., Thomas Winarske; Thomas Winarski to Geraldine Rapp, $217,000.
• 1868 Broadway, Al C. Alderman to Zack A. Dale; Melinda Mallais, $180,100.
• 1951 Broadway, John F. Obrien; Marlene J. Obrien to Lisa D. Anzalone, $170,000.
• 1894 Harvey Road, Jacqueline L. Kazmierczak to Thomas Winarske, $162,500.
• 2224 Bedell Road, Gregory D. Baker to Leah L. Amenta; Anthony J. Leone, $152,000.
HAMBURG
• 5788 Camp Road, Gerber Real Estate Inc to Agree Stores LLC, $1,070,000.
• 3497 Mckinley Parkway, Micromont Holdings 9 LLC to Sunee Med LLC, $800,000.
• 3347 Cross Creek Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Colin R. Middaugh; Nicole Middaugh, $452,197.
• 4724 Clifton Parkway, Jan J. Heidt to John Roccotagliata, $430,000.
• 4718 Red Oak Court, Karen A. Fenzl to Mark Melewski; Salem Melewski, $420,000.
• 4377 Nancy Court, Michael Bress; Stephanie Wlosinski to Alissa Debo; Matthew D. Debo, $400,000.
• 5466 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Angela M. Myers; Desmond J. Myers, $398,782.
• 5665 #23a Southwestern Boulevard, Bruce F. Reisweber; Linda S. Reisweber to John P. Golden Jr.; Rita Piech, $292,123.
• 2204 Woodsfield Drive, Anthony P. Gunia; Jennifer L. Gunia to Amanda K. Cislo, $282,000.
• 6459 Southwestern Boulevard, Earl Kladke; Veronica Kladke to Robert Clifford; Patrizia Kurtowicz, $279,900.
• 4815 Crestwood Drive, Rosemarie Dermangian; Robert Rath; Rosemarie Rath to Shirley Gernold; Gernold Family Irrevocable Trust Tr, $255,000.
• 5468 South Park Ave., Renee Berry; Gail L. Carrus; Lyndsay Carrus; Lyndsay Marie Carrus; Patrick T. Carrus; Nicole Reincke; Nicole Lynn Reincke to Marissa J. Mastrangelo, $249,900.
• 67 Raymond St., Caitlin V. Hackford to Michele Jones; William Alfred Jones, $197,500.
• 3785 Lynn Drive, Summer Chase Circle LLC to Brian Yox Jr.; Lisa Yox, $192,000.
• 3460 Emerling Drive, Cathleen M. Stanton; Daniel B. Taber; Michael D. Taber; Richard E. Taber to Ingrid V. Vazquez, $187,000.
• 5836 Apollo Drive, Lyle L. Stetzko to Brandon J. Haas; Melany R. Michalski, $173,000.
• 2545 Amsdell Road, Christa N. James; Ellen M. James; Patrick J. James to Jessica T. Hallock; Nathaniel R. Hallock, $170,000.
• 5722 West Lane, Donna L. Brodzinski; Cheryl A. Friedman; Pamela M. Richardson to Zachary D. Bunge; Jessica L. Timm, $169,900.
• 5408 Maelou Drive, Mary K. Skrzynski to James Starkey, $155,000.
• 4724 Morgan Parkway, Kristin Edwards to Britni Davies; Donald Mckee, $154,500.
• 2762 Cloverbank, Jodi L. Quinn to Glenn Armknecht; Jennifer Donahue, $150,000.
• Vacant land Harvard St., Douglas Kelly; Elizabeth H. Kelly; William Kelly; William J. Kelly; Maureen Krause to Dylan R. Macneil, $7,200.
HOLLAND
• 31 Pearl St., Arlene Jones to Rachel M. Reger, $132,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 1534 Electric Ave., Markam Properties Inc to Mjz Development LLC, $175,000.
• 132 Della Drive, Elizabeth A. Makeyenko; John W. Makeyenko to Edward F. Lovallo Jr., $172,000.
• 93 Eagan Drive, Vera Bink to James A. Maguire Jr., $171,000.
• 55 Milnor Ave., Brian R. Yox Jr.; Lisa M. Yox to Taquilo Castelanos, $167,000.
• 58 South Drive, Rosemary Potter to Khaled S. Ali, $156,000.
• 3370 South Park Ave., East Eden Holdings LLC to Akmal Ali, $130,000.
LANCASTER
• 40 Ward Road, 40 Ward Road LLC to Ward Property Associates LLC, $900,000.
• 6691 Transit Road, Upstate Apartments LLC to Seventeen Hundred Properties Inc, $500,000.
• 95 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Allison N. Lamanna; Nicholas B. Lamanna, $453,034.
• 34 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anne M. Andruszko; Paul D. Andruszko, $451,572.
• 206a Peppermint Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Thomas J. Bolender II, $438,030.
• 16 Woodgate Drive, Debbie Dueringer to Jason M. Heusinger; Rosanne M. Heusinger, $420,000.
• 116 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anna Hollander; Benjamin A. Hollander, $419,585.
• 10 Nicholas Lane, William F. Hutchinson to Daniel V. Marmion; Susan M. Marmion, $410,000.
• 114 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles Agnello; Debra A. Agnello, $393,729.
• 5346 William St., Gmr Properties LLC to Gary F. Fisher; Lynn M. Fisher, $380,000.
• 49 Old Post Road, Phyllis M. Campbell-Daniels to Steven Stephon Butler, $360,000.
• 68 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lori A. Hodge; Walter G. Hodge, $336,085.
• 102 Hanover St., Barbara A. Putzig to Anthony Steward; Cheryl A. Steward, $248,000.
• 25 Maple Drive, Frederick Urquhart Jr.; Joy Urquhart to Marisa Giorgione, $233,000.
• 106 Burwell Ave., Michelle L. Mcghee to Justin J. Huebbers; Nicole Korczynski, $225,000.
• 14 Brockton Drive, Kristin D. Quattlebaum to Erica Schebell, $220,000.
• 5773 Broadway St., Colleen S. Durawa; Beth A. Stendahl; John I. Stendahl to Brittany S. Chiodo; Timothy J. Chiodo, $179,000.
MARILLA
• S-2130 Two Rod Road, Gary F. Fisher; Lynn M. Fisher to Kevin Carey; Teresa Carey, $350,000.
• 12168 Liberia Road, Diane E. Monti; Kenneth M. Monti to Joseph P. Amico; Karilyn K. Amico, $265,907.
• 1006 Lyndale Lane, Jacqueline Joan Tyson Revocable Trust 071201 Tr to Christine T. Sellitto; Ralph Sellitto, $260,500.
• 1648 Shearing Drive, Arthur W. Anstett; Jessica S. Nuhn to Mary T. Rogers, $196,500.
NEWSTEAD
• 5449 South Newstead Road, Hud to Jesse Eason; Desiree Naab, $130,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10524 Rocky Mountain Road, James W. Nagy to Kyle P. Fickett; Lauren M. Fickett; Thomas E. Fickett, $355,000.
• 2293 Shirley Road, Evelyn M. Dole to Andrew C. Dole; Kaelyn Z. Haggerty, $180,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 3930 North Buffalo Road, 3519 N Buffalo Road LLC to Opv Realty LLC, $6,210,013.
• 11 Hemlock Hill Road, Andrea J. Bubar; Matthew P. Bubar to Alicia M. Lilley, $615,000.
• 245 Independence Drive, David R. Broderdorf; Laura L. Broderdorf to Joel Becker; Megan Hermsmeier, $445,000.
• 23 Pawtucket, David L. Bonacquisti to Colleen P. Molfese; Daniel S. Molfese, $375,000.
• 6813 Chestnut Ridge Road, Geraldine A. Kozlowski to Leigh Hastie, $350,000.
• 112 Old Orchard Lane, Brent D. Boylin; Karissa L. Richert to Randy W. Lenhardt; Vannary L. Lenhardt, $295,000.
• 174 Bridle Path, Nancy L. Nielsen to Patricia J. Steger, $239,000.
• 5128 Armor Duells Road, Aaron S. Beckwith; Melinda A. Beckwith to Kole M. Robinson; Lauren M. Zanda, $190,900.
• 6095 Newton Road, Jack M. Fox; Hedy L. Owczarzak to Claudia B. Marshall; Norman J. Marshall, $185,000.
• 63 Briar Hill Road, Joanne M. Heinold; Garry E. Tank to Markus T. Pickhardt, $160,000.
• Vacant land Scherff Road, Delores H. Leith; Leith James Edward Jr to Samantha M. Davis; Spencer R. Davis, $130,000.
• 69 Hillside Ave., Lawrence A. Damba to Leticia Rose Damba, $59,500.
SPRINGVILLE
• 431 Waverly St., Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church to Derek Reding, $250,000.
• 204 Mill St., Rodney L. Davie to Gregory W. Adams; Nicholas S. Adams, $157,500.
• 44 Newman St., Theresa A. Chase; Theresa Chase to Danielle S. Muhisin, $147,000.
• 209 Franklin St., Joshua J. Mrugala to Kala Gostomski, $110,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 170 Franklin St., Kyle D. Mclaughlin to Hezekiah Simmons; Jennifer Svensson, $175,000.
• 176 Delaware St., Donald Gary Barnard; Larrie Richard Barnard; Brenda Sue Boyle to Charles R. Bachman; Nancy J. Bachman, $164,900.
• 25 Plymouth Drive, Sweet Home Federal Credit Union to Shnas Habinyan Ventures LLC, $100,501.
• 126 Ellicott Crk Rd #6, Hardy Family Wealth Trust Tr to Mary E. Steck, $100,000.
• 243 Young St., Laura Armenia; Roland Armenia to Edgar L. Cartwright, $20,000.
TONAWANDA
• 57 Woodmere Drive, Deborah A. Judd; Edward J. Sarkissian to John S. Givan; Dawn M. Schnitzer, $255,000.
• 70 Lasalle Ave., Drnr Properties LLC to Christine M. Cipolla, $250,000.
• 439 Woodstock Ave., Pm Property Solutions LLC to Elliott H. Smith; Kayleigh J. Vara, $242,000.
• 169 Euclid Ave., Jeffrey G. Fischer to Corrine S. Kickel; George M. Kickel, $233,000.
• 277 Ferndale Ave., Sarah J. Hurtley; Scott Hurtley; Scott C. Hurtley to Anthony Parrizzi, $227,500.
• 234 Warren Ave., Scott M. Pazderski to Christina N. Carbone, $225,000.
• 102 Warren Ave., Lynn M. Castrogiovanni; Michael A. Castrogiovanni to Michael P. Bondanza Jr.; Sara A. Bondanza, $225,000.
• 45 Faragut Ave., Kevin N. Ackerman to Andrew K. Mahoney; Kristi Nicole Mahoney, $220,000.
• 51 Lyndale Ave., Karl P. Johnston to Kelly Marie Chase; Chase Walter Bradford III, $210,100.
• 282 Northwood Drive, Anthony Christy to Sonija Marinovic, $210,000.
• 243 Orchard Drive, Frances A. Barbera to Sanchez Miguel Angel Basurto; Verdia Ana Gabriela Padres-Perez, $208,000.
• 2408 Eggert Road, Carol Slater to Michelle Ducato, $207,900.
• 181 Hawthorne Ave., Sara Emel; Sarah Emel to Robert Berdine; Robert E. Berdine; Carolyn Oleary, $201,000.
• 99 Winkler Drive, Matthew Clark; Heather M. Parwulski to Linda A. Mosher, $200,200.
• 120 Euclid Ave., Maria Capsico; Joseph S. Sciandra to Forrest R. Marvin, $197,500.
• 67 Nicholas Drive, Anthony Zendano; Lily Zendano to Kory C. Odell, $197,000.
• 1253 Brighton Road, Cassandra L. Coffey to Abigail C. Battaglia; Marc Battaglia, $195,000.
• 191 Westgate Road, Jacqueline Sly to Justin L. Miceli; Lauren B. Miceli, $190,691.
• 1137 Parkhurst Boulevard, Joel Proulx to Jeremy Leatherbarrow, $190,000.
• 98 Westfall Drive, Anthony J. Grasso; Loraine M. Grasso to Hannah A. Molloy, $188,000.
• 81 Courier Boulevard, John P. Donoghue to Nicholas Anthony Iacuzzo; Carissa Lee Kacko, $185,000.
• 71 Shepard Ave., Wendy A. Piehl to Agnes T. Johnson, $175,000.
• 128 Woodward Ave., Derek A. Notaro to Jennifer Lee Marquez; Sammy Wisam Salem, $175,000.
• 37 Tillotson Place, Keith A. Seland; Keith Seland; John J. Walsh Jr.; Lawrence Walsh to Jordan R. Fisher, $175,000.
• 166 Wendover Ave., Patricia R. Grabowski to Thomas C. Harvey, $172,500.
• 25 Keats Ave., Lucille Muranyi to Michelle Trigilio; Nicholas M. Trigilio, $170,000.
• 79 Kenview Ave., Kylie Eoannou to Alexandra G. Penna; Guilherme K. Penna, $170,000.
• 120 Burnside Drive, Amanda L. Cannizzo to Christopher Kolb; Kristin Kolb, $168,000.
• 190 Clark St., Louis A. Berrafato; Toni E. Lamantia to Lydia Hidalgo; Maritza Hidalgo, $165,000.
• 141 Tremaine Ave., Christine M. Mclennan; Ian Mclennan to Matthew Zeigler, $160,000.
• 61 Riverdale Ave., Sinatra&company Redevelopment LLC to Laith Salah, $160,000.
• 355 Zimmerman Boulevard, Charles J. Adamo to Katelynn R. Gates; Alexander T. Kelleher, $159,900.
• 187 Renwood Ave., Richard Faulks; Paula Oliveri to Noelle Thornton, $159,575.
• 372 Harrison Ave., Courtney Herbeck; Courtney P. Herbeck to Krista Anne Rasey, $158,000.
• 235 Shepard Ave., Amanda Sturtz; Jay Michael Sturtz to Nicholas J. Scapillato, $157,000.
• 142 Calvin Ct S, Frances M. Fix to David J. Fabian; Erin B. Fabian; Lorri L. Fabian, $157,000.
• 69 Lincoln Boulevard, Joseph Leo Langenbach Living Trust Tr to Brett Butler; Joelle Dyer, $155,000.
• 271 Dushane, Charles L. Pierce to Andrew T. Scime, $140,000.
• 145 Greenleaf Ave., Kim Barnes; Kim Fortune Barnes; Candice Padowski; Candice C. Padowski to Eric W. Kwietniewski, $133,000.
• 299 Brighton Road, Edwin C. Sly; Elizabeth A. Sly to Donald C. Sly, $125,010.
• 178 Two Mile Creek Road, William E. Westlake to Brendan Kenney; Jessica Patterson, $110,000.
• 381 Nassau Ave., Pm Property Soultions LLC to Pillar Properties LLC, $50,000.
• 167 Mang Ave., Edward H. Walker; Edward H. Walker Sr. to Alan Walker, $50,000.
WEST SENECA
• 171 Knox Ave., 2468 Group Inc to Rahima Aziz Foundation Corp, $750,000.
• 43 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charissa M. Hanania, $478,830.
• 4075 Seneca St., Erwin Walker; Victoria L. Walker; Donald R. White; Louise V. White to Pm Sun Rock Realty LLC, $450,000.
• 68 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Aaron M. Barnett; Magdalena Scutt, $400,995.
• 1 Louise Drive, Irina Sypniak; Michael Sypniak to Katherine D. Flores; Michael D. Flores, $365,000.
• 87 Hillview Terrace, Claudia E. Janik; Daniel Janik to Charles Lubas; Colleen Lubas, $297,000.
• 960 Center Road, Tps Management LLC to 960 Center LLC, $290,000.
• 46 Canterbury Trail, Douglas A. Bowers; Marjorie F. Bowers to Thomas James Yochum, $277,500.
• 144 Cambridge Ave., Michael J. Strano to Aaron Goguen, $186,000.
• 75 Garry Drive, Maxine B. Reilly; Michael E. Reilly to Ewa Bozena Reilly; Sean Patrick Reilly, $172,000.
• 388 Center Road, Leroy&sons Contracting LLC to Kevin Paul Leroy, $165,000.
• 776 Union, Sandra Lembke to Matthew Skea, $160,000.
• 664 Potters Road, Judith Oneil to William F. Smith, $154,500.
• 265 Aurora Ave., Gary Sage to William T. Gleisle, $132,000.
• 64 Kelsey Drive, HUD to Ryan A. Drzymala; Taylor L. Frey, $100,000.
• 1176 Indian Church Rd #27, Jennifer R. Perrone to Alyssa Burkhardt, $85,000.