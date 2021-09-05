Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 16, 2021.
AKRON
• 37 Eckerson Ave., Jason D. Farrell to Jamie Jacobs, $225,000.
ALDEN
• 13014 Broadway, Sylvia J. Sabers to Kimberly J. Lewis; Robert F. Lewis Jr., $256,000.
• 12505 North Road, James E. Quigley IV to Diana Meyer, $240,000.
• Vacant land Broadway, Irene B. Sivecz to Nick Ciccarelli Jr., $100,000.
AMHERST
• 66 North Woodside Lane, Margarita K. Giotis to Niccole Jefferlone; Edward Jamey Kern, $999,900.
• 70 Farmington Road, Ali Ghomi; Tamera A. Paczos to James Mayrose, $890,000.
• 5436 Main St., Muto Development LLC to 5436 Main St. LLC, $750,000.
• 17 North Woodside Lane, Rosemary K. Bastian; Peter E. Shields to Christopher Thomas Kulpit; Jessica Ann Kulpit, $700,000.
• 223 Stonham Way, Hannah C. Lovullo; Jacqueline M. Lovullo; Kevin J. Lovullo to Karen A. Root; Steven E. Root, $580,000.
• 33 Ruskin Road, Bernard J. Kennedy; Geraldine D. Kennedy to Michelle Derose; Scott Michael Derose, $560,000.
• 60 Buttonwood Court, Galbida Development LLC to James Thomas Doyle; Tiffany Brick Doyle, $560,000.
• 129 Harbridge Manor, Ping Jin; Xiaoping Shui to Joseph F. Maher; Lisa Maher, $556,000.
• 41 Georgian Lane, Jmr Ventures Inc Suc; Northtown Inc to Georgian Townhomes LLC, $550,000.
• 42 South Rockingham Way, Eugenia R. Tate; James M. Tate to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc, $550,000.
• 42 South Rockingham Way, Nucompass Mobility Services Inc to Gigi Schilling; Nicholas Schilling, $550,000.
• 14 Emerald Trl, Adekunle O. Odunsi; Ayotunde O. Odunsi to Shaharezade Ahmad-Malik, $549,500.
• 179 Audubon Drive, Michelle Derose; Scott M. Derose to Paul F. Gandolfo; Sydney V. Probst, $530,500.
• 153 Hidden Ridge, Beverly R. Levin to Ellen Errigo; Steven Krumm, $465,000.
• 165 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Nathan James Daun-Barnett; Sharlynn Kaye Daun-Barnett, $448,375.
• 351 Bramblewood Lane, Julie R. Wojick; Matthew Z. Wojick to David T. Kingston; Mary A. Kingston, $437,000.
• 126 Brandywine Drive, Andrew E. Kotelnicki; Lindsey R. Kotelnicki to Anuj Atri; Aakriti Anilkumar Tandon, $405,000.
• 3690 Main St., Thomas J. Barone to Jason E. Arnesen; Cheryl Lewman, $375,000.
• 5314 Millersport Hwy, John A. Maccagnano; Laura M. Maccagnano to William J. Coniglio III, $374,900.
• 419 Sagewood Drive, Cristin Frank; Patrick J. Frank to Monica S. Karkhanis; Sanket Karkhanis, $360,000.
• 26 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Jennifer L. Thomas; Timothy P. Thomas, $359,025.
• 540 South Ellicott Creek Road, Albert C. Termin; Carrie L. Termin to Martha Nuchereno, $350,000.
• 598 Seabrook Drive, Ellis Edward John Jr to Gurinder Singh, $346,000.
• 350 Cottonwood Drive, Regina R. Levine; Renee R. Levine; Renee Rose Levine to Donald L. Hoffman, $345,000.
• 305 Glen Oak Drive, Nathan J. Daun-Barnett; Sharlynn K. Daun-Barnett to Kara Hayes; Mark Hayes Jr., $333,000.
• 582 Seabrook Drive, Mary Hackemer; Nathan Hackemer to Sean A. Hamel, $325,000.
• 165 Hickory Hill Road, Linda M. Baker to Brandon Mednick, $325,000.
• 36 Heathwood Road, Claire M. Licata; Gregory N. Michael to Adam S. Olka; Kristian Olka, $320,000.
• 65 Presidents Walk, Marianne Murbach; Marianne E. Murbach; Roger A. Murbach; Kristen A. Knab to Brianna S. Wartinger; Jason J. Wartinger, $319,500.
• 93 Northledge Drive, Shaun R. Cleary; Kathleen M. Oneill-Cleary to Mollie Greene, $300,000.
• 2385 Kensington Ave., Emma Larwood; Joshua Larwood to Stephen Bochenski; Valerie Bochenski, $300,000.
• 378 Sherbrooke Ave., Phyllis B. Pomerantz to Mikayla L. Davis; Grant E. Woodworth, $299,900.
• 151 Misty Lane, Chad Berwaldt; Constance Berwaldt to Konstantin Bosovets, $267,000.
• 346 Carmen Road, Marion J. Michael; Maria Uzlyan-Marion to Ruixia Sommers, $262,000.
• 33 Park Forest Drive, Michael A. Kacz to Sara Johnston; Samuel Piccione, $260,000.
• 315 Peppertree Lane, Robert J. Neubert II; Neubert Robert James II; Susan M. Neubert to Joseph P. Galda Jr.; Besarta Krasniqi, $260,000.
• 185 Hamilton Drive, Janice M. Warner; Paul G. Warner to Landin A. Murphy, $251,250.
• 126 Country Parkway, Daniel M. Wentland; Kathleen A. Wentland to Jeffrey D. Abramowitz, $235,500.
• 350 Greengage Circle, Justin W. Schuler; Kristin L. Schuler to Ernesto Navarro, $234,000.
• 59 Arend Ave., Janice P. Carson to Aaron Johnson, $199,900.
• 13 Emerson Drive, Anthony J. Naples to Anne Vogt Mccune, $196,500.
• 418 Joe Mccarthy Drive, Thai Q. Banh to Willowridge Diversified Enterprises Inc, $194,900.
• 4593 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 12, James E. Gillette Jr. to Michael Stratton, $175,000.
• 33 Country Parkway, Amy E. Drozen to Joseph G. Karl; Robert Gerard Karl, $175,000.
• 399 Third Ave., John J. Mcdonald III to Brian K. Panama, $171,000.
• 1220 Youngs Rd Unit B, Kathryn L. Weisser to Ashley C. Gough, $163,500.
• 1964 Kensington Ave., 1964 Kensington LLC to Muna Center of Amherst Inc, $160,000.
• 1240 Youngs Rd Unit D, Kim M. Struebing to Marjorie Brown, $145,000.
• 384 Rosedale Boulevard, Jo Anne Siragusa to Daniel Edward Roedl; Winona Francesca Roedl, $143,000.
• 3938 Bailey Ave., Niranjan Sivanantham to Muraleetharan Kathiravelu, $141,505.
• 4775 Chestnut Ridge Rd #2/14228, Nancy A. Deboth; Michael J. Knapic to Andrew L. Bus, $141,000.
• 75b #2 Old Lyme Drive, Joseph Potalivo; Joseph J. Potalivo to Debra Marie Copeland, $135,000.
• 22 Stoneledge Court, Arvind Manisundaram to Jyothi Lakshmi Rebala; Pradeep Rebala, $120,000.
• 631f Skinnerville Road, Beth Colby; Beth C. Colby; Beth E. Colby to Deborah A. Strauch; Kenneth H. Strauch, $115,000.
• Vacant land 192 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Vacant land 101 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• Vacant land 128 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 105 Lake St., Dawn Grobe to Patrick G. Mcgrath, $125,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 170 Pratt St., Ruth S. Mason; Thomas O. Mason to William S. Calleri; Brittany C. Montross, $565,000.
• 1965 Grover Road, Carey A. Miller to Susan Adamucci, $285,000.
• 1814 Reading Road, Patricia A. Lewalski to Benjamin Schlabach; Danielle Schlabach, $284,000.
• 163 West Fillmore Ave., Donna M. Caves; Donna Marie Caves to Joseph Batt; Cara N. Weiss, $280,000.
• 1177 Grover Road, Nicole M. Hynes to Andrew Odonnell; Emma Odonnell, $264,500.
• Vacant land Emery Road, Kristopher Konopa to Christopher E. Ciamaga, $89,000.
BOSTON
• 7762 Boston Colden, Leeann Tatar to John Hoy, $221,000.
• Vacant land West Tillen&rice Road, Joseph Terrizzi to Cristina Palczak; Joseph Palczak, $15,000.
BUFFALO
• 6 Claremont Ave., Abby Gardner; James R. Gardner to Christine Elizabeth Algire; Stephen Thomas Wilson, $575,000.
• 16 St James Place, Leslie Y. Sanford to Charlene Lajewski, $525,000.
• 384 Lakefront Boulevard, Three Sticks Az LLC to Leila Mezaber, $525,000.
• 174 Mariner St., Brian J. Morrison to Adam Boland; Courtney Boland, $485,000.
• 66 Ardmore Place, Franz W. Mondschein to Luke R. Malecki, $462,000.
• 374 Potomac Ave., Ryan Willett to Jenagan Gengatharan, $400,000.
• 35 Revere Place, Christine N. Calandra; Nicholas M. Calandra to Eric J. Felgemacher, $385,000.
• 404 Franklin St., Katherine B. Byrnes; Nathanial A. Byrnes to Kelly A. Gregg; Conrad C. Kickert, $381,000.
• 364 Hudson St., Ryan A. Lema; Meghan E. Leydecker to Carl Henry Belizaire; Mollie Elizabeth Ross, $380,000.
• 146 Mariner St., Ashley M. Chassar to Courtney E. Baldauf; Michael Baldauf, $379,900.
• 302 Hartwell Road, Nicholas A. Yant; Victoria K. Yant to Rebecca Flannery; Daniel K. Sinnott, $366,500.
• 55 Cheltenham, Daniel Brown; Jaclyn Brown to Bruce Aaron Harvey; Robyn Jean Harvey, $365,000.
• 432 Porter Road, Jennifer A. Johnson to Alexander Robert King, $353,000.
• 386 Starin, Gertrude H. Baudo; Matthew M. Baudo to Arthur A. Giacopelli; Noreen Giacopelli, $315,000.
• 257 Saranac Ave., Sarah J. Woodside to Daniel R. Stripp; Stephanie M. Vito, $301,000.
• 771 Lafayette Ave., Seymour I Goodman Trust 031291 Tr to Michael Donnelly; Anthony Rogers, $300,000.
• 421 Vermont St., Edwin M. Rivera to Thomas Engelhardt, $280,000.
• 239 Lovering, Daniel E. Lindell to Benjamin M. Casale; Meghan K. Cuda, $275,000.
• 233 Richmond Ave Unit 1, Amy L. Bracznski; Amy L. Braczynski to Maureen Kabana, $271,000.
• 104 Shenandoah Road, Samantha J. Negron to Michael Ramos, $250,000.
• 106 Turner Ave., Joseph Anthony Bish to Daniel J. Muscarella, $250,000.
• 48 Fuller St., Aprilee Carey; Joseph Carey to David Battel; Kathleen Battel, $240,000.
• 720 West Ave., Eric Gift to Courtney Allen, $230,000.
• 25 Brinton, Lyndsay Graczyk to Renee Abbott; Darroch Moorhead, $226,000.
• 191 Harding Road, Christan A. Oleary; Thomas Oleary to Christopher F. Hietanen; Brittany A. Majczyk, $225,000.
• 117 Tyler, Helena E. Collins; Leown E. Darrell to Nicholas J. Pierce, $225,000.
• 366 Beard, Frank Gabriele Guadagna; Ned Guadagna to Perry Sullivan, $225,000.
• 694 Eggert Road, Alexander J. Kornacki to Linda Dent, $210,000.
• 73 Roanoke, Aaron Erdolino; Kristine Erdolino to Msemewa Dunia, $200,000.
• 1383 Kensington Ave., Dorothy D. Mellerson to Kanasha Blue; Robert Blue, $200,000.
• 302 Busti Ave., Mario Sosa to Tsegai Mesfin, $190,000.
• 160 Gorski St., Kats Development LLC to Jennifer Butera, $174,500.
• 172 Herkimer, Khaing M. Naing to Plu Ru, $174,000.
• 136 Huntley Road, Joann Agt Gannon to Raihan Akther, $170,000.
• 770 Ferry West, Group A Partners LLC to Dana Smith; Roger Smith, $165,000.
• 292 Highgate, Eleanor J. Coffey; Wesley Edward Coffey to Corey Rae Hunter, $165,000.
• 69 Pembroke Ave., Ayana D. Douglas to Khaleda Shah, $165,000.
• 401 Hampshire St., Nguyen-Win LLC to Ma Ta Nu, $155,000.
• 40 Birch Place, Alonzo Yancey to Luxurious Keys Real Estate LLC, $150,000.
• 345 Taunton Place, Kathleen M. Regan; Kathleen P. Regan to Brendan Bastian; Danielle Bastian, $150,000.
• 222 Willett St., David R. Hyla II to Matthew C. Poblete, $147,500.
• 330 Gold St., Bobbi Jo Thompson to Jordon Tylor Greene, $145,000.
• 87 Kamper, George W. Ryan to Big Ds Properties LLC, $145,000.
• 83 Folger St., George W. Ryan; George W. Ryan III; George W. Ryan Jr. to Big Ds Properties LLC, $145,000.
• 134 Marion St., Patrick J. Mcnichol to Edgar G. Morales-Rodriguez, $138,000.
• 21 Davey St., Imsom Development Inc to Davon Moorer; Hailey Young, $130,000.
• 214 Heath St., Irma J. Cole to Edward B. Abrams Jr., $130,000.
• 72 Amber St., Christy Vega to Steven Spearman, $126,000.
• 107 Doyle Ave., Robert H. Johnson to Jack Whalen, $120,000.
• 21 Zelmer, Faiz A. Chowdhury; Sahanaz A. Chowdhury to Asia Mijee; Azad Ahamed Patwary, $117,000.
• 49 Wright, Anita Moore; Jeffrey Moore to Md Shahidul Islam; Molla Md Ruhul Amin, $115,000.
• 63 Trowbridge, Daniel J. Brogan; Danielle Brogan to Ryan A. Buccilli, $115,000.
• 106 Gerald, Tressia D. Mays-Carr to Md A. Habib; Shefali Khan, $113,000.
• 174 Newfield St., Patrick L. Enders; Patrick Loren Enders to Canuto Real Estate LLC, $100,000.
• 27 Galloway St., Geraldine M. Zimmer; Henry L. Zimmer Jr. to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $100,000.
• 21 Harriett, WNY Reality LLC to Nazmin Akter, $100,000.
• 211 Hagen St., Christine Smirnow; Victor Smirnow to Kazi Shamsunnehar, $91,101.
• 41 Layer Ave., Edward S. Nostro to Nicole E. Vandusen, $90,000.
• 154 Garner Ave., Donald L. Berghof to Queen City Invest LLC, $90,000.
• 41 Schreck, Rafiqul Islam; Syeda U. Mahbuba to Sabina A. Mukta, $85,000.
• 47 Sage Ave., Robert J. Fargino Jr. to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $84,500.
• 73 Minnesota, Buffalo Student Housing LLC to Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $80,000.
• 110 Weston Ave., Schuyler of New York LLC to Lolita Newton; Olivia Newton, $80,000.
• 223 Rhode Island St., Hampton West LLC to Aaron R. Syed, $78,000.
• 1881 Clinton, Amvets United Post #72 Inc to Acer Properties LLC, $75,000.
• 965 Northland Ave., Belinda A. Brown to Lynn T. Crumpler, $75,000.
• 143 Zelmer St., Tiffany M. Sikes to Jannatul Fardusi; Abdullah Al Masum, $71,500.
• 68 Buell St., Arnold Collier Jr. to 68 Buell St. LLC, $68,000.
• 123 Fougeron St., Triple Crown Properties of WNY LLC to Abu Bakkar Shohag, $65,000.
• 328 Warwick, Rachelle Moses to Rashaun Moses, $63,000.
• 216 East St., Alshemmary Properties Inc to Rocwood Inc, $59,000.
• 17 Norman Ave., Safa I. Ngo to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $58,000.
• 103 Manhart, Tirza Vind Cohen to Shirajum Monira, $57,000.
• 138 Freund, Aharon Lecher to Shirajum Monira, $56,000.
• 43 Hager St., Nathan L. Boyd to Mohammed Howlader, $55,000.
• 85 Central Ave., Heidi Mowers to Sharmin Mamtaz, $55,000.
• 98 Brayton St., Jjmslg Properties LLC to Big Hsa; Nur Islam; Oh Mama, $54,000.
• 59 Schuele Ave., Cliff Chu; Adam Futami to Mariam Begum, $50,000.
• 446 East Amherst, Bibi Hasina to Shahadath Hussain, $50,000.
• 16 Shepard St., Haider Md Sheikh Ali to Taslima Akter; Shamsul Alom, $48,000.
• 33 Gail Ave., Doris Smith to Elise A. Robinson, $45,000.
• 139 Weimar St., Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Bba Ventures LLC, $45,000.
• 47 Wood Ave., Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC to Md Kawsar Ahmod, $45,000.
• 19 Goulding Ave., Ambrose Powell; Elizabeth Powell; Emmanuel Powell to Kevin Hairston, $35,000.
• 306 Johnson St., Jimmy Thomas; Jimmy J. Thomas to Bindu Sutrodhar, $35,000.
• 470 Olympic Ave., Keila Cunningham to WNY Estates LLC, $35,000.
• 515 Goodyear, Tremaine Jacobs to Mohammad Ujjal Hossain, $33,600.
• 261 Carl St., Spencer Rodgers to Taqwa Property Inc, $25,000.
• 130 Drexel Road, Lois Alexander to Buffalo Housing LLC, $25,000.
• 107 Dodge St., Wesley C. Snell to Saif LLC, $17,000.
• 45 Clifford St., Jesse J. Clontz to Michael J. Kolaga, $13,000.
• 83 Detroit St., Kathleen L. Robinson to Semonia Young-Sell, $10,000.
• 121 Reed, Murad Howlader to Syed Alamgir Ahmed; Eva Akther, $10,000.
• 209 Strauss St., Sunsnap LLC to Marissa Weber, $9,000.
• 273&275 Paderewski, City of Buffalo to Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services Inc, $6,600.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 71 Rowley Hollow, Jamie Kavanaugh; Phillip Kavanaugh to Kimberly Binko; Connor Omalley, $320,000.
• 230 North Seine Drive, Christine Corcoran; John Corcoran to Joseph M. Illig, $292,000.
• 8 Cromwell Drive, Ann A. Brown; Willie Brown to Douglas David Brong; Jennifer Ann John, $278,000.
• 90 Janine Court, Joseph J. Sledz; Yukari Sledz to Michael James Zedick; Brittany Alyse Zielinski, $271,301.
• 46 Maria Lane, Donald C. Weigel Jr.; Kathleen A. Weigel to Lida Kazimi, $255,111.
• 177 Zoerb Ave., Graham G. Sowa to 177 Zoerb LLC, $240,000.
• 223 South Huxley Drive, Nicole C. Alico to Karen Liard; Scott Liard, $227,500.
• 469 Darwin Drive, Timothy James Stephan to Senghor Etienne, $222,000.
• 43 Beach Road, Patrick J. Fawls; Donald J. Slough to Nelson Tamayo Carralero, $210,500.
• 56 Erie St., Joseph A. Cruz; Joseph A. Cruz Jr. to Zachary Spring, $201,000.
• 105 Lydia Lane, David Kalota; Mark Kalota; Marcelene Krol to Chasen M. Lee, $196,000.
• 280 Mapleview Road, Judith Anne Raimondo; Van Velzen Patricia J; Claire E. Helmbrecht to Munaw Koo; Saw Koo, $193,000.
• 67 Jane Drive, Thomas D. Ekes; Carlla Wojcicki; Michael L. Wojcicki to Anthony T. Dimartino, $192,250.
• 947 Maryvale Drive, John S. Thurber to Lauren Elizabeth Siminski, $190,000.
• 45 Patricia Lane, Cipressi Brothers Inc to My Place of WNY LLC, $180,000.
• 140 Kilbourne Road, Clayton G. Beisiegel; Lorraine F. Beisiegel to Tammy M. Marino, $175,000.
• 263 Woodridge Ave., Kim M. Braithwaite to Phillip M. Stasiak, $170,500.
• 82 Woodland Terrace, Barbara J. Pereira to Adam Zakrzewski, $167,000.
• 41 Peach Tree Road, Horace L. Miller Jr. to Michelle L. Davis; Robbin M. Josey, $165,000.
• 131 Olmstead Ave., Clarence E. Johncox Jr.; Clarence Johncox; Irene Johncox; Irene G. Johncox to Swtc Properties LLC, $164,000.
• 200 Crocker St., David R. Lloyd; Ramona Lloyd to Vianna&more LLC, $156,000.
• 29 Hedley St., Edward M. Lewis; Marcia Lewis to Scott R. Zotara, $150,000.
• 4 Appletree Court, Erica D. Hanley; Jennifer L. Reinhart to James E. Mcduffie; Pichelle Mcduffie, $135,000.
• 419 Cherokee Drive, Michael H. Burzynski to Shiuli Akter; Shahnewaz Khan, $130,600.
• 247 Atlantic Ave., Elizabeth Mahmood to Safdar Mahmood, $130,000.
• 894 George Urban Boulevard, Jan Turowski to Nafesa Properties LLC, $125,000.
• 730 Cleveland Drive, Highland Properties of Buffalo Inc to WNY Dreamland Inc, $119,000.
• 55 Benz Drive, Richard J. Krajewski to Karen M. Blenski; Nicolas R. Blenski; Nicole M. Blenski; Paul J. Blenski, $100,000.
• 43 Gualbert Ave., Robert D Buchanan Ira Ben; New Direction Ira Inc to Abadur Rahman, $95,000.
• 30 Atwood Place, Barbara L. Cositore to Co Ltd Nf31, $92,000.
• 3559 Harlem Road, Hlnm Properties LLC to Sha Ali, $90,000.
• 95 Theresa Drive, William F. Rackl to Patricia A. Rackl; Robert W. Rackl, $82,500.
• 61 Lehigh, Gary R. Imiola to Abs Enterprise LLC Series 4 Only, $77,000.
• 41 Hillpine Road, David Reinhardt; Kim Reinhardt to Kim Reinhardt, $6,000.
CLARENCE
• 8433 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Lucille A. Lotempio; Vincent G. Lotempio, $566,900.
• 9305 Hunting Valley Rd S, Victoria A. Palmerton to Chandra Hoyt; Gregory T. Weber, $524,375.
• 5573 Field Brook Drive, Peter R. Schneider to Minhui Chen; Weijian Jiang, $490,000.
• 8820 County Road, Michael&shirley A Shemancik Living Trust 101614 Tr to Kathleen A. Brunner; John R. Magnano, $475,000.
• 8443 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Lorrie Ann Knight; David Mark Summa, $445,850.
• 4212 Old Hickory Lane, Judith M. Luparello; Ronald D. Luparello to Amy E. Graser; Jeffrey B. Graser, $400,000.
• 9111 Hillview Drive, Linda E. Charnock; Thomas R. Charnock to Kyle Torrianni, $385,000.
• 9720 County Road, Richard F. Whitesell to 9720 County LLC, $380,000.
• 4175 James Court, Jason F. Pepper to Baotran Thi Khamthongath; Peter Thongdith Khamthongath, $360,000.
• 4765 Margaret Drive, Corey W. Kruss; Matthew D. Kruss to Lindsay Ann Kensy; Steven Michael Kensy, $323,900.
• 4986 Kraus Road, Jeanette L. Blakely; Jeffrey L. Blakely; Wentworth H. Blakely Jr.; Becky B. Cian to Cory L. Cian, $240,000.
COLDEN
• 8555 Stanfield Road, Roslyn A. Fishbaugh to Alexander Faust; Haley Faust, $175,000.
COLLINS
• 14091 School St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Kevin Ploetz, $41,800.
CONCORD
• Vacant land Boston-springville Road, John J. Woyshner Jr. to Scott A. Schelble; Shannon Schelble, $47,600.
EDEN
• 8345 Holly Hill Court, David W. Asboth; Deborah A. Asboth to Kevin Schreiber, $250,000.
• 8625 South Main St., Janet R. Brinkman to Brian F. Harris, $178,000.
ELMA
• 23 Lakeview Court, James A. Thor; Maria M. Thor to Tamara B. Owen, $539,500.
• 121 Hemstreet Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Grant A. Baker; Sara L. Baker, $455,390.
• 2780 Girdle Road, Jennifer L. Wyzykiewicz to James Ziccarelli, $233,350.
• Vl Clinton St., Miriam P. Radder to Claudio Giangreco-Marotta; Lisa Giangreco-Marotta, $100,000.
EVANS
• 636 Lake St., Joseph J. Sardina; Tonya Villani to David N. Montroy, $620,000.
• 898 Johnson Ave., Debra Bracco to Marymargaret Sawicki; Rene D. Sawicki, $320,000.
• 658 Lake St., David Luber; Jean E. Luber; Martin Luber; Wende Luber to Nathaniel Kasperek; Shannon M. Kasperek, $310,000.
• 7020 Potter Road, Joseph S. Polakiewicz to John R. Andolina, $249,000.
• 1112 Kingston Court, Sara Est Panzarella; Marilyn Perla; Rita Hr Sofia to Fannie Mae, $217,272.
• 6709 Lake Shore Road, Genevieve C. Squilla to Michael Witkowski; Rhiannon D. Witkowski, $195,000.
• 7556 Lake Shore Road, Rechin Paul R Est; Rechin Ronald A Est; Rechin Ronald G Est to Peter Hunt, $150,000.
FARNHAM
• 482 Commercial St., Richard J. Alberts to Joseph J. Oliver, $80,000.
GOWANDA
• 350 Buffalo St., Bryan J. Bylbie; Lisa Ann Gernatt to William A. Bundschuh, $147,000.
• 360 Buffalo St., Deborah A. Bennett; Robert D. Bennett to Ashley Omlor, $130,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3821 East River Road, Ilene R. Dee; Robert M. Dee to Bonnae J. Meshulam; Jeffrey N. Meshulam, $850,000.
• 79 Hazelwood Lane, Brian Kent; Julie Kent to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc, $550,000.
• 79 Hazelwood Lane, Old Republic Diversified Services Inc to Aaya Notarangelo, $550,000.
• 189 Winkler Drive, Joseph Carrato; Sherry Carrato to Jeffrey J. Butcher; Tracy Lynn Butcher, $365,000.
• 1578 Baseline Road, Linda J. Schultz to Chevonne Way; Eric C. Way, $335,000.
• 295 White Oak Terrace, David A. Szczerbiak; Sharon L. Szczerbiak to Denise L. Carey; Shawn W. Carey, $275,000.
• 158 Regency Drive, Chevonne A. Way; Eric C. Way to Diana M. Duggan, $210,158.
• 2307 Sixth St., Louise V. Cavanaugh to Karissa L. Dolney; Patrick B. Hagerty, $190,550.
• 1807 Huth Road, Eric J. Scheffler to Betty A. Nappo, $120,000.
HAMBURG
• 5255 Southwestern Boulevard, Cleary James F Jr dba; B&s Mini Storage to Washington St. Hamburg LLC, $2,400,000.
• 130 Union St., Danielle Louise Blood to Jason Kroll; Wendy Kroll, $450,000.
• 6260 Eckhardt Rd #43, Kimberly M. Myers; Vincent Pupo III to Jennifer L. Trask, $405,000.
• 4598 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Andrew T. Mcallister; Merrissa R. Wilson, $379,900.
• 5842 Camp Road, K4 Restaurants LLC to Raszkler LLC, $350,000.
• 187 Hunt Ave., Joan D. Thomas; Peter W. Thomas to John C. Thompson, $341,000.
• 41 Parkside Ave., Adam Padginton; Stacey L. Padginton to Brian Punturiero; Sarah E. Punturiero, $325,000.
• 6013 Old Lakeshore Road, Mary Beth Palmer to Scott D. Hudson; Susan M. Hudson, $320,000.
• 6542 Hackberry Drive, Albert J. Rinaldi; Carol A. Rinaldi to Kennedy Austin; Matthew Hersh, $315,500.
• 37 Prospect Ave., Corey P. Rowell to Ryan L. Danna, $306,000.
• 3663 Princeton Road, Lydia Yuhas; Peter Yuhas Jr. to Eric F. Starr, $276,500.
• 3 Scooter Lane, Enrico Francani to Asil Mulbah; Rachel Mulbah, $255,000.
• 93 Crescent Ave., Sandra E. Snyder to Jenna Watson; Patty A. Watson, $241,000.
• 41 Torry, Bryan R. Colern; Sherri J. Colern to Daniel Bellis, $240,000.
• 3870 Lynn Drive, Matthew F. Vanderbosch; Rayna R. Vanderbosch to Heather B. Urbank, $215,000.
• 4230 East Allen St., Mark S. Bigaj to Shawn P. Martin, $200,000.
• 4673 Wilson Drive, Joseph E. Difrancesco to Joshua S. Evans, $170,200.
• 3846 Lynn Drive, John A. Kelly to Matthew A. Sundeen, $160,000.
• 3226 Durham Road, John Buckland to Amanda C. Nowak, $140,000.
• 4995 Newton Road, Katelyn E. Strojny; Matthew D. Strojny to Carolyn S. Panzica; William H. Panzica, $135,000.
• 6701 Gowanda State Road, Joseph Filipiak to Rave William Adolph Ian, $131,000.
• 4426 Big Tree Road, Michael Buccilli; Buccilli N. Lee to Danielle Skinner, $72,000.
• 2697 Riverton Ave., Joan K. Argy; Gage A. Coutch to Sfr3-030 LLC, $45,000.
HOLLAND
• 323 North Main St., Joseph Marzolf; Kathleen Marzolf to Amanda C. Youngers; Scott A. Youngers, $155,000.
• Vacant land Parker Road, Alwin C&myrtle M Green Joint Revocable Trust I 022613 Tr to Donald D. Cavaretta; Rosemary F. Cavaretta, $41,240.
• Vacant land Whitney Road, Alwin C&myrtle M Green Joint Revocable Trust I 022613 Tr to Beverly Spencer; Dale J. Spencer, $26,144.
• Vacant land Parker Road, Alwin C&myrtle M Green Joint Revocable Trust I 022613 Tr to John M. Czechowski; Maria Czechowski, $24,108.
LACKAWANNA
• 154 Colton Ave., Jacobb John Guido to Murad Zaman, $211,000.
• 112 Elkhart Ave., Michael Duncan to Brian M. Szkatulski, $160,000.
• 221 Warsaw St., Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Sarah Marie Nowak, $140,000.
• 71 Hamilton Ave., Nabel Abdul-Awadh to Abdullah Mohsen, $135,000.
• 318-324 Ridgewood Circle, Edward Podkulski; Gloria Podkulski to Richard B. Maraschiello Jr., $115,000.
• 108 Norfred Drive, Dublin Properties Inc to Ghamdan Magid Fadhel, $110,000.
• 26 Date Ave., Mohammed D. Ahmed to Najim Ahmed, $90,000.
LANCASTER
• 40 Sawgrass Lane, Jessica L. Schirching; Mark R. Schirching to Allegiance Government Relocation; Franconia Real Estate Services Inc dba, $555,000.
• 40 Sawgrass Lane, Allegiance Government Relocation; Franconia Real Estate Services Inc dba to Lyndsy Marie Stopa, $555,000.
• 54 Stony Brook Drive, Harry J. Chomen; Jennifer M. Chomen to Julie M. Walker; Paul F. Walker III, $455,000.
• 33 Westwood Road, David J. Augustyniak to David D. Fenster; Beverly A. Lewis, $429,000.
• 4 Pondview Court, James M. Davin; Lisa A. Davin to Sharese Saleh, $425,714.
• 38 Whitestone Lane, Christina J. Fattouch to Courtney L. Danheiser; Eric A. Danheiser, $406,500.
• 60 Southpoint Drive, Elizabeth A. Heerdt; Ronald R. Heerdt Jr. to Ashley Mueller; Joshua Mueller, $400,000.
• 686 Pleasant View Drive, Aaron T. Simon; Patricia M. Simon to Craig A. Bryant; Marcey S. Bryant, $340,000.
• 1101 Penora St., William C. Goulette; Jaclyn C. Yates to Alexis Olivia Seward; Matthew David Seward, $332,000.
• 78 Pleasant Ave., Thomas Marinaro to Alexandria Hackford; Michael J. Palozzi, $283,000.
• 2 Denton Drive, Camille M. Haniszewski to Mei-Rong Harper, $264,500.
• 121 Erie St., Frances R. Mousaw to Jean M. Bennett, $145,000.
• 13 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Danielle C. Meadows; Matthew Meadows, $104,500.
MARILLA
• 11635 East Ave., Jamie L. Thompson; Jonathan D. Thompson to Kristen K. Gonter, $280,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12318 Swift Mills Road, Elizabeth A. Graney; Patrick M. Graney to Jaroslav Karpa; Julia A. Karpa, $242,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 3011 Shirley Road, Regula Seufert; Robert J. Seufert Jr. to Daniel G. Johnson; Nancie R. Picinich-Johnson, $310,000.
• 10420 Pine St., Christine A. Rosenhahn to Christy Vega; Jose Vega, $190,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 48 Birdsong Parkway, Charles Clay to Andrew N. Siedlecki; Samantha A. Siedlecki, $895,000.
• 11 Cambridge Court, Mary M Sansone Living Trust Tr to Elizabeth L. Williams; Joshua L. Williams, $667,000.
• 6069 Newton Road, William K. Lewis to Pins33qer LLC, $500,000.
• 48 Harvard Place, Erika D. Rivera to Arcadea Scott; Lyle Scott, $440,000.
• 70 Old Orchard Lane, John L. Hoerner; Susan E. Hoerner to Andrew Joseph Muraco; Mary Elizabeth Muraco, $407,000.
• 6590 Gartman Road, Joanne L. Koscielniak; Katherine Marie Koscielniak to Terrence M. King; Theresa M. King, $390,000.
• 16 Edgar Circle, Paul Oczytko to David L. Clark; Laurie M. Clark, $376,000.
• 5957 Lake Ave., John P. Harrigan to Bakhoor Real Estate Enterprises LLC, $370,000.
• 5390 Powers Road, Marilyn Heim; Michael Heim to Carol A. Delellis; Duane P. Delellis, $370,000.
• 4236 North Buffalo St., Colin Knapp to 95 Buffalo St. LLC, $350,000.
• 6047 Cole Road, Adam Faulkner; Chaylee Faulkner to Joshua T. Prince, $346,000.
• 6142 Berkley Drive, Maureen F Burns 2018 Family Trust 110618 Tr to Nicholas John Kney, $300,000.
• 6330 West Quaker St., Diane Jewett to Adam May, $215,000.
• 75 Deacon Road, Allison Piotrowicz; Michael Piotrowicz to Brian F. Fitch; Courtney Hurley, $190,000.
• 78 Velore Ave., Sara L. Moshier to Matthew J. Melock, $160,000.
• 3229 Baker Road, Nicholas Honchar; Nicholas M. Honchar to Monilarz LLC, $155,000.
• 3904 Abbott Road, M&t Bank to Christopher J. Teeter, $85,900.
SPRINGVILLE
• 13 Rachel Lane, Betsy M. Connors; Michael E. Connors to Douglas R&patricia Kreinheder Family Trust 1 020714 Tr, $196,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 39 Longs Ave., Timothy J. Ohar to Fargo Khoury; Michelle Soos, $187,500.
• 86 Penarrow Drive, Nicholas R. Wopperer to Jessica A. Curry, $35,000.
• 7 Morgan St., Turn-Key Properties LLC to Tetyana Sukhov; Volodymyr Sukhov, $30,000.
TONAWANDA
• 1900 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Haripriya Inc to Gurusaheb LLC, $800,000.
• 112 Doncaster Road, Brian M. Melber; Pamela G. Melber to Jaclyn A. Kooshoian; Michael H. Kooshoian, $470,000.
• 903 Colvin Boulevard, Deborah M. Clark; Patrick W. Garten to Jesse W. Simmons; Cristina L. Wasinger, $327,000.
• 75 Columbia Boulevard, Kelly L. Spampata; Nicholas R. Spampata to Guido A. Tomassi, $285,000.
• 344 Louvaine Drive, Adam May; Rachelle May to Emily C. Mcgrath, $280,000.
• 466 Lynbrook Ave., Adam S. Olka; Kristian Olka to Joshua M. Randall, $280,000.
• 152 Woodgate Road, Alla Bosovets; Konstantin Bosovets to Tishian Clarke-Sheward, $280,000.
• 126 Ashford Ave., Nancy N. Sutherland to John Gannon; Tessa Gannon, $276,000.
• 87 Sweet Briar Road, Christina A. Lapsley; Steven P. Lapsley to Chelsea M. Quarshie; Kobla Quarshie, $275,500.
• 111 Victoria Boulevard, Nicholas J. Terranova to James Duffy, $275,000.
• 152 Zimmerman Boulevard, Richard A Silverstein Living Trust Tr to Ivana Vorobets, $267,500.
• 201 Washington Ave., Dentico I. Elaine; James Dentico to Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York Inc, $252,000.
• 8 Wilton Parkway, Ellen Errigo; Steven Krumm to Eric Baker; Katelyn Baker, $249,500.
• 194 Shepard Ave., Frank M. Brigante; Linda J. Brigante to Maura K. Reilly, $246,000.
• 317 Avon Road, David M. Barron; Stephanie C. Barron to Jessalyn A. Nemmer, $235,000.
• 53 Idlewood Drive, Brian M. Wetter to Paul C. Clinkhammer Jr., $230,000.
• 304 Oakvale Boulevard, Bruce G. Rawls to Catherine Parker Brown; Samuel Richard Fearnside, $220,000.
• 154 Dupont Ave., Corey J. Hogan to Nicholas Re, $210,000.
• 172 Willowbreeze Road, Ashley A. England; Dylan A. England; Ashley A. Finkney to Daniel J. Riehle; Patricia A. Riehle, $210,000.
• 374 Warren Ave., Shannon M. Murphy to Nathanial I. Benoit; Talia K. Fabiilli, $210,000.
• 211 Mcconkey Drive, Christopher D. Wojcik; Lindsey A. Wojcik to Michael Doyle, $205,000.
• 2466-2468 Elmwood Ave., Rosemary B. Lunghino to Pananiadis LLC, $200,000.
• 22 Moon Walk, Joann Frens to Candace Schwartz, $195,500.
• 227 Parkwood, Joseph D. Bromley; Alexa Dejesus to Susan Gerecke, $195,000.
• 240 Pilgrim, Francine Schmitt; Ralph A. Schmitt to Michael A. Czajkowski; Amanda Nguyen-Czajkowski, $188,500.
• 117 Dupont Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Abdulaziz Banko; Zeyneb Khalaf, $185,600.
• 333 Overbrook Ave., Charlotte Christman; William Christman Jr. to Nicholas D. Barile, $181,000.
• 30 Kelvin Drive, Diana M. Duggan to Schnell Jean E Dec; Pollys Trust, $175,000.
• 19 Allegany Ave., Igor Zilberleyt; Liese M. Zilberleyt to Corwin Ekweozor; Cynthia Ekweozor, $167,000.
• 156 Hoover Ave., Richard E. Smith to Lance Todd Bogumil; Mary Emma Bogumil; David P. Malinowski, $123,500.
• 167 Grandview Ave., Donna M. Rutter; Robert W. Rutter to Faith Brancato; Maxwell Rutter, $90,000.
WEST SENECA
• 81 Rolling Woods Lane, James Mayrose to 81 Rolling Woods LLC, $800,000.
• 48 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amy M. Kryszak; Brandon E. Kuras, $387,397.
• 68 Colonial Manor Court, Domenico Pagliaroli; Oliva Pagliaroli; Olivia Pagliaroli; Pagliaroli Family Trust II 051911 Tr to Katelyn Gindele; Adam M. Nikel, $315,000.
• 28 Round Trail Road, Edward D. Kirchberger to Michael Lombardo; Jamie Omerhodzic, $289,900.
• 1419 Union Road, Sandra Haefner to S&t Properties LLC, $280,000.
• 80 Borden Road, Robert J. Wojcik; William G. Wojcik to Kathryn D. Ganschow, $250,000.
• 845 Union Road, Susan M. Desing to Nicole P. Gates, $240,000.
• 150 Norwood Drive, Emmett W. Horn Jr.; Lorraine M. Horn to Brian G. Herman, $240,000.
• 40 Florence Ave., Cheryl Conlin; Gayle M. Snyder to John J. Kapitany Jr.; Leeann K. Tindell, $230,000.
• 53 Iris Ave., Labuda James John Jr to Lyndsay Dejames, $230,000.
• 2304 Transit Road, James Badaszewski to Craig W. Hinchcliffe, $225,000.
• 451 Fisher Road, Stephen R. Blood; Sarah E. Steffan to Michael Gregory Filipski, $225,000.
• 5159-5163 Seneca St., Donald P. Smith to Patricon LLC, $215,000.
• 72 Roosevelt, Dorothy Gifford; Dorothy M. Gifford; Dorothy May Gifford to Hannah Stryker; Michael Stuber III, $201,000.
• 138 Klas Ave., Amanda Guerin to Ivan Agosto; Joycely Rodriguez, $201,000.
• 72 East&west Road, Elyse R. Domnissey; Joseph C. Domnissey to Sharon K. Hourihan, $200,000.
• 93 Dirkson Ave., Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Thomas W. Bacigalupi II, $181,700.
• 400 West Ave., Barry E. Beatty; Craig S. Beatty; David J. Beatty to Susan Budziszewski; Sharon Ann Swartz, $145,000.
• 67 Terrace Boulevard, Heidi L. Carpenter; Mark A. Carpenter to Alizabeth Dobiesz; Dennis R. Dobiesz Jr., $130,000.
• 4382 Seneca St., Patricia Bax; Carol Corcoran to Mark Molloy; Megan Molloy, $89,400.
• 194 Fisher Road, Kim L. Dekort to Jb Golden Inc, $25,000.