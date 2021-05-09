Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 19.
AKRON
• 66 Jackson St., K&d Development LLC to Dolores Propis; Ernest Propis Jr., $69,900.
ALDEN
• 12160 Westwood Road, Scott Pfeil to Dean W. Adamski, $180,000.
AMHERST
• 48 Turnberry Drive, Jeffrey G. Meilman; Jm Family Trust to Raman P. Luthra, $515,000.
• 474 North Rockingham Way, James J. Bielmeier; Suzanne M. Towne to Antigone Patton-Peek; Joseph Cornelius Peek, $469,900.
• 162 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Afrim Rexhepi, $433,820.
• 148 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Joseph T. Caputy; Marisa Caputy, $424,595.
• 209 Sausalito Drive, Felice Trigilio; Marika Trigilio to Melissa R. Christopher; Nicholas A. Christopher, $420,000.
• 94 Pinelake Drive, Fazalur C. Rehman; Tahmina M. Rehman to Zubair Ur Rehman, $400,000.
• 181 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Brittany Bartula; Jeremy Bartula, $399,825.
• 46 Echowood Drive, Asmaa M. Sadig; Haydar B. Sadig to Nicolette Maria Corrao-Dolpp; Benjamin J. Dolpp, $362,500.
• 1323 North Forest Road, Windandsea LLC to Cpo Management LLC, $360,000.
• 169 Mt Vernon Road, Eva P. Basehart; Mark C. Basehart to Amanda Marie Manzella; Elias Liborio Manzella, $300,000.
• 59 Berryman Drive, Lauren M. Adornetto; Steven P. Przybyla to Susan J. Epstein, $280,000.
• 9 Moorgate, Mary Jo Bailey to Lavanya Dokania, $259,900.
• 22 Red Oak Drive, James L. Mcconnon to Miami Real Estates LLC, $230,000.
• 2405 Kensington Ave., Ann M. Weber to Robert F. Winterfield, $200,000.
• 930 Hopkins Rd Unit C, Joseph L. Trankle to Lana K. Stankovic; Philip J. Stankovic, $174,900.
• 122 Harrogate Sq, Hector R. Nava Sr.; Nava Maria E R to Enadrienne Dubose, $164,000.
• 265 Tennyson Terrace, Shannon M. Casey to Paula Marie Fisher, $149,900.
• 200 Mill St., Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Susan E. Costello, $139,955.
• 61 Henel Ave Unit 6, Hany A. Fattouch; Samia Fattouch to Valerie S. Wang, $136,000.
• 463 Campus Drive, Elizabeth A. Wannicki; Patrick J. Wannicki to Christine L. Hunt; Daniel A. Hunt, $134,500.
• 21 Coolbrook Ct Unit D, Michelle Grieco; Robert Grieco to Elizabeth J. Evanisko; Michael Evanisko, $129,900.
• 138 Springville Ave., Ewa K. Stachowiak; Michal K. Stachowiak to Anya Batista, $95,000.
• Vacant land 195 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 165 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• Vacant land 161 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 4665 Millersport Hwy, Surplus Asset Specialists Inc to Edwin J. Baptiste, $22,999.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 192 Hillcrest Road, Robert T. Wirth to Evan Lewis; Patricia Lewis, $520,000.
• 662 Persons St., 150 Elm St. LLC to Integris Development LLC, $350,000.
• 16 Tunbridge Walke, Andrew J. Miller; Samantha L. Miller to Tamara L. Hadley-Mcdonnell, $205,000.
BRANT
• 1155 Brant Farnham Road, US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr to Kenneth Paradiso; Tamra Michele Paradiso, $50,000.
BUFFALO
• 94 Berkshire, Plutus Development LLC to 94 Berkshire Lp, $1,190,000.
• 576 Taunton Place, Tcs Development LLC to Palermo Developments LLC, $1,150,000.
• 414 Franklin St., 3125 Group LLC to Joseph E. Robinson; Lisa K. Robinson, $700,000.
• 89 Johnson Park, Marshall R. Kimmins to 61 Johnson Park of Buffalo LLC, $550,000.
• 501 Crescent Ave., Alisha Randall; Matthew Randall to Ronald R. Rinehart, $425,000.
• 154 North Park Ave., Amy Calabotta to 154 North Park LLC, $400,000.
• 253 Pennsylvania St., Sornell Buffalo Properties LLC to Daniel Schuetze, $377,000.
• 345 Bedford Ave., 345 Bedford LLC to Kevin F. Burke, $315,880.
• 837 Richmond Ave., Dads 700 Military LLC to David Eoannou; Gabrielle Harrington, $302,500.
• 980 Parkside Ave., Its A Gimme Trust 100918 Tr to Chaya M. Adelman; Michael Katan, $282,000.
• 340 Starin Ave., Vermonia B. Johnson; Vermonia Johnson to Scott Krajeski, $275,000.
• 250 West Ave., Neftali Bonilla; Michael G. Jones Jr. to Comfort Residence LLC, $260,000.
• 305 15th St., Jtc Group LLC to 1909 Cudaback LLC, $240,000.
• 1235 Hertel Ave., 1235 Hertel Ave. LLC to Monocle At 1235 LLC, $235,000.
• 8 Union Place, Melissa G. Monahan; Melissa Grace Monahan to Christopher Paul Allaire; Mariah Christine Allaire, $228,000.
• 254 Villa Ave., Michael A. Fiorella; Jerilyn Kucharski to Tamika M. Brown, $215,000.
• 48 Boyd, Suadela LLC to Jjmslg Properties LLC, $200,000.
• 102 Fairchild Place, Tcs Development LLC to Tajinderpal Singh, $197,500.
• 52 Lorraine Ave., Walton Bros Inc to Lauren Kane, $185,600.
• 15 Auchinvole, Joanne Certo; Peter J. Certo to Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan, $173,000.
• 215 Military Road, Richard A. Mack to Profit Fusion LLC, $170,000.
• 255 Breckenridge St., Ronald Scott to Amanda Rae Heywood-Hoover; Patrick S. Hoover, $165,000.
• 431 Connecticut, Bishnu Kapri; Ram Pande to 431 Connecticut LLC, $163,000.
• 281 Eden St., Damien M. Rogers to Steven Bernard Manikowski, $159,900.
• 547 E. Utica St., Yolande Francis to Daniel Williams, $155,900.
• 93 Norman Ave., Enadrienne Rosser to Sai Z. Han, $140,000.
• 33 Elgas, Ankica Draksic; Slavo Draksic to Thida Oo, $135,000.
• 569 St Lawrence Ave., Elizabeth M. Geary to Elizabeth Kline; Mary Ann Kline; Robert L. Kline, $132,000.
• 189 South Legion, Krista Feldmann to Stephen M. Ramirez, $130,300.
• 44 Race, Osvaldo Torres to David Swanton, $125,000.
• 102 Comstock Ave., Cheryl Stephens; Dale Stephens to Lekeshea Mcgee, $125,000.
• 72 Moreland St., David L Eddy Ira Ben; Pacific Premier Trust Cust to Sonny Nguyen, $120,000.
• 37 Roosevelt Ave., Begum Rashma Ahmed; Jalal Uddin Ahmed to Zakir Hoshen; Israt Jahan Urmi, $120,000.
• 94 Krettner, Esb Group LLC to Mohammed Khairullah, $110,000.
• 439 Dearborn, Ys Buf Holdings LLC to Antonio Medina Lopez; Aurea E. Lopez, $110,000.
• 41 Armin Place, Donald Lynch; Donald J. Lynch; Maureen R. Lynch to Matthew Butch; Jennifer Poydock, $110,000.
• 1996 Bailey, Five Star Realty Bd Corp to Abul Hasanath, $100,000.
• 1246 Bailey Ave., Najmussakib Mahmood; Syedah Mahmood; Syedah Tirmizi; Syedah Aleena Tirmzi-Mahmood to Mahin Farjana; Md Atiq Newaz, $100,000.
• 572 Niagara St., Ruthful LLC to Rental Property Development LLC, $100,000.
• 51 Euclid Place, Mohammed Badrozzaman to Wast3land Holdings LLC, $97,000.
• 245 Ontario St., Cozy Homes of WNY LLC to Saleh Imad Saleh Ali, $96,000.
• 218 Gold St., Thomas Kilijanski to Nndg Buffalo I Lp, $95,000.
• 73 Proctor, M&m Batim Inc to Rukshana Jahan; Jahidul Islam Md, $95,000.
• 645 Humboldt Parkway, Deliverance Temple Church of God In Christ to Farhana Akther; Mohammed Hosain, $95,000.
• 331 Highgate Ave., Marian Burroughs to Romena Ahmed; Mohammad Abu Gulzar, $93,000.
• 197 Sweet, Haji M. Ashraf to Nadeem Qureshi, $93,000.
• 84 Kilhoffer St., Kevin Clark to Mustafizur Rahman, $91,000.
• 21 Berwyn, Inga Yakam; Inga Summerville Yakam to Samaria Thomas, $91,000.
• 19 Hayden, 716 Estates LLC to Standing Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $88,000.
• 1328 Kensington Ave., Batim Associates LLC to Saman Ahmed; Mohammed E. Khan, $86,500.
• 74 Gold, Deborah J. Stroka to Dabban Hamed Saleh Abdull, $85,000.
• 35 Shepard, Mizanur Rahman to Oriana Nabi Inc, $82,000.
• 245 Ideal St., Ajay Prince to Ideal St. LLC, $80,000.
• 76 Bennett Vlg Terrace, Sharmin Akter; Khan Md Luthfar Rahman to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $77,000.
• 1065 Grant St., Leseneka Property Management LLC to Sul Entertainment LLC, $75,000.
• 76 Littlefield, Martin Keitz to Khasru Noman, $72,000.
• 192 Ericson, Padma Buffalo Inc to Buffalo Sunrise Dream USA Inc, $70,000.
• 194 Roslyn, Jonathan M. Long to Sm Taifoor Wahed, $68,000.
• 104 Gladstone St., Cataleno Gonzalez; Catalino Gonzalez to Cutting Edge Holdings LLC, $67,000.
• 170 Amber St., Merrilee A. Collier to Timothy Lopez, $65,000.
• 17 Stanley St., Marie Kasprzak to Md Abdul Khaleque; Salma Sultana, $63,000.
• 352 Marilla St., Beth M. Zoffke to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $60,000.
• 458 Koons, Visions of H&v LLC to Ripa Begum; Mahammad Fokrul Islam, $60,000.
• 36 Johnson St., Ying Cui; Feng Yu to Ayet Properties Inc, $60,000.
• 25 Lawrence Place, Phramabamphen; Thangprasan Phra Maha Bamphen; Thongprasan Phra M Bamphen; Thongprasan Phra Maha Bamphen to Kan Yaya, $60,000.
• 87 Hampshire St., Jamalah Dubaishi to Mar Dar; Bar Kel, $60,000.
• 121 Humason, Carousel Woods LLC to Jamh WNY LLC, $60,000.
• 2 Schreck Ave., Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Denise Sweet, $60,000.
• 311 Newfield, Michael C. Butler to Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $55,000.
• 89 Riley St., Douglas Dixon; Uqdah Enterprises Inc to Jr Cozy Homes LLC, $54,000.
• 155 Roma Av, Nasima Begum to Fahmidha Islam, $50,000.
• 67 Walden, Nasreen Akhtar to Anjuman Ara, $50,000.
• 139-141 School St., Hampton West LLC to Mark G. Rampado, $50,000.
• 316 North Ogden, Sumon Salahuddin to Sals Estate LLC, $47,000.
• 52 Lorraine Ave., Charles Comerford to Lauren Kane, $46,400.
• 1470 Delavan E, Ethel L. Cole to Abc Rental Development LLC, $45,000.
• 574 Niagara St., Ruthful LLC to Rental Property Development LLC, $40,000.
• 711 Northumberland Ave., Charles G. Burns to Angela Brown, $39,000.
• 163 Gold St., Helen M. Kirsch; Richard C. Kirsch to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $30,000.
• 228 Bristol, Velma M. Holt; Holt Velma Marie Peigne to Tina Grant; Dale Holt, $25,000.
• 30 Krakow St., Lesia Petriwskyj to Joe Swiderski; Kristi Swiderski, $15,000.
• 133 Philadelphia St., Ronald F. Fortman to Tsar Properties LLC, $10,000.
• Vacant land 505 Ferry East St., Karthigan Thavanesan to Arzuma B. Bhuiyan, $5,800.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 40 Sonwil Drive, Sonwil Distribution Center Inc to Genesee Holdings III LLC, $3,250,000.
• 18 Viola Drive, Viola-Creekside Properties LLC; Viola-Creekside Propertiies LLC to Jersey North LLC, $985,000.
• 544 Borden Road, Robert E. Hetzendorfer to Jennifer L. Synder, $316,000.
• 149 Woodgate Drive, Phillip J. Kaczmarek to Corey Vollmer; Caitlyn Weigand, $250,000.
• 395 Borden Road, Mz&dz Properties LLC to Amanda Chavers; William Chavers, $250,000.
• 806 Maryvale Drive, Margaret J. Bourdette to Mohammed Rahman, $205,000.
• 59 Lucille Drive, Patricia Chubbuck; Jeffrey J. Kuczkowski to Luke Anthony Cristina; Allison Radka, $190,000.
• 2 Dennis Lane, Rosanne Gawronski to Donna Heusinger; Robert L. Westfall, $187,000.
• 115 Seminole Parkway, Anthony Wiedenbeck; Anthony E. Wiedenbeck to John J. Willhoff; John J. Willhoff II; Toni Willhoff, $185,000.
• 80 Temple Drive, Arlene J. Haug to Charles Scibetta; Jennifer Willig, $185,000.
• 67 Heather Road, Daniel Puglia to Courtney-Kala Shelton, $182,500.
• 83 Mansion Ave., Donna Glaeser; Gregory W. Glaeser; Linda Maxine Pickard to Md Shahadat Hossain, $175,000.
• 1075 Cleveland Drive, John W. Aramini; Lauren L. Aramini to Christopher D. Chase, $175,000.
• 60 Lordan Drive, Peter Szymanski; Theresa A. Szymanski; William Szymanski to Morgan R. Mcguire; Sara K. Mcguire, $170,000.
• 65 Foisset Ave., Julianna M. Bednarz to Daniel Busshart; Nicole Fitzgerald, $168,000.
• 54 South View Drive, Orval E. Smith to Kevin J. Smith, $167,780.
• 73 Rossiter Ave., Alice C. Polo; Pamala I. Szymanski; Peter J. Szymanski to Thomas B. Colvin, $164,300.
• 5 Lehigh Court, Donna M. Daminski; Ronald J. Daminski to Haley Laskowski, $160,000.
• 134 Woodell Ave., Lt Col Matt Urban Human Services Center of Western New York; Polish Community Center of Buffalo Inc dba to Catherine Gassman, $160,000.
• 94 North Transithill Drive, Darrin J. Januszkiewicz to Jacob Januszkiewicz, $160,000.
• 39 Fairview Drive, Christine Danielski; Dennis Danielski to Kevin C. Anderson; Nicole Lindsay, $152,000.
• 62 Hyland, Darlene Riederer to Brian Sebastian, $140,000.
• 85 Preston Road, Patrick J. Coughlin to Sahara Begum; Md Moktader Mowla, $140,000.
• 62 Harris Court, Gregory Fulgham to Khadiza Khanom, $135,000.
• 707 Cayuga Creek Road, James Roberts; Lmb Capital Inc to Wsco Incorporated, $134,000.
• 32 Elkhurst Drive, Jonathan J. Thurston to Catherine E. Lloyd, $130,000.
• 77 David Ave., Green Light Strategic Properties LLC to 77 David LLC, $125,000.
Support Local Journalism
• 108 Crescent Court, Jennifer A. Kush; Candice A. Zoeller to Brandon R. Mueller, $120,000.
• 521 Huth Road, Jessica L. Maternowski-Bauman to Matthew F. Bauman, $114,000.
• 396 Pine Ridge Road, Md Mamun Bepari to Monoara Begum; Mohammad Omar Faruk, $107,000.
• 49 Cass Av, Brandon Carr; Lorraine Carr; Robert Carr to Brian Chambrone; Sydney Olivia Schmidt, $107,000.
• 93 Barbara Place, Wesley Adams; Wesley Adams Jr. to Muhiuddin Ahmed; Genesee Fast Food Corp, $89,000.
• 1271 Como Park Boulevard, Carol J. Ziembiec; David R. Ziembiec to David R. Ziembiec, $55,000.
• 466 Cherokee Drive, Danh Van Nguyen; Tran Tina Thi Van to Thu Thi Huynh; Nho Thi Pham, $25,000.
• 89 Cass Ave., Njcc-Nys Erie County Crf Reo Subsidiary LLC to Capc USA Fund I LLC, $18,832.
CLARENCE
• 5130 Rockledge Drive, Susan M Schulz Living Trust Tr to Christie Max Seedhouse; Steven James Seedhouse, $1,358,000.
• 9734 Foxglove Court, Carol P. Mihalczo; Michael W. Mihalczo to Linda J. Collette, $830,000.
• 5647 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to Kathleen M. Delano; Ralph J. Delano Jr., $560,600.
• 5550 Via Marina, Mkj Buffalo Group Inc to Santina M. Laporta, $500,000.
• 5346 Briannas Nook, Forbes Homes Inc to Andrew T. Gonzalez; Kristen F. Gonzalez, $466,209.
• 8982 Shannon Court, Danielle L. Behringer; Mark Behringer to Amber L. Dinatale; Joshua M. Dinatale, $460,000.
• 6793 Rivera Way, Vijay Srinivasan Kumar; Kripa Ramaswamy to Martha L. Hickey; Richard W. Pistner, $441,750.
• 6818 Ava Lane, Janet M. Gosch; Robert C. Gosch to David Schulenberg; Sandra M. Schulenberg, $430,000.
• 9165 Greiner Road, Jeane C. Lobocchiaro; Lawrence Lobocchiaro; Lawrence A. Lobocchiaro to Salvatore A. Curella, $320,000.
• 9035 Clarence Center Road, Prolific Realty Group Inc to Jordan C. Cialone; Kristi A. Cialone, $315,000.
• 5470 The Village Station Circle, Herman Wrege; Herman F. Wrege Jr. to Lily M. Lin; David Xue, $255,000.
• 4545 Greenbriar Road, James R. Mcknight; Mcknight James Robert Jr to Grace C. Sokolowski, $240,000.
• 4590 Boncrest Dr E, Joan R. Beaton; Paul F. Beaton to Alexander Cedeno; Sarah M. Cedeno, $220,000.
• 5890 Goodrich Road, Edward S. Burkhardt; Nichole Macaluso to J&j 5860 Goodrich LLC, $186,500.
• 4264 Shimerville Road, Heidi J. Gilbert; William M. Gilbert to Michael J. Eddy, $185,000.
• 8250 Ericson Drive, Kimberly A. Kaminski; Christine R. Szlis to Joseph Odell, $160,000.
• Vacant land Ransom Road, Kelly Schultz to Eric Sakovics; Naomi Sakovics, $76,000.
COLDEN
• 9217 Hayes Hollow Road, Michael F. Potter to Michael Andrew Tekavec, $289,500.
• 9958 South Hill Road, Caleb P. Basiliko; Nicholas B. Basiliko; Joanna Dickinson to Nicholas B. Basiliko; Samuel J. Krolczyk; Stephan N. Krolczyk, $144,430.
CONCORD
• 6975 Collins Springville Road, Joseph Raymond Anzulewicz; Patricia R. Anzulewicz to Alicia M. Hill; Valentine S. Hill, $300,000.
• 12251 Springville Boston Road, Betty June Nunweiler to Erica G. Zunner; James E. Zunner Jr., $176,000.
EDEN
• 4104 Schintzius Road, Craig Taylor; Kathleen Taylor to Christian J. Morski; Danielle M. Morski, $285,000.
• 2567 Hemlock Road, Debbie S. Courier; Michael E. Courier to Stephen A. Bettcher, $110,000.
ELMA
• 150 Jackman Lane, Thomas Schwaab to Joanne Switalski; Kelly Switalski; Michael Switalski, $670,000.
• 1171 Bowen Road, Stacey L. Kloc; Thomas M. Kloc to Steuben Foods Inc, $405,000.
• 5620 Clinton St., Emma Smalley; Sterling Smalley to Robert S. Burey; Marlee A. Coulter; Joseph C. Przybysz, $168,000.
• Vacant land Hilltop Drive, 460 E Center LLC to Marc G. Schneckenberger; Mary Schneckenberger, $35,000.
EVANS
• 9252 Versailles Road, Frances E. Shelley to Nicole Marie Rouse; Jeffrey Michael Yaskow, $175,000.
• 8569 Lake Shore Road, Judith A. Clulow; Mark I. Clulow to Ashley Pettygrove; Tyler Pettygrove, $170,000.
• 9177 Meadow Lane, Ann G. Burke to Sarah Urbino; Frank Zorechak, $110,000.
• 1435 Darlington Drive, Meghan Parks to House2home Investing LLC, $75,000.
• 9554 Quebec St., Joseph Walier; Josph Walier to Kimberly Ann Casey; William P. Casey Jr., $50,000.
• Vacant land 8409 Southwestern Boulevard, 12 Roberts Ave. LLC to Southwest Supply Inc, $44,000.
GOWANDA
• 55 Caroline Road, Grace E. Cotton; Corinne C Hodak Revocable Trust 111501 Tr; Sarah E Cotton Burr Revocable Trust 020920 Tr to Ashley C. Riley; Jason O. Riley, $115,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3058 Baseline Road, Mary Jane Sitarski to Barbara A. Hall-Griesmann, $200,000.
• 203 Sandstone Court, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.
• 65 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• 45 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• 92 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
HAMBURG
• 5702 Old Lakeshore Road, George J. Stremlow; Mary L. Stremlow to Gayle M. Callahan; Robert F. Kreuzer, $505,000.
• 4580 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Guivini A. Gomez; Kevin D. Zittel, $449,578.
• 2028 Lakeview, Mkar Investors Group LLC to David Giorgis, $275,000.
• 4615 Mckinley Parkway, David I. Pirro to Nicholas Cooper, $265,000.
• 4926 Big Tree Road, John Dandrea to Gabriel Isreal, $258,000.
• 6525 Versailles Road, Lynn M. Feeley; William A. Feeley Jr. to Alison M. Mckenney; Matthew C. Mckenney, $250,000.
• 209 East Main St., Emily M. Greenwood; Wilson F. Greenwood to Brandon Labedz; Brigid C. Labedz, $213,500.
• 5622 Walden Drive, Ryan F. Winchip to Chelsea E. Armstrong, $183,500.
• 89 Brookwood, Mark Holt; Ronald Holt to Courtney Black; Bryan Brown, $178,000.
• 3507 Pleasant Ave., Robert P. Webster to Cameron C. Balon; Thomas J. Burns, $176,500.
• 5016 Mckinley Parkway, Richard C. Kast to Jenna Roberts; Bradley Wigsten, $175,000.
• 4248 East Frontier Drive, Celeste Swietlik; Celeste B. Swietlik; Joseph T. Swietlik to Luke J. Rejewski, $166,000.
• 4068 Burke Parkway, Connie L. Bleem to Ashley M. Lacroix; Maurice R. Lacroix, $75,000.
• 595 Brookwood Drive, Jordan Levy to Lancaster Land Lp, $25,000.
• 5401 Old Lake Shore Road, Michael S. Cyhaniuk to Timothy E. Makai, $6,000.
HOLLAND
• 8497 Hunters Creek Road, Kimberly Husman to Maxwell E. Davern; Denea E. Michalski, $300,000.
• 41 Hillcrest Road, Carol M. Poppenberg; George E. Poppenberg to Ronald C. Blakeslee, $66,500.
• Vacant land Vermont Hl Road, Lisa M. Reinhardt to Zachary W. Newton, $38,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 28 Adrian Ave., Brittany Wilkinson to Samantha V. Stanton, $122,500.
• 92 Relich Ave., Rosemary J. Parker to Cortney Carroccia, $120,000.
• 47 Crescent Place, Thomas J. Oneill to Krystal M. Collado, $115,000.
• 34 Pine St., Andrea M. Faltisco; Donald K. Kadryna to Ali Alfurat, $91,000.
• 124 Lincoln, Lucian P. Visone to Del-Kry LLC, $57,000.
LANCASTER
• 19 Inwood Place, Nancy Frank to Sandra Enser, $289,900.
• 15 Ravenwood Drive, Edward F. Leppien to Erin S. Leppien, $260,000.
• 90 Simme Road, Beatrice E. Paschke to Kevin M. Fremming; Jessica Wierzbowski, $185,000.
• 32 Lake Ave., Bonnie Schraufstetter; Wayne Schraufstetter to Mizanur Rahman, $155,000.
• 68 Gordon Ave., Marion Golebiewski to Whitney Twist, $127,500.
• 30 Weathersfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Colleen D. Zeitler; Matthew K. Zeitler, $104,500.
• 25 Garfield, Bb Property Holdings LLC to Joseph Anthony Bish; Larry Schiavi, $90,000.
• 52 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Andrew R. Kiel; Carolyn R. Piniewski, $71,000.
• 5839 Genesee St., Paul Scouras to Brewfun Enterprises LLC, $70,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vacant land Main Road, William J. Miller to Katie Oneill; Ryan Oneill, $150,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2091 Spruce St., Catherine J. Weiser; Scott W. Weiser to George Stuart, $90,000.
• 10633 Dewey, Forrest G. Obrien; Ashley M. Zeitler to Noelle L. Lawton, $75,000.
• 10552 Railroad Ave., Alfredo Carias Jr.; Kelly L. Carias to Michael Robert Abram; Ronald Abram, $29,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 6903 Jewett Holmwood, Angela Overhoff; Mark Overhoff to James F. Feeney, $255,000.
• 157 Stepping Stone Lane, Eleanor E. Hoffman to Castro Raymond De; Castro Robyn De, $250,000.
• 5925 Webster Road, Joan Sager; Joan F. Sager; Joan W. Sager to Jeremy E. Page, $230,000.
• Vacant land Highcrofte Lane, Arr Holdings LLC to Christa T. Sgroi; Patrick J. Sgroi, $150,000.
• 6572 East Quaker, Jeffrey W. Baker to Di-Bam LLC, $110,000.
SARDINIA
• 13199 Schutt Road, Springdale Lands LLC to Lee Rhodus; Melissa Rhodus, $106,995.
SPRINGVILLE
• 109 Woodward Ave., Brian K. Waterman; Diane M. Waterman to David W. Malinowski, $179,900.
• 164 Newman St., Dale Doud; Mary Doud to Amy Elizabeth Dickinson; Dickinson Thomas Charles Jr, $160,000.
• 29-31 Prospect Ave., Gilliam Wells LLC to Heather N. Kassel; Lucas Langendorfer, $133,200.
• 58 Forest Ave., Cooper Mr; Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba to Woodside Real Estate Solutions LLC, $46,755.
• 26 Cochran Ave., Leslie P. Gentner; Linda L. Gentner to Lester Development V LLC, $38,000.
• 37 South Central Ave., Steven Alan Weber to Evening Star Properties LLC, $30,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 491 Niagara St., Carolyn Kirsch to Christopher Hatch; Michelle Hatch, $245,000.
• 272 Young St., Scott M. Franz to Douglas Curella Jr.; Ryan Mills, $215,000.
• 50 Klinger Ave., Nora Mclaughlin to Nai Ni Zaw, $185,000.
• 15 Delton St., Nicholas R. Weigel to Sara Jern, $180,000.
• 143 Main St., Holy Protection Orthodox Church to Salvatore A. Anello, $180,000.
• 22 Harvington Road, Russell W. Muff to Inga Yakam, $151,150.
• 279 Grove St., Derrick T. Pepper to Robert J. Holden, $137,400.
• 32 Simson St., Michael T. Cute to Colin Cino, $132,000.
TONAWANDA
• 5315 River Road, 5201 River Road Inc to Chestnut Point LLC, $250,564.
• 1125 Parkhurst Boulevard, Daniel Glushefski to Sardina A. Frank, $212,500.
• 33 Welwyn Circle, Tricia A. Masecchia to Mario Ayoub; April Kane, $207,000.
• 107 Lyndale Ave., Denis Kulev to Nouri Hamed, $190,000.
• 292 Abbington Ave., James Tasker; Kathleen Tasker to Julie M. Burgio, $185,000.
• 28 Fairmount St., Bartolo S. Stancampiano to Arefayne Tareke, $180,000.
• 61 Eden Ave., Jenna E. Measer; Susan K. Measer to Patrick Carney, $177,000.
• 8 Wayside Court, Joy S. Huston to John R. Creighton; Juliet M. Esquibias, $175,000.
• 275 Abbington Ave., Mary Bonafede; Daniel Colangelo; Salvatore Colangelo; Joanne Metzger to Stacy L. Kochanowski, $167,000.
• 78 Cresthill Ave., Hayley Montgomery to Carolyn A. Montgomery; Daniel P. Montgomery; Kevin P. Montgomery, $160,000.
• 680 Starin Ave., Roger W. Roffle to Ryan Carney; Eric Roszel, $160,000.
• 78 Floradale Ave., Lucy Arcadipane; Steven Arcadipane to Timothy J. Mcinerney, $138,000.
• 300 Dushane Drive, Barry N. Truesdell to Msn Development LLC, $37,437.
WALES
• 13133 Bear Road, Brady R. Barbier; Elizabeth Barbier to Mark Gerster; Amber M. Lundy, $600,000.
WEST SENECA
• 19 Clearview Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to James M. Billings, $373,507.
• 5 Deer Path, Marrano Development Corp to Alexandra Mary Hoegel; Salvatore Lauricella, $364,323.
• 47 Vista Court, Brohdny Ricketts; Mandielyn Ricketts to Michael C. Hopkins, $357,500.
• 40 Rebecca Way, James W. Bobeck; Jessica A. Bobeck to Christine Percy; David John Percy, $320,000.
• 93 Pamela Court, Deborah A. Heisler; Jacquelyn M. Hicks to Merne E. Stein, $255,000.
• 4864 Clinton St., Thomas F. Rush Jr. to Stephanie Chiang, $253,000.
• 100 Bihrwood Drive, Ronald Brodnicki; Serena Brodnicki to Leslie Morse; Todd Morse, $235,000.
• 183 Woodward Drive, Debra C. Duringer; Michael P. Duringer to Laura Q. Kibler; Timothy J. Kibler, $195,600.
• 3160 Seneca St., Richard C. Lewandowski to Stephen Cutter, $175,000.
• 93 Evelyn Ave., David A. Lahrs to James P. Rose, $170,000.
• 250 Collins Ave., Kennette Marie Carlson to Brian G. Foy, $167,500.
• Vacant land Reserve Road, Peter Liberatore Sr Family Limited Partnership to Sunset Custom Homes, $57,500.
• 52 Bayberry Ave., Njcc-Nys Erie County Crf Reo Subsidiary LLC to Capc USA Fund I LLC, $50,278.