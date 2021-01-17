Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 27.
AKRON
• 205 East Ave., Susan Glassman; Todd Glassman to Kimberly A. Holland; Michael T. Holland, $139,020.
• 38 Eckerson Ave., HUD to Neil R. Donhauser, $65,000.
ALDEN
• 1543 Homecourt, Bruce F. Carter to Alexander E. Dunning; Andrea E. Dunning, $267,000.
• 982 Two Rod Road, Robert Pache to Eric J. Almeter, $210,000.
• 1074 Exchange St., Thomas M. Golda to Thomas J. Stanley, $145,000.
• 12320 Genesee, Dawn Lantz; Ronald D. Lantz to Cmk Builders of Alden Inc, $62,500.
• Vl Two Rod Road, Anna J. Marzec; Paul D. Marzec to Thomas Malecki, $42,000.
AMHERST
• 86 Brockton Ridge, Jarilyn M. Searns; Richard B. Searns to Lalarukh Khan Aftab, $675,000.
• 23 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sam D&mary Ann C Piazza Revocable Trust 031720 Tr, $441,909.
• 262 Ruskin Road, Kasey Wopperer; Michael Wopperer to Jeffrey K. Tinen; Kalya A. Tinen, $435,000.
• 42 Redspire Way, Josephine C. Keisic; Christopher A. Steinmetz to Sandra C. Kelly, $426,500.
• 68 Newcastle Drive, Bikraminder Singh Badwal; Amit Mahajan; Deepika Mahajan to Peng Liu; Xu Liu, $423,000.
• 135-f Northhill Drive, Christine M. Pullen to Chester J. Walczyk; Diane M. Walczyk, $418,000.
• 114 Old Orchard, Colleen C. Morey; Philip D. Morey to Margaret Grady; Patrick Grady, $395,000.
• 114 Old Orchard, Colleen C. Morey; Philip D. Morey to Margaret Grady; Patrick Grady, $395,000.
• 68 Ivyhurst Road, Christopher C. Battaglia to Brian J. Short; Karen F. Short, $379,900.
• 220 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Edward A. Dudkowski; Linda P. Dudkowski, $378,635.
• 2 High Court, Barbara P. Mimmack; Jack E. Mimmack to Mark Lauren; Linda Pfeil-Lauren, $375,000.
• 295 Culpepper Road, Elizabeth A. Candield; David W. Canfield to John B. Malinowski; Julie R. Rockmaker, $337,000.
• 28 Barberry Lane, Elizabeth A. Anderson; Christopher A. Chadwick to Andrew R. Engel; Kathryn A. Engel, $330,000.
• 244 Presidio Place, Michael A. Pasquarella Jr. to Su Pyae, $310,000.
• 60 Wickham Drive, Ragazzi Esperti LLC to Sean M. Leaderstorf; Emily K. Mcmahon, $310,000.
• 170 Hunters Lane, Maribeth S. Rice-Gaiser; Florian S. Struzik; Margaret A. Struzik; Marissa L. Uhl; Sophia L. Uhl; Laurie A. Weeks; Kathryn J. Werner to Joseph M. Metz; Melissa A. Metz, $299,900.
• 755 Wehrle Drive, Mary Abu-Sitta; Moeen Abu-Sitta to Logan Properties of WNY LLC, $299,900.
• 64 Montbleu Drive, Karissa A. Priester; Raymond M. Priester to Eylul Akpinar, $288,000.
• 301 Walton Drive, Antonio V. Torres; Justine M. Torres to Michael A. Calandra; Alexandra C. Polhill, $281,923.
• 282 Robinhill Drive, Rajaneesh Kolluri to Gretchen Krause, $273,000.
• 371 Vine Lane, Jill A. Ogiba; Paul W. Ogiba to Elena Melnichuk; Maksim Melnichuk, $272,000.
• 251 Randwood Drive, Phyllis B. Siracusa to Jing Laura Kang; Rutao Yao, $260,000.
• 111 Thistle Lea, Jules B. Bodo to Christine Surdel, $250,000.
• 59 Red Oak Drive, Dawn M. Johnson to Andrew Pecoraro; Jennifer Pecoraro, $249,900.
• 80 Berryman Drive, Barry Besmanoff to Roland C. Johnson, $242,500.
• 144 Brookdale Drive, Frank Miosi; Nancy Miosi to David B. Sugnet; Kelly A. Sugnet, $235,000.
• 119 Noel Drive, Elizabeth Jane Degen to Brian J. Calandra; Casey M. Degen, $230,000.
• 2026 Dodge Road, Michael T. Greiner to Kevin J. Iuzzini, $228,000.
• 549 Campbell Boulevard, Aria Hafezi; Bijan Hafezi to Alex Uzarowski; Candice Uzarowski; Michael Uzarowski, $220,000.
• 2090 Dodge Road, Eleanore J. Sweet to Abdulrahman Y. Alabid; Azizah Alnaes, $200,000.
• 123 Lorfield Drive, Gretchen Krause to Bethany H. Lowe; Michael P. Lowe Jr., $194,700.
• 510 Washington Hwy, Annie B. Kaufman; Sean M. Kaufman to Margaret Yanko, $190,000.
• 483 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pilgrim Properties LLC to Stephanie Denise Brown, $177,000.
• 24 Harrogate Sq, Rituparno Pal; Rajashri Sasmal to Arfan Zubair; Maria Zubair, $175,000.
• 221 Callodine Ave., Shontelle N. Lee to Jillian Freeman, $172,716.
• 163 South Ellicott Creek Road, Richard Svensson to Amy Powlenko; Mark Powlenko, $172,000.
• 30 Callodine Ave., Sheran USA Inc to Red Maple Asset Management LLC, $170,100.
• 69 Sundridge Drive, Daniel J. Kessel to Bret A. Johnson; Julie A. Johnson; Johnson Family Discretionary Trust 022216, $165,000.
• 7 Robin Road, Melissa A. Rush to Bhuiyan Md Abdus Salam; Latifa Rahman, $165,000.
• 248 Hartford Road, Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Maria Callanan, $165,000.
• 308 Evans, Noel E. Heidt; Sandra Heidt to Jodi L. Eich; Steven J. Eich, $150,000.
• 29 The Courtyards, Jack E. Herman to Susan R. Cummings; Timothy E. Cummings, $145,000.
• 3 Keph Drive, Joseph F. Greenwald to Nicholas Mccormick, $142,500.
• 445 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Robert K. Colwell; Ping Zhu to Mahmoud Mohamed Bakir, $140,000.
• 4775 Chestnut Ridge Rd #5, Gouthaam K. Gajendran to Catherine Dentico; Philip J. Dentico, $126,000.
• 4745 Chestnut Ridge Road, Ryan E. Chiaino to Joel Hopkins, $120,000.
• 391 Rosedale Boulevard, Constance E. Wall to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $110,000.
• 54a Foxberry Drive, Edna Fill to Claire A. Ostrowski, $99,500.
• Vacant land 221 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 212 Lynette Lane, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 75 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
ANGOLA
• 21 Orchard Ave., Ella J. Rockwood; Leroy H. Rockwood to Gina M. Lachowski, $110,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 14 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Susan L. Peters, $540,003.
• 21 Fairlawn Court, Christopher J. Maloney to Mayra Eras Andrade; Alex Perez Patino, $252,500.
• 15 Tolland Bore, Patricia A. Lonergan to Sarah A. Domanowski, $210,000.
BLASDELL
• 70 Grafton Ave., Darlene A. Sell; Thomas L. Sell to Thomas D. Sell, $145,000.
BOSTON
• 7425 Wohlhueter Road, Susan J. Littler to Gina M. Fusco; Timothy Joseph Fusco, $442,500.
• 8712 Park Drive, Kenneth J. Krug to Franklin W. Thompson; Laura A. Thompson, $270,000.
• 8649 Cole Road, Kathleen Hallick; Michael Hallick to Joseph Daniel Holliday; Tracy Lynn-Marie Holliday, $250,000.
BUFFALO
• 148 Legion Dr N, Mroz Enterprises Inc to Gannon Property Services LLC, $535,000.
• 171 Bryant St., Charles Ciglia; Merry C. Ciglia to Pauline Mendola; Edward R. Starr, $484,999.
• 723 Columbus Parkway, Constance M. Koch; Leonard Koch to David W. Bachowski, $460,000.
• 4 Symphony Circle, Carol Ann Bankowski; James A. Bankowski to Harris Witkin; Lisa Witkin, $425,000.
• 23 Agassiz Circle, Canisius College of Buffalo New York to 23 Agassiz Circle LLC, $400,000.
• 764 Ashland Ave., Axel Heimer III; Lauren A. Heimer to Phillip J. Kollmeyer; Pinar Okumus, $366,000.
• 59 Radcliffe, Jeffrey Clabeaux; Mary Beth Clabeaux to Corrin Genovese, $350,000.
• 10 Mayfair Lane, Thomas T. Murphy; Kenneth R. Ventry to Kimberly A. Conrad; Michael A. Conrad, $342,500.
• 670 Crescent Ave., Michelle B. Ditondo; Richard P. Ditondo to Timothy J. Fitzgerald, $335,000.
• 178 Lovering, Real Creative Development LLC to Andrew J. Hypnarowski, $321,000.
• 48 Groveland St., Amy J. Puca to Maria L. Garlick; Zachary T. Garlick, $315,000.
• 25 Sterling Ave., Susanne M. Cardarella; Ann Amato to Donald J. Matre; Matthew D. Matre, $266,000.
• 839 Mckinley Parkway, Anne Marie Veith to Maria D. Bruno, $250,000.
• 428 Massachusetts Ave., Bautista Rios to Kathryn R. Downey, $219,000.
• 265 Downing St., Julie Ann Banach to Garrett Michael Oneill, $207,000.
• 296 Linden Ave., John F. Ogden Jr. to Charles L. Handsor II, $190,000.
• 770 West Ferry St 5b, Kristopher M. Caraher to David Mauricio; Kimberly Ann Mauricio, $182,500.
• 24 Como, Ghh LLC to Samantha Epps, $179,900.
• 71 West Winspaear Ave., Bradford A. Namaste to Stephen J. Arlington, $177,500.
• 147 Roesch, Jure Draksic; Zorica Draksic to Kyaw Oah, $170,000.
• 145 Delavan W, Erie Niagara Public Benefit Funding Corporation to Brawn Rentals Lp, $170,000.
• 346 South Ogden, Mary Jo Pula; Susan Sandor; Christine Talowski to Nadia Nizigiyimana, $155,000.
• 101 Woodlawn Ave., Pamela Conttrell; Pamela Cottrell to Gm Hospitality LLC, $151,500.
• 19 Payne Ave., Linda S. Spino; Michael J. Spino to David Rodriguez, $148,450.
• 45 Kimmel Ave., Lindsey M. Bellagamba; Kathy M. Griffin; Mark P. Kurtz; Jeffrey J. Tomczak; Patricia L. Zaganaiaczyk to Cruz Rodriguez; Cruz Junior Rodriguez, $145,000.
• 141 West Delavan, William L. Travis to Peter Mancini, $143,000.
• 92 Olcott Ave., Sally Fitzgerald to Cynthia Hayden-Sinclair, $137,800.
• 57 Dash St., Michael Attanasio to Kimberly A. Sopko, $133,900.
• 88 Hinman Ave., Steven S. Fox to Carl M. Barone Jr., $130,555.
• 246 15th St., Lucy Rivera to Timothy Paul German, $125,000.
• 45 Manhattan Ave., Inez E. Whitis to Yamirka L. Roldan, $116,000.
• 2226 Bailey Ave., Hamilton Property Development LLC to Anderson Antonia Ja-Mes Spankie; Raqib Musa Angelo Jr, $115,000.
• 207 Amber St., Kathleen A. Rodriguez; Wilberto Rodriguez to Sandra D. Hamilton, $110,000.
• 57 Humphrey Drive, Roashan Ara to Alif Corporation, $110,000.
• 30 Marion St., Joseph Z. Cary to En Cin Mang, $105,000.
• 360 Doat St., Sultan Ali LLC to Noor Mohammed; Kamru Nahar, $100,000.
• 2110 Seneca St., Ronald A. Canestro to 2110 Seneca St. LLC, $95,000.
• 141 Lisbon Ave., Clinton Calloway Jr. to Gary Illos Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $82,000.
• 301 Barnard, Anthony D. Abbarno; Theodora M. Abbarno to Richard P. Keohane, $81,000.
• 286 Berkshire Ave., Shahmohammed S. Islam to Mdmamun Bhulyan, $75,000.
• 87 Bogardus St., Brian Borczynski to Jennifer L. Gorski, $74,000.
• 94 Eller, Ruma Islam to Taslima Akter; Jafrul Islam, $72,000.
• 232 Laird Ave., Duran Properties LLC to Thomas W. Lenz, $71,000.
• 1395&1399 Jefferson, Christopher H. Gresham to Dcb II Enterprise Inc, $65,000.
• 59 Shepard St., Kim Thi Pham to Tufael Ahmed, $63,250.
• 60 Hennepin St., Joseph C. Duquette; Patricia A. Duquette to Danielle R. Duquette; Brian M. Porter, $60,000.
• 532 Doat St., Excelsior Property New York LLC to Mdliakot Hussain Chowdhury, $55,000.
• 508 Howard St., Fortunes America Properties LLC to Rowshan Rahim, $55,000.
• 21 Zelmer, Thomas P. Gambino to Yahoo Property LLC, $52,500.
• 57 Domedion Ave., Vaknin Holdings LLC to Ayesha Begum Taher, $51,000.
• 85 Kingston Place, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Routt LLC, $51,000.
• 447 Woodlawn, Brick&block Buffalo Inc to Mohammad S. Uddin, $50,000.
• 84 Riverview Place, Harold Michel; Olive Michel to Afaf Alwagieh, $49,900.
• 486 Leroy, Taqwa Property Inc to Mosammad Maksuda Parvin, $45,000.
• 63 Shepard St., Fwn Enterprise Inc to Selina Akter, $42,000.
• 59 Pulaski St., Jose M. Regalado to Kiril Lazarov, $40,000.
• 2414 Bailey Ave., Muhammad Arif to Most A. Hassan; Monira Khatoon, $35,000.
• 350 Bristol, Vmax Holdings LLC to Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $32,500.
• 84 Sanford, Sofura Siddiqua to Bindu Estate Buffalo Inc, $30,000.
• 211 Stanton St., Vaknin Holdings LLC to Syed Anwar Hussain; Syed K. Hussain, $30,000.
• 396 Goodyear Ave., Kamrun Nahar; Mohammad J. Uddin to Howlader Mohammad Nasir Uddin, $30,000.
• 48 Grimes, Mohammad Abdul Baten; Mohammad J. Patuary to Easmin Akter, $27,500.
• 132 Box, Welch Wesley Leeds Tr; Wesley Welch Tr. to Marjia Begum; Mohammad H. Meah, $27,000.
• 1442 Broadway St., Ahmad M. Shinwari to Akund Properties Inc, $24,500.
• 231 Shirley Ave., Taslima Begum to Ssp Propertys Buf Inc, $20,000.
• 17 Pauline St., Michael A. Hunter to Feroz Ahmed, $18,000.
• 98 Montana, Monica Welch Tr.; Welch Wesley Leeds Tr; Wesley Welch Tr. to Mohammed Yasin; Mohammed E. Yusuf, $15,000.
• 84 Amelia, Robert C. Mendell to Matthew C. Mccooey, $15,000.
• 405 Seventh St., Frank V. Balon to Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Inc, $12,000.
• 402 Seventh St., Frank V. Balon to Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Inc, $12,000.
• 288 Berkshire Ave., Shahmohammed S. Islam to Saifuddin Ahmed; Mdmamun M. Bhulyan, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 73 Whitney Place, Dana M. Trawinski to Adrienne W. Waller; Camareo K. Waller, $285,000.
• 239 Kenview Boulevard, Frank V. Oddo to Amy Puca; Christopher Tapas, $260,000.
• 500 Dick Road, Abby D Holdings LLC; Abbyd Holdings LLC to Mohammad S. Islam; Rubina Sarker, $242,500.
• 143 Brentwood Drive, Sarah E. Kiehl to Gwendolyn D. Drayton; A C. Harris Jr., $240,000.
• 208 North Seine Drive, Marc A. Principe; Mary J. Principe to David Ivey; Sharon D. Ivey, $235,000.
• 2 Felber Lane, Dorothy Piatek; Daniel A&dorothy Piatek Trust 102393 Tr to Dorothy Piatek; Michael E. Priester; Susan M. Schroeder, $230,000.
• 57 Girard Ave., Linda Hoffman; Timothy M. Hoffman to Paul Anthony Perla; Darlene Marie Perla, $205,000.
• 436 Beach Road, Mohanad T. Abdullah to Ahmed T. Abdullah, $200,000.
• 17 Wing Court, Robert A. Redenbach; Robin M. Redenbach to Jamel Dandridge; Tinika Dandridge, $196,000.
• 13 Strasbourg Drive, Sharon A. Leroy to Kyle Leroy, $183,000.
• 30 North Seine Drive, Todd A. Kuras to Eileen Marie Forcucci; Jared Andrew Forcucci, $182,000.
• 60 Girard Ave., Robert J. Pokornowski to Zachary R. Wong, $177,000.
• 117 Peoria Ave., Julianne Weingarden; Julianne Wojcik to Fate Ingram, $176,000.
• 5 Joanne Lane, Patricia C. Kujawa; Patricia Kujawa to Novkovic Ten Inc, $172,500.
• 47 Rogers Drive, Brandon Wiseman to Roksolana Nonyak, $165,000.
• 24 Aberdeen St., Barbara J. Wierczorek to Andrew N. Tatta; Elaine S. Tatta, $163,000.
• 38 Orchard Place, Brian Koch to Emily Bitka; Brandon Bork, $162,500.
• 216 Cayuga Creek Road, Justin W. Brady; Daniel A. Levofsky to Fabio Alexander Seballos, $158,620.
• 39 Central Boulevard, Lawrence R. Birzon to James Moore, $150,000.
• 24 Lucid Drive, Kenneth D. White; Kenneth David White to Carolyn J. Lauzon; Jeffrey M. Lauzon, $149,000.
• 155 Southgate Road, Emma L. Smith to Nicola Fletcher, $145,000.
• 81 Donald Drive, Asante B. Uhuru; Claudine C. Zirimwabagabo to Mia E. Burse, $143,000.
• 123 Briarcliff Road, Mary K. Geesey; Thomas A. Geesey to Mark Post, $140,000.
• 28 Virginia Road, Marco Racheli to Joshua Benjamin Smith, $139,000.
• 5 Madaline Lane, Jill M. Prusiecki to Kisten M. Prusiecki, $120,000.
• 295 Wagner Ave., Honesty Property Management; Multi Services Inc to Tanzimul LLC, $115,000.
• 2197 George Urban Boulevard, Amy M. Gary; Elizabeth A. Powalski to Elizabeth A. Powalski, $89,661.
• 29 Randolph Ave., Areone LLC to Noorjahan Buffalo Corporation, $85,000.
• 149 Jackson Ave., Robert S. Lanzalaco to Rozy Akhter; Mohammed Hossain Talukder; Rasel Talukder, $75,000.
• 5016 Broadway, Carol L. Huber to Joseph R. Glownia, $75,000.
• 57 Ontario Drive, Schmidt Karen A Fid; Alfreda L. Szprygada; Szprygada Richard J Fid to A&a Legacy Capital LLC, $70,000.
• 53 Euclid, Metro Homes Nys Corp to Bismillah Properties USA Corp, $30,000.
CLARENCE
• 9689 Cobblestone Drive, Christopher J. Miller to Massoma Alam; Omar Z. Chohan, $865,000.
• 9650 Main St., Akm Enterprises LLC; Akm Enterprises WNY LLC to Kma Holdings LLC, $785,000.
• 9674 Golden Aster Court, Dawn M. Nicosia; Michael L. Nicosia to Eric Seibold; Melinda Seibold, $769,000.
• 5406 Center Pine Lane, Alexander Burnett; Kristy Burnett to Ying Cui; Zhuoqun Song, $700,000.
• 8219 Oakway Lane, James M. Kelly; Sandra C. Kelly to Danielle Galbo, $650,000.
• 8913 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Allison A. Fogarty; Mackenzie A. Fogarty, $477,341.
• 9095 Clarence Center Road, Alyssa Wolfe; Brian A. Wolfe to Lila F. Mcgrath, $474,000.
• 5351 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Walton A. Cole, $470,104.
• 8795 Woodside Drive, Britta Gervais; Dan Gervais to Susan B. Black; Molly E. Kimble; Robert J. Kimble, $337,000.
• 5475 The Village Station Circle, Victoria J. Brownell; Victoria Joy Brownell to Soni Priya Relangi, $263,000.
• 4420 Barton Road, Rachel Budde; Richard D. Budde to Jonathan Boudmer; Laura Boudmer, $230,300.
• 4620 Christian Drive, Peter J. Tasca to Joshua Owczarzak; Rachel Weber, $216,700.
• 4182 Cameron Drive, Norma J. Sciera; Paul E. Sciera to Tariq A. Bhat, $201,000.
• 4575 East Overlook Drive, Graham R. Walker to Sandra Elibol, $157,730.
• 10911 Main St., Shirley Walker to Luke A. Lattimer; Tahleen Lattimer, $130,000.
• Vacant land 8160 Sheridan Drive, Maron H. Carrubba to Nadia Polataiko, $62,500.
COLDEN
• 8356 Lewis Road, Patricia L. Wangelin to Kara Colburn; William Colburn, $328,000.
• 10672 Crump Road, William D. Masur to Vincent J. Mancuso III, $195,000.
• 9325 South Hill Road, Cars Company LLC to Jeffrey A. Genzel, $160,000.
CONCORD
• Vacant land Moore Road, Amy L. Adams-Bobseine; Andrew S. Bobseine to James R. Beuler, $57,000.
EDEN
• 3207 Cherry Lane, Jacqueline Mousaw; John Mousaw to Daniel P. Dunleavy, $390,000.
• 9589 Sisson Hwy, Rose Gage; Renee Osinski; Sharon C. Rauth; Sharon M. Rauth; Valerie Rauth; Wendy Rauth; William Rauth to Justin Filipiak, $145,900.
• 3211 Hickox Road, Hanna Grace Tyrrell; Hannah Grace Tyrrell to Robert E. Tyrrell, $134,500.
ELMA
• 11 Timberline Drive, Frank J. Rizzo; Susan L. Rizzo to Valerie Demarco; Sebastian Wilk, $680,000.
• 2531 Bullis Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Andrea Haskins; Luke Andrew Haskins, $264,500.
• 52 Sawmill Court, Mark L. Haynes to Daniel Siepierski; Stella Webb-Siepierski, $230,000.
• 7331 Seneca St., Anthony Cimato to Petes Moving LLC, $50,000.
EVANS
• 1113 Sturgeon Pt, Gabriel T. Chiappetta; Michelle Flading to Katie M. Daley; Michael J. Sanscrainte, $365,000.
• 9167 Meadow Lane, Vass Real Estate Inc to Jessica Mitchell, $175,000.
• Vacant land Windover Lane, Wfle LLC to Gregory Antholzner; Sheila Fellows, $135,000.
• 8711 North Main St., Kevin M. Buchholz to Roy A. Dieter, $128,000.
• 466 Sycamore Ave., Devin Auspland to Candice Gillick, $127,200.
• 6780 Prescott, Putting Around 2 LLC to Patrick E. Ogrady; Carrie L. Sauls, $120,000.
• 6512 Hamilton Drive, Eric A. Hauser; Carol J. Winter to Jennifer A. Shiao, $110,000.
• 1448 Independence Drive, Kenneth J. Finucane; Laurie D. Finucane to Anita Serwacki, $94,000.
GOWANDA
• 40 Seneca St., Amanda A. Gernatt to Dyann M. Canfield, $74,300.
• 27 Bader, Susan L. Espersen to Eric R. Rohauer, $57,500.
GRAND ISLAND
• 156 Stonebridge Road, Stenzel Bruce Gordon II; Nicole R. Thomson to Adam L. Savard; Savard Giuseppina J Kenyon, $384,500.
• 1925 Stony Point Road, Margaret R. Victor; Thomas A. Victor to Jennifer R. Winarski; Thomas J. Winarski, $350,000.
• 1935 Bush Road, Ann L. Maurer; James S. Nowak; Lee J. Nowak; Thomas G. Nowak to Erich H. Enser, $240,000.
• 2341 First St., Michael Mychalczuk to Libertino Fanara, $85,000.
• 2568 Staley Road, Colleen Dhafir; Mazin Dhafir to Colin Gallagher, $65,000.
HAMBURG
• 5478 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Katie A. Rapp, $422,089.
• 5665-#35d Southwestern Boulevard, Barbara J. Syroczynski; Thomas E. Syroczynski to Doreen Kerner, $335,000.
• 1956 North Creek Road, David M. Rychlik; Yvonne M. Rychlik to David N. Wnuk; Jaclyn Wnuk, $255,000.
• 1609 Lakeview Road, Pellicano Properties LLC to John M. Foose; Shelbi Lee Foose, $250,000.
• 38 Woodview Court, Sheila Bamford; William Bamford to Benjamin M. Lange, $250,000.
• 109 Parkside Ave., Lynnette M. Schiffhauer; Paul J. Schiffhauer to Rebecca Demont; Matthew Vinyard, $230,000.
• 3702 Dogwood Lane, Donna R. Shilen; Joseph J. Shilen to Verity M. Folan, $216,500.
• 5009 Chapman Parkway, Kelly A. Hill to Nora A. Durham; Zachary N. Ellis, $213,500.
• 2748 Cloverbank Road, Christine A. Bosinski to Samantha J. Braunscheidel, $201,000.
• 4578 Wilson Drive, David Deutschlander to Justin Kruse, $193,000.
• 3538 Grafton Ave., Marlene Mangan; Peter Martin Mangan to Andrew W. Senseney, $170,000.
• 5875 Lakeview Terrace, Nicholas E. Wendt to Erica Bartoe, $160,000.
• 3547 James Ave., Alan D. Bockrath to Emily Rose Biro; Joseph W. Biro II, $155,500.
• 5201 Parker Road, Mary M. Duchmann; Peter S. Duchmann to Frank J. Gatti, $139,500.
• 3611 South Park Ave., Joanne Weller to Brokers Capital LLC, $125,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 31, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 18, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 17, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 32, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• Vacant land Dover Road, Diane Reed; Diane C. Reed; Paul N. Reed; Paul Reed to Justin J. Zoyhofski, $16,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 1212 Abbott Road, 243 LLC to Premium Lines Automotive Warehouse Inc, $900,000.
• 18 Cherry Ave., Michelle Longerbeam; Rita I. Zubrzycki to Megan Marrano, $128,000.
• 1394 Electric Ave., Bruce Savino to Nader Abdulla Mohsin; Amira Qasem, $126,000.
• 60 Edna Place, Andrew Jackson to Elise Feliciano, $115,000.
• 15 Martin Road, Mohamed Abdulla; Mohamed H. Abdulla to Allan F. Krytus Jr., $106,000.
• 16 Orange Ave., Joseph Rybicki Revocable Trust 110718 Tr to Thabit Hussoni, $64,000.
LANCASTER
• 106 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amy M. Wiese; Kevin E. Wiese, $545,000.
• 77 Westwood Road, Charles T. Jacobs to Michelle L. Marinaccio; Terry J. Marinaccio, $475,000.
• 51 Lancaster Ave., Deborah A. Gaulin; John P. Gaulin to Kevin Gagliardi; Tanya Gagliardi, $335,000.
• 57 Brunck Road, Randy J. Spears to Christina M. Doktor; Keith Doktor, $276,000.
• 13 Camner Ave., Kevin Gagliardi; Tanya L. Gagliardi to David Gram, $262,000.
• 61 Hanover St., Rosemarie A. Fleischman-Scott to Patricia Wiedenbeck; William Wiedenbeck, $260,900.
• 81 Harvey Drive, Henry C. Burch to Alice A. Cooley, $203,500.
• 491 Central Ave., Christina M. Doktor; Keith A. Doktor to Dominic Parisi; Keileigh Parisi, $201,000.
• 5521 Broaway, Carol L. Huber to Kelly Long, $180,000.
• 59 West Drullard Ave., Joseph E. Dennis Sr.; Joyce M. Dennis to Erin E. Woodard, $175,000.
• 59 6th Ave., Gerald J. Gadra; Joanne C. Gadra to Nick Joseph Thomas; Holly Ann Palmerton, $168,000.
• 126 Sawyer Ave., Dennis R. Sekuterski to Tanya Coyle, $104,585.
• 7 Weathersfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to David Wittman; Jessica Wittman, $93,000.
MARILLA
• Four Rod Road, Dbt Pierce Land LLC to Joseph Knarr, $550,000.
• 11161 Jamison Road, Leonard E. Janiga; Mabel E. Janiga to Jody L. Janiga; Michael R. Janiga, $140,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11623 Howe Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Alexx Christie; Mary Christie, $395,000.
• 13337 Main Road, Mary Achkar to Julia R. Gast; Sean M. Harrington, $180,400.
• 6801 Maple Road, Matthew Karcher to Amanda Crotzer; James Mosko, $25,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10187 New Oregon Road, Colleen L. Carota; Richard J. Carota to Lisann Ramos; Arthur P. Wallum, $165,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 10 Tranquility Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Amy A. Graczyk; Mark D. Graczyk, $652,535.
• 19 Tranquility Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to John A. Cirulli; Lauren Cirulli, $573,987.
• 50 Fox Chapel, Anastasia Depounti to Abdulsalam Shuaibee, $495,000.
• 40 Stoughton Lane, Nancy M. Cronin; Paul F. Cronin to Eva K. Raisor; Joel R. Raisor, $459,000.
• 10 Basswood Lane, Brett Burgher; Cindie Burgher to Inderjit Kaur; Surinder Baria Singh, $450,000.
• 60 Cranwood Lane, David Stablewski to Danielle Roche; Nathaniel Roche, $439,000.
• 31 Peppermill Lane, Andrew D. Beck; Anne C. Trawinski to Jennifer L. Hosmer; Keith Hosmer, $387,500.
• 3461 North Benzing Road, Evans Bank NA to Sprague Ventures LLC; 123 Dance LLC, $375,000.
• 30 Red Fox Lane, John M. Jurenovich; Suzan Jurenovich to Andrew C. Jackson, $324,900.
• 73 North Lane, Cynthia M. Loza to Caitlin Ortman; Michael Ortman, $315,000.
• 3 Willowbrook Drive, Carrie R. Dattilio; Joseph M. Dattilio to Tyler Munch; Jennifer M. Totaro, $302,000.
• 77 Southwick Drive, Patricia A. Malone; Patricia A Malone Irrevocable Trust 082713 Tr to Rudnicki John Joseph Jr; Nancy Marie Rudnicki, $250,000.
• 4401 Abbott Road, Michael Mackey to Christopher R. May; Molly K. Platt, $213,000.
• 100 Burmon Drive, Frederick W. Maybach to Michael E. Wolniewicz; Ryan M. Wolniewicz, $170,000.
• 380 Summit Ave., Mary O. Sheppard; Mary P. Sheppard to Mariya Dumin; Volodymyr Dumin, $155,000.
• Vacant land Angle Road, David M. Hollins; Kerri A. Hollins to Ae Buffalo Properties LLC, $150,000.
• 65-3 Carriage Drive, Elizabeth L. Schmidt to Eileen Pippine, $115,000.
• 105 Mid County Drive, Peter A. Messina Sr. to 3580 Southwestern Blvd LLC, $70,000.
• Vacant land 2 Woodbine, Morgan Family Irrevocable Trust 053117 Tr to Jillian M. Chudzik; Richard Gerard Chudzik, $55,000.
• Vacant land 2 Woodbine, Morgan Family Irrevocable Trust 053117 Tr to Mandy L. Gotham; Randal M. Gotham, $55,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 24 Dekalb St., Jason Robert Malley; Shelley M. Malley to Makensey R. Pietz, $205,000.
• 121 Walter Ave., David S. Librock; Gretchen A. Librock; Jeffrey E. Librock; Leslie W. Librock; Ned T. Librock; Ralph E. Librock to Jillian Marie Mecca, $181,500.
• 40 Luksin Drive, Karen M. Gummoe to David K. Pandolfi, $162,000.
• 112 Kohler St., Darryl R. Stelter; Patricia Stelter; Patricia M. Stelter to Ryen David Semple, $130,380.
TONAWANDA
• 339 Louvaine Drive, Ann P. Gage to Benjamin Sawicki; Jessica L. Sawicki, $275,000.
• 715 Woodland Drive, John E. Klimczyk; Sharon J. Klimczyk to Salvatore Durante; Shelley A. Durante, $258,000.
• 362 Crosby Ave., Brad J. Arnone; Jean Arnone to Mark T. Lococo, $226,000.
• 171 Shepard Ave., Ronald Woehrling to Anne Marie Reedy, $203,000.
• 137 Puritan Road, Andrew J. Thebeau; Rebecca M. Thebeau to Christopher M. Boyd; Christina L. Jaworski, $195,100.
• 998 Parker Boulevard, Stephen E. King to Victor Marrale; Alexandra M. Ventura; Daniel R. Ventura, $195,000.
• 34 Stillwell Ave., Heavey 2018 Family Trust 030118 Tr to Kelly J. Faust; Michael N. Faust, $195,000.
• 56 West Hazeltine Ave., Andrea N. Dangelo; Andrea N. Irish-Jones to Patrick F. Kelley, $185,501.
• 166 Warren Ave., Rebecca R. Mosey to Matthew Daniel, $185,297.
• 65 Canterbury Lane, Jeremy Colby to Amanda J. Grass; Wesley R. Grass, $180,100.
• 54 Nassau Ave., Paul A. Perla to Robin K. Foley; Joshua E. Kruk, $180,000.
• 112 Harrison Ave., Olivia A. Wilhelm to Nathan R. Accurso, $176,000.
• 37 Woodmere Drive, Christopher J. Trimper to Nicole M. Huber, $174,900.
• 311 Hamilton Boulevard, Pamela Howells; William Howells; Beverly Kubala to Justin R. Patterson, $171,720.
• 195 Victoria Boulevard, Michael H. Lucas to Adam J. Lucas, $170,000.
• 393 Knowlton Ave., Mary Oddo to Duyet Pham, $165,000.
• 86 Wabash Ave., Michael A. Villafranca to Valerie Demarie, $165,000.
• 477 Cornwall Ave., Lynn E. Shaffer to Kellie Anne Nedea; Trevor A. Nedea, $160,000.
• 93 Dalton Drive, Wolcott Development LLC to Katelyn M. Miller, $149,000.
• 234 Oakridge Ave., Stacie M. Mcnett to Raymond Graff, $147,000.
• 265 Harrison Ave., Greta D. Carson; Greta Carson to Nadia Bibi; Shakir Ellahi, $136,000.
• 1022 Highland, Patricia J. Allen to Mitchell T. Hawke, $130,000.
• 342 West Hazeltine Ave., David L. Jones III to Clarence D. Boatman; Darcy France Boatman, $110,000.
• 31 Westchester, Innocenzo Alabiso; Innochenzo Alabiso; Innochenzo Jerry Alabiso; Jerry C. Alabiso to WNY Property Pros LLC, $75,000.
• 70 Vulcan St., Joseph Est Folvarcik; Anthony Lana to Lsf11 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $61,663.
• 11-15 Channing Place, Keybank NA to Upstate Development Group LLC, $46,500.
WALES
• 13254 Centerline Road, Patricia V. Eletto; Patricia Volk Eletto to Katelyn Jeanine Pierce; Shaun Everett Pierce, $190,000.
WEST SENECA
• 59 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Thomas A. Bollman; Michele L. Weaver, $441,022.
• 58 Cove Hollow, Ann English; Kevin English to Brittany L. Vona; Jaime J. Vona, $392,000.
• 74 Liberty Lane, Dmitry Radinsky to Mohammed Islam; Mohammed R. Islam; Wazeda Khanam, $375,555.
• 110 Heather Hill Drive, Andrew Heim; Bradley Heim; Jeffrey Heim to Jessica Wilkowski; Ronald Wilkowski Jr., $315,000.
• 52 Glenmar Drive, Sharon L. Czechowski to Kari Root; Matthew Root, $238,000.
• 53 Larkwood Road, Katie A. Pollak to Sandra M. Walentynowicz, $230,000.
• 798 Center Road, Pamela S. Breidenstein to Aebly&associates LLC, $225,000.
• 326 Woodward Drive, Peter D. Ciambella; Peter Donald Ciambella to Anton Balanevskiy, $217,000.
• 188 Bernadette Terrace, Lisa Breier to Amanda Rose Harasymchuk; Volodymyr Harasymchuk, $215,000.
• 1106 Mineral Springs Road, Betty J. Hooper; Duane D. Hooper to Curtis Tomczak; Edna Tomczak, $181,000.
• 44 Dover Drive, Zechariah Griffey to Deborah A. Happell, $175,000.
• 37 Gardenville On The Green, Alice M. Golebiewski to Louis L. Motyka, $165,000.
• 24 Rose Ave., Lisa M. Latona; Derek M. Skomski to Matthew C. Garozzo, $165,000.
• 5616 Seneca St., John Friel to Frank Mooney, $154,500.
• 90 Wildwood Place, Aleta M. Fetzer to Claudia N. Harris, $150,000.
• 150 Fremont Ave., Michelle A. Snyder; Paul H. Snyder to Aebly&associates LLC, $150,000.
• 86 Ansley Court, Diane Jakubowski; Joanne Miller; Joanne D. Miller; Carol Ann Rzeszutek; Norbert J. Rzeszutek to Ae Buffalo Properties LLC, $150,000.
• 86 Bellwood Ave., Carol Ann Hageman to Danielle B. Dedominces, $148,051.
• 94 Westgate Boulevard, Suzanne M. Jankowiak to Matthew T. Jankowiak, $135,000.
• 267 Burch Ave., Richard Coppede to Katelyn Szewczyk, $125,000.
• 42 Tindle Ave., Daniel L. Ambellan to Andrew J. Courtney, $123,000.
• 355 Wimbledon Court, Sophia A. Welsh to Jason L. Schneckenberger; Linda Lee Topp, $120,000.
• 102 Tindle Ave., Catherine Feely to Geraldine Feely; Catherine Sullivan; Eamon Sullivan; Tess Sullivan, $105,000.
• 151 Elmsford Drive, Lisa Cristiano to Pasquale Cristiano Jr., $33,000.
• 55 Dirkson Ave., American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015a+ Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to William Story, $8,500.