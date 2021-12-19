Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 29, 2021.
ALDEN
• 11061 Walden Ave., Pm Pavement Inc to Highway Rehab Corp, $540,000.
• 12090 Genesee St., Shawn G. Mccarthy to Matthew T. Pronko, $341,500.
• 13339 Baxter Ave., Kathleen M. Kratzke; Ronald R. Kratzke to Edith Jane Eshbaugh, $246,000.
• 3321 Wende, Donald B. Putnam to Jeremy A. Kroll, $130,000.
• 3628 Crittenden Road, Billie Jo Frost to Joshua A. Kozlowski, $95,400.
• 11448 Genesee St., Kenneth Pezdek Sr.; Sharon Pezdek to David A. Derkovitz, $35,500.
AMHERST
• 42 Oxford Ave., Allenhurst Housing Associates to Oxford Amherst Preservation Lp, $20,501,670.
• 501-511 Robin & Little Robin, Brewster Mews Associates Lp; Brewster Mews Housing Co Inc to Brewster Amherst Preservation Housing Development Fund Company Inc; Brewster Amherst Preservation Lp Nom, $17,685,990.
• 165 Princeton Ave., Princeton Housing Associates to Princeton Amherst Preservation Housing Development Fund Company Inc; Princeton Amherst Preservation Lp, $12,049,150.
• 302-332 Little Robin Road, Parkside Amherst Associates Lp; Parkside Houses Inc to Parkside Amherst Preservation Lp, $9,150,960.
• 848 Lebrun Road, Eugene G. Carney; Nancy A. Carney to 848 Lebrun LLC, $1,182,000.
• 121 Arcadian Drive, Mary M. Rosenecker; Thomas P. Rosenecker to Scott S. Solar; Susan A. Solar, $646,000.
• 78 Keswick Road, Deborah Ann Rhoades; St George Mark Gao to Sharon A. Coolican; Kevin W. Thomas, $635,000.
• 57 Nicole Court, Avalon Meadows LLC to David J. Golembeski, $510,000.
• 27 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sautter 2018 Family Trust 031218 Tr, $509,194.
• 108 Lord Byron Lane, Janet Mascia to James J. Cummings Jr.; Sharon A. Cummings, $465,000.
• 55 Gatehouse Lane, Barbara A. Meenaghan; Michael A. Meenaghan to Amitkumar R. Singh; Ankita Singh, $435,000.
• 288 Bramblewood Lane, Joseph Urbanczyk to Jose A. Baez; Paige Guy, $415,000.
• 51 Lillyridge Drive, David E. Hutchins; Rosalyie F. Hutchins to Pratikkumar Patel, $409,500.
• 228 Crestwood Lane, Seung Kyoon Park; Yonzi Kong Park to Khokon Ullah, $401,500.
• 166 Breezewood Common, Cheryl C. Darrington to Jonathan A. Mangel; Kelley Gervaise Mangel, $360,588.
• 611 Paradise Road, Emily A. Mondschein; Franz W. Mondschein to Joanne Toscano, $355,000.
• 10 Eagles Trace, Albert L. Bammert; Jacobs Kathleen Marie Hr; Jones Cynthia Ann Hr; William Hr Jones; Widmer Melinda S Hr; Widmer Natalie Grace Hr; Widmer Nicholas A Hr to Rmf Buyout Acquistion Trust 2020-2 Tr; Wilimington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $351,620.
• 376 Country Parkway, Melchor Auditor; Rizza Auditor to Venkateswara Keesara, $350,000.
• 170 Oakgrove Drive, Lynn Minter to Sharon Bryk, $345,000.
• 212 Bentham Pkwy E, Erin Filippini to Crystal A. Noble; Michael D. Noble, $340,000.
• 100 Garden Court, Kevin E. Mckenna to Allison Dwyer Emory; Matthew Avril Emory, $340,000.
• 75 Ranch Trail, Matthew John Domagala to Jaclyn R. Bellanti; Paul D. Dudkowski, $325,000.
• 395 Walton Drive, Jennifer Fincik to Jamie D. Smith, $300,000.
• 289 Bernhardt Drive, Greggory P. Gallson; Lindsay M. Gallson to David H. Mitchell; Julie K. Mitchell, $300,000.
• 215 Fruitwood Terrace, Ida Novotny; Jaroslav Novotny to Nazmul Islam, $297,000.
• 2230 Maple Road, Al 1 Holdings LLC to Jahad Khoury; Kattour Khoury, $295,000.
• 1354 Dodge Road, Janet Roberts to Ahmed Aljuboori; Mary Aljuboori, $290,000.
• 385 Vine Lane, E&r Horizons LLC to Gregory Robbins; Sherrie L. Robbins, $290,000.
• 35 Willow Lane, Ronald L. Connor; Karen A. Werwinski to Sarah Quast; Andrew Wojcinski, $287,500.
• 150 Lawnwood Drive, David S. Mussell to Larry J. Smith, $286,000.
• 193 Glenhaven Drive, Guinzoe Properties LLC to Abdul Hafiz, $277,000.
• 111 Windermere Boulevard, Songli Liu; Songli Niu; Fang Ruan; Rebecca F. Ruan to Rajib Ahmed, $275,000.
• 120 Windermere Boulevard, Nicholas C. Villafranca to Jenica Faye; Lars Faye, $250,000.
• 43 Creekside Drive, Brandy A. Fowler to Robert Gray, $250,000.
• 123 Delamere Road, Raymond J. Mancuso to Cheryl S. Strassburg, $245,000.
• 274 Coronation Drive, Daniel A. Knoll III to Lisa K. Hamlin; Steven W. Hamlin, $235,000.
• 223 Breezewood Common, King D&alice F Bird Living Trust 080494 Tr to Brian Lee Cisco; Christine M. Cisco, $225,000.
• 21 Wellington Court, Kathleen M Zanghi Rebocable Living Trust; Ronald D Zanghi Revocable Living Trust to Daniel G. Battaglia, $220,000.
• 30 Avalon Drive, John W. Kratz; Judy Varano to Miranda Renee Lee, $205,000.
• 200 Sargent Drive, Boydie Church Trust Tr; Morris Charles Culotta Revocable Trust 042700 Tr to 200 Sargent LLC, $200,000.
• 200 Northledge Drive, Boydie Church Trust 042700 Tr; Morris Charles Culotta Revocable Trust 042700 Tr to 200 Northledge LLC, $200,000.
• 547 Homecrest Drive, Joseph N. Currie Jr. to Jennifer E. Schadel, $200,000.
• 136 Imperial Drive, Levelzo Lyles to Aiti Biswa; Man B. Biswa, $185,000.
• 1230 Youngs Rd Unit D, Cheryl S. Strassburg to Lydia Bobb; Mary L. Bobb, $179,900.
• 65 Woodcrest Drive, Deborah Nolan to Ltd Homes&properties LLC, $175,000.
• 204 Mill St., Charles J. Ciotta to John Cammarano, $155,000.
• 5854 Main St #406, Fadi H. Ramadan to Feige Family Trust 012307 Tr, $140,000.
• 110 Fennec Lane, Joanne Toscano to Stephen C. Cahill, $125,000.
• 306 Sundown Trail Unit 5c, Karen M. Michel to Glenn T. Lista, $114,500.
• 42 Beech Road, WNY Development Inc to Julie Schwallie, $110,000.
• 2160 North Forest Road, Allen Guerin; Allen James Guerin; Kristen Guerin to Coromandel Estates North Forest LLC, $95,000.
ANGOLA
• 49 Grove St., Jon P. Arcara to Sandra M. Wendler, $141,800.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 14 South Herrick Road, Jill M. Ball to Robert Corp; Robert Macwilliams Corp; Stephanie Corp; Stephanie Whitley Corp, $643,500.
• 472 Girard Ave., Kevin C. Kluge to Dannin Cavanagh; Kevin P. Cavanagh, $390,000.
• 989 Davis Road, Edward J. Duetsch; Esther M. Duetsch to Christopher J. Schneider, $375,000.
• 1467 Blakeley Road, Melissa E. Whittington; Rodney Mark Whittington to Kelsey R. Zimmermann, $210,000.
• 696 Oakwood Ave., Daniel F. Long; Daniel Felton Long to Woodside Lofts LLC, $145,000.
BLASDELL
• 70 Mcgurk Ave., Dolores E. Mach; Henry J. Mach Jr.; Peggy Vacanti to Natalie Ridge; Stephen Ridge, $215,000.
• 74 Frontier Drive, Wesley A. Ireland to Elizabeth M. Egloff; Braden Kozlowski, $175,000.
• 116 Arthur Ave., Arthur R. Hartel Jr.; Leonard D. Zaccagnino to David E Myers Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $96,000.
BOSTON
• 5859 Woodlee Court, Anne G. Horan; Daniel P. Horan to Angela Nowicki; Christopher Nowicki, $1,100,000.
• 7601 Zimmerman Road, Tammy Hart to Jamie Gulino Davis, $625,000.
• 6267 Hillcroft Drive, Paula M. Mazur to Danielle L. Vandette; James M. Vandette, $515,000.
• 7884 Zimmerman Road, Donna J. Lenau; Gerhard P. Lenau to Thomas M. Crawford, $184,500.
• 8666 Lower East Hill Road, Inta Inluxay to Christine M. Inluxay, $125,000.
• 8933 Hickory Meadows Road, Joshua G. Reid; Kim S. Reid to John Fabro, $48,000.
BUFFALO
• 86 Cleveland Ave., Gerhart H. Wayne; Sherill M. Sutton to Jodi Ball, $1,192,500.
• 125 Woodbridge Ave., Susan M. Shea to Duane Charles Warren, $725,000.
• 304 Depew Ave., Robyn Brouer; Robyn Stefanone to Salvatory Izoduha, $625,000.
• 840 West Delavan Ave., Lynn Tomkins to John Kevin Fitzpatrick; Sara J. Fitzpatrick, $565,000.
• 512 Ashland Ave., Graziella R. Furnari; Matthew T. Hamed to Laura M. Comerford; Thomas E. Comerford III, $440,000.
• 462 Vermont St., Timothy Boling to Aaron Smith; Melinda Smith, $410,000.
• 254 Ashland, Andrew B. Pott to Kelsey Flanagan, $391,400.
• 208 York St., Jill Ball; Joshua Ball to Joann Thomas; John F. Thomas, $365,000.
• 491 Colvin, Ryan B. Crespo to Sarah F. Sonnenberg, $356,000.
• 11 Fifteenth St., Sampson J. David to David James Conboy, $335,000.
• 200 Commonwealth Ave., Bing Papalia Living Trust 012420 Tr to Timothy M. Boling, $330,000.
• 396 West Delavan Ave., Shirley A. Cimato to Vera Claire Parker-Kennedy; Patrick C. Simons, $305,000.
• 165 Potters Road, Santo A. Campanella; Patrick Sole Jr. to Darel Pajan, $301,000.
• 33 Gates Circle, Naylon A. Elizabeth; Agnes Elizabeth Naylon; Elizabeth Zimmermann Naylon to Cheryl Brutvan, $299,000.
• 314 Lafayette Ave., Josephine A. Allsbrook; Josephine Allsbroook to Elizabeth M. Mannarino, $290,000.
• 46 Tuscarora, Michael J. Boryszak to Kevin Espinosa; Thomas K. Frederick, $290,000.
• 369 Colvin Ave., James Ellis to Kelly Marion E Gray, $270,000.
• 1474 Kensington Ave., Aubrey J. Hammond; Christopher S. Hammond to Dawn S. Wilson; Kenneth C. Wilson, $267,000.
• 45 Tacoma Av, Ddavid T. Kingston; Mary A. Kingston to David Dubois, $261,000.
• 416 West Ferry, Huntress of Buffalo LLC to Adam Thibodeaux, $260,000.
• 1263 West, Delightfulhome LLC to Joseph A. Graziano, $242,000.
• 25 Richfield, Biljana Petreska; Petar Petreski to Md Shah Alam, $227,000.
• 135 Page St., Pabi Sinzali to Elizabeth Klawmeh; Paul Mireh, $220,000.
• 314 South Ogden St., Arlene Swank to Magdalena Leon, $210,000.
• 113 Whitehall Ave., Clinton S. Tasseff to Kamal Hasanov; Ruslan Rustamov, $205,000.
• 91 Stevenson St., Kathryn A. Curtis to Cole J. Overhoff, $201,000.
• 1211 Lovejoy, Yvette Pfeffer to Md R. Islam; Lutfun Nahar, $200,099.
• 340 Crestwood Ave., Joseph S Zingaro Revocable Trust 032498 Tr to Murtadha M. Enad, $200,000.
• 443 Division North, Orniece Hill to Mary Ellen Greer, $200,000.
• 85 Beverly Road, Aaron J. Bennett to Alexandria Johnson, $194,000.
• 45 Royal Ave., Kats Development LLC to Jeffrey Michael Anderson, $177,500.
• 18 Dakota St., Giuseppe C. Buscaglia to Ashley M. Alexandre, $169,900.
• 420 Benzinger St., Scott Anderson; Scott Delorean Anderson to Laura Marie Beecroft, $169,600.
• 325 Newburgh Av, Curtis Drake; Shirley Drake to Virginia Watso, $168,342.
• 144 North Ogden St., Deborah A. Romano; Deborah Ann Romano; Neil J. Romano to Fatema Begum, $163,000.
• 86 Aldrich, Jody Mcnamara; Matthew K. Mcnamara to Emmanuel Montes, $162,000.
• 102 Mapleridge Ave., Mohammed Khan; Moshfika J. Khan to Prince L. Baar, $160,000.
• 223 Loepere, Mohammad I. Hussain to Rizia Begum; Shaida Begum, $160,000.
• 726 Amherst St., Patrick S. Omara to Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $160,000.
• 280 Heath St., Rachel M. Keller; Rachel M. Neyerlin to Brenden Lisi, $155,000.
• 67 Spaulding, Christopher J. Kurtz to Ryan Gopsill, $153,000.
• 130 Rebecca Park, Marc J. Filippone; Mark J. Filippone; Mark John Filippone to Lauren Marie Haskins; Taylor Kathleen Jeromos, $151,500.
• 16 Arkansas St., Jane M. Meer; John C. Meer Jr. to Jason Green, $151,000.
• 74 Albert, Yadu R. Mishra to Saw Paw, $150,000.
• 98 Radcliffe, Jane L. Marion to Ortiz Paola A Pericon, $150,000.
• 574 Winspear, Bdt Maple Rd Inc to Abu Jafar Samsuddin, $150,000.
• 21 Clio Ave., Mark J. Sarick; Tracy A. Sarick to Alex Joseph Sacilowski, $149,500.
• 168 Reiman, Michelle M. Ebling to Muhammod S. Alam, $147,500.
• 57 Gunnel Ave., Jane A. Hirsch to Kimberly M. Kroll, $145,000.
• 57 Lilac, Lc Straregic Realty LLC to Mokeli Ives Pelamoko, $138,000.
• 165 Peach St., Akm316 Properties LLC to Issa Macumi, $135,000.
• 494 Stockbridge Ave., Willpine Holdings LLC to Shima Sarowar, $135,000.
• 207 Ideal, Jeffry D. Rybicki to Marsha J. Botham, $126,000.
• 60 B St., Lee&vivian LLC to Rashada Akther; Abdul Hoque, $125,000.
• 124 Kamper Ave., Janet Rokitka; Janet H. Rokitka to Karen Latres Lackey, $122,500.
• 54 Littlefield, Daniel Hickok; Yovela Hickok to Gulam Zilani, $120,000.
• 470 West Ferry St., Abbotsinch LLC to Sherry Helfrich, $120,000.
• 64 Tuxedo, Thomas W. Lenz to Danielle M. Simmons; Jeffery Worthy Jr., $119,000.
• 325 Newburgh Ave., Virginia Watson to Mrp Property Inc, $113,000.
• 80 Fillmore Ave., Nahida Akhter; Mohammed Shamsuzzaman to Mst Rumi Begum; Mohammed Abul Kalam, $110,000.
• 556 Dartmouth, M&m Batim Inc to Kazi Rashid, $110,000.
• 86 Benzinger St., Mahammad Hakim to Aleya Begum, $109,000.
• 92 Gorski St., Ryan S. Macdonald; Susan M. Vester to Christina A. Guerin, $107,000.
• 118 Spaulding St., Nabil Naji to Rejaul Karim, $105,000.
• 252 North Drive, Danielle A. Agro; Gaetano C. Agro to Joseph Agro, $100,000.
• 140 Gold, Md Khairul Alam; Mohammad A. Malek; Mohammad Harijur Rahman; Shamim B. Salam; Mahmuda Sultana to Mahmuda Sultana, $100,000.
• 163 Ericson Ave., Jamuna Corporation to Shahana Akter, $100,000.
• 410 Benzinger, Diane M. Naples to Jc Global Enterprise LLC, $99,900.
• 149 Cambria, Joshua P. Steele to Samantha R. Kakde, $95,000.
• 130 Courtland Ave., Willpine Holdings LLC to Mohammed R. Uddin, $90,000.
• 273 Chelsea, Valerie Davis to Alhamdulillah LLC, $82,500.
• 454 Doat St., Livingstone Partners LLC to Zillur Rahman Khan, $81,600.
• 95 Kensington Ave., Shirley J. Jones; Vincent J. Tobia to Ab&ah Business LLC, $80,500.
• 98 Erb St., Juan Perez to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $80,000.
• 662 Norfolk, Tiffany Slater to Numan Ahmed, $80,000.
• 542 Lasalle Ave., Proper Real Co LLC to Mohammad Mostafa Alam; Habiba Yeasmin, $80,000.
• 218 Millicent, Cassandra F. Barnes to Mossa Papa Meats LLC, $76,500.
• 144 Garner Ave., Entidar M. Abstani to Buff Real LLC, $67,000.
• 136 Clark St., James E. Giles to Amina Amin Kaipat, $60,000.
• 294 Riley, Three Ocean Business International Inc to Mojibur Rahman, $60,000.
• Vacant land Whitfield Ave., Jennifer Rogowski; Marcus Rogowski to Diane Rogowski; Mark Rogowski, $52,500.
• 152 Military, Basher Asset Management LLC to Tiger Development Group LLC, $50,000.
• 79 Decker, Shahida USA Inc to Nahida Sultana, $50,000.
• 194 Howell, Kolesar John M Jr Agt; Ronald Kolesar to Essential Living LLC, $50,000.
• 71 Grote St., Giovanni Genovese; Harriet L. Jackson to Abdiraham Muse, $47,850.
• 139 Zenner, Gayles George Henry Jr to Milaura Begum, $40,000.
• 313 Moselle, Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC to Mozumder Mohammad Monirul Hoque, $40,000.
• 485 Fillmore Ave., Bernice Blue; James Andre Lockhart to Padma Buffalo Inc, $38,000.
• 20 Cornwall, Md M. Rahman to Sharmin Sultana, $30,000.
• 6 Warren Ave., Mosammat Amina Nur to Mohammad Hassan, $25,000.
• 259 Mineral Spring Road, Digiulio&company LLC to Mohamed Mohamed, $25,000.
• 551 Doat St., Maryanna Moskal to Buyers LLC, $20,000.
• 353 Benzinger, Nicholas Korzkowski to Damon Armonte Mcdougald, $9,000.
• 393 Bristol, Gary Schulz; Gary C. Schulz to Amin Forhad, $8,500.
• 111 Metcalfe, Md Bhuiyan to Ariful Hasan, $8,500.
• 339 High, Peter Jones; Pgt Holdings LLC to Gregory Proefrock, $7,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 340-350 Nagel Drive, Fk Development LLC to Dual Buffalo LLC, $5,250,000.
• 50 Thruway Plz Drive, G&i Ix Empire Thruway Plaza LLC to 50 Thruway Plaza Owner 2 LLC; 50 Thruway Plaza Owner LLC, $1,726,844.
• 19 Park Place, Diana D. Puerner; John F. Puerner; Dawn M. Schmitt; Susan A. Zanghi; Lauren A. Celotto to Mary Jean Kelly, $370,000.
• 1180 Como Park Boulevard, Julie A. Thompson; Wilbert C. Thompson to Mmcmm LLC, $362,000.
• 77 Bennett Road, Geoffrey S. Freeland; Linde B. Freeland to Johir Hussain, $330,000.
• 72 Conway St., Marietta L. Schaedel; Robert E. Schaedel to Joseph Carmen Nowak, $330,000.
• 117 Colony St., Sylvia Samborski to Daniel L. Brunner; Nicole Marie Brunner, $316,000.
• 121 Transithill Drive, Gregory Sabadasz; Michelle Sabadasz to Holland Bobby Lee Jr; Carolina Holland, $280,000.
• 26 Nantucket Drive, Patricia A. Makowski to Linh V. Nguyen; Tran Thi Thy, $270,000.
• 555 Como Park Boulevard, Bonita Brader; William Brader to Kaleidoscope of WNY Inc, $255,000.
• 391 Terrace Boulevard, Ellyssa J. Kubicki; Mark S. Kubicki to Zahid Hossain, $250,000.
• 23 Mona Court, David D. Borkowski to Nicole Knauber; Christopher J. Prell, $232,000.
• 36 Irondale Drive, Amy L. Grupp; Thomas Grupp; Thomas E. Grupp; Thomas E. Grupp III to James C. Calhoun; Wendy Calhoun, $230,000.
• 34 East Cavalier, Mary Lou Swiatkowski to Daniel William Elliott, $225,500.
• 16 Leonard Drive, Andrew J. Hoeltke to Adam G. Raczkowski; Amy Lynn Raczkowski, $225,000.
• 251 Le Havre Drive, Deborah M. Simmons; Lawrence J. Simmons to Brian Marrano, $225,000.
• 129 Joseph, Devon Rokitka to Mahmudul Hasan Sharif, $215,000.
• 155 Lou Ann Drive, Alan L. Germann; Kathleen M. Germann to Lauren Mullen, $210,000.
• 268 Burke Drive, Jonathan P. Allen to Jennifer L. Reasinger, $210,000.
• 23 Mildred Drive, Yolanda J. Lee to Latifa Johnson, $190,000.
• 20 Kathleen Drive, Michele A. Hartzell; David J. Hartzell to Zuleykha S. Abbas; Kowsar H. Ali, $185,000.
• 19 Nokomis Parkway, Andrew J. Anderson; Charles F. Anderson; Richard M. Anderson; Susan M. Anderson-Bradford; Amy E. Hypnarowski; Judith L. Riordan; Patricia L. Warrington to Quinn Wu, $185,000.
• 31 Applewood Road, Adolf Arthur Cialfi; Gregg A. Cialfi; James A. Cialfi; Joan Cialfi; Mary E. Cialfi to Angela M. Newhouse, $183,031.
• 58 Betty Lou Lane, John Odonnell; John Odonnell Jr.; Kelly Odonnell to Rachel L. Fronko; Jeremy T. Hileman, $179,000.
• 61 Ledyard Ave., Alexandria S. Krywalski; Jacob M. Krywalski to Wesley J. Michaels; Kaitlyn N. Taylor, $178,000.
• 155 Beale Ave., Anthony Ferrentino; Tina Ferrentino to Winterburn Maximilian H L, $178,000.
• 160 Eastland Parkway, Morgan A. Benaquist to Karima Dunston, $175,000.
• 42 Haller, J&m Apartments LLC to Diane Mcneil, $175,000.
• 477 Reiman St., Louis Demaioribus; Susan L. Demaioribus to Md A. Islam; Zinia Yasmin, $166,500.
• 131 Farmingdale Road, Barbara Hanel; Donald Robert Hanel to Kevin C. Mccadden, $165,000.
• 18 Wellworth Place, Eric J. Ohleman to Jennifer Brown; Thomas Brown, $162,765.
• 101 Briarcliff Road, Kristin Otto to Ali Mehsin, $160,000.
• 359 Parker St., Sharon R. Murray to Kathleen Forman; Leon J. Forman, $155,000.
• 24 Brookfield Ln Unit 8, Cheryl Foy; Nicholas Solazzo to Cassandra Waterhouse, $153,000.
• 85 St Felix Ave., Dennis A. Pietraszewski; Marlene L. Pietraszewski to Ludmila Pieczatkowska, $150,000.
• 58 Marne Road, Eleonore R. Kaiser; Eleonore Aska Kaiser to Most F. Alam; Md Asaduzzaman, $136,500.
• 529 Penora, New Ventures LLC to Abbigail Kelley; Devin Kelley, $136,000.
• 59-63 Ellwood Place, Daniel T. Dressel; Josephine S. Dressel to Florida Venture Real Estate LLC, $136,000.
• 20 Andrews Ave., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Laban Njuguna, $134,000.
• 98 Rosemead Lane, Joseph F. Ostrowski to Krystal Cabrera; Santino G. Caico, $130,000.
• 178 Cleveland Drive, Shahida USA Inc to Habibullah Khandaker, $130,000.
• 6 Rowan Road, Royal Realty Group WNY LLC to Shamsul Alam; Dillruba Kusum, $120,000.
• 4423 Union Road, Leroi C. Johnson; Mark E. Lewis; Mark Lewis to Buffalo Sleep Care LLC, $107,000.
• 100 Main St., Great Places LLC to Nasiha Ahmed; Shuvo Aaqib M Chowdhury, $101,050.
• 255 Seton Road, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2017-3 Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Matthew J. Matla, $96,750.
• 25 Burdette Drive, David D. Drozdowski to Dean Drozdowski; Valerie Drozdowski, $90,100.
• 36 Preston, Preston Belly Inc to Nasrin Akter, $75,000.
• 42 Edmund St., Shirley A. Witt to Renee C. Witt, $18,750.
CLARENCE
• 9537 Cobblestone Drive, Tulin Markes to Jaclynn R. Crawford; Jeffrey S. Crawford, $665,000.
• 5561 Hidden Pines Court, Dana P. Bress; Eric E. Bress to Karen L. Vazquez; Michael J. Vazquez, $660,000.
• 8986 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Jennifer Fincik, $570,739.
• 8565 The Meadows S, Joseph H. Pohlman; Michelle L. Pohlman to Joshua Fuller; Victoria Jaynes-Fuller, $530,000.
• 10681 Rosewood Lane, Nadine Ngirimana; Nshuti Ngirimana to Craig Kosnikowksi; Emily Kosnikowski, $525,000.
• 9501 Lantana Drive, Mary C. Latona to Gary Robinson, $380,000.
• 5861 Goodrich Rd Unit 2c, Marcia Cleary-Walker Revocable Living Trust 061517 Tr to Roslyn Marcus, $220,000.
• 4388 White Acres Road, Marc J. Hamerski; Erin Pantano to Ali Khan Muhammad Barat; Rahima Yousaf Ali, $210,000.
• 10473 Tillman Road, Kathleen G. Mchugh; Patience L. Tinkey to Ashley Chopko; Michael S. Chopko, $115,000.
• 4680 Wayside Lane, Charles F. Ross to Christopher A. Bowers; Tamara S. Bowers, $87,000.
• 4670 Overlook Drive, Elizabeth E. Hiller to Zahareddine Belguendouz, $42,500.
• 8965 Greiner Road, Polar Star Properties LLC to Locke Development Group LLC, $34,000.
• 10360 Keller Rd 1403, Davis R. Tiburzi; Michelle Tiburzi to Diane Boxhorn; Richard Boxhorn, $10,000.
COLDEN
• 7171 Center St., Karen L. Beck to David Michael Lukasik, $380,000.
• 9335 State Road, Gregory Donahue to Gerard M. Meehan; Mirella Meehan, $245,000.
COLLINS
• 3802 Route 39, Jeffrey L. Pfeifer to Collin Pfeifer, $120,000.
• 2306 Wheater Road, 1524 Cain LLC to Paula L. Romine; Matthew A. Schindler, $110,000.
• 13613 Brewer Road, Joseph H. Kehr; Julie L. Kehr to Michael Agnew, $25,000.
CONCORD
• 8989 Chaise Road, Brenda Wells; William Wells to Mary Kay Williams; Paul D. Williams, $239,000.
• 12461 Smith Road, Nancy T. Anderson to April Marie Green, $80,000.
EDEN
• 8949 Hammond Drive, Jeanne Murawski; John Vogl to Jeremy A. Lilga, $286,000.
• 2937 Shadagee Road, Deborah Leigh Blakowski; John J. Kordrupel; Millicent M. Kordrupel; Robert L. Kordrupel; Marcia E. Martin; Jane L. Merz; Patricia A. Merz to Kimberly A. Kew; Matthew R. Kew, $225,000.
• 3813 Eckhardt Road, Edward A. Riefler; Frederick C. Riefler; Ronald C. Riefler to Donna M. Kuhn; Jeffrey T. Kuhn, $170,000.
ELMA
• 600 Ostrander Road, Patricia P. Dobinski; Thomas A. Dobinski to Dolores Malinowski; Lynn D. Schiffhauer; Wayne D. Schiffhauer, $650,000.
• 120 Briggswood Drive, Donna Blaird-Wagner; Joel M. Wagner to Andrew J. Mikac; Betsy R. Mikac, $565,000.
• 30 Griffin Lane, Harry J. Mieney Jr.; Mary Jane Mieney to Kyle Krytus, $455,000.
• 1640 Hall Road, John P. Pappas to Delevan Property Holdings LLC, $375,000.
• 1971 Transit Road, Joelle C. Abramow to Terry E. Wellsby Jr., $275,000.
• 1151 North Davis Road, Christopher J. Jarnot to Kenneth J. Jarnot, $188,000.
EVANS
• 7020 Erie Road, Derby Med Realty LLC; Derby Partner LLC to 7020 Erie Road LLC, $1,060,000.
• 6814 Minuteman Trl, Joseph Bivin; Mary Bivin to Scott J. Dingeldey; Taylor L. Mager, $206,700.
• Vacant land Cain Road, James R. Snider; Sandra J. Snider to Phillips WNY Farm Properties LLC, $200,000.
• Vacant land Lakeside Ave., David M. Waring; Mary Waring to Keller Kellyne E; Keller Michael D, $185,000.
• 256 Kennedy Ave., Jill Pawlewski to Karen Adamski; Richard Adamski, $170,000.
• 923 Grove St., Donna J. Glover to Antonio Paradiso, $150,000.
• 9643 Ellicott St., Deborah A. Kron to Elizabeth G. Novoa, $135,000.
• 326 Harding Ave., Nancy J. Gates to Gabriele Ballowe, $7,000.
GOWANDA
• 60 Allen St., Dale Beaver; Paula Beaver to Gf Ries Family Trust II, $152,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 527 Pin Oak Circle, Joseph P. Oliverio; Molly J. Oliverio to Joshua Merwin; Sara Merwin, $403,700.
• 303 Waterford Park, Matthew S. Matthews to Jaswinder S. Sandhu; Parkash K. Sandhu, $379,900.
• 189 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Jessica Nichols; Peter J. Olson, $308,860.
• 209 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Brent Popovich, $292,530.
• 131 Autumnwood Drive, Benita Jordan; John B. Jordan; Benita Shelley to Christina Sobczynski; David Sobczynski, $280,000.
• 147 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Alter Ego Clothing LLC, $274,120.
• 191 Sandstone Cir Unit 8b, Ryan Homes of New York to Marie R. Harzynski, $272,815.
• 253 White Oak Terr, Paul C. Talarico to Karen Raepple, $269,900.
• 141 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Leanne Elise Ortolano, $266,850.
• 60 Monica Road, Donna Kessner to Sarah E. Mcmahon, $206,000.
• 101 Revere Road, Darlene M. Spratford to Michael Digati Jr., $195,000.
• 1905 Bedell Road, Dominic J. Florio to Dominic C. Florio; Jennifer L. Florio, $195,000.
HAMBURG
• 4653 Winding Woods Lane, John J. Gilmour; Kristin Gilmour to Christina Gervase; Patrick Gervase, $605,000.
• 89 Pierce Ave., Michael P. Hite; Penny D. Hite to Catherine C. Carpenter; Matthew D. Carpenter, $480,000.
• 6455 Versailles Road, Robert J. Haun Jr. to Jacob Johns-Sargent, $415,000.
• 6630 Burke Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Allison L. Ferree; Jonathan D. Ferree, $413,744.
• 6070 Mckinley Parkway, Debra A. Piotrowski to Austin J. Landis; Christina M. Landis, $362,000.
• 3998 Lincoln Ave., Kimberly M. Reynolds; William M. Reynolds to David E. Koyack; Fallon K. Koyack, $360,000.
• 4114 Allendale Parkway, Ritchie Mary Jo Anne; Michael J. Ritchie Jr. to Kaitlynn Rose Cruz; Michael Robert Cruz, $349,000.
• 310 Highland Ave., Christina M. Gervase; Patrick J. Gervase to Marisa Ann Watkins; Paul J. Watkins, $330,000.
• 1430 North Creek Road, Barbara J. Crosta to Allison J. Kiblin, $300,000.
• 6086 Southwestern Boulevard, Puppy Love Grooming LLC to Mary E. Moran; Peter N. Moran, $279,966.
• 85 Lenora Drive, Henry E. Green to Erika M. Haley, $279,000.
• 82 Victory Ave., Von Wrycza Michael A to Ashley Coder; Robert Coder, $230,000.
• 48 Beverly Place, Andrew C. Carducci; Brittny M. Puckerin to Jordan M. Pytlak; Leah M. Wacienga, $225,000.
• 140 Charlotte, Karl Kofod to Victoria H. Scott, $210,000.
• 3667 Fuller Ave., James Burroughs to Scott D. Anderson, $210,000.
• 4884 Edgewood Drive, James M. Vitale to Joshua R. Emerling, $200,000.
• 3855 Big Tree Road, Carol A. Jaskowski to Randall S. Filighera, $197,000.
• 4175 Walker Place, Rachel C. Dobiesz; Douglas J. Thomas to Bethany L. Maclean, $161,000.
• 4294 Cherry Place, Joel P. Dietrick; Nancy F. Dietrick to Adam Peter Fildes; Caitlin Joelle Fildes, $155,000.
• 3651 Grafton Ave., John E. Young III to Brenna Elizabeth Pietras, $150,000.
• 4243-4247 South Park Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Michael Gugliuzza, $150,000.
• Vacant land Riley Boulevard, Hamburg Business Park LLC to Apollo Hq LLC, $140,000.
• 4775 Kennison Parkway, Donald J. Gray to Jessica Gray, $120,000.
HOLLAND
• 13861 Sanders Hill Road, Jacqueline M. Odell; Michael P. Odell to Justin D. Wiesmore, $290,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 157 Colton Ave., Deborah L. Abraham; Richard M. Abraham to Tyrel L. Reynolds; Smith Nicholas E P, $268,900.
• 80 South Shore Boulevard, Joseph M. Setlock to Mary P. Collins; William Greeson, $250,000.
• 63 Balen Drive, Ryan K. Chlebowy; Michael R. Ciesla Jr. to Admir Merzihic, $201,000.
• 80 Sharon Parkway, Patricia Britton to 80 Sharon LLC, $154,500.
• 44 Majestic Terrace, Rooney Carol Ann Est; John F. Rooney Jr.; Timothy P. Rooney to Katherine E. Bosco, $140,000.
• 59 Smith Drive, Nicolas P. Amigone III; Corey A. Kuma to Lmb Capital Inc; Redbird Properties LLC, $123,751.
• 97 Bedford Ave., John R. Novack to Elizabeth M. Canella; Joseph P. Canella, $121,000.
• 43 Walnut St., Lucian P. Visone to Shehla Farukh, $60,000.
• 93 Pine St., Lucian P. Visone to 1026 Genesee LLC, $47,000.
LANCASTER
• 6645 Transit Road, Royal Wash Lancaster LLC to Mdc Coast 24 LLC, $3,750,000.
• 263 Enchanted Frst N, Elaine Zelasko to Gregory Bermel; Marguerite Bermel, $400,000.
• 112 Aurora St., Dianna M. Bifulco; Ronald N. Bifulco to Allison Schmandt, $310,112.
• 144 Belmont Ave., Eric A. Kornacki to Sabrina M. Valtierra; Salvador V. Valtierra Jr., $287,000.
• 652 Aurora St., Heather Piacente to Lynn Mcguane; William Mcguane, $268,000.
• 5743 Broadway St., Kenneth P. Shiver; Sharon Shiver to James C. Beltz; Amanda G. Pappineau, $265,000.
• 61 Simme Road, Elizabeth E. Hodge; William R. Hodge to Rachel Chambers; Sean M. Chambers, $254,000.
• 73 Woodlawn Ave., Barbara A. Carter to Brian M. Pawinski, $200,000.
• 140 Olde Stone Lane, Joann Delano to Matthew Hout, $195,000.
• 48 Fairfield Ave., Emily Atkinson to Daniel J. Moreno, $186,000.
• 10 Sawyer Ave., Thomas M. Garland to Erin Michelle Bliemeister, $170,000.
• 181 Irwinwood Road, Christine M Schuster Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Marc P. Hoppy, $169,600.
• 283 Miller St., Dennis B. Helminiak; Julie A. Helminiak to Julie A. Kuster, $150,500.
• 33 St Marys St., Linda A. Rugani to M&a 718 LLC, $122,500.
MARILLA
• 12940 Donna Bru Drive, Jacquelin Veros to Dale J. Mcguire; Dawn Mcguire, $370,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vl Meahl Road, Farms Wideman; James R. Wideman dba; Robert L. Wideman dba to Pm Pavement Inc, $120,000.
• Vacant land Meahl Road, Gary G. Bachowski; Sally A. Bachowski to Christopher R. Jagielo; Colby M. Jagielo, $33,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 12335 New Oregon Road, Steven W. Clark; Wendy T. Clark to Adam E. Emminger; Lindsay T. Emminger, $500,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 14 Hillsboro Drive, Daniela B. Krastev; Steven V. Krastev to Amanda Roe Grantham; Stephen Grantham, $580,000.
• 59 Fairway Drive, Lynn R. Hodson; Thomas R. Hodson to Anne E. Horan, $451,000.
• 5695 Scherff Road, Bruce E. Will; Lisa A. Will to John Spaschak; Kelly Spaschak, $440,000.
• 141 Stonehenge Drive, Christopher W. Mccune; Megan E. Mccune to Kori Kainski; Daniel J. Kaminski, $415,000.
• 6103 Bunting Road, Erika D. Stanger; Stephen J. Stanger to Leah D. Khmyz; Oleksii Khmyz, $380,000.
• 5 Knob Hill Road, Joan M. Mattingly to Hailey Dietrich; Lucas Henry Pruch, $380,000.
• 59 Thorn Ave., Joseph Terranova to Ricardo Colon Cifredo, $336,000.
• 445 Summit Ave., Christine Bett to Melonie J. Battle; Reginald T. Mason, $305,000.
• 61 Faahs Drive, John J. Tomaka; Norma G. Tomaka to Adam P. Steele; Richenda M. Steele, $239,001.
• 6791 Michael Road, John J. Chavanne; Susan C. Chavanne to Lynn M. Lipczynski; Raymond J. Lipczynski, $223,000.
• 45 Curley Drive, Jeanne D. Komoroske; Joseph L. Komoroske to Joseph L. Komoroske, $184,500.
SARDINIA
• 11520 Olean Road, John E. Hopkins; Cynthia L. Meade to William Heilman, $200,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 42 Pearl St., Mary B. Crandall to Steven Bower, $167,000.
• Maple Ave., Christopher Mcnell to Amy E. Dickinson, $34,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 10 Broughton St., Snake Eyes LLC to J&l Janitorial Services Inc, $275,000.
• 57 Hackett Drive, Stephen D. Bentley to Bali Rai; Jaya Rai, $220,000.
• 168 Fletcher, Benjamin H. Grant to Brian Dekay, $220,000.
• 127 Hackett Drive, Horseshu Homes LLC to Jenna Raepple; Alexander Silvia, $205,000.
• 187 Maldiner Ave., Melissa Brooks to Stephen Lee Golonka, $182,500.
• 24 Cranbrook Road, Erin M. George; Timothy George to Brianna N. Caldwell, $175,000.
• 166 Walter, Ramona M. Ticco to Leah Dipasqualle; Ryan Mchale, $170,000.
• 99 Coshway Place, Randy G. Napierala; Robert F. Napierala to Nicholas Taylor Lockhart, $159,900.
• 39 Delton St., Glenn F. Weyers to Sean Matthew Sheeran, $150,000.
• 62 Stark St., 549 Indian Church LLC to Annmarie Mason, $144,200.
• 400 Broad St., Brian Nagy to Michael Darnley, $114,000.
• 26 Killewald Ave., Vincent J. Lograsso to Kyle M. Barry; Alyssa Lograsso, $85,000.
• 31 Hill Place, Edward Heiss; Lynn Marie Heiss to Kskc Properties LLC, $75,000.
TONAWANDA
• 2355 Sheridan Drive, Royal Wash Tonawanda LLC to Mdc Coast 24 LLC, $4,750,000.
• 340 Grimsby, Jacqueline Kraft; Michael F. Kraft to Zachary C. Ladouce; Juliana M. Riordan, $270,000.
• 137 Tremont Ave., Arthur Kirsch to Julia F. Riley; Matthew A. Riley, $256,013.
• 120 Kenview, Christine A. Divincenzo to Jennifer Pohlman, $250,000.
• 96 Hoover Ave., Hailbegebreal W. Hagos; Metsheate Worku to Mohammad Ahad; Suraiya Parvin, $241,000.
• 72 Argonne Drive, David P. Anderson to Ryan Fosner, $235,000.
• 128 Wabash Ave., Katlynn A. Szramkowski; Steven J. Szramkowski to Brooke Szyjka, $233,000.
• 616 Brighton Road, Roxanne E. Kopacz; Gerald F. Kopaz to Joshua B. Gardner; Kathleen Gardner, $228,000.
• 262 Overbrook Ave., Putting Around 2 LLC to Erolind Simnica; Shqipe Simnica, $223,016.
• 171 Hartford Ave., Joseph Casullo to Jairo Andres Hurtado, $215,000.
• 819 Highland Ave., Ulatowski Jerome John III to William Smith, $204,000.
• 84 Calvert Boulevard, Pamela J. Robertson to Laura Reda, $200,000.
• 133 Wellington Ave., Maria Spencer to Maureen Patricia Fitzgerald; Michael Paul Trzybinski, $197,000.
• 32 Warburton Place, Catia Lodico to Roy Gritzke, $194,000.
• 2055 Colvin Boulevard, Drnr Properties LLC to Mmi Property Inc, $190,000.
• 208 Lowell, Denise M. Ellsworth; Karen A. Greco to Lesley Ann Maloney, $190,000.
• 74 Nicholas Dr S, Andrew T. Fromm to Janelle C. Johnson; Sara J. Vandette, $178,700.
• 119 Mckinley Ave., Carol L. Gazzo; Carol L. Gearhart; Robert C. Gearhart to Andrea Singleton, $175,000.
• 165 Fowler Ave., Jodie L. Vacanti; Louis A. Vacanti to Hla Mon Mon M, $154,900.
• 24 Pullman Ave., Diane C. Weber; Julian J. Weber to Sean D. Franklin; Elliott H. Smith, $148,000.
• 34 Zimmerman, Paul A. Pfeifer; Belle R. Thompson-Pfeiffer to 34 Zimmerman LLC, $147,000.
• 141 Lyndale Ave., Buffalo Gates LLC to Darcy Jean Kennedy-Ellis; Jonathan James Kennedy-Ellis, $135,000.
• 130 Green Acres Road, Benjamin Pritchard to Kathleen A. Marcucci; Scott A. Marcucci, $115,000.
• 62 Somerville Ave., Marian Hazel Carl to HUD, $70,821.
WEST SENECA
• 3400 Transit Road, Royal Wash West Seneca LLC to Mdc Coast 24 LLC, $2,560,000.
• 5028 Clinton St., Royal Wash West Seneca LLC to Mdc Coast 24 LLC, $2,560,000.
• 60 Sunset Creek, Mary J. Kelly; Mary Jean Kelly to Igor Nikitenko; Sarah Nikitenko, $472,500.
• 31 East Bihrwood Drive, Mary A. Muscato; Michael J. Muscato to Melissa A. Goc; William J. Goc III, $335,000.
• 29 Wind Mill Rd N, Joshua P. Heidinger; Erin E. Reid to Sean Murphy, $325,000.
• 1471 East &west Road, Annibale Ciancone; Anthony Ciancone; Maria Ciancone; Theresa M. Ciancone to Joshua T. Kielich, $255,000.
• 496 Meadow Drive, Anna L. Wetherby to Richard L. Wetherby II, $250,000.
• 67 Christopher Drive, Colleen Mcgough to Charles B. Weston, $235,000.
• 251 Knox Ave., Caitlin Bohn to Miquel I. Cameron, $220,000.
• 295 Borden Road, Frank J. Azzarello III; Theresa C. Azzarello; Margaret L. Cielinski; Richard E. Cielinski to Matthew J. Greenan, $206,000.
• 35 Norwood Drive, Joanne M. Woltz-Vogt to Eric Agostinelli, $200,000.
• 73 Rose Ave., Deborah T. Glosser; John L. Glosser to Ethan Schwartz; Taylor Schwartz, $180,000.
• 81 Northwood Ave., Spandel Holdings LLC to Amanda M. Krouse; Richard O. Krouse, $160,000.
• 51 Wimbledon Lane, Beverly A. Misrendino to Katherine Petrell, $153,065.
• 42 Kirkwood Drive, Kenneth A. Rothenberger; Patricia A. Rothenberger to Timothy John Ward, $135,000.