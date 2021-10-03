Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 13, 2021.
ALDEN
• 1612 Lindan Drive, Susan M. Kasniak to Julia M. Kufel; Thomas J. Kufel Jr., $330,000.
AMHERST
• 4640 Main St., Crossroads Lutheran Church to Buffalo Chinese Christian Church, $850,000.
• 33 Turnberry, Mohamad A. Balti; Mubeena A. Balti to Michael Carrubba; Angela M. Stark, $620,000.
• 103 Roxbury Park, Anthony F. Franco; Brittany L. Penberthy to Linda V. Brown, $610,000.
• 70 Echowood Drive, Farhan Akbar; Anjuman Ara to Tiffany Latrice Ricks, $500,000.
• 173 Shellridge Drive, Jimmy T. Tay; Sally Siu Tay to Zaiwei Zhu, $430,000.
• 117 Brookdale Drive, Leonard J. Cherpak; Rosemarie Cherpak to Sharon Buonanno; Theodore Buonanno, $430,000.
• 145 Founders Lake, Ryan Homes of New York to Mithuun Kanapathipillai, $422,285.
• 135 Summerview Road, Ashley A. Kaminska; Darryl R. Kaminska to Amanda M. Kindelan; Dennis Louis Kindelan, $410,000.
• 405 Washington Hwy, Anthony Boustead; Maham K. Sindhu to Vanessa G. Vanzo, $371,500.
• 70 Ponderosa, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Alexander M. Dellebovi, $350,000.
• 48 Andover Lane, Kathleen J. Lawton; Mary Jane Wandling; Robert A. Wandling to Dallas Crawford; Ryan P. Heller, $350,000.
• 155 Bernhardt Drive, Colleen Zeitler; Matthew K. Zeitler to Frances A. Maliszewski; James P. Vahldieck, $330,000.
• 12 Montbleu Court, John C. Simmons; Paula M. Simmons to Taslima Jahan; Mohammed M. Uddin, $315,000.
• 108 Campus Drive, Jeffrey E. Turpin to Dante A. Rivera, $310,000.
• 190 Sunrise Boulevard, Alexa Re; Miles E. Schwarzenholzer to Jacob Schwartz, $297,000.
• 90 Hartford Road, Gary Gellerson Jr. to Emily M. Zhang; Jack Zhang, $292,000.
• 630 Casey Road, Charlie B. Nadler Jr. to Ashley Volmy; David Volmy, $289,000.
• 7 Eastwick, Michael J. Kennuth to Jothiram Mohan Jaganathan, $285,000.
• 35 Naples Circle, Ivan I. Kovalenko; Svetlana A. Kovalenko to Surinder Kaur; Gurdial Mathon, $285,000.
• 72 Berryman Drive, Jane R. Balbick; Robert J. Balbick to Kristen B. Degnan, $280,000.
• 384 Vine Lane, Sara S. Golden; Michael A. Laskowski to Samir Patel, $279,000.
• 79 Garland Drive, David Myers Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Shanique Collymore, $269,900.
• 234 Woodcrest Drive, Mushtaq Aljenahi; Rojin Jassim to Rasel Ahmed, $251,000.
• 700 Edgewater Drive, Alex Dorofy to Ziwen Zhang, $250,000.
• 437 Vine Lane, Mathew C. Morris to Kimberly A. Pascucci, $245,000.
• 230 Stevenson, Eric A. Danheiser to Misao D. Wise, $232,230.
• 100 Catherine St., Jean A. Augustino; Miachael H. Augustino; Michael H. Augustino to James Cozza; Kalista Cozza, $225,000.
• 14-8 Keph Drive, Kirsten V. Woelfel to Michelle Fiels, $218,250.
• 1457 Eggert Road, Paul A. Gersitz; Karin S. Tomasello to Anne A. Garner, $210,000.
• 210 Windemere Boulevard, Anthony B. Gasak to Eric Anthony Gasak, $190,000.
• 1980 Maple Road, Randolph J. Frantz to Samuel M. Cimato, $190,000.
• 451 Darwin Drive, Daniel J. Daudelin to Rushda Jiffry; Mahroof Mohamed Hanas Mohamed, $188,000.
• 479 Lakewood Parkway, Ryan Cooper to Kimberly Burtis, $176,000.
• 640 Youngs Rd Uh, Robert F. Schreck to Lyudmila Neydlin; Svetlana Scott, $175,000.
• 144 Meadow Lea Drive, Rebecca L. Dickinson to Jacquelyn C. Dorner; Cody J. Land, $170,000.
• 1380 Maple Rd #6, Kevin Klansky; Laura Klansky to Shaneeza Ahmed, $170,000.
• 14 Georgian Lane, Mohammad Amin Karami; Leila Talebpour to Hannah T. Kinz, $170,000.
• 33 Buckeye Road, Samuel J. Pappagallo to Robert J. Newman, $155,820.
• 251 Bellingham Drive, Ronald R. Frink Jr. to 251 Bellingham Drive Trust Tr, $150,000.
• 189 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Michael Feuerstein; Steven Feuerstein to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $145,000.
• 50 Groton Dr14228, Deborah A. Strauch; Kenneth H. Strauch to Raymond Chu; Sandra A. Chu, $138,000.
• 85 Guilford Ln Unit 7, Margaret Jane Kauffman to Therese Dauria; Mary Beth Titus; Robert D. Titus, $118,000.
• Vacant land 62 Daisy Lane, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 77 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 87 School St., Jane Pinello; Tary Touhey to Jessika Carncross, $190,000.
• 21 Maple St., Cory G. Darnley to Andrea A. Courtin, $160,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 154 Godfrey Terrace, Osman N. Guven; Sibel Guven to Douglas Adam Stachewicz; Jessica L. Stachewicz, $410,000.
BLASDELL
• 131 Lake Ave., Michael J. Dolinar; Sandra Dolinar to Ashley Elizabeth Churchman; Ryan Churchman, $125,000.
BOSTON
• 6693 Liebler Road, Elizabeth Fricano; Mark Fricano to Barbara A. Downs; Michael James Downs, $475,000.
• 7542 Back Creek Road, Patrick A. Kennedy; Theresa M. Kennedy to Diane E. Poliseno; Gregory D. Poliseno, $385,000.
• Vl Cole Road, Lauren Mulawka; Michael J. Mulawka to Emily C. Mainier; Michael J. Mainier, $105,000.
BUFFALO
• 45 Comet, Greenbelt Industries Inc Suc; Greenbelt Industries LLC to 45 Comet LLC, $850,000.
• 187 Depew Ave., Mary Joan Barnes-Coppola; Douglas S. Coppola to Ryan Langston; Sara Langston, $800,000.
• 217 Norwood Ave., Christopher H. Brown Jr. to Dearborn Development LLC, $535,000.
• 155 Crescent Ave., Ann L. Walden; Keegan K. Walden to James Mager; Katherine Mager, $436,500.
• 341 West Utica, Daniel Joseph Herr to Jeremy M. Amar-Dolan; Margaret M. Cain, $410,000.
• 298 Colvin Ave., Daniel S. Cleffi; Pamela K. Cleffi to Pleasant Alyssa Mt, $367,500.
• 31 Chenango, Jimmy Zhu to Michael Eric Abrams, $350,000.
• 97 Wellington Road, Brian Mcelroy to Janet E. Peters; Anthony Ward, $335,000.
• 711 Richmond, Steven J. Zarbo to Adam Dimillo, $284,000.
• 21 Groveland St., Drym Management LLC to Matthew D. Levy, $262,000.
• 60 Covington Road, Rudel Caldwell; Theopholus Caldwell to Reginald D. Smith, $260,000.
• 28 Fredro St., Deborah M. Markielowski to Kahinur Begum; Ali Hossain; Muhammad Riyaz; Umme Sayma, $250,000.
• 397 Fourteenth St., Andrew Odonnell to Benjamin Madoff; Khushnuma Madoff, $250,000.
• 446 Linwood, Kevin Helfer to Mtl Development Buffalo LLC, $245,000.
• 251 Hancock Ave., Margaret Dragone to Patrick Mcmahon, $240,000.
• 780 Amherst, Finoli LLC to Boren Ren&shoiw Jing Judy Jou Living Trust 112219 Tr, $235,000.
• 147 Densmore St., Christopher R. Turkasz to Ashley Pecoraro; Peter Pecoraro, $230,000.
• 355 St Lawrence Ave., Anj Properties LLC to Christopher David, $230,000.
• 55 South Pierce St., Patrick L. Eck to Nicholas A. Lattuca, $215,000.
• 37 Walden Ave., Blacksheare Earl C Agt; Mary V. Blacksheare to Zs Realty Bd Inc, $212,000.
• 29 Woodside Ave., Jenece C. Gerber to Samuel Berman-Cooper, $210,000.
• 534 Dartmouth Ave., M&c Rosie Mae LLC to Cheyenne Burgundy Chatmon, $200,000.
• 800 Ferry W14222, Patricia Anne Barsanti to John Joseph Long, $199,900.
• 73 John Paul Court, George L. Lindsey to 73 John Paul Court LLC, $191,000.
• 226 Villa, Joanne R. Damato; Norman Damato; Norman V. Damato to James Lotterer, $190,000.
• 1769 Hertel Ave., Larry E. Styer to Christopher O. Sanchez Jr., $190,000.
• 561 Spring, David E. Garnett to Kenneth M. Payne, $185,000.
• 920 Prospect, Guillermo Rios; Rosalinda Rios to Rachael A. Dominguez, $180,000.
• 18 Kamper Ave., Jpb Property Group LLC to Ashley Elaina Devincentis, $179,999.
• 141 Kay St., Narine R. Bagdasarian to Habiba Ferdousi; Sajeda Parveen, $165,750.
• 541 Highgate Ave., WNY Property Holdings LLC to Bilkis Begum, $162,000.
• 232 Rebecca Park, Betty Ann Roberts to Jeanette Baze; Owen Baze, $157,000.
• 15 Elgas St., Cheryl L. Eckle; Jon M. Eckle to Crystal Middleton, $155,000.
• 50 Hubbell, Linda M. Maeder to Cjs Dev Single LLC, $155,000.
• 537 Busti Ave., Mears Property LLC to Queen City Invest LLC, $150,000.
• 50 Gorski St., James D. Kawalec; Kenneth D. Kawalec to Marvia Mcfarlane, $150,000.
• 33 Gold St., Genevieve Eich; Genevieve M. Eich to Shalene Richardson, $150,000.
• 82 Roanoke Parkway, Christopher F. Cullen; Jamie Cullen to Bobbie Mis; John C. Rhoat, $148,400.
• 99 Newfield St., Glenn Kamery; Nancy Kamery to Tonee Williams, $147,000.
• 116 Wright, Lucinda Hunt; Lucinda Mcghee to Jose E. Corchado, $145,000.
• 1010 Kensington, Md R. Khan to Akm Mostaque Ahmed; Halima Khatun, $140,000.
• 246 Weston Ave., Eric Mcdermott; Julie Mcdermott; Patrick Mcdermott to Gabrielle Epperson, $140,000.
• 47 Baxter St., Christine Schuster to Marie Martha Schuster, $137,000.
• 82 Wyandotte, Milutin Ilic to Brad C. Dean, $130,000.
• 375 Olympic Ave., Elaine Megna to Patricia Griffin, $125,500.
• 12 Hobart St., Richard S. Catanzaro to Shawkat Ali, $125,000.
• 90 West Ave., Karen L. Obrien to John Blood; Annette Novelli, $118,000.
• 444 Olympic, Sun Moon Buffalo LLC to Khandokar Inc, $110,000.
• 157 Culver Road, Equity Trust Company Cust; Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben to Phillip Greiner, $107,034.
• 198 Crowley, Lian Z. Thawng to Za Lwin, $104,000.
• 894 Prospect, Emil E. Mansour to Medhanie Yohannes, $100,000.
• 53 Landon St., Muzaffar U. Siddique to Sandra Allen; Elizabeth Green, $100,000.
• 469 Emslie, Simrah Corporation to Mohammed Saiful Alam, $100,000.
• 47 Churchill St., Hyekyung West; James West to Mohammad Ujjal Hossain; Mohammad Rezaul Karim, $95,000.
• 17 Dart St., Trading Inc Atml to Gregory Wagner, $92,000.
• 18 Newfield St., Shaib A. Golden to Dana Winger, $84,800.
• 153 Selkirk St., Millicent M. Thomas-Hall to Joseph Ventura, $83,500.
• 13 Peterson, Visions of H&v LLC to Vision of F&m Inc, $80,000.
• 144 Milburn, Mahammad Hakim to Rubi Alam Property LLC, $80,000.
• 27 Fleming St., Sergi Pujol to Rikiya Miyagi, $79,900.
• 95 Newfield St., Mollie M. Carberry to Rj Gullo Properties, $76,000.
• 54 Peace St., Cynthia M. Quigley to M Jamal Realty Corp, $75,000.
• 63 Stevens Ave., Mohammed Asafuddowla; Asma Ruhi to Md Sohrab Ali, $75,000.
• 32&34 Pershing, Md Ferdous Hossain to Ruzina Begum; Mohammad Abdur Rahman, $75,000.
• 1054 Kensington, Hawanya Henley to Ayesha Akther Upoma, $70,000.
• 673 Humboldt, Eugene Lewis; Margaret E. Lewis to Lorraine Lewis; Margaret E. Lewis, $70,000.
• 16 Mesmer Ave., Michael A. Pieri to 716 Estates LLC, $65,000.
• 315 Holly St., 35 Sayre LLC to Jubly Enterprises Inc, $65,000.
• 17 Leroy Ave., 716 Estates LLC to 154nfb LLC, $62,500.
• 61 Eller Ave., Ali LLC Sultan to Humaira Katun; Ambia Parvaz, $60,000.
• 625 Northumberland Ave., Charles Stepney; Mary Stepney to Ruma Enterprises Inc, $57,500.
• 66 Cambridge Ave., 716 Estates LLC to Md A. Kalam, $56,000.
• 296 French St., Rakanprince LLC to Tahmina Akter; Ahammad Ali Mia, $55,000.
• 61 Kirkpatrick St., Nasiha Ahmed; Shuvo Aaqib M Chowdhury to Emdadul Haque, $50,000.
• 45 Kilhoffer St., Gregory P. Killian to Md G. Rahman, $50,000.
• 89 Quincy St., Jabar Kan; Mar Met to Victoire Munano; Dancille Nyirahirwe, $45,000.
• 304 Woltz, Paula L. Mason to Mohammad Khanruzzaman, $45,000.
• 229 Rapin Place, Roosevelt Westbrook to Syeda J. Panna, $40,000.
• 1 Geneva St., Chloe Elies Young; Chloe Elise Young; Johnny Young; Jonathan Michael Young to Ishak Skb Mohammad; Mohammed Amb Noor, $40,000.
• 192 Lisbon, City of Buffalo to Solvation Properties LLC, $33,000.
• 64 Stevens, Shirley Freeman to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $30,000.
• 29 Chenango St., Jimmy Zhu to Edward P. Abrams; Michael Eric Abrams, $25,500.
• 2015 Genesee, Terry Bryant to Nabarun Properties Management Inc, $20,000.
• 76 Fox, Gloria Moye; Nathaniel Moye to Hunter Inc House, $20,000.
• 2423 Bailey Ave., Hamza Islam to Zh Buffalo Realty Inc, $9,000.
• 537 Goodyear Ave., Mary Lee Poole; Willie Poole Jr. to Sheikh Empire Inc, $9,000.
• 42 Zenner, Angel Long Enterprise LLC to Liplok LLC, $7,000.
• Vacant land 631 Ferry E, Karthigan Thavanesan to Nahida Akter, $6,500.
• 92 French, Rayshawn J. Minter to Abdullah Azad; Ahamed Faru, $6,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 1284 Borden Road, Jeffrey A. Heilser; Jeffrey A. Heisler to Zachary J. Nykiel, $297,000.
• 968 Beach Road, Nicole S. Salzman to Sheepon Alam, $285,000.
• 94 Colette Ave., Michelle M. Schulz; Richard A. Schulz Jr.; Michelle M. Shulz to Megan Wilkowski; Michael Wilkowski, $270,000.
• 87 Diane Drive, Deborah A. Keith to Jeanne Kubicki, $260,000.
• 51 North Park Ave., Krista L. Lasker; Michael J. Lasker to Susan Ruckdeschel, $260,000.
• 46 Dee Terrace, Dorothy A. Zaenglein; Paul J. Zaenglein to Sean Robb, $250,000.
• 231 Terrace Boulevard, Florence T. Szczublewski; Max M. Szczublewski to Yara Developments 1 Inc, $250,000.
• 46 St Lucian Court, Jeffrey A. Farr Jr. to Lisa Marie Corey; Jeremy Moll; Kaylynn Marie Moll, $230,000.
• 99 Chateau Court, Gerald G. Kraska; Linda M. Kraska to Kara Brodzinski, $221,000.
• 38 Lou Drive, Bryan D. Pike to Erika M. Karovski, $220,000.
• 117 Satinwood Drive, Tyler J. Zimmerman to Raymond C. Villa, $210,000.
• 50 Caroline Lane, Ihor M. Gill to Karna B. Tamang, $210,000.
• 232 Poinciana Parkway, Eliseo Torres Jr.; Stephanie Torres to Ashley N. Walczak, $201,000.
• 78 Colette Ave., Otis Collymore; Shanique Collymore to Izhar Ahmed Showrov, $195,000.
• 43 Homewood Ave., Gloria Ausman; Karlene Stahl to Nancy Coburn; Richard Coburn, $185,000.
• 132 Kilbourne Road, Charles E. Gardinier; Charles E. Gardinier II to Ameer H. Lucas, $185,000.
• 31 Cresthaven Drive, Andrew R. Ebersole to David Young, $182,500.
• 76 West Rouen Drive, Kelly L. Lent; Kelly L. Smith to Bertha J. Farrell, $180,000.
• 3459 Harlem Road, 4942 Development LLC to Cheektowaga Islamic Cultural Center Inc, $180,000.
• 923 Beach Road, Keith M. Bell to Tyler Sobkowiak, $175,000.
• 18 Crane St., Barbara J. Morgan; James I. Morgan to Cruz David Ernesto Lopez; David E. Lopez, $170,000.
• 205 Rosewood Terrace, Alec Jones; Alec R. Jones to Andrew Bishop, $170,000.
• 23 Lucille Drive, Kenneth J. Kopacz to Benjamin Colon; Michelle P. Colon, $165,113.
• 87 Leonard Post Drive, Brittanie Norasing; Rathsanavong Norasing to Julie French, $160,000.
• 1030 George Urban Boulevard, Calvin J. Bruning Jr. to Sara M. Thurlow, $160,000.
• 1085 Walden Ave., Denise M. Dejac; John J. Dejac III; John P. Dejac III to James K. Willson, $152,500.
• 1000 Maryvale Drive, Robert M. Everson to Imran Ahmed; Samima Akter, $141,966.
• 18 Peachrow Lane, Terri Mack to Gabrielle Elizabeth Mauro, $140,000.
• 167 Curtiss St., Matthew S. Shupe to Oscar Rivera Duprey; Roberta Rivera Duprey, $140,000.
• 14 Loxley Road, Kidada A. Wilson to Shahida USA Inc, $130,000.
• 179 Roland St., Darlene A. Leonard; James S. Leonard Jr. to Brandi A. Koehler, $120,000.
• 38 Gardenvale, Kathryn Krauss to Wendy Elmer-Kaiser; Dallas D. Kaiser; Matthew T. Kaiser, $116,750.
• 201 Gates St., Martin Edward Heck to Dick Real Estate Holdings LLC, $80,000.
• 42 Barrymore Road, Connie Cooper-Szymczak; Kevin Szymczak to Annmarie Landsman, $70,000.
• 90 Meadow Place, Eric B. Fagan; Gayle L. Fagan to Youleidy Vega, $48,000.
• 26 Rowan St., Bertha J. Farrell; Michael A. Farrell to Group LLC Rbco, $27,500.
CLARENCE
• 5645 Woodruff Drive, Smitha Pazhyanur; Venkatesh Pazhyanur to Robert N. Pusateri, $675,000.
• 6280 Creekbend Court, Susan Pelczynski to Erika L. Lang; Joseph R. Lang, $674,000.
• 8600 Northfield Road, Joan Sowinski; Richard H. Sowinski to Braich Puneet Raj Singh; Gurdaman K. Sarkaria, $558,000.
• 6232 Bridlewood Dr So, Rahul Rai; Shraddha Singh to Michael Gratien; Lindsay M. Lougen, $550,000.
• 8148 Driftwood Court, Maysoon Shamaa; Rawhi Shamaa to Shanker Nagarajan, $455,000.
• 2 Ashby Court, Scott W. Ulrich; Tammy M. Ulrich to Patricia M. Rizzitello; Robert Rizzitello, $395,000.
• 10895 Bodine Road, Gerald J. Roy Jr.; Rebecca L. Roy; Richard J. Roy; Susan J. Roy to Susan B. Lankes, $219,000.
• 4883 Meadowbrook Road, Helen Vitalis Trust 022318 Tr to Isaiah J. Zacchigna; Sarah A. Zacchigna, $200,000.
• Vacant land Goodrich Road, Albert Cuoco Trust Tr to Joanne L. Polak; Richard J. Polak, $60,000.
COLDEN
• Vacant land 9020 Caroline Lane, Jeanne Dolinar to Elayne C. Carey; Timothy P. Carey, $100,000.
COLLINS
• 3062 Gowanda Zoar Road, Juanita S. Reid to Jason M. Reid; Juanita S. Reid, $150,000.
CONCORD
• 31 Ridgeview Lane, Joseph Meindl; Peggy Meindl to Paul Augustine; Yvonne Augustine, $75,000.
• 6870 Concord Road, Clinton R. Willett; Jacqueline Willett to Michael P. Liszkiewicz, $65,000.
EDEN
• 2480 Bauer Road, Sandra E. Fadness; Michael C. Herms; Nancy M. Herms; Katherine E. Wilkins; Nancy M. Williams to Erica Foley; Patrick Foley, $391,940.
• 4334 Mary Drive, Arlene J. Christiansen; Gordon A. Christiansen; Scot Christiansen; Dawn Ladowski; Darlene Longbine; Dawn Socci to Alex A. Smigelski; Jillian M. Smigelski, $250,000.
• 3942 Schintzius Road, James Looze to Jeffrey Lauricella; Margaret Lauricella, $192,500.
• 3801 Eckhardt Road, Edward A. Riefler; Frederick C. Riefler; Ronald C. Riefler to Robert Slisz Jr.; Chelsea Woods, $69,200.
• 9834 Tice Road, Michael J. Flynn; Rachael M. Flynn to Abede Dacosta; Jadaiman Dacosta, $60,000.
• 9598 Sisson Hgwy, Gerald E. Nawrocki to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $20,000.
ELMA
• 101 Briggswood, Joseph P. Ogden to Brittany A. Farquhar; Russell T. Farquhar, $750,000.
• 2240 West Blood, Kathleen M. Nuttle; Thomas Nuttle to Adam Dale Bush; Kara Beth Henneberry-Bush, $550,000.
• 610 Schultz Road, Stanley A. Jemiolo Jr.; Renee M. Oar to Taylor P. Eberl; Alexis M. Simmons, $420,000.
EVANS
• 8553 Patton Ave., Tracy M. Rammacher to James I. Jarvis; Monique M. Jarvis, $283,000.
• 6832 Canterbury Court, John Trimper; Lucille Trimper to Tyler Nicoloff, $201,000.
• 696 Hartley Drive, Gail Zimmermann; Philip Zimmermann to St Clair Bradley P, $190,000.
• 9416 Steffi Drive, Nathaniel Kasperek; Shannon M. Kasperek to Anthony P. Zielkiewicz, $179,900.
• 472 Roat Drive, David Smyth to Jennifer E. Gill; James A. Sorden, $132,500.
FARNHAM
• 691 Perry St., Darrell S. Covert; Donna M. Covert to Eric J. Ridgeway, $125,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 4300 East River Road, Scott M. Leary to Dominic Saraceno, $850,000.
• 828 Whitehaven Road, Nicole L. Duffy; David M. Meyers to Steven Dasta; Lisa M. Marlin, $427,500.
• 1787 Staley Road, Michael D. Braun; Susan E. Braun to Christopher A. Padovano; Claudia Padovano, $401,000.
• 63 Windham Lane, James W. Fisher Jr.; Patricia A. Fisher to Karena Eve Kephart; Shawn Michael Kephart, $392,063.
• 129 Stonebridge Road, Anmol K. Grewal; Kuljit K. Grewal to Bharatkumar Naik; Sunita Naik, $361,000.
• 1029 Ransom Road, Korey R. Bennett; Morgan J. Green-Bennett to Monique Jackson; Marvin Smith, $285,000.
• 939 Baseline Road, Brooke Noelle Thaler; Rachel E. Thaler to Bgrs LLC, $267,500.
• 939 Baseline Road, Bgrs LLC to Charlie P. Pigott; David J. Pigott, $267,500.
• 84 Monica, Renee M. Zimmerman to Brennan P. Carey; Natalee G. Culbert, $169,900.
• 82 Blackmon Road, Jonathan S. Osypian to Redbird Properties LLC, $130,000.
• 157 Sandstone Court, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.
• 3295 Sandy Beach Road, Kim Bowman to Brad G. Bowman, $40,000.
HAMBURG
• Vacant land 6252 Old Lakeshore Road, Barbara M. Harder; Paul J. Harder to 4050 Seneca St. LLC, $800,000.
• 3327 Queens Lane, Victoria J. Anziano; William C. Loudermilk III to Caitlin M. Kilgore; Michael A. Kilgore, $390,000.
• 4437 Valley View Ave., Michael Downs; Barbara Moore to Barbara A. Saikia; Pranjal Saikia, $364,000.
• 4592 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Clinton Hawkins Jr., $360,745.
• 3062 Cloverbank Road, Andrea R. Vogel; Matthew J. Vogel to Jordan V. Seaburg; Ryan P. Seaburg, $331,000.
• 2163 Marina Drive, Patrick Kilian to Barnali H. Barna, $330,000.
• 5158 Garden Path, Barbara Yoviene; Joel Yoviene to Melissa Anne Durka; Patrick James Leffler, $330,000.
• 277 East Prospect, Corey T. Collins; Alicia J. Coppola to Andrea R. Harvey, $290,000.
• 4472 Buckingham Lane, Michael Monnin; Mary Ellen Olds to Melissa M. Long; Mark Schmidt Jr., $275,000.
• Vacant land 151 Elmview, Neighborhood Health Center of WNY Inc to 15 Buffalo St. Partners LLC; 3d Enterprises of WNY LLC, $275,000.
• 3581-l#33 Big Tree Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Jaibun Choudhury; Mohammad Mansur, $264,260.
• 48 Maple, Charles Bradley Rowell to Jessica L. Pasquarella, $262,000.
• 2850 Amsdell Rd #3, Jane B. Kwieciak; Stanley Kwieciak III to Nancy Brunner; Tamara M. Renowden, $247,000.
• 30 Pinegrove Court, Geoffrey J. Klass to James Clinton; Patricia Clinton, $245,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #36, Ryan Homes of New York to Kelley Boyer; Michael Boyer, $214,290.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #13, Ryan Homes of New York to Jason Nagy, $212,900.
• 26 East Union St., Daniel M. Wiedemer; Susan M. Wiedemer to Richard D. Coster, $210,000.
• 198 East Prospect, Carol A. Miranda to Jenni L. Eger; Ryan Eger, $180,000.
• 4318 Linwood Ave., Ahmet M. Omerhodzic; Jamie L. Omerhodzic to Nicholas Donald Rogenmoser, $175,000.
• 3720 Salisbury Ave., Cynthia A. Sullivan to Bradley P. Davis, $175,000.
• 12 Sickmon Ave., Sunrise West LLC to Ashley A. Urbano; Matthew J. Urbano, $170,000.
• 94 Lake St., Jeffrey W. Neureuter to Nez Holdings LLC, $140,000.
HOLLAND
• 13851 Whitney Road, Alwin C&myrtle M Green Joint Revocable Trust I 022613 Tr to Caitlin Gunner; Nicholas Gunner, $218,000.
• 11003 Holland Glenwood Road, Dale P. Wangelin; Donald J. Wangelin to Jaclyn E. Petrik; Mark J. Wagner, $39,900.
LACKAWANNA
• 74 Verel Ave., Alex A. Smigelski to Joshua Bergeron, $200,000.
• 61 Fernald Ave., Highland Properties of Buffalo Inc to Eddie Morales Jr., $170,000.
• 31 Bell Ave., Ii Corp Fgw to Pankaj Ghosh, $110,000.
• 61 Parkview Ave., Flora Pitcairn; Jared Pitcairn to Psrwny LLC, $80,000.
LANCASTER
• 2 Chestnut Corner, Diane J. Fatta; Russell E. Higgins to James M. Gabor Jr.; Nicole E. Gabor, $463,000.
• 20 Fox Trace, Chester M. Musialowski; Pamela J. Oneil to Kathryn Mucci; Robert Opiela, $462,118.
• 132 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brian J. Oconnor; Danielle M. Oconnor, $457,578.
• 2 Hillside Parkway, Albert L. Hapeman; Barbara A. Hapeman to Andrew Breier; Shea Danielle Breier, $435,229.
• 5 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Diane R. Marzec; George Smietana, $418,420.
• 41 Wainwright Court, Kyle E. Daving to Bridget K. Palys; Martin J. Palys, $400,000.
• 8 Squirrel Run, Craig S. Kibler to Liana Nichole Vail; Trey Allen Vail, $255,000.
• 69 1st Ave., Danielle M. Bauchle; Karen K. Bauchle; Paul W. Bauchle to Brianna L. Koerner; Justin T. Luksch, $221,000.
• 64 Olde Stone Lane, Thomas Riga to Alyssa Korta; Richard K. Korta, $172,000.
• 70 Irwinwood Road, Megan Kankiewicz; Megan Wilkowski; Michael A. Wilkowski to John P. Bauer, $171,000.
• 61 Brandel, Mary Beth Harry to Schmitt Joseph Paul Sr, $162,500.
MARILLA
• 11507 Tomarsue Drive, Jill M. Plonka to Lucille Benzee, $315,000.
• 2221 Eastwood Road, Leonard J. Blizniak Jr.; Nancy H. Blizniak to Jessica L. Baker; Timothy Blizniak, $211,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12604 Meahl Road, Melanie M. Schmidt; Michael J. Schmidt to Adam Matthew Worth; Rebecca Lynne Worth, $279,900.
• Vacant land Dorsch Rd N, Christina Lyn Heiman; Heiman Norman Bruce II to David Matalone; Joseph Matalone; Rosemary Matalone; Veronica A. Roetzer, $42,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2391 Shirley Road, Stanley F. Tezyk to Robert L. Schmelzinger, $290,000.
• 10590 Railroad Ave., Donald J. Walker to Joann Marie Parise; John D. Parise, $154,500.
• 2056 Spruce St., David Capitano; Genevieve Whitefield to Kyle Gregoire, $22,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 23 Riley Meadow, Jennifer Kozub; Stanley M. Kozub to Michael P. Nigrelli Jr., $560,000.
• 95 Briar Hill Road, Dennis J. Powell; Janice M. Powell to Anne Schalk; Gregory Schalk, $397,555.
• 25 Scattertree Lane, Leigh A. High; Michael S. High to Stanley Kozub, $359,000.
• 4224 California Road, Bernadine J. Eschner to Thomas Alico, $305,000.
• 5687-5689 Ellis Road, Paul Rcr Becker; Crossan Michelle E Rcr; Crossan Sean O Rcr to Justin Jaracz, $250,000.
• 6624 Gartman Road, Hans H. Eberlin to Anastasiya K. Doll; Kurt Doll, $207,000.
• 6945 Milestrip, Laurie Kitchen to Robert E. Brostko, $182,000.
• Vacant land Angle Road, Annette Juncewicz; Evelyn Juncewicz; Tina Juncewicz; Veronica Krys to Janina Acres LLC, $112,000.
SARDINIA
• 10039 Olean Road, Pamela Cummings to Stacey L. Fish, $176,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 236 Grove St., Lorraine E. Swogier; Stanley J. Swogier III to Equity Trust Co Cust; Karen Prezioso-Loffredo Ira Ben, $175,000.
• 528 Fletcher St., Michael P. Mccabe; Patrick J. Mccabe; Paul J. Mccabe to Alexander P. Mccabe, $175,000.
• 621 Fletcher St., David J. Charsley; Ina S. Charsley to Eric D. Coombe; Alexandria Erbes, $154,500.
• 290 Morgan St., Olesia Hennigan; Sean P. Hennigan to LLC M&a718, $85,700.
• 11 Maple St., Michael D. Schultz; Rose M. Schultz to Frank Balsano, $60,000.
TONAWANDA
• 1316 Ellicott Creek Road, Leslie Randa Robinson; Lyle Douglas Robinson to Reise Jacob A R; Natalie Reise, $310,000.
• 15 Dale Drive, Christopher Bradley; Haley Welch to Mary Margaret Zuffranieri, $275,000.
• 51 Willow Drive, James Sedita to Douglas B. Ohair; Mary E. Ohair, $265,000.
• 205 West Hazeltine Ave., John D. Moore; Lisa A. Venuto to Elodie Desroches, $250,000.
• 5 Emsworth Ave., Monica Ridgeway to Asma Haleema Stovall, $250,000.
• 222 Wynnwood Ave., Christopher A. Padovano; Claudia Padovano to Terry J. Commiskey; Timothy M. Commiskey, $235,000.
• 641 Moore Ave., Christina Gaulocher; Christina J. Gaulocher; Timothy Gaulocher; Timothy J. Gaulocher to Jack M. Berkley, $232,000.
• 66 Rochelle Park, Aaron Montrois; Diane Montrois; Peter Montrois to Delaney Mcnulty; Shane Oconnell, $230,000.
• 15 Millwood Drive, Alene L. Goodrich to Brenda Gengo; Frank S. Gengo III, $228,593.
• 823 Englewood Ave., Donna J. Bryk; Kelly L. Germann; Gina M. Mccann-Robins to 823 Englewood LLC, $225,000.
• 30 South Irving Terrace, Lainey C. Kempton; Nicholas C. Kempton to Nicholas C. Bruno, $206,000.
• 262 Clark St., Jason Dangelo to Ashley A. Raymond, $202,000.
• 208 Mang Ave., Kenmore Rental Properties LLC to Kenneth Crawford, $200,100.
• 1901 Military Road, Piper Property Holdings Inc to 1901 Military Road Inc, $200,000.
• 36 Parkwood Ave., Alexandra L. Ince to Leonard J. Graf; Victoria Iacchetta, $197,500.
• 55 Midland, Andrew W. Bertini; John F. Bertini; Debra Kendzior to Jesse T. Ross, $195,000.
• 203 Hawthorne Ave., Joy L. Schwob; William L. Schwob to Garrett Gardner; Rachel Warthling, $195,000.
• 223 Renwood Ave., Dhana Tiwari; Yanuka Pokhrel Tiwari to Krishna Bista; Kumari Bista, $180,000.
• 245 Blackstone Boulevard, Sharon A. Gutowski to Marcus Jerome Gorski, $179,900.
• 456 Orchard Drive, John J. Rauh; Marie Ruppel to Scott D. Mochol, $177,500.
• 35 Chaplin Drive, Patricia M. Weatherford to Nicole Landes, $170,000.
• 287 Heath Terrace, Lynette A. Lodestro; Vincent R. Lodestro to Danielle Lodestro, $160,000.
• 643 Brighton Road, James V. Green to Jaclyn Guerra, $160,000.
• 332 Harrison Ave., Angela Denise Merrill to Danielle Sloan, $158,000.
• 85 Grandview Ave., Joseph P. Daniel to Bradley T. Smith, $130,000.
• 72 Legion Drive, Kelly V. Zarcone to Joseph Laughlin, $120,000.
• 15 Linden Ave., William C. Rowe to Nicholas Giambra, $62,000.
WEST SENECA
• 137 Laurelton Drive, Justin Maderer; Justin D. Maderer to Paul J. Kopcinski; Constance M. Moran, $280,000.
• 43 Circle End Drive, Krista Cunningham; Andrew Martens to Gasper Aronica, $270,000.
• 10 Glenfield Drive, Michael W. Ball; Timothy G. Ball; Susan R. Norris to Gloria Lomas, $268,000.
• 161 Harlem Road, Kathleen A. Kardos to Michael Foresta, $201,500.
• 211 Covington Drive, Joseph J. Brunner; Joshua J. Brunner to Charles Petko; Hillary Petko, $167,900.
• 25 Tindle Ave., Iva Sillart to Joshua Gartley, $154,500.
• 149 Manhassett St., Donna S. Rosinski to Douglas P. Stitt, $150,000.
• 21 Wimbledon Lane, Donna J. Cuddihy to Kelly F. Tian; Tianshu Zu, $145,000.
• 173 Kirkwood, Rita Est Machelski; Michael Majtyka to Timothy A. Koester, $82,400.
• 117 Theresa Court, Robert J. Band; Linda L. Kempf to William J. Leitzel, $45,000.