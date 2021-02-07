Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 18.

AKRON

• 170 Skyline Drive, Kathleen M. Alfred-Neiman; Edward R. Neiman Jr. to Desiree Breidenstein, $293,000.

AMHERST

• 195 Greenaway, Cynthia Ellen Oppenheimer to John D. Picano; Laura R. Picano, $615,500.

• 120 Ruskin Road, Barbara J. Fitzpatrick to James Ptak; Diane Ceravolo, $550,000.

• 178 Viscount Drive, Kyung Hee Park; Won Hoon Park to Hua Lin, $520,000.

• 168 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to James Elston; Marissa Elston, $436,400.

• 177 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Jianchang Feng; Lixin Zhao, $421,980.

• 257 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Deborah J. Robinson, $420,350.

• 241 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Shawn M. Burke; Taylor M. Burke, $399,450.

• 174 Dan Troy Drive, Janice M. Clark; Michael J. Clark to Pamela A. Snell; Timothy Snell, $392,000.