Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 18.
AKRON
• 170 Skyline Drive, Kathleen M. Alfred-Neiman; Edward R. Neiman Jr. to Desiree Breidenstein, $293,000.
AMHERST
• 195 Greenaway, Cynthia Ellen Oppenheimer to John D. Picano; Laura R. Picano, $615,500.
• 120 Ruskin Road, Barbara J. Fitzpatrick to James Ptak; Diane Ceravolo, $550,000.
• 178 Viscount Drive, Kyung Hee Park; Won Hoon Park to Hua Lin, $520,000.
• 168 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to James Elston; Marissa Elston, $436,400.
• 177 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Jianchang Feng; Lixin Zhao, $421,980.
• 257 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Deborah J. Robinson, $420,350.
• 241 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Shawn M. Burke; Taylor M. Burke, $399,450.
• 174 Dan Troy Drive, Janice M. Clark; Michael J. Clark to Pamela A. Snell; Timothy Snell, $392,000.
• 171 Chaumont Drive, Karin Kubicki to Amy E. Henchey; Matthew J. Henchey, $389,900.
• 42 Belvoir Road, Harry Francois; Nerla M. Francois to Elena R. Mcdaniel; Justin A. Mcdaniel, $340,000.
• 57 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Christopher P. Henry, $335,000.
• 131 North Drive, Bufny Holdings LLC to Aretha Oliver; Benjamin Oliver, $331,575.
• 52 Huntleigh Circle, Safehome Property Services Inc to Greca Angelo La; Greca Kimberly La, $325,000.
• 970 Campbell Boulevard, Prestige Designs Corp; Prestige Designs Inc to Jennifer Wong, $322,500.
• 210 Smallwood Drive, Sarah E. Sternick; Zachary R. Woodill to Kevin M. Roberts, $315,000.
• 141 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Alyssa A. Kaczor; Kaczor Joshua R M, $312,735.
• 469 Fruitwood Terrace, Derrick J. Mitchell; Donna L. Mitchell to Caitlin Tara Bauer; James Robert Bauer, $310,000.
• 394 North Forest Road, Joseph R. Contessa to Leisha Gordon, $310,000.
• 124-c Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Chloe C. Benzin, $308,545.
• 256 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Curtis A. Narine, $301,165.
• 100 Ranch Trail W, Tonja M. Williams to Junaki B. Wahid, $301,000.
• 2690 Dodge Road, Susan A. Urschel to James Gorcheck; Maureen Gorcheck, $295,000.
• 11 Briarhurst Road, David J. Bounds to Damian Michael Powers; Melissa Marie Therrien, $285,000.
• 105 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Amber A. Reger, $281,145.
• 63 Shady Grove Drive, Mary A. Michalski to Sally A. Kiyani; David R. Weimer, $275,000.
• 43 Gatewood Lane, Danielle E. Johnston; Justin M. Johnston to Catherine A. Glasgow; Patrick D. Glasgow, $258,500.
• 60 Bissell Drive, Travis Scott to Gretchen Garrity; Justin Park Smith, $254,000.
• 198 Brush Creek Road, Jonathan Turowski to Christopher Jhu, $252,450.
• 22 Fiddlers Green, Kim M. Patterson; Robert J. Patterson to Jennifer L. George, $250,000.
• 80 New Road, Kristy K. Smith; Roger Smith to Nisha Dixit, $249,000.
• 254 Heim Road, Heim Properties LLC to Sbmp LLC, $245,000.
• 305 Rosedale Boulevard, Stephen J. Petrie; Claire S. Stroh to Derek Ip; Yamin Ip, $243,000.
• 370 Walton Drive, Michael P. Davis to Pompea Disanto-Owens, $231,000.
• 118 Rambling Road, Sara Hall; Genna Umhauer to Gina Castiglione; Tyler Whitaker, $215,000.
• 1203 Eggert Road, John Georger; Sue Georger; Susan Georger; Carol Weber; Arthur Wingerter; Nancy Wingerter to Andrew H. Battaglia, $197,500.
• 572 Hopkins Road, Patricia S. Krier to Waleed Salah, $170,000.
• 5 Keph Dr #1, Kathleen M. Callahan; Kevin M. Cray; Mark K. Cray; Carolyn Graff to Kimberly Zolnowski, $155,000.
• 67 Elm Road, Tabitha H. Devault to Susan M. Drake, $154,000.
• 4 Beacon Pk Ua, Youbin Tu; Jing Wang to Joseph Rizzo, $148,500.
• 351 Charlesgate, Christopher W. Jhu; Ji Hye Jhu to Maa Ambe Management LLC, $145,000.
• 117 Sundridge Drive, Amy Zeplowitz to Ky N. Ly, $145,000.
• 1 Unit F Beacon Park, Robert&myrna Stone Limited Family Partnership to Jennifer Louise Weisedel, $142,900.
• 54 Charlesgate Circle, Barbara Biondolillo to Xiaonan Li, $140,000.
• 7 Beacon Park Unit G&garage Unit 28, Rao C. Bhargavi; Tejaswini Rao to Huizhen Li, $136,000.
• 640 Youngs Rd Unit G, Ann Ditursi; Guy Ditursi; Sara L. Ditursi to Yu-Ping Chang, $136,000.
• 4923 Harlem Road, Louise Mcandrew; Charles J. Trautman to Sai Realty 1 LLC, $125,000.
• 1260 Youngs Rd Unit C, James H. Cosgriff IV to Melissa M. Prelewicz, $117,000.
• 117 Hillcrest Drive, WNY Development Inc to Jessica Nicole Blasdell, $89,900.
• 27 Regency Court, Walter F. Ozog to Michael Dennis Ozog, $88,100.
• 170 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 207 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 99 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 5 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Regina P. Radice; Thomas J. Radice, $725,195.
• 17 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia Ann Prucnal, $436,803.
• 13 North Willow St., Christopher J. Dangelo to Ryan C. Fishback, $300,000.
• 246 Gleed Ave., Carol D. Mcgrath to Borutin Justine E Nadherny; Tim G. Francis, $225,000.
• 635 Porterville Road, Joseph Naughton to Ryder C. Foersch, $180,000.
• Vacant land Main St., Barbara A. Thompson; Jerrold R. Thompson to Facelift Properties LLC, $20,000.
BLASDELL
• 3757 South Park Ave., 1 Main Holdings LLC to Fgw II Corp, $20,600.
BOSTON
• 9621 Feddick Road, Kenneth A. Thiel to Laurie A. Enser; Ronald J. Enser, $140,000.
• Vacant land Lowr East Hill Road, Ann Marie Tyrpak to Elaine M. Daminski; Richard E. Daminski, $122,500.
BRANT
• 10545 Brant Angola Road, Frank A. Gugino; Frank A. Gugino Jr.; Frank Gugino; Susan Gugino to Lynn Feeley; William Feeley, $509,000.
BUFFALO
• 91 Beard Av, Kevin M. Sciolino to Dimitri Anastasopoulos; Christina Milletti, $685,000.
• 31 Norman, Rtdd LLC to Jeco1 LLC, $683,354.
• 62 Roanoke, Rtdd2 LLC to Jeco2 LLC, $569,462.
• 35 Ardmore, Team Soda Properties LLC to Michael Mahoney; Tracey Wei, $405,000.
• 589 Breckenridge St., Janet I. Yavener to Matthew M. Gross, $400,000.
• 290 Voorhees, Christopher R. Campise; Campise Joanna L Rush; Joanna L. Rush to William Renaldo, $400,000.
• 73 Allenhurst Road, Marion W. Koehneke; Peter M. Koehneke to Matthew Mesi; Maura Mesi, $350,000.
• 926 West Ave., All Nations House of Prayer Inc to Jenesis Development LLC, $350,000.
• 20 Fairchild Place, Marquee Residential LLC to Erica A. Hein; Zachary M. Hein, $325,000.
• 248 Crestwood Ave., Matthew A. Mcgovern to Michael D. Feiler; Suzanne J. Feiler, $320,250.
• 335 Starin Ave., Lucy C. Lange to Nadine Murshid; Shameem Subrana Murshid, $289,500.
• 249 Tacoma, Debra Kroening; Lee D. Kroening to Harpreet Singh, $266,000.
• 335 Bedford Ave., Alex Edward Brown to Michael Cook, $265,000.
• 546 Seventh, Pgt Holdings LLC to Alicia N. Officer, $259,000.
• 425 Colvin Ave., Alexis Clark to Markellos Psorakis, $250,000.
• 205 West Woodside, Lee Trust 081308 Tr to Isabel Zhang, $249,000.
• 231 Hartwell Road, James Dipalma to Dennis Parente; Elizabeth Parente, $240,000.
• 3142 Main St., Michael Starks; Sandra G. Starks to Sre Development LLC, $230,000.
• 93 Crystal, Rtdd LLC to Jeco2 LLC, $227,785.
• 11 Shields Ave., Carmen Rivas-Cieri to Brandi Tolbert; Cortez Williams, $205,000.
• 1483 South Park Ave., Zachary M. Fischer to James J. Conley, $205,000.
• 118 Fargo Ave., Mark A. Berner to WNY Pro Home Improvements LLC, $195,000.
• 112 Whitney Place, Arthur A. Chmielewski; Mary E. Chmielewski to Taylor A. Hashman, $183,500.
• 112 Grape St., Pgt Holdings LLC to Brian Boucher; Jadelle L. Richmond, $179,000.
• 45 Rutland St., Michael J. Lombardo to Franchelle Parker; Kenneth Parker Jr., $175,000.
• 200 Gold St., Tha Dah to Kyron Rose, $172,850.
• 27 Henley Road, Barbara Gardon to Elizabeth T. Lyons; Thomas G. Lyons, $170,000.
• 187 Hinman Ave., Roosevelt Simmons Jr. to Judy A. Kirkland, $169,950.
• 73 Hoyt St., Brandon J. Sausner to Andrew J. Picazo, $165,000.
• 588 Mckinley Parkway, John Ruggiero; John C. Ruggiero; Kristie L. Sugg to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $155,000.
• 490 Stockbridge, Bd Asset Management Inc to Munyakyera Bigirimana, $137,000.
• 114 Krakow, Delores Hall to Samantha Marie Adney, $136,000.
• 167 Gorton St., Zahra Properties LLC to Mirdan Hussein; Mohamad Sanad, $130,000.
• 25 Milford St., Brian J. Machelski; Tiffany A. Machelski to Chiqkena Collins, $129,900.
• 1617 South Park Ave., David Utech to Hanna Eve Augustino; John Kline, $125,000.
• 127 Armin Place, David T. Sheehan; Bogdana G. Sokolov to Benschoten Anne Van; Benschoten John Van, $124,000.
• 484 Winspear Ave., Sean Lintz to Tanvir Sultana, $123,501.
• 750 Eggert Road, Marc Battaglia to Sadaat USA Inc, $122,000.
• 68 Lockwood, Thomas J. Colson to Htoo Htoo; Than Than Khine, $120,000.
• 184 Ludington, Joseph D. Schuster to Rehan&johan Miller Inc, $112,500.
• 9 Longnecker, Peter Sciandra to James Cosgriff, $111,000.
• 57 Henrietta, Rose Poliachik to Khup Lian Pau, $110,000.
• 93 Kelburn St., Red Rose&son LLC to Frederick K. Taylor; Melissa J. Taylor, $109,900.
• 5410 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $105,000.
• 52 Hayden St., Carmeline Meighan to Julie N. Hollis, $90,000.
• 5444 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $90,000.
• 32 Hancock, Nancy L. Crawley; Kevin Jurkiewicza; Elaine Katkowski to Brian Jurkiewicz, $90,000.
• 76 Evelyn St., Shoregirl Properties LLC to Hre Uk, $87,000.
• 25 Spiess St., Rodney Williams; Rodney T. Williams to Rabeya Hossain, $86,000.
• 28 Midway Ave., Aol LLC to Rina Begum; Mohammad M. Islam, $83,000.
• 35 Thornton, Anthony L. Watkins; Cynthia Y. Watkins to Fatimatuz Zohra, $82,500.
• 209 Comstock, M&m Batim Inc to Hossain Sayed Mohammad S; Amena Parul, $80,000.
• 524 Woodlawn, Amos Smith; Amos Smith Jr. to Khaylek Inheritance LLC, $75,000.
• 129 Norwood, 129 Norwood LLC to Annex 716 LLC, $75,000.
• 102 Dartmouth, Brian Piccillo to Khorshid Alam; Nurun Nahar, $72,000.
• 142 Vanderbilt St., Kathleen A. Caracciolo to Abdul Jalil, $71,500.
• 55 Freund St., Mostafa Kamal Bhuiyan; Abunoman Md Mainuddin to Majumder Md Harun R, $70,000.
• 533 Wyoming Ave., Triple D LLC to Jj Malks LLC, $70,000.
• 586 Wyoming Ave., Triple D LLC to Jj Malks LLC, $70,000.
• 584 Hertel Ave., Fernan David to Alshammary Properties Inc, $70,000.
• 10 Langmeyer, L&w New York LLC to Sayed K. Hasan, $67,000.
• 135 Ideal, Triple D LLC to Jj Malks LLC, $62,000.
• 428 Dearborn St., Jaime Oshidar to Mohan Jagdeo, $60,000.
• 861 Tonawanda, Sayma S. Ahmed to Mohammad Euramul Azim, $60,000.
• 585 Goodyear, Arthur J. Tillman Jr. to Jat United Corp, $57,100.
• 433 Cambridge Ave., Arthur Tillman to Mofassel Hossain, $57,100.
• 89 Fisher St., Michael J. Kruse to Salma Akhter; Md Shahjahan, $57,000.
• 257 Shirley Ave., Mohammad Salim to Rima Begum; Mahmudul Hasan, $55,000.
• 285 Moselle St., Nubad Enterprise LLC to Moniruzzaman Jewel, $55,000.
• 688 East Eagle, Jason Junn to Muqdad Khaleel, $52,000.
• 20 Celtic, Md Lutfur Rahman; Md Luthfur Rahman to Md Nazrul Islam, $52,000.
• 35 Millicent Ave., Mohammed A. Hossain; Prime Properties Buffalo Inc to Aar Realty NY Inc, $52,000.
• 107 Brayton, Drj Properties of Buffalo Inc to Ronald Scott, $50,000.
• 225 Westminster, Tanvir Sultana to Md Serajul Islam; Shamole Khatun, $50,000.
• 155 Shenandoah Road, Marlene C. Murphy; Peter J. Murphy to Anthony A Sr&nancy A Scaccia Irrevocable Trust, $50,000.
• 403 Grider, Ollie Mixon to Naser Saleh, $50,000.
• 31 Moeller, Joyce L. Shropshire to Mohammad B. Hossin, $50,000.
• 97 Sayre, Roy Gery to Laith Salah, $50,000.
• Vacant land 52 Oxford, 48 Oxford Trust Tr to Paige Heagerty; Richard Rogers, $48,500.
• 2906 Bailey Ave., Mokhtar Saleh Nasser to Maged S. Nasser, $45,000.
• 200 Shirley Ave., 200 Shirley LLC to Islam S. Mohammad, $44,000.
• 440 Plymouth, Colleen Kristich; Keith Kristich to Mycelia LLC, $43,038.
• 189 Virginia St., Buffalo Strong LLC to Ronald Scott, $40,000.
• 139 Clark St., Simms One LLC to Mohamad Mohamad Toyub Bin; Mohammad Safurah Binti Noor, $39,000.
• 1150 Bailey Ave., 861 Sheridan Inc to 3 Boys Auto Sales Inc, $35,000.
• 502 Stockbridge Ave., Sabiha Amin to Shah Mohammad Safiullah, $30,000.
• 190 Virginia St., Marcelino Hernandez to Ronald Scott, $30,000.
• 1504 William St., Lucy M. Folga; Ronald D. Folga to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $30,000.
• 145 Arkansas St., Manchik Bracha; Manchik Israel; Bracha Mantchik; Yisrael Yehoshua Mantchik; Mavo Mivza to Abs Enterprise LLC, $30,000.
• 25 Milburn, Ag3 Enterprises LLC to Rodney Williams, $25,000.
• 511 Hewitt Ave., Diane Smith; Rocelious S. Smith to Timothy Love, $25,000.
• Vacant land 226 Vermont, Eisa Ahmed; Angie Suliman to Mohammed Shafie, $15,000.
• 81 Verplanck St., Marion Heard to Ricky Ortiz, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3625 Genesee St., Genesee Leasehold LLC to Ratajczyk Properties LLC, $425,000.
• 113 Groell Ave., Michelle L. Macey; Richard P. Macey to Otto Misso, $300,000.
• 880 Losson Road, Gmr Properties LLC to Karen Michalski; Kevin Tiernan, $295,000.
• 33-35 Brown Ave., Elias B. Khoury; Rema Khoury to Igor Yuzbashev, $275,000.
• 14 Denise Drive, Jaroslaw N. Sedlarczuk; Maria Sedlarczuk; Marie Sedlarczuk to Janet L. Cherry, $220,000.
• 82 Barnabas Drive, Cori L. Kaminski; Kevin A. Kaminski to Derek Aaron Cummings, $220,000.
• 5 French Road, Buffalo Lube Realty LLC to 5 Fr LLC, $214,000.
• 41 Jessica Lane, Jacob S. Smaczniak; Nicole C. Uhle to Briony Rose Siler; Kevin Mark Siler, $211,000.
• 36 Birchwood Drive, Jared P. Kracker; Jenna D. Kracker; Jenna D. Majka to Allison Kean, $196,000.
• 381 Terrace Boulevard, Blaine C. Gallson to Marisa A. Hehr, $190,000.
• 99 Frantzen Terrace, Joseph A. Mailhot to Celeste Tyson, $190,000.
• 25 Lydia Lane, Su Ha to Gary E. Oden, $189,000.
• 95 Caprice Drive, Marcus J. Campas; Danielle L. Santana to Michael Crissy; Alexis Macadlo, $185,000.
• 71 Michele Drive, Barbara A. Tavares; Paul A. Tavares to Samuel Sarcinelli, $180,200.
• 178 Lou Ann Drive, Elizabeth M. Green; Mark H. Green to Nancy L. Komrek, $175,000.
• 122 Donald Drive, Goran Abramovic to Saleh M. Saleh, $175,000.
• 50 Rushford Lane, Thomas J. Spaulding to Schiappa Properties LLC, $170,000.
• 114 Bloomfield Ave., 114 Bloomfield Ave. LLC to Northem Properties LLC, $170,000.
• 47 Gierlach St., Joseph Loverto to Nathan Griffin, $167,000.
• 85 Peinkofer Drive, Kathryn A. Bundt to Christopher R. Fronczak, $162,000.
• 13 South Hedley St., Rebecca Goulding; Rebecca L. Goulding to Ann Marie Hernandez, $158,100.
• 28 Hillsboro Road, John L. Marien; Susan J. Marien to Nicole E. Atkins, $157,000.
• 227 Crisfield Ave., William J. Golembiewski Jr.; Maryann Pietrzak to Timothy J. Kuhnlein, $152,100.
• 156 Lackawanna Ave., Emaar USA Inc to Daryl James Hedrick; Susan Marie Hedrick, $152,000.
• 223 Crandon Boulevard, Lawrence C. Baer to Melissa A. Guizzotti; Carole Steele, $150,000.
• 126 Patricia Lane, Bronislaw Magda to Jacob T. Ernst, $149,000.
• 79 Beach Road, Donna M. Fischer to Anh Do, $149,000.
• 12 West Toulon Drive, Donna L. Ferron to Christopher Ferron, $145,000.
• 404 George Urban Boulevard, Malithong Chanthavong; Lavy Sophaphone; Vienkham Sophaphone to Aleomar Rodriguez Jr., $143,000.
• 2468 Harlem Road, Lydia Nizinkiewicz; Mark J. Nizinkiewicz to Omer Hasan, $139,000.
• 22 Lorraine Lane, Russell W. Crowley IV to Jennifer Grace Freeman, $137,500.
• 20 Hawthorne Ave., Center For Hospice&palliative Care Inc to Matthew Piesczynski, $130,000.
• 40 Lucid Drive, Lois J. Szramkowski; Melvin Szramkowski to Mark Galley, $130,000.
• 16 Appletree Ct Unit D-1, Geraldine Simoneit to Phyliss Wulf; Rand Wulf, $130,000.
• 62 Mcparlin Ave., Van Dusen Carrie A; Van Dusen Kenneth B to Daniel Plowy, $116,000.
• 44 Bloomfield Ave., Edward J. Zimmermann; Edward J. Zimmermann II to Aileen R. Mccluskey, $115,000.
• 140 Straley, Danielle Eberhardt to Peter J. Kowalski, $114,000.
• 42 Blick St., Dennis R. Pitzonka; Sandra R. Pitzonka to Brandon J. Cammarano, $110,000.
• 121 Hoerner Ave., Loc Van Tran to Imrana J. Khan, $100,000.
• 95 Ivanhoe Road, Adan Islam to Shah Alam, $91,000.
• 13 Olcott Place, Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Geefung Cheung, $89,500.
• 190 Halstead Ave., Juliana Zdonczyk to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $40,000.
• 18 Surfside Parkway, Thelma C. Terrana to Lynne C. Terrana, $35,000.
CLARENCE
• 4980 Shadow Rock Lane, Elizabeth D. Murphy; Michael P. Murphy to Alexander D. Heleba, $990,000.
• 9211 Beech Meadow Court, William H. Scott Jr. to Kara B. Currie, $685,000.
• 8070 Floss Lane, Erick M. Guigui to Kerry S. Boser; Paul T. Boser, $655,000.
• 5683 Creekwood Ct W, Natale Building Corp to Deborah A. Palumbo, $566,868.
• 4950 Strickler Road, Allen M. Zaepfel; Kristine L. Zaepfel to Ashish Tambar; Stuti Tambar, $520,000.
• 5073 Eastbrooke Place, Sophia Lamphron to Joseph Blase; Victoria A. Neudecker, $480,000.
• 8810 Stahley Road, Douglas J. Engl; Tina L. Engl to Mary A. Evans; Raymond C. Evans, $439,000.
• 9279 Via Cimato Drive, Joanne M. Emmett to Dong Gyun Ham; Hae Wook Ham, $407,500.
• 8310 Vernon Circle, Francis Harnisch to Christine M. Pullen, $325,000.
• 9525 Wehrle, Kelly Regan; Shannon Regan to Wehrle Realty LLC, $240,000.
• 5010 Bank St., Heather Hoestermann to Kevin Schmidt, $195,000.
• 5367 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $105,000.
COLDEN
• 10836 Partridge Road, Nichole K. Calmes; Richard R. Calmes to Monika Calmes; Nathaniel Calmes, $255,000.
• 8785 Lower East Hill Road, Deborah Sue Jermain; Barbara R. Smith; Elizabeth J. Smith; Bonnie Lou Morsky; Darlene Grace Schweikert to Scott Michael Wohlhueter, $90,000.
• Hayes Hollow Road, Richard S. Sheldon to Belle Starr Estates Lp, $70,000.
COLLINS
• Transmission Land, Seneca Resources Company LLC to Lyme Allegheny Land Company II LLC, $366,181.
CONCORD
• 12758 Springville Boston Road, Cheryl L. Frank to Justin P. Willibey; Theresa Willibey, $167,215.
• 6641 Genesee Road, Elizabeth A. Shivens to Evan Williams, $142,000.
• 9266 North St., Marlene R. Meyers; Marsha L. Smith-Solari to Brian Smith, $125,000.
EDEN
• 2246 Derby Road, Deborah A. Happell to Elizabeth M. Lockwood; David T. Vaughan, $255,000.
• 3065 Bley Road, Linda H. Zittel; Paul H. Zittel to Daniel J. Pfeffer; Julie Z. Pfeffer, $175,000.
ELMA
• 8351 Clinton St., Ktk Holdings LLC to Deluxe Laserworks Inc, $250,000.
• 6231 Clinton St., Timothy R. Kruzel to Dawn M. Murphy, $144,000.
• Vacant land Seneca St., Daniel Mcnamara; Kevin Mcnamara; Thomas E. Mcnamara Jr. to Todd R. Huber, $125,000.
• Vacant land Bullis Road, James Reid to Gmr Properties LLC, $115,000.
EVANS
• 1305 Burns Road, Edward Duell; Michael Duell to Jiri Koca; Rachel Saunders, $196,000.
• 9723 Lenox St., On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC to Bryan Antonik; Kathleen Antonik, $177,000.
• 8597 Larch St., Harold Kennedy; Susan Kennedy to Adam J. Kennedy, $150,000.
• 714 Sandy Ave., Jesse S. Gens to Lisa M. Pittman, $115,000.
• 1185 Peppertree, Wendy Klinger; Wendy J. Klinger to Christine M. Gaiser; Edward E. Gaiser, $97,500.
• 431 Lakebreeze Road, Edward Ferber to John Stychalski, $6,000.
GOWANDA
• 24 Allen St., Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Ronald William Abram, $63,583.
GRAND ISLAND
• 74 Bluejay Lane, Adam J. Ventress; Jennifer Ventress to Heather Marie Clark; Matthew Donald Clark, $370,000.
• 2137 Meadow Lane, Christopher J. Steckelberg; Kathryn C. Steckelberg to Daniel M. Fitzpatrick, $231,250.
• 1279 East Park Road, Irene J. Bates; James R. Bates to Jenny T. Bagen; Nicole Ventura-Bagen, $165,000.
• 38 Beaver Lane, Ann M. Borowinski to Carmen J. Laurendi, $100,000.
• Vacant land Bush Road, Carmelo Lamancusa; Carl Lamancuso; Carlo Lamancuso; Carm Lamancuso; Carmelo Lamancuso to Cristina Figler; Jonathan Figler, $75,000.
• 3377 Greenway Road, Randy A. Tolsma; Robyn I. Tolsma to Rooted Rei LLC, $72,500.
HAMBURG
• 4281 St Francis Drive, Barbara A. Kagle; Steven L. Kagle to 4281 Saint Francis Drive LLC, $559,000.
• 1532 Schoellkopf Road, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Adam Lewis Hyde; Stephanie F. Hyde, $409,072.
• 4301 St Francis Drive, Barbara A. Kagle; Steven L. Kagle to 4301 Saint Francis Drive LLC, $315,000.
• 1 Jordy Court, Kelly K. Hinman; Nicholas M. Hinman to Douglas Hall; Brenda L. Mcgrath, $262,500.
• 3673 Blair Court, Danielle Marie Hopp to Daniel J. Depetrocellis, $238,400.
• 5866 Old Lake Shore Road, Judith A. Kemmer; Jane B. Shepherd; Kathleen J. Stiller; Lawrence F. Stiller; Richard R. Stiller to Magdalena Jaworska; Tina Waters, $233,000.
• 1594 Sundance Trl, Jaclyn S. Schwanz; David N. Wnuk to Craig Gaghich Jr., $213,000.
• 6108 Mckinley Parkway, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Diana L. Mule, $184,000.
• 173 Oak Hill Drive, Marie C. Ellis to Shane Ryan Keppler, $182,000.
• V/l&6653 Taylor, Willow Bend Club Inc to Gpg4 LLC, $180,000.
• 4776 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Judith Paepke; Timothy W. Paepke to Josephine Dujmovic; Tonci Dujmovic, $169,000.
• 6638 Versailles Road, Phyllis J. White; William E. White Sr. to Allyce Durni, $125,000.
• Vacant land 5451 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $110,000.
• 4912 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Jacqueline E. Kinton; Jacqueline Kinton; Ryan Kinton; Raymond Walter to Daniel Glushefski, $100,000.
• 5460 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $85,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 20, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 19, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 22, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 21, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
HOLLAND
• 9527 East Holland, Matthew E. Langoehr to Joshua Hathaway, $80,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 322 Martin Road, James J. Bure; Robert A. Bure; Thomas E. Bure; Kathleen A. Richert; Carolyn J. Rothenberger to Robert A. Bure, $140,000.
• 63 Beech St., Lynn Illg; John Makeyenko to Kristen Kowalski, $138,860.
• 120 Kirby Ave., David Flowers; Peggy Flowers to Kidus Bahre, $130,000.
• 1326 Electric Ave., Lynda J. Miller; Michael R. Miller to Rafael Cesilio Urena, $118,500.
• 231 Center St., Raymond G. Weimer to Jat United Corp, $115,000.
• 266 Center St., Nicholas Korzkowski to Jahnara Begum; Manzoor Musa, $102,000.
• 48 Modern Ave., Edward S. Bratek; Mary Ann Bratek to Rebecca Sireika, $85,000.
• 25 Wood St., Ted Mach to Abdur R. Choudhury; Farhana Jesmin Choudhury, $50,500.
LANCASTER
• 8 Blackstone Court, R&d Contracting Inc to Steven J. Notaro; Vanette M. Notaro, $585,000.
• 110 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kristen N. Schneider; Marc J. Schneider, $470,557.
• 34 Ashwood Court, Gwen M. Mysiak; Thomas P. Mysiak to Michelle D. Rheinheimer; Sean F. Rheinheimer, $465,000.
• 99 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amanda L. Petronio; Leandro A. Petronio, $450,525.
• 16 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Robert A. Redenbach; Robin M. Redenbach, $433,130.
• 21 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charlene M. Kozak; Joseph F. Kozak, $417,817.
• 89 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ian J. Horner; Melanie A. Horner, $392,285.
• 4 Nicholas Lane, Karen J. Caizza to Debra M. Oberg; James W. Park, $386,500.
• 19 Nicholas Lane, Cori A. Gambini to Charles D. Kotarski; Cynthia M. Kotarski, $380,000.
• 12 Hill Valley Drive, Todd M. Pacer to James V. Gianturco, $375,000.
• 19 Red Clover Lane, Frank Giumpa II to Jennifer L. Killinger-Reese; Michael J. Reese, $370,000.
• 28 Hampton Court, Christine A. Ameno; Scott M. Robinson to Jacob Smaczniak; Nicole Smaczniak, $360,214.
• 60 Newberry Lane, Samuel R. Menshel to Heather M. Hunter; Timothy D. Hunter, $350,000.
• 45 Apple Blossom Boulevard, David J. Kotowski; Joanne M. Kotowski to Kristen A. Richthammer; Scott D. Richthammer, $315,000.
• 84 Country Place, Christopher P. Janiga; Crystal M. Janiga to Jeffrey E. Brown; Kelsey A. Martin, $289,000.
• 47 Stony Brook Drive, Jennifer Lynn Killinger; Jennifer Lynn Killinger-Reese to Jillian L. Ciccarelli, $275,000.
• 51 Lake Ave., Deron A. Baumann; Mary P. Baumann to David M. Gaglione; Jennifer A. Kaite, $225,000.
• 5109 William St., Daniel P. Goehle; Elaine E. Goehle; Steven J. Goehle; Steven J. Gohle to Adrian Redondo Gomez; Kelsey Ann Mcneight, $200,000.
• 29 Parkside, Eric Kieffer to Joseph P. Bartelo, $195,000.
• 84 Hinchey Ave., Ashley N. Mazur; Eric J. Senko to Elizabeth J. Romano, $182,000.
• 17 Roosevelt Ave., Stacey Ingram; Jason Kronbeck to Katelin Elizabeth Kostek, $170,000.
• 103 South Irwinwood, Barbara V. Gondek to Jacob R. Leblanc, $164,800.
• 179 Aurora St., Jill A. Raimonde to Joanne Simme Good, $158,000.
• 47 Park Boulevard, Rita M. Sweet; Rita Mary Sweet to Justin T. Delbello; Megan T. Macneill, $156,000.
• 88 Lake Ave., Christine M. Gilhooly to Ian Mark Emminizer; Theresa Rose Emminizer, $150,000.
• 158 Olde Stone Lane, Rick Jason to Miranda J. Licata, $145,000.
• 15 Parkview Court, Patricia A. Nicholson; Robert C. Nicholson to Laura Ann Maniccia, $109,500.
MARILLA
• 11421 Renee Court, Thomas H. Connors to Katherine Verni; Michael Verni, $70,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 13832 Main Road, Frank Hartl Jr.; Frank X. Hartl Jr. to Lee J. Asbeck; Megan Asbeck, $61,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2323 School St., M&j Limited Partnership to Plast Ukranian Scouting Organization-Usa, $175,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 30 Deer Run, Erica M. Muhleman; Steven G. Muhleman to Gerald A. Klopfer, $715,000.
• 70 Fairway Lane, Michael Tronolone; Michelle M. Tronolone to Evelyn Arent; Michael J. Arent, $365,000.
• 4 Mount Airy Road, Alicia Lilley; Jonathan Lilley to Christopher J. Maloney, $354,900.
• 14 Butternut, John J. Rudnicki Jr.; Nancy M. Rudnicki to Gregory D. Harts; Shannon H. Harts, $330,000.
• 2324 Southwestern Boulevard, Tanya Bork to Kristilynn P. Becker; Christopher M. Ritchie, $295,000.
• 7919 Ellicott Road, Jessica Clauss; Joseph Clauss to Ryan Twardowski, $290,000.
• 34 Green Lake Drive, Kathryn E. Morgan to Patricia Ann Gascoyne; William M. Gascoyne, $243,000.
• 5540 Scherff Road, Edward L. Adamczyk to Brendan P. Barthel, $220,000.
• 55-8 Carriage Drive, Chloe E. Luther to Robert Rath; Rosemarie Rath, $155,000.
• 17 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Forbes Homes Inc, $114,000.
• 27 Hearthstone Terrace, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $95,000.
SARDINIA
• 10170 Foote Road, Amy M. Popp to Robert W. Popp, $160,000.
• Vacant land Allen Road, Preston C. Rice Jr. to Julia A. Burns; Ronald J. Callea, $78,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 102 Elm St., Carol A. Lerminiaux to John Peden, $100,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 88 Mosher Drive, Keith D. Hadley; Mary Jo Hadley to Corey Graziano; Krystal Graziano, $174,000.
• 22 Crestwood Court, Cheryl A. Burkett; Beverly A. Hurley; George Stana to Peter Knox, $165,011.
• 23 Patton, Kyle B. Dabek to Jacqueline L. Turoldo, $156,000.
• 101 William St., Stephanie A. Balling; Stephanie A. Chaudhry to Haggerty John William Jr, $150,000.
• 490 Main St., John D. Nogle; Linda L. Nogle to Timothy W. Doherty, $140,000.
• 45 Douglas St., Marc A. Walters to Justin A. Elcock, $90,000.
• 7 Scott St., James B. Borsellino to James K. Keller, $83,200.
• 9 Ilion St., Paul Komorowski; Randi Komorowski to Rymato Inc, $72,500.
TONAWANDA
• 2929 Delaware Ave., 2929 Delaware Ave LLC to Jason Kipa, $636,100.
• 72 Rochelle Park, Pamela A. Gaynor; Timothy J. Snell to Yvonne Smith, $292,000.
• 285 Crosby, Amy M. Guarino; Ross L. Guarino III to Kylie J. Eoannou; Alex R. Gordon, $272,000.
• 130 Stillwell Ave., Bruce A. Morningstar; Cheryl A. Morningstar to Nicholas Pilat, $220,000.
• 21 Argonne Drive, Walter K. Hensley to Ardin A. Lobaugh; Kevin J. Lobaugh, $217,000.
• 1 Dale Drive, Kevin J. Flaherty; Edwin G. Koester to Paul M. Fisher; Sheila M. Mcmahon, $215,000.
• 257 Lowell Road, Ashley M. Zingaro; Cory M. Zingaro to Brittany A. Borawski, $200,000.
• 352 Traverse Boulevard, Karen R. Julkowski to Catherine A. Dagonese, $199,100.
• 120 Euclid Ave., Maria Capsico; Joseph S. Sciandra to Forrest R. Marvin, $197,500.
• 1266 Brighton Road, Michael J. Wlodarczyk to Amanda M. Roberts, $195,000.
• 420 Tremaine Ave., Valerie Demarie to Evan Volmrich, $195,000.
• 128 Columbia Boulevard, Paul Jasienski Tr.; Maria Weaver Tr. to Macie E. Pisa, $190,000.
• 86 Lasalle, Jessica L. Jones; Jessica L. Sawicki to Amanda E. Coffey; Joseph J. Fennie, $189,000.
• 92 Canterbury Lane, Lask Jennifer L Agt to Cailyn R. Mclennan, $187,000.
• 54 Joseph Drive, 48-54 Joseph LLC to Landin Murphy, $185,000.
• 82 Edgewood Ave., John R. Grabowski to Dawn M. Coleman, $182,000.
• 48 Joseph Drive, 48-54 Joseph LLC to Francine Tringali; Jeffrey Tringali, $180,000.
• 25 Klauder Road, Jose L. Acevedo to Julianne M. Cairns; Michael J. Diliberto, $177,500.
• 759 Brighton Road, Charles E. Piech; Rita M. Piech to Dawn M. Siatkowski; Karol M. Siatkowski, $172,700.
• 132 Keller Ave., Debonair Development Inc to Charles S. Kofoed; Cheryl A. Kofoed, $172,000.
• 2742 Colvin, John A. Fucile to James R. Schaller Jr., $165,000.
• 157 Thurston Ave., Leah Palumbo to Kaylie R. Jones, $165,000.
• 1744 Colvin Boulevard, Michael C. Gimlin to Enza M. Gimlin, $162,000.
• 420 West Hazeltine Ave., Leslie E. Crane; Daniel B. Weber; Eric D. Weber; Jack G. Weber; Myra R. Weber to Chin Thang; Sanda Win, $160,000.
• 401 Kinsey Ave., Isabelle J. Mcgowan; Timothy A. Mcgowan to Bradley Nasca; Richard Andrew Pagliaroli, $160,000.
• 25 Tremaine Ave., Kaitlyn A. Fucina; Robert A. Goodwill Jr. to Corina Pignatti, $155,000.
• 224 Floradale Ave., Leonard Canazzi; Leonard S. Canazzi to Frances M. Scott, $152,500.
• 181 Avon Road, David H. Bain to Maria Weaver Ben Tr; Testamentary Trust Tr, $152,000.
• 187 School St., Michael P. Masterson to Robert H. Walter, $135,000.
• 154 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Dharmasri J. Liyanage; Venkatesh Solaiyappan to Sally Jorani, $135,000.
• 185 Fayette Ave., Herbert Lisow to Sharafat Bin Zaid, $120,000.
• 79 Riverdale Ave., David Rife; Dorothy Rife to Kabela Essa, $115,000.
• 1125 Parkhurst Boulevard, Jason S. Olesky to Daniel Glushefski, $80,000.
• 48 Huetter Ave., Joanne M. Babcock to 35 Sayre LLC, $70,000.
WEST SENECA
• 49 John Alex Drive, Courtney Noel Smith; Eric Frederick Starr to Carly N. Labella; Joseph T. Labella, $370,000.
• 15 Centennial Court, Anthony J. Guizzotti; Karen A. Guizzotti to Daryl S. Cooper; Lisa J. Cooper, $295,000.
• 29 Villa Maria Road, William R. Westfield; Yvonne Westfield to Cynthia Ann Murphy; Vincent Michael Murphy, $249,900.
• 85 Country Lane, Louis Motyka; Rosemarie Motyka to Jairo Hernandez, $245,000.
• 79 Naples Drive, Adam J. Chirico to Andrew Thomas; Caitlin Thomas, $225,000.
• 117 Electric Ave., Darrell J. Thompson; Velma Thompson to Kaquain Dixon; Quian Harris, $195,000.
• 95 Louis Ave., Jennifer M. Gunia; William A. Gunia to Eric James Mcevoy; Alaina L. Miller, $165,000.
• 1189 Indian Church Rd #5a, Bonnie M. Murphy; Carol L. Schilling to Margaret W. Swartz, $120,000.