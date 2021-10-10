Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 20, 2021.
AKRON
• 5 Madison Ave., Robert A. Massaro II to Michael Stoness; Tina Stoness, $185,000.
ALDEN
• Vacant land Broadway, Frank J. Tichy Jr.; Glenna I. Tichy; Glenna Tichy to Klas Properties Inc, $110,000.
AMHERST
• 83 Le Brun Circle, Thomas R. Serio to 83 Lebrun LLC, $860,000.
• 38 Brockton Ridge, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carole R. Vukelic; Eugene P. Vukelic, $729,485.
• 67 Brockton Rdg, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary A. Ferguson, $678,131.
• 27 Hidden Creek Court, Melissa Ho to Joan Warren, $585,000.
• 9 Pinelake Court, Joan M. Hyatt to Steven P. Siffringer, $547,000.
• 76 Autumn Creek Court, Afrin Siddiqui; Mohammad Ashar Siddiqui to Syed M. Mehdi, $540,000.
• 80 Levin Lane, Andrea Ruzzine to Francis K. Graham III; Micelle M. Graham, $510,000.
• 29 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Harold J. Stankiewicz; Joan Z. Stankiewicz, $501,079.
• 254 Northill Drive, Jenneth C. Lane; Jennifer L. Snider to Albert L. Hapeman; Barbara A. Hapeman, $490,000.
• 183 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Nadra Ejaz; Mohammad Zia, $447,210.
• 20 Ruby Lane, Ingrid L. Bawani to Adam E. Kisailus; Rebecca Kisailus, $433,000.
• 97 Westfield Road, Kevin P. Bolger to Caitlin Hoekstra; David Hoekstra II, $430,000.
• 139 Boxelder Lane, Benjamin M. George; Sharon E. George; Timothy A. George; William J. George to Darlane A. Fisher, $426,500.
• 148-b Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Shannon Colleen Pariso, $406,875.
• 34 Meadow Spring Court, Alexander Blustein; Lana Blustein to Minnie James; Minnie Mae James; Sterling L. James; Sterling L. James Sr., $390,000.
• 5 Brookdale Drive, Ian L. Archer; Traci M. Archer to Richard W. Dean, $385,000.
• 42 Chestnut Hill Ln S, Denise M. Delgado; Mario Delgado to Lingeswar Peddi, $366,000.
• 80 Burroughs Drive, Scott Eden to Myles Fee, $359,000.
• 232 West Klein Road, Steven P. Siffringer to Michael Kassim, $354,000.
• 83 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Ashley Danielle Abramo; Rachel Jean Jankowski, $348,565.
• 70 Candlewood Lane, David Niederbuhl; Robin Greene Sperling to Wassim Khechen, $346,000.
• 167 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Sandeep Reddy Baddam, $341,450.
• 134 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Alfonso Burgos, $326,180.
• 403 Reist, Santina Caldarella to Jonathan Liard, $305,000.
• 90 Longmeadow Road, Jeffrey Chameli; Ronnie C. Michael to 90 Longmeadow Rd Intervivos Revocable Trust Agreement 051821 Tr, $301,000.
• 259 Paradise Road, Demyan&galina Muchnik Irrevocable Trust 052418 Tr to Joseph P. Ogden, $300,000.
• 91 Mapleleaf Drive, Amy J. Nelson; Gary D. Nelson to Brian E. Dentinger; Laurie E. Dentinger, $292,000.
• 70 Ferndale Road, Erika Stuff to Lindsey Dalka, $288,000.
• 146 Ivyhurst Road, Jared L. Montanaro to Aleece E. Burgio, $281,000.
• 270 Kings Hwy, Falling Leaf Enterprises LLC to Pawandeep Kaur; Jatinder Singh, $275,000.
• 37 Park Forest Drive, Michael Jolevski to Marie L. Lee, $274,900.
• 452 Rambling Road, Adam E. Kasailus to Lacey Mendola; Nicholas Mendola, $272,000.
• 43 Gordon St., Kjs Properties WNY LLC to Gordon Williamsville LLC, $201,000.
• 53-55 Argyle Ave., Douglas P. Zaccagnino to Sarah Tucker; Thomas Tucker, $199,000.
• 111 Garland Drive, Phillip Moodie to Joseph R. Vassello; Judith V. Vassello, $190,000.
• 343 North Ivyhurst Road, Gertrude M. Pfalzer; Richard V. Pfalzer Jr.; Timothy A. Pfalzer; Marsha J. Pfalzer-Skipworth to Timothy Druzbik, $185,000.
• 276 Windermere Boulevard, Salvatore Vangelista to Santo A. Campanella; John Giaccotto, $175,000.
• 876 Sweet Home Road, Matthew J. Smith to Kaiwen Chen, $167,500.
• 225 Lamont Drive, Patricia Gorman Brown; Kevin Paul Gorman; Gorman Paul Francis Jr; Timothy Edward Gorman; Van Dusen Barbara Marie to Daniel J. Pelgrin, $160,000.
• 840 Sweet Home Road, Shaila Islam to Rinat Lavi Interiors Inc, $135,000.
• 165 Old Lyme Dr Unit 7, Angela D. George; Angela D. Schimenti to Diane H. Welsh; Erin S. Welsh, $126,000.
• 68 Dellwood, Karla Albert; Christine Hambridge to Savoia LLC Via, $120,613.
• 4615 Chestnut Ridge Road, Brian Platter to Emma C. Scumaci; Robert G. Scumaci, $118,000.
• 61c Georgian Ln #1, Barbara A. Newman to Patricio E. Freire, $71,500.
• 201 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 113 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 9 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amy J. Wolcott; Terry L. Wolcott, $639,900.
• 32 South Willow St., Cynthia M. Scibran; Robert John Scibran to John J. Leonard; Melissa M. Leonard, $458,750.
• 4500 Martingale Court, Patricia L. Bure to Peter J. Grogan; Christye Peterson, $410,000.
• 899 Mill Road, Dawn Busch; Mark S. Busch to Joan Erickson; Robert M. Erickson, $370,000.
• 125 Roycroft Circle, Karen A. Stanley; Kenneth J. Stanley to Andrew J. Miller; Samantha L. Miller, $365,000.
• 185 Bowen Road, Gregory Pershyn; Kelly Pershyn to Dini Filbert; Hans Filbert, $325,000.
• 1887 Davis Road, Blackberry Enterprises LLC to Jyl Rivera; Ricardo Rivera, $215,000.
BOSTON
• 9220 Boston State Road, Grieser Properties LLC to Kathleen Hassett, $130,000.
• Vacant land Cole Road, Scott T. Bienias; Tracy L. Bienias to Karen Lewandowski; Michael Lewandowski, $93,000.
• 7204 Boston Cross Road, Rae Ann Collier to Richard G. Collier, $40,000.
• Vacant land Deanna Drive, June M. Telaak; Robert J. Telaak to Barbara M. Wagner; Robert M. Wagner, $30,000.
BUFFALO
• 2075 Main St., Canisius College of Buffalo New York to 2075 Main St LLC, $2,446,130.
• 171 Middlesex, Dana E. Stoffman to Athena D. Pollina; John Pollina Jr., $1,275,000.
• 104 Portside, Joan Warren to Jonathan M. Cooney, $990,000.
• 60 New Amsterdam Ave., Elizabeth Page Locke; Jeffrey J. Locke to John P. Gerken Jr.; Erin K. Mccabe, $950,000.
• 95 Beard, Angela Terranova; Philip Terranova to Catherine Eberl; Aaron J. Kern, $725,000.
• 26 Dorchester Road, Gina M. Laiose-Weiner; Michael Weiner to Robert L. Blake, $714,500.
• 155 Bryant St., Hiroko Beck to Katherine A. Mineo; Nicholas L. Mineo, $540,000.
• 796 Columbus Parkway, Rust Belt Real Estate&development LLC to Zeeshan Qureshi; Asfa Yousaf Shad, $520,000.
• 255 Ship Canal Parkway, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation to Bld X LLC, $509,000.
• 73 Bedford Ave., Kristina Church; Roberto Gregorius to Thomas P. Mcnaughton, $390,000.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit 206, Historic Warehouse Lofts LLC to Dharshan Samantha Jayasinghe; Shannon Marie Jayasinghe, $385,000.
• 88 Edge Park, Debra K. Nasca to Vincene F. Baldi, $369,000.
• 26 Inwood Place, Inwood-Miskey LLC to Andrew Lautin; Terry B. Lautin, $368,000.
• 30 Mariner St., Candace M. Kuechler to Conall C. Mccance; Stephanie L. Mccance, $350,000.
• 384 Colvin Ave., Karen Delaplante; Michelle Gelotte; Timothy Gelotte to Peter F. Dibiase, $340,000.
• 707 Busti, Ann T. Capizzi; George J. Capizzi; James Capizzi; James J. Capizzi; Ramona Cook to Jonathan Rivera; Stephanie H. Rivera, $338,500.
• 256 Hartwell Road, Ilinizas LLC to David M. Dubois; Natalie P. Dubois, $315,000.
• 38 Garner, R+sd LLC to Kelly E. Dodd, $300,000.
• 192 West Tupper, Errin E. Doyle to Gabrielle M. Lorenzo, $265,000.
• 66 Coolidge, Molly J. Webster to Kate Bohen, $264,000.
• 20 Ramsdell Ave., Corey R. Rost to Robert Villarini, $236,001.
• 17 Stevenson St., Bbc Real Estate Holdings LLC to Bodkin Group LLC, $210,000.
• 15 Frontenac Ave., Deborah L. Prentiss to Alexandra L. Griffin, $200,000.
• 26 Rutland St., Sean M. Godios to Charles J. Bacon; Kira M. Bacon, $200,000.
• 22 Laforce Place, Saif M. Jabbar to Maung Myin, $195,000.
• 34 Stevenson St., Bbc Real Estate Holdings LLC; Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Bernadette Hall; John Murray, $181,000.
• 137 Pawnee Parkway, Phillip J. Fiorello to Nathan E. Myers, $180,250.
• 29 Wheelock, Evelyn Healy; William A. Mcclure to Danielle Gabor, $180,000.
• 11 Langmeyer Ave., Stella Baldwin to Osamudia Amadasu, $175,000.
• 189 Massachusetts Ave., Buffalo Better Housing Inc to Simple Things 2 LLC, $170,000.
• 350 North St East, Pgt Holdings LLC to Anthony T. Caferro, $160,000.
• 24 Alsace, Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Thomas P. Mcmahon, $160,000.
• 44 North Ogden, Connie Jendrasik to Thao C. Lai, $150,000.
• 271 Stockbridge Ave., Nazmul Hussain Ananda; Bhuiyan Lotus Zahan Riki to Tyger Howell, $146,000.
• 1453 Delavan East, 1453 East Delavan Trust to Mokbul Ahmed, $146,000.
• 54 Lawrence Place, Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Farah Jama, $142,000.
• 91 Juniata, Joan M. Rieppel to Timothy A. Waziak, $140,000.
• 131 Laird Ave., Sandra L. Stein to Wilbur J. Stein, $135,000.
• 533 Busti Ave., Optimum Scotia Enterprise LLC to James Callea; Leighton Johnson, $135,000.
• 151 Heath St., Kai Lei to Senthil Kumar Ganapathy; Maharaj Hari Hara Kumar; Srivani Thotta, $133,250.
• 11 Elton Place, Geoffrey Q. Ralls II to Fashawn Morrison, $130,000.
• 55 Edge Park Ave., Elizabeth Page Locke; Jeffrey J. Locke to Standing Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $125,000.
• 105-107 Spann St., Aloisus L. Swiatkowski; Dolores T. Swiatkowski to Ricardo Rolon, $120,000.
• 113 Baxter Ave., Catherine L. Fletcher; Robert J. Fletcher to Jaime L. Fletcher, $120,000.
• 98 Farmer, Thomas W. Lenz to Danny Melendez David; Angelina Rodriguez Goncalves, $110,000.
• 382 Shirley Ave., Acer Inc Diamond to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $105,750.
• 15 Spruce, Geraldine Priester to Shopna Aktar, $103,320.
• 59 Stewart Ave., Kenyon S. Clarke to Yesmin Multi Services LLC, $100,000.
• 163 Ericson Ave., Alean Williams to Corporation Jamuna, $100,000.
• 71 Progressive Ave., Pascuala Guzman; Tomas Guzman to Abdulla Mothanna, $99,000.
• 34 Ryan St., This Ones For The Boys LLC to Equity Trust Company Cust; Kevin Seaman Ira Ben, $97,000.
• 450 Minnesota, Louis E. Eze to Sukran Ullah Corporation, $96,000.
• 68 St Louis, Afsana Chowdhury to Rashidullah Syedullah, $84,990.
• 636 Lisbon Ave., Stephen P. Ansine to Ama-Louise Douglas; Errol Douglas, $82,000.
• 1531 East Delavan Ave., Wasal Mujamal; Saeed Shuaibi to Four Season Retail Inc, $80,000.
• 110 Milton, Audrey A. Ralph; Audrey Agnus Ralph to Khatun Property LLC, $79,000.
• 35 Newell, 27-35 Newell LLC; Will Poultry Co; Will Poultry Co Inc to William Newell St. LLC, $75,000.
• 448 Weimar St., Eva Kowtalo to Adam Pieczynski, $70,000.
• 110 Ideal St., Prime Properties Buffalo Inc to M&r United Housing LLC, $69,000.
• 4701 Olympic Ave., WNY Estates LLC to Shehab Realty Inc, $67,000.
• 125 Shepard, Hasina Begum to Md Jahangir Alam; Md Alamgir Hossain; Md Abdur Razzaque, $65,000.
• 56 Shepard St., Iqbal Chowdhury to Bashar Abul; Sazada Begum, $60,625.
• 562 Busti Ave., Joseph Marinaccio to Joseph Zannoni; Susan Zannoni, $60,000.
• 1067 West Ave., Mu Naw Koo; Saw Koo to Omar Bin Sattar, $60,000.
• 291 Sumner Place, Zakir H. Talukder to Minara Begum, $60,000.
• 42 Northumberland, Cynthia Parker to Shahid Ullah, $56,000.
• 66 Cambridge Ave., Md Kalam to Md Billal Hossain; Mst Sufia Khatun, $54,000.
• 11 Lansing St., Riverside Inc Ray to Addel Mothanna, $52,500.
• 297 Walnut, Geraldine Priester to Shopna Aktar, $51,680.
• 80 Fillmore Ave., Edward F. Brozyna to Nahida Akhter; Mohammed Shamsuzzaman, $51,000.
• 367 Walden, Carmen Britt to All Green Realty Inc, $50,000.
• 3 Dover St., Hazel Watson to Jalil Kamal Hussein Bin Mohamad; Jalil Mohamad Shofiq Bin Mohamed, $50,000.
• 450 Goodyear, Fatema Begum to Delwar Hossain; Motaher Hossain; Md Abul Kashem, $50,000.
• 242 East St., Ridhwan Fadel to Belkees Alkholaki, $47,500.
• 347 Dartmouth, Samsuzzaman Sharker to Sakif Zaman, $45,000.
• 64 Roslyn, Tapan Kumar Datta to Ruma Akter; Allauddin Ansary, $40,000.
• 54 Moreland St., Five Green Leaf Inc; Rafiqul I. Khan to Ebadur Rahman Khan, $35,000.
• 790 South Division St., Buffalo Cozy Housing LLC to M&r United Housing LLC, $33,000.
• 247 Hagen St., 3k Funding Group LLC; 3k Funding LLC to Growth Properties LLC, $30,000.
• 177 Grote, Property Inc Almaha to David Star Property Inc, $30,000.
• 21 Hazelwood Ave., Carlette R. Martin; James W. Martin to Eugene Jackson, $30,000.
• 126 Rounds, Margaret Boykin to Cortney E. Anderson, $24,000.
• 164 Goembel, LLC Fareda to Mohammad Hoque, $20,000.
• 82 Wescott St., Dale P. Kluczynski; Lynda J. Kyte to Emad Ahmed, $20,000.
• 516 Winslow, Patrice L. Mims to Naimul Hassan, $20,000.
• 1385 Broadway, Broadway Lots Holdings LLC to Steven Helmicki, $18,000.
• 242 Newburg, Ralean Talha LLC to Sazia Khanam, $15,000.
• 272 Schuele, Dream Atari LLC to Sazia Khanam, $15,000.
• 56 Hartman, Samuel Woldemariam to Maung Htwei Khin, $9,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 24 Woodside Lane, Carolyn Hepp; Christopher Hepp to Dana M. Mahoney; Kevin Mahoney, $380,000.
• 67 Doehaven Circle, Alan R. Schenkler to John P. Quigley, $266,000.
• 35 Lille Lane, Anthony L. Coppola; Margaret M. Coppola; Michael Coppola; Colleen Kelly; Mary K. Polston; Susan Reschke to David J. Batt, $261,000.
• 6 Princess Drive, Amie Martinez to Maria Carier; Michael Lefebvre, $250,000.
• 71 Groell Ave., Gertrude Sadowski; Gertrude S. Sadowski to Diane J. Higgins; Russell E. Higgins, $250,000.
• 36 Rondelay Court, David A. Hess; Mary G. Hess to David T. Evans; Chandler C. Valley, $250,000.
• 179 Farmingdale Road, Megan L. Romeis to Nguyen Cao Minh Nguyen, $245,000.
• 41 Marywood, John G. Yannuzzi to Brad Achman, $243,500.
• 3 Cresthaven Drive, John M. Macro to Hao Tran, $240,000.
• 14 Briarcliff Road, Paige F. Ronca; Robert Stewart to Devon Anthony, $235,000.
• 57 Birkdale Road, David Jabar to Samuel E. James Jr., $234,000.
• 110 Judith Drive, Lance G. Osuch to Patrick S. Osuch, $230,000.
• 47 Barbados Drive, Glen Imiola; Sandra Imiola to Jade M. Zgoda, $230,000.
• 503 Cayuga Creek Road, Pula Irrevocable Trust 052313 Tr to Joseph J. Aschieri Jr., $220,000.
• 374 Pine Ridge Road, Adam R. Switala to Cory M. Rehmsmeyer, $218,400.
• 415 Gould Ave., Ivadelle Gummo to Samantha Jane Maiarana, $208,000.
• 15 Rogers Drive, Laura T. Derigo to Rachelle L. Foster, $202,000.
• 197 St Felix Ave., Shawn R. Johnston to Anthony J. Russell, $200,000.
• 139 Aurora Drive, Mca Properties LLC to Shahida USA Inc, $200,000.
• 71 East Cavalier Drive, Lisa M. Corey; Jeremy M. Moll; Kaylynn Moll to Antonio Valtierra, $200,000.
• 49 Cleveland Drive, Joyce Maziarz to Caitlynne Kesty; Corey Haalilo Kesty, $195,000.
• 203 Medina St., Michael J. Kotecki to Evelyn Mcclure; William A. Mcclure, $195,000.
• 52 Glendale Lane, Michael J. Lefebvre to Kevin Vertino, $191,000.
• 33 Colden Court, Gary E. Lutz Jr. to Joseph M. Crimi, $185,000.
• 71-73 Sable Palm Drive, Sable Palm Drive LLC to Anthony Taishaun Tyson, $185,000.
• 550 Roycroft Boulevard, Marco Jurich; Christina Kulifaj to Laura Lagambina, $183,500.
• 1375 Harlem Road, Nicholas Horvath to Timothy Walton, $182,500.
• 103 Wallace, Cynthia R. Tymorek; David S. Walczyk to Md Abujafar; Selina Jafar, $177,000.
• 38 Unionvale Road, Adam J. Zurek; Adam Joseph Zurek to Connor D. Netti, $174,000.
• 169 Kennedy Road, Robert J. Brown to Connor D. Brown, $173,000.
• 18 Charlotte Road, Dominic C. Rera; Doris J. Rera to Christopher R. Juergens; Raeanne N. Over, $170,000.
Support Local Journalism
• 18 Ming Court, Kevin M. Smith to Derek J. Krzemien, $164,800.
• 109 Rutland Ave., Christopher V. Clark to Md Kamal Uddin, $160,000.
• 240 French Road, Diane M. Kierejewski; Michael S. Kierejewski to Arthur W. Conner; Colleen E. Young; Josiah M. Young, $157,000.
• 28 Lehigh St., Boumkuoth Thot to Joshua A. Hampton, $150,000.
• 72 Preston Road, Daisy Chambers; Michael E. Chambers to Md Mohinul Ahsan, $100,000.
• 34 North Park Ave., Sharon Bardo; Sharon R. Bardo; Sharon Blando to Brett Burkett; Shannon Burkett, $100,000.
• 301 Shanley St., Corwin Christopher W Dec; Katelynn Johnson to Uzair Ahmed, $97,000.
• 285 Ellen Drive, Lynn Feeney; Kim Lipp to Redbird Properties LLC, $90,000.
• 1725 Kensington Ave., Edward John Kraus to Queen City Invest LLC, $75,000.
• 229 Maryvale Drive, Michael C. Rogala to Christopher Cooper; Sibbie Cooper, $40,000.
CLARENCE
• 5907 Kilkenny Manor, Sarah J. Schwarzmueller; Trent M. Voelkl to Allison Patti; Biagio Patti, $950,000.
• 5052 Shale Bluff Court, Rajat Shah to Rachel K. Blaszak; Waldemar M. Blaszak, $900,000.
• 5375 Via Del Sole, Joseph Downie; Sharon Downie to Anoop Prabhu; Shreya Prabhu, $900,000.
• 9695 Cobblestone Drive, James J. Beardi; Linda M. Beardi to Stephen Vernon Cross; Tara Nk Cross, $900,000.
• 6715 Chesley Court, Joanne Frost; Marc Frost to Scott E. Pilat; Deanne Marie Tripi, $891,000.
• 9365 Hunting Vly Rd S, Charles Pezzino; Kathleen F. Pezzino to Colleen Cohen; Jonathan K. Cohen, $810,000.
• 5646 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to Joseph C. Downie; Sharon A. Downie, $639,900.
• 8193 Melissa Renee Court, Carolyn W. Lee; Michael J. Lee to Kevin P. Burns; Cristina C. Petruzzo, $606,500.
• 10529 Main St., Robert W. Lenz to Manor House Holdings LLC, $575,000.
• 5364 Marguerites Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Katherine A. Vastola; Mark J. Vastola, $555,763.
• 4675 Brentwood Drive, Martin D. Vidal-Engaurran; Sondra N. Vidal-Engaurran to Chun Ling Tan; Yu Zou, $552,000.
• 8591 Greenway Court, Douglas B. Cotter; Cotter Kelly M Smith to James J. Conley; Katherine C. Conley, $546,000.
• 10543 Royal Oak Drive, Claire S. May; Joseph E. May to Howard Goldstein; Mary Goldstein, $513,500.
• 9392 Kristina Circle, Michael Petersen; Sophie Petersen to Cartus Financial Corporation, $462,000.
• 9392 Kristina Circle, Cartus Financial Corporation to John Charles Fisher, $462,000.
• Vacant land Shimerville, Landd Development LLC to Davmicor Inc, $400,000.
• 38 Ainsley Court, Ann B. Mickelsen; Maritza Y. Tortora to Susan Pelczynski, $365,000.
• 4889 Clearview Drive, Kyle W. Drummer; Lindsay N. Drummer to Tona Renee La, $312,000.
• 8121 Greiner Road, Mandana Waseh; Shahdad Waseh to Matthew J. Martinusek, $227,000.
• 7380 Goodrich Road, Helen Cuoco to Juan M. Rumbo, $150,000.
• Vl Wesphalinger, Debra Mele; Paul Mele to Shawn Anderson, $110,000.
• Vacant land Sheridan Drive, Nanette Lisk; Nanette L. Lisk to 4675 Transit Road LLC, $50,000.
COLDEN
• 8490 State Road, Cheryl T. Oneil; Paul E. Oneil Sr. to Michael Zak; Michelle D. Zak, $350,000.
• 8629 Hayes Hollow Road, Daniel Brace Jr.; Dana M. Lohnas to Linda Fisher; Peter Fisher, $210,000.
COLLINS
• 2228 Collins Road, Linda E. Bartholomew to Daniel G. Smith, $8,000.
CONCORD
• 6476 Concord Road, Joseph P. Kulpa to Jacquelyn Schwab; Marsha Schwab, $153,000.
EDEN
• 8345 North Main St., Kurt R. Doll to Kelsey N. Pomeroy; Richard H. Pomeroy III, $185,000.
• 2823 Roswell Parkway, Harry M. Doherty; Susan C. Doherty to Nathanial Kenneth-Paul Sopko, $180,000.
ELMA
• 140 Oaknoll Court, Anna M. Lavis to Amanda R. Wagner; Daniel M. Wagner, $475,000.
• 1961 Jamison Rod, Marie A. Gniazdowski; Robert M. Michalski to Kevin Chasey; Shelly Chasey, $431,000.
• 170 Hilltop Drive, Dennis P. Hernandez; Judy S. Hernandez to Matthew C. Jacobs, $313,000.
EVANS
• 9874 Lake Shore Road, John F. Kranz to Annette Moesch, $261,321.
• 9199 Mohawk Road, Craig M. Snyder to Sean Cooney; Whitney Crispell, $149,999.
• 7452 Southwestern Boulevard, Farm Inc Bar-1 to Akther Hussain; Salvatore Incardona, $100,000.
• 1221 Peppertree Drive, Timothy A. Brogan to Ray Mojon, $60,000.
GOWANDA
• 240 Buffalo St., Ralph Hill to Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC, $123,000.
• 248 Buffalo St., Lou Ann Heilman to Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC, $120,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2659 Whitehaven Road, Niagara Falls Campground LLC to Div Htr Niagara LLC, $2,000,000.
• 279 Havenwood Lane, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Allison Freeman, $455,000.
• 94 Pleasant Trail, Narinder Singh to Ashley R. Szortyka; Stephen W. Szortyka, $438,000.
• 2111 Harvey Road, Barbara Storms to Andrew Zaprzal; Kazuko Zaprzal, $392,000.
• 2384 Long Road, Michael Migliore; Jennifer Rook to Shakira Hyder, $305,000.
• 271 White Oak Terrace, Helen J Panza Revocable Trust 051205 Tr to Arcangelo J. Petricca; Nancy M. Petricca, $300,271.
• 2917 Baseline Road, Lawrence J. Lorenz; Mary Ellen Lorenz to Tania Lorenz; Thomas Lorenz, $285,000.
• 1377 Whitehaven Road, Teresa M. Doermer; Susan P. Karlsen; Christa Samland; Johann Samland; Kenneth J. Samland to Jenna R. Bruno, $265,000.
• 1882 Bruce Lane, Christopher M. Hammond; Stacey A. Hammond to Michael P. Dowell, $242,000.
• 10 Royal Oak Circle, Raymond F. Briggs to Jenepher C. Banker; Makallie L. Banker, $240,000.
HAMBURG
• 2815 South Creek Road, Anthony R. Manfreda Jr. to Amy E. Rzepka; Michael M. Rzepka, $452,000.
• 6458 Taylor Road, Rebecca A. Haslinger to Joseph A. Demartino; Suzanne M. Ehlers, $429,000.
• 2242 Woodsfield Drive, Dale H. Shick Jr.; Marcella M. Shick to Adam P. Henderson; Lanie M. Henderson, $356,000.
• 1556 Schoellkopf Road, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Ashley Simmons; David Michael Simmons, $350,415.
• 4740-l#24 Parker Road, Margaret Hine to Dale H. Shick Jr.; Marcella Shick, $340,000.
• 4507 Copperfield Drive, Flower Rosalia Dela Caridad; Flower Scott James Jr to Richard P. Falk, $324,000.
• 4657 Mount Vernon Boulevard, Michael P. Odonnell to Marcy Sheehan, $310,000.
• 5874 Lakecrest Drive, Susan Bernadette Mustillo to Alexis E. Linz; Michael J. Linz, $295,874.
• 4023 Jefferson Ave., Christopher J. Nichter; Donna L. Nichter to Robert S. Morley; Sandra A. Morley, $246,000.
• 4219 East Allen St., Daniel J. Wall; Violet Wall to Alexander S. Kish; Joyce Kish, $240,000.
• 148 East Union St., Katlyn L. Heitzhaus to David Balbierz; Taylor Balbierz, $235,000.
• 3797 Lynn Road, Christine S. Oconnor; Shamus K. Oconnor to Joshua M. Oliver; Yvette L. Oliver, $209,097.
• 4285 Cherry Place, Jennifer L. Falk; Richard P. Falk to Michael P. Grzechowiak; Pamela M. Grzechowiak, $194,000.
• 29 Sherwood Ave., Karalyn M. Pawliske to Melissa C. Kiel, $193,000.
• 2729 North Creek Drive, Cheryl Papson; Donna Toth to Justin J. Hoelzle, $175,000.
• 3187 Winsted Road, Marlene E. Fox to John Hanley; Patricia Hanley, $170,000.
• 4630 Wilson Drive, Steven Wrazen to Ashley M. Bishop; Michael T. Jakubiec, $145,000.
• 5730 Stilwell Road, David G. Ward; Thomas L. Ward to Kristine Ward, $120,000.
• 2158 Harbor Run Lane, Samuel J. Burruano to Lmb Capital Inc, $75,000.
• Vacant land Summerway Lane, Kevin Palmer to Empire State Re Solutions LLC, $19,000.
• 5798 East Lane, Scott D. Hosken; Sheryl L. Hosken to Sheryl L. Hosken, $18,503.
LACKAWANNA
• 65 Majestic Terrace, Sean E. Puckhaber to Ryan J. Militello, $230,000.
• 268 South Shore Boulevard, Barbara Sawicki; Sandra Sawicki to Gamal Juran, $201,500.
• 306 Center, Janice A. Kielbasa; Janice A. Nancarrow to 306 Center St. LLC, $140,000.
• 45 Myrtle St., Norbert Muller to High Dean Properties Inc; Hossain&islam LLC, $70,000.
LANCASTER
• 368 Pleasant View Drive, Ecology&environment Inc Suc; Wsp USA Inc to Unc Real Estate Vi LLC, $4,750,000.
• 32 Cedarbrook Drive, Jason P. Jones to Maisun Khalil Darwish, $465,000.
• 9 Broadmoor Court, Jeremy A. Colby; Kimberly E. Colby to Anthony Baccari; Shannon M. Baccari, $431,000.
• 1/4 Sawgrass Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Angela D. George; James M. George, $374,182.
• 7 Heritage Drive, David J. Neubauer; Kathryn M. Neubauer to Lindsay J. Waite, $315,000.
• 35 Sawyer Ave., William P Velocci Testamentary Trust 080814 Tr to Sail Holdings LLC, $300,000.
• 20 Saint Joseph St., Scott Pease to Marion Jeffrey Allen, $292,500.
• 4 Plumb Creek Trl, Kenneth H. Brzezinski; Lori M. Brzezinski to Paul P. Borowiak; Rosemary M. Golab, $291,000.
• 17 Anna Drive, Blake Allen; Martin Allen to Jason Bourg, $220,000.
• 132 Olde Stone Lane, Michael Trzybinski to Courtney Vitello, $181,000.
• 1240 Penora St., 5123 Transit LLC to Bryan Carte, $179,000.
MARILLA
• 11197 Clinton St., Lake Fx Properties LLC to Jodi L. Groh; Michael P. Groh, $350,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 5509 South Newstead Road, Joseph A. Duszkiewicz to Michael L. Vilardo; Nathan M. Vilardo, $205,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 11149 Eden Road, Steven D. Spaulding; Shelby K. Stresing to Justin J. Blake; Mckenzie R. Mcmahon, $200,000.
• Vacant land Wilcox Road, Kara Wozniak; Patrick Wozniak to Brandon Smith; Kelsey Wilson, $62,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 7330 Michael Road, Kevin Schreiber; Melissa Schreiber to Howard Spear; Taylor C. Spear, $690,000.
• 15 Tranquility Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Barbara A. Glynn; Sean Michael Glynn, $640,858.
• 242 Stonehenge Drive, Andrew Dunbar; Anne Dunbar to Brandi L. Damico; Timothy S. Tanner, $380,000.
• 4758 South Buffalo St., Linda A. Dubrawsky; Wayne Dubrawsky to Kelly M. Pheils, $319,000.
• 16 Brimfield Court, Ashley M. Anderson; Christopher M. Kasprzak to Nancy L. Dreyer; Timothy J. Dreyer, $302,000.
• 5294 Ellicott Road, Gayle C. Diehl; Jason R. Diehl to Thomas J. Johnson, $276,500.
• 4000 North Freeman Road, Michael Waddy to Darcy Carr; John Carr, $195,000.
• 95 Carriage Dr Unit 2, Cynthia A. Pietrusik; Joseph M. Pietrusik; Michael J. Pietrusik to Gail M. Cirasunda; Mario Daryl Cirasunda, $121,000.
• 61 Birdsong Parkway, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.
• 28 Woodthrush Trail, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.
• Vacant land Ellicott Road, Charitie Johnson to 4962 Ellicott Rd LLC, $15,000.
SARDINIA
• 11720 Olean Road, John A. Marino; Leiamarie Marino to Steven M. Daege; Tia Lynae Daege, $334,000.
• 11200 Pratham Road, Duane R. Bunnell; Linda Bunnell to Bethann Geiger; Joseph J. Ranni, $285,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 22 South Buffalo St., 22 S Buffalo LLC to 3277 South Park LLC, $180,000.
• 435 West Main St., Jennifer A. Brown; Jennifer A. Termer to Richard G. Brisky, $127,200.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 553 Niagara St., Sandy Daniels to Kimberly M. Nero, $237,500.
• 68 Bellinger Drive, Eugene C. Parks; Tammy Parks; Tammy L. Parks to Deanna Louise Bryant; Kevin Michael Bryant, $205,000.
• 104 Ridgedale Circle, Bruce Herrmann to Andrew P. Maess; Nancy A. Maess, $167,500.
• 738 Fletcher St., Glenna G. Sternin; Mark Sternin to Jenna N. Koch, $155,775.
• 380 Morgan St., Joseph K. Oliver to Zachary Kindron, $150,000.
• 311 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo Niagara Ventures LLC to Aponte Jose Antonio Velazquez; Alexanette Vazquez Sanchez, $135,000.
• 57 Douglas St., Renee K. Gargac to Eric Valint; Sarah Valint, $134,000.
• 23 Grant St., David Holt; Karen Holt to Venture LLC Plev, $100,000.
• 119 Tonawanda Creek Road, Andrew Pickwell; Danielle Pickwell to Christopher M. Saglibene; Peter M. Wyzykowski, $26,501.
• 20 Fillmore Ave., City of Tonawanda to Jc Tonawanda Tower Qozb LLC, $20,000.
TONAWANDA
• 31 Irving Terrace, John Yates Oconnell; Oconnell Judith Ann Turner to Laurie Dolega Blatz, $390,000.
• 38 Grimsby Road, Jaclyn Lucchino to Karen E. Delaplante, $375,000.
• 801 Highland Ave., Darlene I. Okeeffe; Robert Okeeffe; Robert J. Okeeffe to Sjr Two LLC, $300,000.
• 129 Argonne Drive, Daniel B. Moar; Stacey L. Moar to Narasimha Babi Reddy, $283,000.
• 384 Louvaine Drive, Kelly R. Wassum to Sara Robinson, $280,000.
• 136 Tulane Road, Christopher M. Baker; Mary C. Baker; Natalia Baker; Ryan M. Baker; Walter F. Baker; Amanda Davenport; Amanda G. Davenport to Cody W. Rouse, $270,000.
• 41 Calvert Boulevard, Knarr 2017 Family Trust 051517 Tr to Benjamin Howard Bissell; Lulu Chieh Bissell, $255,000.
• 106 Pryor, Michael A. Pariso to Nasser Ali, $240,000.
• 28 Nadon Place, Matthew C. Gennaro to Charles M. Gennaro; Laura M. Gennaro, $230,000.
• 82 Eiseman Ave., Benjamin J. Pietak; Laura A. Pietak to Andrea T. Harter; Charles Harter, $225,000.
• 52 Wardman Road, Frederick A. Frank; Judith P. Frank to Jeffrey Morton; Denise Robinson, $222,500.
• 503 Glenalby Road, Teresa J. Schmitt; Teresa J. Wright to Jacob Klepfer; Jenna Klepfer; Vincenne Klepfer, $220,000.
• 152 Calvin Ct S, Julie Tarquin to Rachael K. Ross, $210,000.
• 222 School St., Sandra I. Buscaglia to Jacqueline J. James-Creedon, $207,777.
• 108 Washington Ave., David M. Barden; Karen L. Barden to Melanie Greenwood, $205,000.
• 112 Deumant Terrace, Lauren Mullen to Joel Finto; Colleen Finton, $192,500.
• 164 Hamilton Boulevard, Robert J. Smith to Anthony M. Catania, $191,000.
• 200 Parkhurst Boulevard, Travis J. Packard to Cynthia Mitri, $190,000.
• 3058 Eggert Road, La Tona Renee S to Kevin J. Annese; Brandon D. Battaglia, $180,000.
• 182 Lincoln Boulevard, Donald C. Miller; Josephine R. Miller to Brigid Kielar, $180,000.
• 42 East Girard Boulevard, Gail Robert Smith; Margaret Smith to Justin R. Smith, $170,000.
• 102 Maplegrove Ave., Joseph Pastwik; Lawrence R. Pastwik to Matthew Raymond Dickinson, $160,000.
• 333 Fairfield Ave., Wendy Potter; Wendy Redlich; Miriam Shapiro to Debra A. Potter; Todd J. Potter Jr., $137,000.
• 220 Athens Boulevard, David Crimmen to Sciandra Peter Arthur Jr, $135,000.
• 226 Koenig Road, New Light Real Estate Inc to Jennifer Bonfante; Christy Villareale, $120,000.
WALES
• Vacant land Center Line Road, Frank Schlossin; Joanne Schlossin to Nicholas Nolder, $50,000.
WEST SENECA
• 798 Harlem Road, Pontus Rad Portfolio LLC to Lee Center IV LLC, $4,050,000.
• 12 Samantha Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dennis A. Giuliana, $408,852.
• 90 Rolling Hills Drive, Jane A Pordum Revocable Trust 081513 Tr to Lynn P. Craig, $385,000.
• 190 Westgate, Sunset Custom Homes; Sunset Custom Homes Inc to Bonnie Steen; Douglas Steen, $375,000.
• 219 Orchard Park Road, Michael W. Zak; Michelle Zak to Digue LLC, $299,900.
• 1513 Union Road, Gregory Woeppel to 3277 South Park LLC, $263,000.
• 71 Cathedral Drive, Mariah D. Lynch; Shane Moonan to Robert Cordero, $258,000.
• 140 Boncroft Drive, Sarah L. Dovich to Scott Piwowarczyk, $250,000.
• 96 West Bihrwood Drive, Lynn P. Craig to Jonathan Torres; Michelle A. Torres, $250,000.
• 61 Westview Drive, Lilly R. Mosley to Hope G. Nizamoff; William Nizamoff, $245,000.
• 35 Lenox Road, Michael W. Zak; Michelle Zak to Elizabeth R. Brennan; Dusen Mark Van, $230,000.
• 1280 Seneca Creek Road, David R. Garby; Sandra M. Garby to Jeffrey A. Heisler, $226,000.
• 52 Hilldale Ave., Timothy E. Haynes to David L. Szmania, $225,000.
• 165 Briarhill Drive, Sheila Shanahan to Michael E. Komisarof, $198,000.
• 382 Collins Ave., Crystal A. Herr; George J. Smierciak IV to Hannah Rose Fuszara, $122,000.
• 19 Lenox Road, Jason F. Amer; Fathia A. Mosed to Troy Allen Dunn, $107,500.
• 1176-23 Indian Church Road, Amelia K. Isbrandt to Kayla M. Hoffman, $93,000.
• Vacant land Pellman Place, Deborah J. Arzaga to Joseph Demarco, $23,000.