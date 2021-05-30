Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 9.
AKRON
• 3 1/2 Jackson St., Dana Lodestro to Jennifer R. Bejarano; Robert E. Pogel III, $195,800.
AMHERST
• 8530 Transit Road, Pontus Rad Portfolio LLC to Robert&celeste De Schulthess Marin Family Trust 042006 Tr, $4,990,000.
• 238 New Road, Natale New LLC to Camillo A. Paolini III; Tina Louise Rydzik, $640,000.
• 260 Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jacqueline D. Shapiro; Rodney J. Shapiro, $575,000.
• 175 Greenaway Road, Veronica A. Serwacki to Leah Hannah Kimmet; Ryan Browning Kimmet, $487,500.
• 170 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Rose-Anne Romano; Kirsten Smalley, $457,480.
• 44 Summershade Court, Curtis B. Swanton; Swanton Lori Ann E to Corey E. Broton; Stacey A. Broton, $453,000.
• 57 Wagon Wheel Drive, Zigui Lu; Ye Pan to Constance M. Roberts; James D. Roberts, $440,000.
• 825 Casey Road, Heather P. Miles to Michael S. Lombardo; Sandra J. Lombardo, $395,000.
• 41 Chaumont, Devan Felano; Stephen Felano to Amandeep Kaur; Amandeep S. Purba, $375,000.
• 120 Berryman Drive, Four Winds Ventures LLC to Stephanie Fretz; David Krueger, $340,000.
• 82 Heritage Rd E, John A. Grandits; Linda A. Grandits to Thomas A. Smalley, $330,000.
• 16 Hollybrook Drive, Joseph R. Honsberger to Angela M. Staszak, $322,000.
• 27-55 South Union Terrace, Eileen M. Talty to Ronald A. Canestro; Canestro Rose Marie B, $320,000.
• 225 Sunshine Drive, James Bonitati; Sue A. Bonitati to Ruhel Alam; Raseda Begum, $290,000.
• 61 Gatewood Lane, James Hartner; Jill C. Hartner to Derrell T. Polk; Tamara E. Polk, $285,000.
• 90 Monroe Drive, Joseph A. Giacobbe; Joseph Giacobbe; Michele Giacobbe to Anthony J. Giacobbe; Katherine E. Giacobbe, $275,000.
• 36 Garden Court, Kevin P. Fitzgerald; Meagan K. Fitzgerald to Kevin Sean Sweeney, $275,000.
• 100 Deer Ridge, Joseph Puglia; Paul Puglia; Wiesje Puglia to Daniel Puglia, $270,000.
• 79 Morgan Parkway, Sharon Manning to John E. Strohmeier; Sarah C. Strohmeier, $270,000.
• 4 Lawnwood Drive, Tracy S. Straw to Jason J. Piciulo; Natalie L. Piciulo, $265,117.
• 121 Marine Drive, Antonina Vertino to Lindsay A. Brindisi; Robert A. Brindisi, $260,000.
• 208 Kaymar Drive, Daniel A. Wilson; Judy S. Wilson to Meaghan Rose Williams; Gregory Donald Wright, $260,000.
• 42 Edward, Smith Maureen M Hogan; Reid R. Smith II to Anthony S. Castronova; Tanya L. Castronova, $259,500.
• 1157 Dodge Road, Yasmin Dara to Taimoor Khan Ali; Abdul Shakoor, $258,750.
• 1350 Campbell Boulevard, Wf Papke III Income&expense LLC; Wf Papke III Income/expense LLC to Emmanuel Lollis, $255,000.
• 466 Roycroft Boulevard, Annika Samuels; Luther C. Samuels to Katherine Mae Ziolo, $250,000.
• 2770 Hopkins Road, Jessica A. Wiatrowski to Colin R. Maykish; Leah Maykish, $240,000.
• 111 Sixth Ave., David Linneborn; Tracey Linneborn; Tracy Linneborn to Carole A. Linneborn, $220,000.
• 62 Union Common, Kathleen Ann Crissey to Linda K. Keppel, $217,500.
• 1109 North Forest Road, Karen M. Dunnewold; Daniel E. Sattelberg; John C. Sattelberg; Thomas R. Sattelberg to Andrew Heim; Bradley Heim; Jeffrey Heim, $210,310.
• 16 Hamilton Drive, Dustin M. Emerling to Leah Santarelli, $195,000.
• 390 Sunrise Boulevard, Colleen M. Sterner to Daniel James Hays; Caillin Anne Keefe, $195,000.
• 260 Ferndale Road, Brian J. Bakowski; Colette M. Cymerman to Bonnie Lynn Bauernfeind, $160,000.
• 940 Dodge Road, Kathryn M. Burzynski; Kent F. Burzynski to Lee Kenneth Francis III, $160,000.
• 4914 Harlem Road, Amy B. Grosofsky; Chester O. Grosofsky to Dale A. Hibbard, $156,000.
• 7 Beacon Park Unit G/gar 28, Huizhen Li to Charles E. Eaton, $155,500.
• 166 Dellwood Road, Rebecca A. Deraddo to Jarret Mackenzie Danni, $153,470.
• 130 Lorfield Drive, Glenn A. Young to Jackie Hausler; Thomas Hausler, $145,000.
• 42 Farber Lane, Eugene J. Koszarek; Marilyn W. Koszarek to Robert Koszarek, $137,000.
• 210 Lamont Drive, James R. Comfort to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings IV LLC, $110,000.
• 136 Denrose Dr14228, Roy Chang to Jeffrey R. Katz; Kyra Katz, $98,000.
• 131 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 183 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 274 Park Forest Drive, Irene Pietrzyk; Irene M. Pietrzyk to Abigail A. Powell; James W. Powell Jr., $86,110.
• 70 Groton Dr Unit 1, Yu Ju Chen to Marisa V. Knab; Stephen Knab; Timothy Knab, $85,000.
• 175 Cherrywood Drive, James Baranetsky to Erin Baranetsky, $70,000.
• 114 Colony Court, Margaret N. Lyons; Margaret Nielsen Lyons to Jessica Elyse Canallatos; Paul Canallatos, $60,000.
• 65 Daisy Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 26 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 10 Wayne Ter #25, Marilyn Sallach; Margaret Silkman to Manpreet Salh; Parvinder Salh, $50,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 7 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David C. Barbaritz; Deborah A. Barbaritz, $545,000.
BOSTON
• 5677 South Feddick Road, Jonathan Reding to Emily Elizabeth Mcwilliams, $240,000.
• Vacant land Ward Road, Michael J. Marshall; Noreen M. Marshall to Dana W. Owczarczak; Matthew Owczarczak, $110,000.
• 9671 State Road, Richard J. Lavin to Christine K. Lavin; Michael J. Lavin, $63,000.
BUFFALO
• 165 North St., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn Ambassador LLC, $11,000,000.
• 399 Delaware Ave., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn 401 Delaware LLC, $2,500,000.
• 2096 Delaware Ave., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn 2096 Delaware LLC, $1,850,000.
• 211 Summer, Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn Summer LLC, $1,250,000.
• 5 Irving Place, Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn Allen LLC, $1,100,000.
• 479 Delaware Ave., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn 479 Delaware LLC, $800,000.
• 48 Beard Ave., Sheila R. Bontempo; Thomas E. Bontempo to Aidan T. Pursel, $750,000.
• 147 Bidwell Parkway, Heather J. Anderson; Wittemann Peter Theodore Jr to Yi H. Li, $725,000.
• 257 Summer St., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn 257 Summer LLC, $650,000.
• 291 Bryant St., Thank Properties LLC to Buffalo Sleep Care LLC, $615,000.
• 432 Woodward Ave., Aidan T. Pursel; Jordan E. Pursel to Mills Laura Catherine G, $525,000.
• 146 Anderson Place, Gail Walton; Michael Walton to Matthieu Gabriel Bain; Sze Wan Li-Bain, $470,000.
• 78 Prospect Ave., John P&marjorie S Davanzo Revocable Trust Tr to Gregory Nicotera; Jihyun Yoon-Nicotera, $300,000.
• 233 Norwalk Ave., Denzil R. Dsouza to Dylan Begany, $300,000.
• 281 Saranac Ave., Deerhurst Partners LLC to Laura D. Kurtz, $298,000.
• 239 Ludington St., James L. Sylvia to Sonny N. Nguyen Sr., $295,000.
• 2233 Seneca St., Hyde Holdings LLC to Four Labs Properties LLC, $275,000.
• 31 Red Jacket, Neil F. Rogers to Taylor Bold; Shannon Oneill, $274,900.
• 610 Main St Unit #604, Gerald J Hace Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to James Mack, $266,500.
• 286 Grant St., Good Neighbors Federal Credit Union to 286 Grant St. LLC, $256,000.
• 729 Ashland Ave., Ralph J. Aquino; Sally M. Aquino to Grant Thomas Peehler, $250,000.
• 51 Massachusetts, Joelle Bence to Katharine M. Alvarado, $242,000.
• 122 Ramona Ave., Taylor Bold to Ashlee M. Amoia, $231,700.
• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 14g, Molly S. Cloutier to Geraldine W. Clauss, $229,900.
• 307 Huntington Ave., Katherine Ritenour; Katherine L. Ritenour; Angelo Scheira; Angelo L. Scheira to Danielle L. Jackson, $210,000.
• 147 Choate, Gregory Protas; Julianne Protas to Hannah E. Pingelski, $206,100.
• 127 South Pontiac, Zevi LLC to Brandon Ravel, $205,000.
• 254 Richmond Ave., Matthew Albert to Marc Panepinto, $200,000.
• 104 Heussy, Daniel R. Nowak to Dianne Dwuznik, $199,900.
• 93 Hayden, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Jordan Dean Frey; Selenid Michelle Frey, $196,500.
• 80 Strathmore, Jillian Moritz to Kenneth B. Farley Jr., $190,000.
• 110 Hollywood, Daniel Newberry to Jason R. Mueckl, $180,000.
• 160 Sixteenth St., Doris Lepsch to Michael J. Roetzer, $170,000.
• 1093 Ellicott St., Tmaria LLC to 35 Sayre LLC, $170,000.
• 561 East Amherst St., Bcg Nadlan LLC to Danielle Calhoun, $168,000.
• 329 Okell, Linda A. Doucet to Diane Passenant, $168,000.
• 79 Shoreham Parkway, Carlos Zeigler to T&c Home Resources LLC, $167,000.
• 63 Holmes St., Duran Properties LLC to Bereketab Tewolde Hasho, $166,257.
• 525 East Amherst, Rabr Holdings LLC to Danielle Elizabeth Omeally, $165,000.
• 176 Geary St., Brandon Sireika to Jamie P. Griffin, $163,000.
• 131 Harvard, 131 Harvard Pl LLC to Djb Residences LLC, $160,000.
• 148 Laird Ave., Habitat For Humanity Buffalo; Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Dah Eh; Way Way, $160,000.
• 149 Garner Ave., Against All Odds Enterprises Inc to Shawn M. Field; Taylor R. Field, $152,500.
• 1464 Kenmore, Putting Around 2 LLC to Gottfried Peter Roy IV; Taryn Marissa Gottfried, $146,000.
• 190 Goethe St., Jesse S. Wozniak to Ashley Elizabeth Giglia; Jason Carmelo Giglia, $145,000.
• 910 Walden Ave., Korst Properties LLC to Mohammad Saiful Islam; Fatima Shohagy, $140,000.
• 141 Kenefick Ave., Matthew E. Kwietniewski Sr. to Elise J. Martin, $135,000.
• 114 West Woodside Ave., Karen A. Mcewen to Kevin Eugene Shea, $133,000.
• 395 Gold St., Kats Development LLC to Whitney Lynn Wright, $130,000.
• 126 Barnard, Cerny 2014 Family Trust 020614 Tr to Stevens Point Partners LLC, $130,000.
• 220 Dartmouth Ave., Rz Real Estate LLC to Selina Akhter; Anisah Ulfat Rose, $130,000.
• 394 Ideal St., Jennifer L. Gorski to Abdul Quddush, $122,000.
• 27 Winter, Goldstein Holdings LLC to Javone Gift, $120,000.
• 1975 Clinton St., Kenneth G. Stafford II; Kenneth G. Stafford III to Khadija T. Kobra, $112,199.
• 41 Allegany, Carole A. Conlon; Roy M. Priestley to Mow Properties LLC, $112,000.
• 460 Berkshire Ave., G&o Management NY; G&o Management NY Corp to Trevon M. Reynolds; Keila Senquis, $110,000.
• 303 Cable St., Bernstein Boys LLC to All One Co Ltd Corporation, $109,900.
• 639 Ferry East, Md Juel Ahmed; Kabibur Rahman to Ryuichi Torri, $109,890.
• 282 Rodney Ave., Msrs Business Group Inc to Naim&fahim LLC, $100,000.
• 630 Moselle St., Kyle Monterro II to Haque Faisal Bin Azizul, $100,000.
• 382 Northumberland Ave., Dureafsha Kazi; Hussam C. Kazi to Russell Barnes, $100,000.
• 183 Clarence, Batim Associates LLC to Md Abdul Baten, $99,000.
• 826 Humboldt, Jr Cozy Homes LLC to Sultana Afroz, $95,000.
• 174 Parkridge Ave., Michelle Steward; Rickey Steward to Nojiba Khatun, $95,000.
• 168 Butler, Amos Smith; Amos Smith Jr. to Abul Kalam, $92,000.
• 108 Jewett Ave., Kenneth Davis to Fr Property Group LLC, $91,000.
• 14 Longnecker St., Jeffrey David Owens; Nicole Lynn Owens to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $90,000.
• 420 La Salle, John Slaughter to Mahadiur R. Chowdhury, $87,500.
• 55 Duerstein St., Aaron A. Bishop; Leslie A. Bishop to Feliz M. Diaz; Joselyn Diaz, $85,000.
• 77 Collingwood Ave., Germania Y. Garzon to Titli Tiana Inc, $85,000.
• 372 Norfolk, Ayj LLC; Ma.me Holdings LLC; Salomon Real Estate LLC to Toshihiko Hirano, $83,400.
• 84 Arnold St., Gregory Hint; Sheila Hint to Jeffrey Toczek, $80,000.
• 15 Hazelwood Ave., Barbara E. Keitz; Gary D. Keitz to Mohammad Zakir, $80,000.
• 118 Dartmouth Ave., Thomas D. Brinkworth to Rjr Properties USA Inc, $76,500.
• 28 Newburgh Ave., Nfn Kamrunnahar to Md Sayed Ali; Nadia Rahman, $75,000.
• 98 Pulaski, Eric A. Zarko to Queen City Invest LLC, $70,000.
• 294 Winslow, A T Real Estate LLC to Jubeda Khanom; Noor Uddin, $65,000.
• 1187 Bailey Ave., Darlene M. Magierski to Mahfuzur R. Choudhury, $65,000.
• 76 Alma, Leslie Smith to Cm Ziaul Kabir, $65,000.
• 46 Humason, 25 Bid LLC to Kamal Hossain; Sabina Yasmin, $63,000.
• 114 Spann St., Bank of America NA to Md Irfanul Kabir, $62,500.
• 106 Forman, Barbara M. Hyla; Gary D. Hyla to Sabbir Ahmed; Sakil Ahmed; Rafiqul Momen, $62,500.
• 2414 Bailey Ave., Most A. Hassan; Monira Khatoon to Dulal Saha; Kalpana Saha, $62,000.
• 128 Olympic Ave., Mary Reitz to Kazi Mohammed Hossain, $60,000.
• 53 Schuele, Sharon Hill to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $58,500.
• 565 Lisbon, Todd J. Fling to Rbco Group LLC, $58,000.
• 160 Gorski St., Margaret Sowinski to Kats Development LLC, $58,000.
• 137 Germain, Mary Reitz to Erez Herrnstadt, $57,500.
• 32 Ada, Joseph P. Dallos Jr. to Cash Buyers of WNY LLC, $57,000.
• 129 Schutrum St., Most Maya Khatun to Kazi M. Akter, $57,000.
• 440 Northampton, Cynthia Watson to Yusuf Ahmed, $53,000.
• 185 Tupper West, Marie A. Bertoloni to Charles S. Manganello; Shelia A. Manganello, $50,000.
• 257 Shirley Ave., Rima Begum; Mahmudul Hasan to Md Yeasinul Amin, $50,000.
• 17 Dart St., James J. Carroccia to Atml Trading Inc, $50,000.
• 92 Wasmuth, US Shelltech Constriction LLC; US Shelltech Construction LLC to Ismail Mohamad Yusuf Bin Mohamad; Nurmohamad Shamsu Nahar Binti, $50,000.
• 257 Brinkman Ave., Ronald Kruse to Md F. Mia; Rsbd LLC, $45,000.
• 109 Alma, Abu Sayed Hasan to Iconic 2020 NY Corp, $40,000.
• 79 Wex Ave., Ahna Afmahrus Inc to Kazi M. Akter, $35,000.
• 639 Norfolk Ave., Akther Hussain to Rocky Khandaker Mujtaba Ali, $30,000.
• 147 Sears St., Md Nazmul Hossain to War Hee Da; Ha Sha, $30,000.
• 241 Weimar, Roger Regnet to Hall Transportation Inc, $25,000.
• 209 Vermont, Abul Kalam Abu; Kamrun Nahar to Zaliha Binti Aspan; Ghafar Mohamad Shakil Bin Abdul, $25,000.
• 66 Cambridge, Angelique N. Crittenden to 716 Estates LLC, $22,000.
• 121 Edison, Debra Seltz; Ronald Seltz to Mohammed Ujjal Hossain, $20,600.
• 393 Hampshire, Vodka Properties LLC to Corey Lubniewski; Laura Lubniewski, $17,000.
• 11 Otis Place, Trevor Mcneal to Cory L. Epps, $15,000.
• 1669 Genesee, City of Buffalo to Butler Group Enterprise LLC, $13,300.
• 114 Babcock, Charles S. Lipka to Garrett J. Stephens, $12,000.
• 55 Fox St., Rashel Sarwar to Shapla Inc, $10,000.
• 93 Haven, 85 Group LLC to Ggm Management LLC, $10,000.
• 77 Pomona Place, Ian M. Donnelly to Randy Kolasinski, $6,500.
• 9 Harp, Rred Properties LLC to Jirou Nakajima, $6,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 1694 Kensington Ave., Ascend Buffalo LLC to Jun Hwang; Ashley Yohn, $240,000.
• 97 Meadowlawn Road, Michele D. Hoeltke to Yasir Alhadeethi, $225,000.
• 30 Kennedy Road, Barbara Cromer to Sophia Bibbs, $210,000.
• 136 Cornell Drive, Charles E. Anderson; Nancy L. Anderson to Carmelo Gonzalez; Darlene M. Gonzalez, $195,000.
• 54 Alys Dr E, Clifford D. Minter; Kathleen S. Minter to Dylan J. Garlock; Bethany A. Taylor, $193,000.
• 12 Sandy Lane, Thomas J. Bashaw to Alana Becker; Donna M. Becker, $192,000.
• 235 Bryant St., Bryant St. Enterprises LLC to Francisco Abreu; Yenni Abreu, $190,000.
• 402 Lamarck Drive, Andrew R. Maziarz to Philip Rollo, $190,000.
• 168 South Huxley Drive, Mark Hilburger to Justin K. Ceniza; Michelle Zheng, $186,500.
• 96 Brentwood Drive, Barbara D. Barnas; Conrad J. Barnas; Conrad J. Barnas Jr.; Kevin M. Barnas to Mark J. Barnas, $180,000.
• 108 Cunard Ave., Marion K. Wolbert to Brian K. Trautwein, $174,000.
• 753 Beach Road, Geoffrey Moss to Francis C. Cohan, $171,000.
• 156 Greenway Boulevard, Brooke R. Lewis; Brooke R. Mesnekoff to Daniel S. Mchale; Skyler M. Schouman, $170,500.
• 18 Alys Dr E, Robert W. Zielinski Jr. to Brittany Smith; Eric D. Smith, $170,000.
• 107 Southern Parkway, Renee M. Tonkin to Heather Ewert, $165,000.
• 252 Bissell Ave., Kathleen M. Bishop; Ann Marie English; Donna Gangloff; Lynn M. Orcutt; Beth Ann Walter; Daniel E. Walter; Joseph M. Walter; Kenneth N. Walter; Ronald B. Walter; Janice M. Warner to Andrew R. Kraak; Gretchen E. Kraak, $160,100.
• 154 Bismarck St., Horwitz Morris L Bkr Tr; Minotti Michael A Bkr Tr to David Edwin Soles, $160,000.
• 522 French Road, Liberatore Management Group II LLC to Joshua Vanacore, $159,900.
• 300 Claudette Court, Anne E. Anderson; Erik R. Anderson to Nicholas S. Hendel, $159,900.
• 106 Wanda Ave., Elaine R. Piontkowski; Elaine Piontkowski; Joseph D. Piontkowski to Yousuf Ali, $157,000.
• 11 Fradine, Patricia A. Rackl; Robert W. Rackl to Gary Taylor; Jennifer Taylor, $155,000.
• 635 Cleveland Drive, Brian M. Baker to Laurence T. Hadzewycz; Shawn M. Weber, $150,000.
• 39 Gualbert, Glenn S. Westcott to Junnat House Corp, $147,000.
• 158 Crisfield Ave., Patrick Fiume to Zachary J. Bodack; Angelic T. Burg, $143,000.
• 75 Cannas, Jb Associates of WNY LLC to Eric D. Smith, $140,000.
• 115 Eggert Road, Craig Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Azhar H. Chowdhury; Muhammed H. Chowdhury; Marufa Khanom, $135,000.
• 213 Rossler Ave., Tcl1 LLC to Shannon Allaire-Graham, $135,000.
• 54 Lincoln St., Salvatore Geraci; Mary L. Taylor to Corcs Properties LLC, $126,000.
• 20 Blick St., Anita R. Fox; Angela A. Molnar to Logan Spaschak, $102,040.
• 1282 Walden Ave., Edv Properties LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $100,000.
• 89 Concord Place, Kathleen M. Carroll; Candice A. Juric to Carmen T. Marino, $97,850.
• 256 Calumet St., Anthony Cicatello; Phillip A. Fleck to Marcus L. Williams, $93,000.
• 17 Shirley Ave., Gertrude L. Grandits to Karen A. Izydorczak, $72,000.
• 194 Halstead Ave., Serill LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $70,000.
• 44 Avery Place, Gramlich LLC to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $67,500.
• 32 Danielle Drive, Sandra Zelazny to Richard J. Wilczak, $65,000.
CLARENCE
• 9135 Beech Meadow Court, Joseph M. Ervolina to Tonnies Joseph H V, $535,000.
• 5925 Thompson Road, Louise Rupp; Louise M. Rupp to Vitaliy Aponchuk, $500,000.
• 7560 Goodrich Road, Bams Property Holdings LLC to Kristie L. Gruszka; Travis S. Gruszka, $455,000.
• 9761 Martin Road, Jesse W. Bieksza; Kathryn H. Shryne to Lori A. Jonas; Michael Patrick Jonas, $447,500.
• 4670 Sawmill Road, Rebecca A. Vara to Glenn Lista, $190,000.
• 9070 Wehrle Drive, Marina B. Biniszkiewicz; Marina B. Butterfield to Abdulameer Alaraji, $182,000.
• 9840 Heroy Road, Renee D. Stockwell; William C. Stockwell to Paula C. Vincent, $167,000.
• Vacant land Stage Road, Kelly Schultz to Francesco Cimato; Nicole Cimato, $135,000.
• 5365 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Designer Home of WNY LLC, $132,900.
• Vacant land Wolcott Road, Kelkco LLC to Charlene Spoth; Patrick Spoth, $100,000.
• Vacant land 4600 Schurr Road, Barbara E. Faxlanger; Joseph R. Faxlanger to Buffalo Modular Homes Inc, $59,000.
COLDEN
• 7912 Lewis Road, Benjamin Odell to Zachary A. Savage, $250,000.
COLLINS
• 2089 Richardson Road, Robert R. Rebmann to Daniel N. Piccoli; Michelle E. Piccoli, $145,000.
• 2974 Route 39, Cheryl Bursee; Timothy Bursee to Diane Dorolek; Thomas Dudek, $140,000.
CONCORD
• 14015 Mill St., Bufkidchamp Properties LLC; Dun-Rite Property Solutions LLC; Stellamaris Properties LLC to Kayla Zandi; Matthew Zandi, $215,000.
EDEN
• 8792 Homer Ave., Mark D Emel Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Inc Cust to Adam D. Janicki; Brittany L. Janicki, $168,000.
• Vacant land 2560 Beverly Ave., Richard E. Minekime to Sunset Custom Homes Inc, $42,500.
ELMA
• 41 Springbrook Shores Drive, Elaine C. Pauly to Walter Mullet; Marcia Mullett, $380,000.
• 2390 Bowen Road, Lois E. Tharnish to Nicholas Capozzi, $200,000.
EVANS
• 853 Beach Road, James F. Hohl; Robert A. Hohl to Amy A. Adamczyk; Michelle Hatten, $115,000.
• 6777 Erie Road, Catalano Motors Inc to Mary Mack, $90,000.
• 920 Holland Road, Sean J. Hanley to Christopher J. Wysocki; John M. Wysocki, $79,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1821 Grand Island Boulevard, Harbor Light Fellowship; Harbor Light Fellowship Inc to Lifco Hydraulics Inc, $485,000.
• 10 Woodstream Circle, Eugenia Lobene Irrevocable Trust Tr to Adam Giannetti; Ewa Wandzioch, $355,000.
• 4961 East River Road, Jeffrey L. Morgan to Bonnie Albrecht; Karl W. Albrecht, $350,000.
• 2407 Long, Andrew P. Szolnoky; Andrew P. Szolnoky Jr.; Annmarie Szolnoky to John J. Moslow III; Kimberly A. Moslow, $285,000.
• 359 White Oak Lane, Elizabeth M. Clune; Kathryn L. Clune; Debra A. Oleary to Donald S. Saj; Dorine M. Saj, $237,000.
• 2276 Staley Road, David Hall to Paul M. Parwulski, $230,000.
• 25 Schutt Court, Ikiaya R. Jackson to Brendan P. Mergel, $180,000.
• Vacant land 141&143 Sandstone Court, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.
• 85 Windham Court (sl 105), New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
HAMBURG
• 5246 Columbia Ave., Carly Koch to Thomas J. Gugino; Jillian L. Kent, $400,000.
• 1546 Schoellkopf Road, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Brigid M. Missel; Michael B. Missel, $362,594.
• 22 Jordy Court, Derrick B. Losey; Tina M. Losey to David Fields; Elizabeth Fields, $271,000.
• 161 Highland Ave., Brian Mcgahey; Dawn Mcgahey to David Thompson; Jessica Thompson, $259,900.
• Vacant land Howard Road, Boston State Holding Company LLC to Landmark Development I LLC, $250,000.
• 5810 Walden Drive, Adam M. Palkowski; Kelly L. Palkowski to Christopher J. Riley; Taylor M. Schmitt, $235,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #24, Anna Fabrizi; Cesare A. Fabrizi to Joan Eustace-Reeverts, $230,000.
• 4930 Chapman Parkway, Patricia Forcucci to Joseph Paler; Madeleine Rodriguez, $227,500.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #31, Ryan Homes of New York to Kristen Pixley, $220,595.
• 4591 Roundtree Road, Wendy Lacki-Wohlabaugh to Christopher Parry, $212,500.
• 307 Pleasant Ave., Nicole K. Parshall to Michael Martin; Samantha Martin, $190,000.
• 3712 Wabash Ave., Cynthia H. Pohlman to Zachary B. Riehle, $160,000.
• 4912 Mt Vernon, Daniel Glushefski to Michael A. Hallmark, $155,000.
• 3685 Second St., Brett Cook to Colleen M. Diebel, $120,000.
• 4996 Morgan Parkway, Katrina M. Speidel to Phoenix J. Johnson, $94,500.
HOLLAND
• Vacant land Taylor Heights, Kristen A. Ozimek; Scott C. Ozimek to Robert Miszczak, $21,650.
• Vacant land Hunters Creek Road, David J. Clemons; Inez C. Clemons to Julianne D. Conklin; Norman T. Conklin, $7,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 33 Meadowbrook Drive, John E. Garner; Shad E. Garner to Patricia June Barrett; Anthony Eric Monta, $212,500.
• 180 Ridge Road, Kevin Hill to Ridge Place Garden LLC, $200,000.
• 41 Sandra, Gerald Byrne; Susan Byrne to 41 Sandra Drive LLC, $180,000.
• 141 Edison St., Kimberly R. Mis to Barbara Sowinski, $150,000.
• 199 Kirby Ave., Eric W. Bremer to Sg&s Property Inc, $105,000.
• 56 Edna Place, Carla Rush; James R. Szczesny to Dennis A. Kelleher, $92,000.
LANCASTER
• 17 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Barry D. Smith; Ellen C. Smith, $364,710.
• Vacant land 242 Pleasant View Drive, Diane J. Hunziker to Grau Builders LLC, $335,000.
• 11 Greenbriar Drive, Jean W. Whitney; Robert D. Whitney to Linda A. Sacco; Richard A. Sacco, $290,000.
• 8 Gale Drive, Ryan E. Kocher; Sarah G. Kocher to Bret M. Simpson; Lauren M. Simpson, $251,000.
• 90 Northwood Drive, Robert A. Benzel to Amy Snyder, $218,000.
• 1294 Penora St., Kevin Nowak; Maria Nowak to Brittany Murphy; Adam Thomas Vogel, $197,500.
• 82 Eastwood Parkway, Kathryn L. Doster; Kathryn Lynn Doster to Dennis J. Lane, $190,000.
• 76 Wilkshire Place, Christopher M. Fiegl; Tracy L. Fiegl; Tracy L. Urban to Cynthia Burdick; Paul Burdick, $190,000.
• 5512 Broadway St., Ihor Matuch; Walentina Matuch to Ashley Kohlhagen; Steven H. Kohlhagen, $170,000.
• 39 Linden Ave., Linda L. Desiderio to Joseph P. Berent; Julia L. Desiderio, $157,000.
• 1789 #a Como Park Boulevard, Cheryl A. Tredo; Donald C. Tredo; Rosemarie Tredo to Candace L. Stotz, $145,000.
• 14 East Drullard Ave., Mary A. Smith to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $55,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12323 Clarence Ctr Road, Jacob Kokanovich; Tiffany Kokanovich to Corinne M. Hinckey; Robert C. Hinckley, $275,000.
• Vacant land Billo Road, Benjamin D. Schultz to John Stockman; Kathleen Stockman, $130,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 39 Grand View Trail, Lisa Burgio to Rohit Gosain; Navpreet Rana, $995,000.
• 1 Evergreen Trl, Mary Jane Devincentis to Lisa A Burgio Trust 051000 Tr, $665,000.
• 127 Ashwood Lane, Anthony F. Franjoine Jr. to David J. Roberts; Nichole D. Siminski, $370,000.
• 3269 Baker Road, Deborah R. Turkovich to Dorothy Gorski; Robert J. Gorski, $330,000.
• Vacant land Behm Road, Diane Mcdonald; Paul Mcdonald to 7863 Behm Road LLC, $290,000.
• 35 North Davis St., Alyssa Lewis; Colin Mcbride to Emilie S. Nicholson; Trevor S. Nicholson, $279,900.
• 5646 Scherff Road, Deborah L. Tomaka; Paul J. Tomaka to Kyle James Whitcomb, $277,000.
• 4104 North Buffalo Road, Carmela Rocco; Francesco Rocco to 4104 N Buffalo Rd LLC, $230,000.
• 6291 Lake Ave., Stacie A. Fisher; Susan A. Perna; Steven J. Wolkiewicz to Laura C. Szpak; Stephen R. Wolkiewicz, $176,000.
• 5391 Chestnut Ridge Road, Thomas R. Hodson to Daniel Hodson; Megan Hodson, $150,000.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land Savage Road, Richard A. Ferrino Jr. to Karen G. Whittall, $14,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 169 East Hill Run, B&b Homes Inc to Gloria J Stone Revocable Trust 062811 Tr, $232,912.
• 57 Prospect Ave., Brynn E. Fontes; Brynn F. Fontes; Richard J. Fontes to Michael R. Draper; Kristy Koebel, $195,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 38 Morgan St., Larry S. Merkle to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $120,000.
• 45 Stark St., Tjg Acquisitions LLC; Tg Acquisitions LLC to Stark Real Estate Holdings LLC, $101,988.
TONAWANDA
• 62 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Darlene M. Dombroski; Andrew J. Poss to Brett M. Noel; Noel Tiffany B Karalis, $479,000.
• 36 Grosvenor, Alison K. Meagher; James P. Meagher to Kevin George Sarkisian; Lynn Metz Sarkisian, $402,700.
• 121 Rochelle Park, Scott R. Gentner to Robert B. Etzel; Erica M. Probst, $259,000.
• 437 Somerville Ave., Margaret Mary Calandra to Sheryl Brown, $225,115.
• 127 Calvin Ct N, David J. Hajec to Brian K. Kerr, $225,000.
• 174 Mang Ave., Aaron Lamarca to Michelle Steward; Ricky Steward, $220,000.
• 609 Loretta St., Nicholas Angelo to Torin G. Boggs, $215,000.
• 153 Findlay Ave., Jennifer L. Hebrank to Glen Zdon, $195,500.
• 111 Ebling Ave., John S. Guerico to Vivien Lin, $185,000.
• 175 Fairfield, Avneet Jacob; Minakshi Jacob to Geoffrey Bundy, $177,000.
• 137 Tremaine Ave., Allison Mawhinney; Allison Claire Mawhinney; Kathleen Edna Mawhinney; Thomas James Mawhinney; William Glen Mawhinney; Wm Glen Mawhinney to Arthur Kirsch, $171,000.
• 881 Highland Ave., George Bishouty to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $164,500.
• 691 Highland Ave., Joseph T. Mccabe to Patrick W. Doyle Jr., $163,000.
• 204 Mcconkey Drive, Harold E. Kropp; Megan M. Kropp to Elizabeth K. Forster, $160,000.
• 2466 Colvin Boulevard, Madeline M. Amoretti to Marion Lamarca, $150,000.
• 117 Enola Ave., Cassandra L. Schihl; Jason J. Schihl to Cvs Buffalo Properties LLC, $145,000.
• 28 Elmview Drive, WNY Development Inc to Joshua B. Carter, $139,000.
• 76 Riverdale Ave., Merlyn Joy Kelly; Thomas Gene Kelly to Kyle L. Monterro, $136,000.
• 66 West Hazeltine Ave., George R. Huber to Jdj Homes LLC, $134,000.
• 12 Koenig Circle, Judith A. Fagyas; Myron F. Fagyas to Brandon J. Crowley, $117,000.
• 34 North Ellwood Ave., Dorothy M. Hogg to Katherine Plante; Ryan Plante, $100,000.
WEST SENECA
• 825 Center Road, Schyler Properties LLC to Plutus Development LLC, $1,675,000.
• 19 Chambers Road, Kelly M. Farrar; Nathan W. Farrar to Stephen R. Bond, $375,000.
• 94 Meadowdale Lane, Alice A. Cooley; Craig A. Cooley to Samia Ismail Chaudhry; Haris Ismail, $370,000.
• 28 Eastwood Drive, Patrick J. Krempholtz to Peter Acampora III, $310,000.
• 142 Rosewood Drive, Michael A. Talluto; Sandra M. Talluto to Gregory A. Protas; Julianne Protas, $281,628.
• 2995 Ridge Road, Monro Muffler Brake Inc to F9 Properties LLC, $265,000.
• Vacant land North America Drive, West Seneca Joint Venture to Terry V LLC, $172,500.
• 316 Summit Ave., Debra A. Rock to Lisa M. Johnson; Terrance H. Johnson, $170,000.
• 58 Delray, Samuel Lebron to Colony Union Holdings LLC, $160,000.
• 210 Westminster Road, Dennis A. Kelleher to Scott E. Crone, $121,500.
• 143 Almont Ave., Diana Kucera; Diana M. Kucera to Dak V. Skulski, $60,000.