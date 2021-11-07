Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 17, 2021.
AKRON
• 1 Stoneridge Lane, Kathleen M. Clark; Paul S. Clark to Dennis J Andrews Revocable Trust 022106 Tr, $410,000.
• 37 Clinton St., Lori A. Caporoso; Michael P. Caporoso to Susan Brenon, $285,000.
ALDEN
• 13869 Henskee Road, Mark A. Botticello; Gabriella R. Ruggiero to Stavros N. Aronis, $337,000.
• 11475 Westwood Road, Rose Pych; Rose M. Pych to Matthew Bevelock, $322,300.
• 119 Birch Creek Run, David Paul Nowak to Daniel Gordon; Mark Gordon; Sharon Gordon; Julie Jackson; Stacey Vermilyea, $299,900.
• 110 Glendale Terr, Constance C. Hanel; Scott D. Hanel to Daniel E. Hatch; Rene M. Hatch, $280,000.
• Vacant land Peters Corners Road, Robert Hill; Robert Schlossin to David Liskiewicz; Joanna Liskiewicz, $75,000.
AMHERST
• 60 Timberlane Drive, Michael A. Rodriguez; Dominika Tanianis to Parag Parikh, $750,000.
• 10 Four Seasons, Kevin A. Czora; Lisa M. Czora to Brian M. Gucwa; Jason G. Ziegler, $649,900.
• 10 The Spur, Ann M. Miller; Timothy P. Miller to Meredith R. Cotter-Dimaria; Frank A. Dimaria, $605,522.
• 79 North Ellicott St., Andrew H. Kaufman; Kelly J. Kaufman to Ezra Littman, $580,000.
• 18 Marshfield Court, Colleen Cohen; Jonathan K. Cohen to Justin T Lovullo Supplemental Needs Trust II Tr, $525,000.
• 136 Wagon Wheel Drive, Anne Hoffman Boyle; Michael Boyle to Hailegebreal W. Hagos; Metsheate A. Workuhew, $440,000.
• 246 Ranch Trail W, Elinor M. Shaevel to Gina Martin; Nicholas Martin, $410,246.
• 87 Brenridge Drive, Maureen Prenatt; Michael E. Prenatt to Margaret M. Thompson; Richard A. Thompson, $405,000.
• 356 Mill St., Birtch P. Jeffrey; Wende C. Birtch to David J. Colson, $405,000.
• 246 Washington Hwy, Heidi M. Helfrich to Matthew J. Lavigne; Melissa R. Lavigne, $380,000.
• 122 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Abdul Malik Turk; Gul Zareen Turk, $367,020.
• 43 North Randwood Drive, Annette F. Aquiline; Thomas C. Aquiline to Karam Handali; Vahideh Handali, $363,000.
• 23 Columbine Drive, Glenda Simon; Warren I. Simon to Ali Arab, $350,000.
• 127 Bassett Road, Kathleen M. Gademske; Ralph H. Gademske Jr. to Cynthia L. Christopher; Peter P. Christopher, $333,000.
• 7 Raphael Court, Donato Curcio; Nancy Curcio to Amit Malik; Meghna Malik, $330,000.
• 334 Greengage Circle, Maureen R. Obrien; Jack F. Wagner to Ayana C. Graves; Randy Graves, $325,000.
• 259 South Lehn Springs Drive, Daniel Dentino; Mary Dentino to Desiree Hartwell; Jacob C. Hartwell, $320,000.
• 280 Bellingham Drive, Jane M. Ferrara; Joseph L. Ferrara; Theresa J. Ferrara to Michael D. Rice Jr., $312,000.
• 152 Los Robles, Colleen M. Murphy to Jeanette Davis Antkowiak; Elizabeth Davis, $305,000.
• 294 Sherbrooke Ave., Nina E. Boyle; Ashley M. Calabraro to Tenzin D. Keerub; Tenzin Sherab, $290,000.
• 196 Huxley Drive, Houle Joseph Lawrence Jesse; Keri L. Houle to Denise Michelle Simmons, $289,000.
• 14 Sugarberry Lane, Walklet Family Trust Tr to Edward Drozen; Evelyn Drozen, $275,000.
• 388 Maynard Drive, Bison Enterprises LLC to Daniel A. Nickle, $275,000.
• 95 Oakbrook Dr #a, Karen R Kearns Trust 071907 Tr to Peter B. Gross, $270,000.
• 130 Stevenson Boulevard, Amanda M. Swartz to Marisa Gore; Timothy P. Odonnell, $270,000.
• 569 Campbell Boulevard, Kathryn Pacer Tappan; Paul William Tappan to Indrani Santhalingam, $265,000.
• 184 Hamilton Drive, Tommy Vullo to Andrew Poturalski, $252,000.
• 250 Coronation Drive, James P. Stabel to Samantha C. Grawe, $240,000.
• 61 Millbrook Drive, Jeannette A. Davis to Brian L. Davis, $235,000.
• 103 Stevenson Boulevard, Gail Walentynowicz to Shafi Ahmed, $230,100.
• 481 Tonawanda Creek Road, Lindsey Bax to Michael R. Harris, $217,300.
• 252 Callodine Ave., Drew W. Eaton; Janet Lenichek to Jaswal Hardeep; Sharma P. Kirtikumar, $215,000.
• 20 Dann Rd #m, Kathryn Damato to Chetan Chaturvedi, $205,000.
• 60 Hamlin Sq14221, Sona H. Beshar to Patricia A. Gallo; Lauri A. Gugliuzza, $200,000.
• 171 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Christopher Falzone to Truong Properties LLC, $184,950.
• 110 Columbia Drive, Frances Isabella Wilson to Inderjit Singh; Manmohan Singh, $180,000.
• 6 Harrogate Sq, Serafina M. Mitri to James M. Madigan; Carla J. Prefontaine, $178,100.
• 4265 Bailey Ave., Lucas P. Labuda to Benjamin Cohen, $170,000.
• 4605 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mary T. Sullivan to Edward M. Collins; Susan M. Collins, $155,000.
• 481 Sweet Home Road, Buffalo Holdings LLC to Dylan Weiskopff, $155,000.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd 213b, Omid Bansal; Omid Bensal to Joy Hardy, $146,000.
• 252 Royal Pkwy E, Sunset Paradise Lakehouse Inc to Tyler Piasecki, $118,000.
• 7f Sunmist Sq, Dean R. May to Gan Priscilla Wing Yee; Lai Yee Lau, $110,000.
• 95 Greenwich Dr #3, Douglas H. Kramer to Boats&more LLC, $44,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 250 Willardshire Road, Leanne Bergman; Robert Bergman to Mickey Manor LLC, $912,500.
• 1960 Lapham Road, Cynthia K. May; James F. May III to Samuel Morgan; Elizabeth Scime, $499,900.
• 260 Geneva Road, Clayton O. Bailey to Amy Patterson, $420,000.
• 84 Idlewood Drive, Nancy L. Zilker to Matthew Depeters; Vanessa C. Frost, $265,000.
• 266 Cazenovia St., Barbara J. Rummel; John J. Rummel to Alexandra L. Accorsi; Noah L. Sterlace-Accorsi, $260,000.
• 277 Perry St., Christine M. Edgecomb to Janice M. Goodfellow; John H. Goodfellow, $220,000.
• 168 North Willow Drive, Sara E. Vergien to Dylan Smith, $160,000.
BLASDELL
• 34 Frontier Drive, Gloria Greenland; Gloria J. Weber to Michael V. Forcucci, $165,000.
BOSTON
• 6197 Ward Road, Carol Lamartina; Charles J. Lamartina to Daniel Cole, $650,000.
• 8305 Feddick Road, Holly S. Donohue; Christopher M. Lewis to Karen B. Turvey; Neal T. Turvey II; Neal T. Turvey III, $302,000.
• 5124 Mayer Road, John R. Hine; John Raymond Hine to Michelle M. Wilson, $135,000.
• Vacant land Ward Road, Kevin Monaco; Tami Monaco to Erika Gorny; Paul Gorny, $99,900.
BUFFALO
• 3411 Bailey, Rentprop LLC to Arg Ar16pck001 LLC, $1,036,059.
• 1673 Broadway, Rentprop LLC to Arg Ar16pck001 LLC, $939,753.
• 75 Woodbridge Ave., Donna Mcdonnell; Mark Mcdonnell to Lee E. Smith; Susan H. Smith, $704,000.
• 86 Dana Road, Dana Properties LLC to Christopher Edward Maclin; Sandra Diane Maclin, $667,000.
• 574 Richmond Ave., Youn Jea Kim to Kyle D. Brown; Scott Perkins, $520,150.
• 751 Bird Ave., Matthew D. Fahey to John Dellebovi, $465,000.
• 437 Franklin, Td Ventures LLC to Jmd2 LLC, $432,500.
• 476 Norwood, Alexander R. Bencini; Ryan S. Osborne to Juliet Root, $422,000.
• 304 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David G. Henry; Mary Beth Henry, $415,429.
• 346 Woodward Ave., Kathleen M. Obrien; Thomas T. Obrien to George Atallah, $412,500.
• 675 Richmond, Steven F. Deisg to Elizabeth Novotny; Paul Novotny, $400,000.
• 2230 Elmwood Ave., Glr Holdings LLC to Quick Service Realco LLC, $375,000.
• 68 Lovering Ave., Brandon M. Kraatz; Kristina M. Kraatz to Vimal Patel, $366,000.
• 2 Sterling, Joseph Nicosia to Mitchell V. Cancilla, $330,000.
• 330 Commonwealth, Michael T. Kelley to Thomas Kline, $325,000.
• 279 Normal Ave., Howard W. Albert; Jeanne M. Albert to Anthony Badon; Derek Badon, $325,000.
• 146 Livingston St., Lanzer Holdings LLC to Jeffrey N. Lorka, $315,000.
• 321 North Park, Leah H. Vanbourgondien to Nicholas Daniel Derose, $312,000.
• 78 Mariner, Jessica L. Calzi to Kristine M. Cunningham; Anthony F. Port, $310,100.
• 320 Norwalk Ave., Matthew J. Lavigne; Melissa R. Lavigne to Krista R. Berry; Keenan A. Preston, $310,000.
• 452 Parkside Ave., Linda Balazs; Deborah Ebel; Nancy Ebel; Steven Ebel to Christopher A. Lavey-Vargas; Vega Jose L Vargas, $300,000.
• 112 South St., Daniel G. Granville; Kathleen Granville to Brian M. Lilly, $282,000.
• 67 Mckinley Parkway, Colleen M. Lalley to Timothy J. Dowdell, $275,000.
• 364 West Ave., Thomas E. Burns to Bremen Properties LLC, $251,000.
• 383 Auburn Ave., Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Rachel Brown, $245,000.
• 209 Grote St., Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Matthew William Sims, $245,000.
• 60 Richfield Ave., Timothy J. Lopez to Bart M. Grady; Maria Grady, $235,000.
• 32 Arundel Road, Antoinette Castellano; Antoinette M. Castellano; Edward J. Castellano to Kathleen M. Trabert, $235,000.
• 37 Eaglewood Ave., Katherine C. Hinett to Ashley Wagner, $225,000.
• 56 Mandan St., Alan R. Eagleton to Gregory Sanders, $225,000.
• 140 Hedley Place, 828 Partners LLC to Luchey Derrick Marchand II, $220,000.
• 648 Lisbon Ave., Antoinette G. Rampino; Jennie G. Sestak to Heather R. Abraham, $200,500.
• 137 Goethe, Constance M. Moran to Dawn Roberts, $200,000.
• 589 Lisbon, Korst Properties LLC to Tricia Canty; Paris B. Canty-Brown, $200,000.
• 69 Whitney Place, Peter Faris to Ernst Valery Investment Corp, $189,900.
• 128 Pierce S, Patricia A. Kosmoski-Solowski to Nathan D. Gibbons, $189,000.
• 622 Lisbon Ave., Nina M. Hardy to Tarek Uddin, $185,000.
• 19 Hinman Ave., Hinman Properties Inc to Akeel Mithani, $183,498.
• 14 Hedley Place, Adam Wigdorski to Taylor C. Derringer, $180,000.
• 542 Willett St., Q 2 The L LLC to Tatiana Santos Guerrero, $170,000.
• 93 Elgas St., Charles S. Nicosia; Melody S. Nicosia to Aye Aye Aung; Hau Khup, $170,000.
• 369 Pennsylvania St., Randy Traner; Randy M. Traner to Timothy Mcqueen, $170,000.
• 105 Richfield, Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Longtrain Group LLC, $170,000.
• 66 Juniata Place, Mary E. Tuttlebee to Hayley A. Rosario, $165,825.
• 210 Ross Ave., Michael B. Devine to Ahmod Hussain; Rina Sultana, $165,000.
• 543 Humboldt Parkway, Mohammed Bhuiyan to Mohan Jagdeo, $161,500.
• 651 La Salle, Mary M. Bass to Hasnat Jahan, $145,000.
• 165 Orleans St., Alma L. Nicholson; John Nicholson to Fsean Properties Inc, $145,000.
• 126 Reiman St., Triple D LLC to Fargana Binte Kamal; Mahbub Nadeem, $141,000.
• 92 Peter St., Carman D. Oprescu; Casian I. Oprescu to Kathleen Toth; Kyle Toth, $140,000.
• 201 Ferry West, John Freda; Marc Freda; Renee Freda to Tahmina Aktar; Talukder Md Rashedul Islam, $140,000.
• 2111 South Park Ave., Patrick E. Leary; Patrick J. Leary to Ethan&yamin Buffalo Property LLC, $139,000.
• 460 Berkshire Ave., Trevon M. Reynolds; Keila Senquis to Nafiur Chowdhury, $135,000.
• 244 Southside, Bbm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Longtrain Group LLC, $135,000.
• 39 Melvin Place, Nickole Gerlach to Jennifer L. Taboni, $130,000.
• 35 Suffolk St., Isoken J. Okundaye to Nazniu Akhter; Mohammed Hossin, $127,000.
• 28 Wiley, Kevin E. Scott to Fugate Danielle L E, $123,500.
• 299 Cable, Hol Property Management; Hol Property Management Inc to Fairsis Corp, $123,000.
• 448 Hewitt Ave., Destinie T. Jones to Ashif Bhuyan, $122,500.
• 12 Cable St., Derek Jones to Adam M. Levenson, $115,100.
• 202 Hertel Ave., 202 Hertel LLC to Johnathen Nelson, $115,000.
• 256 Highgate, Raymond Cordero; Raymond Cordero Sr. to Rahmana Akther Emma; Kabibur Rahman, $110,100.
• 47 Fredro St., Tony Rudolph to Christopher Gero; Ashley Yoviene, $109,900.
• 378 Phyllis Ave., Mobile Things LLC to Josue Velez, $105,000.
• 116 Shirley Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Mohammed Ilyas; Mohammed M. Mowla, $100,000.
• 42 Newburgh, Christina C. Riley-Hargrave to Koli Begum Haque; Md Joynul Haque, $100,000.
• 54&56 Thomas St., Rred Properties LLC to Mohammad Ismail; Mohammed Uddin, $99,900.
• 75 Bennett Vlg, Shibbir Ahmed; Shahna Begum to Nilima Khan, $90,000.
• 90 Richlawn Ave., Nguyen-Win LLC to Raihan Mondal, $90,000.
• 106 Elk St., Denis M. Kitchen; Denis Matthew Kitchen; Marjorie F. Kitchen; Marjorie Frances Kitchen to Clementina Harrison, $90,000.
• 86 Sussex Ave., James A. Partacz; Richie Weatherly; Rickie O. Weatherly; Rickie Orlanda Weatherly to Abul K. Azad, $90,000.
• 250 Benzinger St., D&n Rentals LLC to Development Kats, $88,000.
• 458 Woodlawn Ave., Dream Atari LLC to Md J. Uddin, $87,000.
• 238 Albany, Robert Swan to Susan Williams, $85,000.
• 61 Lombard St., Pnj Properties LLC to Jw Buffalo Real Estate Inc, $85,000.
• 534 Berkshire, WNY Estates LLC to Mohammad Ibrahim Khondokar, $85,000.
• 215 Peach St., Waymon C. Bonds; Charlene Morris to Enannehan Corp, $82,000.
• 23 Floss Ave., Joseph P. Suppa to Tafura Begum; Arifur Rahman, $80,000.
• 113 Central Ave., Jamie Blaszak; Larry C. Blaszak to Shamsu Uddin, $80,000.
• 498 Willett St., Margaret S. Pohwat to Kevin Kelly Roth Ira Ben; Fred Punturiero; Equity Trust Company Cust, $79,900.
• 266 Roslyn St., Doris I. Redfern; Doris I. Wallace to Ziaul Haque, $77,100.
• 157 Gelston, Rene M. Monegro; Rosaura Monegro to Jerin Alam, $77,000.
• 24 Crossman Ave., John Cretacci to Shahana Akther; Muhammed Uddin, $76,500.
• 36 Thatcher Ave., Shamsul Hoque; Umma Kawasar to Monoara Begum; Md Fazlul Karim, $75,000.
• 120 Shirley Ave., Spring Solutions Inc; Spring Solutions LLC to Mohammed Ilyas; Mohammed M. Mowla, $75,000.
• 371 Roslyn, Annette L. Parker to Kelley T. Walker, $70,500.
• 108 Forman, Hostaq Haider; Tahmina Kamal to Mohammed Mahabubul Alam; Jannat Ara, $70,000.
• 42 Argus, Jeffery Taylor; Jeffery M. Taylor; Jeffrey M. Taylor to Skillen Inc, $70,000.
• 149 Wilkes Ave., Dion A. Williams; Troy F. Williams to Farzana Akter; Mohammad A. Miazy, $68,650.
• 57 Hazelwood, Mir Ahmed to Md S. Islam; Rudra Md Raton Ahamed, $68,000.
• 204 Floss Ave., John Cretacci to Asm N. Huda; Mst Kaniz Taslima, $66,500.
• 11 Philadelphia St., Debra A. Kifner; Eileen K. Kifner to Queen City Invest LLC, $65,000.
• 599 Northumberland, Darlene Imes to Farid Ahammed, $65,000.
• 166 Lathrop St., Md Maruf Murshed to Shariat Ullah, $60,000.
• 148 Deerfield Ave., Samuel L. Sadler to Shamsunnahar Begum, $60,000.
• 90 O Connell St., Tyris Butler to Iqra Properties Inc, $60,000.
• 398 Olympic Ave., Hasan M. Rahman; Somon Md Ataur Rahman to Ltn USA Inc, $60,000.
• Vacant land 580 Kensington, Erni Properties LLC to Sharmin Akter; Mohammad A. Bhuiyan, $55,000.
• 2047 Genesee, 2047 Management LLC; 2047 Realty LLC to Mohammed Badiul Alam, $55,000.
• 64 Davidson Ave., Rachel Jones to Taqwa Property Inc, $53,000.
• 753 Best, Duane Johnson to Sunshine Buffalo Inc, $50,000.
• 246 Shirley Ave., Joyce Badger to Thomas Edwards Jr., $50,000.
• 214 Shumway, Habiba Sultana Munni to Nazrul Islam; Shariful Islam, $50,000.
• 115 Krettner St., Azbin A. Zitu to Md Nurul Alam; Sodrul Alam; Mohammed Kuyyum; Mohammed A. Shohid, $44,900.
• 566 Marilla St., Lorraine Martin to Roger Martin, $40,000.
• 163 Kilhoffer St., Gm Realtor Inc to Md Mazdakur Rahman, $37,000.
• 363 North St E, Carmen Britt to All Green Realty Inc, $35,000.
• 261 Adams St., Belgan One Inc to Kawsar Zakaria; Saba Construction Corp, $30,000.
• 40 Blake, Korst Properties LLC to Ahmed Chowdhury, $23,000.
• 1152 Broadway, Bakhsh Khan to Kts Group of America Inc, $17,000.
• 58 Weber, Daniel J. Ceri; Kristin Talmon to Enannehan Corp, $13,141.
• Vacant land 132&338 Waldenave, Hamza Islam to Golden Key Partners LLC, $13,000.
• 221 Keystone St., Khaleda Akter to Sara T. Nawar; Mir H. Rahman, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 155 Mapleview Road, Donald J. Daniels; Nancy J. Daniels to Kevin Szczepanski, $350,000.
• 876 Losson Road, Yanislav Yankov to Michael Khalil, $333,000.
• 35 Martin Court, Jason Jafari to Hussein A. Altaim; Zuhour Mango, $325,000.
• 8 Doehaven Circle, Kelly L. Ludtka to Chester R. Zawatski; Clara J. Zawatski, $312,500.
• 11 Towers Boulevard, James M. Corigliano Jr. to Jamil Haider Syed, $273,000.
• 66 Yvette Drive, Amanda R. Wagner; Daniel M. Wagner to Bailey E. Radel; Michaela Lacy Radel, $250,000.
• 36 Fradine Drive, William H. Gritsavage Jr. to Rabiul Alam; Kamrun N. Sathi, $250,000.
• 23 East Cavalier Drive, Amanda P. Budwine; John C. Budwine to Laura Hermanson, $238,000.
• 672 Beach Road, David A. Brunner Sr.; Nancy Brunner; Tamara M. Brunner to Frances A. Barbera, $235,000.
• 26 Pine Ridge Terrace, Matthew Knerr to Tab Trading LLC, $220,100.
• 36 Floral Place, Kenneth J. Kotlowski; Paul S. Kotlowski; Judith A. Mcdonald to Akram H. Fihad, $208,000.
• 73 Highview Road, Cassandra L. Arcadipane; Benjamin D. Lathan to Bibi Fatema, $201,500.
• 134 Woodlawn Ave., Angela M. Twentyfive to Missy R. Carberry; Ryan J. Carberry, $200,000.
• 51 Bahama Lane, Kim M. Spence to Andrew Kraus; Karen Stendardi, $200,000.
• 6 Mayfair Court, Gregory P. Doyle to Brittany Cope; Nathan Mekus, $185,000.
• 4875 Union Road, Perry Costa to George K. Bidjov; Michael J. Koziol, $175,500.
• 158 Mcnaughton Ave., Jennifer B. Heftka; Michael J. Heftka to Jennifer Callari; Jesse Callari, $172,500.
• 3509 Genesee St., Austin Air Systems Limited to 3509 Genesee LLC, $170,000.
• 148 Brentwood, Clarice Flambo; Clarice Fambo to Micaela M. Inglese; Ryan S. Martin, $170,000.
• 75 Glendale Lane, Charles P. Evingham to Gabriela I. Castillo; Carlos E. Rodriguez, $165,000.
• 96 Norine Drive, Bernard Steinhilber to Naeem Inayat, $162,000.
• 224 Currier Ave., Donald J. Giordano to Lennox Melin, $160,000.
• 240 Beale Ave., Matthew Johnson to Sierrah A. Urbanczyk, $155,000.
• 90 Cayuga Road, Jesurajah Gerrad; Kunanithy Gerrad to Mahmuda Saleya Nayen, $155,000.
• 4583 Union Road, Perry Costa to Md Sakir Ahmed, $152,400.
• 47 Northern Parkway, William Lesinski to Nafz Global Trade Incorporated, $150,000.
• 6 Dennis Lane, Dughany Ali Al; Obeidv Hind Al to Nihad Mohammed Albayati; Rusul Mahmood Albayati, $140,000.
• 69 Ridge Park Ave., WNY Reality LLC to Firoj Ahmed; Sabus Md Sarwar Zahan, $135,000.
• 8 Virginia Road, Jordan A. Pulaski to Md Nazir Hossain; Shirin Sultana, $128,000.
• 209 Curtiss St., Ronald W. Stout to Kathryn Teresa Klein, $125,000.
• 376 Shanley St., Samuel Rivera to William Obrien, $120,000.
• 5-7 Primrose Drive, Charles R. Whelan to Victor Otero, $119,900.
• 120 Garland Ave., Vladimir Maximciuc to Queen City Invest LLC, $115,000.
• 63 Kendale Road, Christine M. Batcho to Buffalo Group LLC, $102,000.
• 1321 East Lovejoy St., Amy Ross; Raymond F. Ross III to Home Dream Home Realty Inc, $85,000.
• 90 Barbara Place, John Farruggio to Mohammed Mohiuddin, $85,000.
CLARENCE
• 9660 Cobblestone Drive, Christopher C. Collins to Gms Development Inc, $875,000.
• 9735 Foxglove Court, William J. Brown to Harold Wolf Jr.; Mary Ann Wolf, $835,000.
• 6228 Creekhaven Drive, Sunny S. Conrad; Thomas C. Leeper to Amit Trivedi; Swaati Trivedi, $767,000.
• 5485 Kraus Road, Loretta Carr-Stock; Gary J. Stock to Michelle F. Cimato; Sabatino Cimato, $721,000.
• 5688 Creekwood Ct W, Natale Building Corp to Lawrence R. Birzon; Nancy D. Birzon, $688,040.
• 5865 Strickler Road, Ali K. Cameron; Karen J. Wescott to Danny S. Friend, $675,000.
• 5362 Coyote Court, Gerald J. Lewandowski to Abdulrauf Hafeez; Jalees Muhammad Hafeez; Sanobar Qamar, $625,000.
• 5886 Monaghan Lane, Erin C. Wallace; Matthew B. Wallace to Lauren Marinaro; Thomas Marinaro, $605,000.
• 5042 Eastbrooke Place, Danny S. Friend to Amy Lynn Gueli; John Paul Gueli, $595,678.
• 6261 Walnut Creek Drive, Eunmi Ratajczak; Joseph S. Ratajczak to Katie M. Stanton; Reid Stanton, $575,000.
• 8621 Buttercup Drive, Anna K. Kong; Kee S. Kong to Anne Marie Caporoso; Lori A. Caporoso; Michael P. Caporoso; Peter C. Caporoso, $530,000.
• 5339 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joseph W. Schiermeyer; Lauren J. Schiermeyer, $476,431.
• 6132 Shamrock Lane, Kevin M. Foley to Khem Tuteja; Roshni Tuteja; Satvant Tuteja; Taranjit Tuteja, $475,600.
• 9479 Boxwood Drive, Diva M. Leone to Cheryl Darrington, $450,000.
• 6271 Walnut Creek Drive, David A Lewis Revocable Trust 082903 Tr to Michael Wyzykiewicz; Sarah Wyzykiewicz, $435,000.
• 4810 Ransom Road, Michael J. Sigurdson; Tracy Sigurdson to Scott E. Rayner, $410,000.
• 7460 Berghorn Road, Anne E. Montgomery; Gregory E. Schalk to Kevin J. Donahue; Marie L. Hardy; Michael Hardy, $302,300.
• 4915 Goodrich Road, Thomas Sciolino; Thomas F. Sciolino to Mary Lina Kennedy, $272,500.
• Vacant land Goodrich Road, Edward H. Braddell; John R. Braddell to Julie A. Higgins; Leonard J. Higgins, $251,909.
• 9544 Clarence Center Road, Catherine L. Ball to Alyssa Biscotto, $239,000.
• 5950 Creekview Drive, Eric Fenar to Matthew D. Ketelsen, $220,000.
• 10121 Greiner Road, Bruce D. Weiler; Judith E. Weiler to Herbert S. Streng, $174,500.
• 4681 Helenwood Drive, Regency Builders LLC to Emily J. Florczak; Matthew D. Pfalzer, $150,000.
COLLINS
• 13015 Sisson Hwy, Joan M. Fallon; Joseph J. Fallon to Ronald Austin, $285,000.
• 2354 Mildred Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Patrice Ferguson, $45,000.
• Vacant land Brewer Road, Rebecca L. Kehr; Richard A. Kehr to Joseph H. Kehr; Julie L. Kehr, $10,000.
CONCORD
• 7757 Abbott Hill Road, Scott W. Pickard to Steven Stoveld, $353,000.
EDEN
• 3030 East Pleasant Ave., Sean C. Obrochta to Brandon Edward Wroblewski, $377,000.
• 2606 Hemlock Road, Thomas B. Oedbauer to Seth Jason Collard, $194,500.
ELMA
• 6640 Clinton St., Speedway LLC to Joes Kwik Marts LLC, $1,050,000.
• 695 Knabb Road, Monika Poslinski; Thomas Poslinski to Jonathan R. Rosten; Wladyslawa Rosten, $570,000.
• 310 Chairfactory Road, Linda M. Nolan; Thomas R. Nolan Jr. to David P. Nowak, $415,000.
• 301 Rolling Green Lane, James Wardlaw Ira Ben; Vantage Retirement Plans LLC Cust to Benjamin D. Mcdaniel; Jaclyn Mcdaniel, $400,000.
• 1931 Bowen Road, Michelle M. Kavanaugh; Paul T. Kavanaugh to Laura S. Pyrkos; Leonard P. Wojcik, $360,000.
• 1991 Transit Road, Marta C. Kilian to Brian M. Jascur, $315,000.
• 40 June Road, Emily H. Hunt to Joseph Kyle Warren; Margaret Grace Warren, $265,000.
• 190 Chairfactory Road, Sharon J. Vukson; Wayne D. Vukson to Richard Vanorder Jr., $240,960.
• 2175 Bullis Road, Michelle R. Stiles to Ray M. Will, $165,000.
• 2240 Hall Road, Jeremy D. Stone to Frank J. Matiasz; Kathy A. Matiasz, $105,000.
• Vacant land West Blood, Thomas J. Nuttle to Adam Dale Bush; Kara Beth Henneberry-Bush, $105,000.
EVANS
• 639 Sturgeon Point, Gina M. Jagord to Jesse W. Kohler; Michelle C. Kohler, $617,000.
• 9122 Lake Shore Road, Constance A. Kurzel to Raymond E. Laks, $600,000.
• 9216 Lakeside Road, Deborah S. Wyrobek; James F. Wyrobek to Darcy Biltekoff; Robert Biltekoff, $550,100.
• 8570f Lake Shore Road, Allison J. Eagan to Nathan E. Mroz, $425,000.
• 1327 Peppertree Drive, Timothy B. Quinn Sr. to Krista M. Cabrera, $225,000.
• 1317 Crescent Drive, Joshua P. Heilig; Julie M. Heilig to Larisa Chukhanenko; Oleg Chukhanenko, $205,000.
• 786 Lake St., Diane R. Raczka; Steven R. Raczka to Joseph P. Santalucia Sr., $165,000.
• 6750 White Court, Lindsay P. Granich to Chelsea Montroy; William Montroy Jr., $162,000.
• 6928 Putnam Drive, Aneesa M. Saad to Glenn S. Menein; Mary Julia Menein, $133,500.
• 6828 Lake Shore Road, Steven D. Aughey to Nancy Singh, $70,000.
• 222 Kennedy Ave., Rebecca Bieger to Steven Andres; Deborah Weisbeck, $58,000.
• Vacant land Seneca Road, Manguso Land Surveying Pc to Emmski Development Corp, $30,000.
• 446 Sycamore, Kris T. Kinn to Next Level Homes LLC, $25,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2279 Second St., Elisabeth A. Hoyt; Jeremy D. Hoyt to Jonathan W. Jacobs; Thorice M. Jacobs, $855,250.
• 2050 Love Road, Kimberly A. Verost; Todd D. Verost to Nanette D. Albiani, $460,000.
• 21 Woodstock Drive, Timothy Dick; Karen Widman-Dick to 21 Woodstock LLC, $420,000.
• 390 Havenwood Lane, Barbara A. Potenski; Dennis J. Potenski to Harbhjan Singh; Narinder Singh, $335,000.
• 1901 Bruce Lane, Janice M. Goodfellow; John H. Goodfellow to Kori Dunn; Justin Bradley, $235,000.
• 168 Laurie Lane, Gabrielle E. Kane-Siples; Monte M. Siples to Adam Boulden; Twila Boulden, $233,500.
• 3363 Stony Point Road, Mark R. Stark to April K. Smith, $157,000.
• Vacant land 1970 Bush Road, Jeffrey Butcher; Tracy Butcher to Eileen Englert; Richard Englert, $70,000.
• 2025 Bedell Road, Richard J. Williams to Terrance Daughtry, $49,900.
• Vacant land Love Road, Felix Wolf to Lucy M. Soluri, $14,800.
• 68 Woodlee Lane, Patricia Falbo; Patricia J. Vallina to Gi Boulevard Properties, $8,500.
HAMBURG
• 4206 Lakeshore Road, Brenda M. Shaw; Ronald R. Shaw to Dona Anita Senthinathan; Gehan Senthinathan, $399,000.
• 4740 Parker Rd #2, Ann Marie Luterek; Stephen Luterek to Karen A. White; Wayne T. White, $397,000.
• 4608 East Highland Parkway, Kim M. Hoffman; Paul A. Hoffman to Gary C. Ruszczyk; Lisa Ruszczyk, $392,500.
• 144 Hunt Ave., Kevin N. Collins to Daniel Reiford; Faith Reiford, $350,000.
• 2379 Agassiz Drive, Jeffrey W. Myers; Tracy D. Myers to Ashraf Abu Alia; Diana Jaber, $350,000.
• 6745 Heltz Road, John G. Biddlecom; Yvonne R. Biddlecom to Liberatore Properties LLC, $350,000.
• 196 Long Ave., Virginia A. Ilardo; Virginia Alice Ilardo to David Alvie Chapman; Marjorie Chapman, $285,285.
• 4438 Southwestern Boulevard, Karen A. Barris; Patricia M. Flic; Patricia M. Flick to Woodys Land Inc, $275,000.
• 6668 Boston State Road, Diane J. Reed; Randall A. Reed to Michael Ciesla; Ryan Ciesla, $267,000.
• 5025 Richmond Ave., Janet M. Carrow; John Carrow to Luciano J. Conti, $239,400.
• 3106 Milford Road, Brian English; Rhonda L. English to Anthony J. Wrobel, $231,000.
• 4220 East Allen St., Mark Bigaj to Shawn P. Martin, $200,000.
• 3960 Washington Ave., Jeffrey R. Muschaweck to Joseph Zarcone, $183,500.
• 4045 Bond St., Andrew W. Biesik; Dennis J. Biesik; Linda Kobiolka to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $120,000.
• 5053 Glendale Ave., Helene M. Hayes; Helene M. Paul to Charles N. Fadale; Elizabeth Fadale, $92,500.
• 5022 Morgan Parkway, Renita Baron-Kaspryzyk to Richard A. Kwiatkowski, $60,000.
• Vacant land Greenfield Parkway, Barbara Piatko; John W. Piatko to Christopher Saracina, $11,000.
HOLLAND
• 9402 Savage Road, Jocelyn S. Bos to Aleksandra Halter; Joseph Halter, $325,000.
• Vacant land Parker Road, John M. Czechowski; Maria Czechowski to Patricia A. Jones, $25,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 34 Teresa Drive, Jami L. Friend; David Michael Kosanovich to Elizabeth A. Montaro, $200,500.
• 21 Orchard Place, Anne L. Siuda; Anne L. Suida to Joseph R. Bruzga, $190,000.
• 17 Pulaski St., Hmn Properties LLC to Mahfuz Alam; Sumiya Akther Riya, $160,000.
• 1526 Electric Ave., Santa Maria Linda M; Santa Maria Vincent A Jr to Lucky Majid, $151,000.
• 59 Sharon Parkway, Brian J. Burke; Catherine J. Burke; Eileen Huddler to Jay Coleman; Tracy N. Coleman, $135,000.
• 18 Madison Ave., Ronald J. Barczak Jr. to John W. Kostoff, $77,250.
• 114 Lincoln Ave., Shannon Carnall; Cary Youngs to Angela M. Minniefield; Jacob D. Minniefield, $30,000.
LANCASTER
• 26 Tranquility Trail, Michael A. Bowerman; Michael Bowerman; Pamela A. Bowerman to James Schuster; Kelly L. Schuster, $510,000.
• 39 Chestnut Corner, Eric J. Breitwieser; Jennifer A. Breitwieser to Bridgett E. Young; John M. Young; John R. Young, $430,000.
• 2 Nicholas Lane, Anne Kajfasz; Jerry Kajfasz to Penny Stanek, $415,000.
• 45 Heritage Drive, Michelle F. Cimato; Sabatino Cimato to Amanda P. Budwine; John Corey Budwine, $403,000.
• 89 Wilma Drive, James F. Volpe; Nancy L. Volpe to Carol Bechtel; Holly Lynch; Shavonne Lynch, $350,000.
• 185 Pleasant View Drive, Leo J. Wheeler; Maureen A. Wheeler to Aimee G. Barker; Brandon S. Haensly, $288,000.
• 30 Christen Court, Cameron Macon; Cory J. Macon to Clarissa Jackson; Leroy C. Jackson Jr., $250,000.
• 44 Kelly Court, Maria M. Hubbard to James F. Volpe; Nancy L. Volpe, $230,000.
• 25 Bentley Circle, John F. Hens; Margaret E. Hens to Mary Jane Hens; Matthew A. Hens, $227,300.
• 96 Eastwood Parkway, Kimberly C. Damian to Lynn Juda, $202,800.
• 21 Washington St., Matthew S. Keilson to Brett Stephenson; Karen Stephenson, $185,000.
• 13 Wayne St., Shawn M. Slammon to Anne Dixon Stephens; Stephens Douglas Marks III, $146,900.
• 621 Harris Hill Road, Sharon C. Bray to Leah G. Parkhurst, $120,000.
• 15 Ellie Court, Lorraine P. Lanning to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $80,000.
• 66 South Irwinwood Road, Mary Lou Skorupski; Raymond F. Skorupski to Thomas S. Gregorio; David C. Radomski, $60,000.
MARILLA
• 13123 Clinton St., Frederick J. Landers II; Ilene M. Landers to Charles Hayes; Dale Hayes, $290,000.
• 2055 Eastwood Road, Timothy J Scott Trust 102813 Tr to Erik M. Scott, $275,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 6649 Utley Road, David S. Derose; Katherine J. Derose to Benjamin P. Chapman; Lauren A. Gauthier, $915,000.
• 7757 Moore Road, Lori A. Ludtka; Scott R. Ludtka to Terri Budek; Nicholas P. Vacanti, $788,000.
• 12337 Clarence Center Road, Susan Brenon to Treg Lewis, $415,000.
• 11592 Main Road, Diana Fiske; Donald D. Nicholas; John E. Nicholas Jr.; Susan E. Nicholas to Charles B. Nadler, $205,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2159 Woode Ave., Flora Mangan to Rhonda Brinkman, $55,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 27 Woodthrush Trl, Ronald D. Black to Joshua E. Purrenhage; Katherine M. Purrenhage, $749,900.
• 6600 Milestrip Road, Andrea R. Harvey to Stefanie E. Josker; John M. Mulawka, $520,000.
• 245 Independence Drive, Joel Becker; Megan Hermsmeier to Jennifer L. Skinner; Todd A. Skinner, $497,000.
• 55 Squire Drive, Allen B. Dietsch; Heather M. Dietsch to Luanne Klotzbach; Brittany Rose Roesch; Eric Christopher Roesch, $385,000.
• 1 Jonden Trl, Renee Quinlivan to Donald F. Smolinski; Karen M. Smolinski, $373,700.
• 66 Crescent Drive, Marguerite K. Popek; Marguerite Popek; Ronald E. Popek to Damien J. Purcell; Emily L. Purcell, $275,000.
• 5610 Scherff Road, Andrew R. Wurster; Briana M. Wurster to Katherine M. Hill, $274,000.
• 60 Stepping Stone Lane, Caroline D. Marsillo-Reid to Susan Kelly; Michael Pinsent, $255,000.
• 154 Bridle Path, Rita J White Irrevocable Trust Tr to Maureen T. Donovan; Donald P. Nelson, $227,500.
• 34 Kingswood, Glenn E. Kraebel Sr. to Triad Realty LLC Trust 032114 Tr, $175,000.
• 65-2 Carriage Drive, Cheryl Breeding; James Breeding to Becky Siuta; Christopher Siuta, $170,000.
• 426 Hillside Ave., Cathleen M. Grosso to Brian P. Beers; Desiree L. Beers, $165,000.
• 95-3 Carriage Drive, Sandra Kruszczynski to Amy L. Pfister, $130,000.
• Vacant land Powers Road, Richard Brox; Richard F. Brox to Barry A. Weinstein, $100,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 104 Childs St., Mary S. Cline; Silas H. Cline to Proctor Catherine E M; Nathaniel D. Proctor, $200,000.
• 74 Pearl, Christina M. Lons; Jeremy D. Lons to Nathan J. Lynch; Raeanne Lynch, $190,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 855 Young St., Rentprop LLC to Arg Ar16pck001 LLC, $780,086.
• 45 Warren Drive, Sean D. Burrows to Robert Anthony Cummings; Ashlyn Nicole Keser, $240,000.
• 45 Syracuse St., Tina Fitzgerald; Ver Hague Peter J to Daniel Leibovitch; Laura Leibovitch, $215,000.
• 149 Adam St., Justin Karcher; Nicole Karcher to Stephen Bone; Tanner Sterling Bone, $210,000.
• 544 Morgan, Brian A. Campbell; Lynne M. Campbell; Rachel Rebekah Lonczak to Holly Marohn, $196,000.
• 61 Fuller Ave., Deborah M. Thomson to Elizabeth A. Staley; Allison R. Schnackel; Donald H. Schnackel, $180,000.
• 44 Lepeirs Drive, Wanda J. Hemedinger to Alissa Barrett; Tyler Barrett, $175,000.
• 89 Cranbrook Road, Marcilene Mary Lazarus to Stephen D. Bentley; Shannon M. Hurst, $170,000.
• 242 Broad St., Frank Poeller; Marilyn Poeller; Marilyn M. Poeller to John Arida, $85,000.
• 30 King St., Gray Colleen A Bkr Tr; Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr to Monica M. Biggie-Nance, $77,500.
• 30 King St., Thomas John Gray to Monica M. Biggie-Nance, $77,500.
TONAWANDA
• 334 Delaware Road, Ryan D. Pritchard to Jordan D. Scinta, $525,000.
• 380 Stillwell Ave., Regina Forni; Juliet F. Root to Sakayet Hossain Bablu, $330,000.
• 45 Woodcrest Boulevard, Kathleen Calabrese to Margaret Elaine Montgomery, $270,000.
• 1121 Woodstock Ave., Stephanie G. Nawrocki to Freilin Stevens; Richard Stevens, $270,000.
• 339 Northwood Drive, Louis Amoia III to Jean Marie Campbell; Timothy John Turcott, $260,000.
• 10 Nadon Place, Katheryn M. Deyoung to Yvonne M. Schoepflin, $253,000.
• 230 Delaware, Amy Leach to Jacqueline A. Ferguson; Michael S. Ferguson, $250,000.
• 97 Charleston Ave., Kyle H. Monin to Kearney Erhard; Alexandra Seibert, $240,000.
• 115 Wendel Ave., Shawn A. Martin to Marissa L. Dressel, $240,000.
• 221 Northwood Drive, Rebecca A. Gorman to Joseph G. Gandt, $236,000.
• 30 East Girard Boulevard, Dorothea M. Johnson to Vincenzo M. Dinatale, $230,100.
• 104 Zimmerman Boulevard, Andrea Santiago; Jose Santiago to Aisha D. Barnes, $227,000.
• 254 Woodland Drive, Betsy Davignon to Anthony J. Giordano Sr., $225,000.
• 327 Fries, Danielle Parent to Catherine Zhang, $225,000.
• 323 Wabash Ave., Timothy J. Seil to Adam C. Gutierrez, $210,000.
• 18 Joseph Drive, A Chatt Contracting Inc to Justin P. Willson, $210,000.
• 124 Lyndale Ave., Chad L. Mahoney to Tyler Daily, $210,000.
• 30 Overbrook Ave., Linda E. Federowicz to Amanda Krugolets; Joseph Pecoraro, $201,000.
• 290 Oakvale Boulevard, Stephen A. Kuhaneck to Meghan E. Wienke; Taylor J. Wienke, $200,000.
• 57 Faragut Ave., Franchell E Raymond Jr; Marlyn B. Franchell to Nga Reh; Dar Meh, $200,000.
• 67 Deumant Terrace, Larry Pettit; Larry R. Pettit to Brittany M. Sikora, $200,000.
• 225 Koenig Road, Thomas A. Wagner Jr. to Eugenio Medina-Fuentes, $195,000.
• 34 Hoover Ave., Jacqueline M. Pappas; Thomas E. Pappas to Leann M. Aboudiab, $190,000.
• 240 Fairfield Ave., Dale R. Keeney to Noah R. Reinhart, $185,000.
• 309 Stillwell Ave., Justin D. Pezzino; Rebecca Pezzino to Robert Morris, $182,500.
• 274 Thorncliff, Charles R. Finn to Samuel J. Frank Sr., $180,000.
• 176 Parkwood Ave., Robert F. Lares to Nicole Kinderman, $180,000.
• 123 Westgate Road, Denise Huard; Mary Kay Meyer to Tyler Rymarczyk, $180,000.
• 25 Charleston Ave., Amanda C. Collins; Nicholas R. Collins to Keionte D. Roseboro-Parsons, $179,900.
• 354 Shepard Ave., Amber A. Reaume; Donald J. Slough to Tenagne Haile, $175,000.
• 63 Deumant Terrace, Ras Closings Services LLC to Bridget Anne Bonfante, $170,000.
• 63 Deumant Terrace, Megan A. Bolton; Tyler G. Bolton to Ras Closing Services LLC, $165,000.
• 367 Orchard Drive, Diane Baker; Alyssa Koons to Rebecca Hurley; Stevie Twist, $160,000.
• 384 Victoria Boulevard, Emily Snyder; Frank C. Snyder to 384 Victoria LLC, $160,000.
• 60 Lincoln Boulevard, Samuel V. Alagna Jr. to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $140,000.
• 2885 Eggert Road, Patricia A. Dolinsky; Stephen F. Nemeth to Sara H. Reynolds; Timothy S. Reynolds, $136,000.
• 522 Wendel Ave., Jessica C. Smith; Michael Smith; Michael M. Smith to Ronald J. Dirienzo, $120,000.
• 239 Woodland Drive, Craig S. Littlefield; Jo A. Slone to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $110,000.
• 153 Roswell Ave., Thomas W. Lenz to Kara Denise Sumpter, $101,970.
• 281 Parkhurst, James P. Orrange; Mary R. Orrange to Shawn Orrange, $100,000.
• 437 Tremont Ave., Jacob D. Beltz to David J. Holingbaugh Jr., $89,000.
• 258 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Adrian Carbonell; Adrian V. Carbonell to Avery Carbonell; Falena Carbonell, $25,000.
WALES
• 4415 Four Rod Road, Daniel R. Cudzil; Rebecca A. Cudzil to Amanda Schilling; Brian Schilling, $180,000.
• 6900 Vermont Hill, Kenneth Kuntz; Cynthia J. Kuntz to Kathryn A. Ralph; Keith R. Ralph, $140,000.
WEST SENECA
• 33 Brianwood Drive, Craig W. Munro; Paula J. Munro to George Dixon; Kelly Dixon, $362,500.
• 34 Old Farm Circle, David Grd Dryndas; Rogers Debra A Agt; Max D. Rogers to William A. Cybulski, $300,000.
• 44 Davis Road, Carol A. Trimper; Carol Ann Trimper to Amanda Lynn Beats; Daniel A. Beats, $280,000.
• 4825 Seneca St., Mary L. Mahlmeister to Adam Mcfarland; Cassie Tomasic, $255,000.
• 134 Tim Tam Terrace, Diana L. Cawl; Mark H. Dierolf to Happy Aktar; Mohammed Haque, $251,027.
• 24 Tampa Drive, Doreen E. Decarlo to Joseph Samuel Jolicoeur, $250,000.
• 133 Charlescrest Court, Peter Hristov to Omar Alwabri, $225,000.
• 150 Barnsdale Ave., Michael H. Connor to James J. Martina, $200,000.
• 343 Emporium Ave., Cathy J. Mackert; Scott R. Mackert to Miranda Florek, $196,000.
• 2105 Union Road, Mccoy Five Properties LLC to Alexander Minney; Scott Minney, $145,000.
• 2724 Seneca St., Silvertree Real Estate Holdings LLC to Robert C. Crisp, $130,000.
• 14 Lind Ave., Patty Heck to Ashley Elizabeth Churchman; Ryan Churchman, $110,000.