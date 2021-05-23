Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 2.
ALDEN
• 12053 Broadway St., Ryan Winzenried to Candice M. Westmorland, $200,000.
• 870 Exchange St., Joseph M. Popp to Jordan J. Benedict, $178,000.
AMHERST
• 3333 Sheridan Drive, 3333 Sheridan Drive LLC to Tran Properties of WNY LLC, $1,425,000.
• 31 The Hamlet, Architectural Elements LLC to Sean Oneill, $759,000.
• 70 Fairlawn Drive, Susan J. Epstein to Karen A. Reynolds; Patrick J. Reynolds, $565,000.
• 90 Bramble Road, Amy L. Saleh; Mohammad M. Saleh to Ras Closing Services LLC, $360,018.
• 90 Bramble Road, Ras Closing Services LLC to Lisa M. Balderman; Steven Rosenfeld, $360,018.
• 604 Cottonwood Drive, Marsha F. Edelman to Bradley Lepovich; Morgan Lepovich, $333,000.
• 99 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Avneet Jacob; Minakshi R. Jacob, $332,740.
• 42 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Marlon Gibbons; Shannon Gibbons, $315,440.
• 303 Burroughs Drive, Amber L. Dinatale; Joshua M. Dinatale to Megan C. Reid, $264,900.
• 82-84 North Maplemere Road, Bruce A. Voll; Susan M. Voll to Buffalo Callodine LLC, $245,000.
• 126 Oakwood Drive, Matthew Staley; Rachel Staley to Jacqueline A. Graves, $242,000.
• 52 Sunset Court, Deeana Olaf to Bhypone Dauoheuang; David Dauoheuang, $235,777.
• 129 Milton St., James C. Olivieri to Patrick Mcduff, $225,000.
• 513 Longmeadow Road, George D. Tibil to Marissa Y. Elgie, $185,500.
• 2485 North French Road, Richard Stuewe to Robert R. Stuewe, $132,500.
• 1565 Campbell Boulevard, Leuer Campbell Blvd Partners Ltd to 1565 Campbell Blvd LLC, $125,000.
• 203 Lafayette Boulevard, Christopher M. Barton; Elizabeth M. Barton; John J. Barton; Joseph P. Barton; Margaret M. Barton; Patrick E. Barton; Robert J. Barton; Robert J. Barton Jr.; Robert J. Barton Sr. to Elizabeth M. Barton, $110,000.
• 4619-n Chestnut Ridge Road, Kalikomon Inc to Joshua Fickes, $105,000.
• 201 Culpepper Road, Robert E. Menth to Richard Rosenthal, $105,000.
• 465 Hopkins Rd Unit 5, Eric P. Cederberg to Maureen Tirone, $95,000.
BOSTON
• 6522 Fairlane, Raymond Jamison Jr. to Courtney Suda; Steve Suda, $174,900.
BUFFALO
• 565 Elmwood Ave., 100 Sylvan LLC to 565 Elmwood Ave. LLC, $975,000.
• 50 Allen St., Nickel City Properties Inc to Bernstein Boys LLC, $740,000.
• 447 Linwood Ave., Jonathan D. Katz to Benjamin L. Matson; Kristy Marie Matson, $635,000.
• 810 Amherst St., Bailey Property Management LLC to Capstone Developers LLC, $270,810.
• 2732 Main St., John-Paul G. Joss to Hannah L. Alt; Alexander J. Farrell, $260,000.
• 339 Commonwealth Ave., Joelle Bence to Standing Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $255,000.
• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 2e, Faith M. Sippel; Robert C. Sippel to Carla Cicero, $247,500.
• 565 Forest Ave., Vernon L. Camper to Molly K. Stock, $220,357.
• 17 Hillside, Susan M. Nolan to Lorraine Clemente, $215,000.
• 122 Culver Road, Lizabeth E. Drews to Brendan Nuessle; Lisa Nuessle, $210,000.
• 183 Englewood Ave., Voll A. Bruce; Bruce A. Voll; Susan M. Voll to Buffalo Callodine LLC, $200,000.
• 271 Myrtle Ave., Linda M. Corchado to Teresa M. Sanchez, $190,000.
• 124 Whitehall, Carol Ann Burkhardt; Patricia Ann King; John E. Ort to Nicole A. Diluzio; Jonathan Ort, $190,000.
• 208 Hudson St., WNY Investments to Ronald Scott, $180,000.
• 80 Blaine Ave., Mgv Holdings LLC to Koran Mccoy, $172,500.
• 456 West Ferry St., Buffalo&wny Residential LLC to Marissa Alexandra Marfurt, $165,000.
• 252 Columbus Ave., Melissa A. Lapress; Derek T. Roberts to Ann M. Shanley; Jon Snyder, $160,000.
• 202 Englewood Ave., Ubroomrental LLC to Mandvika Kashyap; Naman Mittal, $153,000.
• 31 Lord St., Fadhel Properties Inc to Harhia Properties Corp, $152,000.
• 35 Lockwood Ave., John B. Chandler to Cori L. Jacobell, $142,500.
• 2220 Kenmore Ave., Corinne R. Alessi to Darlene Acevedo; Hector Acevedo, $135,000.
• 1311 Ellicott, Le Ngoc Huong Thi; Binh Duc Vu; Tina T. Vu; To T. Vu to Akhteruzzaman Md, $130,000.
• 1294 Kensington, Seven Friends Group Inc to Rumana Ahmed, $120,000.
• 112 Folger, Chris A. Gordon; Corey Gordon; Eugene M. Gordon; Jason Gordon; Nicholas Gordon to Scott J. Rogers, $120,000.
• 505 Woodlawn, Walter Myles to Patuary Properties Inc, $110,000.
• 493 Woodlawn, Walter R. Myles to Samima A. Jahan, $105,000.
• 503 Woodlawn, Walter Myles to Rim Fortune LLC, $105,000.
• 87 Edgewood, Dorothy M. Devine to John Patrick Devine; Patrick J. Devine, $100,000.
• 130 Fredro, Margaret Andrews to Kazuhisa Masuda, $95,880.
• 230 Riley, Global Holdings Property Management LLC to Taqwa Property Inc, $90,000.
• 84 Woodside Ave., David L. Marotto; Gerald P. Whalen to Khatun Properties LLC, $87,000.
• 162 Millicent, M&m Batim Inc to Kamal Ahmed; Nasrin Ahmed, $86,000.
• 39 Domedion S, Famous Homes Inc to Most L. Akter; Nahiduzzaman Nahid, $80,000.
• 90 Thompson St., Donald Lovullo to Muhammad Hanif, $75,000.
• 231 Thompson St., William R. Obermeier to Thomas M. Mcdonald Jr., $75,000.
• 76 Kerns, Mohammad J. Alam; Nafesa Properties LLC to Mosammat R. Akhter; Mohammed J. Alam, $71,000.
• 84 Weiss St., HUD to Long Pham, $70,888.
• 25 Goembel, James Brooks to Gous Miah, $70,000.
• 34 Bogardus, Mohammad Alam to Md Sarker, $65,000.
• 92 Gittere St., Sweethomea Property Holdings LLC to Saima Sultana, $62,000.
• 201 Goulding Ave., Geraldine C. Talley to Jhahanara Akter; Zahirul Islam, $61,000.
• 524 Minnesota, Buffalo Sunrise Dream USA Inc to Farhana I. Moqta; Muhammad M. Rahman, $60,000.
• 30 Northrup Place, Kenneth C. Bryant to Sharmin Akter; Khan Md L R, $54,000.
• 51 Quincy St., Rsr Homes LLC to Mohammad Miah; Sheikh Salam, $47,000.
• 120 Detroit, Mohammed Badrozzaman to Shahida Parveen; Rob Md Bazur Shah, $43,000.
• 25 Milburn, Rodney Williams to Mohammed Alam, $35,000.
• 120 Schuele Ave., Vernesia G. Savage to Anila Corporation, $30,000.
• 18 Bennet Village, Benoy B. Majumder to Mohammed Badrozzaman, $15,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 33 Rosemead Lane, Ah Investors LLC to Bruce A. Voll; Susan M. Voll, $242,000.
• 53 Wells Ave., Ah Investors LLC to Michael J. Huber, $221,000.
• 15 South Prince Drive, Alex G. Schneckenberger; Clair A. Wisniewski to Bradley M. Trahan; Allison N. Warejko, $208,000.
• 11 Laverack Ave., Lisa M. Lelonek; Ronald Lelonek to Brian P. Hillery; Stephanie G. Hillery, $205,000.
• 23 Dubonnet Drive, Barbara J. Staebell; Barry S. Staebell to Jill Bogard; Jillian Bogard; Justin Bogard, $190,000.
• 12 Fairoaks Lane, Marianne Bauer to Kaisarul Alam Wahid; Shahjahan Shiraj Wahid, $185,000.
• 92 Toulon Drive, Ashley M. Bohin to Gretchen G. Norcia, $180,000.
• 369 North Creek Drive, Harry A. Macapline; Kenneth A. Macapline to Nicole Ritter, $175,000.
• 39 Woodridge Ave., Joseph Richard Mullen; Theckla Mullen; Theckla M. Mullen to Dawn Hagenbuch, $151,000.
• 70 Shanley, Pikeville Parkway LLC to Raiza Alvarez; Gladys Gonzalez Vega, $145,000.
• 172 Rutland Ave., Elizabeth R. Carey; William J. Carey to Shane M. Bates; Stacy Bates, $126,600.
• 32 Nardin Drive, Linda R. Brunetti to Aye Myo Aung, $123,521.
• Vacant land Hyland Road, Daniel D. Marzec; Kathleen Marzec to Carmen R. Block; Ronald S. Block, $9,000.
CLARENCE
• 4982 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Lydia A. Brenner; Timothy L. Brenner, $556,900.
• 4111 Susan Drive, to Si Lok Chao; Chi Mei Wong, $360,000.
• 5408 Village Station Circle, Anthony M. Distefano; Pamela Distefano to Girish Kumar Pokala, $285,000.
• 8986 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
• 5365 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Designer Home of WNY LLC, $132,900.
• 8020 Stahley Road, Audrey M. Rommel to Michael Stengel Jr., $130,000.
• 5398 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $98,000.
COLDEN
• 9068 Maltby Road, Paul J. Clarkson to Ryan W. John, $180,000.
• Vacant land Partridge Road, Dwayne Gigante to Jack Bianco, $55,000.
• Vacant land South Hill Road, Jeffrey A. Genzel to Robert E. Glanville; Susan A. Glanville, $15,000.
COLLINS
• 2331 Maple Ave., Harland R. Gabel; Sylvia D. Gabel to James Pollinger Jr., $85,000.
ELMA
• 1900 Rice Road, Thomas Slawatycki to Chelsea A. Cantie; Anthony M. Ramat, $407,000.
EVANS
• 781 Bennett Road, James Dingeldey to Peter J. Fitzgerald; Katherine D. Putcher, $355,200.
• 9860 Utica St., Tracy Lynn Farris to Kali M. Vypr-Dyri, $128,000.
• 590 Kennedy Ave., Gloria Blais to Gregory B. Barone; Jandji L. Barone, $119,900.
• 719 Beach Road, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2015-1 Tr to Dtp2 Holding LLC, $47,500.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1551 West River Parkway, James G. Sutton to Michael A. Sperrazza; Sara J. Sperrazza, $380,000.
• 187 Stonebridge Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Mary Taylor, $289,990.
• 1151 Sheree Drive, Tara L. Gensler to John-Paul G. Joss; Mindi Dale Joss, $239,900.
HAMBURG
• 4950 Southwestern Boulevard, Jl Hamburg 1301 LLC to National Retail Properties Lp, $2,730,544.
• 6220 Mckinley Parkway, St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church to Dpd Holdings LLC, $396,050.
• 5908 Pinehurst Court, Casey L. Stack to Nicholas S. Trifilo, $305,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #18, Ryan Homes of New York to Darcy A. Desantis, $233,050.
• 170 East Prospect, David Baker; Gregory Baker; Michael Baker to Deven C. Thiel; John Thiel Jr., $197,225.
• 190 East Prospect Ave., Kevin T. Beckwith; Sarah M. Parker to Debra Pytlak; Jordan Pytlak; Leah Wacienga, $165,000.
• 5651 Mckinley Parkway, Clara O. Notaro; Thomas C. Notaro II to Hunter Deponceau, $150,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 39 East Milnor Ave., Nicholas S. Trifilo to Samia Begum, $237,500.
• 11 Saint James, Justin T. James to Braden Orcutt; Hana Skubis, $160,000.
• 40 Kirby Ave., Robert S. Cunningham to Mohamed Sow, $115,000.
LANCASTER
• 6 Blackstone Court, Mitchell J. Maving; Taylor R. Maving to Justin M. Green; Kimberly R. Green, $590,000.
• 51 Rehm Road, Martha J. Eadie; Michael J. Eadie to Jeffrey J. Betz; Jennifer L. Betz, $415,000.
• 15 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Edward F. Leppien Jr., $412,081.
• 550 Pavement Road, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Mark Lawrence Handzlik, $399,900.
• 11 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Rosa Nordsiek, $397,595.
• 15 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael R. Harris; Patricia A. Harris, $391,096.
• 15 Crabapple Lane, Salvatore A. Curella to Gary E. Wilson; Sherri L. Wilson, $375,000.
• 16 Towne Square Drive, Susan E. Parks to Gregory F. West; Stephanie F. West, $213,000.
• 87 4th Ave., Megan M. Kusowski to Adrienne P. Hanner, $175,000.
MARILLA
• 13151 Bullis Road, Bruce D. Mungall to Jessica Copece; Travis Copece, $169,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11450 Main Road, Jonas Land Holdings LLC to 11450 Main LLC, $660,000.
• 5820 Crittenden Road, Faith Sheehan; Joseph T. Sheehan to Harold E. Mcwilliams, $325,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 4586 Freeman Road, Thomas E Baker Revocable Trust 050417 Tr to Elizabeth A. Matthews, $570,000.
• 25 Knoche Way, Cenzina Stamer; Erik M. Stamer to Devan Ahern Felano, $516,000.
• 7081 Michael Road, Aleksandr Borisovich Kogan; Chang Ping Tsai to Tina M. Croom; Frederick Gearhart, $363,000.
• 4 Westview Place, Elizabeth Stablewski to Debra Kay Knapp; Dirk Thomas Knapp, $300,000.
• 12 Woodhaven Road, Debra J. Bischoff; Paul Bischoff to Drnr Properties LLC, $175,000.
• 169 Stepping Stone Lane, James R. Echeverria; Joanne C. Echeverria to Joanna M. Roman, $166,000.
• 39 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Melissa L. Smith; Smith Robert William IV, $136,500.
• 34 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Juliana T. Zazynski; Timothy P. Zazynski, $119,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 95 Stark St., Stark St. Associates Inc to Stark Real Estate Holdings LLC, $529,364.
• 61 Grove St., Jmj Apartments LLC to Pde Real Estate Holdings LLC, $380,000.
• 220 Highland Ave., Jason T. Popovich; Jessica L. Popovich to Jessica M. Carroll, $180,000.
• 90 State St., Doris N. Fischer to Deja Smith, $86,000.
• 62 Stark, Courtney B. Mikac to 549 Indian Church LLC, $58,000.
TONAWANDA
• 955 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo Korean Presbyterian Church to Chrisitian Church Slavonic, $350,000.
• 690 Englewood Ave., Robert P. Mcdonald; Dale E. Rugg to Carreros Realty LLC, $350,000.
• 1181 Kenmore Ave., Community Services For Every1 Inc to Compeer West Inc, $295,000.
• 18 Castleton Place, Gregory M. Stutt to Brian Bartolomeo; Gena Bartolomeo, $200,000.
• 98 Burns St., James Budu to Angelique D. Babagana; Demetrius Ramone Babagana, $195,000.
• 23 Morrison Ave., Craig E. Avery; Sandra B. Barton; Sandra B. Kaiser; Cheryl Jean Wilson to Kaitlin Rita Lopez; Tiffany A. Lopez, $190,000.
• 194 Wardman Road, Charles A. Gerace; Patricia Gerace to Mark A. Cammarata, $182,000.
• 244 Harrison Ave., Anthony T. Candino to Adam J. Moore, $171,500.
• 272 Parkhurst Boulevard, Kelly A. Hall to Lauren Dierken, $166,500.
• 3244 Elmwood Ave., Rayn Haxton to Jeremiah L. Corp; Ashley N. Mckillip, $165,000.
• 386 Abbington Ave., WNY Restore LLC to WNY Homeworks Inc, $118,300.
WEST SENECA
• 734-742 Reserve Road, Karen Aquino; James Gmerek; Ronald Gmerek; Ronald J. Gmerek; Justin M. Ignasiak; Debra L. Kant; Charlene Oconnor; Kathleen M. Oetinger; Kathleen Marie Oetinger; Lynda Stevens; Lynda J. Stevens to Nexgen Development II LLC, $475,000.
• 11 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Lakia Johnson; Ashunti D. Mcclain, $367,200.
• 30 Pinecove Drive, Swapna Mariola Dsilva; Olsen Antony Rodrigues to Alex J. Sieckmann; Kalene N. Sieckmann, $316,000.
• 210 Collins Ave., Michael A. Prusakowski to Erik Gregorio, $210,000.
• 128 Barnsdale Ave., Alex J. Sieckmann to Brandy N. Amorosi; Robert T. Koch, $181,000.
• 150 Willowdale Drive, Courtney Flick to Matthew Schultz, $176,000.
• 80 Azalea Drive, Brian M. Myers to Matthew Mongielo, $169,900.
• 50 Tampa Drive, HUD to David R. Czerniejewski; Joleen A. Czerniejewski, $130,000.
• 202 Indian Church Road, Michael R. Milewski to Keith Escabi, $35,000.