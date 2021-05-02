Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 12.
ALDEN
• 1535 Townline Road, Tilden D. Brown to Cody J. Strickland, $156,000.
AMHERST
• 21 Stony Creek Drive, Cynthia M. Jones to Amy E. Newkirk; Joseph D. Newkirk, $437,000.
• 160 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to James H. Cosgriff IV, $421,045.
• 56 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Tricia A. Masecchia, $419,926.
• 224 Cimarand Court, Karen L. Balcerak; Roger J. Balcerak to Jamie Forster; Matthew C. Forster, $380,000.
• 91 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Jeremy Hornung; Marie Hornung, $375,025.
• 78 Westfield Road, John L. Klute; Mary J. Klute to Morgan Kristal, $319,000.
• 1115 Campbell Boulevard, Dt Campbell LLC to Ansh Gupta, $275,000.
• 32 Coventry Road, Maria Held; Charles Santa Maria; Mildred Wilkins to Joseph White, $247,000.
• 362 Forest Edge Drive, Susan E. Bender to Zachary L. Brumberger, $231,000.
• 224 Ivyhurst Circle, Michael Jiang to Nancy Chan; Vin T. Ho, $220,000.
• 110 Fruitwood Terrace, Gloria M. Gannon; Lawrence P. Gannon to Dale R. Bowles; Taylor Morgan Bowles, $219,900.
• 228 Glenhaven Drive, Frank Movalli&associates Painting&building Maintenance LLC to Moshe Rothman, $216,000.
• 130 Ava Lane, Raymond Huckles to Superior Management of WNY LLC, $202,500.
• 229 Hamilton Drive, Pavo Real Estate; Pavo Real Estate LLC to Tara L. Malatin; Tyler R. Quigley, $202,000.
• 1460 Wehrle Drive, Thomas V. Gentile to Muhammad Usman Mian; Ayesha Usman, $200,000.
• 154 Clearfield Drive, David Gregory Long; Gregory Scott Long to Morgan Irene Collins; Tyler Alan Collins, $187,500.
• 25 Deerwood, Deborah Levy Stern; Stephen S. Stern to C&a Management Solution LLC, $166,500.
• 1439 North Forest Rd Unit 1, Betty L. Sperrazza to Donald W. Morlock; Joyce A. Morlock, $160,000.
• 127 Dellwood Road, WNY Development Inc to Jd Buffalo LLC, $152,000.
• 131 Siegfried Drive, Real Shark Properties LLC to Patrick J. Jerge, $145,000.
• 1396 Eggert Road, Ralph E. Spencer; Wanda C. Spencer to Abubakar Nahid, $140,000.
• 74 Beech Road, Jeannie Bett; Thomas Croome; Marlene Dolan; Diane Terhaar to Chen Zeng, $138,000.
• 545 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Michael Semple; Dominic P. Zirpola Jr.; Dominic Zirpola to HUD, $135,379.
• 7 Delta Road, Gerald R. Ralston to Del-Kry LLC, $122,100.
• 38 Beehunter Ct Unit C, Victoria Mamat to Anne M. Fago, $118,000.
• 165 Country Parkway, Nagesh Kohli; Neelam Kohli to Jagdish Tangri; Uma Tangri, $82,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 29 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Karin Lorenzo; Paul Lorenzo, $475,425.
• 856 Quaker Road, Katie A. Tierney to Nicholas Bauer; Bailey I. Woods, $200,747.
BLASDELL
• 38 Grafton Ave., Joel A. Giambra to Tracy Vega, $207,500.
BOSTON
• 6995 Boston State Road, Helen M. Zittel; Marvin Charles Zittel to Boston Valley Farms LLC, $307,000.
• 7246 Heinrich Road, Betty Zittel; Betty J. Zittel; Marvin C. Zittel; Marvin Charles Zittel; Marvin Zittel to 391 Company LLC, $124,000.
BUFFALO
• 217 Linwood Ave., Linwood Ave. Properties LLC to Elevate 217 Linwood LLC, $975,000.
• 237 Linwood Ave., 934 Niagara Falls Blvd LLC to Elevate 237 Linwood LLC, $925,000.
• 1071 Amherst, Natalia Yatsynovich; Viktor Yatsynovich to Michael A. Suwala, $825,000.
• 91 Oakland Place, Deborah R. Hill; Gary G. Hill to Wendy Stone, $640,000.
• 27 Dorchester, Torrey W. Rogerson to Marlene Capron; Todd Capron, $460,716.
• 66 Highland Ave., Andrew L&stephen S Terpstra Trust Udt 052418 Tr to Elissa M. Gianadda; Nicholas A. Gianadda, $450,000.
• 141 Elmwood, Richard F. Williams to Jacob Arnold Nelson; Megan Ann Wall, $395,000.
• 362 Colvin Ave., Marguerite Battaglia-Evans to Zaviera Ann Panlilio, $378,000.
• 1810 Niagara St., Francis Brobeil to 1812 Niagara LLC, $360,000.
• 771 Lafayette Ave (33 Gate Cr), Meagan E. Hurley; Drew M. Pettit to Grace M. Tomczak; John R. Tomczak; Maureen C. Tomczak, $290,000.
• 150 Wesley Ave., Futurus Foundation Inc to Michael Thomas Graham, $275,000.
• 198 Bird Ave., Brian M. Shepard; John Shepard to 198 Bird LLC, $275,000.
• 64 Clay St., Jln Rentals LLC to Alexander Brennan, $222,500.
• 85 Cushing Place, Sheffield Partners LLC to Bruce M. Bookhagen; Diane M. Bookhagen, $210,000.
• 7 Newport, Cathleen Georgiadis to William Murphy, $195,000.
• 507 Parker Ave., David D. Deluca to Zachary L. Chapman, $194,900.
• 348 West Utica St., Marilyn Bell; Marilyn J. Bell; Kathleen M. Schwede to Erin C. Komorowski; Randi K. Komorowski, $190,000.
• 21 Nicholson St., Craig A. Koeppel; Susan F. Koeppel to Kimberly Clarke, $184,900.
• 953 West Ave., Joseph Phillip Rembold to Daniel Lipsitz, $175,000.
• 348 Baynes St., Matthew Valle to Team Soda Management LLC, $174,500.
• 498 Northland Ave., 498 Northland LLC to Friends Reliance USA Corporation, $165,000.
• 211 Heath St., Queen City Invest LLC to Shelby T. Bauer, $160,522.
• 43 Hunt Ave., Nour Al Houda Houses Inc to Aung Kai, $160,000.
• 116 Melrose St., Mark J. Breen to Cjs Development Single LLC, $155,000.
• 192 Geary St., Michael P. Sacca to Aaron J. Sacca, $150,000.
• 15 Fairview Place, Ys Buf Holdings LLC to Kathryn S. Heidinger; Nicholas C. Heidinger, $147,000.
• 436 Berkshire Ave., Ashley Anderson; Daquan Anderson to Gregory Harris, $145,000.
• 125 Grove St., Judith H. Plewinski; Paul T. Plewinski to Bhim Dhungana, $144,000.
• 51 Custer, Michael Czajkowski to Drew C. Boyle, $137,000.
• 281 Prospect, Lisa M. Balderman; Steven Rosenfeld to Andrew Murphy; Cynthia Murphy, $135,000.
• 290 Bissell, Yousuf Ali to Md Emran Hossain; Shahima Ferdous Saudia, $131,215.
• 91 Lockwood Ave., J&m Properties of WNY Inc to Joshua C. Falkner, $130,000.
• 375 Lisbon Ave., Antonina Vertino to Mohammad Abu Afsar, $126,600.
• 12 Doyle Ave., Carmela Martelli; Carmella Martelli to Min Thai, $125,000.
• 219 Linwood Ave., Linwood Ave. Properties LLC; 934 Niagara Falls Blvd LLC to Elevate 219/221 Linwood LLC, $125,000.
• 187 Woodside W, James J. Linkowski to Jessica Marie Werner, $111,500.
• 414 Ideal St., Kft Property Holdings I LLC to Nafis S. Khan, $110,000.
• 209 Massachusetts Ave., Mgen Variety Inc to Musammat F. Ahmed; Mahmuda Ferdousi, $110,000.
• 405 Koons Ave., Md Shimul Hasan to 21401 Patton Ave LLC, $109,900.
• 1378 Bailey Ave., Charles J. Dibella; Douglas J. Smith to Mohammad Hossin, $105,000.
• 109 Chauncey, Joyce A. Lee to Md Ataur Rahman, $102,000.
• 222 Lisbon Ave., Antonina Vertino to Mohammad Abu Afsar, $100,000.
• 324 Leroy Ave., Mary L. Johnson to Razia S. Uddin, $100,000.
• 112 10th St., Carmen B. Schaff to Matthew J. Edwards, $95,000.
• 1114 West, L&w New York LLC to Mohamud Abdille; Nurto Ali, $88,000.
• 21 Humphrey Road, Hind M. Al-Mashhadani to Alnajar Trading Inc, $86,500.
• 294 Davidson Ave., Cynthia Paige to Ahmed Hossain, $85,000.
• 598 Lisbon, Bpropo LLC to Family Office Co Ltd, $84,000.
• 7 Hazelwood Ave., Louis F. Faulkner Jr. to Koohinur Begum; Mohammed A. Hoque, $83,000.
• 153 Longnecker St., Christopher Neal; Christopher W. Neal; Andrew Newman to Frida Hassan; Mohd Hassan, $82,000.
• 137 Greene St., David W. Malinowski to Wolcott Development LLC, $79,900.
• 54 Rogers Ave., Kevin R Kelly Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Morgan Rae Stewart, $78,000.
• 76 Lockwood, Chris Ann Cegielski to Rj Fitz LLC, $76,000.
• 118 Freund St., Edward Harris to Ahmed Hossain, $75,000.
• 179 Zelmer St., James A. Griffith to 716 Estates LLC, $70,000.
• 44 Krakow, William Golibersuch to Delightfulhome LLC, $67,000.
• 62 Connelly, Shahidul Chowdhury to Shaharin Afruz; Jamiluddin Ahmed, $65,000.
• 178 Roosevelt Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Funny LLC, $65,000.
• 74 Erb St., Gracelone Nelson; Jerry Nelson to Hossain Zakir, $65,000.
• 321 Fifteenth St., Tito Afatio to Lemlem Kashay; Biniam Kidane, $65,000.
• 2066 Clinton, John W. Stanton; John William Stanton to John W. Stanton Jr., $62,000.
• 115 Kosciuszko, Binu Akhter to Jamh WNY LLC, $60,000.
• 61 Fisher St., Gracelone Nelson; Jerry Nelson to Akash Inc, $60,000.
• 89 Mayer, Michelle L. Kostowniak; Michelle L. Urbaniak to Paeda Si, $60,000.
• 57 Norman Ave., Thomas John Volpe to Peninsula Property Holdings Corp, $60,000.
• 138 Hagen St., Gracelone Nelson; Jerry Nelson to Souda Akter; Amena Begum, $55,000.
• 63 Bennett Vill, True Value Realty LLC to Upoma Ayesha Akther, $50,000.
• 227 Shirley Ave., Barry D. Besmanoff to Clifton&co Property Group LLC, $45,000.
• 133 Breckenridge St., Livingstone Partners LLC to Anthonio S. Garing, $45,000.
• 37 Eckhert, City of Buffalo to Alyssa M. Hamilton, $45,000.
• 201 Hagen St., Jerry Nelson to Asma Begum; Abu Taher, $45,000.
• 26 Marigold Ave., Morgan Whittaker Capital LLC to Tajaarah Corp, $42,000.
• 101 Armin Place, Christopher M. Fox to Mohammad Ali; Mohammad K. Uddin; Mohammad S. Uddin, $41,000.
• 43 Baitz Ave., 85 Group LLC to Ea44 LLC, $40,000.
• 813 Abbott Road, Dionna Griffin to Together Real Estate LLC, $40,000.
• 31 Northrup W, City of Buffalo to Gregory M. Vinal Jr., $39,000.
• 629 Hopkins, Michael J. Duane to Md Mozammel Mazumder; Md Nazmul Mazumder, $36,000.
• 256 Highgate Ave., John E. Kilburn to Raymond Cordero, $35,000.
• 431 Hewitt Ave., Tyra Croom to Mohammad Noman; Begum Zobida, $33,500.
• 412 Adams, Marshel Drayton; Ray Drayton to Granville Layne; Ronald Layne, $30,000.
• 433 Koons Ave., Mohammed Faruk Hossen; Md Shaiful Islam to Abdul Momin, $30,000.
• 125 Zelmer, Whiteville Pines LLC to Sergi Pujol, $30,000.
• 43 Balcom West, Bridget Bell to David M. Hughes, $30,000.
• 99 Stevens, Dana J. Reed to Aayan Ayyash Housing LLC; Nm Atm Group Inc, $26,000.
• 93 Whitney Place, Efrain Rodriguez to Against All Odds Enterprises Inc, $25,000.
• 41 Hawley St., Sany Chavan to Mohammed Imran Rahim, $23,000.
• 77 Pulaski, Moses Galab to Nasreen Akhtar, $20,000.
• 26 Briscoe, Abdul Basith to Nihad Corporation, $10,000.
• 72 Dorrance Ave., Nathaniel Voss to Anthony Naples, $9,500.
• 68 Utica E, City of Buffalo to Tl Pickens Mortuary Services Inc, $7,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 113 Groell Ave., Otto Misso to Angelo Lomeo; Nicole Lomeo, $329,900.
• 3325 Genesee St., New Creation Fellowship of Buffalo to Jasdeep S. Grewal, $295,000.
• 23 Marywood Drive, Margaret A. Lazeration; Margaret Ann Lazeration to Aleah Ford; Tyler Ford, $255,000.
• 379 Rowley Road, Mark T. Vohwinkel; Rose S. Vohwinkel to Matthew Mann, $240,000.
• 862 Maryvale Drive, Jared Mitchell to Mary Ball; James C. Juergens, $232,000.
• 87 Cavalier Drive, Melissa K. Pluta to Christopher Lawrence Kendall; Leanne Irene Schroeder, $231,000.
• 65 Lee St., Kristi A. Pilhorn to Derek Paul Adamczyk, $185,000.
• 60 Lyman, Judith A. Sullivan; Philip J. Sullivan to Khusnoor Jahan, $180,000.
• 2 Sandy Lane, Alexa Rink; Alice V. Rink to Mindy Marie Beatty; Timothy M. Beatty, $180,000.
• 139 Central Boulevard, Jerome J. Rhodes to Monica K. Mascellino, $175,000.
• 2848 William St., Baljit Sachar; Rajinder S. Sachar to WNY Management Group LLC, $175,000.
• 35 Bahama Lane, Paul R. Kula III; Sherry J. Maran to Paul R. Kula IV, $170,000.
• 197 Oehman, Jamie L. Marr to Kathy P. Gagnon, $162,500.
• 19 Crestwood Place, James J. Ciffa-Koszuta; James A. Koszuta to Jasmine Edwards-Walls; Amber Ward, $160,000.
• 4523 Union Road, Debra J. Meier; Jacqueline A. Sarver; Mark W. Sarver; William K. Sarver to Joseph B. Sorrentino, $160,000.
• 162 Greenway, Pauline M. Pritchard to Scott W. Beicke, $160,000.
• 2943 William St., Richard L. Darnley Jr. to Brian T. Krakowski; Diana M. Krakowski, $160,000.
• 31 Lackawanna Ave., Dante A. Rivera to Umma Moni; Sofia Yasmin, $159,900.
• 130 Crane St., Douglas J. Paluszak; Robert A. Paluszak to Carrie A. Battel, $155,000.
• 106 Mafalda Drive, Lucille A. Missel; Lucy A. Missel to Lauren Golpl, $150,000.
Support Local Journalism
• 1588 Kensington Ave., Lakia Hopkins to Tashana Johnson, $150,000.
• 175 Alaska St., Brian Krakowski to Robert J. Stojek, $150,000.
• 125 Alaska St., Stephanie M. Cummings; Stephanie M. Malczewski to Tyler Alexander Robinson, $139,900.
• 129 Jackson Ave., Richard D. Sarama Jr.; Tina L. Sarama to Jahidul Islam, $135,600.
• 62 South Colby, Gertrude Tona; Gertrude M. Tona to Ronald Locurto, $135,000.
• 171 East Grand Boulevard, Molly A. Roach to Meredith Snyder, $130,000.
• 80 Bissell Ave., Diane M. Seiler to Richard D. Klier, $130,000.
• 23 Fairvale Drive, Fouad G. Hage; Marie A. Hage to Mark Camillo; Jessica Lauren Casselberry, $130,000.
• 152 Southcrest Ave., Michael J. Gertz; Tracy E. Gertz to Timothy D. Christopher, $129,400.
• 4944 Broadway St., Broadway Property Management LLC to Johnathan Grace, $126,000.
• 25 Delray Drive, Rocco J. Moreno to Catherine Marie Davies; Kevin L. Davies, $120,000.
• 58 Alaska St., Kim R. Beyer; Sherrie Beyer; Sherrie Przewonzny; Janice Tasca to David R. Tasca; Janice M. Tasca, $120,000.
• 43 Federal Ave., Lynn A. Dispenza to Roses 716 Inc, $117,000.
• 82 Mcparlin Ave., Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to David Deutschlander, $90,000.
• 69 Ridge Park Ave., Liviu Gal to WNY Reality LLC, $81,100.
• 256 Westbrook Drive, Anthony M. Naples to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $55,000.
• 184 Rehm Road, Fudoli Dino J; Fudoli Nicole M to Terry Varco, $15,000.
• Vacant land Rossiter Ave., Village of Depew NY to Milazzo Joseph, $15,000.
CLARENCE
• 8908 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Pei C. Grant; Thomas D. Grant, $529,900.
• 4250 Research Parkway, Sbc Tower Holdings LLC to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, $528,098.
• 5583 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to John Tomani; Rosemary Tomani, $448,300.
• 5045 Ledge Lane, Krystin M. Roetzer; Scott T. Roetzer to Felice Trigilio; Marika Trigilio, $414,000.
• 5375 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jason Richard Pronovost; Lindsey Rae Pronovost, $413,900.
• 9453 C Heritage Path, Heritage Path I LLC to Colin Phoenix, $409,520.
• 9121 Greiner Road, Sharon Wornick to Mckenna Shae Croll; Austin Santora, $365,000.
• 8231 Ericson Drive, Gary J. Starck; Marie A. Starck to Shealyn Marie Mccoy; Jacob Shaver, $248,000.
• 9260 Roll Road, Felix Maurent; Rialyn Maurent to George Hanna Kfouri, $210,000.
• 4668 Helenwood Drive, Regency Builders LLC to Mary Margaret Rosenecker; Thomas Patrick Rosenecker, $150,000.
• 10845 Park Ave., Lillian Grace Adrian; Theodore Rodland Adrian to Lillian Grace Adrian; Theodore Rodland Adrian; Heidi Degregory, $53,000.
COLDEN
• Vacant land Heath Road, Richard W. Hanney; Joseph J. Schnellmann Jr. to Mark G. Spelman; Sylvia L. Spelman, $153,000.
• 8654 Center St., Lawson S. Hollenbaugh to David M. Hollenbaugh, $60,000.
COLLINS
• 9769-1 Partridge Road, Jonathon W. Price; Sarah O. Price to Benjamin P. Sayers Sr., $327,000.
• Vacant land Eagle Crest Drive, Keith Hosmer to Kelly Bullard; Shawn Bullard, $35,000.
• 3484 Route 39, Cynthia A. Foreman; Cynthia Foreman; Cynthia Ann Foreman; Cynthia Anne Foreman to Rolling Meadows Farm LLC, $24,000.
CONCORD
• 8447 Adams Road, Scott E. White to Timothy M. Sutton, $170,000.
EDEN
• 2736 West Church St., Patricia Almendinger; Patricia J. Almendinger; Patricia S. Almendinger; Patricia Sherry Almendinger to Mary Lisa Summar, $155,000.
ELMA
• 40 Springbrook Shores, Edward J. Davis; Marlene L. Davis to George Mackenna Jr.; Joanne Mackenna, $370,000.
• 2931 Bowen Road, Julia Field; Richard Field to Gary Michael Cummings; Stephanie M. Cummings, $279,900.
• 50 Hemstreet Road, Dobdcc LLC to Caroline Foshag; Holden Foshag, $268,000.
• 2630 West Blood Road, Shari A. Annas; Jeffrey P. Twichell to Geoffrey V. Slade, $250,000.
• Vacant land Seneca St., Daniel Mcnamara; Kevin Mcnamara; Thomas E. Mcnamara Jr. to Nicole L. Hill; Philip B. Hill, $95,000.
EVANS
• 7149 Derby Road, Diana Collopy; Diana L. Collopy; Michael Collopy to Michael A. Dauenhauer, $280,000.
• 658 Hartley Drive, Brian M. Bergum to Angela Marie Reed; Paul Jeffrey Reed, $192,000.
• 1042 Church Road, Christine Misiak to Jason Kaye, $148,400.
• 598 Ainsworth Parkway, Beatrice A. Ludlow; Philip A. Pericak; Robert L. Pericak to Patrick Kapperman; Sarah Kapperman, $136,000.
• 939 Johnson Ave., Carl E. Elzer to Desert Sky Real Property Inc, $40,000.
• Vacant land Smith Road, Mecca Anthony; Mecca Daniel; Mecca Vincent to Kimberly A. Landahl; William C. Landahl, $30,000.
GOWANDA
• 93 Erie Ave., Aubrey Linden Carman to HSBC Bank USA NA, $29,621.
GRAND ISLAND
• 404 Havenwood Lane, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Michael R. Delzoppo, $398,000.
• 660 South Colony Road, Michael N. Rotella to Mahesh Kumar; Robin Sharma; Robust Sharma, $350,000.
• 185 Stonebridge Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Briscilla Mawyin; George Mawyin, $269,990.
• 3338 Sandy Beach Road, Caryn A. Atkinson; James F. Atkinson III to Sierra Pike; Jessica Wile, $133,500.
HAMBURG
• 3714 Hampton Brook Drive, Chester J. Walczyk; Diane M. Walczyk to Nancy Celia Nowak; Thomas Alan Nowak, $409,900.
• 4999 Rogers Road, Beverly A. Cunningham; Edward P. Cunningham III to Paula Elsinghorst; Thomas P. Elsinghorst, $399,900.
• 1562 Schoellkopf Road, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Mehdi Mobarhan; Theresa Marie Mobarhan, $371,878.
• 2405 Agassiz Drive, Dawn M. Womble; Michael Womble II to John Harold Lemar, $360,000.
• 4621 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kevin M. Winkler; Michelle C. Winkler, $359,900.
• 107 Evans St., Cil-Business Park Inc to Bflo Business Park LLC, $270,000.
• 4571 Roundtree Road, Roy C. Weiskerger; Sandra L. Weiskerger to Kevin D. Carr, $184,500.
• 5037 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Helen C. Emmerling to Jacqueline M. Vidal; Raymond F. Vidal, $175,000.
• 6983&6995 Boston State Road, Helen M. Zittel; Marvin Charles Zittel to 391 Company LLC, $160,000.
• 5787 Apollo Drive, Deborah Ann Hill; Timothy J. Stobie to Jason M. Stobie, $150,000.
• 4626 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Kirk F. Ellis to Nicholas Korzkowski, $75,000.
• 1983 Lakeview Road, Scott A. Bylewski; County of Erie to Lake View Storage of WNY LLC, $10,000.
HOLLAND
• 11046 Darien Road, Joshua R. Kull to Russell Lindquist, $164,800.
LACKAWANNA
• 207 Sharon Parkway, Adam Orwat to Samantha Giardina, $163,900.
• 75 North Drive, Edwin J. Boduch to Jamal Khulaqi, $159,000.
• 27 Leonard St., Carmelo Gonzalez; Darlene Gonzalez to Jamie S. Bigaj, $127,500.
• 45 Highview Circle, John Kovach; Patricia A. Kovach; Theresa Magoffin; Michele Marumoto to Jason M. Harned; Linda M. Harned, $125,000.
LANCASTER
• 35 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Christopher W. Cauley; Karen K. Cauley, $413,251.
• 92 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brenda E. Battaglia, $367,578.
• 7 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Eric Michael Miller; Melissa Katherine Miller, $365,215.
• 162 Enchanted Forest S, Halina Blaszkowiak; Paul E. Blaszkowiak to Crystal T. Litz; Daniel R. Litz, $365,000.
• 5335 William St., Western New York District Inc of The Wesleyan Church to Brian S. Federowicz, $260,000.
• 627 Columbia Ave., Rosanne M. Hill; James Wienckowski; Robert James Wynn to Lynn M. Bistoff; Ashley M. Leslie, $185,000.
• 3913 Bowen Rd Unit 89, Karen A. Trimmer; Wayne S. Trimmer to Lori L. Doyle, $108,000.
• 9 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Michelle Gambacorta; Michael Zeiser, $106,500.
• 24 Laverack Ave., Frances A. Bice to Wallace C. Piotrowski, $93,000.
• 42 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Bruce Robert Majkowski, $71,000.
• Vacant land 00 Broadway St., Timothy J. Burden to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $53,750.
• 1/2 Sawgrass Lane, Timothy J. Burden to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $53,750.
• Vacant land 5111 William, Kimberly Passucci; Mark Passucci to Daniel Louis Brunner; Nicole Marie Brunner, $34,500.
MARILLA
• Vacant land Bullis Road, Toffoli 2017 Family Trust Tr to Christina V. Rinehart; Robert Rinehart, $75,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11234 Main Road, 11234 Main St. Inc to Washington St. Clarence LLC, $2,775,000.
• Vacant land #4 Utley Road, Nutley Acres LLC to Kurt A. Edwards; Nichole E. Edwards, $59,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• Vacant land Angling Road, Joseph Kurtzworth; Sheri L. Kurtzworth; Sheri L. Wing to Christina Mankowski; George Mankowski, $110,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 20 The Green, Kristen Dempsey; Gerri P. Dempsey to Daniel Ryan Wendel, $317,000.
• 3170 Angle Road, Gerald J. Gorman to Kara A. Bowers; Ryan P. Bowers, $294,027.
• 30 Melberry Trail, Joseph Sherman; Mary Sherman to Andrew Wright Bieler, $261,775.
• 5574 Scherff Road, Debra Lynn Pietsch; Donald Robert Pietsch; Gregory Donald Pietsch to Kathryn Myers, $230,000.
• 82 Bridle Path, Shawn R. Case to Christine M. Hanavan, $215,000.
• 3310 Angle Road, Jane Klubek; John A. Klubek to Jason J. Klubek; Kathryn Klubek, $200,000.
• 66 Weiss Ave., Lalita Shenoy to 66 Weiss Ave. LLC, $190,000.
• 184 Bielak Road, Ryan D. Brown to Nicholas D. Andrews; Van Lew Briana L, $190,000.
• 7385 Milestrip Road, Louis A. Buccella to Patricia A. Valade; Peter M. Valade, $185,000.
• 29 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Daniel E. Sullivan; Kristin A. Sullivan, $116,500.
• Vl Cole Road, Kim Krog; Peter L. Krog to Andrew T. Mcgraw; Boguslawa E. Mcgraw, $30,000.
SARDINIA
• 12960 Deerfield Drive, Robert F. Schiener to HUD, $87,714.
• Vacant land Phillips Road, Stone A. Giuga to Farris Heimann; Benjamin Storms, $35,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 507 Niagara St., Kbr Properties LLC to Jason Thomas Popovich; Jessica Leanne Popovich, $255,000.
• 195 Ilion St., Linda Trankle to Jessica Laurendi, $190,000.
• 35 James St., Carolyn A. Digiulio to Lisa Brohman, $160,000.
• 257 Fillmore Ave., Howard W. Finley; Nancy E. Mcqueen to 257 Fillmore Ave. LLC, $95,000.
• 280 Fillmore Ave., City of Tonawanda to 252 Fillmore Ave. LLC, $45,000.
TONAWANDA
• 145 Stillwell, Plantation Homes LLC to Matthew B. Saul; Stephanie M. Saul, $269,900.
• 270 Greenhaven Terrace, Fred Kubus; Jaime Kubus to Hope T. Brakefield; Justin J. Frost, $257,000.
• 64 Moon Wk, Dorothy J. Remollino; Ronald P. Remollino to Lisa Marie Tidd, $250,500.
• 88 Woodmere Drive, Richard J. Sherry to WNY Development Inc, $240,000.
• 360 Floradale Ave., Melissa A. Knapp; Thomas J. Knapp to Sharon L. Amoroso, $237,000.
• 205 Euclid Ave., Meghan E. Diehl; Joshua V. Fuller to Jessica Rapone; Jeb Rivait, $220,000.
• 65 Greendale Ave., Sheila L. Schmidt to Joan Marie Sparacino; Peter Jay Sparacino, $215,000.
• 23 Hamilton Boulevard, Marc Bourgeault to Bryan Christopher Dubay; Gloria Terese Mcdonald, $195,000.
• 326 Stillwell Ave., Denise M. Lundgren to Kathleen Chase; John N. Seib, $184,000.
• 437 Orchard Drive, Nicholas A. Vandervoort to Michael J. Austin, $181,900.
• 121 Thorncliff Road, Philip C. Barth; Michael Stiles to Reo Trust 2017-Rpl1, $167,270.
• 229 Edgewood Ave., Richard J. Daniel to Nawar Al Azawi, $166,000.
• 68 Colvinhurst Drive, Mary Grace Gill to Daneil Mcintosh; Denee Mcintosh, $165,000.
• 86 June Road, Veronica Barwell to Derek W. Caputi, $162,000.
• 526 Wendel Ave., Scott Thomson to Shannon M. Lawler, $125,000.
• 707 Montrose Ave., Wendel Properties LLC to Caitlin E. Christopher; Richard A. Christopher, $113,000.
• 848 Highland Ave., Sue A. Swiatek to Jdj Homes LLC, $110,000.
• 88 Vulcan St., Joseph D. Lockwood Jr. to 88 Vulcan LLC, $70,000.
• 147 Dunlop Ave., William J. Vaarwerk to Diane Stacy, $60,000.
• 390 Westgate Road, Stanley E. Kociecki; Stella B. Kociecki to Linda A. Smith, $55,986.
WALES
• 12829 Big Tree Road, Big Tree Camp LLC to Kazwell Camp LLC, $670,000.
• 11650 Big Tree Road, East Aurora Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses to Jorgensen Holdings LLC, $330,000.
WEST SENECA
• 5 Cedar Ridge Drive, Cheryl B. Clifford; David S. Clifford to Michele A. Modeste, $415,000.
• 26 Iris, Lindsay A. Kasprzak; Matthew L. Kasprzak to Justin J. Casselberry, $172,500.
• 370 Mill Road, Joe D. Denny Jr.; Katherine J. Denny to Ashley L. Ringo; Joshua B. Ringo, $162,000.
• 175 Nancycrest Lane, Henry A. Esch to Pacem In Terris Properties LLC, $120,000.