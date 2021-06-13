Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 23.
ALDEN
• 2395 Wende Road, Cmk Builders Inc; Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Bradley G. Canzoneri; Kelly L. Canzoneri, $363,090.
• 12238 Genesee, Grace L. Weyrough to John E. Trimm; Kathleen M. Trimm, $120,000.
AMHERST
• Vacant land 168&176 Waterway Lane, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $2,087,500.
• 109 Fennec Lane, Elizabeth M. Kaye to David Hogan; Rebecca Hogan, $540,000.
• 76 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Hyun S. Choi, $479,900.
• 143 Hampton Hill Drive, John P. Robshaw Jr. to Tracie Zappia, $475,000.
• 242 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Paul H. Dispenza, $419,885.
• 120 Milton St., Yates John Alfred Jr; Julianne Merlo Yates to Christina E. Size; Colin J. Size, $395,000.
• 72 South Parrish Court, Sravan Kumar Bogu; Radhika Sangireddy to Scott J. Charleson, $385,000.
• 23 Kingswaye Drive, Adell J. Norton; Terence L. Norton; David Riter to Leah R. Dolan; Matthew D. Dolan, $372,000.
• 14 Wynngate Lane, Barbara Y Hayes Revocable Trust Tr 060617 to Fatima Khwaja; Kashif M. Khwaja, $350,000.
• 50 Eiss Place, 50 Eiss LLC to Tiger Home LLC, $345,000.
• 16 Ranch Trail W, Edwards Donald Deangelo Jr to Robert Corvino, $302,500.
• 86 Rue Madeleine, Joanne Sorci to Matthew Thomas Mcgurn; Minhtu Ngoc Nguyen, $275,000.
• 229 North Brier Road, Theresa E. Mulholland to Carrie L. Landers; Douglas E. Landers, $270,000.
• 216 Hendricks Boulevard, Rachel L. Bagel to Kathryn E. Oconnor; Michael J. Oconnor, $256,000.
• 183 Sunshine Drive, James M. Arkins; Sharon R. Wendt to Toshie Kenney, $255,000.
• 7 Albion Ave., Banafsheh Memar; Shahriar Behrouzi Nobar to Christopher W. Mahl, $210,000.
• 110 Getzville Road, Morgan Homes of Western New York Inc to Chris-Elaine Santilli; Mario D. Santilli, $207,500.
• 134 Windermere Boulevard, Heather A. Carroll; Gregory J. Hack to Arun K. Agrahari; Swati Agrawal, $205,000.
• 43 Tralee Terrace, Natalie R. Edbauer to Catherine H. Kraus, $199,000.
• 1931 Hopkins Road, Rex Webber; Rex B. Webber; Virginia Webber; Leroy B. Webber III to Katherine Tuskes, $194,000.
• 14a Foxberry Dr S, Michael Hall; Sharon Hall to Jeanmarie Schwartz, $145,000.
• 170 Bennington Road, Francis J. Willett to Jarrett T. Willett, $140,000.
• 142 Penny Ln (sl 3), Gramercy Park Development LLC to Jonathon P. Broughman; Michelle L. Broughman, $135,000.
• 65 Guilford Lane, Alexander Wehrlin to Emilee R. Klug, $125,000.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hayden Miller to Paula R. Stange, $121,000.
• 4775 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 10, Marion D. Chalmers to Michael F. Kraft, $107,500.
• 481 Tonawanda Creek Road, Eugene W. Fairbairn to Lindsey Bax, $100,600.
• 120 Old Lyme Dr Unit 8, Gary F. White to Myrth Roalsvig Revocable Trust, $98,900.
• 500 Longmeadow Road, 260 West Main Inc; 270 West Main Inc to Sjr Two LLC, $65,000.
• 155 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 179 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 23 Hemlock Road, Gail Rawls to Anthony Fernando; Beeta Fernando, $52,500.
• 23 Hemlock Road, Bruce G. Rawls to Anthony Fernando; Beeta Fernando, $52,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 383 Mill Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to April A. Lamendola; Carl N. Lamendola, $579,000.
• 1261 Luther Road, Donald W. Dougher to Kristen H. Armstrong; Robert Steven Armstrong, $570,000.
• 180 Glenridge Road, Terry Myers Kelly; William H. Kelly to Gerald E. Paradise III, $442,000.
• 135 King St., Verna M. Hadley; Verna Mae Hadley to Anthony B. Florio; Casey M. Florio, $335,000.
• Vacant land Boies Road, Joseph V. Parlato Jr. to Connor Denz; Monica Schubbe, $65,000.
BOSTON
• Vacant land State Road, Roy L. Emerling to Jonathan T. Reding; Katie T. Reding, $215,000.
• Vacant land Eddy Road, Jerry C. Marino to Sarah Wolf; Taylor Wolf, $185,000.
BUFFALO
• 74 Oakland Place, Lorna K. Fitzpatrick to Arina Kogan; Yakov N. Kogan, $912,500.
• 154 Rumsey Road, Carmela M. Colucci to Katelyn Bianchi; Randolph Bianchi, $780,000.
• 418 Lincoln Parkway, Mary Grace Duggan to Thembi Duncan; Sharron Evans, $472,500.
• 340 Vermont St., Akm316 Properties LLC to Tight Holdings LLC, $400,000.
• 865 Richmond Ave., Christopher J. Miller; Christopher James Miller to Evan Adwar, $350,000.
• 276 West Tupper St., Ronald Scott to 276 W Tupper LLC, $325,000.
• 39 Bremen, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Jamie R. Schuh, $312,000.
• 722 Mckinley Parkway, Mark S. Antonio Jr.; Alexis Bulinski to Joel Phillip Heimerl; Megan Katherine Heimerl, $276,800.
• 1474 Amherst St., Jeanine Huber to John Bandinelli; Molly Christman, $255,000.
• 117 Potters Road, Halbrit LLC to Haley F. Gaulton, $250,000.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit 503, Alexander D. Heleba to Deborah Salgia; Nichola J. Salgia; Ravi Salgia, $250,000.
• 72 Villa Ave., Powers William Patrick III to Roger J. Wangelin, $247,500.
• 629 Mckinley Parkway, James A. Zern; Mary L. Zern to Kimtia V. Angeldekao, $246,900.
• 656 Mckinley Parkway, Lori A. Law; Deborah A. Shelvay to Shari Kiesow, $240,000.
• 283 Tupper W, Ronald W. Scott to Madison A. Cox, $230,000.
• 67 Parkside Court, Eva D. Cruz; Sergio Jiovanni Cruz; Sergio O. Cruz to Lauren Kathryn Aldana; Nickolas E. Dixon, $200,000.
• 849 #102 Delaware Ave., Richard Elsner; Ronald Smith to Karen Ann Macgamwell, $195,000.
• 36 Gunnell Ave., Pamela R. Henderson; Stephen M. Henderson to Megan Irene Newton-Witherell, $189,900.
• 104 Weyand Ave., Victoria Klindiouk to Nikhil Mithani, $180,540.
• 20 Grey St., Kala Tiwari; Santi Tiwari to Shandell Berg; Andrew Ellis, $180,000.
• 29 Virgil Ave., Josephine Savaglia; Dominic Sergi to Amr Al Agedi; Saad H. Hasan; Ensuf Mohammad, $175,000.
• 38&46 Norris, Lisa M. Anzalone; Richard Anzalone to David Dubois, $172,000.
• 770 West Ferry St Unit 18b, Katelyn M. Molak to Jessica Silverstein; Michael Silverstein, $170,000.
• 318 Holly St., Phillip M. Pecoraro to Ahsan Habib, $163,000.
• 49 Hammerschmidt Ave., Fernando Diaz; Christy Dilone to Zoey Lillian Jones; Scheck Thomas Joseph Jr, $160,000.
• 2227&2231 Genesee St., Martrice Collins to Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, $155,000.
• 51 Beatrice Ave., George A. Fitzpatrick to Loo Bu Gay Paw, $153,000.
• 101 Woodlawn Ave., Gm Hospitality LLC to Priya Rathod, $152,560.
• 331 Davidson Ave., Michelle-Marie Estell to Omar Ali, $140,000.
• 171 Winslow Ave., John Millwood to Eldora Falck, $138,000.
• 1010 Kensington Ave., M&m Batim Inc to Md R. Khan, $135,000.
• 41 Guilford St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Rahman Muhammad Salim Bin Abdul, $128,000.
• 696 Genesee St., Christian R. Augspurger to WNY Reality LLC, $125,000.
• 2 Geary St., Odalis Martinez-Campos to Brandon M. Sireika, $120,000.
• 267 Bissell, Monira Khatoon; Abdul Mannan to Mahfuza Saeed; Mohammad Saeed, $115,000.
• 546 Winspear, M&m Batim Inc to Shumon Ur Rahman, $99,000.
• 139 Barnard St., Bernstein Boys LLC to Jonathan Nash, $95,000.
• 130 Royal Ave., Pine Ridge Rentals LLC to Michael Griffin, $95,000.
• 432 Benzinger St., Brian M. Myers to Sm Omar Faroque, $95,000.
• 201 Prospect Ave., Maria Torres-Hernandez to Tania M. Matos, $90,000.
• 74 Dupont, Barakah Properties LLC to Julian I. Lozada, $85,000.
• 104 Barnard St., Luis Morales; Odalis Morales to Henry Pen, $82,000.
• 146 Seymour St., Joanne Sanchez to Property Ink Inc, $80,000.
• 423 Fourteenth St., Andrew M. Torre; Kristen J. Torre to Diya Zaman; Gofran U. Zaman, $80,000.
• 89 Gatchell St., Briscoe Property Inc to Masuda Akther, $78,000.
• 129 Trowbridge St., Christopher M. Mekker to Mohammed Yasin; Mohammed E. Yusuf, $76,501.
• 123 Greene St., Richard P. Morris to Queen City Invest LLC, $76,000.
• 281 Moselle, At Real Estate Holdings LLC to Md Y. Ali; Mafuza A. Lakhi, $68,000.
• 76 Haven, Gupta Ananna Rani Das; Pulak Chandra Sarker to Md Abdul Jabber; Md Abdul Karim, $67,500.
• 29 Roslyn St., Judy M. Wilson to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $66,250.
• 559 Tonawanda St., Guadalupe Real Estate&investments LLC to Fmh Collections LLC, $65,500.
• 125 Zelmer, Sergi Pujol to Rekta Shik Daran; Fmn Unique Corp, $65,000.
• 865 Walden Ave., Lenny L. Johnson to Christopher Huff; Talia Johnson-Huff, $61,000.
• 84 Manhattan, Mohamed Rasheduzzaman to Nasim Elahi, $60,000.
• 35 Kenova St., Tafazzal Hussain to Rrr Estate Inc, $60,000.
• 61 Countess Ave., Clear&transparent LLC to Nabawia Osman; Rawdah Properties LLC, $58,000.
• 437 North Ogden St., 437 North Ogden LLC to Islam Abul Bashar M; Khalada Parveen Islam, $57,000.
• 134 French, Frenchprop LLC to Habiba Begum, $56,570.
• 45 Van Rensselaer St., David Eschborn to Adam Thibodeaux, $55,000.
• 60 Poplar Ave., Jamuna Corporation to Md S. Ali, $55,000.
• 1594 Fillmore Ave., Razu Ahmed to Zerin Akter; Ety Khan; Mst Munni Khatun; Mohammad M. Miah; Suhel Miah; Md Matier Rahman, $55,000.
• 65 Elmer, 1253 Broadway Lp to Seaways Inc, $54,000.
• 29 Wood Ave., Long Nguyen to Yeasmin Suraya, $52,000.
• 217 Newburgh Ave., Stephanie Haskin; Sam Rollain to M Nizam Uddin LLC, $51,000.
• 269 Sumner Place, Drrm Platinum Homes LLC to Jamuna Corporation, $51,000.
• 565 Jefferson, Kenneth L. Gayles to Al Tashis Corp, $50,000.
• 15 Hawley St., Phuong Vu to Artemis Recon Inc, $50,000.
• 120 Military Road, Sang John Dal Liam to Chuepwint Eain Aung, $40,000.
• 66 Comstock, Ashrafuzzaman Bhuiyan to Md Shamsul Alam; Momotaj Parvin, $40,000.
• 9 Dover, Abdul W. Hasan; Monira H. Khatun to Ahmad Ismat Binti Zahir; Sharif Hafez Ahmed Bin Mohammad, $40,000.
• 17 Leroy Ave., Cynthia Compito; Cynthia Milhouse; Cynthia D. Milhouse to 716 Estates LLC, $30,000.
• 161 Dodge St., Robert E. Sussum Jr. to Sunshine Buffalo Inc, $30,000.
• 202 Kay St., Stergios Kotsidis to Damianos Tallides, $26,000.
• 568 Howard, 85 Group LLC to Babcock Development Inc, $25,000.
• 157 Courtland Ave., Leetonia Quiles to Jamuna Corporation, $23,000.
• 170 Purdy St., Lola Majors to Anikia Brown, $20,000.
• 209 Fox, Charles C. Quinnie to Adrian D. Roman, $20,000.
• 186 Babcock, Egbert Austin Bickley to John Galluzzi, $18,000.
• 92 Roebling 142, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Mohammed Amin Ahmed, $15,000.
• 38 Glenwood, City of Buffalo to Tsegai Mesfin, $5,070.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 2184 George Urban Boulevard, Gregory Engelhardt; Pamela Engelhardt; Pamela M. Engelhardt to Ta Nhu Ngoc Thi, $280,000.
• 42 Vita Ave., Dorothy I. Klink to Darren R. Hartman; Sharon A. Hartman, $277,000.
• 1317 Harlem Road, Msce LLC to Tgt Commercial Holdings LLC, $270,000.
• 16 Vita Ave., Jessica Copece; Travis Copece to Alexander James Fogle; Marygrace Stephan, $262,000.
• 169 Santin Drive, Abdulsalam Shuaibee to Carla Y. Lane, $233,000.
• 40 Dennis Lane, Elizabeth A. Chelus to Jennifer Rock, $227,900.
• 55-57 Sable Palm Drive, Sable Palm Drive LLC to Lisa Aiken, $225,000.
• 341 North Creek Drive, Thomas A. Gena to Dil Ruba Dina; Md Shafiqul Islam, $225,000.
• 54 Lynncrest Terrace, Margaret M. Ott to Bonnie Lou Danni, $197,200.
• 47 Laura Court, Jessica Cramer; Andrew Mandrino to Bobbie L. Lee, $195,000.
• 106 Patricia Lane, Dagostino R. Alfredo; Therese Dagostino to Salauddin Chowdhury, $192,500.
• 25 Lehigh Ave., Richard J. Skwierczynski to Jerry L. Gregg II, $185,000.
• 266 Michael Ave., Gian M. Mastroianni to Erik J. Cotton, $185,000.
• 66 Woodridge Ave., Caroline A. Gillings to Michael E. Wright; Tatiana I. Wright, $183,000.
• 172 Bryant St., Ellen E. Dolka; Ellen E. Mckenney; Ellen Elizabeth Mckenney to Jenna Rose Macdowall, $172,500.
• 39 Greenleaf Lane, Kenneth D. Metzger to Alexis N. Mulone, $170,000.
• 54 Laurentian Drive, Walter F. Gilbert to Ryan M. Ziegler, $165,000.
• 125 Mansion Ave., Mpr Properties of WNY LLC to Patrick M. Clouden; Rina L. Potocki, $165,000.
• 88 Highview Road, Kimberly A. Moore to Sanjay Saha, $165,000.
• 58 Pleasant Parkway, Kim S. Godzich; Lisa M. Kujawa; Dean J. Szymkowiak; Gary F. Szymkowiak; Susan Wojciechowski to James D. Christopher; Dana K. Szymkowiak, $162,500.
• 609 Rowley Road, Jonathan Hunt to Stephen T. Kuciel, $161,000.
• 397 Mcnaughton Ave., Sharon A. Houlahan; Denise D. Mongielo to Julie A. Trzaska, $160,000.
• 23 Southern Parkway, Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo New York to Begum Sufia, $155,000.
• 103 Francis Ave., Nicole A. Zak to Timothy J. Chrostowski, $152,000.
• 14 Hedwig Ave., Cong Van Huynh to Mosammat R. Akter; Mushtaq A. Chowdhury, $149,900.
• 4924 Union Road, 716 Estates LLC to South Long LLC, $125,000.
• 28 Haller Ave., Dunedin LLC to Alamgir Hossain; Shahrear Hossain; Emran Hossain Jamil, $120,000.
• 46 Roswell Road, Yt Property Management LLC to Sh Property NY LLC, $115,000.
• 215 Commodore Terrace, Joseph R. Intrabartolo to Melissa M. Keem; Michael R. Pecoraro, $114,900.
• 51 Mansion Ave., Denice Maraglino; John Maraglino to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $110,000.
• 125 Milsom Ave., Gerald E. Nowak; Jonathan Nowak to Kevin William Orlowski, $100,000.
• 171 Cedargrove Circle, Eric B. Bentham to Md Mahadi Hasan, $91,000.
• 60 Eggert Road, Ismet Lilic to Md Mazharul Islam, $87,000.
• 150 Borden Road, Donald J. Jakubczak; Ronald J. Jakubczak to Ann Marie Granville; Donald James Jakubczak, $85,000.
CLARENCE
• 9278 Kristina Circle, Michelle N. Fiorella; Christopher G. Livanis to Ashley Curella; Douglas Curella Jr., $482,000.
• 4902 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Michele R. Rocker, $445,850.
• 9365 Willow Wood Drive, Jeffrey M. White to Devon K. Wulf; Erik B. Wulf, $335,000.
• 7111 Heise Road, Jean A. Kobis; Nicholas A. Weitz to Timothy S. Kulbacki; Tyler Kulbacki, $278,000.
• 4150 Heather Drive, Judith Ann Scott to Donald E. Berchou Jr.; Kelle V. Rehwaldt, $242,500.
• 9250 Greiner, Susie Marie Williams; Willie Lee Williams to Stellamaris Properties LLC, $170,000.
• 9005 Willyoones Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
• 9012 Willyoungs Overal, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.
• 9012 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Grace T. Nesper; James G. Nesper, $134,000.
• Vacant land Goodrich Road, Edward H. Braddell; John R. Braddell to Aa&k Property Management LLC, $125,000.
• Vacant land Country Road, Barry Family Trust 123098 Tr to Jon R. Kemp; Judith M. Kemp, $95,000.
• 10425 Cedar Road, Richard&anna Cieczka Irrevocable Trust 051517 Tr to Kayla N. Sciascia; Nicholas A. Sciascia, $50,000.
• 10670 Cedar Road, Surplus Asset Specialists Inc to Jeff Blackman; Tracie Blackman, $12,999.
COLDEN
• 7770 Hayes Hollow Road, Lori L. Mullins; Robert J. Mullins to Katarzyna Ewa Dec; Konstantin Aleksandrovich Pokrovski, $335,000.
• 8103 State Road, Martin M. Maziarczyk; Tonya S. Maziarczyk to Jay Steel, $95,000.
CONCORD
• 297 West Main St., Hord LLC to Quaker Management LLC, $80,000.
• 5962 Collins Springville Road, Richard Ellis Jr.; Tiffany Pompeo to Southwestern Supply Inc, $45,000.
EDEN
• 8202 East Eden Road, Gerard H. Haag; Joyce M. Haag to 8202 East Eden LLC, $170,000.
ELMA
• 530 Chairfactory Road, Andrew J. Cunniff; Nicki J. Cunniff to Pamela S. Breidenstein, $350,000.
• Vacant land Ostrander Road, Paul Clark to Paul B. Wirth; Paul J. Wirth, $265,000.
• 98 Oakgrove Court, Jocelyn K. Stutz to Brian D. Hammond; Yana Hammond, $245,000.
• Vacant land Clinton St., Judith M. Nolan; Ronald E. Nolan to Gmr Properties LLC, $65,000.
EVANS
• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Ahmed Omerhodzic; Ahmet Omerhodzic; Halim Omerhodzic Jr.; Ibrahim Omerhodzic to David Eckert; Indrijani Maria, $450,000.
• 1403 South Creek Road, Thomas J. Mozdziak to Ian C. Denton; Lisa K. Denton, $255,000.
• 6956 Putnam Drive, Jacob Woods to Richard J. Riley, $106,000.
• 124 Summerdale Road, Amy L. Giovino to Patrick E. Keefe, $84,900.
• Vacant land Versalles Road, Paul R. Rechin; Ronald A. Rechin; Ronald G. Rechin to John E. Harris, $25,000.
• 446 Sycamore Ave., James E. Morris; Sharon E. Morris to Kris T. Kinn, $22,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 122 Hazelwood Lane, Derrick R. Caldwell; Tara N. Caldwell to Joshua J. Shouldice; Kristen Nicole Shouldice, $465,000.
• 187 Park Place, Jimmy L. Scott Jr.; Savanah Scott to Countess-Jai Richards; Kaitlyn E. Richards, $453,900.
• 2771 Baseline Road, Rbm Builders LLC to Rachel Bellavia; Gen Chen, $388,500.
• 79 Castlewood Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Leanne G. Wiltsie, $370,000.
• 114 Amberwood Drive, Amanda L. Missert; Matthew J. Missert to Laura Rizzuto, $355,000.
• Vacant land Grand Island Boulevard, 1958 Grand Island Boulevard LLC to Rivertown Center Holdings LLC, $154,000.
HAMBURG
• Vacant land 6974 Taylor Road, Arr Holdings LLC to Jennifer Lynn Moore; Moore John Carl Jr, $521,537.
• 5845 Rush Creek Court, Michael R. Dylik; Paola D. Dylik to Ashley Wielinski, $418,000.
• 6261 Old Lakeshore Road, Rosalind Hamerski to Christine Uwimbabazi; Reverien Mfizi, $412,500.
• 6811 Woodland Drive, Madalene Murphy Hayes; Nicholas Colt Sullins to Benjamin J. Betzig; Jessica L. Betzig, $355,000.
• 3638 Delilah Lane, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Thomas Zoyhofski, $346,873.
• 6734 Taylor Road, Benjamin J. Betzig to Aaron Vandeguchte; Jessica Vandeguchte, $338,000.
• 3496 South Creek Road, David Michael Barrett; John Donald Barrett; Patricia Ann Morris to Cynthia Abulone; Michael A. Abulone, $297,000.
• 4037 Connors Way, Erik M. Seeger to Mark Thomas, $280,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #32, Ryan Homes of New York to Carrissa Turner; Nicholas Vacanti, $250,230.
• 245 Pleasant Ave., Matthew Garton to Leilon L. Duff, $240,000.
• 3920 Caitlin Terr, Christina M. Guerra; Steven V. Guerra to Brian Maskulinski; Meghan Wrazen, $230,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #20, Ryan Homes of New York to Rajat Chachra, $226,115.
• 358 Big Tree Rd #21, Ryan Homes of New York to Eric Cohen; Kayci Cohen, $223,530.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #22, Ryan Homes of New York to Brittany Lyn Cuddahee, $223,455.
• 3581 Big Tree Road #25, Ryan Homes of New York to Jenna M. Shea, $216,180.
• 84 Randall Terr, Walter S. Bujalski to Kathryn Carr; Ryan Nemec, $205,000.
• 1606 North Creek Road, Aaron P. Hirsch to Cara M. Nelson; Marc J. Nelson, $195,000.
• 202 Lake St., Dell Electric Inc to Emerald Filled Pockets LLC, $188,000.
• 3867 Dartmouth, Matthew A. Lazroe; Charles Pachucki to Greater Woodlawn Federal Credit Union, $132,733.
• 3154 Winsted Road, Robert S. Delecki II to James Goupil, $130,000.
• 5094 Clarice Drive, Deborah D. Marchetti; William H. Roll; William H. Roll Jr. to Edith C. Roll; Rodney D. Roll, $100,000.
• 202 Lake St., Della Penta Othelia Eileen to Emerald Filled Pockets LLC, $92,000.
• Vacant land Knab&clark St., Cynthia Abulone; Michael A. Abulone to Nicholas Abulone, $25,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 36, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd14075, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
HOLLAND
• 303 Canada St., Edwin I. Stevenson; Laureen B. Stevenson to Alicia A. Draegert; Jonathan Murphy, $220,000.
• 8900 Vermont Hill Road, Bruce C. Owen; Bruce Craig Owen to Jesse Owen; Jessica L. Owen, $15,840.
LACKAWANNA
• 37 Vincent Ave., Four Brothers Realty of WNY Inc to Cristina M. Mcclain, $200,000.
• 44 Stearns Ave., David E. Proff; Kathryn L. Proff to Thein Htun, $170,000.
• 3147 South Park Ave., Rhymes&reasons Day Care Corp to 3147 South Park LLC, $150,000.
• 41 Parkview Ave., Rosalia Alvarez; Rosalia Flower to Marijo Fuchs Mcewen, $120,000.
• 23 Grape Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Shehla Farukh, $59,900.
LANCASTER
• 9 Stream View Lane, Inderjit Makhija to Robert J. Dibble; Courtney Jones, $424,000.
• 1264 Penora, Hannelore Boni; Maurizio Boni to Corinne E. Schutrum, $255,000.
• 92 Olde Stone Lane, Kimberly M. Mecca to Katie A. Lutz, $158,000.
• 79 Pleasant Ave., Nancy Hammer; Lynn Parucki; Donald Stroka to Joshua J. Venditti; Rebecca L. Venditti, $147,750.
• 12 Martha Drive, Paul Bruce to Kyle Schwindler, $130,500.
• 3903 Bowen Unit 56, Antoinette M. Kapanek; William H. Kapanek to Michelle A. Mangone, $90,000.
• 21 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Jennifer L. Laskowski; Robert J. Laskowski, $74,500.
• 79 Pleasant Ave., Paul R. Stroka to Joshua J. Venditti; Rebecca L. Venditti, $49,250.
• 4745 William St., John C. Herdzik to Peter Mayfield, $42,500.
NEWSTEAD
• 5050 Havens Road, Kristie Ann Flory; Robert Flory to Kaylin C. Moore; Justin P. Watt, $415,000.
• 11872 Stage Road, Christine A. Donner; Joseph E. Nastri; Linda L. Nastri to Rachel Simpson; Robert Simpson, $402,000.
• 13880 Main Road, Patricia Fiorella to Andrea E. Spoth, $201,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 11923 Ketchum Road, Martin J. Pruchnicki to Charles D. Engle; Tammy Engle, $305,000.
• 2137 Thiel Road, Matala A Michael Jr to Shanelle Delcamp; Mayson Naylor, $175,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 32 Edgewater Drive, Raymond F. Palmowski to Carly M. Koch; David L. Koch, $550,000.
• 7135 Michael Road, Oakridge Mfr Holdings LLC to Shahin Ahmed; Khaled Chowdhury, $449,000.
• 35 Symphony Circle, Kristin H. Armstrong; Robert S. Armstrong to Ashley N. Falco; Mark H. Falco, $440,000.
• 120 Bridle Path, Anne M. Wallace; Michael P. Wallace to Leslie Skwara, $325,000.
• 11 Lehigh St., James C. Distefano; Nadine Distefano to Joseph Schroeder; Stephanie Schroeder, $320,000.
• 39 Glen St., Jill M. Clough; Tony M. Clough to Alexis Jagow; Patrick D. Jagow, $265,000.
• 111 Larned Lane, Lynda M Hodson James Trust 120219 Tr to Brenda M. Mckenzie, $224,000.
• 6219 Seufert Road, Dwight Emerson Bowman; Edna Mae Bowman to Jason T. Glauser, $211,150.
• 5297-b Chestnut Ridge Road, Robert L. Smith; Robert L. Smith Sr. to Cenzina Stamer, $173,500.
• 107 Burmon Drive, Carol J. Haffly; William J. Poole; William Wesley Poole; Carol Jean Dehond to Amy L. Izzo, $154,900.
• 240 Stepping Stone Lane, Ann L. Anderson to Doris A. Richardson, $138,900.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land Miller Ave., Springdale Lands LLC to Judy L. Mclaughlin; Michael P. Mclaughlin, $214,900.
• 11220 Matteson Crnrs, Gregory Giuga to Jeffrey C. Westman, $25,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 243 West Main St., Rorh LLC to Quaker Management LLC, $9,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 122 Hillcrest Road, Patricia A. Niemann to Christina Platten; Bu Reh, $165,000.
• 193 Dekalb St., Laura Mank; David Meagher; Mary Carol Meagher; Robert J. Meagher to Katie C. Mank, $148,800.
• 142 Young St., William J. Measel to Jacob Crocker, $115,000.
• 181 Gibson St., Joshua W. Bauer to Rooted Rei LLC, $65,000.
• 315 Fillmore Ave., Irene F. Young to Alexandria N Aswad Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $25,000.
TONAWANDA
• 118 Willowgrove Court, Christien F. Castiglia; Mary L. Castiglia to Michele Colosimo; Jeremy William Roy, $340,000.
• 184 Greenfield Drive, Concetta M. Critelli; Ralph Critelli; Charles R. Durante to Musammad Rumi; Md Hussain, $279,000.
• 210 Cleveland Drive, Lisa S. Harrer to Jerome H. Schmitt, $245,000.
• 504 Thorncliff Road, Brenda A. Palmer to Brittany A. Fleischmann; Michael D. Fleischmann, $242,000.
• 11 Idlewood Drive, Salvatore J. Lotempio Sr. to Alyssa L. Murzynowski; Charles A. Panepinto Jr., $225,000.
• 609 Loretta St., Nicholas Angelo; Nicolas Angelo to Torin G. Boggs, $215,000.
• 61 Tremont Ave., Stephanie C. Hilbert to Michelle Lewis, $210,000.
• 382 Harrison Ave., Angela M. Ziegler; Michael R. Ziegler to Jihyun Kim; Tony Junyi Wang, $200,000.
• 73 Fayette Ave., Francesco Zammiello to Katherine T. Miller; Kathryn M. Procknal, $195,000.
• 82 Pilgrim Road, Kara M. Heine to Angela Demarco, $181,000.
• 304 Liston St., Courtney L. Laduca; Joseph O. Laduca to Leah C. Zielinski, $180,000.
• 108 Sawyer Ave., Dennis J. Laughlin; Dennis John Laughlin; Trina M. Laughlin; Trina Marie Laughlin to Ez Industries LLC, $175,000.
• 22 Fairfield Ave., Brittany A. Lapenna to Jackson Mar, $156,000.
• 55 Pickford Ave., Megan Corcoran to Alexandra L. Petrotto; Nicholas A. Petrotto, $154,000.
• 38 Tillotson Place, Alain Kraussman-Hall to Kenneth C. Dowd III, $150,000.
• 81 Claremont Ave., Alexandra L. Bromley to Austin Lewis, $150,000.
• 221 Blackstone Boulevard, Susan Uptegrove to Chong Pun Lewis, $146,500.
• 2 Halsey Court, Calvin R. Harrington; Calvin Robert Harrington to Fay M. Poli; Michael Poli, $130,000.
• 32-36 Crane Place, Redbird Properties LLC to Scott Reubelt, $87,500.
• 1377 Sheridan Drive, Lisa J. Uschold to Kurt T. Uschold, $85,000.
• 327 Parkwood Ave., Stella Ochal; Stella M. Ochal to Max Grand, $55,000.
WEST SENECA
• 98 Camelot Drive, Annie Paul Katam; Katam Annie Ratna Paul; Paul Sumanth Sarella; Paul Sumanthsarella to Edward Kowalewski; Pamela E. Kowalewski, $372,500.
• 770 Indian Church Road, Aubry Daniel Joseph Jr to Debra H. Fox, $224,000.
• 1543 Orchard Park Road, Ann Marie Kasperek; Anne Marie Kasperek; John T. Kasperek III to Trevor Kasperek, $190,800.
• 151 Century Drive, Judith A. Comerford; Michael V. Comerford Jr.; Judith A. Commerford; Michael V. Commerford Jr. to Aileen Anzaldi; Antonino Anzaldi, $160,000.