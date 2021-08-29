Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 9, 2021.
ALDEN
• Vl Broadway, John A. Zoladz; John A. Zoladz Jr.; John Zoladz to 13989 Broadway LLC, $305,000.
• 13154 Main St., Kevin Durawa to Brendan D. Mcintyre; Spencer J. Mcintyre, $130,000.
• Vacant land Broadway, John A. Zoladz; John A. Zoladz Jr.; John Zoladz to 13989 Broadway LLC, $50,000.
• Vacant land Countyline Road, John A. Zoladz; John A. Zoladz Jr.; John Zoladz to 13989 Broadway LLC, $35,000.
AMHERST
• 101 Brantwood Road, Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Jessica M. Mclaughlin; Shawn P. Mclaughlin, $575,000.
• 38 Concetta Court, Jessica J. Fish; Thomas R. Fish to Jessica M. Kelly; Kevin M. Kelly, $526,900.
• 116 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David Lattuca; Michelle L. Lattuca, $504,985.
• 76 Stonham Way, Saraswati Pokharel; Umesh C. Sharma to Hazel J. Rocco; Salvatore Rocco, $500,000.
• 31 Contessa Court, Rima T. Zinaty; Tony A. Zinaty to Xinlan Cao; Ron Wang, $472,000.
• 73 Summershade Court, Emily J. Fuchs; Scott Fuchs to Gary A. Spoth, $428,000.
• 174 Bridle Path, Daniel N. Cartier; Mishellene R. Mckinney to Patricia A. Hopkins; Richard E. Hopkins, $415,000.
• 37 Boxelder Lane, David D. Kaufman; Cheri L. Park to Karissa Nicole Berkman; Michael E. Berkman, $405,000.
• 472 Glen Oak Drive, Craig T. Cieplinski; Eric R. Cieplinski; Madeline M. Cieplinski; Thomas Cieplinski; Thomas R. Cieplinski to Christina Gaulocher; Timothy Gaulocher, $375,000.
• 88 Empress, Adrian J. Fronczak; Genevieve M. Fronczak to Alexa M. Bromley; Joseph D. Bromley, $360,000.
• 57 French Oaks Lane, Carole A. Deluca; John A. Deluca to Craig Cieplinski; Eric Cieplinski, $349,900.
• 39 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Alyssa M. Menza, $343,270.
• 78 Fenwick Road, Catherine A. Leary; Francis C. Leary to Brian Paul Grzesik; Brittany Grzesik, $320,000.
• 64 Meadowstream Drive, Gundula Dunne; Robert Lugo to Janet N. Hansen; Norbert W. Kaiser, $300,000.
• 171 Oakbrook Drive, David H. Goeckel; Deborah L. Goeckel to Shumiala Naheed, $300,000.
• 50 Hamilton Drive, Evan J. Campbell; Megan E. Clark to Shannon C. Donovan; Nicole C. Webb, $295,000.
• 79 Endicott Drive, Jennifer Plail; Jonathan Plail to Austin G. Schaffer, $275,500.
• 299-d Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ji Young Lee; Ki Ho Park, $274,855.
• 75 Woodshire S, Annette M. Willer; Robert J. Willer to Jeannette A. Davis; Casey A. Willer, $265,000.
• 4379 Bailey Ave., Heather R. Francis; Rochelle K. Silverthorn to Anntwanette Jones; Evan Jones, $247,200.
• 4801 North Bailey Ave., Kari-Lyn Benati; Terri Lynne Dougall to Kevin Koralewski; Mitchell Koralewski, $245,000.
• 256 Coronation Drive, Matthew H. Mattison to Sarah Floss; Andrew Taverna, $242,500.
• 116 Emerson Drive, Ana Gildersleeve; Matthew Gildersleeve to Melinda Yam, $231,000.
• 61 Hendricks Boulevard, Timothy Schaffner; Sara A. Serji to Mary Hamilton; Joshua Owczarczak, $223,500.
• 158 Thistle Lea, Helen Tomashuk to Hana W. Mirach, $221,000.
• 479 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Zhiqiang Yan to Forida Rahman, $213,900.
• 32 The Courtyards, Nitin Arora to Shaun T. Smith Sr.; Susan A. Smith, $211,500.
• 373 Darwin Drive, Mark D. Arcara; Elizabeth C. Borek; Gary D. Borek; Gary Borek to Pancap LLC, $197,359.
• 76 Hopkins Road, Barbara Stansbury; Cleo Stansbury to David B. Slayback; Stephanie A. Slayback, $190,000.
• 6500 Main St., Diane P. Seel to David J. Schwegmann, $188,450.
• 34 Park Lane Court, Fran C. Dickson to Alyse Nicole Bradley, $185,000.
• 4785-1 Chestnut Ridge Road, Jacob A. Andolina; John R. Andolina to David Gacek, $150,000.
• 4615i Chestnut Ridge Road, Gena F. Gimlin to Nancy A. Salazar, $127,000.
• 626 Longmeadow Road, Gabiel Guzman to Sara Dzielski, $125,000.
ANGOLA
• 77 Lake St., Karen A. Vail; Spencer Vail to Wendy A. Ott, $150,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 460 Linden, Patricia H. Gunner to Hugh Peter Stuart; Katherine Mary Tennier, $426,000.
• 270 Buffalo Rd #86, Rizzo Julie A Keller to Carol A. Becker, $176,000.
• 1309 Grover Road, Davina Development Associates LLC to Julia Robinson, $170,000.
BLASDELL
• 12 Madison Ave., Barbara Winter to Id3 Development LLC, $201,000.
• 78 Marlowe Ave., Jaime J. Batista; Adriana I. Feliciano to Rachael M. Odee, $185,000.
BOSTON
• 6653 Liebler Road, Merrissa Wilson to Katie A. Amarena; Luca Amarena, $240,000.
• 9487 West Hill, Mark Mazur; Clair Montroy to Wendy L. Smith; Jeffrey Michael Will, $210,000.
• 5240 Mayer Road, Jean M. Hummel; Jean Marie Hummel; Jennie M. Hummel to Robert N. Hummel; Tammy Lee Hummel, $150,000.
• 9325 State Road, 4 X Faith LLC to Glenwood Valley Properties LLC, $65,000.
BRANT
• 11435 Mile Block Road, Rita Giardina to Neil Wansor; Hanna Gilcrist, $250,000.
BUFFALO
• 120 Lincoln Parkway, Ruth A. Barnes to Floss Roots LLC, $1,956,801.
• 563 Niagara St., Ruthful LLC to Greater Buffalo United Association Inc, $815,000.
• 435 Woodbridge Ave., Lisa A. Webb; Stephen J. Webb to Brian D. Koch; Caralyn M. Koch, $740,000.
• 771 Bird Ave., Constance Walsh Tr.; Walsh John N III Tr; Michael K. Walsh Tr. to Evgeny Eysman; Megan A. Mcskimming, $675,000.
• 86 Tillinghast, Gregory D. Vergotz to Dana Stoffman, $650,000.
• 2884 Main St., Janine Chapman; Marcus N. Gillebaard to Alecia A. Ford; Patrick B. Ford, $510,000.
• 315 Linwood Ave., 315 Linwood Jag LLC to Syed T. Haider; Razia Sultana, $487,000.
• 346 Woodbridge, Carol Dell; Paul G. Dell to Timothy D. Richards; Caroline Vilardo, $450,000.
• 36 University Circle, Victoria Nappo; John Ticco III to Casey J. Colton; Stefanie Marie Colton, $430,000.
• 82 Ojibwa14202, John Best to Joseph Alan Peacock, $429,900.
• 790 Richmond Ave., Jesse L. Farinacci to Agnieszka Wilewicz, $400,000.
• 889 Richmond Ave., Martha L. Nicotera; Thomas M. Nicotera to Ariana Downing; Brian Downing, $368,000.
• 401 Admirals Walk, Matthew J. Pasquarella to Linda L. Bush, $364,900.
• 762 Columbus Parkway, Alfred T. Coppola to Lea M. Magnano, $317,500.
• 109 Hollywood Ave., Grace A. Collins; Dianne M. Egan; Jerome T. Nosky; Mary A. Nosky; William M. Nosky to Pamela Koczenasz; Philip Koczenasz, $243,500.
• 302 Cumberland, 493 Group LLC to Stanley Honrada; Teresa Honrada, $230,000.
• 27 Harding Road, Caitlin E. Biddle; Steven A. Cardarelli to Patrick J. Shea, $225,000.
• 54 Revere Place, Patricia Korzelius to Alyssa R. Cielencki; Keith D. Miller, $225,000.
• 20 Portland, 4th Line Properties LLC to Brooke R. Kibrick; Sean E. Kibrick; Amanda Palmieri, $225,000.
• 62 Mariemont Ave., Thomas Daniel Polisoto to Samuel Vespone, $220,000.
• 90 Salem St., Jason T. Gimlin to Kevin M. Maguire; Kevin Michael Maguire, $216,000.
• 588 Mckinley Parkway, Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp to Jenna L. Cavallaro; Alex J. Wapniewski, $215,000.
• 98 Fairchild, Christopher Connor to Tajinderpal Singh, $215,000.
• 59 Ideal St., Joseph Sciandra to Lamar J. Dean; Leslie S. Quiroa, $185,000.
• 49 Gunnell, Nina L. Brucato to Erik M. Lang, $183,000.
• 118 Stevenson St., Patricia Repman to Adebola Adefugabi, $180,000.
• 810 South Park, Danita Jankowski; Marek Jankowski to Dale Amos, $175,000.
• 29 Fairchild Place, Ellen M. Evans to Daniel Gengo, $170,000.
• 409 La Salle Ave., Sarah Jane Carr; Patrick Smithers to Danielle N. Smith; Spencer P. Smith, $161,500.
• 92 Oconnell Ave., Alberta A. Hussar to Joseph Chirico IV, $160,000.
• 70 Cheltenham, Christine Chamberlin; Daniel M. Chamberlin Sr. to Andrew Chamberlin, $159,000.
• 85 Montrose Ave., Diane M. Tulumello to Marie Klinkman, $150,000.
• 176 Rebecca Park, Britni Trapasso to Suan Lian Mang, $145,500.
• 212 Bird Ave., Megan Mcnally; Michael J. Zak to Bret Schroeder, $145,000.
• 55 Cambria, Kathleen Gould to Jonvier F. Whittington, $115,000.
• 36 Ada Place, Cash Buyers of WNY LLC to Michael June, $115,000.
• 106 Weyand Ave., Emily Wu to Hypnarowski Real Estate LLC, $113,000.
• 68 Condon Ave., Bestside Homes LLC to Justin Scott Niquette, $112,244.
• 236 Roslyn St., Geneva Bryant to Mohammad Rezwan Hossain, $111,000.
• 149 Pennsylvania, Tiba Salvatore to Tempus Opportunitas LLC, $90,000.
• 264 Ontario St., Julius P. Horvath to Jovino Morales, $89,500.
• 112 Longview Ave., 112 Longview LLC to Malcolm Properties&management LLC, $86,400.
• 103 Laurel, Xplore International Inc to Mallik Mohammad Mijanur Rahman; Masuda Islam Mili, $85,000.
• 182 Brunswick Boulevard, Keith E. Lewis to 716 East Side Holdings LLC, $82,500.
• 132 Abbott Road, Angeline Raimonde; Angeline Raimondo to Cory Mcallister; Melissa Mcallister, $80,000.
• 119 Ludington St., Michael J. Ford III to Khaled Alabadi, $80,000.
• 129 Stevens, Harun O. Rashid to Shakila Akter; Md Helal Uddin, $80,000.
• 120 Rano, John Budzinski; John Z. Budzinski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $75,000.
• 83 Inter Park Ave., Mohammed A. Quddus; Mohammed Quddus; Mqs LLC to Mohammed B. Chowdhury; Mahbuba Majumder, $75,000.
• 65 Schuele, Md J. Abedin; Md Jaynul Abedin to Begum G. Zobida, $74,000.
• 257 Brinkman St., Md F. Mia; Rsbd LLC to Iftekhar Ahmed; Shabina Khatun, $72,000.
• 185 Hampshire St., Woodell Property Management Inc to Yasin Enterprises Inc, $70,000.
• 95 Thatcher, Three Ocean Business International Inc to Ashadujjaman Sikdar; Towhida Zakaria, $70,000.
• 369 Olympic Ave., Michael Isome to Shafiqul Alam, $65,000.
• 541-545 Sherman St., Chandpur&chittagong Properties LLC to Buffalo Halal Foods Inc, $65,000.
• 518 Dartmouth Ave., Lawrence R. Barker Jr. to Jorna Management LLC, $65,000.
• 80 Fisher St., Brenda Myles; Brenda E. Myles to Liton Ahmed; Mohammad Ujjal Hossain, $62,000.
• Vacant land 389 Prospect Ave., Justin Anderson to Barnato LLC, $60,000.
• 116 Shirley Ave., Guambana V. Alexander to Queen City Invest LLC, $60,000.
• 124 Thatcher Ave., Lisa Margarito; Luca Margarito; Lucy Margarito to Lmp Maintenance Inc, $57,000.
• 313 Weimar St., Musammat B. Razia to Md Abu Naser; Qureshi Md Shamshunnur R, $55,000.
• 66 Brownell, Md Shakil Hossain to Sumeta Property Inc, $55,000.
• 84&90 Leddy St., Joseph Starzynski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $50,000.
• 85 Shirley, Susan M. Wunder to Hns Properties LLC, $48,000.
• 96 Wohlers Ave., Jamuna Corporation to Farouk Brothers Inc, $45,000.
• 876 Glenwood Ave., Raymond Barr to Mir I. Kaisar, $43,500.
• 62 Sears St., Amina Amin Kaipat to Mdhamidur Rahman, $43,000.
• 111 Dart, Walter A. Palka; Walter A. Palka Jr. to Against All Odds Enterprises Inc, $40,000.
• 82 Rosedale St., Shane Toms to Joseph Mann, $40,000.
• 117 Peck St., Tapashi Rabaya to Md Masud Haider, $35,000.
• 87 Oberlin, Selim M. Reza to Bellal Hossain, $33,500.
• 84 Woeppel, Sequoia Partners LLC to K&r Buffalo Management Inc, $30,000.
• 3235 Bailey, Mehedi Hasan to Michael Headley, $15,000.
• 153 Dodge St., Sunshine Buffalo Inc to Zamil Ahmed Abid, $15,000.
• 569 Niagara, Jergo LLC to Greater Buffalo United Association Inc, $10,000.
• 734 Prospect Ave., Salim Mohammed; Salem Mohammed Mijaur Rahmen; Mohammed M. Salim to Tin Z. Lwin; Ei Phyu Zin, $9,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 125 Meadowlawn Road, David J. Bertsch; Michele K. Bertsch to Khaled Chowdhury; Shahin Ahmed, $280,000.
• 13 Creek Walk, Diane Ginter; Kathleen Kazmierczak; Linda Kazukiewicz; Gail Tracy to Christine Corcoran; John Corcoran, $267,000.
• 164 Nadine Drive, Geraldine A. Testa to Nichole L. Ritzenthaler; Michael J. Wojciechowski, $260,000.
• 57 Baywood Drive, Daniel R. Hanna to Yasir Alobaidi; Tiba Rashid, $240,000.
• 232 Mapleview Road, John A. Carlin to Amanda L. Breniser; Joshua F. Flaccavento, $235,123.
• 213 Maryvale Drive, Billy Homes LLC to Elizabeth Q. Bennage; Jason Wisely, $235,000.
• 63 Penwood Drive, David P. Sell; Karen M. Sell to Emily Thuman, $229,000.
• 216 Nokomis Parkway, Michael Wojciechowski to Mwajuma Kashindi; Asani Echasa Mmunga, $215,000.
• 143 Westland Parkway, Michelle M. Loomis to Jason M. Janczylik, $200,000.
• 254 Atlantic Ave., Cynthia M. Worden to Matthew E. Kwietniewski Jr., $200,000.
• 73 Mcnaughton Ave., James M. Mroz; Linda Mroz to Patrick Mann, $185,000.
• 480 Darwin, Lindsay A. Hawkins; Lindsay Hawkins to Andrew T. Buell; Krystle M. Murek, $185,000.
• 42 Ellsworth Drive, Derrick Robert Garner to Chandra Mainali, $185,000.
• 80 Melcourt Dr W, Krishna Chhetri Ghorsai; Dilu Giri to Matthew Fallon; Nadin Lolas, $180,000.
• 227 Crisfield, Timothy J. Kuhnlein to David T. Dzialak, $178,000.
• 64 Milsom Ave., Melissa A. Sabadasz; Christopher J. Szymanski to Melanie Wagner, $164,800.
• 243 Temple Drive, James C. Radomski; Jenine Radomski to Kathleen Majewski; Theodore Majewski, $155,000.
• 96 Southgate Road, Nicole C. Walker to Latoshia Hubert, $151,500.
• 16-18 Siberling Drive, Jeffrey J. Imiola; Sue Ann Imiola to Jennifer Norris; Nancy J. Swick, $127,500.
• 126 Griffith St., Christopher Francis to Kathryn Elizabeth Matters, $122,000.
• 200 Cleveland Drive, Carolyn Elliott to Mahbuba Akter; Mohammed Mofizul Islam, $120,000.
• 862 Falcon Drive, Raymond P. Lechowicz; William J. Lechowicz to House2home Investing LLC, $95,000.
• 127 Seine Drive, Bill L. Jones to Karen L. Christopher, $78,000.
• 46 Harris Court, Marc A. Matiacio to 416homez Inc, $10,000.
CLARENCE
• 9649 Rosecroft Drive, Misha V. Brahmabhatt; Vikram N. Brahmabhatt to James Bernhardt; Kylie Byrne, $809,000.
• 5406 Center Pine Lane, Ying Cui; Zhuoqun Song to Saraswati Pokharel; Umesh C. Sharma, $751,500.
• 6239 Willow Run Court, Doreen G Sheedy Revocable Trust Tr; Patrick J Sheedy Revocable Trust Tr to Harriet S. Boxer, $710,000.
• 5333 Transit Road, 5333 Transit LLC to 5333 Transit Road Holdings WNY LLC, $640,000.
• 8925 Willyoungs Overlook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Edward J. Ellis Jr.; Rebecca L. Ellis, $538,498.
• 5840 Forest Creek, Alice M. Andreozzi; Randall P. Andreozzi to Jacqueline A. Schneegold; Mark J. Schneegold, $520,000.
• 6285 Kraus Road, Frank D. Rivett; Julie B. Rivett to William Charles Craven; Lauren Elizabeth Weber, $508,000.
• 5679 Creekwood Court, Natale Building Corp to Carole Ann Deluca; John A. Deluca, $496,050.
• 5575 Thompson Road, Rachel A. Harzewski-Huntington to Amritpal Kaur Hundal; Harvinder Pal Singh, $98,000.
• Vacant land Salt Road, Gail M. Russo to Jmf Properties LLC, $85,000.
COLDEN
• 8150 Boston Colden Road, Kimberly M. Wollschlager to James F. Badaszewski; Kerry Anne Chella, $375,000.
• 8150 Boston Colden Road, Kimberly M. Wollschlager to Patricia Shelley; Wayne Shelley, $15,000.
• 8710 Heath Road, William H. Krause to Mark G. Thompson, $12,000.
EDEN
• 3216 Weller Drive, Joseph Buccilli to Sarah Mathis, $350,000.
• 8557 North Main St., Papyz LLC to 8557 North Main LLC, $95,000.
ELMA
• 180 Bridle Lane, Lisa M. Kroll to Deborah L. Keem; Patrick J. Keem, $437,500.
• 1451 Bullis Road, William H&anne H Stradtman Irrevocable Trust 102314 Tr to Jeffery Parks; Lucy Ann Parks, $385,000.
• Vacant land Girdle Rd Lot #3, 460 E Center LLC to Craig Sollenberger; Helen Sollenberger, $80,000.
EVANS
• 286 Herr Road, Mulawka Family Trust Tr to Craig S. Werynski, $442,000.
• 7411 Derby Road, Kristen R. Corey; James R. Mckeever Jr. to Wanda L. Bennett, $340,000.
• 589 Kennedy Ave., Daniel Sullivan to Alexander Zybert, $218,400.
• 6627 Wellington Drive, Carol M. Labenski; Ronald J. Labenski to Cynthia L. Hill; Ralph F. Hill, $175,000.
• 192 Reeves Road, Danna Farrar to Dawn M. Parlock, $93,000.
• 1621 Eden Evans Ctr Road, Frank Gugino; Susan Gugino to Eden Evans Center LLC, $69,000.
• 6665 Wellington Drive, Cathleen M. Forti; Tristan C. Hubbard to John Lattuca, $55,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 330 Waterford Park, Nicole M. Tyrell; Nicole M. Tyrrell; Robert W. Tyrrell to Donna Moyer; Kevin Moyer, $450,260.
• 1852 East River Road, Louis C. Niro III to Carmen Lagares; Jose Lagares, $445,000.
• 43 Cedar Ridge Circle, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Tonimarie Amantia; Ralph Edward Lariviere, $426,550.
• 2870 Staley Road, Vulcan Development LLC to Adrian F. Bertolone; Mallory L. Bertolone, $300,000.
• 1218 Baseline Road, Tammy Zulawski to Rachel E. Noone; Joseph O. Parker, $216,300.
• 49 Riverdale Drive, Lindy Nichole Brown; Taylor Jacob Brown to Denise A. Kroetsch, $211,000.
• 1639 Broadway, Redbird Properties LLC to Tara A. Frain; Edward D. Koury, $165,000.
HAMBURG
• 4994 Waterford Lane, Brenda J. Christopher; John F. Christopher to Daniel P. Burroughs; Katelyn E. Burroughs, $485,000.
• 3366 Brookfield Lane, Tammy L. Petrik to Jamie Lynn Kavanaugh; Phillip M. Kavanaugh, $471,000.
• 4955 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Joseph Deantonis; Kimberly Deantonis, $434,975.
• 3635 Center Lane, Zulawski Paul Thomas Jr to Meagan Saxe, $369,000.
• 84 Huron St., Christopher Maier; Michelle Maier to Wendy Miller Backman, $365,000.
• 4490 Old Camp Road, Marcia L. Stromecki; Raymond D. Stromecki to Spero Properties LLC, $355,000.
• 4713 Maplewood Drive, Ronald Shanks; Sharon Shanks to Joan M. Guarino; Michael P. Odonnell, $315,000.
• 3832 Columbia St., Buffalo Group LLC to Melody Krajewski, $249,900.
• 4271 Arthur Court, Deena L. Koch to Andrzej K. Rutkowski; Malgorzata Rutkowski; Piotr S. Rutkowski, $242,500.
• 92 North St., Beth A. Schweizer to Ashley L. Reilly, $231,000.
• 4230 Victorian Drive, Kevin G. Seitz to George Dobrev; Elena Dobreva, $221,000.
• 89 Sunset Drive, Ronald Arthur Goetz to Ronald C. Banks Jr., $211,500.
• 4669 Lake Shore Road, Wendy P. Chazen; Thomas P. Kuszniaj to Peter Fisher, $210,000.
• 3739 Marlowe Ave., Bradley A. Connors; Marisa A. Connors to Jason Bonnett; Virginia A. Fenske, $202,000.
• 4299 Twilight Lane, Thomas J. Gregoire to Steven J. Fleck; Lynn M. Kramer, $200,000.
• 3729 Wabash Ave., Barbara Molea; Gregory Molea to Jaclyn Strawbrich; John Strawbrich, $169,000.
• 5784 Walden Drive, Bernadette Szematowicz to Jacob J. Dickey, $150,000.
• 6279 Boston State Road, Robert N. Hummel; Tammy L. Hummel to Brandon R. Hummel, $75,000.
HOLLAND
• 19 Vermont St., Wahl Enterprises LLC to Laine W. Husman, $69,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 65 Sandra Drive, Aaron I. Boljkovac to Noriah M. Almontaser; Rajeh S. Almontaser, $250,000.
• 1198 Ridge Road, Beth M. Taylor; Thomas J. Taylor Jr. to Kerri Diebold-Phillips; Kenneth P. Phillips, $170,000.
• 195 Orchard Place, John J. Kuryak; Kimberly A. Kuryak to Richard Zybert, $62,500.
LANCASTER
• 13 Hill Valley Drive, Deborah J. Rogers to Brittanny N. Bryant; Steven M. Bryant, $490,000.
• 5386 Broadway St., 5386-5400 Broadway LLC to Aftercare Management Services Inc, $475,000.
• 39 Sussex Lane, Jill R. Blersch; Mark B. Blersch to Amber N. Barthelemy; Marc L. Barthelemy, $470,000.
• 8 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gail K. Tachok, $449,900.
• 12 Michael Anthony Lane, Barbara A. Shepard to Jennifer L. Maloney; David J. Wozny, $345,000.
• 49 Lombardy St., David J. Carver; David M. Carver to Phangum Lithiluxa, $325,000.
• 25 North Aurora St., Kevin Gibbons to Raeann Stilwell, $210,000.
• 1178 Penora St., Schiappa Homes LLC to Schiappa Properties LLC, $207,000.
• 50 2nd Ave., John P. Walczak; Michael J. Walczak; Steven J. Walczak to Elijah J. Cook; Amanda R. Lewalski, $157,500.
• 773 Aurora St., Traci Moore to Stanley Barnas, $125,000.
• 6 Main St., Jeffery J. Wiese to Kathleen N. Wojciechowski, $100,000.
• 50 2nd Ave., David C. Walczak to Elijah J. Cook; Amanda R. Lewalski, $52,500.
MARILLA
• 1024 Lyndale Lane, Manfred Nordsiek; Rosa M. Nordsiek to Alyssa E. Zappia; Charles J. Hoddick Jr., $340,000.
• 1831 Three Rod Road, Joseph Kandefer to Jason Jacobs; Rebecca Jacobs, $50,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11746 Stage Road, Thomas G. Davanzato to Raffaele Gaetano Davanzato; Katelyn Joyce Nieto, $100,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 9 Evergreen Trl, James P. Ball to Croake Mary Frances A; Alexander F. Croake, $899,999.
• 3 Rock Dove Lane, Walker Drexel Trust Tr to Lisa A. Webb; Stephen J. Webb, $875,000.
• 61 Arrowood Lane, Jlw Trust Tr to Janelle M. Mikac; Ryan J. Mikac, $625,000.
• 5181 South Freeman Road, Albert M Forster Revocable Living Trust Tr to Kenneth Patrick Carter; Robin Joanne Carter, $512,000.
• 7920 Quaker Road, Ronald J. Schenk to Catherine L. Bilinski; Geoffrey D. Bilinski, $512,000.
• 10 Old Post Road, Joanne M. Noack; Joseph P. Noack to Derrick Garner; Holly Garner, $360,000.
• Vacant land Seufert Road, Courtney M. Gonzalez; Darryl J. Gonzalez to Arr Holdings LLC, $320,000.
• 5776 Benning Road, Anna Fabrizi; Erino Fabrizi; Erino Fabrizi Jr.; Leo T. Fabrizi; Richard P. Fabrizi to Selman Rosa; Tara Rosa, $305,000.
• 112 Highland Ave., Peter J. Nowadly; Peter Nowadly Revocable Trust 073018 Tr to Brittany Overholt, $257,500.
• 6524ce Bunting Road, Gayle J. Thelen; Sarah L. Thelen to Samuel Thelen, $240,000.
• 7 Solitude Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Rachael Schneider, $120,750.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 233 Wheeler St., Karen M. Bradfield to Katelyn C. Donnelly; Ryan James Donnelly, $187,500.
• 67 Syracuse St., Jeffrey M. Will to Michael D. Kociencki, $175,000.
• 5 Plymouth Drive, Joseph J. Lang to Jacqueline Ann Rank; Timothy David Rank, $175,000.
• 236 Adam St., Ann Fritton to Gregory Scarpace, $151,500.
• 60 State St., Joseph M. Kulaw to James Sibley; Shannon Sibley, $143,000.
• 16 Steiner Ave., John B. Ammerman to Julie Blazina; Jake Flanders, $128,750.
• 447 Adam St., Edward R. Turner to William A. Miles, $127,000.
• 90 State St., Frank Balsano to Fernando Sanchez; Saul Sanchez, $110,000.
TONAWANDA
• 792 Starin Ave., Kevin Moyer to Rachel Dalfonso, $295,000.
• 120 Ashford Ave., Thomas J. Dipasquale; Rosanne M. Pera to Kathleen A. Halasz, $265,000.
• 181 Wardman Road, Amy J. Vilz to Barbara M. House; Kevin D. House, $260,000.
• 99 Rockland Road, Roger Alan Ehrenberg Revocable Trust 092920 Tr to Daniel J. Mayr, $225,000.
• 82 Maplegrove Ave., Mary A. Missana to Kathleen A. Creenan; Thomas J. Creenan, $220,000.
• 420 Mang Ave., Robert Ensminger to Elizabeth Frazier Rosen, $211,000.
• 186 Deumant, Bernice G. Paul to Brian M. Donaghy; Christina H. Donaghy, $210,000.
• 40 Rockne Road, Pamela Miller to Reed Truax; Cynthia Zachar, $205,000.
• 26-32 Curwood Court, Su N. Ha to Sahadat Hossain, $204,000.
• 31 Kerr Ave., Nickel City Design LLC to Denise Dipasquale, $201,900.
• 223 Fairfield Ave., Bradley Alan Zabel; Megan M. Zabel to Born Tio, $200,000.
• 140 Mayville Ave., Haley Freidin to Takela V. Summage, $195,000.
• 51 Wrexham Court, Joshua T. Mueller to Joseph Laurence Sedillo; Nicole E. Sedillo, $193,700.
• 230 Wilmington Ave., Laurie J. Eikemeyer to Jake Kenneth Adams, $192,500.
• 845 Riverview Boulevard, Roderick Bennefield to Saad Ramadan, $190,000.
• 286 Wellington Ave., Guanwen Fu; Biao Zou to Christian D. Villalobos; Taylor C. Villalobos, $187,000.
• 169 Marjorie Drive, James R. Menard to Michael S. Seaman, $185,000.
• 115 Delaware Road, Evelyn M. Miller to Katrina Danna; Thomas Gamble II, $180,000.
• 1919 Military Road, Piper Property Holdings Inc to Raymond T. Uschold, $171,000.
• 79 Tremaine Ave., Irene Janiak to Emaan Family LLC, $154,900.
• 64-66 Commodore Ave., Matthew Reitz Ira Ben; Phillip Greiner Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $83,500.
• 112 Lyndale Ave., Genevieve M. Arcadipane to Jamal Harb, $47,000.
WALES
• 13399 Wales Creek Road, Lorina Pimpo; Lorina M. Pimpo; Robert Pimpo; Robert J. Pimpo to Jonathan Metzger, $242,500.
WEST SENECA
• 16 Jaycee, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Judith E. Gutowski, $457,552.
• 1 Alexander Road, Kari Cercone; Marco Cercone to Adam C. Faulkner; Chaylee Faulkner, $455,000.
• 27 Rene Drive, Barbara J. Hudack; John J. Hudack to Andrew Beilman; Danielle Beilman, $352,100.
• 85 Reynolds Road, Lindsey M. Ziccardi; Timothy M. Ziccardi to Megan E. Szalkowski, $317,000.
• 560 Center Road, Dlh Holdings-Elma LLC to Kimberly A. Petri; Larry D. Petri Jr., $290,000.
• 135 Willowdale Drive, James W. Wilder; Kayla M. Wilder to Susan M. Walters, $265,000.
• 1314 Mineral Springs Road, David A. Schlager; Sheila M. Schlager to Marilyn J. Budzinski; Timothy J. Budzinski, $230,000.
• 230 Dwyer St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Mitchell D. Inmann, $207,000.
• 281 Knox Ave., Nicole Robbins to Susan R. Strunk, $176,100.
• 83 Edson St., Gregg A. Bellagamba; Shad E. Garner to Andrew Harbison, $167,000.